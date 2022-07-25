...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent,, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 10th day of December, 2021, against JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM7095 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of AYDEN BATCHELOR, NATHAN BATCHELOR, BRYCE BATCHELOR and WYNTER LYNN BARCHELOR,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AYDEN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 08/23/2012 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: NATHAN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 11/06/2011 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: BRYCE BATCHELOR Date of Birth 01/04/2014 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: WYNTER LYNN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 10/22/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th
Day of June, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and third supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ANGEL LOZANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s Sandra Dorado and Sal Dorado’s, said Third Supplemental Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
On this the 26th day of April 2022 in this case numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ayden Jesus Noriega Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of June, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 22nd day of April, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mack Brooks, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0121, Docket No. 2022-SO-05085, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2022, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
18 SUNSET VIEW #4 LOT 24 (5973.27 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 24, BLOCK 18, SUNSET VIEW UNIT FOUR SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLATE THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 79, PAGE 98, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS:
STREET ADDRESS: 241 NORTHBROOK CT. EL PASO, TEXAS 79932
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): S81499901802400.
Levied on the 7th day of June, 2022, as the property of Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Three Thousand Twenty-Four and 46/100 Dollars ($33,024.46), plus a further sum of $356.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mack Brooks, LLC, and City of El Paso, Intervenor.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE EXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Arturo Fabian Sanchez, ET, AL, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV3402, Docket No. 2022-SO-05513, and to me as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2022, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Arturo Fabian Sanchez, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S533000007016B0; S533000007016A0 BEING THOSE TWO TRACTS WITH TAX ACCOUNTS S533000007016B0 AND S533000007016A0, DESCRIBED AS TRACTS 16 A THROUGH 16D, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO, TEXAS, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 99054682 AND 99070214, EXCLUDING THE RESERVATIONS REFERENCED THEREIN, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 9977 ALAMEDA AND 9987 ALAMEDA, EL PASO, TX 79927
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 9977 and 9987 ALAMEDA, EL PASO, TX 79927
Property of Arturo Fabian Sanchez, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Fifteen and 34/100 Dollars ($46,815.34),with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE, THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 25, 2022 at 11:00 am. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units E-182 Hyrszko
Items include: Household Goods
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4953 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of, ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO Date of Birth: 11/23/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
/s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-028
Commercial Kennel for the County of El Paso Animal Welfare Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Commercial Kennel for the County of El Paso Animal Welfare Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
4oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 28, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of Bid 09-22 Planned Waterline Replacement Program Phase XII A will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 11th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The project will be comprised of unit price items to include the Installation of approximately 260 linear feet of 6-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 11,146 linear feet of 8-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 712 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); 6,144 linear feet of 8-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 3,484 linear feet of 16-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); removal and salvage of 18 existing fire hydrant assemblies; install 19 new fire hydrant assemblies; 213 water service reconnections; steel casing; curb, sidewalk, driveways and pavement replacement, replacement of sanitary sewer with steel and casing where required, and all miscellaneous piping, valve, fittings, and appurtenances and other site work necessary for the proper installation of this project as shown in the plans and technical specifications.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., (MST), July 28, 2022, via a conference call (see link in the bid package).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF SALE OF LAND AND IMPROVEMENTS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“District”) is requesting sealed bids from the public that want to purchase approximately 1.27 acres of land located on the Clint Spur Drain, in Block 19, San Elizario Grant, El Paso, County, Texas. A detail description of such land and is available from the District. Bid solicitation packages will be available from the District beginning at 10:00 am on July 18, 2022 at the District’s office at 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas 79836. As a convenience, copies of the Bid Solicitation package may be downloaded from the District’s web site at http://www.epcwid1.org. The bids shall conform to the requirements of Section 272.001 of the Texas Local Government Code. District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities. Sealed bids must be received at the District office by no later than 10:00 am, MDT on August 8, 2022. The Bids shall be opened on August 8, 2022 at 10:05 am, at the District’s office. All communications regarding this bid shall be addressed to Lisa Aguilar at 915-872-4000 or laguilar@epcwid1.org.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of THOMAS BRACAMONTES, Deceased, were issued on July 7th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00394 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINA CARDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CHRISTINA CARDOZA
James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of July, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of OMERO GALLARDO, Deceased, were issued on March 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01511 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSALINDA MENDIOLA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of OMERO GALLARDO
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 14th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
WILLARD C. BORDER JR., aka WILLARD CHESTER BORDER, JR.
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to KATHERINE JANE BORDER, who resides at 12321 Tierra Arroyo, El Paso, Texas 79938, on May 24, 2022, in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2022-CPR00236. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA KING BERGFELD WOODS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00780
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA KING BERGFELD WOODS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA KING BERGFELD WOODS, Deceased were issued on 7/14, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR00780 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JANICE KING WOODS WINDLE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JANICE KING WOODS WINDLE
Independent Executor, Estate of VIRGINIA KING BERGFELD WOODS, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 14th day of July, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar
No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MELVIN ARTHUR GILLIAM JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01200 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MELVIN ARTHUR GILLIAM JR. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE CARDONA RUIZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01196 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE CARDONA RUIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Issue Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA ELENA RETA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01195 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA ELENA RETA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABID ANWAR MALIK A/K/A ABID A. MALIK, A/K/A ABID MALIK, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01180 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABID ANWAR MALIK A/K/A ABID A. MALIK, A/K/A ABID MALIK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRMA NUNEZ A/K/A IRMA NUNEZ HEPP, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01211 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRMA NUNEZ A/K/A IRMA NUNEZ HEPP, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUCINDA PATRICK TELLES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00637 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUCINDA PATRICK TELLES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Application for probate of will a muniment of title more than four years after death of decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of CYNTHIA L. PHELPS, Deceased, on June 30, 2022. Said letters were issued under cause number
2022-CPR00927 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claims may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of CYNTHIA L. PHELPS
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MARK LUND, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MARK LUND, DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to ZAIDA MARCELA LUND as Independent Administrator of the estate of JAMES MARK LUND, deceased, on July 11th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00080. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ZAIDA MARCELA LUND, Independent Administrator of the estate of JAMES MARK LUND, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REYNALDO L. RUIZ a/k/a REYNALDO RUIZ, Deceased, were issued on April 11, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR00331, pending in the Probate Court No.: ONE, El Paso County, Texas to: RICHARD PAUL RUIZ a/k/a RICHARD RUIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 15th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney for Richard P. Ruiz
State Bar No.: 24056172
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 533-0009
Facsimile: (888) 301-1116
E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of GUSTAVO CERVANTES, Deceased, were issued on June 7th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00879 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Dependent Administrator
Of the Estate of GUSTAVO CERVANTES, Deceased
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6 El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of July 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors for the El Paso Water - Robert R. Bustamante Digesters Covers & Mixers Rehabilitation Project – Bid Package 1 – Digester 3. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until August 11, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at
com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held July 27, 2022, at 2 P.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is November 3, 2022. Questions should be directed to Aron Soto, MGC Contractors, at (210) 748-6882, or by email asoto@mgccontractors.com.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS THE ESTATE OF: KAY T. LASSITER, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00128
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATY T. LASSITER, Deceased, were granted on June 27, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00128 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JERRY D. GILMER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
Jerry D. Gilmer
5114 Balcones Woods Dr.
Ste 307-139
Austin, Texas 78759
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Jerry D. Gilmer
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICARDO DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, Cause No. 2022-CPR00673, were issued on July 18, 2022, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to ELFIDA M. DOMINGUEZ. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for Jonathan Wyatt Foster
State Bar No.: 0079759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA DELGADO GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01204 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTORIA DELGADO GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NANCY ANN HARWOOD, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01201 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NANCY ANN HARWOOD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESSY R. MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01203 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESSY R. MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of JESSY R. MARTINEZ, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORA ISELA RETANA BLANCO A/K/A NORA RETANA BLANCO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01189 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORA ISELA RETANA BLANCO A/K/A NORA RETANA BLANCO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that an original Order Appointing Receiver for the Estate of GENOVEVA A. CORONEL, Deceased, was entered on March 30th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR01500 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Receiver of the Estate of GENOVEVA A. CORONEL, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of July, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF XAVIER OROZCO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01040
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of XAVIER OROZCO, Deceased, were issued on the 18th day of July, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR01040, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSE ANN CAMEZ, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in CALIFORNIA is 3125 HACKETT AVE., LONG BEACH CALIFORNIA 90808. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 18th day of July, 2022.
/s/ ROSE ANN CAMEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of XAVIER OROZCO, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THERESA J. EIDEN A/K/A THERESA JEAN EIDEN,
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR005622
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THERESA J. EIDEN A/K/A THERESA JEAN EIDEN, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of July, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00562, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ANNETTE KOST A/K/A ANNETTE NAVARRO KOST, Independent Executor. The address of record for ANNETTE KOST A/k/a ANNETTE NAVARRO KOST is 11536 Lake Erie Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 14th day of July, 2022.
/s/ ANNETTE KOST A/K/A ANNETTE NAVARRO KOST, Independent Executor of the Estate of THERESA J. EIDEN A/K/A THERESA JEAN EIDEN, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RUDY A. BANEGAS, Deceased, were issued on July 20, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01989, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA URQUIDI BANEGAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated July 20, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for IRMA URQUIDI BANEGAS
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT LOUIS BECKWORTH, JR. were issued on July 12, 2022 in docket number 2022CPR00960, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WILLIAM PATRICK BECKWORTH. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of ROBERT LOUIS BECKWORTH, JR.
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated July 12, 2022
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of ROBERT LOUIS BECKWORTH JR.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE F. ROBLES
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 11, 2022, probate upon the estate of JOSE F. ROBLES, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00913, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: July 12, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ESPERANZA ROSALES A/K/A ESPERANZA M. ROSALES DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00718
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ESPERANZA ROSALES A/K/A ESPERANZA M. ROSALES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ESPERANZA ROSALES A/K/A ESPERANZA M. ROSALES, Cause Number 2022-CPR00718, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 1st day of July, 2022 to LILIA ROSALES, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – FAX
Date: July 11, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, LILIA ROSALES
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARY JEAN ANDERSON, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00408
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY JEAN ANDERSON, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00408, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to DAWN M. HOLLISTER, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of MARY JEAN ANDERSON, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Dawn M. Hollister
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark, T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for independent Executrix
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of SOLEDAD CHAVEZ DE HERNANDEZ A/K/A SOLEDAD CHAVEZ VDA DE HERNANDEZ A/K/A SOLEDAD CHAVEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01065
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOLEDAD CHAVEZ DE HERNANDEZ A/K/A SOLEDAD CHAVEZ VDA DE HERNANDEZ A/K/A SOLEDAD CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 19th day of July, 2022in Docket Number
2022-CPR01065, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SANDRA HERNANDEZ RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA HERNANDEZ DE RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA HERNANDEZ CHAVEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for SANDRA HERNANDEZ RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA HERNANDEZ DE RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA HERNANDEZ CHAVEZ IS 3154 Spring Willow, El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 19th day of July, 2022.
/s/ SANDRA HERNANDEZ RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA HERNANDEZ DE RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA RUBIO A/K/A SANDRA HERNANDEZ CHAVEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of SOLEDAD CHAVEZ DE HERNANDEZ A/K/A SOLEDAD CHAVEZ VDA DE HERNANDEZ A/K/A SOLEDAD CHAVEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson Bright & Assoicates , P.C.
Attorney for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARK STEVEN STEWART JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01217 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARK STEVEN STEWART, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTO MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01216 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTO MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA CAMARGO RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO GARCIA, A/K/A TERESA C. RAMIREZ, A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO, A/K/A TERESA A. CAMARGO GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01207 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA CAMARGO RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO GARCIA, A/K/A TERESA C. RAMIREZ, A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO, A/K/A TERESA A. CAMARGO GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Declaration of Heirship of TERESA CAMARGO RAMIREZ a/k/a TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO GARCIA a/k/a TERESA C. RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO A/K/A TERESA A. CAMARGO GARCIA, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE A. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01504 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE A. RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Fifth Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title, Will not Produced in Court, Over Four Years, for Heirs NORINA RAMIREZ, SAMUEL RAMIREZ, ARMANDO RAMIREZ AND HILDA RAMIREZ per Texas Estates Code §258.051 (a) the testator’s property will pass to the testator’s heirs if the will is not admitted to probate; and (b) the person offering the testator’s will for probate may not be in default for failing to present the will for probate during the four-year period immediately following the testator’s death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SIEGFRIED ELWIN RYBAK, Deceased, were issued on July 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00850, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GARY A. RYBAK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated July 19, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for GARY A. RYBAK
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER M. WHITE, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of WALTER M. WHITE, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to KAY M. WHITE as Independent Executor of the estate of WALTER M. WHITE, deceased, on July 19th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso county, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00956. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to KAY M. WHITE, Independent Executor of the estate of WALTER M. WHITE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on June 13, 2022, to GABRIELA VERA CARILLO, appointing her to serve as Independent Administratrix of the Estate of CARLOS CARRILLO JR., Deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR02199, in Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
GABRIELA VERA CARRILLO, Independent Administratrix
Estate of CARLOS CARRILLO JR. Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: David Nevarez
Attorney for the Estate of CARLOS CARRILLO JR.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION is available at the address below for inspection during normal business hours by any citizen who requests within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability. The Vice President is MS. SHARON FASHING. The COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION, PO Box 221020, El Paso, TX 79913
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
GERONIMO SELF STORAGE facility at 1515 Mescalero Dr., El Paso, TX 79925. Bidding will open on July 24th at 10:00 am and conclude August 10th at 10:00 am. Clean up deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of the space of the following tenants: WENDY PARKS – refrigerator, mattresses, bedroom furniture, boxes of clothing, couches and misc.
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LUCINA MONTELONGO, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00294
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCINA MONTELONGO, Deceased, were issued on June 30, 2022, in cause No.
2022-CPR00294, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARISELA MONTELONGO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARISELA MONTELONGO
9637 Penjamo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 12th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for LUCINA MONTELONGO
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ANITA ESCRICHE, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on June 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CGD00012, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: PRIVATE PROFESSIONAL FIDUCIARIES INC.
The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912; post office address is:
c/o: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
7350 Remcon Circle #1
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of July, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-122
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciearies Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA BONILLA-WADE, Deceased, were issued on June 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00624, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID A. BONILLA, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSEFINA BONILLA-WADE, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JOSEFINA BONILLA-WADE, DECEASED
David A. Bonilla – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
10514 Montwood Dr.,
El Paso, TX 79935
Dated the 15th day of July, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF OSCAR LEONEL MORALES JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of OSCAR LEONEL MORALES JR. a/k/a OSCAR LEONEL MORALES, Deceased, were issued on June 30, 2022, under Docket No. 2022CPR00382 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to STEVEN LEONEL MORALES.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
STEVEN LEONEL MORALES, Independent Administrator
Estate of OSCAR LEONEL MORALES JR. a/k/a OSCAR LEONEL MORALES, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: July 19, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GEORGE L. BARELA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE L. BARELA, Deceased, were issued on July 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01824, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBARA ANN PENCE, Independent Executrix of the Estate of GEORGE L. BARELA, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 19th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: No. (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JAMIE M. TOWNSEND, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 12th day of October, 2021, against Jamie M. Townsend, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM5883 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND,” THE nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND Date of Birth; 03/27/2017 Place of Birth: Las Cruces, NM The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth; 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA MURGUIA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA MURGUIA, Deceased, were issued on June 24, 2022, under Cause No. 2020-CPR01625, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HECTOR MURGUIA. Claims may be presented as follows:
HECTOR MURGUIA, Independent Administrator Estate of PATRICIA MURGUIA, Deceased
c/o Alfonso Soto
Attorney for the Independent administration
PO Box 2036
El Paso, TX 79950
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
July 13, 2022
/s/ Alfonso Soto,
Attorney for the Independent Administrator
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VIRGINIA HOWELL, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa Street Suite 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 10th day of December, 2021 against VIRGINIA HOWELL, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM7103 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest Of A.A.E., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship
The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ALEXANDER ANDRES ESCALERA Date of Birth 01/07/2019
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of July 2022.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Street,
Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Azelea Bueno
Deputy
Azelea Bueno
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RO TRAIN D AND RO CONCENTRATOR TRAIN A REVERSE OSMOSIS MEMBRANE REPLACEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the RO Train D and RO Concentrator Train A Reverse Osmosis Membrane Replacement Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory;however, bids will be accepted only from pre- qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the RO Train D and RO Concentrator Train A Reverse Osmosis Membrane Replacement Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
