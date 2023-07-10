THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Christina James-Blake Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th of July, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO, 2ND FLOOR, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 03/21/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV0892 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
vs
Three Thousand Five Hundred Twelve Dollars in United States Currency ($3,512)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED TWELVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($3,512.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from CHRISTINA JAMES-BLAKE. The currency is alleged to have ben used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiffs Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 8th day of June 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 1
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
By/s/ Justine Guerra
Justine Guerra, Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. ln addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.
TO: NENA MATI
Greetings You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s ORIGINAL PETITION at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, July 24,2023, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway 5601 Democracy Drive Suite 265, Plano TX 75024 on 12/08/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3670 on the docket of said court and styled: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC vs. NENA MATI AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ANITA M. FARR, DECEASED,
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 6104 Bandolero Drive, El Paso, TX 79912, and more particularly described as LOT 18, BLOCK 83, CHAPARRAL PARK UNIT 19, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 52, PAGES 25 AND 25A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiffs ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas on this the 8th day of June, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU
Enrique Moreno County
Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 1
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By Kia-Dreenry, Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or yourattorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday
next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Juan Carlos Cipriano Hernandez,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law ENRIQUE LOPEZ, 701 N. St. Vrain St., El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 4th day of October, 2022 against Juan Carlos Cipriano Hernandez, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM5107 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF G.C., AND C.C MINOR CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting theParent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
GRECO CIPRIANO
Date of Birth 08/30/2014
CAROLA CIPRIANO
Date of Birth 05/31/2011
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2023
ENRIQUE LOPEZ
Attorney at Law
701 N St. Vrain St.,
El Paso TX 79902
915-351-0595
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
B/s/ Maritza Medina
Deputy
Maritza Medina
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Valeria A Berger, Deceased
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th of July, 2023, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BRADLEY CONWAY, 5601 DEMOCRACY DRIVE, SUITE 265, PLANO, TX 75024 on 04/14/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1212 on the docket of said court and styled:
Freedom Mortgage
Corporation
vs
Michelle Dupasquier, Ruth McCauley, Paul Watts, Scott Watts, and The Unknown Heirs at Law of Valeria A
Berger, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 11968 Mesquite Lake Lane, EL Paso, TX 79934 (“Property”) and more particularly described as LOT FOURTEEN (14), BLOCK NINE (9) OF MESQUITE HILLS, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER INSTRUMENT NO. 20070038230, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of June, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk Enrique Moreno County
Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 1
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Justine Guerra, Deputy
______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41ST Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 6th day of June, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation,Defendants/Counter-Plaintiffs,
vs Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0403, Docket No. 2023-SO-05522, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2023, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m.,all the right, title and interest Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
6 CORONADO COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES LOT 11 (14520 SQ FT)
PID: 395182
1005 SINGING HILLS DR,
EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June 2023, as the property of 1005 SINGING HILLS LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral
argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
6 CHAPARRAL PARK #3 LOT 6 (7875 SQ FT)
PID: 45581
329 EL PUENTE ST,
EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June, 2023, as the property of Ana M Abraham, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme
Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY
COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
______________________________________________________
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
for the
Western District of Texas
El Paso Division
Seattle Bank, Plaintiff
V.
Patsy G. Hill, Gwen Carol Lagrow a/k/a Gwen
Carol Hill and Benjamin
Hill, Defendants
Civil Action No. 3:23-cv-00098-KC
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
To: Patsy G. Hill
c/o El Paso Inc. 209 Noble St, El Paso, TX 79901.
A Lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 42 days after the issuance of this summons, you (and each of you) must appear before the United States District Court for the Western of Texas, El Paso Division, at the Courthouse being located at 525 Magoffin Avenue, Suite 105, El Paso, TX 79901, by filing a written answer, or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on or before the first Monday next after the expiration of forty- two days from the date of the issuance of this summons, to Plaintiff’s Original Complaint filed in said court, on March 6, 2023 as Civil Action number 3:23-cv-00098-KC and styled Seattle Bank vs. Patsy G. Hill, Gwen Carol Lagrow a/k/a Gwen Carol Hill and Benjamin Hill. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Mark D. Cronenwett and Vivian N. Lopez
Mackie Wolf Zientz and Mann, P.C.
14160 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
Phone: (214) 635-2650
Fax (214) 635-2686
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as to follows:
This is an in rem judicial foreclosureproceeding concerning the following real property and improvements commonly known as 8305 Solar Place, El Paso, TX 79904, and more particularly described as:
LOT 236, BLOCK 14, PARK FOOTHILLS ADDITION, THIRD SECTION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF
EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. ACCORDING TO THE PLAT NOW ON FILE IN VOLUME 12, PAGE 30, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
(The “Property”).
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the Same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Date: 06/14/2023
Philip J. Devlin
CLERK OF COURT
/s/ Eileen Padillo
Clerk or Deputy Clerk
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT
GROUND STORAGE TANK NO. 1 REHAB
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (“Owner”), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 1 - Rehab.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 1 Rehab to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, July 18, 2023”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company
holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received. Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________________
Notice of Public Sale
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (07/01/23) at (12:00 pm) and conclude (07/11/23) at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Rene F. Botello – Desk, bins and more)
______________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
FOR REAPPOINTMENT OF
UNITED STATES
MAGISTRATE JUDGE
EL PASO, TEXAS
The current term of the office
of U.S. Magistrate Judge
Leon Schydlower is due to
expire on November 30,
2023. The U.S. District Court
is required by law to
establish a panel of citizens
to consider the reappointment of U.S. Magistrate Judge
Schydlower to a new eight-
year term.
Comments are invited from
members of the bar and the
public as to whether U.S.
Magistrate Judge Schydlower should be recommended by the panel for reappointment by the Court.
A full public notice is posted
on our web site at:
ov/
Comments must be received
no later than July 13, 2023.
______________________________________________________
Notice Of Public Sale
All National Self Storage locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
National Self Storage facilities are located at 2900 N Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936, 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX, 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 , 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso ,Tx 79938
Bidding will open July 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM and conclude July 19th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: #F39 Kelvin Johnson #827 Jennifer Soto #107 Emily Pinon #10108 Sonia N Rodriguez 746 Kathy Gallarzo 759 Santiago Ramirez 466 Maria Esparza E21 Lillian B. Oren B19 Nohemi Guzman G27 Juana Montellano F46 Glenytte King Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs,
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Pellicano Self Storage, 11655 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, TX 79936
online on www.selfstorageauction.com.The auction will start on June 25th at 9AM and end on July 19th 2023 at 10AM or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal
deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Pellicano Self Storage proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items unless otherwise noted: Jonathan R. Lane, Jorge Rubio, Melissa Ann Cataldi, Jorge Manriquez, Rachel Y. Hernandez, Willie Estala, Larry M. Lester, Kevin Fernandez, Norbeto Ornelas, Beatriz Estrada, Lisa M. Bernal, Alma Julia Wilscam, Amanda Fowler, Wendy Jaramillo, Dionicio Nila, Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VILMA LETICIA SANCHEZ JARAMILLO,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Modify Conservatorship of Child and Request for Temporary Orders, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law FELIX SALDIVAR, Jr., 3160 LEE TREVINO SUITE 110-A EL PASO TX 79936, on this the 4th day of November, 2021 against VILMA LETICIA SANCHEZ JARAMILLO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2011DCM01778 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF M.C., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Original Petition to Modify
Conservatorship of Child and Request for Temporary Orders
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
MAGALY CASTANEDA
Date of Birth 01/11/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of June, 2023
FELIX SALDIVAR, Jr.
Attorney at Law
3160 LEE TREVINO
SUITE 110-A
EL PASO TX 79936
915-590-9500
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Azalea Bueno,
Deputy Azelea Bueno
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-028
Bradley and Desert Willow Storm Water Pond Improvements
Phase 1 and Phase 2
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bradley and Desert Willow Storm Water Pond Improvements Phase 1 and Phase 2 .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 27, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.
Only bids that conform to
specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.
Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.
Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 7/31/2023 at 11:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the
tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s). Unit #C139–John David Castro Plastic bins, boxes, instrument, vac, cooking pots, holiday décor
Unit #E112–Francisco Aguirre Tires, inverter, motor, batteries, fridge, boxes
Unit #E207–Lillian Esquivel Cans of food, water, boxes, plastic bins, furniture, camping Gear, suitcases, backpacks, chainsaw
______________________________________________________
NOTICE
El Paso County, Texas
County Auditor Public Hearing (Virtual) On the matter of setting the amount of compensation of the County Auditor, assistant auditor, and court reporters. Pursuant to Texas Local Government Code §
152.905 this public hearing of the El Paso County District Judges will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:30 via Zoom (Auth. TX Gov. Code § 551.127).
Join Zoom Meeting
One tap mobile: US: +13462487799,,81987091149# or +12532158782,,81987091149# Meeting URL: https://txcourts.zoom.us/j/81987091149
Meeting ID: 819 8709 1149
______________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO ABATE PUBLIC NUISANCE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to El Paso County Environmental Nuisance Abatement Order. El Paso County may abate a nuisance by adopting abatement procedures that are consistent with and conform to CH 343 of the Texas Health and Safety Code Sections 343.021 & 343.0235.
The properties located at the following locations are declared to be and constitutes a nuisance due to the existence of the following: vacant lots with accumulation of weeds.
VL on River El Paso, TX 79838
Bk 2 Camp Jackson lot l2
Robert Gonzalez
3757 Lincoln
Santa Barbara, CA.93110-1531
330 River El Paso, TX. 79838
Blk 2 Camp Jackson pt of lot 15
Florenica Ortega
The person receiving notice shall abate the nuisance before the 31st day on which the notice is served if the person has not previously received a notice regarding a
nuisance on the property.
Failure to abate the nuisance may result in: a) abatement of the nuisance by the County by either removal or demolition. b) assessment of costs to the person responsible for causing the nuisance when the person can be identified; and/or
c) a lien against the property on which the nuisance exists.
You may submit a written request for a hearing before the 31st day after the posting of this notice; or The 10-business day after the date on which the notice is served if the person has previously received a notice
THSC 343 022 (c)(5)(a).
Complaints and hearing requests may be submitted via phone, mail, or email at:
l. Phone: 915 855-9664
2. E-Mail: HYoshimoto@ EPCounty.com
3. Mail: ATTN: Nuisance Abatement Program, lnspections Division, 1462 Greg Dr. El Paso, TX 79938.
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of
JESUS MURGUIA,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00559
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of JESUS MURGUIA, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of JUNE 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00559, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ADRIANA CARMONA, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for ADRIANA CARMONA is 840 LEMINGTON ST., EL PASO, TEXAS 79928.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 28th day of JUNE 2023.
ADRIANA CARMONA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JESUS MURGUIA, Deceased
PREPARED BY:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
1533 N. LEE TREVINO DR., SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
(915) 201-6133
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR00831
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LOUIS DEAN CAMPBELL, deceased:
DEAN DAILEY CAMPBELL and WAYNE KENT CAMPBELL, having been duly appointed Ancillary Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of LOUIS DEAN CAMPBELL, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on June 22, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate tocome forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Ancillary Independent Co-Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DEAN DAILEY CAMPBELL and
WAYNE KENT CAMPBELL
Ancillary Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of
LOUIS DEAN CAMPBELL, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of GONZALO GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on October 24th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR01122 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES KlRBY READ
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAMES KIRBY READ,
Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of GONZALO GARCIA, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 26th day of June, 2023
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GUADALUPE ESTRADA a/k/a GUADALUPE G. ESTRADA, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00710, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID A. BONILLA, Attorney at Law, P.C.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of GUADALUPE ESTRADA a/k/a GUADALUPE G. ESTRADA
DAVID A. BONILLA, Dependent Administrator
Attorney at Law, P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 27 day of June 2023.
/s/ David A Bonilla
David A Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915)590-1232
Email: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Ruben Antonio Guzman a/k/a Ruben A. Guzman were issued on June 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR00645 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to Maria Isabel Guzman a/k/a Isabel Guzman. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J, Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by Jaw. Dated the 28th day of June, 2023
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
CONSOLACION HAMILTON,
DECEASED.
NO. 2023-CPR00626
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of
Consolacion Hamilton, Deceased, were granted on June 13, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00626 in
the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Scott Thomas Hamilton.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
JACK I. HAMILTON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01867
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jack I. Hamilton, Deceased, were granted on June 28, 2023, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01867 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Scott Thomas Hamilton.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Constance M. Thomsen, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00851 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Deborah Kay Horrell. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within
the time prescribed by law. Dated the 28th day of June, 2023.
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Hilda Garibay Arzola a/k/a Hilda G. Arzola , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01115 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Hilda Garibay Arzola a/k/a Hilda G. Arzola ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of June 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: SANDRA MONICA GARCIA,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Annul Marriage, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law LUIS YANEZ, 1015 MAGOFFIN AVE EL PASO, TX 79901, on this the 19th day of November, 2021 `against SANDRA MONICA GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number
2021DCM6775 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of
Andres Rubio and Sandra Monica Garcia
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Annul Marriage
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 11th day of April, 2023
LUIS YANEZ
Attorney at Law
1015 MAGOFFIN AVE
EL PASO TX 79901
915-503-2424
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Crystal C Sanchez,
Deputy
Crystal C. Sanchez
______________________________________________________
NOTICE: IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS CAUSE NUMBER 2022-CPR01611 NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE ESTATE OF: EVELIA I. PRICE, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of Evelia I. Price, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2023, under Cause Number 2022-CPR01611, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Valentino Price, Applicant. Claims may be presented in care of the Independent Executor for the estate, addressed as follows:
Valentino Price, Estate of Evelia I Price, Deceased, 12985 Immanuel Vista Drive, El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: 06/29/23
Respectfully submitted,
Joseph D. Vasquez
State Bar Number 00788581
Attorney for Applicant
310 N. Mesa, Suite 601,
El Paso TX 79901
Telephone (915) 542-4556 Fascimile (915) 351-7115
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: PAULA DIANE SELF, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 15th day of March, 2023, against PAULA DIANE SELF, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM1561 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of WALKER WILLIAM ROADY, a Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name
WALKER WILLIAM ROADY
Date of Birth 2/11/2023
Place of Birth El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29 June, 2023.
Normal Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
Martha Ortega
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Steven Anthony Hernandez , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01104 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Steven Anthony Hernandez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship for Creation of Independent Administration In an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Reymundo Guzman, Jr., Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next a:f.ter the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01124 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Reymundo Guzman, Jr., Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Reymundo Guzman, Jr., Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Genaro Moises Sigala, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01125 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Genaro Moises Sigala, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOANN STEPHENS
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01003 on the docket of said court and styled Olga R. Stephens a/k/a Olga Stephens, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of the Estate of
CARMEN C. PENA,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00786
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN C. PENA,
Deceased, were issued on the 29th day of JUNE 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00786 pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CAROL ANN BELTRAN, Independent Executor.
The address of record for CAROL ANN BELTRAN is 11308 LAKE GENEY A DR., EL PASO, TX 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 29th day of JUNE 2023.
CAROL ANN BELTRAN, Independent Executor of
The Estate of CARMEN C. PENA, Deceased
Prepared By:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 N. LEE TREVINO DR., SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 24129371
(915) 201-2633 Telephone
(915) 222-8666 Fax
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of
RICARDO PINELA A/K/A RICARDO SAM PINELA, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00607
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICARDO PINELA
A/K/A RICARDO SAM PINELA, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of JUNE 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00607, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to EMMA GONZALES A/K/A EMMA GONZALEZ, Independent Executor.
The address of record for EMMA GONZALES A/K/A EMMA GONZALEZ is 2701
CALLEJON DE MECHO, LAS CRUCES, NM 88027.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 29th day of JUNE 2023.
EMMA GONZALES A/K/A EMMA GONZALEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of RICARDO PINELA
A/K/A RICARDO SAM PINELA, Deceased
Prepared By:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C. ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 24129371
(915) 201-2633 Telephone
(915) 222-8666 Fax
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR00405
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GARRETT PAUL CALDERON, deceased:
MARK ALAN CALDERON, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of GARRETT PAUL CALDERON, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on May 3, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARK ALAN CALDERON
Independent Administrator of the Estate of GARRETT PAUL CALDERON, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Rudy B. Diaz were issued on June 27, 2023, in docket number 2023CPR00933, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Patricia Caballero Diaz. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Estate of Rudy B. Diaz
c/o Ali M. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated: June 29, 2023
/s/ Ali M. Walker
Ali M. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of Rudy B. Diaz
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
John Leon Warner, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01135 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of John Leon Warner, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE ST A TE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Diana Maria Isaac, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01134 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Diana Maria Isaac, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Jose Manuel R. Cardona a/k/a Jose Cardona, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01136 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Jose Manuel R. Cardona a/k/a Jose Cardona, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy Saul Liberato
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Lizeth Leon, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01143 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Lizeth Leon, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Jean M. Jordan AKA Jean Marie Jordan, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of July 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01132 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Jean M. Jordan AKA Jean Marie Jordan, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Application For Independent Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Lilian Perez
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Charles Jim Borrego, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of July 2023 to petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01133 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Charles Jim Borrego, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Letters of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code And To Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this
29th day of June 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Lilian Perez
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Mary J. Ayoub a/k/a Mary Ayoub, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00938, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Georgette Ayoub Hamilton, Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltrán, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 3rd day of July, 2023 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltrán, TX Bar License 24004579.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
EILEEN M. BOUGOUNEAU, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EILEEN M.
BOUGOUNEAU, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to MARVELENE BOUGOUNEAU as Independent Executor of the estate of EILEEN M.
BOUGOUNEAU a/k/a EILEEN BOUGOUNEAU, deceased, on June 28th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00791. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MARVELENE BOUGOUNEAU, Independent Executor of the estate of EILEEN M. BOUGOUNEAU a/k/a EILEEN BOUGOUNEAU, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb
of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
GABRIEL E. BOUGOUNEAU a/k/a GABRIEL BOUGOUNEAU, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GABRIEL E.
BOUGOUNEAU a/k/a GABRIEL BOUGOUNEAU , DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to MARVELENE BOUGOUNEAU as Independent Executor of the estate of GABRIEL E. BOUGOUNEAU a/k/a GABRIEL BOUGOUNEAU,
deceased, on June 28th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00791. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MARVELENE BOUGOUNEAU,
Independent Executor of the estate of GABRIEL E. BOUGOUNEAU a/k/a GABRIEL
BOUGOUNEAU, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration for the Estate of Elodia Nava Martinez were issued on June 21, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00571, in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas to Norma Denise Nava.
All persons that have claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
Estate of Elodia Nava Martinez
C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
P: 915-751-4552
Email: david@dhilleslaw.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Highway 54 Self Storage, 11707 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79934 online On www.selfstorageauction.com. The auction will start on June 28 th at 9AM and end on July 28th 2023 at 10AM or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Pellicano Self Storage proceeding the end of the on-line auction.
Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items unless otherwise noted: Edward E. Stewart, Shaquawn Johnson, Sarahi Delgado, Gesenia Gomez, Raven E. Void, Isaias J. Diaz, Karla KE Escobar, Ernesto Rodriguez, Alexander Acuna, Massey CP Christy Palmer, Wayne D. Brewington, Esteban Martinez, Josefa Ortiz, Alonso Montanez, Blanca Ysela Vargas, Stephanie M Rivera Rodriguez, John Harper, Michael Perona, Kevin Hines, Shannon M Hatfield,
Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to
attend.
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR
INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY.
THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION, PO BOX 12010, EL PASO, TX 79913. THE PRINCIPAL MANAGER OF THE
FOUNDATION IS MR. SCOTT M. SCHWARTZ.
