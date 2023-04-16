NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OFELIA LEYVA CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 29, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00102 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE D. ARVIZU, III. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of OFELIA LEYVA CHAVEZ
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 6th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2023-CPR00245
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of FRANKLIN H. PILLSBURRY, III, deceased: WILLIAM G. PILLSBURY, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANKLIN H. PILLSBURY, III, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on March 23, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
WILLIAM G. PILLSBURY
Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANKLIN H. PILLSBURY, III, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF ROBERT MICHAEL BOATWRIGHT, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00193
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL BOATWRIGHT, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00193 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BRENDA LYON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
GERARDO SAENZ DE LA CRUZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00603 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GERARDO SAENZ DE LA CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ERNESTO NAVARRETE MORALES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00613 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTO NAVARRETE MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CARLOS HERRERA AKA CHARLIE HERRERA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00608 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS HERRERA AKA CHARLIE HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ROBERT JOHN ANDERSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00614 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT JOHN ANDERSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Texas Estates Code Section 401.003 (a) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JESUS R. ROBLES A/K/A JESUS ROBLES RODRIUGEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00616 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS R. ROBLES A/K/A JESUS ROBLES RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 449 Granada Ave., El Paso, Texas 79912) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
NOTICE
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAUSE NUMBER
2022-CPR01881
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE ESTATE OF:
HIPOLITO PEREZ
Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of HIPOLITO PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on March 27, 2023, under Cause Number
2022-CPR01881, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to BRIAN PEREZ, Applicant. Claims may be presented in care of the Independent Executor for the estate, addressed as follows:
BRIAN PEREZ, Estate of HIPOLITO PEREZ, Deceased, 13198 Bret Harte Dr. El Paso, Texas 79928. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 04/07/2023,
Respectfully Submitted, Joseph D. Vasquez, State Bar Number 00788581, Attorney for Applicant 310 N. Mesa, Suite 601, El Paso, Texas 79901, Telephone Number (915) 542-4556, Facsimile Number (915) 351-7115.”
IN THE ESTATE OF CECILIA BAUTISTA, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01051
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA BAUTISTA, Deceased, were issued on August 1, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01051, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE BAUTISTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jose Bautista
9854 La Morenita
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 6th day of September 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for JOSE BAUTISTA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD R. FORD DECEASED,
CAUSE NUMBER: 2022CPR01925
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD R. FORD, Deceased, were issued on November 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01925, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to ESTEVAN GONZALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Estevan Gonzales
3971 Celia Way
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 6th day of April 2023
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for ESTEVAN GONZALES
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON MARIE DARCY, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to WestStar Bank, as independent executor of the estate of SHARON MARIE DARCY, deceased, on April 5, 2023 by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2023-CPR00234. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
WestStar Bank, independent executor of the estate of SHARON MARIE DARCY, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ABDENAGO ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00037, pending in the Probate Court No: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: RACHEL RIVAS F/KA/ RACHEL SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ABDENAGO ROMERO, Deceased
RACHEL RIVAS f/k/a RACHEL SANCHEZ, - Independent Executrix
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 6th day of April, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for RACHEL RIVAS f/k/a Rachel Sanchez
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROSA MENDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 2022CPR01848
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA MENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 28, 2022, in Cause
No. 2022CPR01848, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN DURON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CARMEN DURON
2647 N. Miller Rd., Unit 8
Scottsdale, Texas 85257
Dated the 10th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for CARMEN DURON
State Bare No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
OFELIA MUELA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00643 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OFELIA MUELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
HAROLD RAY COX, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of May, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00641 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HAROLD RAY COX, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CONSOLACION HAMILTON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00626 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONSOLACION HAMILTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS HUERTA, Deceased, were issued on April 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00362 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to HELIDA HUERTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 11thday of April, 2023.
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA E. SENA A/K/A MARIA ELIDA SENA. DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01019
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA E. SENA A/K/A MARIA ELIDA SENA,Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01019, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDWARD SENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: EDWARD SENA
10836 Phyolite
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 11th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for CARMEN DURON
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA AND JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease; on this the 3rd day of March, 2023 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: 2/07/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of April 2023
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Suite 415
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF LILIA ROSA LOPEZ DE FLORES A/K/A LILIA FLORES A/K/A LILIA R. LOPEZ DE FLORES, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02128
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the Estate of LILIA ROSA LOPEZ DE FLORES A/K/A LILIA FLORES A/K/A LILIA R. LOPEZ DE FLORES,Deceased, were issued on April 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02128, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE DE JESUS FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JOSE DE JESUS FLORES
13760 Paseo Sereno
Horizon City, Texas 79928
Dated the 10th of April, 2023.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
1531 E. Missouri Ave
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR RENE ZARAGOZA, Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR0080, pending in the Probate Court No.: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: MAGDALENA DE LA ROSA A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA DE LA ROSA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF HECTOR RENE ZARAGOZA, Deceased
MAGDALENA DE LA ROSA a/k/a MARIA MAGDALENA DE LA ROSA – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 10th day of April, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MAGDALENA DE LA ROSA a/k/a MARIA MAGDALENA DE LA ROSA
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ALFRED O. CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00627 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFRED O. CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DELIA A. HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00632 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELIA A. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RONALDO BRIONES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of April, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00629 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALDO BRIONES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Independent Administrator and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration pursuant to Texas Estates Code Sections 401.003 and 301.002(b) / Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of April, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF FELIPA VEGA WORD A/K/A JESSIE VEGA WORD
Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00315
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for FELIPE VEGA WORD A/K/A JESSIE VEGA WORD, Deceased, were issued on 22nd day of March 2022, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00315, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: AURORA D. ATTEL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
AURORA D. ATTEL,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of FELIPA VEGA WORD A/K/A
JESSIE VEGA WORD
C/O The Law Office Of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 6th day of April, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien (Far West Storage). Sale to be held online at storagetreasures.com. Facility is located at 120 Rio West, El Paso, Texas. Bidding will open at 12:00 p.m. on April 22, 2023 and conclude at 9:30 a.m. May 2, 2023. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at anytime before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenants:
Howard Daniels: Household items, misc.
Howard Daniels: Household items, misc.
Howard Daniels: Garage items, misc.
Glenn Works: Furniture, safe, piano, misc.
Glenn Works: File cabinets, bikes, misc.
Glenn Works: Household items, misc.
Glenn Works: Household items, misc.
Glenn Works Household items, misc.
Kelvin Henry: Household goods, tools, misc.
Carlos Grigolla: Misc.
Celia Ortiz: carpet, misc.
Bobby J. Montanez: Household goods, boxes, mattresses, misc.
Jerrod Booth: Household goods, misc.
Jose Lopez: Tires, tools, car parts, misc.
Claudia Hernandez: Household goods, decorations, misc
Josh Macias: Tools, misc.
Annabelle Mendoza: Refrigerator, toys, misc.
Maria Franco: Refrigerator, kids ítems, misc.
Claudia Trevizo: Exercise bike, totes, bags, misc.
Moises Onzures: Household ítems
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien (Far West Storage). Sale to be held online at storagetreasures.com. Facility is located at 120 Rio West, El Paso, Texas. Bidding will open at 12:00 p.m. on April 22, 2023 and conclude at 9:30 a.m. May 9, 2023. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at anytime before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenants:
Gregory Henderson: file cabinets, misc.
Ricardo Sierra: household items, misc.
Jose Duran Rojas: Auto parts, tolos, toys, misc
Oscar Kerwin Campos: Garage items, misc.
Devon Skye Lugo: Clothing, misc.
Jessica Martinez; Furniture, misc.
David Paseornek: Household items, totes, totes, misc.
Candace Smith; Furniture, misc
Dandace Smith: Décor, misc
Carolina Horta: Furniture, misc.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given of issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN NATHAN DART, on April 4, 2023, No. 2023-CPR00188 in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to SARAH L. STONE, Independent Executor.
The address for Claims is
Estate of John Nathan Dart
% R. Keith Thompson
Attorney at Law
7350 Remcon, Ste. 6
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 12, 2023.
R. Keith Thompson
Attorney for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given of issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SCHUYLER BERNARD NASH, on April 4, 2023, No. 2023CPR00126 in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to SPENCER NORBERT MCDONALD, Independent Executor.
The address for Claims is
Estate of Schuyler Bernard Nash
c/o R. Keith Thompson
Attorney at Law
7350 Remcon, Ste. 6
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 12, 2023.
R. Keith Thompson
Attorney for the Estate
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Peyton, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of beingreplatted. The subject property is legally described as Emerald Heights Unit One, Replat A, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 9.5388 Acres ±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacentproperty owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision ofthe plat at the Commissioner's Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner's Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision platon Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San AntonioStreet.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, maydo so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providingwritten comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department,800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five(5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner's Court meeting.
