THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JONGHO SONG, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of November, 2022, against JONGHO SONG, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 8th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SHEEBER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by AARON SETLIFF, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 25th day of January, 2022, against SHEEBER, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso county, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of September 2022, against BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent and suit being number 2022DCM5351 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, BABY GIRL ANTHONY, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child)a is as follows: Child’s Name: BABY GIRL ANTHONY Date of Birth 09/15/2022 Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of November 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” To: GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 30th day of September, 2022 against GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM5666 on the docket of said Court and entitle: In the Matter of the Marriage of: JOSE ANTONIO MARQUEZ AND GABRIELA MARQUEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of October, 2022.
David Hilles
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s Stephanie Harris
Deputy
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: NOEMI RUIZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On this the 31st day of October, 2022 against NOEMI RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM0903 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ Date of Birth: 07/18/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputuy
____________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located
at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Peyton, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Emerald Heights Unit One Replat A . containing 9.5388 Acres The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner's Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner's Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse,
Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street. Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner's Court meeting.
____________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located
at the southeast corner of Eastlake and Rojas , El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of
being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Project Williams Unit 1, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.0027 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner's Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner's Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse,
Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street. Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner's Court meeting.
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 9 PHASE I
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit 9 Phase I, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAYMOND MARK YBARRA, aka RAYMOND M. YBARRA, Deceased, were issued on November 1, 2022, in Cause No 2022-CPR01423, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCES YBARRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated October 12, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for FRANCES YBARRA
State Bar No: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: PABLO M.GARCIA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01897
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PABLO M. GARCIA, Deceased, were granted on November 28, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01897 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ELIZABETH R. GARCIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, Deceased, were issued on November 17, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00952, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GUADALUPE ADAMS HICKEY, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, Deceased. The resident address of the Independent Administratrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 22nd day of November, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: No. (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GERALD JUSTIN CRISP, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01681
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD JUSTIN CRISP, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GERALD JUSTIN CRISP, Deceased, were granted to VICTORIA CRISP on November 18, 2022, by the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number
2022-CPR01681. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Juan H. Gil, II c/o Juan H. Gil, PLLC, 909 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Juan H. Gil II, PLLC
909 E. Rio Grande Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-8760
Fax: (915) 533-4188
E-mail: jgil@juangil-law.com
/s/ Juan H. Gil II
State Bar No. 24029572
Attorney for Applicant
MIGUEL ARMANDO ESTRADA
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: NICOLA FAKHOURY, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01442
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NICOLA FAKHOURY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Of Independent Administration for the Estate of NICOLA FAKHOURY, deceased, were issued on October 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01442, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to AMIN FAKHOURY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
AMIN FAKHOURY
Independent Administrator, Estate of NICOLA FAKHOURY, Deceased
c/o Leticia Dominguez
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 544-7087 telephone
(915) 544-8305 facsimile
By: /s/ Leticia Dominguez
Leticia Dominguez
State Bar No. 00795741
Attorneys For the Estate
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDGAR VIDAL ALBA ANDRADE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00376 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDGAR VIDAL ALBA ANDRADE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Marlene Campos
Deputy
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS IBARBO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02029 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS IBARBO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
____________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT CHARLES HEH
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on November 15, 2022, probate upon the Estate of ROBERT CHARLES HEH, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR01598, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: November 21, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
____________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GILBERT ELIAS MALOOLY, SR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01347
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GILBERT ELIAS MALOOLY, SR., DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GILBERT ELIAS MALOOLY, SR., Deceased were issued on September 21, 2022, in Cause Number
2022-CPR01347 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: GILBERT ELIAS MALOOLY, JR. and GREGORY COURY MALOOLY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
GILBERT ELIAS MALOOLY JR. and GREGORY COURY MALOOLY
Independent Co-Executors, Estate of GILBERT ELIAS MALOOLY SR., Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 22nd day of November, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938, 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding will open December 11th at 10:00 AM and conclude December 21st at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 174 SONIA AYALA, 216 SAMUEL RODRIGUEZ, 216 LORENZO GOMEZ, C60 DIANA MONTOYA, 1019 ANA CASTORENA, 1090 DEREK CAMACHO, 110 ANGELICA HERNANDEZ, 916 JOSEFINA ORTIZ, A55 CELESTE MARTEL, G005 RICHARD RIVERA, D013 BLANKA OLGA TORRES, A019 OLGA DEGUIRE, F040 JEREMY CRAFT, H014 ROBERTO LUNA E035 LORENZA MARTINEZ, E020 JULIEANDREA DUTCHOVER, C027 VALERIE AVILA, A002 NADIA ALCANTAR
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bags, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc.
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS P. DORNEY, SR., Deceased, were issued on November 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01238, pending in the Probate Court No.: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: THOMAS DORNEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mark G. Briggs
Attorney at Law
3609 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 29th day of November 2022.
/s/ Mark G. Briggs
Mark G. Briggs
Attorney for Thomas Dorney
State Bar No.: 00790370
3609 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 779-0039
Facsimile: (915) 771-0271
E-mail: mark@briggslaw.org
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH SALAZAR LOPEZ A/K/A RUTH LOPEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01778
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RUTH SALAZAR LOPEZ, a/k/a RUTH LOPEZ, deceased: PATRICIA LOPEZ EHLER, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of RUTH SALAZAR LOPEZ a/k/a RUTH LOPEZ, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on November 22, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
PATRICIA LOPEZ EHLER,
Independent Executrix
Estate of RUTH SALAZAR LOPEZ a/k/a RUTH LOPEZ, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite C
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
____________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BERTHA P. SALDANA, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022CPR00688
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA P. SALDANA, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00688, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NORA MARIA SALDANA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: NORA MARIA SALDANA
7813 Santa Maria
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 19th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for NORA MARIA SALDANA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CATHERINE LOUISE ROSE FISHER a/k/a CATHERINE L. FISHER a/k/a CATHERINE FISHER a/k/a CATHERINE LOUISE FISHER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02045 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CATHERINE LOUISE ROSE FISHER a/k/a CATHERINE L. FISHER a/k/a CATHERINE FISHER a/k/a CATHERINE LOUISE FISHER, DECEASED, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Arminda Amaya
Deputy
____________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE ROACHO A/K/A JOSE ROACHO ROACHO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01541
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ROACHO A/K/A JOSE ROACHO ROACHO, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of November, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01541, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LIBORIO ROACHO, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of t he Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in California is 660 S. Fenimore Ave., Covina, California 91723. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the signed the 16th day of November, 2022.
/s/ LIBORIO ROACHO, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE ROACHO a/k/a JOSE ROACHO ROACHO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE O. GODINA A/K/A JOSE GODINA JR. A/K/A JOSE OSCAR GODINA JR. A/K/A JOSE OSCAR JR. GODINA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01323
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE O. GODINA A/K/A JOSE GODINA JR. A/K/A JOSE OSCAR GODINA JR. A/K/A JOSE OSCAR JR. GODINA, Deceased were issued on the 29th day of November, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01323, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA LUISA GODINA, Independent Executor. The address of record for MARIA LUISA GODINA is 208 Kelvin Ave., El Paso, Texas 79915. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 29th day of November, 2022.
/s/ MARIA LUISA GODINA, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE O. GODINA A/K/A JOSE GODINA JR. A/K/A JOSE OSCAR GODINA JR. A/K/A JOSE OSCAR JR. GODINA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380-Telephone
(915) 591-6201-Facsimile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.