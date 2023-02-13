...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Elena Grasheim
705 Texas Ave
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 25th day of August, 2021 against CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM1977 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of T.I.L.C., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: TYLER ISAAC LARUE CRANE Date of Birth: 05/01/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of December, 2022.
Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-485-9100
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ and MIGUEL HERNANDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 6th day of March, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bill D. Hicks
500 East San Antonio
Room 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/10/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1737 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Eighty-Two Thousand One Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($82,100.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced EIGHTY-TWO THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($82,100.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from MIGUEL HERNANDEZ AND MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUILLERMO GRADO Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 31st, 2022, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of Elf Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Humberto S. Enriquez
1212 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/14/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0771 on the docket of said court and styled:
INEZ MARIA BANUELAS
VS
GUILLERMO GRADO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“This is an automobile accident that occurred on February 9, 2021, in El Paso County, Texas, in El Paso County, Texas. GUILLERMO GRADO was the driver of a 2003 GMC Envoy and was on Interstate 10 traveling westbound. Ms INEZ MARIA BANUELAS was also traveling westbound on Interstate 10 when MR. GRADO made an unsafe lane change colliding into Ms. BANUELA’S vehicle causing her to lose control, spin and collide into another vehicle.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of September 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Connie J. Flores, 906 N Mesa St. 2nd Flores El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 15th day of November, 2021 against IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM6688 on the docket of said Court and entitled: in the Matter of the Marriage of: PAMELA ABELLEYRA, Petitioner and IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
Connie J. Flores
Attorney at Law
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Flores
El Paso TX 79902
915-308-1000
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of GEORGE K. CARPENTER, Deceased and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ROSA M. CARPENTER, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 6th day of March, 2023 before the Honorable 205th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway,
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
on the 8th day of November, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3385 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
MICHAEL CARPENTER, DANIEL BAST, ROBIN BRAZILL, ROXANNE LEE, ROSE MURILLO, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF GEORGE K. CARPENTER, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROSA M. CARPENTER, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 11068 Whitehall Dr., El Paso, TX 79934, and more particularly described as LOT 1, SAVE AND EXCEPT THE SOUTHERLY 5 FEET, BLOCK 6, OF NORTHTOWNE VILLAGE UNIT 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 57, PAGE 44 OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located near the intersection of Stagecoach Drive and Montana Avenue (US Hwy 62-180), El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Butterfield City Unit No. 1, Replat A, containing 1.72 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of THOMAS FRANK JENKINS, Deceased, were issued on February 1st, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR02206 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES THOMAS JENKINS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JAMES THOMAS JENKINS, Independent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS FRANK JENKINS, Deceased
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of February 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg, 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA DORA KAR A/K/A MARIA DORA HAU DE KAR A/K/A DORA DAR, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters Testamentary were granted to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as independent executor of the estate of MARIA DORA KAR a/k/a MARIA DORA HAU DE KAR a/k/a DORA KAR, deceased, on January 31, 2023 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 2022-CPR02102. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA DORA KAR a/k/a MARIA DORA HAU DE KAR a/k/a DORA KAR, Deceased
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISELA TELLEZ a/k/a ROSA ISELA TELLEZ a/k/a ISELA RIVAS TELLEZ a/k/a ISELA R. TELEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02002 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL MARIO TELLEZ a/k/a MICHAEL M. TELLEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 31st day of January, 2023.
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LUIS MUNOZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00150 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS MUNOZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Issue Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JAVIER CHAVEZ LOERA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00165 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAVIER CHAVEZ LOERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MICHAEL PAUL MARSHALL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00158 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL PAUL MARSHALL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
POK H. KIM A/K/A POK HUI KIM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00154 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of POK H. KIM A/K/A POK HUI KIM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Independent Administration Upon the estate of an intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CESAR CABRERA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00147 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CESAR CABRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
PATRICIA LOUISE GALVIN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00168 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA LOUISE GALVIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LOURDES SARACHO SAUCEDO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01840
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LOURDES SARACHO SAUCEDO, Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01840, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE REFUGIO SAUCEDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JOSE REFUGIO SAUCEDO
1699 Donna Caponi Lane
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated 1st day of February, 2022.
/s/ Ray Gutierrez
Attorney for JOSE REFUGIO SAUCEDO
State Bar No.: 24032384
11613 James Grant Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: 915-252-4199
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JESUS ANTONIO ACOSTA, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01276
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS ANTONIO ACOSTA, Deceased, were issued on September 21, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR01276, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DARLINA FLORES BROWN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DARLINA FLORES BROWN
1547 Monte Sanders Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 21st day of September 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for DARLINA FLORES BROWN
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARIA PONCE HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00186 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA PONCE HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ROBERT MICHAEL BOATWRIGHT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00193 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL BOATWRIGHT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
CARLOS ALBERTO GONZALEZ a/k/a CARLOS A. GONZALEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00164 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS ALBERTO GONZALEZ a/k/a CARLOS A. GONZALEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of CARLOS ALBERTO GONZALEZ a/k/a CARLOS A. GONZALEZ Deceased, If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DONALD LEE KROEGER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00155 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DONALD LEE KROEGER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Last Known Address: 1621 Bolton Pl. El Paso, Texas 79903. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ROBERTO ALVAREZ VARGAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00181 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO ALVAREZ VARGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
THELMA M. RODRIGUEZ A/K/A THELMA RODRIGUEZ, A/K/A THELMA FLORES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00156 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THELMA M. RODRIGUEZ A/K/A THELMA RODRIGUEZ, A/K/A THELMA FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLENE S. ABRAMS, Deceased
NO. 2022-CPR01080
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of CHARLENE S. ABRAMS, deceased: MARVIN L. ABRAMS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of CHARLENE S. ABRAMS, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on August 9, 2022, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARVIN L. ABRAMS,
Independent Executor
Estate of CHARLENE S. ABRAMS, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite C
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open February 19th at 10:00 AM and conclude March 1st at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
311 ADRIAN CHAVIRA, 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA, A19 ROBERTO MORALES, D30 MARIE TERESA CURLEE, H26 ARTHUR KIO, A13 MARIA ROBLES MENDOZA, F1 MARIA ALARCON, B12 MARIANO, C20 IDA PORTILLO, 1033 RON WEATHERS, 950 ROCIO VENZOR, 713 ARTURO CASAREZ, 334 ANTONIO MARTINEZ, 292 CYNTHIA CASTRO, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 202 MARGARET GARCIA, 130 JAMES PINEDA, 148 JOANNA ROBLES CARRASCO, 232 OCTAVIO MENDEZ, 263 NORNA HINOJOSA DE RIVERA, 286 RAMIRO CARDENAS, 812 XIOMARA ROSADO, 827 TORSO BONILLA, 902 EDDIE PORTILLO
Self -Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, chest, sectional.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELGA ERNESTINE PLANER, deceased, were issued on January 24, 2023 in Cause No. 2022-CPR02090 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to CHRISTINA NOEL SCHMIDLING, mailing address is c/o Robert C Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GUY HAUPTMAN, Deceased, were granted to ESTHER ZENGERLE on the 1st day of February, 2023 by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022-CPR01695. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARK ANTHONY BOMBACH, Deceased, were issued on January 31st, 2023 in Cause No. 2022-CPR02031 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. Al persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator for the Estate of MARK ANTHONY BOMBACH, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of February, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate of ERIK ANTHONY MOLIX, Deceased, were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00270, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELICA GRAJEDA SIMMS. All persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Claims may be presented in care of “Representative’s Attorney, Estate of ERIK ANTHONY MOLIX, Deceased, and may be presented to the Representative at the following address:
ANGELICA GRAJEDA SIMMS
Estate of ERIK ANTHONY MOLIX, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Taryn Walker, PLLC
PO Box 5126
Dallas, Texas 75208
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed this 6th day of February, 2023.
The Law Office of Taryn Walker, PLLC
By: /s/ Taryn N. Walker
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 24102622
Telephone: (469) 656-8835
Facsimile: (469) 656-3993
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
WILLIAM EFREN BROCKMOLLER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00145 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM EFREN BROCKMOLLER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
GUADALUPE CARMONA CHACON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00214 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE CARMONA CHACON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration, or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration or Receivership. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
DEBBIE A. STITES VALLES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00167 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DEBBIE A. STITES VALLES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of DEBBIE A. STITES VALLES, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RICARDO GUTIERREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01965 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Dependent Administration and Appointment of a Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LONNIE F. ELAM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00187 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LONNIE F. ELAM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs and for Letters of Independent Administration, or in the Alternative, for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WANDA VIOLA SOLON
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of WANDA VIOLA SOLON, Deceased, were granted to DOUG MARTIN SOLON on February 2, 2023, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01637. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields,
Attorney for Independent Administrator
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
GUARDIANSHIP OF LUNA PALOMA PINEDA, A MINOR
CAUSE NO.
2022-CGD00136
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Estate of LUNA PALOMA PINEDA, A Minor, were issued on December 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CGD00136, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
BELEN HORTENCIA DOMINGUEZ
7665 Wenda Way
El Paso, TX 79915
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the Matter Of The Estate of VITALINA AVITIA; Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02072
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VITALINA AVITIA, Deceased, were issued on the 18th day of January 2023, in Docket Number
2022-CPR02072, pending in the Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas to JUDITH CARAVEO A/K/A JUDITH CARABEO, Independent Executrix. The address of record for JUDITH CARAVEO A/K/A JUDITH CARABEO is 711 Big Horn Ct., Alen TX 75002.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 27th day of January 2023.
/s/ JUDITH CARAVEO A/K/A JUDITH CARABEO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of VITALINA AVITIA, Deceased
Mark H. Winton
Winton Law El Paso, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 24129371
(915) 201-2633 Telephone
(915) 222-8666 Fax
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JACQUES YVES FORTIN, A.K.A. YVES FORTIN DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2023-CPR00020
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JACQUES YVES FORTIN, A.K.A. YVES FORTIN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACQUES YVES FORTIN, A/K/A YVES FORTIN, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2023, in Cause Number
2023-CPR00020 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SCOTT JOSEPH FORTIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
SCOTTJOSEPH FORTIN
Independent Executor, Estate of JACQUES YVES FORTIN, A.K.A. YVES FORTIN, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 2nd day of February, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell& Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 7990
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESUS RAMIREZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00193 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of JESUS RAMIREZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia
Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARIO ALBERTO BILLAR and IVAN BILLAR
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00139 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of DAISY RODRIGUEZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia
Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSEPH RAY RICHARDS and DOUGLAS RICHARDS
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27 day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00171 on the docket of said court and styled AMBER RICHARDS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia
Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 9th day of January, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3231, Docket No. 2023-SO-00497, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Hernandez, a/k/a Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER: C730999000F1100
ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, LOCATED IN LOT 10, BLOCK F OF THE COLLINGSWORTH SUBDIVISION OF COLLINGSWORTH SURVEYS NOS. 13 AND 14 AND BEING DESCRIED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN DOCUMENT NO. 20040092803 FILED 10/04/2004 IN THE PROPERTY RECORDS EL PASO COUNTY.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6264 ALAMEDA AVE., EL PASO, TX 79905
The property of Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred One and 46/100 Dollars ($50,801.46), with interest and all costs of suit, against said Defendants, Maria Hernandez, AKA Raquel Hernandez, and Adrian Hernandez, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RITA I. WARSWICK, Deceased were issued on February 7, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02088 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SHAWN M. WARSWICK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of February, 2023.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VERNA MAE LYON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of VERNA MAE LYON, Deceased, were granted to ELEANOR A. SMYTH on January 24, 2023, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR02070. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields,
Attorney for Independent Executor
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO VALLES, deceased, were issued on February 6, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00028 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to FELIPA GUZMAN, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
MARTIN DEL HIERRO
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to PATRICIA DEL HIERRO, who resides at 329 Ronquillo Ln., El Paso, Texas 79907, on November 3, 2022, in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01542;. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of February, 2023.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate Of TERESA PENA A/K/A TERESA DURAN PENA, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01974
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA PENA A/K/A TERESA DURAN PENA, Deceased, were issued on the 7th day of February, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01974, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to VINCENT IVAN PENA, Independent Executor. The address of record for VINCENT IVAN PENA is 267 Cistern Way, Austin, Texas 78737.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 7th day of February, 2023.
/s/ VINCENT IVAN PENA, Independent Executor of the Estate of TERESA PENA A/K/A TERESA DURAN PENA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JOSEFINA DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on February 7th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR02132 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE LUIS PORRAS, M.D., A/K/A JOSE LUIS PORRAS, SR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JOSE LUIS PORRAS, M.D., A/K/A JOSE LUIS PORRAS, SR.
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of February, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICK McCOMBS EBERT, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the PATRICK McCOMBS EBERT, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to ANDREW PATRICK STEWART-EBERT as Independent Executor of the estate of PATRICK McCOMBS EBERT, deceased, on February 7th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00052. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ANDREW PATRICK STEWART-EBERT, Independent Executor of the estate of PATRICK McCOMBS EBERT, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY FRANCES STEWART a/k/a MARY FRANCES STEWART EBERT, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARY FRANCES STEWART a/k/a MARY FRANCES STEWART EBERT, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed were granted to ANDREW PATRICK STEWART-EBERT as Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of MARY FRANCES STEWART a/k/a MARY FRANCES STEWART EBERT, deceased, on February 7, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02110. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ANDREW PATRICK STEWART-EBERT, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of MARY FRANCES STEWART a/k/a MARY FRANCES STEWART EBERT, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO CHACON JR., Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01902 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAIME A. CHACON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Antonio Chacon, Jr.
c/o Alan D. Gluth
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of February 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of RAMON HERNANDEZ NAVA Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR02071
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON HERNANDEZ NAVA, Deceased, were issued on the 7th day of February, 2023, in Docket Number 2022-CPR02071, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SHEILA NAVA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for SHEILA NAVA is 11144 Nautical Dr., El Paso TX 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 7th, day of February, 2023.
/s/ SHEILA NAVA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAMON HERNANDEZ NAVA, Deceased
Mark H. Winton
Winton Law El Paso, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 24129371
(915) 201-2633 Telephone
(915) 222-8666 Fax
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF VICTORIA GONZALEZ A/K/A VICTORIA GONZALEZ GONZALEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01929
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VICTORIA GONZALEZ A/K/A VICTORIA GONZALEZ
GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the estate of VICTORIA GONZALEZ A/K/A VICTORIA GONZALEZ GONZALEZ, Cause Number 2022-CPR01929 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of January, 2023 to SAMUEL GONZALEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: February 1, 2023
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, SAMUEL GONZALEZ
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that SOFFIA L. WARDY was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of LORRAINE WARDY, Deceased on February 8, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00040 pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of LORRAINE WARDY, Deceased
c/o: R. Wayne Pritchard
416 N. Stanton, Suite 404
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 8th day of February 2023.
/s/ R. Wayne Pritchard
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 16340150
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2022-CPR01873
On the 30th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, appointing an Independent Administrator upon the Estate of SHARON HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued to JOSE HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2022-CPR01873 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Susan Fickert, whose address is Kreig LLC, 6671 Southwest Fwy, Ste 820, Houston, TX 77074
Telephone: 713-909-4906 Fax 866-633-3083
TX Bar Number: 24093530
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GILBERT RAMIREZ YBARRA a/k/a GILBERTO YBARRA, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GILBERT RAMIREZ YBARRA a/k/a GILBERTO RAMIREZ YBARRA, Deceased, were issued on February 7, 2023, under Docket No. 2022CPR01125 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to REYNALDO R. YBARRA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
REYNALDO R. YBARRA, Independent Administrator
Estate of GILBERT RAMIREZ YBARRA A/K/A GILBERTO RAMIREZ YBARRA, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 8, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE O. YBARRA a/k/a JOSE ORDAZ YBARRA, , Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE O. YBARRA a/k/a JOSE ORDAZ YBARRA, Deceased, were issued on February 7, 2023, under Docket No. 2022CPR01129 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to REYNALDO R. YBARRA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
REYNALDO R. YBARRA, Independent Administrator
Estate of JOSE O. YBARRA a/k/a JOSE ORDAZ YBARRA, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 8, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: WILLIAM PAUL SUTTON AND GARY STEPHEN SUTTON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00472 on the docket of said court and styled WILLIAM MONROE SUTTON Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title Over 4 Years. Pursuant to Section 258.051 of the Texas Estate Code: (a) The testator’s property will pass to the testator’s heirs if the will is not admitted to probate; and (b) the person offering the testator’s will for probate may not be in default for failing to present the will for probate during the four-year period immediately following the testator’s death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAY MELVIN ALLEN JR., A/K/A JAY M. ALLEN, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01900 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SUSAN NAVARRETTE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JAY MELVIN ALLEN JR. a/k/a JAY M. ALLEN
c/o Susan Navarrette
1556 Cherokee Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 7th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate Of RICHARD FRANK OCHOA, SR. A/K/A RICHARD FRANK OCHOA, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01972
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD FRANK OCHOA, SR., A/K/A RICHARD FRANK OCHOA, Deceased, were issued on the1st day of February, 2023, in Docket Number
2022-CPR01972, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARILYN FAYNETTE HAMPTON OCHOA A/K/A MARILYN HAMPTON OCHOA A/K/A MARILYNE FAYNETTE HAMPTON OCHOA INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR. The address of record for MARILYN FAYNETTE HAMPTON OCHOA A/K/A MARILYN HAMPTON OCHOA A/K/A MARILYNE FAYNETTE HAMPTON OCHOA is 9116 MCCABE DRIVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 1st day of February, 2023.
/s/ MARILYN FAYNETTE HAMPTON OCHOA A/K/A MARILYN HAMPTON OCHOA A/K/A MARILYNE FAYNETTE HAMPTON OCHOA, Independent Executor of the Estate of RICHARD FRANK OCHOA SR. A/K/A RICHARD FRANK OCHOA, Deceased
Prepared By:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-012
Promotional Testing Services for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department to Administer Law Enforcement Promtional Testing for the Sheriff’s Office
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Promotional Testing Services for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department to Administer Law Enforcement Promtional Testing for the Sheriff’s Office.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 9, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 23-013
Licensed Psychologist or Psychological Firm to Provide Psychological Screening for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Licensed Psychologist or Psychological Firm to Provide Psychological Screening for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Offers are due by Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFQ openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 9, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #10-23 CANAL WTP FILTER GALLERY IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Canal WTP Filter Gallery Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 2nd 2023 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Project construction coordination with EPWater and milestones completion as indicated so as to not interfere with seasonal operation of the Canal WTP.
2. Insurance, Bonds, and Move-In Related Expenses, Not to Exceed 5% of Total Bid.
3. Video and photos of the construction project area.
4. Remove and dispose of approximately 125 linear feet of existing 30-inch cement lined steel pipe to include fittings and supports, one ( 1) ½-inch air release valve, four ( 4) 30-inch butterfly valves, and one (1) 30-inch venturi-type rate of flow controller.
5. Furnish and install approximately 125 linear feet of new cement lined steel pipe and approximately 20 linear feet of24-inch cement lined steel pipe to include fittings and supports.
6. Furnish and install one ( 1) 24-inch rate of flow control valve, three (3) 30-inch motor actuated butterfly valves and one (1) ½-inch air release valve.
7. Testing of new piping.
8. Structural rehabilitation and repair of the existing building and structures to include approximately 560 square feet of concrete spall repairs and rebar rehabilitation and coating, 4,800 linear feet of concrete crack repairs, 580 linear feet of expansion joint replacements, 980 square feet of Carbon Fiber reinforced Polymers.
9. Furnish and install new HVAC and exhaust systems.
10. Furnish and provide safety systems for the project as may be required.
11. Maintain “As-Built” record drawings and provide Construction Progress Photos.
12. Provide site security, dust control and site clean-up.
13. Provide project safety in accordance with all latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A.) requirements as the work dictates.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted February 22nd, 2023 at 2:30 pm, local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
