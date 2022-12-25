NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERICK JESUS PEREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 21st day of March, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0860 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300.00) which was sized by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from ERICK JESUS PEREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Olga Rios
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JANET RUBI RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 6th day of June 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1677 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four Dollars In United States Currency ($5,334)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,334.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JANET RUBI RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LORENZO DOMINGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, Suite 201, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of August 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2304 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Two Dollars In United States Currency ($5,252)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FIFTY-TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,252.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from LORENZO DOMINGUEZ The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JUAN REYES MORALES AND fifteen thousand five hundred dollars in United States Currency ($15,500.00) Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Assistant District Attorney, Jose Castillo, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on the 23rd of August, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY (15,500.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,500.00) which was seized by the SAN ELIZARIO MARSHALS OFFICE FROM JUAN REYES MORALES. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CARLOS IBARRA, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against CARLOS IBARRA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6, of El Paso County on the 24th day of October, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0367, Docket No. 2022-SO-10605, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: W88699902503700
LOT 17, BLOCK 25, WOODLAWN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3816 FINDLEY AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3816 FINDLEY AVE., EL PASO, TX 79905
The property of Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Forty and 83/100 Dollars ($28,540.83), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE(OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY,
MERCHANT ABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-010
As-Needed Elevator Consultant Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for As-Needed Elevator Consultant Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 12, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters of guardianship for the estate of ELVIRA ANGELA OCHOA, an incapacitated person, were issued on September 29, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CGD00020, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA LORENA MARTINEZ, Guardian as guardian of the estate. The residence of Guardian is in El Paso County, Texas, and the contact address is: Guardian of the estate of ELVIRA ANGELA OCHOA, c/o John B. Bright, at Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C., Chase Bank Building, 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205, El Paso, Texas 79936-5161. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed on December 15, 2022.
/s/ Rosa Lorena Martinez
Rosa Lorena Martinez
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for Guardian
State Bar No. 02991800
E-Mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Fax: (915) 591-6201
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ROSA D. HERRERA DECEASED
NUMBER: 2022-CPR00638
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Application for Declaration of Heirship for the Estate of ROSA D. HERRERA was granted on November 30, 2022 in Docket Number 2022CPR00638 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to ROSA RAQUEL CASTILLO, Administrator of the Estate. The address of record for ROSA RAQUEL CASTILLO is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 14, 2022.
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA LEONOR HERRERA DECEASED
NUMBER: 2022-CPR00100
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Amended Application to Probate Non-Self Proving Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA LEONOR HERRERA was granted on November 30, 2022 in Docket Number 2022CPR00100 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to ROSA RAQUEL CASTILLO, Heir to the Estate. The address of record for ROSA RAQUEL CASTILLO is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 14, 2022
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for
ROSA RAQUEL CASTILLO Independent Executrix of MARIA LEONOR HERRERA
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE CALVILLO A/K/A JOSE CALVILLO, SR., DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR00833
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the estate of JOSE CALVILLO a/k/a JOSE CALVILLO, SR., Deceased, were issued on October 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00833, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon Colon
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 15th day of December 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.:24074058
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HUMBERTO SOON DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR00827
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of HUMBERTO SOON, Deceased, were issued on August 31st, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01523, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: HUMBERTO SOON JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Humberto Soon Jr.
6127 NW 2nd Cir. Apt. 93
Lincoln, Nebraska 68521
Dated the 14th day of December 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.:24074058
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR01891, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA L. PETTUS-STABLER a/k/a MARTHA LORENA PETTUS, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
Martha L. Pettus-Stabler a/k/a Martha Lorena Pettus
c/o Samuel S. Sipes
6006 N. Mesa St. Ste. 1000
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of FERNANDO SANCHEZ
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF OPAL REA PEACOCK SMITH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of OPAL REA PEACOCK SMITH, Deceased, were granted to RONALD ALLEN SMITH on December 15, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR01957. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of OPAL REA PEACOCK SMITH, Deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of AUDIE MOLINAR, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01766, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARTURO MOLINAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 12th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CHARLES FLOYD SHERWOOD, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00878, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAREN SHERWOOD WILLETT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 12th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHEILA C. REED, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01669, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICK MICHAEL REED. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 12th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIA N. DU QUESNAY a/k/a ELIA N. DUQUESNAY, Deceased, were issued on December 8, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01338, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELAINE MUNDEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 12th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF REX R. GLIMP
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of REX R. GLIMP Deceased, were granted to REXANNE GLIMP EVANS on December 15, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR02043. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of REX R. GLIMP, Deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARJORIE L. CARRASCO, Deceased, were issued on December 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01988, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID LEE CARRASCO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated: December 14, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for DAVID LEE CARRASCO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone; (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LIDUVINA TRIGUEROS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02104 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LIDUVINA TRIGUEROS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA PAULA VILLEGAS A/K/A MARIA PAULA ARONJA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02106 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA PAULA VILLEGAS a/k/a MARIA PAULA ARONJA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02133 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO EVANIER SAENZ HINOJOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGIA MAE DIXON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02131 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGIA MAE DIXON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BILL KENNETH HYDER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02115 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BILL KENNETH HYDER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Declaration of Heirship of BILL KENNETH HYDER, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LILIA ROSA LOPEZ DE FLORES A/K/A LILIA FLORES A/K/A LILIA R. LOPEZ DE FLORES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02128 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LILIA ROSA LOPEZ DE FLORES A/K/A LILIA FLORES A/K/A LILIA R. LOPEZ DE FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY MATKIN MARSHALL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RAYMOND H. MARSHALL, as independent executor of the estate of NANCY MATKIN MARSHALL, deceased, on December 15, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01879. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
RAYMOND H. MARSHALL, independent executor of the estate of NANCY MATKIN MARSHALL, deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RITA MARGARET MCKINNEY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RITA MARGARET MCKINNEY Deceased, were granted to DAVID WAYNE MCKINNEY, on December 14, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR01997. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane, P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of RITA MARGARET MCKINNEY
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JORGE ALEJANDRO GARCIA aka JORGE ALEJANDRO GARCIA ESCARCEGA, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01862, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA L. ESCARCEGA, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of December, 2022 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF EULOGIA TUTTLE, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00946
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EULOGIA TUTTLE, Deceased, were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00946, pending in the Probate Court No.: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAUL BELENGUER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Samuel Flores
Attorney at Law
3004 E. Yandell, Texas 79903
Dated the 15th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for RAUL BELENGUER
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile: (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONCEPCION M. LIMAS, Deceased, were issued on December 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01539, pending in the Probate Court No: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: YVONNE LIMAS, Independent Executrix of the Estate of CONCEPCION M. LIMAS, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of CONCEPCION M. LIMAS, Deceased
YVONNE LIMAS - Independent Executrix
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 16th day of December, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARIO ALBERTO MONTES BERUMEN, Deceased, were issued on December 13th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00752 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH HOLLO, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. HOLLO, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. HEARELL, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. MONTES, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. MONTES TREVINO, as Independent Administrator All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ELIZABETH HOLLO, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. HOLLO, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. HEARELL, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. MONTES, A/K/A ELIZABETH C. MONTES TREVINO, as Independent Administrator
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of December, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of OSWALDO CAMPOS, Deceased, were issued on December 15, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00555, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ISELA FERNANDEZ SOTO appointed DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Dependent Administrator, ISELA FERNANDEZ SOTO Estate of RAUL CARRILLO, Deceased
c/o Ricardo E. Vielledent
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated December 16, 2021.
By: /s/ Ricardo E. Vielledent
Ricardo E. Vielledent
Texas State Bar No.: 24075223
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 731-1853
Facsimile: (915) 213-2111
Attorney for Dependent Administrator
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF LIGIA SARASTY MEZA Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01928
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LIGIA SARASTY MEZA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of LIGIA SARASTY MEZA, Cause Number 2022-CPR01928 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 12th day of December, 2022 to BRYAN JAMES DEVINE, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Miranda & Maldonado, P.C.
5915 Silver Springs Dr.,
Bldg. 7
El Paso, Texas 79912
All Persons having claims against said Estte now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Miranda & Maldonado, P.C.
5915 Silver Springs Dr.
Bldg. 7
El Paso, Texas 79912
(915) 587-5000 tel.
(915) 587-5001 fax
Date: December 15, 2022 by:
/s/ Carlos G. Maldonado
Texas State Bar License No. 24098905
Com
Attorney for Independent Executor
BRYAN JAMES DEVINE
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS WILTON CHELLIS, JR. A/K/A THOMAS W. CHELLIS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02107 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THOMAS WILTON CHELLIS JR. A/K/A THOMAS W. CHELLIS, , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAFAEL BOCANEGRA SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02118 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAFAEL BOCANEGRA, SR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO VILLEGAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02105 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO VILLEGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MIKE HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02129 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIKE HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 on January 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Unit: B66 – Quevedo
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT KENNETH STRICKLAND A/K/A ROBERT K. STRICKLAND DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR01722
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT KENNETH STRICKLAND A/K/A ROBERT K. STRICKLAND
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ROBERT KENNETH STRICKLAND A/K/A ROBERT K. STRICKLAND, Cause Number 2022-CPR01722, in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 7th day of December, 2022, to DORA GARCIA STRICKLAND A/K/A DORA G. STRICKLAND, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672- FAX
Date: December 14, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor
DORA GARCIA STRICKLAND A/K/A DORA G. STRICKLAND
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTIE M. VILLARREAL, Deceased, were issued on December 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01690 in Probate Court #1 of El P:aso County, Texas, to RITA P. SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of BETTIE M. VILLARREAL
C/O Rita P. Salazar
7240 Feather Hawk Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 15th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ELODIA G. DE FLORES A/K/A ELODIA G. FLORES DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00574
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ELODIA G. DE FLORES A/K/A ELODIA G. FLORES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ELODIA G. DE FLORES A/K/A ELODIA G. FLORES, Cause Number 2022-CPR00574 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of July 2022, to LUIS FLORES JR., whose residende is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr. Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 14th day of December 2022.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for LUIS FLORES JR.
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LYDIA SIQUIEROS AND AMBER SIQUIEROS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00131 on the docket of said court and styled SEBASTIAN SIQUEIROS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: BOBBY RAY GIOVENGO and his siblings, DANNY RAY GIOVENGO and ROBYNE EVERETT STONE
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00115 on the docket of said court and styled JUSTIN LEE GIOVENGO An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO EPIGMENIO HERRERA a/k/a FRANCISCO E. HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on December 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01757 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY JOYCE WHITESIDE a/k/a JOYCE WHITESIDE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 19th day of December, 2022.
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLA J. OLIVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02127 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLA J. OLIVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES ZUG HANKS, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02141 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES ZUG HANKS, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAYMOND CLEVELAND FLYNN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02140 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAYMOND CLEVELAND FLYNN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of INEZ G. OCHOA, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01375, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: IVONNE OCHOA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for Ivonne Ochoa
State Bar No. 08130710
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MIGUEL ANGEL DE LA ROSA
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00786
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL DE LA ROSA, Deceased, were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00786 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GRACIELA DE LA ROSA, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for GRACIELA DE LA ROSA, Independent Administrator is:
GRACIELA DE LA ROSA
1224 Night Hawk Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estte which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of December 2022.
/s/ GRACIELA DE LA ROSA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL DE LA ROSA
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTIN BELTRAN, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR0165 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUAN REBOLLO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARTIN BELTRAN
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 20th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Administration for the Estate of JOSE ANGEL ROJAS, Deceased, were issued on November 16, 2022, in Case No.
2021-CPR01706 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ALICIA LOUISE MERCIK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JOSE ANGEL ROJAS
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 20th day of December 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO ISMAEL ALVAREZ RIVERA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, CRISTAL ALMARAZ’S said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Woodrow W. Bean, III on this the 9th day of September 2021 in this case numbered 2019DCM2188 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of CRISTAL ALMARAZ and ISMAEL ALVAREZ RIVERA and in the Interest of M.C.R., Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MAYA CRISTAL RIVERA Date of Birth: May 24, 2007
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of December, 2022.
Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St. Ste E
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO VICTOR MANUEL GALAVIZ QUINONEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 3rd day of March, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM1280 on the docket of said Court and styled; In the Matter of the Marriage of ERIKA GALAVIZ AND VICTOR MANUEL GALAVIZ QUINONEZ and in the Interest of A.G. and A.M.G., Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ASHLEY GALAVIZ Date of Birth: 03/24/2007 Child’s Name: AIDAN MANUEL GALAVIZ Date of Birth: 5/9/2009
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of December, 2022.
Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St. Ste E
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LINDSEY IRONFIELD Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 7th day of June, 2022 against LINDSEY IRONFIELD, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM3389 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: ALEXANDER HUSKEY and ALLYSON HUSKEY
MINOR CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ALEXANDER L. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 12/21/2005 Child’s Name: ALLYSON M. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 01/12/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of December, 2022.
Mario J. Martinez
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2638
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ALLEN BONDS DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01943
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ALLEN BONDS, Deceased were issued on November 17, 2022, in Cause No.: 2022CPR01943 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to HELEN F. BONDS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ERIBERTO SANCHEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00769
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERIBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00769, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MARY ANN MORALES
12032 Van Gogh Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of December, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristine
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-07777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
________________________________________________
Notice
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/20/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(325329) L5YACBPB5H1162803, 2017 WOLF ISLANDER $4,520.00,$861.15
(327277) 1N4AL3AP5FN923584, 2015 NISSAN ALTIMA , 0714R22-TX, $2,571.50
(328854) CAR HAULER $817.85,$796.20
(329057) 1G1ZG57B88F220012, 2008 CHEVROLET MALIB, 777SAV9 -MX,$644.65
(329040) YS3EH59G743001042, 2004 SAAB 9-5, 6XHV829-CA,$666.30
(329049) 1G1PA5SH6E7176974,2014 CHEVY CRUZ, JD4V6Z -MO,$644.65
(328673)VBKJPJ403MC299387, 2021 MOTORCYCLE, 46HPL7-MX$1,077.65
(328752) 4S4BP61C677344851,207 SUBARU OUTBACK, $991.05
(328589)KMHDU46D67U099221, 2007 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, EC99272-MX $1,164.25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.