NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
GLORIA CHAVEZ AKA GLORIA MAE CHAVEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executor were granted to Diane Chavez AKA Diane Chavez Navarro, as Independent Executor of the Estate of Gloria Chavez AKA Gloria Mae Chavez, deceased, on July 10, 2023 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR00987. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona,
7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Diane Chavez FKA Diane Chavez Navarro, Independent Executor of the Estate of Gloria Chavez AKA Gloria Mae Chavez, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ENRIQUE GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on May 11th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CPR00617 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA RAQUEL GARCIA- GONZALEZ
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o MARIA RAQUEL GARCIA-GONZALEZ JAMES KIRBY READ,
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 12th day of July, 2023
/s/James Kirby Read
JAMES KIRBY READ
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 533-3697 Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00678
IN THE ESTATE OF
ARTURO ARRIOLA
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
FIRST AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Arturo Arriola Deceased, were issued on July 12, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00678, pending in the Probate Court No.2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Janice Kay Arriola.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
DATED the 12th day of July, 2023.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
_____________________________________________
No. 2022-CPR01816
IN THE ESTATE OF
GLORIA CHAVEZ
DECEASED
Probate Court No. 2
El Paso County, Texas
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Gloria Chavez, Deceased, were issued on June 28th, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01816, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Leticia Estrada.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o :The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
DATED: July 10, 2023
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By:/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MICHAEL PICKARD
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00697 on the docket of said court and styled Erma Lee Pickard, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Michael Pickard
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00694 on the docket of said court and styled William M. Pickard, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Michael Carbajal and Edna Jane Carbajal
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01041 on the docket of said court and styled David Robert Carbajal, Deceased.
A brief statement of the
nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: The Application for Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Dependent Administration in the Estate of David Robert Carbajal, deceased (“Decedent”), has been filed with the El Paso County Probate Clerk, and is pending in the Probate Court Number Two, EL Paso County, Texas Cause Number 2023-CPR01041. You respectively are an heir of the Estate and the ex-spouse of Decedent. Please contact Applicant’s Attorney at ScottHusle, P.C. ( Zachary G. Daw or Casey S. Stevenson), 2021 E. Main Dr., Suite 1100, El Paso, Texas 79901.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Julia Salas Gomez a/k/a Julia S. Gomez, a/k/a Julia Gomez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01180 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Julia Salas Gomez a/k/a Julia S. Gomez, a/k/aJulia Gomez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Justin Wade Rogers , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01186 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Justin Wade Rogers ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, TX 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF
ENRIQUE M. RUIZ,
DECEASED.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00789
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE M. RUIZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE M. RUIZ,
Deceased were issued on July 10, 2023, in Cause Number 2023-CPR00789 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CECILIA RUlZ.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
CECILIA RUIZ
Independent Executrix, Estate of ENRIQUE M. RUIZ, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to
present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this 10 day of July, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
GUEVARA, BAUMANN, COLDWELL & REED MAN, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
FAX.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate of Enrique M. Ruiz
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Troy Allen Adkins a/k/a Troy A. Adkins, a/k/a Troy Adkins, Deceased.
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of August, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00749 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Troy Allen Adkins a/k/a Troy A. Adkins, a/k/a Troy Adkins ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Belinda M. Adkin’s Objection to Troy C. Adkins’ Appointment as Independent Administrator pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Belinda M. Adkin’s Cross Application to Determine Heirship and for letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Marlene Campos
Deputy Marlene Campos
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Claud Russel Dorton, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01192 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Claud Russel Dorton, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ARAGON, Deceased, were issued on July 12, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00993 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to VERONICA MARQUEZ and VENESSA SMITH.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Juan Aragon c/o Veronica Marquez 12290 Roberta Lynn El Paso, Texas 79936
Estate of Juan Aragon
c/o Venessa Smith
25 Via Placita
El Paso, Texas 79927
DATED the 12th day of July,2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Alberto Domiguez , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Cowi of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01204 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Alberto Dominguez
,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to
Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration, and Issuance of Letters of Administration Pursuant to Texas Probate Code Section 145(e)
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th
day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00632
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DELIA A. HERNANDEZ,
deceased:
ROSEMARY COLLINS, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of DELIA A. HERNANDEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on July 12, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
4874-6832-7793.1
ROSEMARY COLLINS
Independent Administrator of the Estate of DELIA A. HERNANDEZ, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
HECTOR CORDOVA,
DECEASED.
Cause No. 2022-CPR01979
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
THE ESTATE OF
HECTOR CORDOVA
DECEASED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate ofHector Cordova, Deceased, were granted to Olga Guillermina Cordova. on June 8, 2023,by the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR01979.
ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present
same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Juan H. Gil, II c/o Juan H. Gil, PLLC, 909
E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
JUAN H GIL II, PLLC
909 E. Rio Grande Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-8760
Fax: (915) 533-4188
Email:jgil@juangil-law.com
/s/Juan H. G’ II
State Bar No.: 24029572
Attorney for Applicant
Olga Guillennina Cordova
_____________________________________________
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of Rosa Jacquez, Deceased; Cause Number 2023-CPR00025; Jenee Duran, serving as Third-Party Permanent Dependent Administrator of the Estate of Rosa Jacquez, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 28, 2023, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Third-Party Permanent Dependent Administrator, Jenee Duran, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jenee Duran, Blanco Ordoñez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 13th day of July 2023.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate
of Olivia Almeraz Reyes, Deceased, were issued to Victoria Reyes on June 27, 2023, in Docket No. 2023-CPR00908, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Victoria Reyes
Independent Administrator
c/o Resident Agent, Veronica Ann Reyes
1369 James Dudley Drive
El Paso,
El Paso County, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 14th
of July, 2023.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
BLANCA P. ARIAS
A/K/A
BLANCA PRIETO ARIAS,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Blanca P. Arias a/k/a Blanca Prieto Arias, Deceased, were granted on July 12, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00813 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Jo Ann Arias
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
ESPERANZA BARRIOS DE GAMBOA
A/K/A ESPERANZA GAMBOA,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Esperanza Barrios De Gamboa a/k/a Esperanza Gamboa, Deceased, were granted on July 12, 2023, under Docket Number 2023- CPR00847 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Claudia Gamboa.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
LANA DIANE FOX,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Lana Diane Fox, Deceased, were granted on July 12, 2023, under No. 2023-CPR00868 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Thelma Navarro.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
PEDRO A. ORTEGA
A/K/A PEDRO ARNALDO ORTEGA A/K/A PEDRO OVIDIO ORTEGA NO. 2023-CPR00856,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Pedro A. Ortega a/k/a Pedro Arnaldo Ortega a/k/a PedroOvidio Ortega, Deceased, were granted on July 6, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00856 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Jose M. Ortega. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of George M. Halow, Deceased were issued on July 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01150 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to George M. Halow. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of July, 2023.
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE ST A TE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Lilia Barrientos, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01220 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Lilia Barrientos
,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to
Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th
day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WAYNE CARL
TAUPIER, DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration were granted to LYNNE TAUPIER as Independent Administrator of the estate of WAYNE CARL
TAUPIER, deceased, on July 17th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00914. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to LYNNE TAUPIER, Independent Administrator of the estate of WAYNE CARL TAUPIER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
JIMMIE G. BRITTON
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JIMMIE G. BRITTON, Deceased, were granted to MARY JO PORTER on July 18, 2023, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00999.
ALL PERSONS having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
HANNAH G. FIELDS, Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Margarita L. Ayers,
Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01226 on the docket of said comt and styled In The Estate of Margarita L. Ayers ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk 500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Michael Cruz Padilla ,
Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01222 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Michael Cruz Padilla ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to
Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRJONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th
day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, TX 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Leotyne Washington
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Comt on the 29th day of December 2022 in Cause No. 2007-G00020 on the docket of said court and styled Alexander Gregory Williams, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Comt at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antoni ,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Leotyne Washington
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of December 2022 in Cause No. 2002-G00065 on the docket of said court and styled Andrea Williams, A Person of Diminished Capacity
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Comt at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antoni ,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Vicki Carol Kelly, Haleigh Elizabeth Kelly, Logan Ryan Kelly
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of April, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00060 on the docket of said court and styled Jason Kelley, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:
Application for the
Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Jaime Rosales and Jaime Rosales, Jr.
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00204 on the docket of said court and styled Yassir Rosales, A Person of Diminished Capacity
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso Cow1ty, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk 500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
RFQ #23-014
ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District is requesting Qualification Statements from qualified architectural firms to provide services on an as-needed basis for upcoming renovation/remodeling and new construction projects. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities . Response submissions will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday, August 14, 2023 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing and Contract Management
_____________________________________________
THE ESTATE OF:
ROBERT BOYD ROBERTSON,
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2023-CPR00878
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Robert Boyd Robertson, Deceased, were granted on July 12, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00878 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Kristina Jane Robertson n/k/a Kristina Jane Ivey.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto 7300 Viscount, Suite 101 El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
In The Matter of The Estate of ESTEBAN ROBERTO PLUMA, DECEASED
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; Cause No. 2023-CPR00749
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ESTEBAN ROBERTO PLUMA, Deceased, were issued on the 19th day of JULY 2023, in Docket Number 2023- CPR00749, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JULIANNA PLUMA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for JULIANNA PLUMA is 10825 SAPPHIRE ST., EL PASO, TX. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 19th day of JULY 2023.
PREPARED BY:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
1533 N. LEE TREVINO DR., SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
(915) 201-2633
SIGNED BY; JULIANNA PLUMA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ESTEBAN ROBERTO PLUMA, Deceased.
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY
SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41ST Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 6th day of June, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation, Defendants/Counter-Plaintiffs, vs Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0403, Docket No. 2023-SO-05522, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2023, it being the 1 st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
6 CORONADO COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES LOT 11 (14520 SQ FT)
PID: 395182
1005 SINGING HILLS DR, EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June 2023, as the property of 1005 SINGING HILLS LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral
argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
6 CHAPARRAL PARK #3 LOT 6 (7875 SQ FT)
PID: 45581
329 EL PUENTE ST,
EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June 2023, as the property of Ana M Abraham, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: PAULA DIANE SELF, Respondent,
Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 15th day of March, 2023, against PAULA DIANE SELF, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM1561 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of WALKER WILLIAM ROADY, a Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name
WALKER WILLIAM ROADY
Date of Birth 2/11/2023
Place of Birth El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29 June, 2023.
Normal Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
Martha Ortega
_____________________________________________
Notice of Public Sale
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com.
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938. Bidding will open (07/15/23) at (12:00 pm)
and conclude (07/25/23) at (10:00 am). Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Edgar Lopez-bedroom furniture, boxes and more )
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Enrique Lujan, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2023 in Cause No. 2022- CPR01896 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Enrique Lujan, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of the Texas Estates Code
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of June 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Liliana Perez
_____________________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
Sealed proposals for construction of Lawton Drive and Prospect Street Water Main Loop Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board›s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 17, 2023, 01:30 pm., local time. After 01:30 pm., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 02:00 p.m., bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transport--tation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The improvements for this project consist of the installation of approximately 2,130 linear feet of 8-inch diameter ductile iron potable water pipe; approximately 7- 8-inch gate valves; approximately 1- Tapping Sleeve with valve assembly; potable water reconnections with pressure regulators; major rock excavation and trench safety system for the pipeline systems; concrete work, pavement removal and replacement; videotaping of project site before and after construction, and a traffic control plan/operation.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities website:
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 02, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
The project descriptions, as shown above, are only a general overview of this projects. The Contractor shall refer to each project plans and specifications for further information.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Zaragosa Self Storage which is located at 1650 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 7/31/2023 at 10:00 AM at Zaragosa Self Storage, 1650 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the
tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #A185-Graciela De La Cruz Sanchez Bedframe, Bags
Unit #A207-Justen Rojas
Large Glass displays, boxes
Unit #A297-Ana Perez Castaneda Toys, kid’s Mattress & Furniture
Unit # C115-Graciela Flores
Pool table, bike, furniture, toys, fire place, boxes
Unit #D123-Vianey Chavez
Tires, crib, toys, patio furn., Xmas décor
Unit #K105- Hugo Pinon
Couches, chairs, tv, housewares, furniture
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARK ALANIZ
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioners, Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Petitioners Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza on this the 26th day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3010 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF:
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA ALANIZ MINOR CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA
ALANIZ
Date of Birth 02/22/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TEXAS
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of June, 2023
BALDEMAR EMILIO CARDOZA; MADISON ELYSE CARDOZA
7549 HERMOSILLO DR
EL PASO, TX 79915
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Stephanie Harris Deputy Stephanie Harris
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CLAUDIA MENDEZ,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Maria Elena Grasheim, 705 Texas Avenue El Paso Tx 79901, on this the 24th day of May, 2023 against CLAUDIA MENDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023DCM3059 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DAVID ERIK PUENTE AND CLAUDIA MENDEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of July, 2023
Maria Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 TEXAS
EL PASO TX 79901
915-485-9100
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Azelea Bueno, Deputy
Azelea Bueno
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 23-030
Online Enrollment and Benefit Administration System for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Online Enrollment and Benefit Administration System for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net. CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to:bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday,
August 10, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifi-cations, scope of services And price. COMMISSIO-NER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICAL-ITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-031
Secure and/or Staff-Secure Residential Treatment Services for Post Adjudicated Youth for the Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Secure and/or Staff-Secure
Residential Treatment Servi-ces for Post Adjudicated Youth for the Juvenile Probation Department .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL docu-ments related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net. CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to:bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 10, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifica-tions, scope of services
And price. COMMISSION-ER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALI-TIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property
Code Law. The Sale will take place at Highway 54 Self Storage, 11707 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79934 online
Onwww.selfstorageauction.com. The auction will start on June 28th at 9AM and end on July 28th 2023 at 10AM or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2 nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Pellicano Self Storage proceeding the end of the on-line auction.
Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items
unless otherwise noted: Edward E. Stewart, Shaquawn Johnson, Sarahi Delgado, Gesenia Gomez, Raven E. Void, Isaias J. Diaz, Karla KE Escobar, Ernesto Rodriguez, Alexander Acuna, Massey CP Christy
Palmer, Wayne D. Brewington, Esteban Martinez, Josefa Ortiz, Alonso Montanez, Blanca Ysela Vargas, Stephanie M Rivera Rodriguez, John Harper, Michael Perona, Kevin Hines, Shannon M Hatfield,
Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-029
De Alva Drive Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso The County of El Paso is requesting bids for De Alva Drive Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be
submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 3, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.
Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or
services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County. Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a
certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price,
executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.
Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the
Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-032
O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo, Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo, Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be
submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 10, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or
services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County. Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a
certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price,
executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.
Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the
Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. & 7618 Boeing Dr. Suite H - El Paso, Texas 79925 on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units: B60 Brown, B66 Quevedo, 7618-H Banks
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture, Photography Props
_____________________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
Sealed proposals for construction of Sheridan 16-inch Waterline Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:30 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Sheridan 16-inch Waterline Replacement:
Approximately 4,900 linear feet of 16-inch diameter High Density Poly Ethelene (HDPE DR-9) water main; 1,108 linear feet of 8-inch diameter Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main; 58 linear feet of 6-inch diameter Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main; 6 16-inch vertical gate valves with manhole assembly; 3 2-inch air release valves with manhole assemblies; 3 6-inch blow-off valves with manhole assembly; with Trench Safety System; auger boring installation for 30-inch casing and water main in the amount of 521 linear feet to cross under TXDOT and UPRR ROW; open-cut installation of 30-inch casing in the amount of 727 linear feet to cross TXDOT ROW; open-cut installation of 16-inch casing and water main in the amount of 493 linear feet to cross UPRR ROW; installation of 1 2-inch copper service connection and 1 3-inch copper service connection; removal and salvage of 1 existing fire hydrant assembly; install 1 new fire hydrant assembly; removal and replacement of concrete curb, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway, HMAC pavement, rockwall, park landscaping; Traffic Control Measures within TXDOT ROW and UPRR ROW; Observation and Flagging services by RailPros; protection and support of existing utilities; connection to active water mains and capping old lines; and all miscellaneous piping, fittings, and appurtenances necessary for the proper installation as required in the drawings and technical specifications.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water’s website:
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the amount bid.
The Successful Bidder states he or she must furnish a 100 percent (100%) Performance Bond and a 100 percent (100%) Payment Bond, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and the General Conditions.
Bids shall be submitted at the time and place indicated in the Advertisement or Invitation to Bid and shall be enclosed in an opaque, sealed envelope marked with the Project title (and, if applicable, the designated portion of the Project for which the Bid is submitted), name and address of the Bidder and accompanied by the Bid security and other required documents. If the Bid is sent through the mail or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope with the notation “BID ENCLOSED” on the face of it. The Bid proposal package shall include one original, three copies and an electronic version of the bid, containing a copy of the full bid package submitted, saved on a USB drive.
By submission of the bid, Bidder fully understands the requirements of the Contract Documents and agrees to comply with all requirements thereof.
Wages paid on this project shall be not less than the minimum prevailing wage rates listed in the Contract Documents, Section 00840, General Wage Requirements.
The El Paso Water Utilities (EPWU) adheres to the Cone of Silence policy which prohibits any communication regarding the bid between potential bidders (and subcontractors) and EPWU Board Members, Staff, and assigned Consulting Engineers. The provisions do not apply to oral communications with Purchasing Agent or Administrative Analyst, provided the communications is limited strictly to matters of process or procedure already contained in the solicitation document, oral communications at pre-bid conferences, or communications in writing (email preferred) submitted to the Administrative Analyst in response to inquiries regarding the bid. In addition to any other penalties provided by law, violation of the Cone of Silence by any bidder shall render that bidder’s bid voidable. Any person having personal knowledge of a violation of these provisions shall report such violations to the EPWU General Counsel and/or the Purchasing Agent in writing.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO:VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law JAIME ALVARADO on this the 22nd day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3016 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS AND VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA AND IN THE INTEREST OF F.A.O., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name FABIAN ALFREDO OLIVAS
Date of Birth 06/16/2006
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of June 2023
JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso Tx 79928
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
