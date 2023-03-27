IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS EL PASO DIVISION
FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
BEATRIZ PORCHER AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARSHALL D. PORCHER, DECEASED
Defendants
Civil Action No.
3:22-cv-226
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Marshall D. Porcher, Deceased
A Lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 42 days after the issuance of this summons, you (and each of you) must appear before the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, El Paso Division, at the Courthouse being located at United States Courthouse, 525 Magoffin Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901, by filing a written answer, or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on or before the first Monday next after the expiration of forty-two days from the date of the issuance of this citation, with said Monday being the 9th day of April, 2023 to Plaintiff’s Original Complaint filed in said Court as Civil Action No. 3:22-cv-226 and styled FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. BEATRIZ PORCHER and the Unknown Heirs at Law of MARSHALL D. PORCHER, Deceased. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Bradley Conway
Dustin George
Miller, George & Suggs, PLLC
5601 Democracy Drive,
Suite 265
Plano, Texas 75024
Phone: (972) 532-0128
Fax: (214) 291-5507
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 13513 Lartington Street, El Paso, Texas 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 22, BLOCK 29, THE PASEOS AT MISSION RIDGE 2, A SUBDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20140068941, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Date: 2-22-2023
Clerk of the Court
/s/ D. Trujillo
Signature of Clerk or Deputy Clerk
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENGUI CHAPARRO, Greetings: You are herby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VICTOR CHAPARRO’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 15th day of June, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3550 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter Of The Marriage of VICTRO ADAN CHAPARRO and ENGUI CHAPARRO and in the Interest of V.C., M.C. and N.C. Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: VICTOR CHAPARRO JR. Date of Birth; 10/05/2000 Child’s Name: MELANNY CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 01/09/2005 Child’s Name: NICHOLAS CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 09/11/2008
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of November, 2022.
Luis Yanez
Attorney at Law
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Azelea Bueno
Deputy
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2023-SO-01880, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2023, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS; 3429 TOUCHSTONE PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
2019 - 2022 tax years are not subject to this auction and remain responsibility of purchaser
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Eight Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety-Seven and 05/100 Dollars ($78,897.05), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.025 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GVIEN, that by virtue of certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 346th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Roberto J. Chavira, Plaintiff, vs. R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV0899, Docket No. 2023-SO-01351, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2023, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
23 UPPER VALLEY IMPS ONLY ACCT ON TR 6-B-2-B
PID: 673591
100 RAINBOW LAKE RD, ANTHONY TX 79821
Levied on the 22nd day of February, 2023, as the property of R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty-Eight and 02/100 Dollars ($78,788.02), plus the sum of #382.00 for cost of court, plus the amount of $3,000.00 in attorney’s fees, with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Roberto J. Chavira.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, ORFITNESS, FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on December 17, 2010, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by ELVIRA HALL, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A. A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as mortgagee and G. TOMMY BASTIAN, as trustee, and was recorded on January 13, 2011 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20110002553 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 10, 2017, and recorded on March 30, 2017, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20170022527 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of April 4, 2023 is $232,017.87; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on April 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
A PORTION OUT OF TRACT 41, ROSEDALE FARMS NO. 2, EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 27, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS:
A LINE FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT 41 BEARS SOUTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST 214.29 FEET ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WENDA WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 47 MINUTES EAST, 153.45 FEET;
THENCE, NORTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 94.65 FEET;
THENCE, NORTH 89 DEGREES 47 MINUTES WEST, 153.45 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF WENDA WAY;
THENCE, SOUTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST 94.65 FEET ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF WENDA WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.333 ACRES OF LAND MORE OR LESS.
Commonly known as: 7705 WENDA WAY, EL PASO , TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $232,017.87.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $23,201.79 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $23,201.79 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $232,017.87, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: February 28, 2023
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
PEBBLE HILLS
SELF STORAGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauction.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (03/18/23) at (12:00 pm) and conclude (04/04/23 at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Crystal D. Burleigh- washer, dryer, microwave, rims, boxes and more)
_________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-016
Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and Physical Examination Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and Physical Examination Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 6, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued on February 7, 2023, to YOLANDA RAMIREZ in the Estate of RAMIRO R. RAMIREZ, Deceased. Said letters were issued under cause number
2022-CPR01497 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of RAMIRO R. RAMIREZ
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
P: 915-751-4552
Email: david@dhilleslaw.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM STEELE, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to KATHLEEN ANNE STEELE, as independent executor of the estate of WILLIAM STEELE, deceased, on March 1, 2023 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2023-CPR00119. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Richard Bonner with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 7991-1401.
KATHLEEN ANNE STEELE, independent executor of the estate of WILLIAM STEELE, deceased
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MAGDALENA PEREZ Y PEREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of June, 2022, against MAGDALENA PEREZ Y. PEREZ, Respondent, and the suit being number 2022DCM3838 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MABDILYA PEREZ, A CHILD” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: MABDILYA PEREZ Date of Birth: 04/15/2006 Place of Birth MS
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 16th day of March, 2023.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open April 3rd at 10:00 AM and conclude April 12th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
D50 DAVID GONZALEZ, D46 JOHN MEEKS, A32 JASON LEE SMITH, G22 RONALD RODRIGUEZ, G24, CLAUDIA GONZALEZ, D08 MARIA E. SALAZAR RASCON C20 IDA PORTILLO, C50 MARYLOU SOTELO, 809 LAURIE SMITH, 859 GUADALUPE CONTRERAS, 916 JOSEFINA ORTIZ, 455 EVER TARIN, 827 TIRSO BONILLA, 746 KATHY GALLARZO
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, chest, sectional.
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ALBERT HUERTA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00465 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERT HUERTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JESUS PARSLEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00241 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS PARSLEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARY SEAGROVE A/K/A MARY GENE SEAGROVE DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02077
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY SEAGROVE A/K/A MARY GENE SEAGROVE, Deceased, were issued on February 27, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02077, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSEPH SEAGROVE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 15th day of March, 2023.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN R. CHACON, deceased, were issued on March 6, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00200 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JUNE R. CHACON, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSARIO NUNEZ DAWSON, deceased, were issued on March 6, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00205 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to SILVIA MIRIAM HAUGEN, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE A/K/A ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE BARRIO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01738
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE A/K/A ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE BARRIO, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01738, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUELA MAYORGA ESCOBEDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Ste. 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 15th day of March, 2023.
Lopez Molinar & Saroldi, PLLC
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Tel. (915) 838-3900
Fax. (915) 838-3905
By: /s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Jorge Lopez M.
Texas Bar No. 24055870
Email: jorgelopez@lms.legal
Michael Hirsh
Texas Bar No. 24116521
Email: mike@lms.legal
Attorneys for MANUELA MAYORGA ESCOBEDO
RESIDENT NOTICE
CASE NO. MC CH CV-RE 22-1
TO: VICKI A. COLON
Address Unknown
You are ordered to appear and defend a civil action filed against you entitled
AXEL COLON-PADIN v. VICKI A. COLON
Which had been filed in the Chancery Court, Montgomery County, Tennessee and your defense must be made within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice; which shall be published for four consecutive weeks in the publication of local distribution. You are further directed to file your defense with the Clerk of the Court and send a copy to the Plaintiff’s attorney at the address listed below.
In case of your failure to defend this action by the above date, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Issued: March 7, 2023.
Attorney for Plaintiff:
James R. Potter
218 S. Third St.
Ste. B
Clarksville, TN 37040
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA R. GAGNON f/ka/ MARTHA R. MOORE, Deceased were issued on March 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00149 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA M. DONLIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of March, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOE THOMAS HERRERA a/k/a JOE THOMAS LEROY HERRERA a/k/a JOE T.L. HERRERA a/k/a TOMMY HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on March 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00084 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to CECILIA RAMIREZ a/k/a CECILIA R. HERRERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of March, 2023.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ELLEN J. SALES, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2023-CPR00083
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELLEN J. SALES, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of March, 2023, under Cause No. 2023-CPR00083, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GARY ALAN SALES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
GARY ALAN SALES
Estate of ELLEN J. SALES, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 20, 2023.
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
Office (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicants
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
NORMAN DOUGLAS BARTON JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00499 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMAN DOUGLAS BARTON JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
WILLIAM E. ARLETH, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00498 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM E. ARLETH, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCUS ANTONIO JACKSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00489 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCUS ANTONIO JACKSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DAVID R. WEBSTER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00475 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID R. WEBSTER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ANITA LOUISE HARRISON a/k/a ANITA HARRISON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00451 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANITA LOUISE HARRISON a/k/a ANITA HARRISON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ARTHUR BARRERA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00508 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTHUR BARRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LIDIA Q. FELIX, Deceased, were issued on March 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00036, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRENE FELIX FERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 21st day of March, 2023.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
71 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARJORIE STEARNS, Deceased, were issued on March 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00057, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GREGORY STEARNS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 21st day of March, 2023.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were issued to ROBERTO SANDOVAL As Successor 3rd Party Dependent Administrator for the Estate of JESUS DANIEL NATIVIDAD, Deceased, on February 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01900 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Administrator is:
Estate of JESUS DANIEL NATIVIDAD, Deceased
c/o: Roberto Sandoval
PO Box 3949
El Paso, TX 79923
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of March, 2023.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARK STEVEN STEWART, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01217
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARK STEWART, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01217, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA STEWART. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PATRICIA STEWART
9393 Bellagio Lane
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 6th day of March, 2023.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for PATRICIA STEWART
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
BEATRIZ MORALES DE TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ MORALES TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ M. TELLEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00431 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BEATRIZ MORALES DE TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ MORALES TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ M. TELLEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of BEATRIZ MORALES DE TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ MORALES TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ M. TELLEZ, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ELENA MARIA TIBUNI, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELENA MARIA TIBUNI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALEXIS IRENE RODRIGUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CGD00022 on the docket of said court and styled HECTOR RODRIGUEZ JR., A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Convert Temporary Guardianship To Permanent Guardianship Of The Person.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARJORIE LYNN CHANDLER, COYE ALLEN CHANDLER AND JAMES E. HALBERT
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00028 on the docket of said court and styled BARBARA CHANDLER, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Estate.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CORINNE LOPEZ DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2022-CPR00636
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CORINNE LOPEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of CORINNE LOPEZ, Cause Number 2022-CPR00636 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 9th day of March, 2023 to KEVIN CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: March 16, 2023
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
KEVIN CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT ANDERSON, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2022-CPR02064
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT ANDERSON, JR. DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERT ANDERSON JR., Cause Number 2022-CPR02064 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 13th day of March, 2023 to BRITTANY LENORA ANDERSON, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: March 21, 2023
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
BRITTANY LENORA ANDERSON
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE BARRIENTOS DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01594
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of, Deceased, were issued on or about November 21, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01594, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA BARRIENTOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 1st day of December 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone // 915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
Attorney for GLORIA BARRIENTOS
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ISELA DE LA TORRE, Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00238 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA ELVA BROWN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of March, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCIA LOPEZ a/k/a LUCIA POWERS LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00190 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to GABRIEL LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of March, 2023.
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate Of MARY LAVANGO A/K/A MARY HEINRICH LAVANGO A/K/A MARY ROSE LAVANGO, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00005
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LAVANGO A/K/A MARY HEINRICH LAVANGO A/K/A MARY ROSE LAVANGO, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number
2023-CPR00005, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROBERTA ANN LAVANGO, Independent Executor. The address of record for ROBERTA ANN LAVANGO is 3225 Titanic, El Paso, Texas 79904. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 20th day of March, 2023.
/s/ ROBERTA ANN LAVANGO, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARY LAVANGO A/K/A MARY HEINRICH LAVANGO A/K/A MARY ROSE LAVANGO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-017
Drug Testing Services for the County of El Paso
Criminal Justice Coordination Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Drug Testing Services for the County of El Paso Criminal Justice Coordination Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 13, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #05-23 Boone St. Sewer Interceptor Replacement, Phase 2A
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 05-23 Boone St. Sewer Interceptor Replacement, Phase 2A project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 18th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Approximately 2073 LF of 30-inch PVC C-905 sewer interceptor, fittings and appurtenances, combination air/vacuum valves, 30-inch access manways, 6-inch blow-off valve, one trenchless installation of 83 LF of 48” steel casing, one SS knife gate valve and appurtenances, FRP stop logs and SS guides in an active wastewater Plant junction box, and connection to existing structure (active) at Wastewater Treatment Plant
Incidental to the work will be :support and temporary relocations of existing utilities, all site work such as clearing, grubbing, grading, rockwalls and fence, furnishing and installing 2-sack flowable fill backfill and base, pavement removal and replacement, concrete header, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete pavement removal and replacement, trench excavation and safety, preparation and implementation of TPDES requirements, traffic control, removal and disposal of sewer piping, removal and disposal of substandard soil conditions and backfill with engineered fill; all fittings and appurtenances, labor, materials, transportation, and start-up for a complete and workable system.
The duration for the construction of this project will be approximately 260 calendar days to Substantial Completion and 290 calendar days to Final Completion.
Key Personnel for the project will be a Project Manager, Superintendent, Foreman, and Scheduler.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 4th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
