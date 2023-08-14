...
Citation by Publication
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Francisco Ramon Tagle-Quinonez
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 11th day of September, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO, 2ND FLOOR, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 04/28/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1374 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS V.
THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from FRANCISCO RAMON TAGLE-QUINONEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of July, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Justine Guerra
Justine Guerra, Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Sergio Holguin, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th dav of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of August, 2023 in Cause No.2023CPR01349 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Sergio Holguin ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Judicial Determination And Declaration Of Heirship, For Creation Of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate And For Letters Of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of)said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Liliana Perez
Deputy Liliana Perez
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Stacey Tibayan
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of June, 2023 in Cause No.2022-CPR02180 on the docket of said court and styled Lucio R. Avalos, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years after Death of Decedent
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION TO: Jesus G. Molina- Deceased’s Son, Jesus Molina- Deceased’s Son, Maria M. Molina -Deceased’s Daughter, Ricardo Molina- Deceased’s Son, Jesus Molina- Deceased’s Grandson, Oscar Molina- Deceased’s Grandson, David Molina- Deceased’s Grandson
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration often days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of April, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00504 on the docket of said court and styled Jesus Molina a.k.a. Jesus Molina Martinez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Imelda Diaz, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01350 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Imelda Diaz, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy Larissa De La O
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Maria Gonzalez Castillo a/k/a Maria Castillo, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01386 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Maria Gonzalez Castillo a/k/a Maria Castillo ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Larissa De La O
Deputy Larissa De La O
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Antonio T. Garza A/K/As Antonio Thompson Garza, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of August, 2023 in Cause No.2023CPR01376 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Antonio T. Garza Also Known As Antonio Thompson Garza ,Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Jicela Martinez
Deputy Jicela Martinez
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Danne Tibayan
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of June, 2023 in Cause No.2022-CPR02180 on the docket of said court and styled Lucio R. Avalos, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years after Death of Decedent
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Terry Ann Holt Megason AKA Terry Ann Holt Megason, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU)
ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of August, 2023 in Cause No.2023CPR01385 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Terry Ann Holt Megason AKA Terry Ann Holt Megason, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso Texas 79901
By Larissa De La O
Deputy, Larissa De La O
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Fernando Sanchez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of August, 2023 in Cause No.2023CPR01371 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Fernando Sanchez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for
Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy Larissa De La O
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Joey Sanchez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00722 on the docket of said court and styled Gaspar V. Sanchez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Motion for Disbursement of Funds
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Marlene Campos
Deputy Marlene Campos
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable
65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of April, 2023, against YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM2386 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ, STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ, SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ, ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ, STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR, Children” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said children) is as follows:
Child’s Name IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 10/29/2009
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 11/19/2010
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 12/05/2012
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 09/07/2015
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR.
Date of Birth 02/03/2017
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the
children’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the children’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9 day of August 2023.
TALISA GUTIERREZ
320 S. Campbell, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 273-3238
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court,
El Paso County, Texas
By Martha Ortega, Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: David Tibayan
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration often days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of June, 2023 in Cause No.2022CPR02180 on the docket of said court and styled Lucio R. Avalos, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years after Death of Decedent
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Concepcion Pinon AKA Concepcion Jurado Pinon , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Concepcion Pinon AKA Concepcion Jurado Pinon ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: APPLICATION TO DECLARE HEIRSHIP
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th
day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Mario Juarez, Jr., Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01384 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Mario Juarez, Jr., Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Mario Juarez, Jr., Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy Larissa De La O
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Miguel Villegas and Miguel Angel Villegas
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CGD00128 on the docket of said court and styled Adriana Villegas, A Person of Diminished Capacity
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES
PUBLIC NOTICE
The El Paso County Water Control & Improvement District No. 4 has received funding from the US Economic Development Administration (Project Number: 08-7905646) for improvements to its Veteran’s Park. Accordingly, the District is seeking to contract with a qualified Architectural/ Engineering Firm to prepare all preliminary and final design plans and specifications, and to conduct all necessary interim and final inspections. These services are being solicited to assist the District in the implementation of its park improvements in Fabens, Texas.
Please submit your proposal of services and a statement of qualifications for the proposed services to the address below:
Attn: Romie Martinez, Interim General Manager
El Paso County WC&ID #4
117 E. Main Street
PO Box 3880
Fabens, TX 79838-3380
Proposals shall be received by the District no later than 2 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The District reserves the right to negotiate with any and all individuals or firms that submit proposals, as per the Texas Professional Services Procurement Act and the Uniform Grant and Contract Management Standards. Section 3 Residents and Business Concerns, Minority Business Enterprises, Small Business Enterprises and Women Business Enterprises are encouraged to submit proposals.
The El Paso County WC&ID #4 is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
____________________________________________
CORRECTION NOTICE
The title of solicitation process RFP #23-020, published in the Sunday, August 6, 2023 edition of the El Paso, Inc. was incorrectly stated. The correct title is: RFP #23-020 CONTINUING EDUCATION: IN-PERSON NURSING CERTIFICATION EXAM REVIEW TRAINING COURSES. In addition, the first sentence in the description of the solicitation should read as follows: The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District, herein referred to as the “District,” is seeking in-person proposals from qualified vendors to provide nursing certification exam review training courses.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
RFP #23-020
CONTINUING EDUCATION: IN-PERSON NURSING CERTIFICATION EXAM REVIEW TRAINING COURSES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District, herein referred to as the “District,” is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to provide in-person nursing certification exam review training courses. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities . Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Wednesday, August 30, 2023, via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities .By: Debbie Espinoza, CPPB, Associate Director
Purchasing & Contract Management
____________________________________________
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
KALKASKA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
Case No. 23-10974-DE, Judge Lynne M. Buday (P35771)
605 N. Birch Street, Kalkaska, Michigan 49646 (231) 258 3314. Estate of Joseph F. Simone, Sr., Deceased Date of Birth:* November 28, 1934
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
The decedent, Joseph F. Simone, Sr., died June 5,2023 Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Richard A. Fortin, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 605 N. Birch Street, Kalkaska, Michigan 49646 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice August 2, 2023
Kish Dykstra & Scott
Heather Blanton-Dykstra (P60308)
5085 Anna Drive Suite B
Traverse City, MI 49684
Richard A. Fortin
10793 Whinnery Drive
Traverse City, MI 49685
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby gjven that original Letters Testamentary/ Administration for the Estate of GEORGE NERIA, JR., Deceased, were issued on July 31st, 2023 in Cause No. 2009P00849 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES KIRBY READ
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Successor Permanent Dependent
Administrator of the Estate of GEORGE NERIA, JR.
c/o JAMES KIRBY READ
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 7th day of August, 2023
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CELSO ENCISO
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR01613
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CELSO ENCISO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CELSO ENCISO, Cause Number 2021CPR01613, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 1st day of August, 2023 to STEPHANIE TOWNSEND ALLALA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC 4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 - FAX
Date: August 8, 2023
By: /S/ Jessica Kludt
JESSICA KLUDT
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797 jessica@elpasoelderlaw.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
On the 3rd day of August, 2023, Letters of Administration, appointing an Independent Administrator upon the Estate of David Anthony Torres, Deceased, were issued to David Anthony Torres, Jr., Independent Administrator, by the Probate Court # 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2022CPR01821 pending upon the docket of said Court.
All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Kreig LLC, whose address is 6671 Southwest Fwy, Ste 820, Houston, TX 77074.
Telephone: 800-521-0230
Fax: 833-386-0347
__________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
BEATRIZ GONZALEZ
DECEASED.
NO: 2023-CPR01058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BEATRIZ VARELA, Deceased were issued on appointment of ELVA PATRICIA MENA as Executrix on July 17, 2023, in Cause No.: 2023CPR01058 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ELVIA PATRICIA MENA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. DANIEL MENA Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/S/ G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.com
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of INGEBURG DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR99744, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN DELGADO PORTUGAL.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CARMEN DELGADO PORTUGAL
c/o Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED: August 8, 2023
Albert A. Biel, Jr., Esq.
Attorney for the Independent Administrator
State Bar No.: 02301300
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-7517
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER
1
OF EL PASO COUNTY,
TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of
STEPHEN EDWARD TELLESS,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00754
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of STEPHEN EDWARD TELLESS, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of AUGUST 2023, in Docket Number 2023CPR00754, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LINDA L. FRANK, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for LINDA L. FRANK is 1804 JOHN DODD RD., WELLFORD, SC, 29385.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 8 day of AUGUST 2023.
LINDA L. FRANK
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
STEPHEN EDWARD TELLESS, Deceased
PREPARED BY:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
1533 N. LEE TREVINO DR.,
SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER
1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
JOHN O. LARSEN A/K/A
JOHN OLIVER LARSEN,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2022-CPR02057
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN O. LARSEN
A/K/A JOHN OLIVER LARSEN, Deceased ,were issued on the 12th day of APRIL, 2023, in Docket No. 2022CPR02057, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to
JANICE N. LARSEN A/K/A
JANICE BRADFORD LARSEN A/K/A JANICE NELL LARSEN
A/K/A JAN LARSEN, Independent Executor.
The address of record for JANICE N. LARSEN A/K/A JANICE BRADFORD LARSEN A/K/A JANICE NELL LARSEN A/K/A JAN LARSEN is 1002 COUNTY ROAD 4415, MT. PLEASANT, TEXAS 75455
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 12TH day of APRIL, 2023.
JANICE N. LARSEN A/K/A JANICE BRADFORD LARSEN A/K/A JANICE NELL LARSEN
A/K/A JAN LARSEN Independent Executor of the Estate of JOHN O. LARSEN A/K/A JOHN OLIVER LARSEN, Deceased
Prepared By:
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936 TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
steve@andersoncrout.com (915) 595-1380 Telephone
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVANGELINA RAMIREZ HOLT, Deceased, were issued on August 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR01068 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT HOLT.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Evangelina Ramirez Holt
c/o Robert Holt
3153 Edgerock Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED 7th day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES JOHN MARTIN A/K/A JAY JOHN MARTIN, DECEASED.
Cause No. 2023-CPR0100
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES JOHN MARTIN A/K/A JAY JOHN MARTIN, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of MARCH, 2023, in Docket
Number 2023-CPR01009, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BERTHA ALICIA MARTIN, Independent Executor.
The address of record for BERTHA ALICIA MARTIN is 17821 ISLAND TORNILLO,
FABENS, TEXAS 79938.
All persons having claims against this Estate arc required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 8TH day of MARCH, 2023.
/s/ BERTHA ALICIA MARTIN,
Independent Executor of the
Estate of JAMES JOHN MARTIN A/K/A JAY JOHN
MARTIN, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C. ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
JUAN MONTOYA,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR01040
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ,JUAN MONTOYA,
Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023CPR01040, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SANETTA B. MONTOYA, Independent Executor.
The address of record for SANETTA B. MONTOYA is 805 VERMILLION DR.,
CANUTILLO, TEXAS 79835.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 3rd day of AUGUST, 2023.
SANETTA B. MONTOYA, Independent Executor of the
Estate of JUAN MONTOYA, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CHRISTOPHER NILS GRAY were issued on July 7th 2023, in docket number No. 2023- CPR00079, pending in Probate Court 1, El Paso County, Texas, to Melita Gray. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Estate of Christopher Gray
c/o Scott Phillips
2601 Airport Freeway
Ste 200
Fort Worth, TX 76111
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: PEDRO MORALES, DECEASED. Cause No. 2022-CPR00830
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS
HAVING CLAIMS
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PEDRO MORALES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PEDRO MORALES, Deceased were issued on July 5, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR00830 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCISCA LARA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows: FRANCISCA LARA
Independent Administratrix, Estate of PEDRO MORALES, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to
present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this 3rd day of August ,2023.
Respectfully submitted,
GUEVARA, BAUMANN, COLDWELL & REEDMAN, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
FAX.: (915) 544-8305
By /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RONALD JOSEPH ARDEN A/K/A
RONALD J. ARDEN A/K/A
RJ ARDEN A/K/A
RONALD JOSEPH ADORNETTA
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00085
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RONALD JOSEPH ARDEN A/K/A RONALD J. ARDEN A/K/A R J ARDEN A/K/A RONALD JOSEPH ADORNETTA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of RONALD JOSEPH ARDEN A/K/A RONALD J. ARDEN A/K/A R J ARDEN A/K/A RONALD JOSEPH ADORNETTA, Cause No. 2023CPR00085, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 26th day of July, 2023 to SHIRLEY L. ARDEN A/K/A SHIRLEY BEARD ARDEN, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC 4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 - FAX
By: /S/Andrea Nemmers
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Melvin Arthur Gilliam, Jr., Deceased, were issued on July 11, 2023,in Cause No. 2022CPR01200, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Christopher Coombs.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste.205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
DATED August,9, 2023.
John B. Bright, Attorney for
Christopher Coombs
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR00917
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of BRYAN LORING, also known as WILLIAM BRYAN LORING, deceased:
SUZANNE FREEHOFF LORING, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of BRYAN LORING, also known as WILLIAM BRYAN LORING, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on July 26, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
4855-4995-9542.1
SUZANNE FREEHOFF LORING, Independent Executor of the Estate of
BRYAN LORING, also known as WILLIAM BRYAN LORING, deceased.
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBAT COURT NUMBER 2
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
RALPH A. WEBSTER A/K/A RALPH A VERY WEBSTER,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR01010
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RALPH A. WEBSTER A/K/A RALPH AVERY WEBSTER, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of AUGUST, 2023, in
Docket No. 2023CPR01010, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SALLY H. WEBSTER A/K/A SALLY HEDRICK WEBSTER, Independent Executor.
The address of record for SALLY H. WEBSTER A/K/A SALLY HEDRICK WEBSTER
is 11508 LAKE ERIE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 9th day of AUGUST, 2023.
SALLY H. WEBSTER A/K/A SALLY HEDRICK
WEBSTER, Independent Executor of the Estate of RALPH
A. WEBSTER A/K/A RALPH AVERY WEBSTER
Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT &
ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR
APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Carlos Recio Navar a/k/a Carlos Recio, Deceased, Cause No. 2023CPR00830, were issued on August 3, 2023, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to Andrea Recio Nevarez.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 3rd day of August, 2023.
/s/ Hector Phillips
HECTOR PHILLIPS
Attorney for Andrea Recio Nevarez
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT
NUMBER 2.
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
OSWALD DARRELL CALLAHAN A/K/A OSWALD D. CALLAHAN,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR01039
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSWALD DARRELL CALLAHAN A/K/A OSWALD D. CALLAHAN, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023CPR01039, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ALICIA CALLAHAN A/K/A ALICIA ROMO, Independent Executor.
The address of record for ALICIA CALLAHAN A/K/A ALICIA ROMO is 10100 CORK DR., EL PASO, TEXAS 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 8th day of AUGUST, 2023.
/s/ ALICIA CALLAHAN A/K/A ALICIA ROMO,
Independent Executor of the Estate of OSWALD DARRELL
CALLAHAN A/K/A OSWALD D. CALLAHAN, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ALAN IRVING REICHMAN a/k/a ALAN REICHMAN, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2023 in Cause No. 2021-CPR02244, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID A. BONILLA, Attorney at Law, P.C.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
DAVID A. BONILLA,
Attorney at Law, P.C. Temporary Administrator for the Estate of ALAN IRVING REICHMAN a/k/a ALAN REICHMAN
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.,
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 2nd day of August
2023.
David A. Bonilla
Temporary Administrator State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino
Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936 Telephone: (915)594-9952 Facsimile: (915) 590-1232 E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER
1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
EVERETT ELLIOT HALL A/K/A
EVERETT ELLIOTT HALL,
Deceased.
Cause No 2023-CPR01036
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVERETT ELLIOT HALL A/K/A EVERETT ELLIOTT HALL, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR01036, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ALMA HALL A/K/A ALMA ARMENGOL HALL, Independent Executor.
The address of record for ALMA HALL A/K/A ALMA ARMENGOL HALL is 11057 TOM WEISKOPF DR.,
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 3rd day of AUGUST, 2023.
/s/ Alma Hall
ALMA HALL A/K/A ALMA ARMENGOL HALL,
Independent Executor of the Estate of EVERETT ELLIOT
HALL A/K/A EVERETT ELLIOTT HALL, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS CARL MITTELSDORF a/k/a THOMAS MITTELSDORF, DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to PYONG SUN MITTELSDORF a/k/a PYONG S. MITTELSDORF as Independent Executor of the estate of THOMAS CARL MITTELSDORF a/k/a THOMAS MITTELSDORF, deceased, on August 8th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01144. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to
PYONG SUN MITTELSDORF a/k/a PYONG S. MITTELSDORF,
Independent Executor of the estate of THOMAS CARL MITTELSDORF a/k/a THOMAS MITTELSDORF, deceased
c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC,
309 E. Robinson Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: JANICE A. STEWART, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NO. 2023-CPR01172
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Janice A. Stewart, Deceased, were granted on July 31, 2023, under Docket Number 2023CPR01172 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Robert W. Stewart.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVANGELINA SALAZAR MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on July 21st, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00994, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ERNESTO MUNOZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being· administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: ERNESTO MUNOZ, Independent Executor, c/o ENRIQUE N. MEDRANO, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, 79903.
/s/ Ernesto Munoz
Ernesto Munoz, Independent Executor of the Estate of EVANGELINA SALAZAR MUNOZ, Deceased
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Nemesio Norberto Gandara a/k/a Nemecio N. Gandara, Deceased, Cause No.
2023-CPR00557, were issued on June 27, 2023, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to Greyna Gandara Romero.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 27 day of June, 2023.
/s/ Hector Phillips
HECTOR PHILLIPS
Attorney for Reyna Gandara Romero State Bar No.: 00792759 1017 Montana Avenue El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 838-8000 Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
__________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Antonio Rodriguez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2022 in Cause No.2022-CGD00062 on the docket of said court and styled Cruz Rodriguez Rocha, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause No. 2022-CPR01802
Notice to All Persons Having Claims Against the Estate of Jesus Salgado, Sr., Deceased Notice is hereby given that the Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jesus Salgado, Sr. were issued on August 1, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01802 pending in Probate Court No. 1 in El Paso County, Texas, to: Clara Galarza as Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is: Estate of Jesus Salgado, Sr.,
c/o Attorney Jason Hawks,
PO Box 1729,
Tomball, TX 77377
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 9th day of August, 2023.
(s) Attorney Jason Hawks, State Bar No. 24004695,
PO Box 1729,
Tomball, TX 77377,
Tel 281-251-3198,
FAX 281-251-1019
__________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: ALLEN A. J. SMITH, DECEASED. IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2023-CPR01099.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Allen A. J. Smith, Deceased, were granted on August 8, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR01099 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Dawn Handler, Vice President, Senior Fiduciary Officer of Members Trust Company, FSB. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF
BERTHA ALICIA CARRERA ESPARZA A/K/A BERTHA ALICIA CARRERA DE GARCIA, DECEASED
No. 2023-CPR00959
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA ALICIA CARRERA ESPARZA A/K/A BERTHA ALICIA CARRERA DE GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on July 31, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00959, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIAN GARCIA TORRES.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JULIAN GARCIA TORRES
3328 Kilgore Pl,
El Paso, Texas 79936
DATED August 3rd, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC. 1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902 Telephone: (915) 444-5003 Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET AGUIRRE, A/K/A MARGARET M. AGUIRRE, A/K/A MARGRET FERNANDEZ AGUIRRE Deceased. were issued on August 1. 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00410, in the Probate Court No 1, El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH DONALD AGUIRRE, A/K/A JOE DONALD AGUIRRE, A/K/A JOE AGUIRRE, A/K/A JOE D. AGUIRRE whose mailing address is
JOSEPH DONALD AGUIRRE
C/O LAW OFFICE OF RUDY PEREZ
2025 MONTANA AVE.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by
law.
DATED the 4 day of August, 2023.
/s/ RUDY PEREZ
__________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
MARTHA VARELA
DECEASED.
NO: 2021CPR02204
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARTHA VARELA, Deceased were issued on appointment of DIANA PADDIE as Executrix on March 2, 2023, in Cause No.: 2021CPR02204 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DIANA PADDIE.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. DANIEL MENA Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/S/ G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.com
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Raul Gutierrez Corral, Deceased, Cause No. 2022-CPR01469, were issued on August 7, 2023, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to Alicia Piñon.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 7 day of August, 2023.
/s/ Hector Phillips
HECTOR PHILLIPS
Attorney for Alicia Piñon
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail:
hphillips@hectorphillips.com
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Monica
Jaramillo, Deceased, were issued on March 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01718, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Alejandro Jaramillo.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
DATED August 6, 2023.
John B. Bright,
Attorney for Alejandro Jaramillo
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: FRANK D. HAMILTON, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NO. 2023-CPR01126
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Frank D. Hamilton, Deceased, were granted on July 31, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR01126 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Brian Paul Hamilton. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Lori Ann Gilliam, aka Lori A. Gilliam, Deceased, were issued on July 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR01033, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Christopher Coombs. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste.205
El Paso, TX 79936
DATED August 7, 2023
/s/ John B. Bright
John B Bright, Attorney for Christopher Coombs
State Bar No.: 02991800 Telephone: (915) 598-7878 Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
GERDA MARIA HOFFMANN,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR01044
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERDA MARIA HOFFMANN, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR01044, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SUZANNE MARIE DAILY
A/K/A SUZANNE MARIA DAILY, Independent Executor.
The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the
Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in New Mexico is 4012 MONTE LUNA CT. LAS CRUCES, NM 88012.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 3rd day of AUGUST, 2023.
SUZANNE MARIE DAILY A/K/A SUZANNE MARIA DAILY, Independent Executor of the Estate of GERDA MARIA HOFFMANN, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 012145S0
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on 13TH day of JANUARY, 2023, against RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM0285 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EVAN MACIAS, ROGER REYES, SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS AND AMANDA REYES CHILDREN” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name EVAN MACIAS
Date of Birth 05/20/2016
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name ROGER REYES
Date of Birth 09/21/2010
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS
Date of Birth 04/01/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name AMANDA REYES
Date of Birth 10/19/2011
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 27th day of July, 2023
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. SAN ANTONIO ST., RM 503
EL PASO, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
__________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT : “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law JAIME ALVARADO on this the 22nd day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3016 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS AND VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA AND IN THE INTEREST OF F.A.O., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
FABIAN ALFREDO OLIVAS
Date of Birth 06/16/2006
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of June 2023
JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso Tx 79928
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Azelea Bueno,
Deputy Azelea Buenp
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS OF PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE DISTRICT COURT
23-JT-124
COUNTY OF UNION
IN RE: BENITEZ
TO:THE UNKNOWN FATHER OF BABY BOY BENITEZ, A MALE CHILD BORN ON MAY 15, 2023, IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA TO MERLYN JANETH BENITEZ, RESPONDENT
TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- entitled proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is termination of parental rights.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days from the first date of publication (August 6, 2023), and upon your failure to do so, the parties seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought, which will terminate any parental rights you may have.
If you are indigent, or if counsel has been previously appointed, you may be entitled to appointed counsel. The purpose of the hearing is Termination of Parental Rights and you may attend the Termination hearing. Notice of the date, time, and place of any hearing will be mailed to you by the Petitioner upon filing of the Answer or thirty (30) days from the date of service if no Answer is filed.
This the 6th day of August, 2023.
Thomas J. Thurman
Thurman, Wilson, Boutwell & Galvin, P. A.
N.C. Bar No. 48115
301 S. McDowell Street,
Suite 608,
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204 (704) 377-4164
__________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 17th day of July, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and Intervenor: CAZ Creek TX, LLC, vs. Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0937, Docket No. 2023-SO-07175, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2023, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT NO. 3:
ACCT NO. S97999901403600; THE WEST 5.00 FEET OF LOT 13, ALL OF LOT 14 AND THE EAST 10.00 FEET OF LOT 15, BLOCK 14, SECOND REVISED MAP OF SUNSET HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10, PAGE 47, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
The property of Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Sixteen and 47/100 Dollars ($36,616.47), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and CAZ Creek TX, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 08/11/23 and will conclude on 08/28/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Donald Mullis.
829 N. Zaragoza, EL Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Daniela Cisneros, Yvonne Ruiz, Rebecca E. Lopez, Angel Lopez, Joshua Lewis/ Rebecca Rodriguez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, a public sale will occur to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will take place online at storagetreasures.com. for Far West Storage, 120 Rio West, El Paso, TX, 79932. Bidding will open on or before Monday August 21, 2023 at 10:00 am and conclude on or after Monday August 28, 2023 at 10:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. The seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. General description of contents: general household/personal goods/other contents. Names of tenants as they appear on the lease:
Karen Ruja
Adeline Lucero
Kuri A Oscar Luis
Francisco Alvarez
Brooke McLaughlin
Juan Cordero
__________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given pursuant of Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, (Chapter 576 Acts Of the 68th Legislature Regular Session 1983). MESA SELF STORAGE will sell at public sale by competitive bidding to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The personal property of;
B38 Antonio Zavala, C22 Lorenzo Parra, F11 Liliana Mendoza
Units
Property to be sold: misc. household goods, furniture, tools, clothes, boxes, toys and personal content. Auction Company: Storage Treasure Online. The sale will commence at 10:00 AM on August 25, 2023 at the property where said property has been stored and which is located at MESA SELF STORAGE 6520 N Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912. Goods must be paid in cash and removed at time of sale. Sold by complete unit. No Buyers Premium Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.
__________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 9 PHASE II
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit 9 Phase II Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory . The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit 9 Phase II, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
60-23 Northwest & Northeast Reclaimed Tanks Rehabilitation
Sealed proposals for construction of Northwest & Northeast Reclaimed Tanks Rehabilitations will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 31, 2023, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:300 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Sealed proposals for construction of Northwest and Northeast Reclaimed Tanks Rehabilitation will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 31, 2023, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Work of the Project includes abrasive blasting and coating the interior and exterior of four (4) Northwest Reclaim Tanks, and (1) Northeast Reclaim Tank, including all internal and external appurtenances; as well as providing a new cathodic protection systems. The Contractor will cut a 7-foot 4-inch by 8-foot door sheet for equipment access and weld the door sheet back in place once the interior work is concluded. Contractor shall remove all existing nuts and bolts and replace with new stainless steel washers, nuts, and bolts. After removing the existing coating from the reservoirs, Contractor shall replace any existing rafters which are identified as needing replacement and pit weld any large voids within the reservoirs. Contractor shall remove and dispose of existing reservoir floor and other identified appurtenances and replace with new. The scope includes welding, videotaping the Project site, mobilization, warranty services, disinfection, fees and other miscellaneous work for a complete and operable project as indicated in the Project Specifications and Drawings.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water’s website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the amount bid.
The Successful Bidder states he or she must furnish a 100 percent (100%) Performance Bond and a 100 percent (100%) Payment Bond, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and the General Conditions.
Bids shall be submitted at the time and place indicated in the Advertisement or Invitation to Bid and shall be enclosed in an opaque, sealed envelope marked with the Project title (and, if applicable, the designated portion of the Project for which the Bid is submitted), name and address of the Bidder and accompanied by the Bid security and other required documents. If the Bid is sent through the mail or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope with the notation “BID ENCLOSED” on the face of it. The Bid proposal package shall include one original, three copies, and, you may provide an electronic version of the bid, containing a copy of the full bid package submitted, saved on a USB drive.
By submission of the bid, Bidder fully understands the requirements of the Contract Documents and agrees to comply with all requirements thereof.
Wages paid on this project shall be not less than the minimum prevailing wage rates listed in the Contract Documents, Section 00840, General Wage Requirements.
The El Paso Water Utilities (EPWU) adheres to the Cone of Silence policy which prohibits any communication regarding the bid between potential bidders (and subcontractors) and EPWU Board Members, Staff, and assigned Consulting Engineers. The provisions do not apply to oral communications with Purchasing Agent or Administrative Analyst, provided the communications is limited strictly to matters of process or procedure already contained in the solicitation document, oral communications at pre-bid conferences, or communications in writing (email preferred) submitted to the Administrative Analyst in response to inquiries regarding the bid. In addition to any other penalties provided by law, violation of the Cone of Silence by any bidder shall render that bidder’s bid voidable. Any person having personal knowledge of a violation of these provisions shall report such violations to the EPWU General Counsel and/or the Purchasing Agent in writing.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 17nd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020.
