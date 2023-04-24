...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF WILLIAMSON
NO. 22-0515-C395
Style of Case: Julie Burtchell vs. Heirs of Ludimila Bartek Dwyer aka Lillian Bartek Dwyer
TO: Heirs of Ludimila Bartek Dwyer aka Lillian Bartek Dwyer
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT – Greeting: “YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. YOU MAY EMPLOY AN ATTORNEY. IF YOU OR YOUR ATTORNEY DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK WHO ISSUED THIS CITATION BY 10:00 A.M. ON THE MONDAY NEXT FOLLOWING THE EXPIRATION OF FORTY-TWO DAYS AFTER THE DATE THIS CITATION WAS ISSUED. A DEFAULT JUDGMENT FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU. IN ADDITION TO FILING A WRITTEN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK, YOU MAY BE REQUIRED TO MAKE INITIAL DISCLOSURES TO THE OTHER PARTIES OF THIS SUIT. THESE DISCLOSURES GENERALLY MUST BE MADE NO LATER THAN 30 DAYS AFTER YOU FILE YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK. FIND OUT MORE AT TEXASLAWHELP.ORG.”
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Petition or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the Monday next after the expiration of 42 days after the date of issuance of this citation, the same being Monday, April 25, 2023 before the Honorable 395th Judicial District Court of Williamson County, Texas, at the Williamson County Justice Center Courthouse, being located at 405 Martin Luther King Street, in the City of Georgetown, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on the April 22, 2022 in the above entitled cause.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: PLAINTIFF JULIE BURTCHELL HAS FILED A SUIT AGAINST THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUDIMILA BARTEK DWYER AKA LILLIAN BARTEK DWYER SEEKING TO QUIET TITLE ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS ALL OF LOT ELEVEN (11), BLOCK SEVEN (7), WALTON ADDITION TO THE CITY OF GRANGER, LOCATED ON ASH STREET, UNDER A CLAIM OF ADVERSE POSSESSION, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.
ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at office, on this the 14th day of March, 2023.
Address of Lead Attorney for Petitioner
Mark J. Schroeder
PO Box 192
Taylor, Texas 76574
Lisa David, District Clerk
PO Box 24 Georgetown TX 78627
Williamson County, Texas
(512) 943-1212
By:/s/ Heather Frazier
Heather Frazier, Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: HENNESSY RAMOS-NAVARRO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 15th day of May, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law, Bill D. Hicks, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on the 9th day of February, 2023 in this case numbered
2023-DCV0422 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,370.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,370.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from HENNESSY RAMOS-NAVARRO. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by ORIGINAL NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND INTENDED FORFEITURE on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of March, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Justine Guerra
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MOHAVE Airyell Morelock’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, Case No.: SV2022-00047 In the Matter of: RYAN GRAYSON MORELOCK (D.O.B 04/16/2018). To: Scott Morelock, parent of Ryan Grayson Morelock. 1. Airyell Morelock, through The 928 Law Firm, has filed a petition pursuant to Title 8 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, Rules 4.1 and 4.2 of the Arizona Rules of Civil Procedure, and Rule 351 of the Arizona Rules of Juvenile Procedure. 2. The Court has set an initial hearing for May 3rd, 2023 at 3 pm at the Mohave County Superior Court, 415 E. Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401 for the purpose of determining whether any parent is contesting the allegations in the petition. 3. You and your child are entitled to have an attorney present at the hearing. You may hire your own attorney or one may be appointed to you. 4. You have a right to appear as a party in this proceeding. You are advised that your failure to personally appear the termination pre-trial conference, status conference, or termination adjudication hearing without good cause may result in a finding that the parent has waived legal rights and will be deemed to have admitted the allegations in the termination petition or motion and that the hearing may go forward in the absence of the parent and may result in the termination of parental rights based upon the record and evidence presented in court. 5. If you are receiving this notice by publication you may obtain a copy of the petition and notice of hearing by submitting a request to The 928 Law Firm at 224 E. Birch Ave.; Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or by calling (928) 255-8600, or by contacting the Mohave County Superior Court at 415 E. Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401 or by calling (928) 753-0713. 6. Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities must be made to the Court by parties at least three working days in advance of the hearing and can be made by contacting the Court at (928) 753-0713. 7. You have a right to make a request or motion prior to the hearing that the hearing be closed to the public.
_______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso county on the 6th day of March, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenor(s): El Paso County Water Improvement District 1 and City of El Paso, vs. Catalina Villa, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0283, Docket No. 2023-SO-03054, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2023, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m, all the right, title and interest Catalina Villa in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
411 ELAINE PL, EL PASO, TX 79915
TAX ACCOUNT NO. C55199900105200
LOT NINE (9) BLOCK ONE (1), CINDY SUBDIVISION, AN ADDTION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 7, PAGE 24, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAD DESCRIPTION: 1 CINDY LOT 9 (6100 SQ FT)
The property of Catalina Villa will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Six Hundred Sixteen and 24/100 Dollars ($50,616.24), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, L.L.C. El Paso County Water Improvement District 1 and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________________
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on January 9, 2008, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by
JOHN W LEE AND REBERTER R LEE, as mortgagor in favor of Bank Of America, N.A., A National Banking Association, as mortgagee and GARY J. SOMMERFELT, as trustee, and was recorded on January 22, 2008 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20080004955 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 19, 2019, and recorded on March 26, 2019, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20190021065 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of May 2, 2023 is $152,183.59; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on May 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 16, BLOCK 41, MILAGRO HILLS ADDITION UNIT 5, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 12, PAGE 39, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 5125 BASTILLE AVENUE, EL PASO, TX 79924.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $152,183.59.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $15,218.36 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $15,218.36 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $152,183.59, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: March 31, 2023
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA AND JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease; on this the 3rd day of March, 2023 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: 2/07/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of April 2023
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Suite 415
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien (Far West Storage). Sale to be held online at storagetreasures.com. Facility is located at 120 Rio West, El Paso, Texas. Bidding will open at 12:00 p.m. on April 22, 2023 and conclude at 9:30 a.m. May 2, 2023. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at anytime before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenants:
Howard Daniels: Household items, misc.
Howard Daniels: Household items, misc.
Howard Daniels: Garage items, misc.
Glenn Works: Furniture, safe, piano, misc.
Glenn Works: File cabinets, bikes, misc.
Glenn Works: Household items, misc.
Glenn Works: Household items, misc.
Glenn Works Household items, misc.
Kelvin Henry: Household goods, tools, misc.
Carlos Grigolla: Misc.
Celia Ortiz: carpet, misc.
Bobby J. Montanez: Household goods, boxes, mattresses, misc.
Jerrod Booth: Household goods, misc.
Jose Lopez: Tires, tools, car parts, misc.
Claudia Hernandez: Household goods, decorations, misc
Josh Macias: Tools, misc.
Annabelle Mendoza: Refrigerator, toys, misc.
Maria Franco: Refrigerator, kids ítems, misc.
Claudia Trevizo: Exercise bike, totes, bags, misc.
Moises Onzures: Household ítems
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien (Far West Storage). Sale to be held online at storagetreasures.com. Facility is located at 120 Rio West, El Paso, Texas. Bidding will open at 12:00 p.m. on April 22, 2023 and conclude at 9:30 a.m. May 9, 2023. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at anytime before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenants:
Gregory Henderson: file cabinets, misc.
Ricardo Sierra: household items, misc.
Jose Duran Rojas: Auto parts, tolos, toys, misc
Oscar Kerwin Campos: Garage items, misc.
Devon Skye Lugo: Clothing, misc.
Jessica Martinez; Furniture, misc.
David Paseornek: Household items, totes, totes, misc.
Candace Smith; Furniture, misc
Candace Smith: Décor, misc
Carolina Horta: Furniture, misc.
_______________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Peyton, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Emerald Heights Unit One, Replat A, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 9.5388 Acres ±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN WILEY MERRELL, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN WILEY MERRELL, JR., Deceased, were granted to MONIQUE JONETTE MERRELL, as Independent Executor on April 13, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2023-CPR00333. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of OSCAR ALBERTO GONZALEZ MONTOYA, Deceased, were issued on April 13th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR01436 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: EUNICE EDREI GONZALEZ GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
EUNICE EDREI GONZALEZ GARCIA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of OSCAR ALBERTO GONZALEZ MONTOYA
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq. 615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th of April, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 53-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of CAROL LYN HUBBARD, Deceased, were issued on April 13th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR01267 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator for the Estate of CAROL LYN HUBBARD, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of April 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL HARVEY, JR. DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of PAUL HARVEY, JR. Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to SALLIE WHITE HARVEY BROADDUS as Independent Executor of the estate of PAUL HARVEY, JR. deceased, on April 13, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00402. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed y law to SALLIE WHITE HARVEY BROADDUS, Independent Executor of the estate of PAUL HARVEY, JR. deceased C/O Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA OLAIS, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01889
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA OLAIS, Deceased, were issued on November 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01889, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARITA LUEDTKE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARGARITA LUEDTKE
11830 Sgt. Koehler Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79908
Dated the 13th day of April 2023.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for MARGARITA LUEDTKE
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIE T. BOND, Deceased, were issued on March 29, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02097 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SYLVERTA L. TAYLOR BOND. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 12th day of April, 2023.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
...
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF: RUBEN CASTANEDA
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to DORA ALICIA CASTANEDA, who resides at 4215 Flory Ave., El Paso, Texas 79904, on March 27, 2023, in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01820. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ANGELA ETTAMARIE KEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00662 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGELA ETTAMARIE KEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LUIS DAVID LOPEZ A/K/A LUIS D. LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00664 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS DAVID LOPEZ a/k/a LUIS D. LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JORGE CRUZ MUNOZ, SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00676 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE CRUZ MUNOZ SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Texas Estates Code 401.003 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
PEGGY LYNN CHASE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00822 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEGGY LYNN CHASE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Renewal Of Application For Probate Of Will After 4 years As A Muniment Of Title, Or In The Alternative, Application For Determination Of Heirs And For Letters Of Administration After 4 Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RUBEN ANTONIO GUZMAN A/K/A RUBEN A. GUZMAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00645 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN ANTONIO GUZMAN a/k/a RUBEN A. GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JUAN JOSE GUTIERREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00650 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN JOSE GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, and for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JOSE MANUEL MORENO a/k/a JOSE M. MORENO, a/k/a JOSE MORENO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00671 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE MANUEL MORENO A/K/A JOSE M. MORENO A/K/A JOSE MORENO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement with Letters of Independent Administration Under the Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: TOMMY SEPULVEDA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2023 in Cause No.
2002-G00144 on the docket of said court and styled JASON DOMINGO SEPULVEDA A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DENIS P. CORNISH
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of DENIS P. CORNISH, Deceased, were granted to ROSA LETICIA CAMPOS on April 17, 2023, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No
2023-CPR00455. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
/s/ Hannah G. Fields.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of MARIA VIRGINIA GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 31, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01415, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BALDOMERO GONZALEZ, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for Baldomero Gonzalez, Jr.
State Bar No. 08130710
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
E-mail: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. HARBISON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE R. HARBISON, Deceased, were issued on April 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00244, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SYLVIA A. HARBISON, Independent Executrix of the Estate of GEORGE R. HARBISON, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney At law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 17th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney At Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone No. (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: LAURA GALLARDO, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00447
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA GALLARDO, Deceased, were granted on April 13, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00447 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DANYELA AMISTAD LOPEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RAMONA DELGADO VALENZUELA, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00223
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAMONA DELGADO VALENZUELA, Deceased, were granted on April 19, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00223 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANGEL ALONZO DELGADO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACK DALE EATON, Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01618 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GLEN DALE EATON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JACK DALE EATON
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 14th day of Ap;ril, 2023.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN E. JAMES, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to JENNIFER DEON MAITTA, as independent executor of the estate of JOHN E. JAMES, deceased, on April 13, 2023 by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR00246. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
JENNIFER DEON MAITTA, independent executor of the estate of JOHN E. JAMES, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01588, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS ARMANDO BARRON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for Jesus Armando Barron
State Bar No. 08130710
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2023-CPR00245
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of FRANKLIN H. PILLSBURY, III, deceased: WILLIAM G. PILLSBURY, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANKLIN H. PILLSBURY, III, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on March 23, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
WILLIAM G. PILLSBURY
Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANKLIN H. PILLSBURY, III, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROBERTO ITUARTE CARDOZA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR01913
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO ITUARTE CARDOZA Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2021CPR01913, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ISELA CARDOZA. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 10, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ROBERTO ITUARTE CARDOZA
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: KENNETH CURTIS PAYNE
A/K/A KENNETH C. PAYNE, Deceased
No. 2023-CPR00347
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH CURTIS PAYNE A/K/A KENNETH C. PAYNE, Deceased, were granted on April 12, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00347 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARY FRANCES PAYNE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of AL JELINEK, Deceased, were issued on April 13th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CPR00232 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES KIRBY READ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator for the Estate of AL JELINEK, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of April, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CHARLES RICARDO ALVAREZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01470
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES RICARDO ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on April 17th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01470, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to:
Maria Luisa Alvarez
4424 Bliss Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of April, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF DOLORES C. JOHNSTON, aka DOLORES ORALIA JOHNSTON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2023-CPR00300
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOLORES C. JOHNSTON aka DOLORES ORALIA JOHNSTON, Deceased, were issued on April 5th, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00300, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Liliana Ivette Orellana
9512 Crooked Cat
McKinney, Texas 75072
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of April, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SAMUEL H. CRUZ, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01384
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAMUEL H. CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2023, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01384, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA OFELIA CRUZ SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Maria Ofelia Cruz Salazar
c/o: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 14th day of April, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.
Com
_______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF: SYLVIA DOLORES PINON, DECEDENT
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01809
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SYLVIA DOLORES PINON, Deceased, were issued on April 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01809, pending in the Probate court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: OSCAR SALVADOR PINON, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Oscar Salvador Pinon Jr.
C/o: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 17th day of April 2023.
Respectfully submitted
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.
Com
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CHARLES CALDWELL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00677 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES CALDWELL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Third-Party Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE ALBERTO ARAGON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CGD00050 on the docket of said court and styled SASA LARA, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
...
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA DEL CARMEN CASTRO (ALSO KNOWN AS MARIA C. VARGAS DE CASTRO), DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DEL CARMEN CASTRO (also known as MARIA C. VARGAS DE CASTRO), Deceased, were issued to me, JUAN JESUS CASTRO, on the 6th day of April 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02042 in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, County, Texas, which is still pending, and that I now hold such Letters. All persons having claims against said Estate, which is being administered, in El Paso County, Texas, are hereby required to present the same to me, at the address given below, before suit upon same is barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such Estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law. Claims may be presented in care of my attorney, addressed as follows:
Juan Jesus Castro
Independent Executor of the Estate of Maria Del Carmen Castro, Deceased
c/o Albert Armendariz, Jr.
Attorney at Law
501 E. Nevada Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated this the 13th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Juan Jesus Castro
Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA DEL CARMEN CASTRO (a.k.a. MARIA C. VARGAS DE CASTRO), Deceased
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN HOLDEN, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA ANN HOLDEN, Deceased, were issued on April 18, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00279 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WENDY ANN MCCONNELL HOLDEN a/k/a Wendy Ann Holden McConnell. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
WENDY ANN MCCONNELL HOLDEN a/k/a Wendy Ann Holden McConnell
Independent Administrator
Estate of PATRICIA ANN HOLDEN, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 18, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIGIO J. GRADO, Deceased, were issued on February 22, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01215, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: YOLANDA HERNANDEZ GRADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of ELIGIO J. GRADO
8025 Alamo Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of February, 2023.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for YOLANDA HERNANDEZ GRADO
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of STEPHEN EDWARD HOELLER, Deceased, were issued on April 18, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01614, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CINDY LEE HOELLER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of STEPHEN EDWARD HOELLER
3620 Alderwood Manor Dr.
Horizon City, Texas 79928
Dated the 18th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for CINDY LEE HOELLER
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
Com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GREGORY LAWSON A/K/A GREGORY BUELL LAWSON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GREGORY LAWSON a/k/a GREGORY BUELL LAWSON, Deceased, were issued on April 18, 2023, under Docket No. 2023CPR00132, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to THOMAS FRANCIS LINNEY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
THOMAS FRANCIS LINNEY, Independent Executor Estate of GREGORY LAWSON a/k/a GREGORY BUELL LAWSON, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 18, 2023.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: RICARDO COLMENERO MENDOZA DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2022CPR01218
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters
Testamentary for the
Estate of RICARDO COLMENERO MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2, pending in the Probate Court No: 2022CPR01218, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o RICARDO MENDOZA
100 Roundtree Dr.
Schertz, Texas 78154
DATED the 17 day of April, 2023
/s/CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.
CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.
Attorney for RICARDO MENDOZA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimili: (915) 533-0814
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: RAMON GOMEZ ESTALA DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 2022CPR00548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON GOMEZ ESTALA, Deceased, were issued on September 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00548, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: OSCAR GOMEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Oscar Gomez
6540 Columbus Ave.
Van Nuys, CA 91411
Dated the 18th day of April 2023.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for OSCAR GOMEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JESUS REZA JR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00689 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS REZA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 04/13/23 and will conclude on 05/08/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Elizabeth Dominguez, Lisa Garcia, and Victor Sandoval.
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to Sharon Goodwin, Jesse Godoy, Rogelio Quintero, and Amanda Herrera.
923 Hawkins, El Paso TX 79915: unit belonging to Henry Butcher
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Joshua Kelly
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936:P Units belonging to Juan C. Silva, Joseph Leos, Carteles Carteles, Kelly Corrales, Agustin Sanchez, and Rita Robles
11425 Pellicano El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Miguel Enriquez
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Nicole Smith, and Harold Valdez
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Victor U. Garcia, Alejandro Lopez, and Jose Valles.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Arturo N. Pule, Kyle O. Taylor, Angelica Sanchez, and Yvette Ramos.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX, 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding Will open May 1st at 10:00 AM and conclude May 10th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. The seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: F74 ENRIQUEZ CARILLO 129 JOHN HERNANDEZ 177 CARLOS SOLTERO A20 DARLET ITURR4ALDE 10107 KARLA SMITH 1097 SAMUEL BUTLER 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ G5 RICHARD RIVERA D13 BLANCA OLGA TORRES A2 NADIA G. ALCANTAR C50 MARYLOU SOTELO F29 DON CLIFFORD
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs
_______________________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
This project entails the replacement of existing barscreens and associated screenings and grit handling equipment at the John T. Hickerson Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) located near the intersection of I-10 and Executive Drive, at 701 Executive Center Blvd., El Paso, Texas, 79922. The existing barscreens were installed in the mid 1990’s. The following is a description of the project:
Removal and replacement of two (2) existing traveling rake barscreens, screenings and grit handling equipment, mechanical components for two (2) existing vortex removal units, associated piping, electrical, and controls; concrete demo and structural modifications necessary for installation of new screening equipment; furnish and installation of two (2)-6 mm perforated plate screens, two (2) wash presses, one (1) shaftless horizontal conveyor, two (2)-20 cubic yard Level Lodors, two (2) grit classifiers with integral cyclones, three (3) grit pumps, concrete retaining wall, electrical, controls and instrumentation for new equipment, corrosion protection coating of existing concrete structures, site pavement, grading and drainage improvements, site piping, testing and startup of new equipment, and coordination with plant. Improvements are to be completed while plant remains in service. The project is to include all materials, equipment, labor, and incidentals for a complete and operable project.
The project duration is 413 days for substantial completion and 443 days for final completion.
Key personnel required for this project include Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Electrical Superintendent or Qualified Subcontractor, Project Scheduler, and Project Health and Safety Officer.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 pm, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-019
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased
to the Office of the Medical Examiner
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 11, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.