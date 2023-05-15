...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ARCENIA GALINDO HERNANDEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10 o’clock A.M., Monday the 5th day of June, 2023, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law JORGE LOPEZ M., 310 N. MESA ST., STE. 900, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 01/13/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0121 on the docket of said court and styled:
CA MARKETING SERVICES, INC.
VS
HFS TRANSPORT, LLC, EDITH GALINDO ALVAREZ, AND ARCENIA GALINDO HERNANDEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff. CA Marketing Services, Inc. seeks to recover damages from Defendant, Arcenia Galindo Hernandez, for Breach of Contract, which cause of action was filed on or about July 6, 2021. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of April, 2023.
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas, 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Justine Guerra
Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VALENTIN JOEL RODRIGUEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation, then and there tp answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law JOHN B. BRIGHT, 1533 LEE TREVINO, STE 205, EL PASO, TX 79936, on this the 26th day of April, 2022 Against VALENTIN JOEL RODRIGUEZ, Respondent and the said suit being number 2010AG5885 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST of A.G.R. AND B.R. MINOR CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ANGEL GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 01/05/2007, Place or Birth: El Paso, TX
Child’s Name: BRIANNA RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth 08/11/2008, Place of Birth: El Paso, TX.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1sth day of May, 2023.
JOHN B. BRIGHT
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
915-598-7878
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: PATRICK WILLS, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended. Petition to modify the Prior Order in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’KIESHA SOLIMAN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 23rd day of February, 2023 against PATRICK WILLS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0368 on the docket of said Court and entitled “In The Interest of: STEPHEN WILLS and CHRISTOPHER WILLS, children.” The nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: STEPHEN WILLS Date of Birth: 3/2/2011
Child’s Name: CHRISTOPHER WILLS Date of Birth 2/25/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render any judgement pr decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of May, 2, 2023.
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ASIAH J. MEDINARAMOS,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law SAMUEL FLORES, 3004 EAST YANDELL, El Paso, Texas 79903, on this the 19th day of October, 2021 against ASIAH J. MEDINARAMOS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM6054 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JOSE MEDINARAMOS AND ASIAH J. MEDINARAMOS AND IN THE INTEREST OF C.A.M.AND T.A.M., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 21st day of April, 2023.
SAMUEL FLORES
Attorney at Law
3004 East Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
915-300-2430
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Miguel Valadez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: JOSE MAURO ALANIZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law ENRIQUE LOPEZ, 701 N.. St. Vrain, El Paso, Texas 79902, on this the 2ndh day of February, 2023 Against JOSE MAURO ALANIZ, Respondent and the said suit being number 2020DCM4951 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of A.A.A., a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition to Terminate Parental Rights. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AZAEL AARON ALANIZ Date of Birth: 10/05/2010.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 21sth day of April, 2023.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE ISHEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and Intervenor(s): Hunter-Kelsey of Texas, LLC, Servicer and Attorney in Fact for FNA VI, LLC, vs. Sandra Gonzalez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX0004, DocketNo. 2023-SO-03055, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriffs Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2023 it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right title and interest Sandra Gonzalez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAXACCOUNT NO. L20600300800900
LOT 9, BLOCK 8, LAS PAMPAS #3, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 60, PAGE 63, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
The property of Sandra Gonzalez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighteen Thousand Fifty-One and 33/100 Dollars ($18,051.33), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and Hunter-Kelsey of Texas, LLC, Servicer and Attorney in Fact for FNA VI, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE FERNANDO MUNOZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241.
______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court of Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 27th day of March, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenor(s): City of El Paso, vs. Marcela Pugh and Stephen Thomas Pugh, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1577, DocketNo. 2023-SO-03061, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hour prescribed by law for Sheriffs Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2023, it being the 6th day of said month at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.rn., all the right, title and interest Marcela Pugh and Stephen Thomas Pugh in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County Texas to wit:
316 BIRD AVE., EL PASO, TX 79922 TAX ACCOUNT NO. M14199900000300
LOT THREE MARWOOD REPLAT, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS (MUNICIPALLY KNOWN AS 316 BIRD AVE.)
CAD DESCRIPTION: MARWOOD REPLAT LOT 3 (11115 SQ FT)
The property of Marcela Pugh and Stephen Thomas Pugh will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Two ThousandNine Hundred Fifty-Two and 37/100 Dollars ($32,952.37), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
______________________________________________________
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT HORIZON BOULEVARD WATER AND WASTEWATER RELOCATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Municipal Utility District Horizon Boulevard Water and Wastewater Relocation. Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: “Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Horizon Boulevard Water and Wastewater Relocation to be opened at 11:00 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.” All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including the security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening. The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received. Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable. Page 2 of 2 Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way affect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid. Advertised in the El Paso Inc.: Sunday, May 7, 2023 Sunday, May 14, 2023 Please send Publisher’s Affidavit to: TRE & Associates, LLC Attn: Jessica Garcia 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200 El Paso, TX 79912
______________________________________________________
PEBBLE HILLS SELF STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938. Bidding will open (05/06/23) at (12:00 p.m.) and conclude (05/16/23) at (10:00) a.m.). Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time beforethe sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
(Cameron S. Mercer – sofa, baby items, mattress, plus much more.)
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
CATHERINE M. SURRAN
A/K/A CATHY M. SURRAN,
DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00474
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CATHERINE M. SURRAN A/K/A CATHY M. SURRAN, Deceased, were granted on May 2, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00474 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CRAIG M. SURRAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS THE ESTATE OF:
RAY ALLEN WILSON, NO. 2023-CPR00488
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAY ALLEN WILSON, Deceased, were granted on May 2, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00488 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:
MARY ORR WILSON.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NANCY PETERSON, Deceased, were issued on May 1, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00439, pending in the Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JASON L. PETERSON.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: 915-533-5441
Fax: 915-533-7441
DATED the 5th day of May, 2023
/S/ SUSAN M FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: 915-533-5441
Fax: 915-533-7441
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00392
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of HENRY ARTHUR LAVIGNE, deceased: RICHARD ALLEN LAVIGNE, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of HENRY ARTHUR LAVIGNE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on April 30, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RICHARD ALLEN LAVIGNE
Independent Executor of the Estate of HENRY ARTHUR LAVIGNE, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O.Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-91
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MIKE HERNANDEZ, DECEASED, CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR02129
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONAS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MIKE HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MIKE HERNANDEZ, Cause No. 2022-CPR02129 iin said cause number pending in pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, on the 18th day of April, 2023 to JOSE LUIS HERNANDEZ A/K/A JOSE HERNANDEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel.: 915-533-0007
FAX: 915-534-7672
Attorney at Law
DATE: May 2, 2023
./s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Dependent Administrator
JOSE LUIS HERNANDEZ
A/K/A JOSE HERNANDEZ
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND LUIS BARRON, JR.,CAUSE NO.2019CPR01695
DECEASED.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND LUIS BARRON, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of RAYMOND LUIS BARRON, JR., Cause Number 2019CPR01695 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 4th day of May, 2023 to DELMA VELASCO BARRON, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
DELMA
VELASCO BARRON
c/o The Law Office of Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
ORLANDO TORRES
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 543-0900
Fax: (915) 533-1119
Date: May 8th, 2023
S/S By:
Orlando J. Torres
ORLANDO J. TORRES
State Bar No. 24071256 otorreslaw@gmail.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DELIA SANCHEZ, aka DELIA RAQUEL SANCHEZ, aka DELIA R. SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 1, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00035, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number ONE of El Paso County, Texas, to JACOB SANCHEZ, aka JACOB PAUL SANCHEZ, aka JACOB P. SANCHEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of DELIA SANCHEZ, aka DELIA RAQUEL SANCHEZ, aka DELIA R.
SANCHEZ, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED May 4, 2023
/s/ ASHLEY SPENCER
Attorney for Applicant:
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF:
KARALENE RUTH EIFOLLA DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00046
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of KARALENE RUTH EIFOLLA, were issued on April 23, 2023 under Cause No. 2022-CPR00046, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of: KARALENE RUTH EIFOLLA
I 100 Montana Suite 102 El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this 1st day of May, 2023.
/s/ WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of
Karalene Ruth Eifolla
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000 Email:aelias1100@aol.com
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO RUVALCABA DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02183
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARTURO RUVALCABA, were issued on April 23, 2023 under Cause No. 2022-CPRO2183, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of:
ARTURO RUVALCABA
1100 Montana Suite 102 El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this 4th day of May, 2023.
/s/ Wll,LIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of Arturo Ruvalcaba, Deceased I 100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email:aelias1100@aol.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONITA RODRIGUEZ DE CORTES were issued on May 3, 2023, in docket number 2023-CPR00605, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JORGE TOMAS CORTES. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of Ramonita Rodriguez de Cortes
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 MONTANA AVE.,
STE A
EL PASO, TX 79903
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate ol’ CHARLES W. DUNCAN. Deceased, were issued to STEVEN M. DUNCAN on May 4, 2023. in Docket No. 2023- CPR00551, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County. Texas.
Steven M. Duncan lndependent Executor
2108 Villa Plata Drive
El Paso. Texas 79935-2520
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered arc required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 5th of May. 2023.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00222
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JERRY L. WILLIAMS, deceased:
BERNICE BRANDON WILLIAMS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JERRY L. WILLIAMS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on May 1, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
BERNICE BRANDON WILLIAMS
Independent Executor of the Estate of
JERRY L. WILLIAMS, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD GENE HENDERSON a/k/a RICHARD G. HENDERSON, Deceased, were issued on April 27th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00249, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SHAWN DAVID HENDERSON.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAIME ALVARDO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 2nd day of May, 2023.
/s/ JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney for SHAWN DAVID HENDERSON
State Bar No.: 24004524 14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928 Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile:(915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO ESCOBAR a/k/a ROBERTO ZUNIGA ESCOBAR, Deceased, were issued on April 27th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00353, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA RAQUEL ESCOBAR a/k/a MARIA R. ESCOBAR.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAIME ALVARDO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 7th day of May, 2023.
JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney for MARIA RAQUEL ESCOBAR a/k/a MARIA R. ESCOBAR
State Bar No.: 24004524 14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928 Telephone:(915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
JOSE A. GUERRA A/K/A ALFREDO J. GUERRA,
DECEASED
NO. 2023CPR00536.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Third-Party Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE A. GUERRA a/k/a ALFREDO J. GUERRA, Deceased, were granted on April 28, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00536 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LAURA HOLGUIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD LEE MARTIN, a/k/a RONALD L. MARTIN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT LEE MARTIN, a/k/a RONALD L. MARTIN, Deceased, were granted to REBA ANN MARTIN, on April 19, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023- CPR00509.
ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912 Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
/s/ By:JOSHUA F. RHOADS
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of RONALD LEE MARTIN, a/k/a RONALD L. MARTIN
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA MAGDALENA LOPEZ DOMINGUEZ
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA LOPEZ DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were granted to PATRICK DOMINGUEZ, on May 2, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023- CPR00549.
ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912 Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
Attorneys for the Estate of
MARIA MAGDALENA LOPEZ DOMINGUEZ No.
______________________________________________________
2023-CPR00290
IN THE ESTATE OF
RICHARD LYNN CADENHEAD, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD LYNN CADENHEAD, Deceased, were issued on May 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00290, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN NAVAR CADENHEAD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CARMEN NAVAR CADENHEAD
6320 Falling Star Way,
El Paso, Texas 79912
DATED the 9TH OF MAY, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC.
1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003 Email:karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MANUEL ALIREZ PORTILLO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the ESTATE OF MANUEL ALIREZ PORTILLO, DECEASED, were issued on May 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01283, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JORGE PORTILLO, Dependent Administrator of the ESTATE OF MANUEL ALIREZ PORTILLO, DECEASED.
The residence of the Dependent Administrator is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is C/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney At Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 8th day of May, 2023.
ERNESTO PINEDA
Attorney At Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone : 915-598-7726
Telecopier:.915-593-3896
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
MARIA DEL SOCORRO ALVARADO DE PULIDO
A/K/A MARIA DEL SOCORRO PULIDO
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DEL SOCORRO ALVARADO DE PULIDO a/k/a MARIA DEL SOCORRO PULIDO, Deceased, were issued on May 9, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00416 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSHUA MITCHELL TORRES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JOSHUA MITCHELL TORRES, Independent Executor Estate of MARIA DEL SOCORRO ALVARADO DE PULIDO
a/k/a Maria Del Socorro Pulido, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: May 9, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEN A. ARNOLD, Deceased, were issued to IRENE B. ARNOLD on May 3, 2023, in Docket No. 2023-CPR00583, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
IRENE B. ARNOLD Independent Executor
5131 Ballinger Drive
El Paso, Texas 79924-1202
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 8th day of May, 2023.:
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM MOSLEY were issued on April 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00252, in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas to GERALDINE RUTH MOSLEY. All persons that have claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
Estate of William Mosley
C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
ESTATE OF
JOSEFINA PARKER a/k/a
JOSEFINA HERRERA PARKER a/k/a JOSEFINA H. PARKER,DECEASED
Cause No. 2023-CPR00288
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA PARKER a/k/a JOSEFINA HERRERA PARKER a/k/a JOSEFINA H. PARKER, Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of May, 2023, under Cause No. 2023----CPR00288, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SOPHIA LOREN GLOSSER f/k/a SOPHIA WIDENFELLER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
Sophia Loren Glosser f/k/a Sophia Widenfeller
Estate of JOSEFINA PARKER a/k/a
JOSEFINA HERRERA PAKRER a/k/a JOSEFINA H. PARKER, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 5, 2023
THE LAW OFFICE OF CODY D. LUTHER, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
CODY D. LUTHER
Texas Bar No. 24062864 Attorney for Personal Representative
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for EDUARDO ANTONIO ROJAS, Deceased, were issued on April 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00667, pending in County Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA ROJAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Geoffrey Sansom
Attorney at Law
2905 Sackett Street
Houston, Texas 77098
DATED the 8th day of May, 2023.
Geoffrey Sansom
Attorney for IRMA ROJAS
State Bar No.: 24033159 2905 Sackett Street
Houston, Texas 77098
Phone: (713) 238-7767
Fax:(713) 993-0452
e-mail: gsansom@dmlawfirm.com
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of HARDY KEMP JR., were issued on May 1, 2023, to HERTA B.C. KEMP in case no. 2023-CPR00458, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate may submit them within the time and manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of her attorney, Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
AURORA RUBIO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00783 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURORA RUBIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title After Four Years from Decedent’s Death and Last Will and Testament of AURORA RUBIO If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICENTE SANTA CRUZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2ndt day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00800 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICENTE SANTA CRUZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
KERMIT LEWIS HILL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00801 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KERMIT LEWIS HILL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declaration pf Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RICHARD GIL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00796 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD GIL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration And Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
OFELIA ESCOBAR a/k/a OFELIA ESCOBAR GOMEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00799 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OFELIA ESCOBAR a/k/a OFELIA ESCOBAR GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 12176 Noel Espinoza Cr., El Paso, Texas 79936). If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO; JOSE IVAN MUNOZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00145 on the docket of said court and styled ELIZA VICTORIA MUNOZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
BENITO GUTIERREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01874 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENITO GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Declaratory Judgment Identifying Heir and for Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ELENA AMELIA FLORES A/K/A ELENA A.I. FLORES A/K/A ELENA AMELIA ISAAC, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00805 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELENA AMELIA FLORES A/K/A ELENA A.I. FLORES A/K/A ELENA AMELIA ISAAC, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Apointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CARON DIANE STEVENSON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CGD00003 on the docket of said court and styled CRAIG THEODORE WEBER, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ABEL HERNANDEZ, VIRGINIA HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, OMERO HERNANDEZ, LUCY HERNANDEZ, RAQUEL HERNANDEZ, CELIA HERNANDEZ, RONALD DURON AND LAURA RODRIGUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00160 on the docket of said court and styled MIRIAM H. DURON, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
NICHOLAS G. BRACK, , Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00816 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NICHOLAS G. BRACK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ELFIDA CHACON a/k/a ELFIDIA A. CHACON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00818 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELFIDA CHACON a/k/a ELFIDIA A. CHACON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Third Party Dependent Administrator and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ROBERT SIMON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01268 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT SIMON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JIMMY GIBBS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00825 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JIMMY GIBBS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration - Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
FRANCISCO ANTONIO FERNANDEZ GUTIERREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00832 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO ANTONIO FERNANDEZ GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
PEDRO GARCIA BACA a/k/a PEDRO G. BACA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00829 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO GARCIA BACA a/k/a PEDRO G. BACA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ZELIMIR PAVLOVIC, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00824 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ZELIMIR PAVLOVIC, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of the Estate of: OTTO ALBERT KARSTENDIEK, deceased, Cause no. 2022-CPR01134
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of OTTO ALBERT KARSTENDIEK, Deceased, were issued on the 12thth day of April, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01134 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: TERREL R. KARSTENDIEK Independent Administrator.
The address of record for TERREL R. KARSTENDIEK is 509 Leslie Ward, El Paso, Texas 79922.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 12th day of April 2023
./s/ TERREL R. KARSTENDIEK
Independent Administrator of the Estate of OTTO ALBERT KARSTENDIEK, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00621, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: HERIBERTO MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of:
ANTONIO MARTINEZ
HERIBERTO MARTINEZ, Independent Executor
c/o: DAVID A. BONILLA
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 9th day of May, 2023.
/s/ DAVID A. BONILLA
Attorney for HERIBERTO MARTINEZ
State Bar No,: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: 915-594-9952
Facsimile: 915-590-1232
E-mail dbonillalaw@gmail.com
______________________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WALLACE CARROLL
KEMP, JR.
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01105
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
Notice is hereby given that Temporary Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of WALLACE CARROLL KEMP, JR, Cause Number
2022-CPR01105 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 31st day of August, 2022 to STEPHANIE TOWNSEND ALLALA whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: May 2, 2023
By:/s/ Jessica Kludt
JESSICA KLUDT
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
STEPHANIE TOWNSEND ALLALA
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF:
LAVONA M. LEMING, Deceased.
Cause No.
2021-CPR00599
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAVONA M. LEMING, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00599, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA PATRICIA REYES MONTES A/K/A PATRICIA MONTES A/K/A MARIA R. MONTES, Independent Executrix.
All persons having claims against the Estate of LAVONA M. LEMING, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Maria R. Montes Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney At Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso TX, 79935
Respectfully submitted,
Isl Mark T. Davis
MARK T. DAVIS
State Bar No. 00787338
BRUCE LEE GOMEZ
State Bar No. 24108903
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: 915-779-3596
Fax: 915-629-9691
attorneymdavis@yahoo.com Attorney for Independent Executrix
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
ALICIA H. SOLIS, DECEASED
NO. 2023-PR00529
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALICIA H. SOLIS, Deceased, were granted on May 9, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00529 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RICHARD R. SOLIS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. /s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
A-PLUS STORAGE NOTICEOF PUBLIC SALE
Notice of Public sale of property to satisfy Landlord’s leans against Gibrion Hernandez, Ramsay Rios,
Thomas Aguilar and Eric Michael Brittain.
Bids may be submitted Beginning: Tuesday May 30, 2023 10:00 A.M. at A Plus Storage, 830 E. Redd Rd.,
El Paso ,TX 79912. Sold to highest bidder for cash. Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930 household furniture, decorations, Boxes
Misc.
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: DEL NORTE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY A CORPORATION
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday,19th day of JUNE, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, TYLER J. KUBINSKI, 10514 MONTWOOD DR, EL PASO, TX 79935 on 03/22/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV0904 on the docket of said court and styled:
HERBERT C. PIEL JR., Individually and as sole surviving heir of HERBERT C. PIEL a/k/a HERBERT C.
PIEL SR. and MARY S. PIEL a/k/a MARY SOCORRO C. PIEL
vs.
DEL NORTE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, A CORPORATION
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Believing that you have may have an interest in certain real property, and that you have not met the responsibilities associated with said real property, Plaintiff has filed suit against you, trying to obtain your ownership interest in the real property by virtue of adverse possession as per the attached, and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment filed on March 22, 2023.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT on file in this suit.The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 4th day of May, 2023.
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Crystal Chavira,
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-021
FY 2023 Countywide Sidewalk Repair
Project for the
County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for the FY 2023 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.comIf emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 1, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC LOGIC AND ACCURACY TEST
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for the June 2023 Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
AVISO DE LA PRUEBA PÚBLICA DE PRECISIÓN Y LÓGICA
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Miercoles, 17 de Mayo de 2023 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate de Junio 2023. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE
On May 22nd, 2023 at 9:30 am, the El Paso County Commissioners Court shall hold a public hearing, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(g), at the El Paso County Commissioner’s Courtroom, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 303, El Paso, TX 79901, to take public comment regarding the County Clerk’s Records Archive Preservation and Restoration Plan for Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025 and the assessment of a County Clerk’s Records Archives fee of $10.00 for Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(b).
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
FC# 8300.00011 APN: C34099909600100
WHEREAS, on December 10, 2008, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust in the amount of $322,500.00 was executed by LLOYD ATHERTIN AND IRMA ATHERTON as trustors in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A as beneficiary, and was recorded on December 29, 2008, as Instrument No. 20080100576, in the Office of the Recorder of EL PASO COUNTY, Texas; andWHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (“Secretary” or “HUD”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, pursuant to the following assignment:Corporate Assignment of Deed of Trust from NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLS D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY in favor of THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT dated July 30,2019, recorded on August 12, 2019, as Instrument No. 20190061113, in the office of the Recorder of EL PASO COUNTY, Texas; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of March 20, 2023 is $262,986.00; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single-Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B (the “Act”), and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, which is recorded herewith, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 6, 2023, between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: LEGAL DESCRIPTION:LOT 1, BLOCK 96, CHAPARRAL PARK UNIT 20, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 54, PAGES 33 AND 33A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.Purportedly known as: 629 ESPINA DULCE PLACE, EL PASO, TX 79912The sale, which will begin at the earliest time stated above or within three hours after that time, will be held at: The El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Or As Designated By The County Commissioner’s Office. Per the Secretary, the estimated opening bid will be $262,986.00. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders, except the Secretary, must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $26,299.00. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $26,299.00 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to NEMOVI LAW GROUP, APC. We will accept certified, or cashier’s checks made payable to the bidder and endorsed to Nemovi Law Group, APC if accompanied by a notarized power of attorney or other notarized authorization authorizing Nemovi Law Group, APC to deposit the check into the firm’s trust account on behalf of the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary, before public auction of the property is completed.The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale, or the breach must otherwise be cured, if applicable. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.The sale date shown on this Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Secretary, the Foreclosure Commissioner or a court. For Sales Information please call (916) 939-0772 or visit the website www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case FC# 8300.00011 . Your ability to obtain sales information by Internet Website or phone is provided as a courtesy to those not present at the sale and neither Nemovi Law Group, APC nor the website host makes any representations or warranties as to the accuracy or correctness of the information provided thereby. Nemovi Law Group, APC and its agents do not assume any responsibility for reliance on any information received by telephone or website. THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME. It will be necessary for you to attend all sales in order to obtain the most current information. Neither Nemovi Law Group, APC nor its agents will be liable for any loss you may sustain in using or receiving any information obtained online or by phone.NOTICE TO MEMBERS OF THE ARMED FORCESAssert and protect your rights as a member of the armed forces of the United States. If you or your spouse is serving on active military duty, including active military duty as a member of the Texas National Guard or the National Guard of another state or as a member of a reserve component of the armed forces of the United States, please send written notice of the active-duty military service to the sender of this notice immediately.NEMOVI LAW GROUP, APCForeclosure Commissioner 2173 Salk Ave., Suite 250Carlsbad, CA 92008Phone: (866) 454-7742 Sales Info: (916) 939-0772.
