THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David E. Hilles, III, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 25th day of October, 2022 against GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM6256 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Matter of The Marriage of: ROSE CAMPOS SOLORZANO and GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that SAGRARIO FLORES, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20220113427 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas. Any persons disputing the claims of SAGRARIO FLORES must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JOSE HERNANDEZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock am of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Daniel Mena, 3233 North Piedras, El Paso, Texas 79930, on this the 2nd day of June, 2022 against JOSE HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0567 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of E.H. Minor Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELISEO HERNANDEZ Date of Birth: 11/12/2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of June, 2022.
Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX 79930
915-564-1336
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Rebecca Cortez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Cottonwood Springs Replat “A” is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 19, Block 1, Cottonwood Springs, El Paso County Texas, Containing 2.000 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: Unknown Father, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, LETICIA JANETH VARGAS and ALBERT VARGAS JR.’S said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios 501 N. Kansas, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 20th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2362 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In The Interest of: A Child
Ak brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Zaid Alberto Almanza Sotelo Date of Birth: February 10, 2008 Place of Birth: Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2023.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
Geronimo Self Storage facility at 1515 Mescalero Dr., El Paso, TX 79925. Bidding will begin on February 26th at 10:00 am and conclude March 15th at 10:00 am. Clean up deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of the space of the following tenants: TIANAN KING – mattress set, headboard and footboard bed frame, dresser, shelf and night table.
___________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #02-23 Airport Well Field Electrical Improvements, Corridor F
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Joe Caro Pump Station Replacement projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 30th 2023, at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. 15kV feeder system including demolition of existing 15kV pull boxes, junction boxes, underground conduit, and removal of 15kV cable from underground conduit.
2. Construction of a new 15kV underground distribution system consisting of new cable, conduit, pull boxes, junction boxes, and sectionalizing cabinets associated with Wells 74A-80.
3. Installation of concrete bollards at various pull boxes and sectionalizing cabinets in Corridor C (approximately 49) and at sectionalizing cabinets in Corridor F.
4. Electrical, site civil improvements and appurtenant work.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted February 15th 2023 at 10:00 am, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Packages 3.1 - Phase II Grit Rehab, Process Mechanical (Equipment & Piping) & Misc Metals Installation, 3.2 - Instrumentation & Controls, 3.3 - Building Trades, 3.4 - Painting & Coatings, & 3.5 - Civil Site Work & Demo. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until March 15, 2023, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held March 1, 2023, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is June 10, 2023. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.com.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEANA MAE GANTT, Deceased, were issued on February 22nd 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00015 pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to TERRY FRANKLIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of February, 2023.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT LAWRENCE MORALES, Deceased, were issued on February 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01942, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGELICA B. CARREON-BELTRAN, Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of February, 2023 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE STATE OF: SABINO SIERRA, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00129
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SABINO SIERRA, Deceased, were granted on February 14, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00129 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ORLANDO SIERRA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE STATE OF: REBECCA TERRAZAS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02178
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECCA TERRAZAS, Deceased, were granted on February 21, 2023, under Docket Number 2022-CPR02178 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: VERONICA WILLIAMS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE STATE OF: ARMANDO TERRAZAS A/K/A JESUS ARMANDO TERRAZAS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02177
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARMANDO TERRAZAS A/K/A JESUS ARMANDO TERRAZAS, Deceased, were granted on February 7, 2023, under Docket Number
2022-CPR02177 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: VERONICA WILLIAMS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE STATE OF: FERNANDO FLORES-MALDONADO A/K/A FERNANDO FLORES, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00081
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO FLORES-MALDONADO a/k/a FERNANDO FLORES, Deceased, were granted on February 22, 2023, under Docket Number
2023-CPR00081 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CELIA E. FLORES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS EL PASO DIVISION
FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
BEATRIZ PORCHER AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARSHALL D. PORCHER, DECEASED
Defendants
Civil Action No.
3:22-cv-226
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Marshall D. Porcher, Deceased
A Lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 42 days after the issuance of this summons, you (and each of you) must appear before the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, El Paso Division, at the Courthouse being located at United States Courthouse, 525 Magoffin Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901, by filing a written answer, or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on or before the first Monday next after the expiration of forty-two days from the date of the issuance of this citation, with said Monday being the 9th day of April, 2023 to Plaintiff’s Original Complaint filed in said Court as Civil Action No. 3:22-cv-226 and styled FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. BEATRIZ PORCHER and the Unknown Heirs at Law of MARSHALL D. PORCHER, Deceased. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Bradley Conway
Dustin George
Miller, George & Suggs, PLLC
5601 Democracy Drive,
Suite 265
Plano, Texas 75024
Phone: (972) 532-0128
Fax: (214) 291-5507
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 13513 Lartington Street, El Paso, Texas 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 22, BLOCK 29, THE PASEOS AT MISSION RIDGE 2, A SUBDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20140068941, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Date: 2-22-2023
Clerk of the Court
/s/ D. Trujillo
Signature of Clerk or Deputy Clerk
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF BILLIE SUE McCANN, DECEASED
Cause Number
2022-CPR02005
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BILLIE SUE McCANN
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLIE SUE McCANN, Deceased, were issued on the 31st day of January, 2023, in Cause Number 2022-CPR02005, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to EVA LEE GARVIN a/k/a EVER LEVISEY LEE GARVIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
EVA LEE GARVIN, Independent Executrix
c/o Michael T. Milligan, Attorney at Law
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Dated this 21st day of February, 2023.
/s/ Michael T. Milligan
Michael T. Milligan
4171 N. Mesa St.,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-5587
Fax (915) 544-2773
Email: elpasomike13@aol.com
Attorney for the Estate of BILLIE SUE McCANN
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERT LOUIS FLETCHER JR., aka ROBERT L. FLETCHER JR., a/k/a ROBERT FLETCHER JR., Deceased, were issued on February 22, 2023, under Docket No. 2023CPR00012, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT WILLIAM FLETCHER, aka ROBERT W. FLETCHER, aka ROBERT FLETCHER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of ROBERT WILLIAM FLETCHER, aka ROBERT W. FLETCHER, aka ROBERT FLETCHER Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashely Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated February 23, 2023.
/s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of BERNARD JOHN VOJTUSAK, an Incapacitated Person, were issued on January 24, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CGD00164, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 21st day of February, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: 9915) 594-9952
Fax (915) 590-1232
By: /a/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No. 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ARELLANO VEGA, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02021, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL DAVID ARELLANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated February 23, 2023
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Atty for MICHAEL DAVID ARELLANO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EDWIN A. REID, also known as EDWINA M. REID DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWINA REID, also known as EDWINA M. REID, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2023 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01968, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARK ALBERT REID, Independent Executor of the Estate of EDWINA REID, also known as EDWINA M. REID, Deceased. The mailing address of the Independent Executor is c/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 24th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 598-7726
Fax: (915) 593-3896
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENGUI CHAPARRO, Greetings: You are herby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VICTOR CHAPARRO’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 15th day of June, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3550 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter Of The Marriage of VICTRO ADAN CHAPARRO and ENGUI CHAPARRO and in the Interest of V.C., M.C. and N.C. Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: VICTOR CHAPARRO JR. Date of Birth; 10/05/2000 Child’s Name: MELANNY CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 01/09/2005 Child’s Name: NICHOLAS CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 09/11/2008
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of November, 2022.
Luis Yanez
Attorney at Law
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Azelea Bueno
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ELLEN DAUGHERTY, Deceased, were granted to MANON DAUGHERTY on the 21st day of February, 2023 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number 2022-CPR02025. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Order Granting Probate of Holographic Will and Granting Independent Administration and Authorizing Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code for SANDRA A. MENDEZ aka SANDRA ADRIANA MENDEZ Deceased, was issued on February 14, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00225, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO MENDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RICARDO MENDEZ
c/o Jesus M. Olivas
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 24th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for RICARDO MENDEZ
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RAMON PATRICIO VALENZUELA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00319 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMON PATRICIO VALENZUELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ALBERT PHILLIP LUCERO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00309 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERT PHILLIP LUCERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Texas Estates Code 401.003(a0, and Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship Pursuant to Chapter 202 of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of February , 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF:
MARJORIE ANN SHORT, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00105
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARJORIE ANN SHORT, Deceased, were granted on February 22, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00105 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JEFFERY A. SHORT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD ALLEN MYERS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration in the Estate of GERALD ALLEN MYERS, Deceased, were granted to GERALD GLEN MYERS on January 27, 2023, in the matter of the Estate of GERALD ALLEN MYERS, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No.
2022-CPR01148. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to resent same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LORETTA SUE MYERS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration in the Estate of LORETTTA SUE MYERS, Deceased, were granted to GERALD GLEN MYERS on January 27, 2023, in the matter of the Estate of LORETTA SUE MYERS, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No.
2022-CPR01151. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to resent same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
To: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of February, 2023 in cause No.
2023-CPR00346 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, Deceased. A brief statement of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, Judicial Declaration of Heirship, and Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JAVIER LEOPOLDO GARIBALDI a/k/a JAVIER L. GARIBALDI DECEASED
Cause No. 2022-CPR00588
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JAVIER LEOPOLDO GARIBALDO a/k/a JAVIER L. GARIBALDI, Deceased, were issued on 20th day of October 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00588, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ALICIA GARIBALDI. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ALICIA GARIBALDI,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JAVIER LEOPOLDO GARIBALDO A/K/A JAVEIR L. GARIBALDI,
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 27th day of December 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MONSERRAT MIRAMONTES, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MONSERRAT MIRAMONTES, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to CANDELARIA V. MIRAMONTES as Independent Executor of the estate of MONSERRAT MIRAMONTES, deceased, on February 23, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00103. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CANDELARIA V. MIRAMONTES, Independent Executor of the estate of MONSERRAT MIRAMONTES, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR R. VILLARREAL, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to MICHELLE SAENZ as Independent Administrator of the estate of FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, deceased, on February 28th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02133. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MICHELLE SAENZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Co-Independent Administration for the Estate of ROBERT BRIAN TURCOTTE, Deceased, were issued on February 24, 2023, in cause No. 2022-CPR01343, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSEPH TURCOTTE and BRIAN TURCOTTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated February 27, 2023
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for JOSEPH TURCOTTE and BRIAN TURCOTTE
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577 0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: IVAN ELIAS RUIZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02155
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of IVAN ELIAS RUIZ HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted on March 1, 2023, under Docket Number 2022-CPR02155 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SILVIA HERNANDEZ ANDRADE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: GAY SUPER, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00111
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GAY SUPER, Deceased, were granted on March 1, 2023, under Docket Number
2023-CPR00111 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SARAH E. OTERO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA KARISCH A/K/A MARIA DO CARMO KARISCH, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00127
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA KARISCH A/K/A MARIA DO CARMO KARISCH, Deceased, were granted on March 1, 2023, under Docket Number
2023-CPR00127 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JEREMY KARISCH. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMILIA DOMINGUEZ, AKA EMILIA DOMINGUEZ CZAJKOWSKI, Deceased, were issued on February 10, 2023, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01545, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA DOMINGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SANDRA DOMINGUEZ
Briggs & Associates, PC
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 1st day of March 2023.
/s/ Mark Briggs
Mark G. Briggs
Attorney for EMILIA DOMINGEZ
State Bar N.: 00790370
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 779-0039
Facsimile: (915) 771-0271
E-mail: Mark@BriggsLaw.org
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 02/27/23 and will conclude on 03/20/23 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to Ben Elizondo and Nina Longoria.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Victor Beltran.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936: Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, Ethan Dembicky, Maribel De Izagirre, Kelly Corrales, Evelyn Villalobos, Anita Melero, Martin R. Gutierrez, David Vargas, and Robert S. Dubowits.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Miguel Enirquez and Joseph Montoya.
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922: Unit belonging to Nicole Smith
7108 Westwind, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Armando Cereceres.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Jorge Alanis and Juan O. Avila.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Veronica Enriquez, Manuel Gonzalez, Beto Rodriguez, Jr., Virginia Estrada, Angelica Sanchez, Monique Rome, and Shalimar C. Chacon.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-014
Solid Waste and Recycling Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Solid Waste and Recycling Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 23, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent(915)
546-2048
___________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
On behalf of JCGAR Ventures, LLC., Conde, Inc., is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Upper Valley Ranch Unit One.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the standard residential collector street right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting permission for the Cul-de-Sac greater than 750’ due to geographical and topographical constraints (Bordered by CISD, La Union Lateral and Borderland Spur Drain
The proposed subdivision is identified as being Tracts 9B-1 and 9B-2, Block 13, Upper Valley Survey, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
On behalf of JCGAR Ventures, LLC., Conde, Inc., is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Upper Valley Ranch Unit Two.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the standard residential collector street right-of- way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting permission for the Cul-de-Sac greater than 750’ due to geographical and topographical constraints.
The proposed subdivision is identified as being Lot 1, Block 1 Morce Farms, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.