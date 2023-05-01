...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA AND JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease; on this the 3rd day of March, 2023 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: 2/07/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of April 2023
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Suite 415
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Peyton, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Emerald Heights Unit One, Replat A, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 9.5388 Acres ±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 04/13/23 and will conclude on 05/08/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Elizabeth Dominguez, Lisa Garcia, and Victor Sandoval.
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to Sharon Goodwin, Jesse Godoy, Rogelio Quintero, and Amanda Herrera.
923 Hawkins, El Paso TX 79915: unit belonging to Henry Butcher
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Joshua Kelly
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936:P Units belonging to Juan C. Silva, Joseph Leos, Carteles Carteles, Kelly Corrales, Agustin Sanchez, and Rita Robles
11425 Pellicano El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Miguel Enriquez
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Nicole Smith, and Harold Valdez
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Victor U. Garcia, Alejandro Lopez, and Jose Valles.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Arturo N. Pule, Kyle O. Taylor, Angelica Sanchez, and Yvette Ramos.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX, 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding Will open May 1st at 10:00 AM and conclude May 10th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. The seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: F74 ENRIQUEZ CARILLO 129 JOHN HERNANDEZ 177 CARLOS SOLTERO A20 DARLET ITURR4ALDE 10107 KARLA SMITH 1097 SAMUEL BUTLER 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ G5 RICHARD RIVERA D13 BLANCA OLGA TORRES A2 NADIA G. ALCANTAR C50 MARYLOU SOTELO F29 DON CLIFFORD
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs
______________________________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
This project entails the replacement of existing barscreens and associated screenings and grit handling equipment at the John T. Hickerson Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) located near the intersection of I-10 and Executive Drive, at 701 Executive Center Blvd., El Paso, Texas, 79922. The existing barscreens were installed in the mid 1990’s. The following is a description of the project:
Removal and replacement of two (2) existing traveling rake barscreens, screenings and grit handling equipment, mechanical components for two (2) existing vortex removal units, associated piping, electrical, and controls; concrete demo and structural modifications necessary for installation of new screening equipment; furnish and installation of two (2)-6 mm perforated plate screens, two (2) wash presses, one (1) shaftless horizontal conveyor, two (2)-20 cubic yard Level Lodors, two (2) grit classifiers with integral cyclones, three (3) grit pumps, concrete retaining wall, electrical, controls and instrumentation for new equipment, corrosion protection coating of existing concrete structures, site pavement, grading and drainage improvements, site piping, testing and startup of new equipment, and coordination with plant. Improvements are to be completed while plant remains in service. The project is to include all materials, equipment, labor, and incidentals for a complete and operable project.
The project duration is 413 days for substantial completion and 443 days for final completion.
Key personnel required for this project include Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Electrical Superintendent or Qualified Subcontractor, Project Scheduler, and Project Health and Safety Officer.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 pm, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-019
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased
to the Office of the Medical Examiner
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 11, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE C. DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00361 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to VICTOR M. DELGADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 19th day of April 2023.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELEANOR KOHLBERG GOODMAN, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to LEONARD A. GOODMAN, III and ELIZABETH ANN GOODMAN LEVY, as independent co-executors of the estate of ELEANOR KOHLBERG GOODMAN, deceased, on April 17, 2023 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2023-CPR00352. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
LEONARD A. GOODMAN, III independent co-executor of the estate of ELEANOR KOHLBERG GOODMAN, deceased
ELIZABETH ANN GOODMAN LEVY, independent co-executor of the estate of ELEANOR KOHLBERG GOODMAN, deceased
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD LEE MARTIN, a/k/a RONALD L. MARTIN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT LEE MARTIN, a/k/a RONALD L. MARTIN, Deceased, were granted to REBA ANN MARTIN, on April 19, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2023-CPR00509. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of RONALD LEE MARTIN, a/k/a, RONALD L. MARTIN
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND BARRON, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAYMOND BARRON, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2023, under Docket No.
2022-CPR02149 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY DELGADO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARY DELGADO, Independent Administrator
Estate of RAYMOND BARRON, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 20, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RITA E. HERNANDEZ, Deceased
NO. 2023-CPR00546
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RITA E. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted on April 19, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00546 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DANIEL HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JESUS MANUEL FRANCO, A/K/A JESUS M. FRANCO, A/K/A JESUS MANUEL FANCO, SR. A/K/A JESUS MANUEL FRANCO, SR. Deceased
No. 2023-CPR00383
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS MANUEL FRANCO a/k/a JESUS M. FRANCO a/k/a JESUS MANUEL FANCO, SR. a/k/a JESUS MANUEL FRANCO, SR. Deceased, were granted on April 19, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00383 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JESUS MANUEL FRANCO, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of CARLOS LAZO, deceased, were issued on February 24, 2023, under Cause Number
2022-CPR02087 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to LUIGI PEREIRA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Dependent Administrator,
Estate of CARLOS LAZO, Deceased
c/o Chris Haynes,
Attorney at Law
520 Wild Willow
El Paso, Texas 79922
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 19, 2023.
Chris Haynes
Attorney for Dependent Administrator
State Bar No. 09284000
915-549-8101 Telephone
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: PATTY LEE MIRANDA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023CPR00429
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATTY LEE MIRANDA, Deceased, were issued April 18, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00429, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: RALPH MIRANDA. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 18, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of PATTY LEE MIRANDA
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCA M. CASTANEDA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023CPR00258
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCA M. CASTANEDA, , Deceased, were issued April 18, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00258, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: VICTOR A. CASTANEDA The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 18, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of FRANCISCA M. CASTANEDA
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
GENARO ARTURO MEDINA SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00706 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GENARO ARTURO MEDINA SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for determination and declaration of heirship, for the creation of independent administration in an intestate estate, and for letters of independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT6 NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MATILDE DEL PALACIO aka MATILDE ARAIZA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR02200
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MATILDE DEL PALACIO aka MATILDE ARAIZA, Deceased, were issued on April 20th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02200, pending in the Probate Court No.2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Rebecca Martinez aka Rebecca Del Palacio
159 Gibbs Street
El Paso, Texas 79907
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the21st day of April, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
AARON MICHAEL STORMS A/K/A AARON STORMS, A/K/A AARON M. STORMS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00698 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AARON MICHAEL STORMS A/K/A AARON STORMS A/K/A AARON M. STORMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
BRUCE L. SHREWSBURY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00695 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRUCE L. SHREWSBURY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ELOISA PARRA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00335 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELOISA PARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Saul Liberto
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JENNIFER BICKLEY PEREZ AKA JENNIFER BICKLEY MCKINNON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00700 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JENNIFER BICKLEY PEREZ AKA JENNIFER BICKLEY MCKINNON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letter of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
BELINDA ANN LEON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00719 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BELINDA ANN LEON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letter of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LUZ ALICIA T VIZCAINO A/K/A LUZ ALICIA TORRES DE VIZCAINO A/K/A ALICIA VIZCAINO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00718 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUZ ALICIA T VIZCAINO A/K/A LUZ ALICIA TORRES DE VIZCAINO, A/K/A ALICIA VIZCAINO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of LUZ ALICIA T VIZCAINO A/K/A LUZ ALICIA TORRES DE VIZCAINO, A/K/A ALICIA VIZCAINO If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RICHARD PROVENCIO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00716 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD PROVENCIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MIGUEL JAIME COSTAS-ORTIZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00729 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIGUEL JAIME COSTAS-ORTIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARK STEPHEN VOLZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00717 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARK STEPHEN VOLZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ARTURO ESPARZA. JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00725 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO ESPARZA, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration, and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JEFFREY MARQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00734 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JEFFREY MARQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RONALD SPARROW A/K/A RONALD D. SPARROW, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02068 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD SPARROW A/K/A RONALD D SPARROW, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of NORMA CARNERO CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on April 20th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CPR00287 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: VERONICA CRUZ KEENE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
VERONICA CRUZ KEENE, Independent Executrix of the Estate of NORMA CARNERO CRUZ
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq. Attorney at Law 615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st of April, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BERTHA LEE DOWD A/K/A BERTHA L. DOWD, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of BERTHA LEE DOWD A/K/A BERTHA L. DOWD Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to CHARLES EDWARD DOWD, JR. as Independent Executor of the estate of BERTHA LEE DOWD A/k/A BERTHA L. DOWD, deceased, on April 25, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00323. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CHARLES EDWARD DOWD, JR., Independent Executor of the estate of BERTHA LEE DOWD A/k/A BERTHA L. DOWD deceased C/O Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of Agripina De La Cruz, deceased; Cause No.: 2022-CPR02167; Jesus Manuel De La Cruz, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of Agripina De La Cruz, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on April 20, 2023 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Jesus Manuel De La Cruz, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordoñez, Blanco Ordoñez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 21st day of April, 2023.
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Grace Saenz Dickson was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of Alicia V. Saenz, Deceased, on April 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00151 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.The address of the Executor is:
Estate of Alicia V. Saenz, Deceased
c/o: Grace Saenz Dickson
3525 N. Stadium Blvd.
Columbia, MO 65203
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 22nd day of April, 2023.
s/s By:
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Annette S. Garcia Mendez was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of Consuelo Salas Garcia, Deceased, on April 20, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00125 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.The address of the Executor is:
Estate of Consuelo Salas Garcia, Deceased c/o: Annette S. Garcia Mendez
3812 N. Stanton El Paso, TX 79902 All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 22nd day of April, 2023.
s/s By:
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
Notice To All Creditors
Having A Claim Against
The Estate of Maria Cleofas Reyes
In the Probate Court El Paso County, Texas
______________________________________________________
Notice of Probate
Notice is hereby given that on April 17, 2023, Probate upon the Estate of Maria Cleofas Reyes, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2023CPR00357, pending upon the Probate Docket of said court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being Administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by Law. Date: April 24, 2023
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
s/s By:
Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
Notice To All Creditors
Having A Claim Against
The Estate of Mercedes Segui Caire
In the Probate Court El Paso County, Texas
______________________________________________________
Notice of Probate
Notice is hereby given that on March 22, 2023, Probate upon the Estate of Mercedes Segui Caire, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR01703, pending upon the Probate Docket of said court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being Administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by Law. Date: April 24, 2023
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
s/s By:
Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN THOMAS ARONSON, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JOHN THOMAS ARONSON Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to MICAELA LUCILLE ARONSON. as Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN THOMAS ARONSON deceased, on April 24th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00379. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MICAELA LUCILLE ARONSON, Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN THOMAS ARONSON deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PHILIP M. PRIETO, JR., DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of PHILIP M. PRIETO, JR., Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JANIS F. PRIETO. as Independent Executor of the estate of PHILIP M. PRIETO, JR., deceased, on April 25th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00384. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JANIS F. PRIETO, Independent Executor of the estate of PHILIP M. PRIETO, JR., deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ISAI ARAM SANCHEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s PERLA YVONNE CURREY and STEVEN JAMES CURREY’S said Amended petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Felix Saldivar, Jr. on this the 25th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2021DCM6753 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: I.A.S. and J.E.S. CHILDREN. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: Joaquin Emiliano Sanchez Date of Birth: xx/xx/2010
Child’s Name: Isai Aram Sanchez Date of Birth xx/xx/2007
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of March, 2023.
Felix Saldivar
Attorney at Law
3160 Lee Trevino Suite
110-A
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LAWRENCE EDWARD WILDER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02176 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAWRENCE EDWARD WILDER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Holographic Will and for Letters Testamentary Pursuant to Texas Estates Code 401.002(a). If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RENATE HILDEGARD WILDER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00243 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RENATE HILDEGARD WILDER. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will and for Letters of Administration with Will Annexed. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Janette Jones was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of Beverly Kay D’Auria, Deceased, on April 20, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00166 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.The address of the Executor is:
Estate of Beverly Kay D’Auria, Deceased c/o: Janette Jones 1620 Rialto Creek Lane El Paso, TX 79911. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 25th day of April, 2023.
s/s By:
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN H. BROADDUS, Deceased, were issued on April 17, 2023 under Docket No. 2023-CPR00185 pending in the Statutory Probate Court Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: John Richard Broaddus, Nancy Marian Broaddus a/k/a Nancy Broaddus Roe, and Francis Brian Broaddus joint Independent Co-Executors.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Don Studdard
Estate of Helen H. Broaddus, Deceased
P.O.Box 920226
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 24, 2023
/s/ By
Don Studdard
Attorney for Applicants
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICARDO AVILA CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued TO Jo Ann C. Vasquez on April 24, 2023 in Docket No. 2023-CPR00152, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Jo Ann C. Vasquez
Independent Executor
1807 Russ Randall Street
El Paso, Texas 79936-4215
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 25th of April 24, 2023.
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF KATY V. LOPEZ, DECEASED
Cause No. 2023-CPR00351
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KATY V. LOPEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATY V. LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on
April 17, 2023, in Cause Number 2023-CPR00351 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: THERESE ANN LOPEZ-BARELA a/k/a THERESE ANN BARELA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
THERESE ANN LOPEZ-BARELA a/k/a THERESE ANN BARELA
Independent Executrix, Estate of KATY V. LOPEZ, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P. 4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 18th day of April 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P. 4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel:(915) 544-6646
FAX: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorney for the Estate of Katy V. Lopez
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ESTEBAN ROBERTO PLUMA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00749 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESTEBAN ROBERTO PLUMA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of . ESTEBAN ROBERTO PLUMA, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ANTONIO GARCIA JARAMILLO a/k/a ANTONIO GARCIA, a/k/a ANTONIO JARAMILLO GARCIA,, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00748 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO GARCIA JARAMILLO a/k/a ANTONIO GARCIA, a/k/a ANTONIO JARAMILLO GARCIA,, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ESTHER AVALOS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02180 on the docket of said court and styled LUCIO R. AVALOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years After Death of Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ELIZABETH AVALOS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02180 on the docket of said court and styled LUCIO R. AVALOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years After Death of Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RUTH AVALOS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02180 on the docket of said court and styled LUCIO R. AVALOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years After Death of Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: HILDA AVALOS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02180 on the docket of said court and styled LUCIO R. AVALOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years After Death of Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
BID
Bid 23-020
El Paso County Skate Parks Renovations
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for El Paso County Skate Parks Renovations.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A site visit will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the following time and locations:
15371 Kentwood Ave, El Paso, Texas 79928
9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
14590 Greg Dr., El Paso, Texas 79938 11:00 to 12:00 p.m.
7361 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, Texas 79835 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
A pre-bid conference will follow immediately after the Canutillo site visit.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 25, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L DAVIDSON Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
EVELIA I. PRICE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01611 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EVELIA I. PRICE, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Probate Non Self-Proved Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Marlene Campos
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RUSSELL CORNELIUS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00761 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUSSELL CORNELIUS, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICTOR MELENDEZ FRANCO, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00760 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR MELENDEZ FRANCO, JR., Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ANGELICA E. GONZALEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00735 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGELICA E. GONZALEZ , Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and appointment of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
STEPHEN EDWARD TELLESS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00754 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEPHEN EDWARD TELLESS, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of STEPHEN EDWARD TELLESS, DECEASED. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
NIEVES CANALES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00757 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NIEVES CANALES, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of NIEVES CANALES, DECEASED. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
STEPHEN PEREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00755 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEPHEN PEREZ, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID F. STRATE, Deceased, were issued to BRENDA C. STRATE on April 26, 2023, in Docket No. 2023-CPR00348 pending in Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas.
BRENDA C. STRATE
Independent Executor
3108 Rock Wall Lane
El Paso, Texas, 79936-2022
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 26th day of April, 2023.
______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the Matter of The Estate of: HANNELORE GERTRUDE KELLY A/K/A HANNELORE G. KELLY, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00163
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HANNELORE GERTRUDE KELLY A/K/A HANNELORE G. KELLY, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00163 pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to: SANDRA HARRIS BUTLER, Independent Executor. The address of record for SANDRA HARRIS BUTLER is 11014 JOHNNY MILLER DRIVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by Law.
SIGNED the 26th day of April, 2023
/s/ By SANDRA HARRIS BUTLER, Independent Executor of the Estate of HANNELORE GERTRUDE KELLY A/K/A HANNELORE G. KELLY
Prepared by:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
No. 2022-CPR02091
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: TANIA MICHELLE REYES A/K/A TANIA M REYES, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of TANIA MICHELLE REYES A/K/A TANIA M REYES, Deceased, were issued on April 3, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02091, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLOS AUGUSTO REYES.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated: the 25th day of April, 2023
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ By:Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No.: 24098908
No. 2022-CPR02082
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARGARITA M. TISCARENO, DECEASED
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA M. TISCARENO, Deceased, were issued on March 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02082, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY DOLORES CANALES.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated: the 21st day of March, 2023
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ By:Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No.: 24098908
______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROBERTO SANCHEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2022CPR01261
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 18, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01261, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELVIA LUCINA MUNIZ. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 26, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ROBERTO SANCHEZ
______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HOMER NUNEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of HOMER NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued under Docket No. 2023-CPR00376 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNETTE YVONNE NUNEZ HAVERLY a/k/a ANNETTE YVONNE HAVERLY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ANNETTE YVONNE NUNEZ HAVERLY,
Independent Executor
Estate of HOMER NUNEZ, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 26, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
