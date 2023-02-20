THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Elena Grasheim
705 Texas Ave
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 25th day of August, 2021 against CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM1977 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of T.I.L.C., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: TYLER ISAAC LARUE CRANE Date of Birth: 05/01/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of December, 2022.
Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-485-9100
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ and MIGUEL HERNANDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 6th day of March, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bill D. Hicks
500 East San Antonio
Room 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/10/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1737 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Eighty-Two Thousand One Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($82,100.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced EIGHTY-TWO THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($82,100.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from MIGUEL HERNANDEZ AND MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUILLERMO GRADO Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 31st, 2022, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of Elf Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Humberto S. Enriquez
1212 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/14/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0771 on the docket of said court and styled:
INEZ MARIA BANUELAS
VS
GUILLERMO GRADO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“This is an automobile accident that occurred on February 9, 2021, in El Paso County, Texas, in El Paso County, Texas. GUILLERMO GRADO was the driver of a 2003 GMC Envoy and was on Interstate 10 traveling westbound. Ms INEZ MARIA BANUELAS was also traveling westbound on Interstate 10 when MR. GRADO made an unsafe lane change colliding into Ms. BANUELA’S vehicle causing her to lose control, spin and collide into another vehicle.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of September 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Connie J. Flores, 906 N Mesa St. 2nd Flores El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 15th day of November, 2021 against IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM6688 on the docket of said Court and entitled: in the Matter of the Marriage of: PAMELA ABELLEYRA, Petitioner and IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
Connie J. Flores
Attorney at Law
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Flores
El Paso TX 79902
915-308-1000
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of GEORGE K. CARPENTER, Deceased and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ROSA M. CARPENTER, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 6th day of March, 2023 before the Honorable 205th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway,
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
on the 8th day of November, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3385 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
MICHAEL CARPENTER, DANIEL BAST, ROBIN BRAZILL, ROXANNE LEE, ROSE MURILLO, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF GEORGE K. CARPENTER, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROSA M. CARPENTER, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 11068 Whitehall Dr., El Paso, TX 79934, and more particularly described as LOT 1, SAVE AND EXCEPT THE SOUTHERLY 5 FEET, BLOCK 6, OF NORTHTOWNE VILLAGE UNIT 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 57, PAGE 44 OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open February 19th at 10:00 AM and conclude March 1st at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
311 ADRIAN CHAVIRA, 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA, A19 ROBERTO MORALES, D30 MARIE TERESA CURLEE, H26 ARTHUR KIO, A13 MARIA ROBLES MENDOZA, F1 MARIA ALARCON, B12 MARIANO, C20 IDA PORTILLO, 1033 RON WEATHERS, 950 ROCIO VENZOR, 713 ARTURO CASAREZ, 334 ANTONIO MARTINEZ, 292 CYNTHIA CASTRO, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 202 MARGARET GARCIA, 130 JAMES PINEDA, 148 JOANNA ROBLES CARRASCO, 232 OCTAVIO MENDEZ, 263 NORNA HINOJOSA DE RIVERA, 286 RAMIRO CARDENAS, 812 XIOMARA ROSADO, 827 TORSO BONILLA, 902 EDDIE PORTILLO
Self -Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, chest, sectional.
____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 9th day of January, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3231, Docket No. 2023-SO-00497, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Hernandez, a/k/a Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER: C730999000F1100
ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, LOCATED IN LOT 10, BLOCK F OF THE COLLINGSWORTH SUBDIVISION OF COLLINGSWORTH SURVEYS NOS. 13 AND 14 AND BEING DESCRIED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN DOCUMENT NO. 20040092803 FILED 10/04/2004 IN THE PROPERTY RECORDS EL PASO COUNTY.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6264 ALAMEDA AVE., EL PASO, TX 79905
The property of Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred One and 46/100 Dollars ($50,801.46), with interest and all costs of suit, against said Defendants, Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
____________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-012
Promotional Testing Services for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department to Administer Law Enforcement Promtional Testing for the Sheriff’s Office
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Promotional Testing Services for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department to Administer Law Enforcement Promtional Testing for the Sheriff’s Office.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 9, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 23-013
Licensed Psychologist or Psychological Firm to Provide Psychological Screening for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Licensed Psychologist or Psychological Firm to Provide Psychological Screening for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Offers are due by Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFQ openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 9, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #10-23 CANAL WTP FILTER GALLERY IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Canal WTP Filter Gallery Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 2nd 2023 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Project construction coordination with EPWater and milestones completion as indicated so as to not interfere with seasonal operation of the Canal WTP.
2. Insurance, Bonds, and Move-In Related Expenses, Not to Exceed 5% of Total Bid.
3. Video and photos of the construction project area.
4. Remove and dispose of approximately 125 linear feet of existing 30-inch cement lined steel pipe to include fittings and supports, one ( 1) ½-inch air release valve, four ( 4) 30-inch butterfly valves, and one (1) 30-inch venturi-type rate of flow controller.
5. Furnish and install approximately 125 linear feet of new cement lined steel pipe and approximately 20 linear feet of24-inch cement lined steel pipe to include fittings and supports.
6. Furnish and install one ( 1) 24-inch rate of flow control valve, three (3) 30-inch motor actuated butterfly valves and one (1) ½-inch air release valve.
7. Testing of new piping.
8. Structural rehabilitation and repair of the existing building and structures to include approximately 560 square feet of concrete spall repairs and rebar rehabilitation and coating, 4,800 linear feet of concrete crack repairs, 580 linear feet of expansion joint replacements, 980 square feet of Carbon Fiber reinforced Polymers.
9. Furnish and install new HVAC and exhaust systems.
10. Furnish and provide safety systems for the project as may be required.
11. Maintain “As-Built” record drawings and provide Construction Progress Photos.
12. Provide site security, dust control and site clean-up.
13. Provide project safety in accordance with all latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A.) requirements as the work dictates.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted February 22nd, 2023 at 2:30 pm, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of CHERYL MAE LABELLE BROWN a/k/a CHERYL ML BROWN, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01959, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to JANET BROWN WAGNON, Independent Executrix of the Estate of CHERYL MAE LABELLE BROWN A/K/A CHERYL ML BROWN, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of CHERYL MAE LABELLE BROWN a/k/a
CHERYL ML BROWN, Deceased
JANET BROWN WAGNON – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 14th day of February, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN JAMES HARRISON, Deceased, were issued on February 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01933, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURA MILLS HARRISON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RUPERTO RIVERA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR01867
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUPERTO RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01867, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA CANDELARIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: IRMA CANDELARIA
216 McCarthy Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated on the 10th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for IRMA CANDELARIA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-4228
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HILDEGARD L. JONES, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01876
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HILDEGARD l. JONES, Deceased, were issued on February 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01876, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH JONES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Deborah Jones
7839 Gapstow Bridge
Cincinnati, Ohio 45231
Dated the 10th of February, 2023.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for DEBORAH JONES
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (02/18/23) at (12:00 pm)
And conclude (03/07/23) at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Barbara R. Sanchez-kids classroom furniture, desk, toys, crafts, boxes)
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: HILDA REYES, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02184
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HILDA REYES, Deceased, were granted on February, 7, 2023, under Docket Number 2022-CPR02184 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CARLOS LUIS GARCIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL JAUREGUI-SANDOVAL A/K/A MIGUEL ANGEL JAUREGUI, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02126
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MIGUEL JAUREGUI-SANDOVAL a/k/a MIGUEL ANGEL JAUREGUI, Deceased, were granted on February 7, 2023, under Docket Number
2022-CPR02126 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ERIKA ARACELY DOMINGUEZ a/k/a ERIKA ARACELI JAUREGUI. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ GUERRERO, Deceased, were issued on February 10, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01833 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA GUERRERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 10th day of February, 2023
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SOFIA MONREAL WEAVER, Deceased, were issued on February 9, 2023 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01464 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LUCINA MONREAL ADAME. The address of the Independent Administrator:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselor at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2, Suite 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of February, 2023.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
IMELDA ALVAREZ LOPEZ NEGRETE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00247 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IMELDA ALVAREZ LOPEZ NEGRETE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
SANFORD CIDNEY COX, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00236 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANFORD CIDNEY COX, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs for Creation of Independent Administration, and for Letters of Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
TODD V. BREWSTER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00250 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TODD V. BREWSTER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RONALD CONNER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00227 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD CONNER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CHRISTOPHER SCOTT DUGGER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00208 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHRISTOPHER SCOTT DUGGER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ELVIA L. CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00257 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVIA L. CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LOUANNE F. HENDERSON A/K/A LOUANNE FRANKLIN HENDERSON, A/K/A LOU A. HENDERSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00248 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LOUANNE F. HENDERSON a/k/a LOUANNE FRANKLIN HENDERSON, a/k/a LOU A. HENDERSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David E. Hilles, III, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 25th day of October, 2022 against GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM6256 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Matter of The Marriage of: ROSE CAMPOS SOLORZANO and GUSTAVO ADOLFO JIMENEZ CASCO A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letter administration for the estate of STEPHEN J. ROSS, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02041 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ALICIA LOUISE MERCIK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of STEPHEN JOHN ROSS
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 9th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM V. STAHOVIAK, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2023, in Cause4 No. 2022-CPR01810 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY STAHOVIAK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 9th day of February, 2023.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that SAGRARIO FLORES, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20220113427 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas. Any persons disputing the claims of SAGRARIO FLORES must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTORIA C. ALFORD AKA VICTORIA ALFORD, Deceased, were issued on January 24, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR01430, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: BRENDA VANLEY a/k/a BRENDA ALFORD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Brenda Vanely a/k/a Brenda Alford
10712 Capt Valtr
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 9th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney for BRENDA VANELY a/k/a BRENDA ALFORD
State Bar No.: 24056172
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Suite A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 533-0009
Facsimile: (888) 301-1116
E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.
com
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CESAR ALVARADO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOLORES ZAMARRIPA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LUPE ALVARADO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOLORES ZAMARRIPA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: IGNACIO ALVARADO SR.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOLORES ZAMARRIPA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: YESENIA ALVARADO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOLORES ZAMARRIPA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALFREDO ALVARADO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of March, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOLORES ZAMARRIPA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage (MB) Permit by Salt + Honey, LLC dba Salt + Honey Bakery Café, to be located at 1125 Texas Ave., Ste 102, El Paso, El Paso, Texas. Owner of said corporation is Magdoline Asfahani Hajj.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr.,El Paso Texas 79925 on March 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Unit: E-204-Estrada
Items include: Household goods, tools, furniture, appliances
____________________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estates Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued to BRITTNEY JEAN YBARRA a/k/a BRITTNEY JEAN PRINCE upon being appointed on January 3, 2023, to serve as Independent Executrix of the Estate of JAMES ALEXANDER PRINCE, JR., under Cause No.
2022-CPR01382, in and by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
BRITTNEY JEAN YBARRA A/K/A BRITTNEY JEAN PRINCE
Independent Executrix
Estate of JAMES ALEXANDER PRINCE, JR., Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David Nevarez, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES ALEXANDER PRINCE, JR. Deceased
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of CIPRIANA GLORIA LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 6th, 2023 in Cause No. 1 pending in the Probate Court No. 2022CPR02034 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Permanent Dependent Administrator of the Estate of CIPRIANA GLORIA LOPEZ
C/O: James Kirby Read,
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of February, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ASHLEY MERCED HERNANDEZ, deceased, were issued on February 7, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02095 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to FABIAN HERNANDEZ, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TEDDIE DARRELL SHELFER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of TEDDIE DARRELL SHELFER Deceased, were granted to JULIE KATHLEEN SHELFER DELGADO and LORI COLLEEN SHELFER, on February 7, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR02163. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Co-Independent Executors, c/o Andrew B. Cartmell, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ ANDREW B. CARTMELL
State Bar No. 24124611
Attorneys for the Estate of TEDDIE DARRELL SHELFER
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of ANGEL MORENO MORENO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01927
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the estate of ANGEL MORENO MORENO, Deceased, were issued on the 7th day of February, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01927, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CECILIA MORENO GALLEGOS, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for CECILIA MORENO GALLEGOS is 4112 Tierra Patinoln, El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 9th day of February, 2023.
/s/ CECILIA MORENO GALLEGOS, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of ANGEL MORENO, Deceased
Mark H. Winton
Winton Law El Paso, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79936
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01665
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GUILLERMO AYALA, deceased: REBECCA A. MUNOZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of GUILLERMO AYALA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on January 31, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
REBECCA A. MUNOZ,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of GUILLERMO AYALA, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01404
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELADIO HERNANDEZ VALENZUELA, deceased: SIEGLINDE K. VALENZUELA, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of ELADIO HERNANDEZ VALENZUELA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on January 30, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SIEGLINDE K. VALENZUELA, independent Administrator of the Estate of ELADIO HERNANDEZ VALENZUELA, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARCELA LOPEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 9, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01926 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso county, Texas, to: MAE ZARAGOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 9th day of February, 2023.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of JOSE LUIS PACHECO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01841
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE LUIS PACHECO, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of February, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01841, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA PACHECO, Independent Executrix. The address of record for Maria Pacheco IS 10220 Niagara Falls PL, El Paso, TX 79924. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 14th day of February, 2023.
Maria Pacheco, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JOSE LUIS PACHECO, Deceased
Mark H. Winton
Winton Law El Paso, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 24129371
(915) 201-2633 Trelephone
(915) 222-8666 Fax
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RICARDO GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01965
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of RICARDO GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on November 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01965, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: Victor H. Falvey.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 10th day of February, 2023.
/s Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RAMON GONZALEZ, aka RAMON V. GONZALEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02113
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON GONZALEZ AKA RAMON V. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 7, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02113, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 El Paso County, Texas, to: MICAELA GONZALEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Micaela Gonzalez
1772 Gregory Jarvis Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79836
Dated the 10th day of February, 2023.
/s Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for MICAELA GONZALEZ
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CAROLINA ULLOA, RAMON ARTURO ULLOA, DAISY ULLOA and ABIGAIL ULLOA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01417 on the docket of said court and styled RAMON ULLOA, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Probate Will After Four Years as a Muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO M. SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 2, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02078 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: REGINA SANCHEZ. The address of the Independent Administrator:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselor at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2, Suite 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of February, 2023.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ERNESTO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 12, 2022, in cause no.
2022-CPR01216, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELISA HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator. The residence of the ELISA HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator is El Paso, El Paso County, Texas: the post offices address is:
c/o: Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St., Ste. E
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of February, 2023.
By: /s/ Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00798056
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ALEJANDRO RIOS TORRES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MARIA DELREFUGIO SALAZAR GARCIA’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Woodrow W. Bean, III on this the 17th day of December, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM7224 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of MARIA DELREFUGIO SALAZAR GARCIA and ALEJANDRO RIOS TORRES and in the Interest of A.R. and B.J.R., Minor Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ALEJANDRO RIOS JR. Date of Birth: 10/12/2011 Child’s Name: BRYAN JESUS RIOS Date of Birth: 11/19/12 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 15th day of February, 2023.
Woodrow W. Bean, III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St. Ste E
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ELVIRA G. NEVAREZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00311
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Administration for the Estate of ELVIRA G. NEVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on November 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00311, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to LILIANA NEVAREZ, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of ELVIRA G. NEVAREZ, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LILIANA NEVAREZ
Independent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Administrator
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JOSE HERNANDEZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock am of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Daniel Mena, 3233 North Piedras, El Paso, Texas 79930, on this the 2nd day of June, 2022 against JOSE HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0567 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of E.H. Minor Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Request for Temporary Orders. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELISEO HERNANDEZ Date of Birth: 11/12/2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of June, 2022.
Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX 79930
915-564-1336
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Rebecca Cortez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2022-CPR01444
On the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, appointing an Independent Executor upon the Estate of IRMA GATZKA, Deceased, were issued to VALERIE GATZKA, Independent Executor, by the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number
2022-CPR01444 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Darlene L. Herrera, whose address is 6671 Southwest Fwy, Ste 820, Houston, TX 77074.
Telephone: 713-909-4906 Fax: 833-386-0347
TX Bar Number 24118410
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of FRED HAROLD WELSCH A/K/A FRED H. WELSCH, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01181
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRED HAROLD WELSCH A/K/A FRED H. WELSCH, Deceased, were issued on the 13th day of February, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01181, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to FABIOLA WELSCH A/K/A FAVIOLA ALVIDREZ, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in Arizona is 9642 W. Donald Dr., Peoria, Arizona 85383
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 13th day of February, 2023.
/s/ FABIOLA WELSCH A/K/A FAVIOLA ALVIDREZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of FRED HAROLD WELSCH A/K/A FRED H. WELSCH, Deceased
Steven E Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
1533 Lee Trevino
Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimili
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AURA MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A AURA GARCIA MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A AURA GARCIA MIRTALA-THOMPSON A/K/A MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A MIRTA THOMPSON DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01222
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AURA MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A AURA GARCIA MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A AURA GARCIA MIRTALA-THOMPSON A/K/A MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A MIRTA THOMPSON
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of AURA MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A AURA GARCIA MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A AURA GARCIA MIRTALA-THOMPSON A/K/A MIRTALA THOMPSON A/K/A MIRTA THOMPSON, Cause Number 2022-CPR01222, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of February, 2023 to MELISSA DOWNEY A/K/A MELISSA THOMPSON DOWNEY, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF EVERADO GOMEZ-MELENDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01135
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for EVERADO GOMEZ-MELENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on 18th day of July, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01135, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTINA PENA-MORALES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARTINA PENA-MORALES
Independent Administrator of the Estate of EVERADO GOMEZ-MELENDEZ
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 9th day of February, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
L701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #CSP32-23 JOE CARO PUMP STATION REPLACEMENT
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Joe Caro Pump Station Replacement projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 7th 2023, at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The project is to construct a new JOE CARO PUMP STATION located at 8852 Echo Street in northeast El Paso. It was built in the 1950s. It initially consisted of one 4 MG steel ground storage tank and a small pump station. Later, a 4 MG concrete ground storage tank was added, the pumps were replaced, and an emergency generator was added. Currently, three pumps take suction from the tanks, and one is in-line.
The new station will have a firm capacity of approximately 2.9 MGD and a rated capacity of approximately 4.3 MGD.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted February 23rd 2023 at 10:00 am, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
Robert L. Davidson
Contract Construction Administrator
El Paso Water
Off: 915-594-5528
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Martin Monroy is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Aria Subdivision.
•We are requesting permission to increase the minimum frontage-to-depth ratio of 3 to 1.
The proposed subdivision is identified as Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Aria Subdivision (Portion of the East ½ of the Southwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 39, Block 78, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railroad Company Surveys) containing 4.9429 acres of land. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for this variance on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:30 am at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Cottonwood Springs Replat “A” is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 19, Block 1, Cottonwood Springs, El Paso County Texas, Containing 2.000 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
