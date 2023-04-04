THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MAGDALENA PEREZ Y PEREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of June, 2022, against MAGDALENA PEREZ Y. PEREZ, Respondent, and the suit being number 2022DCM3838 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MABDILYA PEREZ, A CHILD” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: MABDILYA PEREZ Date of Birth: 04/15/2006 Place of Birth MS
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 16th day of March, 2023.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open April 3rd at 10:00 AM and conclude April 12th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
D50 DAVID GONZALEZ, D46 JOHN MEEKS, A32 JASON LEE SMITH, G22 RONALD RODRIGUEZ, G24, CLAUDIA GONZALEZ, D08 MARIA E. SALAZAR RASCON C20 IDA PORTILLO, C50 MARYLOU SOTELO, 809 LAURIE SMITH, 859 GUADALUPE CONTRERAS, 916 JOSEFINA ORTIZ, 455 EVER TARIN, 827 TIRSO BONILLA, 746 KATHY GALLARZO
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, chest, sectional.
_____________________________________________________
RESIDENT NOTICE
CASE NO. MC CH CV-RE 22-1
TO: VICKI A. COLON
Address Unknown
You are ordered to appear and defend a civil action filed against you entitled
AXEL COLON-PADIN v. VICKI A. COLON
Which had been filed in the Chancery Court, Montgomery County, Tennessee and your defense must be made within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice; which shall be published for four consecutive weeks in the publication of local distribution. You are further directed to file your defense with the Clerk of the Court and send a copy to the Plaintiff’s attorney at the address listed below.
In case of your failure to defend this action by the above date, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Issued: March 7, 2023.
Attorney for Plaintiff:
James R. Potter
218 S. Third St.
Ste. B
Clarksville, TN 37040
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-017
Drug Testing Services for the County of El Paso
Criminal Justice Coordination Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Drug Testing Services for the County of El Paso Criminal Justice Coordination Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 13, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #05-23 Boone St. Sewer Interceptor Replacement, Phase 2A
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 05-23 Boone St. Sewer Interceptor Replacement, Phase 2A project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 18th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Approximately 2073 LF of 30-inch PVC C-905 sewer interceptor, fittings and appurtenances, combination air/vacuum valves, 30-inch access manways, 6-inch blow-off valve, one trenchless installation of 83 LF of 48” steel casing, one SS knife gate valve and appurtenances, FRP stop logs and SS guides in an active wastewater Plant junction box, and connection to existing structure (active) at Wastewater Treatment Plant
Incidental to the work will be :support and temporary relocations of existing utilities, all site work such as clearing, grubbing, grading, rockwalls and fence, furnishing and installing 2-sack flowable fill backfill and base, pavement removal and replacement, concrete header, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete pavement removal and replacement, trench excavation and safety, preparation and implementation of TPDES requirements, traffic control, removal and disposal of sewer piping, removal and disposal of substandard soil conditions and backfill with engineered fill; all fittings and appurtenances, labor, materials, transportation, and start-up for a complete and workable system.
The duration for the construction of this project will be approximately 260 calendar days to Substantial Completion and 290 calendar days to Final Completion.
Key Personnel for the project will be a Project Manager, Superintendent, Foreman, and Scheduler.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 4th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOAQUIN MENDOZA LEON, Deceased, were issued on March 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00403, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ESTHER MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 20, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for ESTHER MENDOZA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIVA E. CALAVENNA, aka DIVA E. MILAN, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01625, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTIN GEORGE CALAVENNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 23, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for MARTIN GEORGE CALAVENNA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE FELIX , Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02022, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA ALVARADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 23, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for SYLVIA ALVARADO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF WILLIAMSON
NO. 22-0515-C395
Style of Case: Julie Burtchell vs. Heirs of Ludimila Bartek Dwyer aka Lillian Bartek Dwyer
TO: Heirs of Ludimila Bartek Dwyer aka Lillian Bartek Dwyer
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT – Greeting: “YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. YOU MAY EMPLOY AN ATTORNEY. IF YOU OR YOUR ATTORNEY DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK WHO ISSUED THIS CITATION BY 10:00 A.M. ON THE MONDAY NEXT FOLLOWING THE EXPIRATION OF FORTY-TWO DAYS AFTER THE DATE THIS CITATION WAS ISSUED. A DEFAULT JUDGMENT FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU. IN ADDITION TO FILING A WRITTEN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK, YOU MAY BE REQUIRED TO MAKE INITIAL DISCLOSURES TO THE OTHER PARTIES OF THIS SUIT. THESE DISCLOSURES GENERALLY MUST BE MADE NO LATER THAN 30 DAYS AFTER YOU FILE YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK. FIND OUT MORE AT TEXASLAWHELP.ORG.”
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Petition or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the Monday next after the expiration of 42 days after the date of issuance of this citation, the same being Monday, April 25, 2023 before the Honorable 395th Judicial District Court of Williamson County, Texas, at the Williamson County Justice Center Courthouse, being located at 405 Martin Luther King Street, in the City of Georgetown, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on the April 22, 2022 in the above entitled cause.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: PLAINTIFF JULIE BURTCHELL HAS FILED A SUIT AGAINST THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUDIMILA BARTEK DWYER AKA LILLIAN BARTEK DWYER SEEKING TO QUIET TITLE ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS ALL OF LOT ELEVEN (11), BLOCK SEVEN (7), WALTON ADDITION TO THE CITY OF GRANGER, LOCATED ON ASH STREET, UNDER A CLAIM OF ADVERSE POSSESSION, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.
ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at office, on this the 14th day of March, 2023.
Address of Lead Attorney for Petitioner
Mark J. Schroeder
PO Box 192
Taylor, Texas 76574
Lisa David, District Clerk
PO Box 24 Georgetown TX 78627
Williamson County, Texas
(512) 943-1212
By:/s/ Heather Frazier
Heather Frazier, Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DORA H. MacDONALD, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to KENNETH R. MURPHY, as independent executor of the estate of DORA H. MacDONALD, deceased, on March 23, 2023 by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR00143. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
KENNETH R. MURPHY, independent executor of the estate of DORA H. MacDONALD, deceased
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIDIA H. GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00177, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JUAN M. VELARDE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ELIDIA H. GUTIERREZ
JUAN M. VELARDE, Independent Executor
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 23rd day of March, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for JUAN M. VELARDE
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES EDWARD FREEMAN, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CHARLES EDWARD FREEMAN JR., Deceased, were granted to CHARLES EDWARD FREEMAN, III on February 28, 2023, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02193. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields,
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on March 2nd, 2023, JESUS MAESSE was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JULIETA PEREZ CASTILLO, Deceased, in cause 2022-CPR01907, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: JESUS MAESSE, % Albert A. Biel, Jr. 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated: 03/23/2023
/s/ Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney for JESUS MAESSE was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JULIETA PEREZ CASTILLO, Deceased
sbn: 02301300
615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-7517
Fax: (915) 990-2030
E-mail: albertbiel@albertbiel.com
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estates Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were ordered to be issued to ERIC WILLIAM JORDAN on February 23, 2023, upon being appointed on said date to serve as Independent Executor of the Estate of BARBARA JACKSON, Deceased, under Cause No. 2022-CPR01983, in and by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ERIC WILLIAM JORDAN
Independent Executor
Estate of BARBARA JACKSON, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez,
Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David Nevarez, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of BARBARA JACKSON, Deceased
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH DIMAGGIO
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on March 20, 2023, probate upon the Estate of JOSEPH DIMAGGIO, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR01652, pending upon the Probate Docket Of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: March 21, 2023
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for The Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JORGE HERNANDEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CGD00038 on the docket of said court and styled ALEXA RAMOS, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: AMBER JOHNSON, TIFFANY ANN JOHNSON, NICOLETTE BAGBY, ROBERT BAGBY, CORY JOHNSON AND RANDY JOHNSON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2023 in Cause No.
2018-CGD00127 on the docket of said court and styled STACEY JOHNSON, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUILLERMINA VAN DEN STOCK, Deceased, were issued on March 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00124, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA D. FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated March 20, 2023
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for SYLVIA D. FLORES
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of NICHOLAS V. FLEMING, Deceased, were issued on March 20th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CPR00411 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Permanent Dependent Administrator
For the Estate of NICHOLAS V. FLEMING
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of March, 2023.
/a/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. GRANT, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to CELIA LYN WOLFE TURNER GRANT, as independent executor of the estate of WILLIAM C. GRANT, deceased, on March 21, 2023 by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 2023-CPR00113. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
CELIA LYN WOLFE TURNER GRANT,
Independent executor of the estate of WILLIAM C. GRANT, deceased
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of ROQUE RAMIREZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00003
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROQUE RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of March, 2023, in Docket Number
2023-CPR00003, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RAQUEL SOTO A/K/A RAQUEL G. SOTO, Personal Representative. The physical address where service can be had of the Personal Representative in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Personal Representative’s address in Nebraska is 4114 X Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68107. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 23rd day of March, 2023.
RAQUEL SOTO A/K/A RAQUEL G. SOTO, Personal Representative of the Estate of ROQUE RAMIREZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ALICIA H. SOLIS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00529 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA H. SOLIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JUAN ALFREDO MONTOYA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00530 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ALFREDO MONTOYA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
FRANKIE CARL LUPTON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00532 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of FRANKIE CARL LUPTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of FRANKIE CARL LUPTON, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
SANTOS PEREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00540 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANTOS PEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship, For Independent Administration of the Intestate Estate and For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LORENZO CARRILLO, Deceased, were issued on March 27, 2023, under Docket No.
2022-CPR02171 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINA CARRILLO. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
CHRISTINA CARRILLO, Independent Administrator
Estate of LORENZO CARRILLO, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
910-K E. Redd Rd. #337
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 28th day of March, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for MARIA (Mary) RODRIGUEZ a/k/a MARIA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased were issued on March 27, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00026 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JACOB ANDREW RODRIGUEZ a/k/a JACOB A. RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of March, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA HERNANDEZ a/k/a MARIA M. HERNANDEZ, Deceased were issued on March 21, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02190 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ELSA GUADALUPE INMAN MARIANO a/k/a ELSA MARIANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of March, 2023.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for CHERYL L. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased were issued on March 27, 2023, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02077 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to ISHA N. WARD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of March, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA CORREA a/k/a BERTHA R. CORREA Deceased, were issued on March 6th, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00071, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDWARD ERIC CORREA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
EDWARD ERIC CORREA
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 27th day of March, 2023.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for EDWARD ERIC CORREA
State Bar No.: 15693500
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SUNNYE C. WARD
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SUNNYE C. WARD, Deceased, were granted to DONALD LEE WARD, JR. on March 23, 2023, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR02010. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribe ed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ HANNAH G. FIELDS,
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES ZUG HANKS JR., Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02141, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLES ZUG HANKS III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 23rd day of March, 2023.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for CHARLES ZUG HANKS III
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile; (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JESUS RIVERA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00106, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to LETICIA RIVERA ESPARAZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
LETICIA RIVERA ESPARZA, Independent Executrix
Estate of JESUS RIVERA, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 25, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of FRANK H. NICOLAI, Deceased, were issued on March 23rd, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00228 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ZAKK DANIEL HOLGUIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ZAKK DANIEL HOLGUIN, Independent Executor
Of the Estate of FRANK H. NICOLAI, Deceased
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 24th day of March, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DEMETRIO CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00541 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DEMETRIO CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
REBECCA ANN CARROLL a/k/a BECKY CARROLL a/k/a REBECCA CARROLL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00543 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REBECCA ANN CARROLL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LILLIAN NATALE CISNEROS, Deceased, were issued on March 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01124, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMANDO CISNEROS, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Eric Painter
Attorney at Law
6006 N. Mesa Street,
Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79912
Tel: (915) 777-1311
Dated the 22nd day of March, 2023.
Eric J. Painter
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
6006 N. Mesa Street, Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79912
Tel.: (915) 777-1311
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BARBARA L. GROSE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of BARBARA L. GROSE, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of March 2023, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00496, pending in the Probate Court Number Two (2) of El Paso County, Texas, to HOWARD M. REINER. The address of Howard M. Reiner is Reiner Law Firm, 545 East John Carpenter, Suite 618, Irving, Texas 75062.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address in care of Howard M. Reiner, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of BARBARA L. GROSE, Deceased, within the time and manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARMIDA N. REYES, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01015, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL STEVEN REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 28, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for DANIEL STEVEN REYES
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLIE LOUISE M. CHESSHIRE, Deceased, were issued to JAMES BILL CHESSHIRE on March 23, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00089, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
James Bill Chesshire
Independent Executor
3121 Fierro Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935-1503
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of March, 2023.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARGUERITE C. BARRIOS a/k/a MARGUERITE CECILIA BARRIOS, Deceased; Cause No. 2022-CPR02028; JOSE MANUEL BARRIOS, JR. serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of MARGUERITE C. BARRIOS a/k/a MARGUERITE CECILIA BARRIOS, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas was appointed on March 14, 2023 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Executor, JOSE MANUEL BARRIOS, JR. within the time prescribed by law, at the following: JOSE MANUEL BARRIOS, JR., Independent Executor; c/o Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 28th March 2023.
...
IN THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE LOPEZ MARQUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02024
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is herby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of GUADALUPE LOPEZ MARQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 27th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02024, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA CHAVEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Sandra Chavez
12496 Carlos Bombach Ave.
El Paso, TX 79928
Dated the 28th of March, 2023.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPHINE ARNOLD WALLACE, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JOSEPHINE ARNOLD WALLACE, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to VALERIE LYNETTE WALLACE a/k/a VALERIE LYNETTE ALLISON as Independent Executor of the estate of JOSEPHINE ARNOLD WALLACE, deceased, on March 28, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00438. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to VALERIE LYNETTE WALLACE a/k/a VALERIE LYNETTE ALLISON, Independent Executor of the estate of JOSEPHINE ARNOLD WALLACE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RICARDO GENERA, were issued on February 9, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01551 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to MARCELINA GENERA, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: HENNESSY RAMOS-NAVARRO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 15th day of May, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law, Bill D. Hicks, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on the 9th day of February, 2023 in this case numbered
2023-DCV0422 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,370.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,370.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from HENNESSY RAMOS-NAVARRO. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by ORIGINAL NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND INTENDED FORFEITURE on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of March, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Justine Guerra
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JUAN SALGADO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Eric Martinez, 5601 Montana Ste. A El Paso, TX 79925, on this the 21st day of February, 2023 against JUAN SALGADO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023DCM1049 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of LUISA FARPON and JUAN SALGADO. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2023.
Eric Martinez
Attorney at Law
5601 Montana Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79925
915-490-0063
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THEODORE VAN ALLEN, were issued on January 18, 2023 in Cause No. 2007-P00809 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to J.STEPHEN ALLEN AND GREGORY V. ALLEN whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LUIS ROBLES PADILLA were issued on June 3, 2022, 2023 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00830 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to GILBERT R. PADILLA, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT R. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued to MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ on March 27, 2023, in case no.
2023-CPR00304, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr. Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF GLORIA R. CROHN DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01285
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLORIA R. CROHN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that BERNARD S. CROHN was appointed as the Independent Executive for the Estate of GLORIA R. CROHN, Deceased on November 1, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR01285 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
BERNARD S. CROHN
Independent Executor, Estate of GLORIA R. CROHN, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 14th day of March, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North mesa Street,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
_____________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-018
In-Home Case Management Service for the County of
El Paso Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for In-Home Case Management Service for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 13, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
...
NOTICE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MOHAVE Airyell Morelock’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, Case No.: SV2022-00047 In the Matter of: RYAN GRAYSON MORELOCK (D.O.B 04/16/2018). To: Scott Morelock, parent of Ryan Grayson Morelock. 1. Airyell Morelock, through The 928 Law Firm, has filed a petition pursuant to Title 8 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, Rules 4.1 and 4.2 of the Arizona Rules of Civil Procedure, and Rule 351 of the Arizona Rules of Juvenile Procedure. 2. The Court has set an initial hearing for May 3rd, 2023 at 3 pm at the Mohave County Superior Court, 415 E. Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401 for the purpose of determining whether any parent is contesting the allegations in the petition. 3. You and your child are entitled to have an attorney present at the hearing. You may hire your own attorney or one may be appointed to you. 4. You have a right to appear as a party in this proceeding. You are advised that your failure to personally appear the termination pre-trial conference, status conference, or termination adjudication hearing without good cause may result in a finding that the parent has waived legal rights and will be deemed to have admitted the allegations in the termination petition or motion and that the hearing may go forward in the absence of the parent and may result in the termination of parental rights based upon the record and evidence presented in court. 5. If you are receiving this notice by publication you may obtain a copy of the petition and notice of hearing by submitting a request to The 928 Law Firm at 224 E. Birch Ave.; Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or by calling (928) 255-8600, or by contacting the Mohave County Superior Court at 415 E. Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401 or by calling (928) 753-0713. 6. Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities must be made to the Court by parties at least three working days in advance of the hearing and can be made by contacting the Court at (928) 753-0713. 7. You have a right to make a request or motion prior to the hearing that the hearing be closed to the public.
LEGALS
MARCH 26-APRIL 1, 2023 5C
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.