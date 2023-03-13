THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David E. Hilles, III, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 25th day of October, 2022 against GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM6256 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Matter of The Marriage of: ROSE CAMPOS SOLORZANO and GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that SAGRARIO FLORES, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20220113427 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas. Any persons disputing the claims of SAGRARIO FLORES must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JOSE HERNANDEZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock am of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Daniel Mena, 3233 North Piedras, El Paso, Texas 79930, on this the 2nd day of June, 2022 against JOSE HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0567 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of E.H. Minor Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELISEO HERNANDEZ Date of Birth: 11/12/2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of June, 2022.
Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX 79930
915-564-1336
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Rebecca Cortez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: Unknown Father, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, LETICIA JANETH VARGAS and ALBERT VARGAS JR.’S said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios 501 N. Kansas, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 20th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2362 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In The Interest of: A Child
Ak brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Zaid Alberto Almanza Sotelo Date of Birth: February 10, 2008 Place of Birth: Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2023.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS EL PASO DIVISION
FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
BEATRIZ PORCHER AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARSHALL D. PORCHER, DECEASED
Defendants
Civil Action No.
3:22-cv-226
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Marshall D. Porcher, Deceased
A Lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 42 days after the issuance of this summons, you (and each of you) must appear before the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, El Paso Division, at the Courthouse being located at United States Courthouse, 525 Magoffin Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901, by filing a written answer, or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on or before the first Monday next after the expiration of forty-two days from the date of the issuance of this citation, with said Monday being the 9th day of April, 2023 to Plaintiff’s Original Complaint filed in said Court as Civil Action No. 3:22-cv-226 and styled FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. BEATRIZ PORCHER and the Unknown Heirs at Law of MARSHALL D. PORCHER, Deceased. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Bradley Conway
Dustin George
Miller, George & Suggs, PLLC
5601 Democracy Drive,
Suite 265
Plano, Texas 75024
Phone: (972) 532-0128
Fax: (214) 291-5507
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 13513 Lartington Street, El Paso, Texas 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 22, BLOCK 29, THE PASEOS AT MISSION RIDGE 2, A SUBDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20140068941, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Date: 2-22-2023
Clerk of the Court
/s/ D. Trujillo
Signature of Clerk or Deputy Clerk
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENGUI CHAPARRO, Greetings: You are herby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VICTOR CHAPARRO’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 15th day of June, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3550 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter Of The Marriage of VICTRO ADAN CHAPARRO and ENGUI CHAPARRO and in the Interest of V.C., M.C. and N.C. Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: VICTOR CHAPARRO JR. Date of Birth; 10/05/2000 Child’s Name: MELANNY CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 01/09/2005 Child’s Name: NICHOLAS CHAPARRO Date of Birth: 09/11/2008
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of November, 2022.
Luis Yanez
Attorney at Law
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Azelea Bueno
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 02/27/23 and will conclude on 03/20/23 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to Ben Elizondo and Nina Longoria.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Victor Beltran.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936: Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, Ethan Dembicky, Maribel De Izagirre, Kelly Corrales, Evelyn Villalobos, Anita Melero, Martin R. Gutierrez, David Vargas, and Robert S. Dubowits.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Miguel Enirquez and Joseph Montoya.
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922: Unit belonging to Nicole Smith
7108 Westwind, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Armando Cereceres.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Jorge Alanis and Juan O. Avila.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Veronica Enriquez, Manuel Gonzalez, Beto Rodriguez, Jr., Virginia Estrada, Angelica Sanchez, Monique Rome, and Shalimar C. Chacon.
...
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-014
Solid Waste and Recycling Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Solid Waste and Recycling Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 23, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALLY ANN BACKET-AVANT a/k/a SALLY B. AVANT, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR02032, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: KIMBERLY FORBES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of SALLY ANN BACKEY-AVANT a/k/a SALLY B. AVANT KIMBERLY FORBES, Independent Executrix
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for KIMBERLY FORBES
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES VIRGIL LEE HUNT a/k/a JAMES HUNT, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02168 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to STEPHANIE MARIE HUNT a/k/a STEPHANIE M. HUNT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 2nd day of March, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF INOCENCIO D. PAGES a/k/a INOCENCIO DAVIS PAGES A/K/A INOCENCIO PAGES DAVIS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of INOCENCIO D. PAGES a/k/a INOCENCIO DAVIS PAGES a/k/a INOCENCIO PAGES DAVIS, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, under Docket No.
2022-CPR01026 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOEL PAGES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JOEL PAGES, Independent Administrator
Estate of INOCENCIO D. PAGES a/k/a INOCENCIO DAVIS PAGES a/k/a INOCENCIO PAGES DAVIS, Deceased,
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 2, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
BOBBY LANE WOOLDRIDGE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00358 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BOBBY LANE WOOLDRIDGE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant to Texas Estates Code Section 202. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LAURA RUTH MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00368 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAURA RUTH MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Dependent Administration and Letters of Dependent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RONALD E. RAMIREZ a/k/a RONALD ERWIN RAMIREZ a/k/a RON RAMIREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00355 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD E. RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA B. GONZALEZ A/K/A VIRGINIA BACA GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VIRGINIA GONZALEZ AK/A VIRGINA BACA GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on Pending, under Docket No.
2022-CPR01651, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to OSCAR GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
OSCAR GONZALEZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of Estate of VIRGINIA GONZALEZ, Deceased,
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 13, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2018CPR01625, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BETTY M HENDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 2, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for BETTY M. HENDERSON
State Bar No.: 0299100
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS ALMONTE, III a/k/a LUIS ALMONTE a/k/a LUIS ALMONTE JR., Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00282, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA TERESA BONILLA ALMONTE a/k/a TERRI BONILLA ALMONTE a/k/a MARIA TERESA ALMONTE a/k/a TERRI ALMONTE a/k/a MARIA T. ALMONTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Leonardo E. Maldonado
1411 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of March, 2023.
/s/ Leonardo Maldonado
Leonardo E. Maldonado
State Bar No.: 24074641
...
IN THE ESTATE OF JASON CHARLES ENZ, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00056
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JASON CHARLES ENZ, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00056, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ILLIANA DEL ROCIO SUAZO aka ILLIANA DEL ROCIO BECERRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ILLIANA DEL ROCIO SUAZO aka ILLIANA DEL ROCIO BECERRA
100 S. Eucalyptus St., Apt 2110
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 1st day of March 2023.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ILLIANA DEL ROCIO SUAZO AKA ILLIANA DEL ROCIO BECERRA
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MIREILLE O’NIEL, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MIREILLE O’NIEL, Deceased, were granted on February 21, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00021 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LORETTA HYDE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ANITA ESCALANTE, A/K/A ANA EXCALANTE, A/K/A ANITA PARRA ESCALANTE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00973
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANITA ESCALANTE A/K/A ANA EXCALANTE, A/K/A PARRA ESCALANTE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANITA ESCALANTE, A/K/A ANA EXCALANTES, A/K/A ANITA PARRA ESCALANTE, Deceased, were issued on January 26, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00973, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAUL ESCALANTE, whose mailing address is:
RAUL ESCALANTE,
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 2nd of March, 2023.
/s/ Ruby Perez
Attorney for RAUL ESCALANTE
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RAFAEL RUIZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00374 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAFAEL RUIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CARMEN SANTANA-MELGOZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01461 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN SANTANA-MELGOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship within Administration, Amended Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL J. ROMAN, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01053, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA ROMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated February 6, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for TERESA ROMAN
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 598-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
\
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA JOSEFINA ESQUIVEL A/K/A JOSEFINA CARRERA ESQUIVEL
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA JOSEFINA ESQUIVEL a/k/a JOSEFINA CARRERA ESQUIVEL, Deceased, were issued on March 6, 2023 under Docket No. 2023-CPR00235 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICARDO ESQUIVEL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RICARDO ESQUIVEL, Independent Executor
Estate of MARIA JOSEFINA ESQUIVEL a/k/a JOSEFINA CARRERA ESQUIVEL, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 6, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375- Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2023-SO-01880, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2023, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS; 3429 TOUCHSTONE PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
2019 - 2022 tax years are not subject to this auction and remain responsibility of purchaser
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Eight Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety-Seven and 05/100 Dollars ($78,897.05), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.025 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GVIEN, that by virtue of certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 346th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Roberto J. Chavira, Plaintiff, vs. R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV0899, Docket No. 2023-SO-01351, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2023, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
23 UPPER VALLEY IMPS ONLY ACCT ON TR 6-B-2-B
PID: 673591
100 RAINBOW LAKE RD, ANTHONY TX 79821
Levied on the 22nd day of February, 2023, as the property of R. Lopez Scrap Metal, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty-Eight and 02/100 Dollars ($78,788.02), plus the sum of #382.00 for cost of court, plus the amount of $3,000.00 in attorney’s fees, with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Roberto J. Chavira.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, ORFITNESS, FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARMEN VEGA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN VEGA were issued to ROGER VEGA, aka ROGELIO VEGA, Independent Executor, on March 1, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00192 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. The residence of such Executor is in the State of Texas. The name and address of the Executor is:
ROGER VEGA
829 Tepic Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the undersigned. Dated this 6th day of March 2023.
By: /s/ Teresa R. Beltran
State Bar No. 24050274
Attorney for ROGER VEGA
1401 N. Kansas
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-241-4385
915-534-7000 (Fax)
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY J. KOON
a/k/a NANCY JO KOON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of NANCY J. KOON a/k/a NANCY JO KOON, Deceased, were granted to RICHARD J. KOON, on March 6, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023-CPR00123. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of NANCY J. KOON a/k/a NANCY JO KOON
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ALEX VALVERDE, an Incapacitated Person, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CGD00117, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
PEBBLE HILLS
SELF STORAGE
Notice of Public Sale
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (03/11/23) at (12:00 pm) and conclude (03/28/23) at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Montel Lewis - Dresser, beds, tower fan, boxes plus more)
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARTA DURON HERNANDEZ A/K/A MARTA D. HERNANDEZ,
DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR01940
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the estate of MARTA DURON HERNANDEZ a/k/a MARTA D. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01940, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: VIRGINIA SUSAN DURAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Virginia Susan Duran
1744 Larry Hinson
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 2nd of March, 2023.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY R. VALLEJO, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02136 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to YVONNE M. DAVIS and EDWARD VALLEJO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Mary R. Vallejo
c/o Yvonne M. Davis
613 Jalisco Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Estate of Mary R. Vallejo
c/o Edward Vallejo
6756 Villa Hermosa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LARRY BREESE, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00009 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERRI BREESE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LARRY BREESE
c/o TERRI BREESE
145 Libby Dr.
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JANET R. TAYLOR a/k/a JANET LANE TAYLOR, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02208
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate Of JANET R. TAYLOR A/K/A JANET LANE TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR02208, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to HENRY A. TAYLOR A/K/A ALVIN TAYLOR, Independent Executor. The address of record for HENRY A. TAYLOR A/K/A HENRY ALVIN TAYLOR is 11022 Johnny Miller, El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 6th day of March, 2023.
/s/ HENRY A. TAYLOR A/K/A HENRY ALVIN TAYLOR, Independent Executor of the Estate of JANET R. TAYLOR A/K/A JANET LANE TAYLOR, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of CHERYL D. RIOS A/K/A CHERYL DIANE RIOS A/K/A CHERYL DOW RIOS, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02202
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHERYL D. RIOS A/K/A CHERYL DIANE RIOS A/K/A CHERYL DOW RIOS, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number
2022-CPR02202, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TOMAS GABRIEL RIOS, Independent Executor. The address of record for TOMAS GABRIEL RIOS is 3910 W. Main St. Houston Texas 77027. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of March, 2023.
/s/ TOMAS GABRIEL RIOS, Independent Executor of the Estate of CHERYL D. RIOS A/K/A CHERYL DIANE RIOS A/K/A CHERYL DOW RIOS, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MAGDALENA VERA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02111
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MAGDALENA VERA, deceased: ARMANDO VERA having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MAGDALENA VERA, deceased, late of El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso, Texas on February 8, 2023, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
Mr. Armando Vera
c/o Keithly & English, LLC
PO Box 1329
Anthony, NM 88021
Dated this 3rd day of March, 2021.
/s/ ARMANDO VERA
Independent Executor of the Estate of MAGDALENA VERA, Deceased
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY JO ROSS, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01317 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MONTE EARL ROSS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2023.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMAN G. FISHER JR., Deceased, were issued on February 28, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01555 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LISA M. FISHER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2023.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
IN THE ESTATE OF REBECCA CONCHA, a/k/a REBECCA C. CONCHA, a/k/a REBECCA CASTOR, DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR01977
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECCA CONCHA, a/k/a REBECCA C. CONCHA, a/k/a REBECCA CASTOR, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of February, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01977, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD CONCHA, as Independent Administrator with will annexed. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
The Law Offices of Stephen H. Nickey, P.C.
1201 North Mesa, Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2023
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
State Bar No.: 15014225
Telephone: (915) 351-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
Attorney for RICHARD CONCHA
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given of the intention to introduce in the 88th Legislature, Regular Session, a bill to be entitled “An Act relating to the designation of County Criminal Court at Law No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas as a specialty drug court program,” which would amend Section 25.0732, Government Code, to designate County Criminal Court at Law No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, as a specialty drug court program under Chapter 123, Government Code, for persons arrested for, charged with or convicted of an offense involving the operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated. This legal notice was paid for by Robert Anchondo.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA HARRISON KIRBY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARTHA HARRISON KIRBY (a/k/a MARTHA GRACE HARRISON, a/k/a MARTHA KIRBY, a/k/a MARTHA GRACE KIRBY, a/k/a MARTHA H. KIRBY), Deceased, were granted to LINDA K. KIRBY on February 7, 2023, in the matter of the MARTHA HARRISON KIRBY (A/K/A MARTHA GRACE HARRISON A/K/A MARTHA KIRBY, A/K/A MARTHA GRACE KIRBY, A/K/A MARTHA H. KIRBY), in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2022-CPR02159. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VIRGINIA ELON COGER, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00044, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DARYEL COGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of March, 2023.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BRUCE J. HOUSER, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00074
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BRUCE J. HOUSER, Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2023, in Cause No.
2023-CPR00074, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: NEUNGHPUUMIN BRUCE HOUSER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: NEUNGHPUUMIN BRUCE HOUSER
10924 Walden Pond Ln
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2023.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for NEUNGHPUUMIN BRUCE HOUSER
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of GLENDA LOU WALDEN, A/K/A GLENDA CALHOUN WALDEN, Deceased, were issued on March 2nd, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CPR00032 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIA ACEVES, A/K/A JULIA ANN ACEVES. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JULIA ACEVES, A/K/A JULIA ANN ACEVES
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of March, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2022-CPR01458
On the 2nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration, appointing an Independent Administrator upon the Estate of IRENE VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued to TERESA VASQUEZ, Independent Administrator, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2022-CPR01458 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Ryan Boettcher, whose address is 6671 Southwest Fwy, Ste 820, Houston, TX 77074. Telephone: 800-521-0230 Fax: (833) 386-0347
TX Bar Number 24121284
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SALVADOR SALAS, Deceased, were issued on March 6, 2023, under Docket No.
2022-CPR01985, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to: DORA SALAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
DORA SALAS, Representative
Estate of SALVADOR SALAS, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF DONALD K. DIGISON A/K/A DONALD KEITH DIGISON, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR00162
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD K. DIGISON a/k/a DONALD KEITH DIGISON, Deceased, were granted on March 7, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00162 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DONALD R. DIGISON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JUAN JACOBO SILVA DECEASED
Cause No. 2023-CPR00050
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUAN JACOBO SILVA, Deceased, were issued on the 1st day of March, 2023, under Cause No. 2023-CPR00050, pending in the Probate Curt No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ERNESTO SILVA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
ERNESTO SILVA
Estate of JUAN JACOBO SILVA, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 8, 2023
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicants
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of VICTOR JOEL VALVERDE, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02207
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR JOEL VALVERDE, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of March, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR02207, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to PATRICIA BOWSER A/KA PATRICIA VALVERDE BOWSER, Independent Executor. The address of record for PATRICIA BOWSER A/K/A PATRICIA VALVERDE BOWSER is 2905 Lake Michigan Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 8th day of March, 2023.
/s/ PATRICIA BOWSER A/K/A PATRICA VALVERDE BOWSER, Independent Executor of the Estate of VICTOR JOEL VALVERDE, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICTORIA PAYAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00391 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTORIA PAYAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
IRMA RAMIREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00398 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRMA RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO:
SERGIO ALEJANDRO FLORES FERNANDEZ,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00759 on the docket of said court and styled JAIME FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Jessica Ramirez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT
GROUND STORAGE TANK NO. 4 REHAB
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MST, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 4 - Rehab.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., MST. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MST, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 4 Rehab to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MST, Tuesday, March 28, 2023”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com
Page 2 of 2
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on December 17, 2010, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by ELVIRA HALL, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A. A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as mortgagee and G. TOMMY BASTIAN, as trustee, and was recorded on January 13, 2011 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20110002553 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 10, 2017, and recorded on March 30, 2017, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20170022527 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of April 4, 2023 is $232,017.87; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on April 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
A PORTION OUT OF TRACT 41, ROSEDALE FARMS NO. 2, EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 27, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS:
A LINE FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT 41 BEARS SOUTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST 214.29 FEET ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WENDA WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 47 MINUTES EAST, 153.45 FEET;
THENCE, NORTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 94.65 FEET;
THENCE, NORTH 89 DEGREES 47 MINUTES WEST, 153.45 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF WENDA WAY;
THENCE, SOUTH 01 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST 94.65 FEET ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF WENDA WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.333 ACRES OF LAND MORE OR LESS.
Commonly known as: 7705 WENDA WAY, EL PASO , TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $232,017.87.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $23,201.79 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $23,201.79 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $232,017.87, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: February 28, 2023
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #31-23 Fred Hervey WRP Access Road Relocation
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 31-23 Fred Hervey Access Road Relocation projects will be receivedby the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 30th , 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. After 2:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 3:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
• Removal of approximately 3 miles of the top 8 inches of the of dirt road. This 8-inch removal is only for the 30-foot width of the proposed road.
• Leveling and grading approximately 3 miles of the additional dirt road outside of the proposed
30- foot road. These areas can consist of native material.
• Leveling and grading approximately 3 miles of new road which will include a 2% crown. Additional base material will be installed within the 30-foot width to elevate the driving surface and provide drainage.
• Install driving surface with a minimum 8-inch treated base material as shown on the plans and specified.
• Construction of swales on both sides of the approximate 3 miles of new road.
• Implementation of TPDES requirements, traffic control, support of existing utilities (high pressure gas lines are in the project vicinity), and all labor and materials necessary to provide a complete project in accordance with the plans and specifications.
• Closure of existing railroad crossing.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 17th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-015
Congregate and Home Delivered Meals
for the City-County Nutrition Program
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Congregate and Home Delivered Meals for the City-County Nutrition Program.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 30, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for the May 2023 Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Lunes, 20 de Marzo de 2023 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Uniforme de Mayo 2023. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.