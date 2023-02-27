REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 9th day of January, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3231, Docket No. 2023-SO-00497, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Hernandez, a/k/a Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER: C730999000F1100
ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, LOCATED IN LOT 10, BLOCK F OF THE COLLINGSWORTH SUBDIVISION OF COLLINGSWORTH SURVEYS NOS. 13 AND 14 AND BEING DESCRIED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN DOCUMENT NO. 20040092803 FILED 10/04/2004 IN THE PROPERTY RECORDS EL PASO COUNTY.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6264 ALAMEDA AVE., EL PASO, TX 79905
The property of Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred One and 46/100 Dollars ($50,801.46), with interest and all costs of suit, against said Defendants, Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (02/18/23) at (12:00 pm)
And conclude (03/07/23) at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Barbara R. Sanchez-kids classroom furniture, desk, toys, crafts, boxes)
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David E. Hilles, III, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 25th day of October, 2022 against GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM6256 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Matter of The Marriage of: ROSE CAMPOS SOLORZANO and GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that SAGRARIO FLORES, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20220113427 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas. Any persons disputing the claims of SAGRARIO FLORES must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage (MB) Permit by Salt + Honey, LLC dba Salt + Honey Bakery Café, to be located at 1125 Texas Ave., Ste 102, El Paso, El Paso, Texas. Owner of said corporation is Magdoline Asfahani Hajj.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr.,El Paso Texas 79925 on March 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Unit: E-204-Estrada
Items include: Household goods, tools, furniture, appliances
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JOSE HERNANDEZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock am of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Daniel Mena, 3233 North Piedras, El Paso, Texas 79930, on this the 2nd day of June, 2022 against JOSE HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0567 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of E.H. Minor Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELISEO HERNANDEZ Date of Birth: 11/12/2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of June, 2022.
Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX 79930
915-564-1336
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Rebecca Cortez
Deputy
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #CSP32-23 JOE CARO PUMP STATION REPLACEMENT
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Joe Caro Pump Station Replacement projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 7th 2023, at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The project is to construct a new JOE CARO PUMP STATION located at 8852 Echo Street in northeast El Paso. It was built in the 1950s. It initially consisted of one 4 MG steel ground storage tank and a small pump station. Later, a 4 MG concrete ground storage tank was added, the pumps were replaced, and an emergency generator was added. Currently, three pumps take suction from the tanks, and one is in-line.
The new station will have a firm capacity of approximately 2.9 MGD and a rated capacity of approximately 4.3 MGD.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted February 23rd 2023 at 10:00 am, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
Robert L. Davidson
Contract Construction Administrator
El Paso Water
Off: 915-594-5528
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Cottonwood Springs Replat “A” is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 19, Block 1, Cottonwood Springs, El Paso County Texas, Containing 2.000 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROSA ELVA REYES, Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01795 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: TOMIKO OKUBO REYES.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 15th day of February, 2023.
Villegas Law Firm
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TOM GODFREY HUSSMANN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of TOM GODFREY HUSSMANN, Deceased, were granted to ANNE HUSSMANN MITCHELL and HARRY L. HUSSMANN, IV, as Independent Co-Executors on February 16, 2023 by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2023-CPR00019. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Co-Executors, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HERMAN EDDIE MONTANO, DECEASED
Case No. 2022-CPR00098
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HERMAN EDDIE MONTANO, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00098, pending in the Probate Court No. 1; El Paso County, Texas to SHARON MARIE MONTANO. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated 2-16-23.
Respectfully Submitted,
Rodney W. Baxter
Attorney for applicant
State Bar No.: 01936520
299 Tranquility St.
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Tel.: (915) 845-0088
Fax: (915) 845-0099
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JAN A. CIESLIK, DECEASED
Case No. 2022-CPR00208
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAN A. CIESLIK, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00208, pending in the Probate Court No. 1; El Paso County, Texas to CHARMAN DIRMEYER. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated 2-16-23.
Respectfully Submitted,
Rodney W. Baxter
Attorney for applicant
State Bar No.: 01936520
299 Tranquility St.
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Tel.: (915) 845-0088
Fax: (915) 845-0099
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MINERVA TREVINO GUTIERREZ AKA MINERVA T. GUTIERREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00263 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MINERVA TREVINO GUTIERREZ AKA MINERVA T. GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
COSME MENDOZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2007-P00445 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of COSME MENDOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship (Last Known Address: 8904 Lait Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICHOT WALQUIRIS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00272 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICHOT WALQUIRIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
AUGUSTO RENE CESAR GARCIA ZURITA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00262 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AUGUSTO RENE CESAR GARCIA ZURITA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration and Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration were issued to RYAN G. GRAHAM on December 15, 2022 in the Estate of OLGA TERRAZAS PENA, Cause no.
2022-CPR00969, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims to Angelina Lugo, Attorney at Law, Business Mailing Address: P.O. Box 2145, El Paso, TX 79951 within the time and manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAZEL AGNES SACKETT THOMPSON, Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02009 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: YODONNA MARIA THOMPSON HOLMES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 17th day of February, 2023
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH STEPHEN SQUIRES, Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01923 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURIE McCONACHIE SQUIRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 17th day of February, 2023
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of UN PUN GENTRY, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on January 19, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CGD00175, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas to: Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of February, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HANS CALKINS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01495 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HANS CALKINS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for determination of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
SERGIO A. CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00284 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERGIO A. CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LUIS GURROLA SANDOVAL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00278 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS GURROLA SANDOVAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Administration-Intestate and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DAVID BARNES CROZIER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00276 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID BARNES CROZIER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JAIME MEDINA PEREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00289 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAIME MEDINA PEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ERNEST JAMES SHULL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNEST JAMES SHULL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Dependent Administration and Letters of Administration and Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ENRIQUE OVIEDO DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR02066
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE OVIEDO, Deceased, were issued on January 30, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR02066, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA PORTILLO. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 30, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ENRIQUE OVIEDO
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA FIGUEROA a/k/a MARIA MARGARITA PARADA FIGUEROA, Deceased, were issued on February 2, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01661, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JORGE LUIS FIGUEROA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA FIGUEROA a/k/a MARIA MARGARITA PARADA FIGUEROA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA MARGARITA FIGUEROA a/k/a MARIA MARGARITA PARADA FIGUEROA, Deceased
JORGE LUIS FIGUEROA, - Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 2nd day of February, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES E. ROACH Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01991
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES E. ROACH
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JAMES E. ROACH, Cause Number 2022-CPR01991, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 6th day of February 2023 to LYNELLE YOUNG A/K/A LYNELLE ROACH YOUNG, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: February 17, 2023
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, LYNELLE YOUNG A/K/A LYNELLE ROACH YOUNG
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
AUGUSTO RENE CESAR GARCIA ZURITA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00262 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AUGUSTO RENE CESAR GARCIA ZURITA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration and Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JACOBO MALDONADO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00273 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACOBO MALDONADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs for Creation of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
NORMA CARNERO CRUZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00287 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA CARNERO CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 13590 A Chicken Ranch Rd., San Elizario, TX 79849) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00286 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 13883 Sunny Bank Way, El Paso, Texas 79928) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JAZMIN SANDOVAL
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00129 on the docket of said court and styled JESUS GARCIA a/k/a JESUS MANUEL GARCIA, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS CARRILLO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00992
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS CARRILLO, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00992, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIELLE CARRILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DANIELLE CARRILLO
20995 W. Western Drive
Buckeye, Arizona 85396
Dated the 1st day of November, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for DANIELLE CARRILLO
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile; (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FLORENCIA VALDEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 16, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02139 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA VALDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of FLORENCIA VALDEZ
c/o ANA VALDEZ
215 Arbor PL.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 16th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHANNON J. JERNIGAN, Deceased, were issued on February 16, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02196 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELSA C. JERNIGAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of SHANNON J. JERNIGAN
c/o ELSA C. JERNIGAN
7155 Seco Palm St.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 16th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of GERALD WAYNE JINKERSON, Deceased, were issued on February 6th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR01471 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: GERTRUDE ROSA BROWN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
GERTRUDE ROSA BROWN
Permanent Dependent Administrator for the Estate of GERALD WAYNE JINKERSON, Deceased
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of February, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL W. LORUSSO, Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01998, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCESCA LORUSSO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated February 14, 2023.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for FRANCESCA A. LORUSSO
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CATHERINE LOUISE ROSE FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE L. FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE LOUISE FISHER DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR02045
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATEOF CATHERINE LOUISE ROSE FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE L. FISHER, A/K/A CATHERINE FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE LOUISE FISHER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of CATHERINE LOUISE ROSE FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE L. FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE FISHER A/K/A CATHERINE LOUISE FISHER, Cause Number 2022-CPR02045 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 13th day of February, 2023 to BARBARA S. BEST A/K/A BARBARA SUE F. BEST, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: February 21, 2023
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
BARBARA S. BEST A/K/A BARBARA SUE F. BEST
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: TERESA HUERTA AND ARMANDO GOMEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00946 on the docket of said court and styled ANA BERTHA GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARIETTA REGINA KING, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00293 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIETTA REGINA KING, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of MARIETTA REGINA KING, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: Unknown Father, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, LETICIA JANETH VARGAS and ALBERT VARGAS JR.’S said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios 501 N. Kansas, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 20th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2362 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In The Interest of: A Child
Ak brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Zaid Alberto Almanza Sotelo Date of Birth: February 10, 2008 Place of Birth: Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2023.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of BERNARD JOHN VOJTUSAK, an Incapacitated Person, were issued on January 24, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CGD00164, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post offices address is:
c/o Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 21st day of February, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
Geronimo Self Storage facility at 1515 Mescalero Dr., El Paso, TX 79925. Bidding will begin on February 26th at 10:00 am and conclude March 15th at 10:00 am. Clean up deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of the space of the following tenants: TIANAN KING – mattress set, headboard and footboard bed frame, dresser, shelf and night table.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANDRA KAYE MORENO, Deceased, were issued on November 21st, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01699, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERNARDINO G. MORENO, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 22nd day of February, 2023.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for BERNARDINO G. MORENO, JR.
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
SUSAN WEATHERS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00311 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SUSAN WEATHERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Texas Estates Code Section 401.003(a) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARIA LORENA PONCE VELAZQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-cpr00301 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA LORENA PONCE VELAZQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #02-23 Airport Well Field Electrical Improvements, Corridor F
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Joe Caro Pump Station Replacement projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 30th 2023, at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. 15kV feeder system including demolition of existing 15kV pull boxes, junction boxes, underground conduit, and removal of 15kV cable from underground conduit.
2. Construction of a new 15kV underground distribution system consisting of new cable, conduit, pull boxes, junction boxes, and sectionalizing cabinets associated with Wells 74A-80.
3. Installation of concrete bollards at various pull boxes and sectionalizing cabinets in Corridor C (approximately 49) and at sectionalizing cabinets in Corridor F.
4. Electrical, site civil improvements and appurtenant work.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted February 15th 2023 at 10:00 am, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Packages 3.1 - Phase II Grit Rehab, Process Mechanical (Equipment & Piping) & Misc Metals Installation, 3.2 - Instrumentation & Controls, 3.3 - Building Trades, 3.4 - Painting & Coatings, & 3.5 - Civil Site Work & Demo. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until March 15, 2023, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held March 1, 2023, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is June 10, 2023. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.com.
