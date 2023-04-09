THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MAGDALENA PEREZ Y PEREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of June, 2022, against MAGDALENA PEREZ Y. PEREZ, Respondent, and the suit being number 2022DCM3838 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MABDILYA PEREZ, A CHILD” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: MABDILYA PEREZ Date of Birth: 04/15/2006 Place of Birth MS
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 16th day of March, 2023.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
RESIDENT NOTICE
CASE NO. MC CH CV-RE 22-1
TO: VICKI A. COLON
Address Unknown
You are ordered to appear and defend a civil action filed against you entitled
AXEL COLON-PADIN v. VICKI A. COLON
Which had been filed in the Chancery Court, Montgomery County, Tennessee and your defense must be made within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice; which shall be published for four consecutive weeks in the publication of local distribution. You are further directed to file your defense with the Clerk of the Court and send a copy to the Plaintiff’s attorney at the address listed below.
In case of your failure to defend this action by the above date, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Issued: March 7, 2023.
Attorney for Plaintiff:
James R. Potter
218 S. Third St.
Ste. B
Clarksville, TN 37040
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF WILLIAMSON
NO. 22-0515-C395
Style of Case: Julie Burtchell vs. Heirs of Ludimila Bartek Dwyer aka Lillian Bartek Dwyer
TO: Heirs of Ludimila Bartek Dwyer aka Lillian Bartek Dwyer
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT – Greeting: “YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. YOU MAY EMPLOY AN ATTORNEY. IF YOU OR YOUR ATTORNEY DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK WHO ISSUED THIS CITATION BY 10:00 A.M. ON THE MONDAY NEXT FOLLOWING THE EXPIRATION OF FORTY-TWO DAYS AFTER THE DATE THIS CITATION WAS ISSUED. A DEFAULT JUDGMENT FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU. IN ADDITION TO FILING A WRITTEN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK, YOU MAY BE REQUIRED TO MAKE INITIAL DISCLOSURES TO THE OTHER PARTIES OF THIS SUIT. THESE DISCLOSURES GENERALLY MUST BE MADE NO LATER THAN 30 DAYS AFTER YOU FILE YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK. FIND OUT MORE AT TEXASLAWHELP.ORG.”
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Petition or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the Monday next after the expiration of 42 days after the date of issuance of this citation, the same being Monday, April 25, 2023 before the Honorable 395th Judicial District Court of Williamson County, Texas, at the Williamson County Justice Center Courthouse, being located at 405 Martin Luther King Street, in the City of Georgetown, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on the April 22, 2022 in the above entitled cause.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: PLAINTIFF JULIE BURTCHELL HAS FILED A SUIT AGAINST THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUDIMILA BARTEK DWYER AKA LILLIAN BARTEK DWYER SEEKING TO QUIET TITLE ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS ALL OF LOT ELEVEN (11), BLOCK SEVEN (7), WALTON ADDITION TO THE CITY OF GRANGER, LOCATED ON ASH STREET, UNDER A CLAIM OF ADVERSE POSSESSION, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.
ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at office, on this the 14th day of March, 2023.
Address of Lead Attorney for Petitioner
Mark J. Schroeder
PO Box 192
Taylor, Texas 76574
Lisa David, District Clerk
PO Box 24 Georgetown TX 78627
Williamson County, Texas
(512) 943-1212
By:/s/ Heather Frazier
Heather Frazier, Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: HENNESSY RAMOS-NAVARRO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 15th day of May, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law, Bill D. Hicks, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on the 9th day of February, 2023 in this case numbered
2023-DCV0422 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,370.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,370.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from HENNESSY RAMOS-NAVARRO. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by ORIGINAL NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND INTENDED FORFEITURE on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of March, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Justine Guerra
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-018
In-Home Case Management Service for the County of
El Paso Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for In-Home Case Management Service for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 13, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MOHAVE Airyell Morelock’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, Case No.: SV2022-00047 In the Matter of: RYAN GRAYSON MORELOCK (D.O.B 04/16/2018). To: Scott Morelock, parent of Ryan Grayson Morelock. 1. Airyell Morelock, through The 928 Law Firm, has filed a petition pursuant to Title 8 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, Rules 4.1 and 4.2 of the Arizona Rules of Civil Procedure, and Rule 351 of the Arizona Rules of Juvenile Procedure. 2. The Court has set an initial hearing for May 3rd, 2023 at 3 pm at the Mohave County Superior Court, 415 E. Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401 for the purpose of determining whether any parent is contesting the allegations in the petition. 3. You and your child are entitled to have an attorney present at the hearing. You may hire your own attorney or one may be appointed to you. 4. You have a right to appear as a party in this proceeding. You are advised that your failure to personally appear the termination pre-trial conference, status conference, or termination adjudication hearing without good cause may result in a finding that the parent has waived legal rights and will be deemed to have admitted the allegations in the termination petition or motion and that the hearing may go forward in the absence of the parent and may result in the termination of parental rights based upon the record and evidence presented in court. 5. If you are receiving this notice by publication you may obtain a copy of the petition and notice of hearing by submitting a request to The 928 Law Firm at 224 E. Birch Ave.; Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or by calling (928) 255-8600, or by contacting the Mohave County Superior Court at 415 E. Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401 or by calling (928) 753-0713. 6. Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities must be made to the Court by parties at least three working days in advance of the hearing and can be made by contacting the Court at (928) 753-0713. 7. You have a right to make a request or motion prior to the hearing that the hearing be closed to the public.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LILY CASTORENA GUEL a/k/a LILY GUEL, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00207, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAUL GUEL, JR., Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 31st day of March 2023 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CONNIE SHERMAN DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00139
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate CONNIE SHERMAN, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2023, under Cause No. 2023CPR00139 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to DAVID VALDEZ and CELINE T. VALDEZ PRITCHARD, as Co-Independent Executors. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of Connie Sherman, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 30, 2023
/s/ John Mundie
Attorney for Co-Independent Executors
_______________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF FERNANDO BAEZA GAYTAN, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01955
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Deceased, FERNANDO BAEZA GAYTAN, were issued on February 27, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01955, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY B. SHINDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mary B. Shindo
10441 China Berry Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 31st day of March 2023.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for MARY B. SHINDO
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile: (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEFINA DE LA FUENTE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOSEFINA DE LA FUENTE, Deceased, were granted to ADRIAN MARTINEZ, on March 29, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023-CPR00204. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of JOSEFINA DE LA FUENTE
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is herby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR R. CHANEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 29th day of March 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02039, pending in the Probate Court No.: One El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA J. CHANEZ n/k/a GLORIA J. TREJO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
GLORIA J. CHANEZ n/k/a GLORIA J. TREJO
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 29th day of March, 2023.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for GLORIA J. CHANEZ n/k/a GLORIA J. TREJO
State Bar No.: 15693500
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SUSANNE MARESTEIN OLIVER A/K/A SUSANNE OLIVER, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00096
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SUSANNE MARESTEIN OLIVER a/k/a SUSANNE OLIVER, Deceased, were granted on March 29, 2023, under Docket Number
2023-CPR00096 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: NAOMI OLIVER ACEVES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ROBERT ROSALES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00555 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT ROSALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JESUS MURGUIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00559 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS MURGUIA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of JESUS MURGUIA, Deseased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JAI ANTHONY KEYS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00550 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAI ANTHONY KEYS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration, and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JOSE D. MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00558 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE D. MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CRISTOBAL PILAR ABREO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00567 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CRISTOBAL PILAR ABREO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship & Application for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
NANCY CELIA MENDOZA a/k/a CELIA HUANTE MENDOZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00576 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NANCY CELIA MENDOZA a/k/a CELIA HUANTE MENDOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of NANCY CELIA MENDOZA a/k/a CELIA HUANTE MENDOZA, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LIZETH SARAHI GARCIA a/k/a LIZETH S. GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00569 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LIZETH SARAHI GARCIA a/k/a LIZETH S. GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF REBECCA CASTRO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of REBECCA CASTRO, Deceased, were granted to ERIKA MONTOYA on March 15, 2023, in the matter of the Estate of REBECCA CASTRO, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2023-CPR00095. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso county on the 6th day of March, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenor(s): El Paso County Water Improvement District 1 and City of El Paso, vs. Catalina Villa, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0283, Docket No. 2023-SO-03054, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2023, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m, all the right, title and interest Catalina Villa in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
411 ELAINE PL, EL PASO, TX 79915
TAX ACCOUNT NO. C55199900105200
LOT NINE (9) BLOCK ONE (1), CINDY SUBDIVISION, AN ADDTION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 7, PAGE 24, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAD DESCRIPTION: 1 CINDY LOT 9 (6100 SQ FT)
The property of Catalina Villa will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Six Hundred Sixteen and 24/100 Dollars ($50,616.24), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, L.L.C. El Paso County Water Improvement District 1 and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CLYDE H. GORTARI, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00215, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: NICK GORTARI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated March 30, 2023.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for NICK GORTARI
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (15) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ELODIA NAVA MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00571 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELODIA NAVA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DALE MARVIN McREYNOLDS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00553 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DALE MARVIN McREYNOLDS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ARIA MELANY HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00580 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARIA MELANY HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR01642
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EDWARD WAYNE RODRIGUEZ, deceased: JOVITA G. RODRIGUEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of EDWARD WAYNE RODRIGUEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on March 23, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JOVITA G. RODRIGUEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of EDWARD WAYNE RODRIGUEZ, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: KATHLEEN COWAN, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00388
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHLEEN COWAN, Deceased, were granted on April 3, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00388 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CLAIRE COWAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CARMELA DE LA TORRE VALDEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CARMELA DE LA TORRE VALDEZ, Deceased, were granted to GLORIA IRENE VALDEZ DICK as Independent Executor on April 3, 2023 by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2023-CPR00334. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RUTH W. REEVES, Also Known As RUTH REEVES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RUTH W. REEVES, also known as RUTH REEVES, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00148, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RITA S. ROBINS-GREENE, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RUTH W. REEVES, also known as RUTH REEVES, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RODNEY KETTELHUT, Also Known As RODNEY DEAN KETTELHUT, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RODNEY KETTELHUT, also known as RODNEY DEAN KETTELHUT, Deceased, were issued on March 29, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00332, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHARON KETTELHUT, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RODNEY KETTELHUT, also known as RODNEY DEAN KETTELHUT, Deceased. The mailing address of the Independent Executrix is c/o Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2023-CPR00022
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of IRENE UHRIG, deceased: WESTSTAR BANK, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of IRENE UHRIG, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas on March 20, 2023, herby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address
WESTSTAR BANK
Independent Executor of the Estate of IRENE UHRIG, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
Letters of independent administration for the Estate of GILBERT CADENA, Deceased, were issued to GUSTAVO CADENA on April 3, 2023, in case no. 2022-CPR01818, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are required to submit them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Administrator in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
GILBERT HOLGUIN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00596 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERT HOLGUIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
KRISTINE ANN HOLT A/K/A KRISTINE A. HOLT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00595 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KRISTINE ANN HOLT a/k/a KRISTINE A. HOLT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Dependent Administration and Motion to Appoint a Temporary Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA MATTESON, A/K/A BARBARA MAY MATTESON, A/K/A BARBARA WISCHER, A/K/A BARBARA REDMANN Deceased
NO. 2023-CPR00267
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2023-CPR00267
On the 23rd day of March 2023, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of BARBARA MATTESON aka BARBARA MAY MATTESON, BARBARA WISCHER, AND BARBARA REDMANN, Deceased, were ordered issued to PATRICIA MONTGOMERY, Independent Executrix by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso county, Texas, in cause number 2023-CPR00267 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, whose address is 1518 Montana, El Paso, Texas, attorney for PATRICIA MONTGOMERY. Telephone: 915-542-4287
Fax: 915-533-7421
Signed this 5th day of April 2023.
/s/ Sam Snoddy
Attorney at Law
TX Bar Number 18798000
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN P. KEMP, JR., DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to ELIZABETH PAGE KEMP, now known as E. Page Vaughn, as independent executor of the estate of JOHN P. KEMP, JR., deceased, on March 22, 2023 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR01946. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
ELIZABETH PAGE KEMP, now known as E. PAGE KEMP, independent executor of the estate of JOHN P. KEMP, JR. deceased
_______________________________________________________
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on January 9, 2008, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by JOHN W LEE AND REBERTER R LEE, as mortgagor in favor of Bank Of America, N.A., A National Banking Association, as mortgagee and GARY J. SOMMERFELT, as trustee, and was recorded on January 22, 2008 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20080004955 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 19, 2019, and recorded on March 26, 2019, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20190021065 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of May 2, 2023 is $152,183.59; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on May 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 16, BLOCK 41, MILAGRO HILLS ADDITION UNIT 5, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 12, PAGE 39, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 5125 BASTILLE AVENUE, EL PASO, TX 79924.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $152,183.59.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $15,218.36 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $15,218.36 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $152,183.59, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: March 31, 2023
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
