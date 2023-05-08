...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA AND JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease; on this the 3rd day of March, 2023 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: 2/07/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of April 2023
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Suite 415
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ISAI ARAM SANCHEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s PERLA YVONNE CURREY and STEVEN JAMES CURREY’S said Amended petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Felix Saldivar, Jr. on this the 25th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2021DCM6753 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: I.A.S. and J.E.S. CHILDREN. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: Joaquin Emiliano Sanchez Date of Birth: xx/xx/2010
Child’s Name: Isai Aram Sanchez Date of Birth xx/xx/2007
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of March, 2023.
Felix Saldivar
Attorney at Law
3160 Lee Trevino Suite
110-A
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
BID
Bid 23-020
El Paso County Skate Parks Renovations
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for El Paso County Skate Parks Renovations.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A site visit will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the following time and locations:
15371 Kentwood Ave, El Paso, Texas 79928
9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
14590 Greg Dr., El Paso, Texas 79938 11:00 to 12:00 p.m.
7361 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, Texas 79835 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
A pre-bid conference will follow immediately after the Canutillo site visit.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 25, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L DAVIDSON Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: RAMON GOMEZ ESTALA DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 2022CPR00548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON GOMEZ ESTALA, Deceased, were issued on September 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00548, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: OSCAR GOMEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Oscar Gomez
6540 Columbus Ave.
Van Nuys, CA 91411
Dated the 18th day of April 2023.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for OSCAR GOMEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF BONNIE NATIVIDAD SCOTT, DECEASED. Cause No. 2021CPR01897
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BONNIE NATIVIDAD SCOTT, Deceased, were granted on January 6, 2022, in Cause No.2021CPR01897 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: REBECCA McBAIN VEGA. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda, Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated January 6, 2022
Respectfully Submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
915-351-7693
915-351-7696(fax)
Sate bar No: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of
Bonnie Natividad Scott
______________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00049
In the Estate of BRIAN PAUL FARLEY, Deceased
In the Probate Court No. One
El Paso County, Texas
Notice to Creditors
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Brian Paul Farley, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00049, pending in the probate court No. One, El Paso County, Texas to: Kevin Farley.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Ste.900
El Paso, TX 79901
DATED the 26th day of April 2023
Lopez Molinar & Saroldi, PLLC
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900.
El Paso, TX 79901
Tel. (915) 838-3900
Fax. (915) 838-3905
By: /s/ Jorge Lopez M
Texas Bar No. 24055870
Email: jorgelopez@lms.legal
Michael Hirsh
Texas Bar No. 24116521
Email: mike@lms.legal
Attorneys for Kevin Farley
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA GOMEZ, DECEASED. Cause No. 2022CPR00114
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA GOMEZ, Deceased, were granted on April 6, 2022, under Docket Number 2022CPR00114 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA HERMINIA CARAVEO. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda, Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 27, 2023
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
915-351-7693
915-351-7696(fax)
State bar No: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA HERMINIA CARAVEO
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/or Administration for the Estate of MANUEL FRANCISCO JAVIER SALAZAR, JR., Deceased, were issued on April 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01164, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: Cynthia Dolores Salazar.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CELIA A. VILLASENOR
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 24th day of April, 2023
/S/ CELIA A.VILLASENOR
Attorney for Cynthia Dolores Salazar
State Bar No.: 24043975
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: 915-838-0890
Facsimile: 915-532-0809
______________________________________________________
No. 2020-CPR01308
IN THE ESTATE OF ELODIA MARTINEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ELODIA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 29th, 2023, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01308. Pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert Nabhan Jr., of the Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79915
DATED the 27th day of April 2023.
Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
______________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00865
IN THE ESTATE OF BENITO A. MARTINEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of BENITO A. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 20th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00865 Pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert Nabhan Jr., of the Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79915
DATED the 27th day of April 2023.
Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MICHAEL BAZAR, JERRY JOHNSON AND MELANIE JOHNSON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2015-CGD00355 on the docket of said court and styled ALICE MARIE BAZAR, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO; JOHN JAY JONES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00137 on the docket of said court and styled MORRIS MELVIN JONES JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Copy of Will and for Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DENNIS JORDAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01912 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DENNIS JORDAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MANUEL CRUZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00770 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s last Known Address: 13590 A Chicken Ranch Rd., San Elizario, TX 79849). If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
HECTOR M. ZEPEDA A/K/A HECTOR M. ZEPEDA MUNOZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00771 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR M. ZEPEDA A/K/A HECTOR M. ZEPEDA MUNOZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Dependent Administration and Letters of Dependent Administration Pursuant to Section 301.0052 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s last Known Address: 7437 Lakehurst, El Paso, TX 79812). If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARY ELLEN FLORES A/K/A MARY MORENO FLORES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00769 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY ELLEN FLORES A/K/A MARY MORENO FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JOSE LUIS ACOSTA HERMOSILLO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00781 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE LUIS ACOSTA HERMOSILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JACQUELINE ESPARZA AKA JACQUELINE ESPARZA-PRICE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00777 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACQUELINE ESPARZA AKA JACQUELINE ESPARZA-PRICE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination And Declaration of Heirship, For Creation of Independent Administration In an Intestate Estate,,And For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JUAN MANUEL CASTILLO A/K/A JUAN M. CASTILLO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00782 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN MANUEL CASTILLO A/K/A JUAN M. CASTILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LUIS ZUBIA, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00784 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ZUBIA, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Administration with Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________________
No. 2022-CPR01321
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: CAMILA GLANCEY, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAMILA GLANCEY, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01321, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD E. GLANCEY..
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: RICHARD E. GLANCEY
5217 Old Spicewood Springs Rd. #2404, Austin, Texas 78731
Dated: the 10th day of April, 2023
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for RICHARD E. GLANCEY
Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone 915-594-7578
Facsimile 915-594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD HAN A/K/A KONU HAN A/K/A KON U. HAN, DECEASED
Notice is given that Letters Testamentary were granted to CHRISTY HAN SHATTLES, as Independent Executor of the Estate of DONALD HAN A/K/A KONU HAN A/K/A KON U. HAN, Deceased, on April 20, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01788. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Independent Executor c/o attorney M. Jnana Settle with The Settle Law Firm, PLLC, 213 N. Murphy Rd., Ste 500, Murphy, TX 75094
Christy Han Shattles, Independent Executor of the Estate of DONALD HAN A/K/A KONU HAN A/K/A KON U. HAN, deceased.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCIS C. BROADDUS, JR., Deceased, were issued on April 17, 2023 under Docket No. 2023-CPR00226 pending in the Statutory Probate Court Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: John Richard Broaddus, Nancy Marian Broaddus a/k/a Nancy Broaddus Roe, and Francis Brian Broaddus joint Independent Co-Executors.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Don Studdard
Estate of Francis C. Broaddus Jr., Deceased
P.O.Box 920226
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 24, 2023
/s/ By
Don Studdard
Attorney for Applicants
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ARCENIA GALINDO HERNANDEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10 o’clock A.M., Monday the 5th day of June, 2023, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law JORGE LOPEZ M., 310 N. MESA ST., STE. 900, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 01/13/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0121 on the docket of said court and styled:
CA MARKETING SERVICES, INC.
VS
HFS TRANSPORT, LLC, EDITH GALINDO ALVAREZ, AND ARCENIA GALINDO HERNANDEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff. CA Marketing Services, Inc. seeks to recover damages from Defendant, Arcenia Galindo Hernandez, for Breach of Contract, which cause of action was filed on or about July 6, 2021. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of April, 2023.
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas, 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Justine Guerra
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LUIS GRIJALVA, deceased; Cause No.: 2022-CPR00433; OLIVIA R. GRIJALVA, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of LUIS GRIJALVA, deceased, as appointed on April 21, 2023 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, OLIVIA R. GRIJALVA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordoñez, Blanco Ordoñez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 28thst day of April, 2023.
No. 2021-CPR02080
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA A/K/A PABLO C. MEDINA, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA A/K/A PABLO C. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02080, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAROLINA GAYTAN.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CAROLINA GAYTAN. 3518 Hamilton Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
DATED the 29th of April, 2023
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
1531 E. Missouri Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone 915-444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No: 24074058
______________________________________________________
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of guardianship for the Estate of DOUGLAS BARKER, JR., an incapacitated person, were issued on April 20, 2023 in Docket No. 2023CGD00024, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to David A. Bonilla, Attorney of law, as Guardian of the estate. The residence of Guardian is in El Paso County, Texas, and the contact address is: Guardian of the Estate of DOUGLAS BARKER, JR., c/o David A. Bonilla at 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED On 5/1/2023.
s/s By:
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian
State Bar No. 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: 915-594-9952
Fax: 915-590-1232
______________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00088
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: AZUL JADE RUIZ A/K/A BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR, A/K/A BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR RUIZ, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of AZUL JADE RUIZ A/K/A BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR, A/K/A BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR RUIZ, Deceased, were issued on April 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00088, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JALEN JAY RUIZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JALEN JAY RUIZ
221 Isabel Way
Socorro, TX 79927
DATED the 27th of April, 2023
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
1531 E. Missouri Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone 915-444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No: 24074058
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCIS MICHAEL CONNORTON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANCIS MICHAEL CONNORTON, Deceased, were granted to PETER J. CONNORTON, on April 4, 2023 ,by the Probate Court No.1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00260.
All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Patrick R. Gordon, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. .Mesa, Suite 100, El Paso, TX 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa, Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: 915-545-1133 Telecopier: 915-545-4433
/s/ Patrick R. Gordon
State Bar No: 08203790
Attorneys for the Estate of Francis M. Connorton
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ATALO G. SIMENTAL, DECEASED, Cause No. 2023CPR00367
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ATALO G. SIMENTAL, Deceased, were issued on April 25, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00367,, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ATOLO SIMENTAL, JR.
The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 25, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
915-351-7693
915-351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of
Atalo G. Simental
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES COST a/k/a CHARLES DAVID COST
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES COST a/k/a CHARLES DAVID COST
were issued under Docket No. 2022CPR01719, pending in Probate Court No.1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PHILLIP DEAN COST. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
PHILLIP DEAN COST, Independent Executor
Estate of CHARLES COST a/k/a CHARLES DAVID COST, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by Law.
DATED: 04/27/23
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
/s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
915-304-5050 Telephone 915-314-5375 Facsimile
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00168
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of PATRICIA LOUISE GALVIN, deceased. WILLIAM J. GALVIN III, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of PATRICIA LOUISE GALVIN,, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on March 30, 2023 hereby notify all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, within the time prescribed by law, at the following address
: WILLIAM J. GALVIN III
Independent Administrator of the Estate of PATRICIA LOUISE GALVIN, deceased
c/o R. GLENN DAVIS.
ScottHulse P.C
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of MARY DIANE RECHTENBACH, deceased, were issued to LORI ANNE ZEBLEY on April 27, 2023 in case no. 2023-CPR00585, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to submit them within the time and manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES HENRY SALSBURY, Deceased, were issued on April 27, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00094, pending in the Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CASSY HENDERSON.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: 915-533-5441
Facsimile: 915-533-7441
DATED the 2nd day of May, 2023.
/S/ SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: 915-533-5441
Facsimile: 915-533-7441
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RUSTIN-TRAVIS ALAN WALKER a/k/a RUSTIN TRAVIS WALKER f/k/a ALAN GERARD WALKER Deceased, were issued on May 2, 2023, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01250, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CEASAR ALAN WALKER a/k/a CAESAR A. WALKER. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
CEASAR ALAN WALKER
Independent Administrator
Estate of RUSTIN-TRAVIS ALAN WALKER , Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
910-K East. Redd Rd. #337
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 2nd day of May, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
STEPHEN L. MEADOR
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
/s/ Stephen L. Meador
State Bar No.: 13884200
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORRAINE B. YUENGEL were issued on April 25, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00495, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: WILLIAM EDWARD YUENGEL, II, a/k/a WILLIAM E. YUENGEL, a/k/a WILLIAM YUENGEL, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The matter of the Estate of: DONALD S. HENDERSON, deceased, Cause No. 2023-CPR00291
______________________________________________________
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD S. HENDERSON, Deceased, were issued on the 27th day of April, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00291, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARJORIE LOUANN HENDERSON, Independent Executrix
The address of record for MARJORIE LOUANN HENDERSON is140W. CASTELLANO DR., APT. 116, EL PASO TX,79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED: the 27th day of April, 2023
/s/ MARJORIE LOUANN HENDERSON, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DONALD S. HENDERSON, Deceased
Prepared By:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 24129371
915-201-2633 Telephone
915-222-8666 Fax
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of LIONEL EDWARD MADRID were issued on April 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01126, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ORLANDO MADRID, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA MAGDALENA LOPEZ DOMINGUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA LOPEZ DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were granted to PATRICK DOMINGUEZi on May 2, 2023, by the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR00549. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912 within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: 915-545-1133
Telecopier: 915-545-4433
/s/ JOSHUA F. RHOADS
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA LOPEZ DOMINGUEZ
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTOPHER SCOTT DUGGER, Deceased, were issued on April 25, 2023, inCause No. 2023-CPR00208, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to STACIE LYNN LOPEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o:Odell Holmes,
Attorney at Law
4171 N. Mesa St., B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
DATED the 2nd day of May, 2023.
Odell Holmes
Attorney for Stacie Lynn Lopez
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171 N, Mesa St., B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: 915-201-4942
Facsimile: 915-544-8305
E-mail: odellholmes22@gmail.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRMA MARIA CASTRO COLMENERO, Deceased, were issued on April 25, 2023, under Docket No. 2023CPR00308, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to IVONNE COLMENERO. Claims may be presented in the care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
Ivonne Colmenero, Representative
Estate of IRMA MARIA CASTRO COLMENERO, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DWIGHT TIMOTHY BLAND, Deceased, were issued on April 24, 2023, under Docket No. 2023CPR00086, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to TIFFANY BLAND. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
Tiffany Bland, Representative
Estate of DWIGHT TIMOTHY BLAND, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
______________________________________________________
PEBBLE HILLS SELF STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938. Bidding will open (05/06/23) at (12:00 p.m.) and conclude (05/16/23) at (10:00 a.m.). Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
(Cameron S. Mercer – sofa, baby items, mattress, plus much more.)
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: TERESA GARCIA, DECEASED, CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR02200
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONAS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TERESA GARCIA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of TERESA GARCIA, Cause No. 2021-CPR02200 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, on the 12th day of April, 2023 to LAURA MOYA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel.: 915-533-0007
FAX: 915-534-7672
DATE: April 27, 2023
./s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Dependent Administrator
LAURA MOYA
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MIKE HERNANDEZ, DECEASED, CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR02129
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONAS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MIKE HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MIKE HERNANDEZ, Cause No. 2022-CPR02129 iin said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, on the 18th day of April, 2023 to JOSE LUIS HERNANDEZ A/K/A JOSE HERNANDEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel.: 915-533-0007
FAX: 915-534-7672
DATE: May 2, 2023
./s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Dependent Administrator
LAURA MOYA
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF: ELVA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, NO. 2022-CPR01714
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of were issued on the Estate of ELVA HERNANDEZ, deceased, were issued on March 27, 2023 in Docket Number 2022-CPR01714, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to GRACE RODRIGUEZ.
All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 1st Day of May, 2023
./s/ JOSE E. TROCHE
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20232500
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-838-8114
Facsímile: 915-542-2341
______________________________________________________
No. 2022CPR00581
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: DAGOBERTO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DAGOBERTO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 24, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR00581, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 El Paso County, Texas, to AURORA RICO RODRIGUEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them directly to AURORA RICO RODRIGUEZ, at 14837 Las Colonia, El Paso, Texas, 79928 within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o AURORA RICO RODRIGUEZ, Representative
Estate of DAGOBERTO RODRIGUEZ
14837 Las Colonias
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 1st Day of May, 2023
./Submitted for Publishing by:
/s/ DANIEL ANCHONDO
Attorney for AURORA RICO RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 01164800
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
GUADALUPE BLAND a/k/a GUADALUPE QUIROGA BLAND, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00788 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE BLAND a/k/a GUADALUPE QUIROGA BLAND, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VERONICA FLORES a/k/a VERONICA ORTEGA FLORES. a/k/a VERONICA O. FLORES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00779 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VERONICA FLORES a/k/a VERONICA ORTEGA FLORES. a/k/a VERONICA O. FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JOSE MANUEL MURILLO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00790 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE MANUEL MURILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JOSEFINA GUTIERREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2023 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01875 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEFINA GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Declaratory Judgment Identifying Heir and for Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT HORIZON BOULEVARD WATER AND WASTEWATER RELOCATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Municipal Utility District Horizon Boulevard Water and Wastewater Relocation. Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: “Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Horizon Boulevard Water and Wastewater Relocation to be opened at 11:00 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.” All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including the security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening. The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received. Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable. Page 2 of 2 Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way affect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of the Estate of: CAROLYN GIUGNI A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN WITTEMAN, A/K/A CAROLYN WITTEMAN GIUGNI, deceased, cause no. 2023-CPR00305
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLYN GIUGNI A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN WITTEMAN, A/K/A CAROLYN WITTEMAN GIUGNI, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of April, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00305 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: KATHRYN NEWELL, A/K/A KATHRYN NEWELL A/K/A KATHRYN K. NEWELL AND MERRY HENLEY, Co-Independent Executors.
The physical address where service can be had of the Co-Independent Executors in Texas is 1533 Lee Trevine, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas, 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action.
The address for Co-Independent Executor KATHRYN NEWELL, A/K/A KATHRYN NEWELL A/K/A KATHRYN K. NEWELL is 702 N. Walnut, Batesville, Indiana, 47006-5022 and for Co-Independent Executor MERRY HENLEY is 8307 Ivy Green Rd., Fairfax Station, Virginia 22039
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 26th day of April 2023
./s/ KATHRYN NEWELL, A/K/A KATHRYN NEWELL A/K/A KATHRYN K. NEWELL
El Paso, TX 79903Co-Independent Executor of the Estate of CAROLYN GIUGNI A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN WITTEMAN, A/K/A CAROLYN WITTEMAN GIUGNI, Deceased
/s/ MERRY HENLEY
Co-Independent Executor of the Estate of CAROLYN GIUGNI A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN WITTEMAN, A/K/A CAROLYN WITTEMAN GIUGNI, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of the Estate of: YVONNE MARIE SMITH A/K/A YVONNE M. SMITH, A/K/A YVONNE DE SEAR SMITH, deceased, Cause no. 2023-CPR00266
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YVONNE MARIE SMITH A/K/A YVONNE M. SMITH, A/K/A YVONNE DE SEAR SMITH, Deceased, were issued on the 4thth day of May, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00266 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: HOWARD RAY SMITH Independent Executor.
The address of record for HOWARD RAY SMITH is 19337 Sebastian Ave., Desert Haven, Texas, 79938.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 4th day of May 2023
./s/ HOWARD RAY SMITH
Independent Executor of the Estate of YVONNE MARIE SMITH A/K/A YVONNE M. SMITH, A/K/A YVONNE DE SEAR SMITH, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: FERNANDO CORREA DECEASED
No. 2023-CPR00505
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO CORREA, Deceased, were granted on April 27, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00505 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA ELENA CORREA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIRA RUIZ,, Deceased, were granted on April 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00283 pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas to: MARTHA R. RUIZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ELVIRA RUIZ,
MARTHA R. PEREZ, Independent Executrix
c/o: DAVID A. BONILLA
Attorney At Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 1st day of May, 2023
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MARTHA R. PEREZ
State Bar No. 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone : 915-594-9952
Fascimile: 915-590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: PATRICK WILLS, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended. Petition to modify the Prior Order in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’KIESHA SOLIMAN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 23rd day of February, 2023 against PATRICK WILLS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0368 on the docket of said Court and entitled “In The Interest of: STEPHEN WILLS and CHRISTOPHER WILLS, children.” The nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child are as follows:
Child’s Name: STEPHEN WILLS Date of Birth: 3/2/2011
Child’s Name: CHRISTOPHER WILLS Date of Birth 2/25/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render any judgement pr decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of May, 2, 2023.
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ASIAH J. MEDINARAMOS,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law SAMUEL FLORES, 3004 EAST YANDELL, El Paso, Texas 79903, on this the 19th day of October, 2021 against ASIAH J. MEDINARAMOS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM6054 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JOSE MEDINARAMOS AND ASIAH J. MEDINARAMOS AND IN THE INTEREST OF C.A.M. AND T.A.M., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 21st day of April, 2023.
SAMUEL FLORES
Attorney at Law
3004 East Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
915-300-2430
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Miguel Valadez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of LAURA MONICA MERLIN-RAMOS, deceased were issued on April 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01635 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NANCY MCKNIGHT HOWELL, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALBERTO ANAYA, deceased were issued on April 26, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR02198 pending in Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BETTY Q. ANAYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
DATED the 3rd of May, 2023
VILLEGAS LAW FIRM
/s/ By Jorge Villegas
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL WILLIAMS, deceased were issued on May 2, 2023, in Cause No.2023-CPR00468 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RODIN R. MENDOZA-CASTILLO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODIN R. MENDOZA-CASTILLO,
Deceased. were granted to MONICA J. MENDOZA on May 2, 2023, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.2023-CPR00554. All persons having claims against this Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ HANNAH G FIELDS
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JACINTA BURGOS were issued on 04/26/2023, in docket number .2022-CPR02007, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA CAMPOS BURGOS. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to submit them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:.
Representative
Estate of JACINTA BURGOS
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUETA ZAMARRON, DECEASED, NO. 2023-CPR00610
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUETA ZAMARRON, Deceased, were granted on May 1, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00610 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DORA OCHOA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00392
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of HENRY ARTHUR LAVIGNE, deceased: RICHARD ALLEN LAVIGNE, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of HENRY ARTHUR LAVIGNE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on April 30, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RICHARD ALLEN LAVIGNE
Independent Executor of the Estate of HENRY ARTHUR LAVIGNE, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O.Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________________
NO. 2021CPR00052
N THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: EDUARDO CASTANEDA GRADO, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO CASTANEDA GRADO, Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2023 in Cause No. 2021CPR00052, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to NORMA LETICIA CASTANEDA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o NORMA LETICIA CASTANEDA
836 N. Oxford Avenue
Tulsa, Oklahoma 74115
DATED the 2nd Day of May, 2023
/s/ CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.
Attorney for NORMA LETICIA CASTANEDA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: 915-533-4228
Facsimile: 915-533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE ESQUEDA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration in the Estate of JOSE ESQUEDA, Deceased. were granted to SERGIO GONZALEZ on April 20, 2023, in the matter of the Estate of JOSE ESQUEDA, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No.2022-CPR00609. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: 915-532-2000
Facsimile: 915-541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law..
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT ALVIN WHITE, JR. a/k/a ROBERT A. WHITE, JR., a/k/a ROBERT A. WHITE
Notice is hereby given that Letterst Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT ALVIN WHITE, JR. a/k/a ROBERT A. WHITE, JR., a/k/a ROBERT A. WHITE,
Deceased. were granted to DAVID ALLEN WHITE on May 3, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number 2023-CPR00261. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912 within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: 915-545-1133
Telecopier: 915-545-4433
/s/ By JOSHUA F. RHOADS
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of ROBERT ALVIN WHITE JR.
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VALENTIN JOEL RODRIGUEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation, then and there tp answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law JOHN B. BRIGHT, 1533 LEE TREVINO, STE 205, EL PASO, TX 79936, on this the 26th day of April, 2022 Against VALENTIN JOEL RODRIGUEZ, Respondent and the said suit being number 2010AG5885 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST of A.G.R. AND B.R. MINOR CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ANGEL GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 01/05/2007, Place or Birth: El Paso, TX
Child’s Name: BRIANNA RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth 08/11/2008, Place of Birth: El Paso, TX.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1sth day of May, 2023.
JOHN B. BRIGHT
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
915-598-7878
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
