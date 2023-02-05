THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, before the Honorable county Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 12/8/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3670 on the docket of said court and styled:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Vs.
NENA MATI and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 6104 Bandolero Drive, El Paso, TX 79912, and more particularly described as LOT 18, BLOCK 83, CHAPARRAL PARK UNIT 19, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 52, PAGES 25 AND 25A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 3rd day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia Dre Henry,
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Elena Grasheim
705 Texas Ave
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 25th day of August, 2021 against CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM1977 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of T.I.L.C., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: TYLER ISAAC LARUE CRANE Date of Birth: 05/01/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of December, 2022.
Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-485-9100
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ and MIGUEL HERNANDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 6th day of March, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bill D. Hicks
500 East San Antonio
Room 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/10/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1737 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Eighty-Two Thousand One Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($82,100.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced EIGHTY-TWO THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($82,100.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from MIGUEL HERNANDEZ AND MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUILLERMO GRADO Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 31st, 2022, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of Elf Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Humberto S. Enriquez
1212 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/14/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0771 on the docket of said court and styled:
INEZ MARIA BANUELAS
VS
GUILLERMO GRADO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“This is an automobile accident that occurred on February 9, 2021, in El Paso County, Texas, in El Paso County, Texas. GUILLERMO GRADO was the driver of a 2003 GMC Envoy and was on Interstate 10 traveling westbound. Ms INEZ MARIA BANUELAS was also traveling westbound on Interstate 10 when MR. GRADO made an unsafe lane change colliding into Ms. BANUELA’S vehicle causing her to lose control, spin and collide into another vehicle.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of September 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Connie J. Flores, 906 N Mesa St. 2nd Flores ElPaso, TX 79902, on this the 15th day of November, 2021 against IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM6688 on the docket of said Court and entitled: in the Matter of the Marriage of: PAMELA ABELLEYRA, Petitioner and IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
Connie J. Flores
Attorney at Law
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Flores
El Paso TX 79902
915-308-1000
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CENTRO DE SALUD FAMILIAR LA FE, INC.
INVITATION FOR COMPETITIVE SEALED PROPOSALS
Competitive Sealed Proposals for providing all labor and materials for the construction of an Addition to Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc.’s Central Clinic located at 700 South Ochoa Street, El Paso, Texas 79901 will be received at the office of Mijares-Mora Architects, Inc., 111 North Festival, El Paso, Texas 79912 until 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Competitive Sealed Proposals shall be addressed to Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. No. proposal may be changed, amended or modified by email or otherwise after the same has been submitted or filed in response to this notice. A proposal may be withdrawn, however, and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of proposals.
Offerors may obtain copies of the Instructions to Offerors, Proposal Forms, and Specifications, and Construction Documents by contacting the Project Architect’s office, Mijares-Mora Architects, Inc. at 111 North Festival, El Paso, Texas 79912, (915) 542-1591.
The work will be awarded as indicated in the Proposal form. The successful offerors will be required to enter into a contract with Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all proposals on this project.
A Pre-Submittal Conference is scheduled to be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Project Architect’s office located at 111 North Festival, El Paso, Texas 79912. At this conference offerors will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and discuss any aspect of the project. Although attendance at the pre-submittal conference is not mandatory, all offerors are responsible for the information discussed at the conference and are strongly urged to attend. It is also highly recommended that all that all offerors visit and inspect the site prior to submitting a proposal.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of GEORGE K. CARPENTER, Deceased and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ROSA M. CARPENTER, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 6th day of March, 2023 before the Honorable 205th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway,
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
on the 8th day of November, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3385 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
MICHAEL CARPENTER, DANIEL BAST, ROBIN BRAZILL, ROXANNE LEE, ROSE MURILLO, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF GEORGE K. CARPENTER, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROSA M. CARPENTER, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 11068 Whitehall Dr., El Paso, TX 79934, and more particularly described as LOT 1, SAVE AND EXCEPT THE SOUTHERLY 5 FEET, BLOCK 6, OF NORTHTOWNE VILLAGE UNIT 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 57, PAGE 44 OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located near the intersection of Stagecoach Drive and Montana Avenue (US Hwy 62-180), El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Butterfield City Unit No. 1, Replat A, containing 1.72 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that GUADALUPE ALTAMIRANO RAMIREZ was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of PEDRO D. RAMIREZ, Deceased, on January 23, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01747 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of PEDRO D. RAMIREZ, Deceased
c/o: GUADALUPE A. RAMIREZ
7329 Alpine Dr.
El Paso, TX 79915
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th day of January, 2023.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ERNESTO CARRIZAL, JR., DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to LUZ CARRIZAL, as independent executor of the estate of ERNESTO CARRIZAL, JR. deceased, on January 30, 2023 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01921. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
LUZ CARRIZAL, independent executor of the estate of ERNESTO CARRIZAL JR. deceased
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for ROBERT F. McENROE, Deceased, were issued on January 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00796, pending in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANN M. McENROE The address of the Independent Exeuctrix is:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselor at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2, Suite 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 30th day of January, 2023.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on October 31st, 2022, ADELINA URIAS was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE LUIS ALCUDIA GARCIA, Deceased, in cause 2022-CPR01443, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. ADELINA URIAS, % Albert A. Biel, Jr., 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated: 01-31-2023
/s/ Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney for ADELINA URIAS was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE LUIS ALCUDIA GARCIA, Deceased
Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Sbn 02301300
615 East Schuster Ave.
Building 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
YOLANDA M. HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00146 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of YOLANDA M. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICTOR PARRA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00138 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR PARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent administration Last Known Address: 12083 Pueblo Laguna El Paso, Texas 79936 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
AURORA CHAVARRIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00135 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURORA CHAVARRIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined application for independent administration and heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARTIN RUYBE WILLIAMS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00115 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTIN RUYBE WILLIAMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICTORIA CERVANTES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00098 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTORIA CERVANTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
SERAFINA H. STREETER AKA SERAFINA STREETER, AKA SARAFINA STREETER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00133 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERAFINA H. STREETER AKA SERAFINA STREETER, AKA SARAFINA STREETER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the appointment of independent administrator, For issuance of letters of administration, and judicial declaration of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSEPH CARTER, deceased, were issued on January 23, 2023 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01893 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to XIAOLU WU CARTER, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF NEDELKA VAN KLIVE, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as independent executor of the estate of NEDELKA VAN KLIVE, deceased, ON January 24, 2023 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR02092. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. independent executor of the estate of NEDELKA VAN KLIVE, deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HILDEGARD A. WALSH
Letters of Administration for the Estate of HILDEGARD A. WALSH, Deceased, were issued on January 11, 2023 in Cause Number
2020-CPR00587 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL R. WALSH. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HILDEGARD A. WALSH
c/o Hector E. Gutierrez, Esq.
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946-0942
Dated this 30th day of January 2023.
/s/ Hector E. Gutierrez
State Bar No. 24101842
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARK EDWIN PUMPHREY, also known as MARK E. PUMPHREY and MARK PUMPHREY, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARK EDWIN PUMPHREY, also known as MARK E. PUMPHREY and MARK PUMPHREY, Deceased, were issued on January 24, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01536, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JEAN-CLAUDE LINOSSI, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARK EDWIN PUMPHREY, also known as MARK E. PUMPHREY and MARK PUMPHREY, Deceased. The mailing address of the Independent Executor is c/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 31st day of January, 2023.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 598-7726
Fax: (915) 593-3896
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JESSE HERNANDEZ, aka JESSE I. HERNANDEZ, aka JESSE ISMAEL HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 23, 2023, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00642, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to VIVIANA HERNANDEZ, aka VIVIANA RAMOS HERNANDEZ, aka VIVIAN R. HERNANDEZ, aka VIVIANA RAMOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of JESSE HERNANDEZ, aka JESSE I. HERNANDEZ, aka JESSE ISMAEL HERNANDEZ, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated January 26, 2023.
By: /s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ULYSES BAILON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00114 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ULYSES BAILON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARISELA MEDINA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02080 on the docket of said court and styled PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA a/k/a PABLO C. MEDINA , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code and Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE C. KELLEY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JANICE C. KELLEY, Deceased, were granted to WILLARD E. KELLEY on January 30, 2022, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02094. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of FRED STEPHEN SUNDERMAN, Deceased, were issued to SUSANNA S. SUNDERMAN on January 25, 2023, in Case No.
2022-CPR02120, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of EMMA CATHERINE RESENDEZ. The Amended Application for Probate of Copy of Will for the Estate of EMMA CATHERINE RESENDEZ under Cause No. 2022-CPR01512 was filed on December 16, 2022 in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas. The letters were issued January 23, 2023. The Independent Administrator of the Estate where claims can be submitted is RODOLFO A. RESENDEZ JR. whose address is 531 E. Thomas Rd Ste 104, Phoenix Arizona, 85012. Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of EMMA CATHERINE RESENDEZ”.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF DOLORES MACIAS A/K/A DOLORES AIDA MACIAS A/K/A DOLORES A. MACIAS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01139
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DOLORES MACIAS A/K/A DOLORES AIDA MACIAS A/K/A DOLORES A. MACIAS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of DOLORES MACIAS A/K/A DOLORES AIDA MACIAS A/K/A DOLORES A. MACIAS,
2022-CPR01139 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 29th day of December, 2022 to BERNICE ARCELLA CASTRO ARELLANO A/K/A ARCELLA CASTRO PEREZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: January 31, 2023
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Dependent Administrator, BERNICE ARCELLA CASTRO ARELLANO A/K/A ARCELLA CASTRO PEREZ
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: CARLA J. OLIVAREZ, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR02127
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CARLA J. OLIVAREZ, Deceased, were granted on February 1, 2023, under Docket Number
2022-CPR02127 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PIERRE L. OLIVAREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH ROBERT NOVELO, Deceased, were issued on January 9, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01858, pending in the Probate Court No: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA JEAN NOVELO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 25th day of January, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for SANDRA JEAN NOVELO
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RAMIRO LOPEZ NUNEZ DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00758
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAMIRO LOPEZ NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00758, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURA IVONNE BAQUERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 13th day of December, 2022.
The Law office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF VICTORIA VALENZUELA DE LOPEZ DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00756
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VICTORIA VALENZUELA DE LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00756, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURA IVONNE BAQUERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 13th day of December, 2022.
The Law office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOIS MAUD ADAMS, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01949, pending in the Probate Court5 No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NEAL SCOTT ADAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated January 31, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for NEAL SCOTT ADAMS
State Bar No. 029918700
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARGARET L. FRANKFORD
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on January 17, 2023, probate upon the Estate of MARGARET L. FRANKFORD, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number
2022-CPR02006, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: January 23, 2023
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile; (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAFAEL BOCANEGRA, SR., Deceased, were issued to TERESA B. LEE on January 19, 2023, in Docket No. 2022-CPR02118, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas
TERESA B. LEE
Independent Administrator
c/o Resident Agent, Raquel Murillo
whose address is 1462 O’Sullivan Drive
El Paso, Texas 79928
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 25th of January, 2023.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN P. KEMP, JR. DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of temporary administration were granted to ELIZABETH PAGE KEMP, as temporary administrator of the estate of JOHN P. KEMP, JR. deceased, on November 9, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR01946. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the administrator c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
ELIZABETH PAGE KEMP, temporary administrator of the estate of JOHN P. KEMP JR., deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of FERNANDO OLIVAS, Deceased, were issued on January 25, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01507 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN M. OLIVAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 25th day of January, 2023
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DAVID CHARLES GALATZAN, Deceased, were issued on January 24, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01275 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JUDY WEISER. The residence of the Independent Administrator is 1072 Los Jardines, El Paso Countym El Paso TX 79912.l
c/o: Law offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselors at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2, Suite 06
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 1st day of February, 2023.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF IDA L. ROBINSON
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of IDA L. ROBINSON, Deceased, were issued on January 25, 2023, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01978 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOE OLIVA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JOE OLIVA, Independent Executor
Estate of IDA L. ROBINSON, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 25, 2023.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Karlo Nava is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Homestead Meadows Replat C Subdivision.
• Subdivision Regulation Section 2.8, Subsection ( r ) Lot Dimensions, requires the lots to be 1/3 of the length of the lot. The proposed subdivision has 9 lots that are 84.00 ft. x 256.20, the 10th lot is 63.69 ft. x 236.20 ft. plus Curve C2 on plat. The width should be 85.40 ft. for all 10 lots to meet the required width.
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 1 and is more specifically identified as a replat of lot 10, Block 4 Homestead Meadows containing 5.1294 acres of land. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioners Court meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.