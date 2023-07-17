REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41ST Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 6th day of June, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation,Defendants/Counter-Plaintiffs, vs Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0403, Docket No. 2023-SO-05522, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2023, it being the 1 st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m.,all the right, title and interest Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
6 CORONADO COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES LOT 11 (14520 SQ FT)
PID: 395182
1005 SINGING HILLS DR,
EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June 2023, as the property of 1005 SINGING HILLS LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral
argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
6 CHAPARRAL PARK #3 LOT 6 (7875 SQ FT)
PID: 45581
329 EL PUENTE ST,
EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June, 2023, as the property of Ana M Abraham, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY
COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_________________________________________________
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
for the
Western District of Texas
El Paso Division
Seattle Bank, Plaintiff
V.
Patsy G. Hill, Gwen Carol Lagrow a/k/a Gwen
Carol Hill and Benjamin
Hill, Defendants
Civil Action No. 3:23-cv-00098-KC
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
To: Patsy G. Hill
c/o El Paso Inc. 209 Noble St, El Paso, TX 79901.
A Lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 42 days after the issuance of this summons, you (and each of you) must appear before the United States District Court for the Western of Texas, El Paso Division, at the Courthouse being located at 525 Magoffin Avenue, Suite 105, El Paso, TX 79901, by filing a written answer, or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on or before the first Monday next after the expiration of forty- two days from the date of the issuance of this summons, to Plaintiff’s Original Complaint filed in said court, on March 6, 2023 as Civil Action number 3:23-cv-00098-KC and styled Seattle Bank vs. Patsy G. Hill, Gwen Carol Lagrow a/k/a Gwen Carol Hill and Benjamin Hill. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Mark D. Cronenwett and Vivian N. Lopez
Mackie Wolf Zientz and Mann, P.C.
14160 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
Phone: (214) 635-2650
Fax (214) 635-2686
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as to follows:
This is an in rem judicial foreclosureproceeding concerning the following real property and improvements commonly known as 8305 Solar Place, El Paso, TX 79904, and more particularly described as:
LOT 236, BLOCK 14, PARK FOOTHILLS ADDITION, THIRD SECTION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF
EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. ACCORDING TO THE PLAT NOW ON FILE IN VOLUME 12, PAGE 30, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
(The “Property”).
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the Same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Date: 06/14/2023
Philip J. Devlin
CLERK OF COURT
/s/ Eileen Padillo
Clerk or Deputy Clerk
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VILMA LETICIA SANCHEZ JARAMILLO,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Modify Conservatorship of Child and Request for Temporary Orders, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law FELIX SALDIVAR, Jr., 3160 LEE TREVINO SUITE 110-A EL PASO TX 79936, on this the 4th day of November, 2021 against VILMA LETICIA SANCHEZ JARAMILLO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2011DCM01778 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF M.C., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Modify Conservatorship of Child and Request for Temporary Orders
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
MAGALY CASTANEDA
Date of Birth 01/11/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of June, 2023
FELIX SALDIVAR, Jr.
Attorney at Law
3160 LEE TREVINO
SUITE 110-A
EL PASO TX 79936
915-590-9500
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Azalea Bueno,
Deputy Azelea Bueno
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-028
Bradley and Desert Willow Storm Water Pond Improvements
Phase 1 and Phase 2
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bradley and Desert Willow Storm Water Pond Improvements Phase 1 and Phase 2 .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
Bids are due by Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 27, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.
Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.
Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.
Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 7/31/2023 at 11:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #C139–John David Castro Plastic bins, boxes, instrument, vac, cooking pots, holiday décor
Unit #E112–Francisco Aguirre Tires, inverter, motor, batteries, fridge, boxes
Unit #E207–Lillian Esquivel Cans of food, water, boxes, plastic bins, furniture, camping Gear, suitcases, backpacks, chainsaw
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO ABATE PUBLIC NUISANCE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to El Paso County Environmental Nuisance Abatement Order. El Paso County may abate a nuisance by adopting abatement procedures that are consistent with and conform to CH 343 of the Texas Health and Safety Code Sections 343.021 & 343.0235.
The properties located at the following locations are declared to be and constitutes a nuisance due to the existence of the following: vacant lots with accumulation of weeds.
VL on River El Paso, TX 79838
Bk 2 Camp Jackson lot l2
Robert Gonzalez
3757 Lincoln
Santa Barbara, CA.93110-1531
330 River El Paso, TX. 79838
Blk 2 Camp Jackson pt of lot 15
Florenica Ortega
The person receiving notice shall abate the nuisance before the 31st day on which the notice is served if the person has not previously received a notice regarding a
nuisance on the property.
Failure to abate the nuisance may result in: a) abatement of the nuisance by the County by either removal or demolition. b) assessment of costs to the person responsible for causing the nuisance when the person can be identified; and/or
c) a lien against the property on which the nuisance exists.
You may submit a written request for a hearing before the 31st day after the posting of this notice; or The 10-business day after the date on which the notice is served if the person has previously received a notice THSC 343 022 (c)(5)(a).
Complaints and hearing requests may be submitted via phone, mail, or email at:
l. Phone: 915 855-9664
2. E-Mail: HYoshimoto@ EPCounty.com
3. Mail: ATTN: Nuisance Abatement Program, lnspections Division, 1462 Greg Dr. El Paso, TX 79938.
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: PAULA DIANE SELF, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 15th day of March, 2023, against PAULA DIANE SELF, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM1561 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of WALKER WILLIAM ROADY, a Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name
WALKER WILLIAM ROADY
Date of Birth 2/11/2023
Place of Birth El Paso,Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29 June, 2023.
Normal Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
Martha Ortega
_________________________________________________
Notice of Public Sale
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938. Bidding will open (07/15/23) at (12:00 pm)
and conclude (07/25/23) at (10:00 am). Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Edgar Lopez-bedroom furniture, boxes and more )
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Charlotte Snelson Hawley, Deceased, were issued on April 27, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00335, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: John Kermit Hawley.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JOHN KERMIT HAWLEY,
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE SNELSON HAWLEY, DECEASED
C/O MICHELLE E. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW
501 N. KANSAS,SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79901
DATED the 5TH day of July, 2023.
By: /s/ Michelle E. Smith
Michelle E. Smith
State Bar No.: 24074877
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Carol Ann Parsons, Deceased, were issued on April 27, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01951, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: David Edwin Parsons.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DAVID EDWIN PARSONS,
ESTATE OF CAROL ANN PARSONS, DECEASED C/O MICHELLE E. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW
501 N. KANSAS, SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79901
DATED the 5TH day of July, 2023.
By: /s/ Michelle E. Smith Michelle E. Smith
State Bar No.: 24074877
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of Emma Elvira, Deceased, were issued on November 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00632, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Sarai Amber Elvira.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SARAI AMBER ELVIRA,
ESTATE OF EMMA ELVIRA, DECEASED
C/O MICHELLE E. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW
501 N. KANSAS,SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79901
DATED the 5th day of July, 2023.
By: /s/ Michelle E. Smith Michelle E. Smith
State Bar No.: 24074877
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JACQUELINE ESPARZA a/k/a JACQUELINE ESPARZA-PRICE, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00777, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS JOSE BRAVO GUACARE.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
Estate of JACQUELINE ESPARZA a/k/a JACQUELINE ESPARZA-PRICE LUIS JOSE BRAVO GUACARE, Independent Administrator
c/o: David A. Bonilla Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 29 day of June, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for LUIS JOSE BRAVO GUACARE
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.,
El Paso, Texas 79935 Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232 E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_________________________________________________
No. 2022-CPR02046
IN THE ESTATE OF
TORY JOHANNSEN A/K/A TORY JEAN JOHANNSEN,
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Tory Johannsen a/k/a Tory Jean Johannsen, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2022- CPR02046, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: Janet L. Illum.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M. Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Ste. 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 5th day of July 2023.
Lopez Molinar & Saroldi, PLLC
310 N. Mesa St, Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Tel. (915) 838-3900
Fax. (915) 838-3905
By: /s/Jorge Lopez M.
Jorge Lopez M.
Texas Bar No. 24055870 Email: jorgelopez@lms.legal Michael Hirsh
Texas Bar No. 24116521
Email: mike@lms.legal
_________________________________________________
Notice to Creditors of the Estate of JESSE R. DRYER a/k/a JESSE RHODA DRYER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JESSE R. DRYER a/k/a Jesse Rhoda Dryer, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2023, under Docket No.2023-CPR00913 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BERTHA A. DRYER.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
BERTHA A. DRYER, Independent Executor
Estate of JESSE R. DRYER a/k/a Jesse Rhoda Dryer, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: July 5, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 - Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_________________________________________________
Notice to Creditors of the Estate of PAULUS KAO
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of PAULUS KAO, Deceased, were issued on July 6, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00874 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MANUELA MIRANDA a/k/a Manuela Serrano Miranda.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MANUEL MIRANDA a/k/a
Manuela Serrano Miranda, Independent Executor
Estate of PAULUS KAO, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: July 6, 2023.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 - Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FRANCISCO PEREZ
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00622
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO PEREZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of FRANCISCO PEREZ, Cause Number 2023-CPR00622, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number -Two of El Pase County, State of Texas, on the 6th day of July, 2023 to BARBARA P. PEÑA A/K/A BARBARA PENA A/K/A BARBARA PEREZ PENA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC 4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 - FAX
Date: July 6, 2023
By: /S/ Andrea Nemmers
ANDREA NEMMERS
Texas State Bar License No. 24123108
Attorney for Applicant
BARBARA P. PEÑA A/K/A BARBARA
PENA A/K/A BARBARA PEREZ PENA
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on July 6th, 2023, John Arthur Stobbart was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JOYCE W. STOBBART, Deceased, in cause 2023-CPR00511, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas.
All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: John Arthur Stobbart, c/o Albert A. Biel, Jr., 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas.
DATED: 07-06-2023
/s/Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney for John Arthur Stobbart was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JOYCE W. STOBBART, Deceased
sbn: 02301300
615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-7517
Fax: (915) 990-2030
E-mail: albertbiel@albertbiel.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Nemesio Norberto Gandara a/k/a Nemecio N. Gandara, Deceased, Cause No. 2023-CPR00557, were issued on June 27, 2023, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to GReyna Gandara Romero.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 27 day of June, 2023.
/s/ Hector Phillips
HECTOR PHILLIPS
Attorney for Reyna Gandara Romero
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 838-8000 Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEAN A. CORE SAUCEDO, Deceased, were issued on June 21, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00817 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CONTESSA MARIE CORE ALVAREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
DATED the 6th day of July, 2023.
VILLEGAS LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Bertha Alcala-Mason, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01147 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Bertha Alcala- Mason, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: APPLICATION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND FOR LETTERS OF DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION Last Known Address: 14000 Fort Apache Lane, El Paso, Texas EL PASO, TEXAS 79938
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy Larissa De La O
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Brijido Avila a/k/a Brijido R. Avila, a/k/a Brijido Ramirez Avila, a/k/a Brigido Ramirez Avila, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01745 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Brijido Avila a/k/a Brijido R. Avila, a/k/a Brijido Ramirez Avila, a/k/a Brigido Ramirez Avila, Deceased.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Self-Proved Will and Self-Proved Codicil as Muniment of Title more than Four Years
The testator’s property will pass to the testator’s heirs if the Will is not admitted to probate; and the person offering the testator’s will for probate may not be in default for failing to present the Will for probate during the four years immediately following the testator’s death.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Chares Melissa Rodriguez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00193 on the docket of said court and styled Jesus Ramirez, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Ana Reta, Sophy Reta, and Enether Reta
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00193 on the docket of said court and styled Jesus Ramirez, An Incapacitated Person.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of Person.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_________________________________________________
No. 2022-CPR00779
IN THE ESTATE OF
JOAN KOFSKY BECKER
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF JOAN KOFSKY BECKER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JOAN KOFSKY BECKER Cause Number 2022-CPR00779 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of April, 2023, to LOUIS CHARLES BECKER , whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of July, 2023.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
BY:/s/ Saul Anaya
SAUL ANAYA
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorney for Louis Charles
Becker MEDINA A/K/A BOBBIE M. D. MEDINA
_________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00570
IN THE ESTATE OF
HERMAN ADAMS
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF HERMAN ADAMS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of HERMAN ADAMS, Cause Number 2023-CPR00570 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 20th day of June, 2023, to FANCY CHRISTINE ADAMS , whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of July 2023.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
BY:/s/ Saul Anaya
SAUL ANAYA
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for Fancy C. Adams
_________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00387
IN THE ESTATE OF
HERIBERTO C. ARMENDARIZ, A/K/A HERIBERTO ARMENDARIZ
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF HERIBERTO C. ARMENDARIZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of HERIBERTO C. ARMENDARIZ A/K/A HERIBERTO ARMENDARIZ, Cause Number 2023-CPR00387 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County,State of Texas, on the 22 nd day of May, 2023, to ERNIE HERNANDEZ , whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of July 2023.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
BY: /s/ Saul Anaya
SAUL ANAYA
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for Ernie Hernandez
_________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00651
IN THE ESTATE OF
BOBBY EDMUNDO DANIELS A/K/A BOBBY E. DANIELS DECEASED
BOBBY EDMUNDO DANIELS
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF BOBBY EDMUNDO DANIELS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary were issued on the Estate of BOBBY EDMUNDO DANIELS A/K/A BOBBY E. DANIELS, Cause Number 2023-CPR00651 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 22 nd day of May 2023, to BOBBIE MICHAELLA-DANIELS MEDINA A/K/A BOBBIE M. D. MEDINA , whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of July, 2023.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
BY: /s/ Saul Anaya
SAUL ANAYA
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorney for BOBBIE MICHAELLA-DANIELS MEDINA A/K/A BOBBIE M. D. MEDINA
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
CELIA AYALA
A/K/A CELIA G. AYALA,
DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00810
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Celia Ayala a/k/a Celia G. Ayala, Deceased, were granted on June 29, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00810 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Carmen L. Contreras.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of RAYMOND CLEVELAND FLYNN, Deceased, were issued on July 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02140 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BRENDA RAYE FLYNN.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Raymond Cleveland Flynn c/o Brenda Raye Flynn 10561 Crete Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
DATED the 7th day of July, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CLAIMANTS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship in the Guardianship of ESTINE DAVIS, an incapacitated person, were issued on June 8, 2023 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00150 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas Michael E. P. Davis, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: LYLE DUANE CHATHAM
Deceased
CAUSE NO.2023-CPR00191
NOTlCE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LYLE DUANE CHATHAM were issued on May 25, 2023 under Cause No. 2023-CPR00191, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of:
LYLE DUANE CHATHAM
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this 27th day of day of June, 2023.
/s/ WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of
Lyle Duane Chatham, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 53- 25153
State Bar No. 06517000 Email: aeliasl l00@aol.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: TEODORO C. VASQUEZ
Deceased
CAUSE NO.2023-CPR00513
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of TEODORO C. VASQUEZ were issued on June 8, 2023 under Cause No. 2023-CPR00S13, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of:
TEODORO C. VASQUEZ
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this 9th day of June, 2023.
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of
TEODORO S . VASQUEZ JR., Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532- 5153
State Bar No. 06517000 Email: aeliasl l00@aol.com
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Mario Edgar Mendoza a/k/a Edgar Mendoza, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01165 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Mario Edgar Mendoza a/k/a Edgar Mendoza ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
The Unknown Heirs At Law Of Josefina Olvera Et Al, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of 42 days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the June 30, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of July, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01191 on the docket of said court and styled THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEWYORK AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR NATIONSTAR HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2006-B, BY AND THROUGH ITS MORTGAGE SERVICER, NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER, PLAINTIFF, VS. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOSEFINA OLVERA, ET AL.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: “Plaintiff is seeking a judicial declaration that, as recourse for default under that one certain voluntary security instrument, it may proceed in accordance with the terms of such security instrument and the Texas Property Code with the non-judicial foreclosure of that certain real property, to wit: LOT 10, BLOCK 9, SANCY CREEK UNIT 2, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 58, PATES 68 AND 68A, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Liliana Perez
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Diana M. Armijo A/K/A Diana Michelle Armijo, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01163 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Diana M. Armijo A/K/A Diana Michelle Armijo, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Diana M. Armijo A/K/A Diana Michelle Armijo, Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS,DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Larissa De la O.
Deputy Larissa De La O
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY JEAN HOLDEMAN. Deceased, were issued on July 6,2023, in Cause No . 2023-CPR00848 in Probate Court # 1 of El Paso County , Texas, to CARLA JEAN HOLDEMAN SEIBERT.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Dorothy Jean Holdeman
c/o Carla Jean Holdeman Seibert
440 Rio Estancia Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79932
DATED the 7th day of July, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
ALAN D. GLUTH
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
ROLFE LIND BRADY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROLFE LIND BRADY, Deceased, were granted to LAURA ISABEL GOODHAND a/k/a LAURA GOODHAND, on July 5, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023- CPR00826.
ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Andrew Cartmell, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133 Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: ANDREW CARTMELL State Bar No. 24124611
Attorneys for the Estate of ROLFE LIND BRADY
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA OLIVIA BRADY, a/k/a MARTHA O. BRADY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARTHA
OLIVIA BRADY, a/k/a MARTHA O. BRADY, Deceased, were granted to LAURA ISABEL
GOODHAND a/k/a LAURA GOODHAND, on July 5, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023 CPR00828.
ALLPERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Andrew Cartmell, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: ANDREW CARTMELL
State Bar No. 24124611
Attorneys for the Estate of MARTHA OLIVIA BRADY, a/k/a MARTHA O. BRADY
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA NATALIA VALENZUELA AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued on May 1, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02135 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EUGENIO ALFREDO AGUILAR, III and ESTEBAN ANGEL AGUILAR, SR.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Josefina Natalia Valenzuela Aguilar
c/o Eugenio Alfredo Agular, III
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, Texas 77027
Estate of Josefina Natalia Valenzuela Aguilar
c/o Esteban Angel Aguilar, Sr. 2401 Calle de Panza NW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
DATED the 10th day of May, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
ALAN D. GLUTH
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
REBECCA RAMOS,
DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00846
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Rebecca Ramos, Deceased, were granted on July 6, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00846 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Ricardo A. Ramos.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
CONNIE A. ALBERT
(A/K/A CONSUELO A. ALBERT), DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Connie A. Albert (a/k/a Consuelo A. Albert), Deceased, were granted to Barbara Albert Meinik on June 16, 2023, in the matter of the Estate of Connie A. Albert (a/k/a Consuelo A. Albert), in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2022-CPR01814. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901 Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
BEATRICE GARCIA VELASQUEZ,
DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00864
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Beatrice Garcia Velasquez, Deceased, were granted on July 6, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00864 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Pedro Velasquez, Jr.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE
COURT NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
LINA RUEDAS DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00430
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LINA RUEDAS, Deceased were issued on appointment of ANTONIO ARTURO RUEDAS, JR. as Administrator on March 2, 2023 , in Cause No . : 2022 CPR00430 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County , Texas to ANTONIO ARTURO RUEDAS, JR
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G . DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/S/ G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No . : 13929900 3233 N . Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
VICTOR MELENDEZ FRANCO, JR.,
DECEASED.
NO. 2023-CPR00760
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Victor Melendez Franco, Jr., Deceased, were granted on July 10, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00760 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Maria D Cosio De Franco a/k/a Maria De La Cruz Franco. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
MARY ELLEN FLORES
A/K/A MARY MORENO FLORES,
DECEASED.
NO. 2023-CPR00769
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Mary Ellen Flores a/k/a Mary Moreno Flores, Deceased, were granted on July 10, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00769 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Annette Moreno Alvarado.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of Lee Daniel Boone, Deceased; Cause Number 2023-CPR01019; Erika Helena Boone, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of Lee Daniel Boone, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on July 10, 2023, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Erika Helena Boone, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordoñez, Blanco Ordoñez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 11th day of July 2023.
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Cynthia Ann Morris, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01187 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Cynthia Ann Morris, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Jose Antonio Gonzalez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00102 on the docket of said court and styled Daisy Leilani Gonzalez, A Person of Diminished Capacity.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Deputy Arminda Amaya
_________________________________________________
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY.
THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDA-TION, PO BOX 12010, EL PASO, TX 79913. THE PRINCIPAL MANAGER OF THE FOUNDATION IS MR. SCOTT M. SCHWARTZ.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Enrique Lujan, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2023 in Cause No. 2022- CPR01896 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Enrique Lujan, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of the Texas Estates Code
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of June 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Liliana Perez
_________________________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
Sealed proposals for construction of Lawton Drive and Prospect Street Water Main Loop Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board›s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 17, 2023, 01:30 pm., local time. After 01:30 pm., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 02:00 p.m., bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transport--tation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The improvements for this project consist of the installation of approximately 2,130 linear feet of 8-inch diameter ductile iron potable water pipe; approximately 7- 8-inch gate valves; approximately 1- Tapping Sleeve with valve assembly; potable water reconnections with pressure regulators; major rock excavation and trench safety system for the pipeline systems; concrete work, pavement removal and replacement; videotaping of project site before and after construction, and a traffic control plan/operation.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities website:
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 02, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
The project descriptions, as shown above, are only a general overview of this projects. The Contractor shall refer to each project plans and specifications for further information.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Zaragosa Self Storage which is located at 1650 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 7/31/2023 at 10:00 AM at Zaragosa Self Storage, 1650 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #A185-Graciela De La Cruz Sanchez Bedframe, Bags
Unit #A207-Justen Rojas
Large Glass displays, boxes
Unit #A297-Ana Perez Castaneda Toys, kid’s Mattress & Furniture
Unit # C115-Graciela Flores
Pool table, bike, furniture, toys, fire place, boxes
Unit #D123-Vianey Chavez
Tires, crib, toys, patio furn., Xmas décor
Unit #K105- Hugo Pinon
Couches, chairs, tv, housewares, furniture
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARK ALANIZ
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioners, Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Petitioners Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza on this the 26th day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3010 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF:
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA ALANIZ MINOR CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA
ALANIZ
Date of Birth 02/22/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TEXAS
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of June, 2023
BALDEMAR EMILIO CARDOZA; MADISON ELYSE CARDOZA
7549 HERMOSILLO DR
EL PASO, TX 79915
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Stephanie Harris Deputy Stephanie Harris
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CLAUDIA MENDEZ,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Maria Elena Grasheim, 705 Texas Avenue El Paso Tx 79901, on this the 24th day of May, 2023 against CLAUDIA MENDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023DCM3059 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DAVID ERIK PUENTE AND CLAUDIA MENDEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of July, 2023
Maria Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 TEXAS
EL PASO TX 79901
915-485-9100
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Azelea Bueno, Deputy
Azelea Bueno
_________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-030
Online Enrollment and Benefit Administration System for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Online Enrollment and
Benefit Administration System for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses
should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to:bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday,
August 10, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the
RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifi-cations, scope of services
And price. COMMISSIO-NER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICAL-ITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-031
Secure and/or Staff-Secure Residential Treatment Services for Post Adjudicated Youth for the Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Secure and/or Staff-Secure
Residential Treatment Servi-ces for Post Adjudicated Youth for the Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL docu-ments related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the
e-bidding system or emailed to:bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 10, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the
RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifica-tions, scope of services
And price. COMMISSION-ER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALI-TIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Highway 54 Self Storage, 11707 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79934 online On www.selfstorageauction.com. The auction will start on June 28th at 9AM and end on July 28th 2023 at 10AM or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup &; removal deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2 nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Pellicano Self Storage proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items &; misc. items unless otherwise noted: Edward E. Stewart, Shaquawn Johnson, Sarahi Delgado, Gesenia Gomez, Raven E. Void, Isaias J. Diaz, Karla KE Escobar, Ernesto Rodriguez, Alexander Acuna, Massey CP Christy
Palmer, Wayne D. Brewington, Esteban Martinez, Josefa Ortiz, Alonso Montanez, Blanca Ysela Vargas, Stephanie M Rivera Rodriguez, John Harper, Michael Perona, Kevin Hines, Shannon M Hatfield, Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
