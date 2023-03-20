THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: Unknown Father, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, LETICIA JANETH VARGAS and ALBERT VARGAS JR.’S said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios 501 N. Kansas, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 20th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2362 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In The Interest of: A Child
Ak brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Zaid Alberto Almanza Sotelo Date of Birth: February 10, 2008 Place of Birth: Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2023.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS EL PASO DIVISION
FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
BEATRIZ PORCHER AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARSHALL D. PORCHER, DECEASED
Defendants
Civil Action No.
3:22-cv-226
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Marshall D. Porcher, Deceased
A Lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 42 days after the issuance of this summons, you (and each of you) must appear before the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, El Paso Division, at the Courthouse being located at United States Courthouse, 525 Magoffin Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901, by filing a written answer, or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on or before the first Monday next after the expiration of forty-two days from the date of the issuance of this citation, with said Monday being the 9th day of April, 2023 to Plaintiff’s Original Complaint filed in said Court as Civil Action No. 3:22-cv-226 and styled FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. BEATRIZ PORCHER and the Unknown Heirs at Law of MARSHALL D. PORCHER, Deceased. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Bradley Conway
Dustin George
Miller, George & Suggs, PLLC
5601 Democracy Drive,
Suite 265
Plano, Texas 75024
Phone: (972) 532-0128
Fax: (214) 291-5507
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 13513 Lartington Street, El Paso, Texas 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 22, BLOCK 29, THE PASEOS AT MISSION RIDGE 2, A SUBDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20140068941, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Date: 2-22-2023
Clerk of the Court
/s/ D. Trujillo
Signature of Clerk or Deputy Clerk
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENGUI CHAPARRO, Greetings: You are herby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VICTOR CHAPARRO’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 15th day of June, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3550 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter Of The Marriage of VICTRO ADAN CHAPARRO and ENGUI CHAPARRO and in the Interest of V.C., M.C. and N.C. Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: VICTOR CHAPARRO JR. Date of Birth; 10/05/2000 Child’s Name: MELANNY CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 01/09/2005 Child’s Name: NICHOLAS CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 09/11/2008
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of November, 2022.
Luis Yanez
Attorney at Law
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Azelea Bueno
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2023-SO-01880, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2023, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS; 3429 TOUCHSTONE PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
2019 - 2022 tax years are not subject to this auction and remain responsibility of purchaser
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Eight Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety-Seven and 05/100 Dollars ($78,897.05), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.025 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GVIEN, that by virtue of certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 346th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Roberto J. Chavira, Plaintiff, vs. R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV0899, Docket No. 2023-SO-01351, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2023, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
23 UPPER VALLEY IMPS ONLY ACCT ON TR 6-B-2-B
PID: 673591
100 RAINBOW LAKE RD, ANTHONY TX 79821
Levied on the 22nd day of February, 2023, as the property of R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty-Eight and 02/100 Dollars ($78,788.02), plus the sum of #382.00 for cost of court, plus the amount of $3,000.00 in attorney’s fees, with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Roberto J. Chavira.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, ORFITNESS, FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
PEBBLE HILLS
SELF STORAGE
Notice of Public Sale
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (03/11/23) at (12:00 pm) and conclude (03/28/23) at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Montel Lewis - Dresser, beds, tower fan, boxes plus more)
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT
GROUND STORAGE TANK NO. 4 REHAB
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MST, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 4 - Rehab.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., MST. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MST, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 4 Rehab to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MST, Tuesday, March 28, 2023”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com
Page 2 of 2
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on December 17, 2010, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by ELVIRA HALL, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A. A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as mortgagee and G. TOMMY BASTIAN, as trustee, and was recorded on January 13, 2011 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20110002553 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 10, 2017, and recorded on March 30, 2017, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20170022527 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of April 4, 2023 is $232,017.87; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on April 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
A PORTION OUT OF TRACT 41, ROSEDALE FARMS NO. 2, EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 27, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS:
A LINE FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT 41 BEARS SOUTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST 214.29 FEET ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WENDA WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 47 MINUTES EAST, 153.45 FEET;
THENCE, NORTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 94.65 FEET;
THENCE, NORTH 89 DEGREES 47 MINUTES WEST, 153.45 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF WENDA WAY;
THENCE, SOUTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST 94.65 FEET ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF WENDA WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.333 ACRES OF LAND MORE OR LESS.
Commonly known as: 7705 WENDA WAY, EL PASO , TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $232,017.87.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $23,201.79 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $23,201.79 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $232,017.87, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: February 28, 2023
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
...
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #31-23 Fred Hervey WRP Access Road Relocation
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 31-23 Fred Hervey Access Road Relocation projects will be receivedby the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 30th , 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. After 2:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 3:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
• Removal of approximately 3 miles of the top 8 inches of the of dirt road. This 8-inch removal is only for the 30-foot width of the proposed road.
• Leveling and grading approximately 3 miles of the additional dirt road outside of the proposed
30- foot road. These areas can consist of native material.
• Leveling and grading approximately 3 miles of new road which will include a 2% crown. Additional base material will be installed within the 30-foot width to elevate the driving surface and provide drainage.
• Install driving surface with a minimum 8-inch treated base material as shown on the plans and specified.
• Construction of swales on both sides of the approximate 3 miles of new road.
• Implementation of TPDES requirements, traffic control, support of existing utilities (high pressure gas lines are in the project vicinity), and all labor and materials necessary to provide a complete project in accordance with the plans and specifications.
• Closure of existing railroad crossing.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 17th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-015
Congregate and Home Delivered Meals
for the City-County Nutrition Program
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Congregate and Home Delivered Meals for the City-County Nutrition Program.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 30, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
THOMAS JOE HOGGAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00426 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THOMAS JOE HOGGAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ANN L. VERDUGO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01772 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANN L. VERDUGO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ISIDRO VALENZUELA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00407 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ISIDRO VALENZUELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 16031 Harrison Rd. El Paso, Texas 79928) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LEONARDO RAMIREZ JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00417 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEONARDO RAMIREZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ADOLFO SANCHEZ-REALIVASQUEZ A/K/A ADOLFO SANCHEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00434 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ADOLFO SANCHEZ-REALIVASQUEZ A/K/A ADOLFO SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RAFAEL MELENDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00435 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAFAEL MELENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for letters of Administration with Will Annexed or in the Alternative to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RAYMOND KIRK CARAWAY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00419 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAYMOND KIRK CARAWAY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RICARDO VASQUEZ A/K/A RICK VASQUEZ, , Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00418 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement with Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOAN M. SCHIELL, Deceased, were issued on February 28, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02060, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JANINE L. SCHIELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 8th day of March, 2023.
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ELLA M. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02089
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ELLA M. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were granted on March 9, 2023, under Docket Number 2020-CPR02089 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: OLGA CASTANEDA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES WENDELL MYERS A/K/A CHARLES W. MYERS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00880
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WENDELL MYERS A/K/A CHARLES W. MYERS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of CHARLES WENDELL MYERS a/k/a CHARLES W. MYERS, Cause Number
2022-CPR00880, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 3rd day of March, 2023 to CILYN CLARK MYERS A/K/A CILYN C. MYERS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX l79903
Tel. (915) 533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 10, 2023.
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor
CILYN CLARK MYERS A/K/A CILYN C. MYERS
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARIA DEL RAYO DOMINGUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL RAYO BRECEDA A/K/A MARIA DELRAYO BRECEDA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR02114
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA DEL RAYO DOMINGUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL RAYO BRECEDA A/K/A MARIA DELRAYO BRECEDA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of MARIA DEL RAYO DOMINGUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL RAYO BRECEDA A/K/A MARIA DELRAYO BRECEDA, Cause Number
2022-CPR02114, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of February, 2023 to ROGER DOMINGUEZ A/K/A ROGER DAVID DOMINGUEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX l79903
Tel. (915) 533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 10, 2023.
/s/ Andrea Nemmers
Andrea Nemmers
Texas State Bar License No. 24123108
com
Attorney for Applicant
ROGER DOMINGUEZ A/K/A ROGER DAVID DOMINGUEZ
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIA A. LUJAN A/K/A JULIA LUJAN, Deceased, were issued on March 01, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01797, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SARA LUJAN URIAS, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JULIA A. LUJAN a/k/a JULIA LUJAN, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JULIA A. LUJAN a/k/a JULIA LUJAN, Deceased
SARA LUJAN URIAS – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAUL ANDREW SAHAGUN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00403 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAUL ANDREW SAHAGUN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BYRON WADE CROSS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00404 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BYRON WADE CROSS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GARRETT PAUL CALDERON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00405 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GARRETT PAUL CALDERON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTEVAN SAPIEN LOYA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00450 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESTEVAN SAPIEN LOYA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship, For Independent Administration of intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THEODORE P. LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April , 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00457 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THEODORE P. LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 1700 Trawood, El Paso, Texas 79925) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF DORA ISABEL LOZANO RAMIREZ, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of DORA ISABEL LOZANO RAMIREZ, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to ANA MARGARITA LOZANO RAMIREZ, as Independent Administrator of the estate of DORA ISABEL LOZANO RAMIREZ, deceased, on March 8th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No.
2022-CPR02096. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ANA MARGARITA LOZANO RAMIREZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of DORA ISABEL LOZANO RAMIREZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
...
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS FRANCIS ZIEGLER A/K/A THOMAS F. ZIEGLER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01286
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF THOMAS FRANCIS ZIEGLER A/K/A THOMAS F. ZIEGLER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS FRANCIS ZIEGLER A/K/A THOMAS F. ZIEGLER, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01286, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TODD EDWARD ZIEGLER, whose mailing address is:
TODD EDWARD ZIEGLER,
c/o Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 3rd of March, 2023.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for TODD EDWARD ZIEGLER
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF MONICA YVETTE ZIEGLER A/K/A MONICA Y. ZIEGLER A/K/A MONICA Y. HOOVER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01287
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MONICA YVETTE ZIEGLER A/K/A MONICA Y. ZIEGLER A/K/A MONICA Y. HOOVER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MONICA YVETTE ZIEGLER A/K/A MONICA Y. ZIEGLER A/K/A MONICA Y. HOOVER, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01287, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: TODD EDWARD ZIEGLER, whose mailing address is:
TODD EDWARD ZIEGLER,
c/o Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 3rd of March, 2023.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for TODD EDWARD ZIEGLER
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS AVILA REYES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00466 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS AVILA REYES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Dependent Administration and Letters of Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN CARLOS CASTANOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00442 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN CARLOS CASTANOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuants to Texas Estate Code Section 202. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RITO HAROS BAILON a/k/a RITO HAROS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of April, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02008 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RITO HAROS BAILON a/k/a RITO HAROS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET MARY AGUIRRE AKA MARGARET M. AGUIRRE, AKA MARGARET AGUIRRE, AKA MARGARET FERNANDEZ AGUIRRE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00410 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARET MARY AGUIRRE AKA MARGARET M. AGUIRRE, AKA MARGARET AGUIRRE, AKA MARGARET FERNANDEZ AGUIRRE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, Deceased: notice is hereby given that letters were granted to MICHELLE SAENZ as Independent Administrator of the estate of FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, deceased, on February 28th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02133. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MICHELLE SAENZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________________________
PEBBLE HILLS
SELF STORAGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauction.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (03/18/23) at (12:00 pm) and conclude (04/04/23 at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Crystal D. Burleigh- washer, dryer, microwave, rims, boxes and more)
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of JOSE LUIS RIVERA. The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of JOSE LUIS RIVERA under Cause No. 2023-CPR00041 was filed on January 6, 2023 in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, County, Texas. The letters were issued March 2, 2023. The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is CLIFTON FLOYD whose address is 1855 Trawood #206, El Paso, Texas 79935. Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of JOSE LUIS RIVERA”.
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF STUART LEE HANSEN, DECEASED
Cause Number
2022-CPR02134
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF STUART LEE HANSEN
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STUART LEE HANSEN, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of February, 2023, in Cause Number 2022-CPR02134, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to NANCY JUNE HANSEN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
NANCY JUNE HANSEN, Independent Executor
c/;o Michael T. Milligan, Attorney at Law
4171 N. Mesa St.
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Dated this 10th day of March, 2023.
/s/ Michael T. Milligan
Michael T. Milligan
4171 N.Mesa St., Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-5587
Fax 915-544-2773
Email: elpasomike13@aol.com
Attorney for the Estate of STUART LEE HANSEN
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of HECTOR URIBARRI, JR. Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02203
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR URIBARRI, JR. Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR02203, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DEBORAH TOVANCHE A/K/A DEBORAH URIBARRI TOVANCHE, Independent Executor. The address of record for DEBORAH TOVANCHE A/K/A DEBORAH URIBARRI TOVANCHE is 11324 Warbonnet Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 14th day of March, 2023.
/s/ DEBORAH TOVANCHE A/K/A DEBORAH URIBARRI TOVANCHE, Independent Executor of the Estate of HECTOR URIBARRI, JR., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
...
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of NORMA URIBARRI A/K/A NORMA I. URIBARRI Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02204
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMA URIBARRI A/K/A NORMA I. URIBARRI, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR02204, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DEBORAH TOVANCHE A/K/A DEBORAH URIBARRI TOVANCHE, Independent Executor. The address of record for DEBORAH TOVANCHE A/K/A DEBORAH URIBARRI TOVANCHE is 11324 Warbonnet Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 14th day of March, 2023.
/s/ DEBORAH TOVANCHE A/K/A DEBORAH URIBARRI TOVANCHE, Independent Executor of the Estate of NORMA URIBARRI A/K/A NORMA I. URIBARRI,
Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JESUS GARCIA A/K/A JESUS GARCIA ORTEGA A/K/A JESUS ORTEGA GARCIA, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00004
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS GARCIA A/K/A JESUS GARCIA ORTEGA A/K/A JESUS ORTEGA GARCIA, Deceased were issued on the 14th day of March 2023, in Docket Number
2023-CPR00004, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JESUS IVAN GARCIA, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in Arizona is 11950 N Placita Casa De Amor, Marana, Arizona 85658.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 14th day of March, 2023.
/s/ JESUS IVAN GARCIA, Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS GARCIA A/K/A JESUS GARCIA ORTEGA A/K/A JESUS ORTEGA GARCIA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of MARIA DE LOS ANGELES DEL REAL DE GARCIA A/K/A MARIA DE LOS ANGELES DEL REAL FIERRO, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00008
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE LOS ANGELES DEL REAL DE GARCIA A/K/A MARIA DE LOS ANGELES DEL REAL FIERRO, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00008, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LORENA SALINAS A/K/A LORENA GARCIA SALINAS, Independent Executor. The address of record for LORENA SALINAS A/K/A LORENA GARCIA SALINAS is 7324 Corona Del Sol, El Paso, Texas 79911. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 14th day of March, 2023.
LORENA SALINAS A/K/A LORENA GARCIA SALINAS, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA DE LOS ANGELES DEL REAL DE GARCIA A/K/A MARIA DE LOS ANGELES DEL REAL FIERRO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESSE JUAREZ
8145 Hickory Lane
El apso, Texas 79915
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00060 on the docket of said court and styled ANTONIO JUAREZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE MANUEL FLORES, brother of JESUS RODOLFO FLORES
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CGD00029 on the docket of said court and styled JESUS RODOLFO FLORES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE MANUEL FLORES, brother of MANUEL ROBERTO FLORES
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CGD00028 on the docket of said court and styled MANUEL ROBERTO FLORES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JORGE DURAN, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02209
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of JORGE DURAN, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number
2022-CPR02209, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAIME DURAN, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for JAIME DURAN is 427 Rancho Viejo, El Paso, Texas 79927.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 15th day of March, 2023.
/s/ JAIME DURAN, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JORGE DURAN, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of ALFREDO RAMIREZ HIPOLITO, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00182
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO RAMIREZ HIPOLITO, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number
2023-CPR00182, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ALFREDO RAMIREZ ESPINOZA, Independent Executor. The address of record for ALFREDO RAMIREZ ESPINOZA is 161 Florinda Dr., Tornillo, Texas 79853.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 15th day of March, 2023.
/s/ ALFREDO RAMIREZ ESPINOZA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ALFREDO RAMIREZ HIPOLITO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFREY ROBERT RADA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR02049
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY ROBERT RADA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JEFFREY ROBERT RADA, Cause Number 2022-CPR02049 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of March, 2023 to ADRIENNE HOANG DAM A/K/A ADRIENNE DAM, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 13, 2023
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
com
Attorneys for Independent Executor, ADRIENNE HOANG DAM A/K/A ADRIENNE DAM
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-016
Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and Physical Examination Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and Physical Examination Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 6, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
