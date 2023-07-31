CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Manuel Gonzalez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th dav of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01254 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Manuel Gonzalez, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Appointment of Receiver
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Juan Batres, Deceased
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01273 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Juan Batres, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given der my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,·
El Paso County Clerk
500 E San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy Larissa De La O
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Lorenzo Bernal Sias A/K/A Lorenzo B. Sias, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01251 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Lorenzo Bernal Sias Also Known As Lorenzo B. Sias ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Jicela Martinez
Deputy Jicela Martinez
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN :HEIRS OF Jeffrey Arnold Ellsworth, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01236 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Jeffrey Arnold Ellsworth, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Gary Miles Penn , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01249 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Gary Miles Penn ,Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to determine heirship and for independent administration and letters of administration pursuant to section 401.003 Texas Estates Code.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
____________________________________________
SMALL CLAIMS/ DEBT CLAIM CITATION
The State of Texas to Raquel Mills-albert, defendant, in the hereinafter-styled and numbered cause:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney to help you in defending against this lawsuit. But, you are not required to employ an attorney. You or Your attorney must file an answer with the court. your answer is due by the end of the 14th day after the day you were served with these papers. The 14th day is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday your answer is due by the end of the first day following the 14th day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday. Do not ignore these papers. If you do not file an answer by the due date, a default judgment may be taken against you. For further information, consult Part V of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, which is available online and also at the court listed on this citation.
This citation is issued pursuant to a petition filed by the above-named plaintiff on 03/26/2019. Your answer may be filed with this court, located at Justice of the Peace, Precinct Five.
Signed and issued on this the 14th day of September 2022.
Clerk of the Court, Idaly Solis
(915) 859-3744
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Fe De La Cruz Palomares, aka Fe De La Cruz Cobos De Palomares, aka Fe Palomares, aka Fe De La Cruz Cobos Barron, aka Fe De La Cruz Cobos, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Comthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01252 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Fe De La Cruz Palomares, aka Fe De La Cruz Cobos De Palomares, aka Fe Palomares, aka Fe De La Cruz Cobos Barron, aka Fe De La Cruz Cobos, Deceased
A brief statement of the natme of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement with Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at
El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Rosa Arrieta Bessiere
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2023 in Cause No. 2013-CGD00641 on the docket of said court and styled Mary Arrieta, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Eleese Doreen King AKA Eleese D. King, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01261 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Eleese Doreen King AKA Eleese D. King, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Liliana Perez
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Avelina Alvidrez , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01235 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Avelina Alvidrez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: APPLICATION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSIDP FOUR YEARS AFTER DEATH.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of July, 2023
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
EI Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT TWO PHASE I
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 1:30 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to them. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, they should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-029
De Alva Drive Stormwater Project
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for De Alva Drive Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext.
2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday,
August 3, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the
COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.
Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the
Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
RFQ #23-014
ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District is requesting Qualification Statements from qualified architectural firms to provide services on an as-needed basis for upcoming renovation/remodeling and new construction projects. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities . Response submissions will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday, August 14, 2023 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing and Contract Management
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-033
O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo 2 (Culvert) Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo 2 (Culvert) Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq JYs28xwL140GAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 17, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County. Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-032
O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo, Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo, Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be
submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext.
2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday,
August 10, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid
opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the
COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.
Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.
Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00785
IN THE ESTATE OF
MERCEDES LOPEZ GOMEZ, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MERCEDES
LOPEZ GOMEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 18, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00785, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BENJAMIN ROMO GOMEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: BENJAMIN ROMO GOMEZ
5417 Timberwolf Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
DATED the 24th of July, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC.
1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
FRANCES MARIE BAILEY A/K/A FRANCES M. BAILEY, Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00210
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES MARIE BAILEY A/K/A FRANCES M. BAILEY, Deceased, were
issued on the 25th day of July, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00210, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso Coubty, Texas to JOHN A. BAILEY A/K/A JOHN ALLEN BARRY BAILEY, Independent Executor.
The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in New Mexico is 113 CORNUDAS TRL, RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO 88345/P.O. BOX 2612, RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO 88345.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 25th day of July, 2023
JOHN A. BAILEY A/K/A JOHN ALLEN BARRY BAILEY, Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANCES MARIE BAILEY A/K/A FRANCES M. BAILEY, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN K ANDERSON ANDERSON, BRIGHT &ASSOCIATES, P.C. ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936 TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550 steve@andersoncrout.com (915)595-1380 Telephone
(915)591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR E. LA ROSA, a/k/a SALVADOR E. LA ROSA LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 26, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01108 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUBINA CARRILLO.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Salvador E. La Rosa, a/k/a Salvador E. La Rosa Lopez
c/o Rubina Carrillo
6785 Cooper Ridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
DATED the 26th day of July, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
On July 25, 2023, Lisa A. Wolfe was issued Letters Testamentary for the Estate of
Martha Joyce Sims, Deceased, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00758 pending in Probate Court No.
1, El Paso County, Texas. The address of Lisa A. Wolfe, Independent Executor, is c/o Eryn Lyle, Hopper Mikeska, PLLC, Barton Oaks Plaza II, Suite 570, 901 South MoPac
Expressway, Austin, Texas 78746, and all persons having claims against this estate are
required to present them to such address in the manner and time required by law.
Lisa A. Wolfe, Independent Executor of the Estate of Martha Joyce Sims, Deceased
By: Eryn Lyle, Attorney for the Independent Executor, Lisa A. Wolfe
_________________________________
No. 2022-CPR01813
IN THE ESTATE OF SAUL HORACIO CHAVEZ A/K/A SAUL ALVARADO CHAVEZ, DECEASED
Probate Court No. 2
El Paso County, Texas
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Saul Horacio Chavez a/k/a Saul Alvarado Chavez, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01813, pending in the Probate Court No.2, El Paso County, Texas, To: Leticia Estrada.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
DATED: July 18, 2023
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF:
RUBY JANE WATSON,
DECEASED.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00535
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RUBY JANE WATSON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBY JANE
WATSON, Deceased were issued on June 26, 2023, in Cause Number 2023-CPR00535, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LLOYD FRANKLIN CURLEY.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
LLOYD FRANKLIN CURLEY
Independent Executor, Estate of RUBY JANE WATSON, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this 21 day of July, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
GUEVARA, BAUMANN, COLDWELL & REEDMAN, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
FAX.: (915) 544-8305
By: Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar
No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANDRA RODEHAVER DAVIS, Deceased, were issued on July 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00984 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JULIE SCOGGINS RUTLEDGE
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Sandra Rodehaver Davis c/o Julie Scoggins Rutledge 2734 Silver Ave. El Paso, Texas 79930
DATED the 24 day or July
,2023.
/s/ALAN D. GLUTH
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters of dependent administration for the Estate of Jimmy Gibbs were issued on July 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00825, in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas to Christopher Gibbs.
All persons that have claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
Estate of Jimmy Gibbs C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
P: 915-751-4552
Email: david@dhilleslaw.com
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
STEWART J. FERGUSON, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to Rosa Maria Vargas, as independent executor of the estate of Stewart J. Ferguson, deceased, on July 13, 2023 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR01018. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
ROSA MARIA VARGAS, independent executor of the estate of Stewart J. Ferguson, deceased
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA VILLARREAL A/K/A, GLORIA DURAN VILLARREAL A/K/A GLORIA DE VILLARREAL Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00500, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to GUADALUPE OLIVAS and VERONICA DIAZ A/K/A VERONICA DIAZ VILLARREAL A/K/A VERONICA VILLARREAL DIAZ A/K/A VERONICA VILLARREAL DIAZ whose mailing address is
GLORIA VILLARREAL
C/O LAW OFFICE OF RUDY PEREZ
2025 MONTANA AVE.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 21 day of July, 2023
/s/ RUDY PEREZ
______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of
FRANKIE CARL LUPTON,
Cause No. 2023-CPR00532
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of FRANKIE CARL LUPTON, Deceased, were issued on the 12th day of July
July 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00532, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JUSTIN LUPTON, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for JUSTIN LUPTON is 917 HANBURY CT., CHESAPEAKE, VA 23322
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 12th day of July
/s/JUSTIN LUPTON
Independent Administrator of the Estate of FRANKIE CARL LUPTON, Deceased
PREPARED BY: MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
1533 N. LEE TREVINO, SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of RUSSELL CORNELIUS, Deceased, were issued on July 26, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00761 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL CORNELIUS.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Russell Cornelius c/o Michael Cornelius
5810 Wilkins Lane,
Sugar Land, Texas 77479
DATED the 26th day of July, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
_________________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: YOLANDA GRANILLO A/K/A YOLANDA M. GRANILLO, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NO. 2023-CPR01063
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Yolanda Granillo a/k/a Yolanda M. Granillo, Deceased, were granted on July 26, 2022, under Docket Number 2023- CPR01063 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Joshua Granillo.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
MARTHA VARELA
DECEASED.
NO: 2020CPR02204
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARTHA VARELA, Deceased were issued on appointment of DIANA PADDIE as Executrix on March 2, 2023, in Cause No.: 2020CPR02204 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DIANA PADDIE.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. DANIEL MENA Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/S/ G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.com
______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
LUZ ALICIA T VIZCAINO A/K/A
LUZ ALICIA TORRES DE VIZCAINO A/K/A ALICIA VIZCAINO,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00718
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of LUZ ALICIA T VIZCAINO A/K/A LUZ ALICIA TORRES DE VIZCAINO A/K/A ALICIA VIZCAINO, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of JULY, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00718, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MIRNA HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for MIRNA HERNANDEZ is 813 LISTON PL., HORIZON CITY, TEXAS 79928.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 24th day of JULY, 2023.
MIRNA HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUZ ALICIA T VIZCAINO A/K/A LUZ ALICIA TORRES DE VIZCAINO A/K/A ALICIA VIZCAINO, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
LUPE H. REDE a.k.a. LUPE REDE a.k.a. JOSE GUADALUPE REDE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LUPE H. REDE a.k.a. LUPE REDE a.k.a. JOSE GUADALUPE REDE, Deceased, were granted to RONALD JOSEPH REDE on July 24, 2023, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01001.
ALL PERSONS having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
HANNAH G. FIELDS,
Attorney for Independent Executor
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY. THE VICE PRESIDENT IS MS. SHARON FASHING. THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION, P.O. BOX 221020, EL PASO, TX 79913.
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the Matter of the Estate of
MARY SOSA A/K/A MARY E. SOSA,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2022-CPR01846
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY SOSA A/K/A MARY E. SOSA, Deceased, were issued on the 12th day of JULY 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01846 pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RACHEL AGUINAGA A/K/A RACHEL ZAMBRANO, Independent Executor.
The address of record for RACHEL AGUINAGA A/K/A RACHEL ZAMBRANO is 2641 HAWICK RD., EL PASO, TX 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 24th day of JULY 2023.
/s/ Rachel I. Tambrano
RACHEL AGUINAGA A/K/A RACHEL ZAMBRANO, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARY SOSA A/K/A MARY E. SOSA, Deceased
Prepared By:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 N. LEE TREVINO DR., SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 24129371
______________________________________________-
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES SHAW a/k/a FRANCES ANN SHAW
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANCES SHAW a/k/a FRANCES ANN SHAW, Deceased, were granted to SUSANNA MARIE SHAW BETTS on July 25, 2023, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01023.
ALL PERSONS having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
HANNAH G. FIELDS,
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________
THE ESTATE OF:
MICHAEL D. BRUENING,
DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NO. 2023-CPR00883
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Michael D. Bruening, Deceased, were granted on July 19, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00883 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Jacquelin Moody.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto,
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
STEWART J. FERGUSON, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to Rosa Maria Vargas, as independent executor of the estate of Stewart J. Ferguson, deceased, on July 13, 2023 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR01018. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that an Order Granting Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of Celia Mendez, Deceased, was signed on February 14, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00143, pending in Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, To: Pauline Sanchez.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Geoffrey C. Sansom
Attorney at Law
2905 Sackett Street
Houston, Texas 77098
DATED the 21st day of July, 2023.
Geoffrey C. Sansom
Attorney for Pauline Cervantes
State Bar No.: 24033159
2905 Sackett Street
Houston, Texas 77098
Phone: (713) 238-7767
Fax: (713) 993-0452
e-mail: gsansom@dmlawfirm.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDMUNDO LUNA, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDMUNDO LUNA, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed were granted to CECILIA BURGOS GAVALDON a/k/a CECILIA LUNA as Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of EDMUNDO LUNA, deceased, on July 25th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01057. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CECILIA BURGOS GAVALDON a/k/a CECILIA LUNA, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of EDMUNDO LUNA, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on 13TH day of JANUARY, 2023, against RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM0285 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EVAN MACIAS, ROGER REYES, SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS AND AMANDA REYES CHILDREN” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name EVAN MACIAS
Date of Birth 05/20/2016
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name ROGER REYES
Date of Birth 09/21/2010
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS
Date of Birth 04/01/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name AMANDA REYESS
Date of Birth 10/19/2011
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 27th day of July, 2023
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. SAN ANTONIO ST., RM 503
EL PASO, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT : “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law JAIME ALVARADO on this the 22nd day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3016 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS AND VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA AND IN THE INTEREST OF F.A.O., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
FABIAN ALFREDO OLIVAS
Date of Birth 06/16/2006
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of June 2023
JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney at Law 14190 Horizon Blvd El Paso Tx 79928
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT :
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: PAULA DIANE SELF , Respondent,
Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ , El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 15th day of March, 2023 , against PAULA DIANE SELF , Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM1561 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of WALKER WILLIAM ROADY , a Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship . The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name
WALKER WILLIAM ROADY
Date of Birth 2/11/2023
Place of Birth El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29 June, 2023.
Normal Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega,
Deputy Martha Ortega
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT :
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CLAUDIA MENDEZ ,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce , filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Maria Elena Grasheim, 705 Texas Avenue El Paso Tx 79901, on this the 24th day of May, 2023 against CLAUDIA MENDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023DCM3059 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DAVID ERIK PUENTE AND CLAUDIA MENDEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of July, 2023
Maria Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 TEXAS
EL PASO TX 79901
915-485-9100
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Azelea Bueno, Deputy
Azelea Bueno
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT :
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARK ALANIZ
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioners, Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Petitioners Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza on this the 26th day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3010 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF:
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA ALANIZ MINOR CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA
ALANIZ
Date of Birth 02/22/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TEXAS
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of June, 2023
BALDEMAR EMILIO CARDOZA; MADISON ELYSE CARDOZA
7549 HERMOSILLO DR
EL PASO, TX 79915
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Stephanie Harris Deputy Stephanie Harris
_______________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing, 7618 Boeing Dr. Suite H - El Paso, Texas 79925 on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units: B60 Brown, B66 Quevedo, 7618-H Bankstems include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture, Photography Props
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 07/26/23 and will conclude on 08/14/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to: Jamie Lucero Jr., Daniel Avial, Angel Esparza, Desiree Greenwald, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Christopher Pacheco, Angela Meibauer, William Ladd.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Units belonging to: Barkley Putrow, Corina D. Castro, Tina Sandoval.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to: Adriana Terrazas, Gomecindo Luna.
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922: Unit belonging to: Thomas Hill.
932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915: Units belonging to: Sergio Gonzalez, Daniel Chavarria, Kara Williams.
7108 Westwind, El Paso TX 79912: Units belonging to: Fernando Zamora, Lisa De La Paz, Martin Johnson.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to: Nadine M. Viveros, Lizette Barrientos, Reyna Paz, Angelica Pinon.
829 N. Zaragoza, EL Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to: Beatriz Cervantez, Irene Donovan, Rafael Banuelos.
_________________________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
Sealed proposals for construction of Sheridan 16-inch Waterline Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:30 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Sheridan 16-inch Waterline Replacement:
Approximately 4,900 linear feet of 16-inch diameter High Density Poly Ethelene (HDPE DR-9) water main; 1,108 linear feet of 8-inch diameter Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main; 58 linear feet of 6-inch diameter Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main; 6 16-inch vertical gate valves with manhole assembly; 3 2-inch air release valves with manhole assemblies; 3 6-inch blow-off valves with manhole assembly; with Trench Safety System; auger boring installation for 30-inch casing and water main in the amount of 521 linear feet to cross under TXDOT and UPRR ROW; open-cut installation of 30-inch casing in the amount of 727 linear feet to cross TXDOT ROW; open-cut installation of 16-inch casing and water main in the amount of 493 linear feet to cross UPRR ROW; installation of 1 2-inch copper service connection and 1 3-inch copper service connection; removal and salvage of 1 existing fire hydrant assembly; install 1 new fire hydrant assembly; removal and replacement of concrete curb, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway, HMAC pavement, rockwall, park landscaping; Traffic Control Measures within TXDOT ROW and UPRR ROW; Observation and Flagging services by RailPros; protection and support of existing utilities; connection to active water mains and capping old lines; and all miscellaneous piping, fittings, and appurtenances necessary for the proper installation as required in the drawings and technical specifications.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water’s website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the amount bid.
The Successful Bidder states he or she must furnish a 100 percent (100%) Performance Bond and a 100 percent (100%) Payment Bond, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and the General Conditions.
Bids shall be submitted at the time and place indicated in the Advertisement or Invitation to Bid and shall be enclosed in an opaque, sealed envelope marked with the Project title (and, if applicable, the designated portion of the Project for which the Bid is submitted), name and address of the Bidder and accompanied by the Bid security and other required documents. If the Bid is sent through the mail or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope with the notation “BID ENCLOSED” on the face of it. The Bid proposal package shall include one original, three copies and an electronic version of the bid, containing a copy of the full bid package submitted, saved on a USB drive.
By submission of the bid, Bidder fully understands the requirements of the Contract Documents and agrees to comply with all requirements thereof.
Wages paid on this project shall be not less than the minimum prevailing wage rates listed in the Contract Documents, Section 00840, General Wage Requirements.
The El Paso Water Utilities (EPWU) adheres to the Cone of Silence policy which prohibits any communication regarding the bid between potential bidders (and subcontractors) and EPWU Board Members, Staff, and assigned Consulting Engineers. The provisions do not apply to oral communications with Purchasing Agent or Administrative Analyst, provided the communications is limited strictly to matters of process or procedure already contained in the solicitation document, oral communications at pre-bid conferences, or communications in writing (email preferred) submitted to the Administrative Analyst in response to inquiries regarding the bid. In addition to any other penalties provided by law, violation of the Cone of Silence by any bidder shall render that bidder’s bid voidable. Any person having personal knowledge of a violation of these provisions shall report such violations to the EPWU General Counsel and/or the Purchasing Agent in writing.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 2 nd , 2023 at 2:00 p.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020 .
