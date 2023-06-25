...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.”
TO: Jamahl Rashad Spencer,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of.said County.
Petitioner, Bernarda Oralia Spencer’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law MARIO GONZALEZ on this the 17th day of April, 2023 in this case, numbered 2014DCM3429 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of Bernarda Oralia Spencer and Jamahl Rashad Spencer And in the Interest of K.I.S., Minor Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
KYLIE ISABELLE SPENCER
Date of Birth 10/25/2014
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you_ The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs_
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of May, 2023
MARIO GONZALEZ
Attorney at Law
1707 WYOMING AVENUE EL PASO TX 79902
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO:IRENE R. WILLIS
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Order for Substitute Service at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 19th day of June, 2023, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Robert ‘Bo’ Valles Jr, 3700 N. Main, Houston, TX 77009 on 01/27/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0296 on the docket of said court and styled:
CLINTON SCHAAR
vs.
IRENE WILLIS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: SEE ATTACHED
THIS MATTER INVOLVES A CASE OF ADVERSE POSSESSION. MR. SCHAAR HAS CONTROLLED, CARED FOR, PAID TAXES ON, AND FENCED OFF A PIECE OF PROPERTY FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS THAT IS LISTED AS BELONGING TO IRENE WILLIS. SERVICE HAS BEEN ATTEMPTED AT THE LAST LISTED ADDRESS FOR MS. WILLIS. THERE WAS NO ONE THERE BY THAT NAME THAT HAS LIVED AT THAT ADDRESS FOR SEVERAL YEARS. WE ARE NOW ATTEMPTING SUBSTITUTE SERVICE BY PUBLICATION FOR MS. IRENE R. WILLIS
as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiffs Order for Substitute Service on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 2nd day of May, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
Crystal Chavira,
Deputy
_______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY
SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 205th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of April, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rodolfo and Dina Fernandez, Plaintiffs, vs. J&K Texas Enterprise, LLC, and Juan F Garcia, Individually, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV3335, Docket No. 2023-SO-03538, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriffs Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2023, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest J&K Texas Enterprise, LLC, and Juan F Garcia, Individually, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 SUNRISE ACRES #1 REPLAT C LOT 1 (35655.92 SQ FT)
PID: 198488
9009 S GATEWAY BLVD, EL PASO, TX 79904
Levied on the 8th day of May 2023, as the property of J&K Texas Enterprise, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Five Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($205,000.00), with interest, plus the additional sum of $398.00 cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rodolfo and Dina Fernandez.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXA-S PROPERTY CODE (DR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD ‘AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition. a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.”
TO: HECTOR RUBEN ZUNIGA MICHEL,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition to Annul Marriage, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law JOSEPH D. VASQUEZ, 310 N Mesa ST STE 601 El Paso TX 79901, on this the 12th day of May, 2023 against HECTOR RUBEN ZUNIGA MICHEL, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM6050 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF VALERIE MALDONADO AND HECTOR RUBEN
ZUNIGA MICHEL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition to Annul Marriage
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of May, 2023
JOSEPH D. VASQUEZ
Attorney at Law
310 N Mesa ST STE 601
El Paso TX 79901
915-542-4556
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.
In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Christina James-Blake Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th of July, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO, 2ND FLOOR, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 03/21/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV0892 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
vs
Three Thousand Five Hundred Twelve Dollars in United States Currency ($3,512)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED TWELVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($3,512.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from CHRISTINA JAMES-BLAKE. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiffs Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 8th day of June 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU, District Clerk Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 1
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
By/s/ Justine Guerra
Justine Guerra, Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. ln addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.
TO: NENA MATI
Greetings You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s ORIGINAL PETITION at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, July 24,2023, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway 5601 Democracy Drive Suite 265, Plano TX 75024 on 1210812022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3670 on the docket of said court and styled: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC vs. NENA MATI AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ANITA M. FARR, DECEASED,
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 6104 Bandolero Drive, El Paso, TX 79912, and more particularly described as LOT 18, BLOCK 83, CHAPARRAL PARK UNIT 19, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 52, PAGES 25 AND 25A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiffs ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas on this the 8th day of June, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 1
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By Kia-Dreenry, Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or yourattorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday
next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Juan Carlos Cipriano Hernandez,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law ENRIQUE LOPEZ, 701 N. St. Vrain St., El Paso, TX
79902, on this the 4th day of October, 2022 against Juan Carlos Cipriano Hernandez, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM5107 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF G.C., AND C.C. MINOR CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
GRECO CIPRIANO
Date of Birth 08/30/2014
CAROLA CIPRIANO
Date of Birth 05/31/2011
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2023
ENRIQUE LOPEZ
Attorney at Law
701 N St. Vrain St.,
El Paso TX 79902
915-351-0595
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
B/s/ Maritza Medina
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Valeria A Berger, Deceased
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th of July, 2023, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BRADLEY CONWAY, 5601 DEMOCRACY DRIVE, SUITE 265, PLANO, TX 75024 on 04/14/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1212 on the docket of said court and styled:
Freedom Mortgage
Corporation
vs
Michelle Dupasquier, Ruth McCauley, Paul Watts, Scott Watts, and The Unknown Heirs at Law of Valeria A
Berger, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 11968 Mesquite Lake Lane, EL Paso, TX 79934 (“Property”) and more particularly described as LOT FOURTEEN (14), BLOCK NINE (9) OF MESQUITE HILLS, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER INSTRUMENT NO. 20070038230, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of June, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU, District Clerk Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 1
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Justine Guerra,
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Climate Self Storage located at: 8055 Artcraft Rd El Paso, TX 79932 Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”. There will be an auction on Friday July 21, 2023.
The items to be auctioned are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc..
List of Customer Names and Unit Numbers:
Hernandez, Marissa- E18, Garcia, Yvette – C37, Bynum, Music Lee- G58, Mowad, Richard-F17, Zubia, Omar- H19, Rowe, Jaimee- H22, Haney, Amber-D92, Calixto, Efrain-D62, Graupman, Clorissa-D80, Troxler, Marcella-G28, Zuniga, Jose Ruben- G16, Ruiz Ontiveros, Daniel- F28, Amaro De Pena, Marianela- G17, Ashe, Michol- G40 & G42, Dunston, Austin R- D37, Stephens, Austin- D58, Spriggs, Christian- H57, Moraza Morena, Citlali S- B20, Zuniga, Ruben V- G50 & F05 & F09, Carrasco, Erik J- F59, Martinez, Alan E- F43, Alvidrez, Miriam- H63, Lozano, Valeria- G48,
_______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY
SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41ST Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 6th day of June, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation, defendants/Counter-Plaintiffs, vs Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant, in a certain Cause
No. 2019DCV0403, Docket No. 2023-SO-05522, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2023, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m.,all the right, title and interest Ana Margarita Fushille Abraham, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
6 CORONADO COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES LOT 11 (14520 SQ FT)
PID: 395182
1005 SINGING HILLS DR, EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June 2023, as the property of 1005 SINGING HILLS LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral
argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez, Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
6 CHAPARRAL PARK #3 LOT 6 (7875 SQ FT)
PID: 45581
329 EL PUENTE ST,
EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 13th day of June, 2023, as the property of Ana M Abraham, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($62,467.00), for representation in the trial court; plus $4,000 for preparing response and oral argument to a Motion for new trial; plus $15,000 for representation through appeal to the court of appeals; plus $15,000 for representation at the petition of review stage, briefing, oral argument in the Supreme Court of Texas, with interest, costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rita Hernandez,,Charlene Soule and Soule Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________________
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
for the
Western District of Texas
El Paso Division
Seattle Bank, Plaintiff
V.
Patsy G. Hill, Gwen Carol Lagrow a/k/a Gwen
Carol Hill and Benjamin
Hill, Defendants
Civil Action No. 3:23-cv-00098-KC
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
To: Patsy G. Hill
c/o El Paso Inc. 209 Noble St, El Paso, TX 79901.
A Lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 42 days after the issuance of this summons, you (and each of you) must appear before the United States District Court for the Western of Texas, El Paso Division, at the Courthouse being located at 525 Magoffin Avenue, Suite 105, El Paso, TX 79901, by filing a written answer, or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on or before the first Monday next after the expiration of forty- two days from the date of the issuance of this summons, to Plaintiff’s Original Complaint filed in said court, on March 6, 2023 as Civil Action number 3:23-cv-00098-KC and styled Seattle Bank vs. Patsy G. Hill, Gwen Carol Lagrow a/k/a Gwen Carol Hill and Benjamin Hill. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Mark D. Cronenwett and Vivian N. Lopez
Mackie Wolf Zientz and Mann, P.C.
14160 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
Phone: (214) 635-2650
Fax (214) 635-2686
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as to follows:
This is an in rem judicial foreclosureproceeding concerning the following real property and improvements commonly known as 8305 Solar Place, El Paso, TX 79904, and more particularly described as:
LOT 236, BLOCK 14, PARK FOOTHILLS ADDITION, THIRD SECTION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF
EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. ACCORDING TO THE PLAT NOW ON FILE IN VOLUME 12, PAGE 30, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
(The “Property”).
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the Same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Date: 06/14/2023
Philip J. Devlin
CLERK OF COURT
/s/ Eileen Padillo
Clerk or Deputy
clerk
Notice of Public Sale
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on July 15th at 9:00 a.m. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the content of the following tenants; Genoveva Hernandez, Ernesto L Rubio, Samuel Acosta, Angela Villarreal, Tiffany E Boyd, Michael A Hotter, Tiffany Mikuchonis, and April D Guerrero. Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items. Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
_______________________________________________
RFP #23-011
PURCHASE OF COMPUTERIZED NUMERICAL CONTROL (CNC) VERTICAL MACHINING CENTER
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District, herein referred to as the “District,” is seeking proposals from qualified vendors for the purchase of a vertical computerized numerical control “CNC” Machine. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities. A Pre-proposal conference will be held in Conference Room E100 of the Student Enrollment Services Building at the Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter, El Paso, Texas 79915, at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT), Monday, July 3, 2023. Although highly recommended, attendance is not required for award. Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Tuesday, July 18, 2023, via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer
Purchasing & Contract Management
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-025
Alcohol, Drug Testing Supplies and Laboratory Services for the County
of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Alcohol, Drug Testing Supplies and Laboratory Services for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department. Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.comIf emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 13, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It
shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.
Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or
services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price,
executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.
Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-026
Incarceration Alternative: Providing Law Enforcement with Options for Intoxicated Persons for the Criminal Justice Coordination Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Incarceration Alternative:
Providing Law Enforcement with Options for Intoxicated Persons for the Criminal Justice Coordination Department .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 13, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-027
Reintergration Process: Improving Transitional Outcomes for Justice
Involved El Pasoans for the Criminal Coordination Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Reintergration Process: Improving Transitional Outcomes for Justice Involved El Pasoans for the Criminal Coordination Department .
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 13, 2023 . All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Monte Richard Sherrill. Deceased, were issued on June 14th,2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00907, pending in the Probate Court No: 1 El Paso County. Texas, to: Andra Rae Sherrill.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Andra Rae Sherrill
Pearson & Pearson
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 14th June 2023.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for Andra Rae Sherrill
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, Tx 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Mark A. Crane, deceased, were issued on June 14, 2023, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01264 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to Margaret Amis, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
JAMES BERNARD STERLING, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to Sharon Anne Sterling, as
independent executor of the estate of James Bernard Sterling, deceased, on June 14, 2023 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR00491. All persons
having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
SHARON ANNE STERLING, independent
executor of the estate of James Bernard Sterling,
deceased
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID ALAN MCGOWAN a/k/a DAVID A. MCGOWAN, Deceased, were issued on May 3rd, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00500, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas, to: MARIA ELENA MCGOWAN a/k/a MARIA E. MCGOWAN.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 8th day of May 2023
/s/ JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney for MARIA ELENA MCGOWAN a/k/a MARIA E. MCGOWAN.
State Bar No.: 24004524 14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928 Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Rolando Saenz were issued on 06/15/2023, in docket number 2022-CPR01683, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Omar Saenz. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of Rolando Saenz
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 MONTANA AVE.,
STE A
EL PASO, TX 79903
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE MANUEL HORNEDO, Deceased, were issued on June 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00356, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas, to: MERCEDES GUZMAN.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915)533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
DATED the15 day of June 2023
/s/Susan M. Forbes
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELDON JOHN MITRISIN, Deceased, were issued on June 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00349, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas, to: CHRISTY LYNN HORTON.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915)533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
DATED the15 day of June 2023
/s/Susan M. Forbes
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
E. RUTLEDGE LILLY, JR. a/k/a E. R. LILLY, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF E. RUTLEDGE
LILLY, JR. a/k/a E. R. LILLY, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to ANN MORGAN LILLY as Independent Executor of the estate of E. RUTLEDGE LILLY, JR. a/k/a E. R. LILLY, deceased, on June 15, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00901. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ANN
MORGAN LILLY, Independent Executor of the estate of E. RUTLEDGE LILLY, JR. a/k/a E.R. LILLY, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Richard Bei
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00034 on the docket of said court and styled Vera Sharon Jean Demarco, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________
No. 2022CPR02188
IN THE ESTATE OF
GANDARA, GILBERTO A/K/A GILBERTO AVILA GANDARA A/K/A GILBERTO GANDARA AVILA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
N0.2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GANDARA, GILBERTO a/k/a GILBERTO AVILA GANDARA a/k/a GILBERTO GANDARA AVILA, Deceased, were issued on May 30, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR02188, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GILBERTO GANDARA, JR.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to GILBERTO GANDARA, JR. at his address stated below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gilberto Gandara, Jr. Representative
Estate of GANDARA, GILBERTO a/k/a GILBERTO AVILA GANDARA a/k/a GILBERTO GANDARA AVILA
3720 Wickham Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79904
DATED the 30th day ofMay, 2023.
/s/ Chris Anchondo
CHRIS ANCHONDO
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for GILBERTO
GANDARA, JR.
State Bar No.: 24062586
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
CONCEPCION CARDONA
HERNANDEZ A/K/A CONCEPCION C. HERNANDEZ, A/K/A CONCEPCION HERNANDEZ, DECEASED.
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00965
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CONCEPCION CARDONA HERNANDEZ A/K/A CONCEPCION C. HERNANDEZ A/K/A CONCEPCION HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONCEPCION CARDONA HERNANDEZ, A/K/A CONCEPCION C. HERNANDEZ, A/K/A CONCEPCION HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00965 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EUGENIA HERNANDEZ-LOPEZ, A/K/A EUGENIA LOPEZ, A/K/A EUGENIA H. LOPEZ., whose mailing is
EUGENIA HERNANDEZ- LOPEZ
C/O LAW OFFICE OF RUBY PEREZ
2025 Montana Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 15th day of June 2023
/s/Rudy Perez
Attorney for Eugenia Hernandez-Lopez
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915)532-9176
Facsimile: (915)532-9178
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Jesus Morales were issued on April 24, 2023, in docket number 2022-CPR00149, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Elida Morales. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of Jesus Morales
c/o Stephen G. Peters
401 Boston Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated June 15, 2023
/s/ Stephen G. Peters
Stephen G. Peters
Attorney for Elida Morales,
Administrator of the Estate of Jesus Morales
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 15, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00539, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH ELAINE SANCHEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JESUS SANCHEZ
ELIZABETH ELAINE SANCHEZ, Independent Executrix
c/o: DAVID A. BONILLA
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 16th day of June, 2023
/s/ David Bonilla
Attorney for Elizabeth Elaine Sanchez
State bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERTO
RODRIGEZ-TORO A/K/A ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00399
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO RODRIGEZ-TORO A/K/A ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ROBERTO
RODRIGEZ-TORO A/K/A
ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ,
Cause Number 2023-CPR00399 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 141h day of June 2023 to LINDA L. RODRIGUEZ A/K/A LINDA LAWSON RODRIGUEZ A/K/A LINDA MAE RODRIGUEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered arc hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: June 16, 2023
Respectfully Submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672-FAX
By:/S/ Andrea Nemmers
ANDREA NEMMERS
Texas State Bar License No. 24123108
Attorney for Applicant
_______________________________________________
Notice to Creditors of the Estate of
OSCAR RUBEN VARELA RODRIGUEZ a/k/a Oscar R. Varela Rodriguez, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of OSCAR RUBEN VARELA RODRIGUEZ a/k/a Oscar R. Varela Rodriguez, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2023 under Docket No. 2022-CPR02172 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Cesar Arturo Varela Aguila.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Cesar Arturo Varela Aguila, Independent Administrator
Estate of OSCAR RUBEN VARELA RODRIGUEZ
a/k/a Oscar R. Varela Rodriguez, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: June 16, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR00873
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELFRED JACKSON CONRAD, deceased: ALAN COLLIER MEEKS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ELFRED JACKSON CONRAD, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on June 14, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ALAN COLLIER MEEKS
Independent Executor of the Estate of ELFRED JACKSON CONRAD, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR00838
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of CHARLES SCOTT PERKINS, deceased:
MARY JANE PERKINS, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of CHARLES SCOTT PERKINS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on June 14, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARY JANE PERKINS
Independent Administrator of the Estate of CHARLES SCOTT PERKINS, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00780
IN THE ESTATE OF
JOSE GUADALUPE CABRERA AKA JOSE GUADALUPE
CABRERA ORNELAS,
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jose Guadalupe Cabrera aka Jose Guadalupe Cabrera Ornelas, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00780, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Florentina Cabrera aka Florentina Bustillos de Cabrera.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Florentina Cabrera aka Florentina Bustillos de Cabrera
300 Wenda Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79915
DATED the 13 day of June, 2023.
/s/Victor H Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for Florentina Cabrera aka Florentina Bustillos de Cabrera
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail:
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOE WAYNE WYATT a/k/a WAYNE WYATT, Deceased, were issued on June 16th, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01530, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LEXIE EVANN SPARKS f/n/a LEXIE EVANN WYATT.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAIME ALVARDO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 16th day of June, 2023
/S/ JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney for LEXIE EVANN SPARKS f/n/a LEXIE EVANN WYATT
State Bar No.: 24004524 14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928 Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELIA ORDONEZ RONQUILLO, Deceased, were issued on May 15, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00473, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO RONQUILLO JR.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of DELIA ORDONEZ RONQUILLO
ROBERTO RONQUILLO JR., Independent Executor
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 17th day of May 2023.
/s/ David A Bonilla
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for ROBERTO
RONQUILLO JR.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DEBORAH S. ORCHARD, Deceased, were issued on May 25, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR00823, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALLEN GUY ORCHARD.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF DEBORAH S. ORCHARD, DECEASED
ALLEN GUY ORCHARD- Independent Executor
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 19th day of June 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for ALLEN GUY ORCHARD
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
EI Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GENARO ARTURO MEDINA, SR., Deceased, were issued on May 30, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR00706, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: VICTOR MEDINA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF GENARO ARTURO MEDINA, SR., DECEASED
VICTOR MEDINA- Independent Executor
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 19th day of June, 2023.
/s/David A. Bonilla
Attorney for VICTOR MEDINA
State Bar No.:24001759 10514 Montwoocl Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_______________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00466
IN THE ESTATE OF
CARLOS AVILA REYES
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of CARLOS AVILA REYES, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR00466, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Sara Esther Avila A/K/A Sara Esther Alvarez Saldana A/K/A Sara Esther Alvarez.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Sara Esther Avila A/K/A Sara Esther Alvarez Saldana A/K/A Sara Esther Alvarez
4516 RT Cassidy Dr,
El Paso, Texas 79924
DATED the 19th of June, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC.
1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003 Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Ivan Roy Bell, Deceased, were issued on June 12, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02179 pending in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County to: Maria Elizabeth Bell a/k/a Maria Elizabeth Salazar Bell. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
Maria Elizabeth Bell, Representative of the Estate of Ivan Roy Bell
C/O: Corinne Waite
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc.
300 S. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78596
DATED the 16th day of June, 2023.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
MARJORIE F. JONES, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARJORIE F. JONES, DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JORIE LICKING and LARRY WADE JONES as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARJORIE F. JONES, deceased, on June 20th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00869. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JORIE LICKING and LARRY WADE JONES, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARJORIE F. JONES, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF
SIMON PENA, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00196
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for SIMON PENA, Deceased, were issued on 10th day of May, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00196, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ALEXIA L. E. PENA-KEDROWICZ a/k/a ALEXIA LIZETTE ELIZABETH PENA-KEDROWICZ.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ALEXIA L. E.
PENA-KEDROWICZ a/k/a
ALEXIA LIZETTE ELIZABETH PENA-KEDROWICZ,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of SIMON PENA
c/o THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 20th day of June 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
ENRIQUE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Alfonso Ortiz Sr., Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2023 in Cause No.2023-CPR01059 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Alfonso Ortiz, Sr., Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Declare Heirship, For Independent Administration Of Intestate Estate And For Letters Of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Jorge Paul Gomez-Nunez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2023 in Cause No. 2022- CPR02175 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Jorge Paul Gomez- Nunez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: AMENDED APPLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP WITH REQUEST FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR AND REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Anthony Leo Malave, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock AM. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of June, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR00974 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Anthony Leo Malave, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Appoint Dependent Administration and For Issuance of Letters Of Administration, Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of June., 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Alicia Florence Villareal, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01046 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Alicia Florence Villareal ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Judicial Determination And Declaration Of Heirship, For Creation Of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And For Letters Of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Liliana Perez
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Melvin Arthur Gilliam, Jr., Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2023; 12th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01200 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Melvin Arthur Gilliam, Jr., Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Amended Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Lori Ann Gilliam AKA Lori A. Gilliam, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01033 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Lori Ann Gilliam AKA Lori A. Gilliam, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code, Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
William Nessmith a/k/a William Dean Nessmith, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023- CPR01037 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of William Nessmith a/k/a William Dean Nessmith ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of William Nessmith a/k/a William Dean Nessmith Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2023
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
_______________________________________________
Citation By Publication
TO: Austin Gaborna, Matthew Vega, Gabriel Veja, Jr., and Rosemary Alvarez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of July, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00174 on the docket of said court and styled Valeria Alvarez a/k/a Valerie Alvarez, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Convert the Appointment of Temporary Guardian of the Person to Limited Permanent Guardian of the Person.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of June,. 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio/
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ABEL GONZALEZ MORALES, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR01587
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ABEL GONZALEZ MORALES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of ABEL GONZALEZ MORALES, Cause Number 2022-CPR01587 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 27th day of March, 2023 to JESSICA KLUDT, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered arc hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: May 4, 2023
By: /s/ANDREA NEMMERS
Texas Bar License Number: 24123108
Attorney for Applicant
JESSICA KLUDT
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALFONSO RUBIO A/K/A
ALFONSO RUBIO
CORDOVA
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR00846
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALFONSO RUBIO A/K/A ALFONSO RUBIO CORDOVA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ALFONSO RUBIO A/K/A ALFONSO RUBIO CORDOVA. Cause Number 2022-CPR00846 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 13th day of June, 2023 to MIRIAM IVONE RUBIO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt. PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered arc hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: June 20, 2023
By:/S/ Jessica Kludt
JESSICA KLUDT
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
_______________________________________________
Notice to Creditors of the Estate of
ORALIA C. VILLALOBOS a/k/a Oralia Corina Villalobos
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ORALIA C. VILLALOBOS a/k/a Oralia Corina Villalobos, Deceased, were issued on June 20, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00861 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Margie Villalobos-Loeza
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARGIE VILLALOBOS-LOEZA, Independent Executor
Estate of
ORALIA C. VILLALOBOS a/k/a Oralia
Corina Villalobos, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: June 20, 2023.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________
Notice to Creditors of
The Estate of Richard Dale Rayman, II, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01941
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RICHARD DALE RAYMAN, II, Deceased, were issued to COLLEEN DENISE HABERKAMP
KRUMPELBECK on January 18, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01941, as Independent Executor. Said case is currently pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present their claims against this Estate within 120 days after the date of this notice or the claim is
barred, if the claim is not otherwise barred by the general statute of limitations.
c/o: Darryl V. Pratt, Esq., CPA
PRATT LAW GROUP, PLLC
2591 Dallas Parkway,
Suite 300
Frisco, Texas 75034
DATED the 27th day of March, 2022.
PRATT LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Darryl V. Pratt_
DARRYL V. PRATT
TEXAS STATE BAR NO. 24002789
Principal Office:
2591 Dallas Parkway,
Suite 300
Frisco, Texas 75034
Tel: (972) 712-1515
Fax: (972) 712-2832
Web: TexasEstates.com
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of
MARTHA JESUSITA ORTEGA A/K/A MARTHA J. ORTEGA A/K/A MARTHA GONZALES ORTEGA,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00594
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA JESUSITA ORTEGA A/K/A MARTHA J. ORTEGA A/K/A MARTHA GONZALES ORTEGA,
Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of JUNE, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00594, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JOE GONZALES ORTEGA, Independent Executor. The address of record for JOE GONZALES ORTEGA is 18903 OAK BOWER DR., HUMBLE, TEXAS 77346.
All persons having claims against this Estate an: required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 21st day of JUNE, 2023.
/S/ JOE GONZALES ORTEGA, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARTHA JESUSITA ORTEGA A/K/A MARTHA J. ORTEGA A/K/A MARTHA GONZALES
ORTEGA, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER l
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of
LOIS ANNE HOLT,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00578
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOIS ANNE HOLT, Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of JUNE, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00578, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TIMOTHY HOWARD HOLT, Independent Executor.
The address of record for TIMOTHY HOWARD HOLT is 9141 MCFALL DR., EL PASO, TEXAS 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate arc required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 21st day of JUNE, 2023
/s/ TIMOTHY HOWARD HOLT
TIMOTHY HOWARD HOLT, Independent Executor of the Estate of LOIS ANNE HOLT, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
steve(a)andcrsoncrout.com (915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Barbara Ann Andrade were issued on June 1, 2023, in docket number 2023-CPR00528, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to Timothy Bryan Andrade. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of Barbara Ann Andrade
c/o Robert Aguinaga
304 Texas Ave, Box 126
El Paso, TX 79901
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Ralph James Hazel, Deceased. were issued to Edward Hazel on May 10. 2023, in Docket No. 2023- CPR00038. pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Edward Hazel Independent Executor
c/o Resident Agent, Larry McLaughlin
203 Little John Lane
El Paso, Texas 79924-5413
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 20th of June, 2023.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Guillermo Perez, Deceased, were issued to Willie Perez on June 13, 2023, in Docket No. 2023-CPR00916, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Willie Peres
Independent Executor
c/o Resident Agent,
Edna Shaw
4047 Tibuni Place
El Paso, Texas 79904
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 21st of June, 2023.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Victor A.
Medelline, Deceased, were issued to Camille Vickie Medelline on June 20, 2023, in Docket No.2023-CPR00968, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Camille Vickie Medelline
Independent Executor
2816 Hawick Road
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 21st of June, 2023.
