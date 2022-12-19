THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso county, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of September 2022, against BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent and suit being number 2022DCM5351 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, BABY GIRL ANTHONY, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child)a is as follows: Child’s Name: BABY GIRL ANTHONY Date of Birth 09/15/2022 Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of November 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” To: GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 30th day of September, 2022 against GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM5666 on the docket of said Court and entitle: In the Matter of the Marriage of: JOSE ANTONIO MARQUEZ AND GABRIELA MARQUEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of October, 2022.
David Hilles
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s Stephanie Harris
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: NOEMI RUIZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On this the 31st day of October, 2022 against NOEMI RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM0903 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ Date of Birth: 07/18/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputuy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERICK JESUS PEREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 21st day of March, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0860 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300.00) which was sized by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from ERICK JESUS PEREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Olga Rios
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JANET RUBI RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 6th day of June 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1677 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four Dollars In United States Currency ($5,334)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,334.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JANET RUBI RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LORENZO DOMINGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, Suite 201, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of August 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2304 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Two Dollars In United States Currency ($5,252)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FIFTY-TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,252.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from LORENZO DOMINGUEZ The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JUAN REYES MORALES AND fifteen thousand five hundred dollars in United States Currency ($15,500.00) Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Assistant District Attorney, Jose Castillo, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on the 23rd of August, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY (15,500.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,500.00) which was seized by the SAN ELIZARIO MARSHALS OFFICE FROM JUAN REYES MORALES. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CARLOS IBARRA, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against CARLOS IBARRA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Malt Beverage Retailer’s Permit (BG) by Lazy T’s LLC dba Wine Down to be located at 10245 Socorro Rd., Socorro, Texas. Officer of said corporation Owner Rachel Torres.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6, of El Paso County on the 24th day of October, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0367, Docket No. 2022-SO-10605, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: W88699902503700
LOT 17, BLOCK 25, WOODLAWN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3816 FINDLEY AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3816 FINDLEY AVE., EL PASO, TX 79905
The property of Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Forty and 83/100 Dollars ($28,540.83), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE(OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY,
MERCHANT ABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-007
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 19, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-006
FY2023 Road and Bridge Paving Project
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY2023 Road and Bridge Paving Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 12, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JO ANN HOOVER CHAPMAN, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2022 under Docket No. 2022-CPR01235 pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas to: JASON T. CHAPMAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JASON T. CHAPMAN, Representative
Estate of JO ANN HOOVER CHAPMAN, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00040
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA ESTELA BORUNDA aka MARIA ESTELLA BORUNDA aka MARIA E BORUNDA aka MARIA BORUNDA, deceased:
LETICIA HERNANDEZ, having been appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA ESTELA BORUNDA aka MARIA ESTELLA BORUNDA aka MARIA E. BORUNDA aka MARIA BORUNDA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on December 17, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Administration within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: LETICIA HERNANDEZ, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA ESTELA BORUNDA aka MARIA ESTELLA BORUNDA aka MARIA E. BORUNDA aka MARIA BORUNDA, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 718 Espada Drive A, El Paso, TX 79912.
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
718 Espada Drive A
El Paso, Texas 79912
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASOF COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JERRY RAY SMITH A/K/A JERRY R. SMITH A/K/A JERRY SMITH DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01538
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JERRY RAY SMITH A/K/A JERRY R. SMITH A/K/A JERRY SMITH
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JERRY RAY SMITH A/K/A JERRY R. SMITH A/K/A JERRY SMITH, Cause Number 2022-CPR01538, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of November, 2022 to DEBRA LYNN ZARRET A/K/A DEBRA LYNN SMITH ZARRET, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: December 7, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
DEBRA LYNN ZARRET A/K/A DEBRA LYNN SMITH ZARRET
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARVIN LEROY FLOSI
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARVIN LEROY FLOSI, Deceased, were granted to DAVID LEWIS FLOSI on December 12, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2022-CPR01962. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARVIN LEROY FLOSI, Deceased
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTO R. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 21, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01658, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EUGENE ABRAHAM MARTINEZ appointed INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Executor, EUGENE ABRAHAM MARTINEZ
Estate of ERNESTO R. MARTINEZ, Deceased
c/o Ricardo E. Bielledent
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 12, 2022.
By: /s/ Ricardo E. Vielledent
Ricardo E. Vielledent
Texas State Bar No. 24075223
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 731-1853
Facsimile: (915) 213-2111
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DORA ISABEL LOZANO RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02096 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DORA ISABEL LOZANO RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELLA M. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02089 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELLA M. RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Appointment Of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO M. SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02078 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO M. SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Marlene Campos
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MIGUEL ANGEL GUZMAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02084 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of MIGUEL ANGEL GUZMAN, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROSA ALBINA GUILLAUME a/k/a ROSA A. GUILLAUME, were issued on December 8, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01272 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to PAUL EDMOND GUILLAUME as Independent Administrator. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
Paul Edmond Guillaume
Independent Administrator
Estate of ROSA ALBINA GUILLAUME a/k/a ROSA A. GUILLAUME, Deceased
225 E. Bethel Road
Coppell, Texas 75019-5120
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 8, 2022.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of XENA ULANI GOMEZTAGLE, an incapacitated person, were issued on December 8, 2022, in Docket No.
2017-CGD00150, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GUADALUPE LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
GUADALUPE LOPEZ
C/O MAGDA YVONNE SOTO
WARACH, SOTO & ASSOCIATES
7300 VISCOUNT STE. 101
EL PASO, TX 79925
Dated the 13th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIO AURELIO NAVARRO were issued on 12/07/2022, in docket number 2022-CPR01796, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MONIQUE ANDRE NAVARRO. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of MARIO AURELIO NAVARRO
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM M. MOYER, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01254, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOANNE M. MOYER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 6, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for JOANNE M. MOYER
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS LAZO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02087 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS LAZO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TANIA MICHELLE REYES A/K/A TANIA M. REYES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02091 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TANIA MICHELLE REYES A/K/A TANIA M. REYES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ASHLEY MERCED HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02095 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ASHLEY MERCED HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ABSALIEL ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued to YADIRA BAEZA ORTIZ on November 2, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01672, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
YADIRA BAEZA ORTIZ
Independent Administrator
11409 Ernest Road,
PO Box 243
San Elizario, El Paso County, Texas 79849
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 14th of December, 2022.
_______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ANGELICA RINCON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00783
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANGELICA RINCON, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00783, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGEL TEODORO RINCON a/k/a ANGEL RINCON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/O: ANGEL TEODORO RINCON a/k/a ANGEL RINCON
1301 Gallardo Rd.
Canutillo, TX 79835
Dated the 12th of December, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERT RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on December 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00663 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: BLANCA A. ROJAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Frim
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 8th day of December, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADOLFO CORDOVA, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01834 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MYRNA RILEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paos, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 7th day of December, 2022
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM ANTHONY SUNDERMANN, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01273, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: SYLVIA ANNETTE SUNDERMANN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 8th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MICHAEL LEE KORNER, Deceased
NO. 2022-CPR01706
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL LEE KORNER, Deceased, were granted on December 6, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01706 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: FLORESITA T. KORNER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARCELLA PEREIDA a/k/a MARCELLA M. PEREIDA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARCELLA PEREIDA a/k/a MARCELLA M. PEREIDA, were issued under Docket No.
2022-CPR01760, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RENALDO PEREIDA JR.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RENALDO PEREIDA JR. Independent Executor
Estate of MARCELLA PEREIDA. Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 12/8/22
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 - Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA ELAINE REED a/k/a PATRICIA E. REED, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01561 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to WILLIAM DAVID REED a/k/a WILLIAM REED. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, C/O Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935, within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2022.
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: GEORGE LLOYD NELSON A/K/A LLOYD NELSON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00776
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GEORGE LLOYD NELSON A/K/A LLOYD NELSON, Deceased, were granted on December 6, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00776 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: KAREN C. TONTI. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIRGINIA B. GONZALEZ A/K/A VIRGINIA BACA GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01651 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINA B. GONZALEZ A/K/A VIRGINIA BACA GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD D. SPARROW, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02068 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD D. SPARROW Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: TIFFANY YARBROUGH, KAYLA YARBROUGH, JAMES YARBROUGH JR. SHAWN YARBROUGH and ANDREW YARBROUGH, Regarding the Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title More Than Four Years Following Death in the Estate of DOROTHEA REGINA YARBROUGH, Also Known As DOROTHY R. YARBROUGH, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00435 on the docket of said court and styled DOROTHEA REGINA YARBROUGH A/K/A DOROTHY R. YARBROUGH, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title More Than Four Years Following Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The Testator’s property will pass to the testator’s heirs if the Will is not admitted to probate, and the person offering the Testator’s Will for probate may not be in a default for failing to present the Will for probate during the four-year period immediately following the Testator’s death. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR01912
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MICHAEL THOMPSON, deceased: MICHAEL THOMPSON JR., having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MICHAEL THOMPSON, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on December 5, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MICHAEL THOMPSON, JR.
Independent Executor of the Estate of MICHAEL THOMPSON, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of TERESA CAMARGO RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO GARCIA A/K/A TERESA C. RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO A/K/A TERESA A. CAMARGO GARCIA, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01207
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of TERESA CAMARGO RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO GARCIA A/K/A TERESA C. RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO A/K/A TERESA A. CAMARGO GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of December, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01207, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ERICA RAMIREZ, Independent Administrator. The address of record for ERICA RAMIREZ IS 7824 North Loop, El Paso, Texas 79915
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of December, 2022.
/s/ ERICA RAMIREZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of TERESA CAMARGO RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO GARCIA A/K/A TERESA C. RAMIREZ A/K/A TERESA AMELIA CAMARGO A/K/A TERESA A. CAMARGO GARCIA, Deceased
Prepared by:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, SUITE 205 EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380
(915) 591-6201
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MATTIE A. WAGNON, a/k/a MATTIE ANN WAGNON, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01655
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MATTIE A. WAGNON, a/k/a MATTIE ANN WAGNON, deceased: DONNA TILTON, having been duly appointed Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MATTIE A. WAGNON, a/k/a MATTIE ANN WAGNON, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1of El Paso County, Texas, on December 7, 2022, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administratrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DONNA TILTON
Independent Administratrix
Estate of MATTIE A. WAGNON, a/k/a MATTIE ANN WAGNON, deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite C
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of ANTONIO FRANCO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01324
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby that Letters Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO FRANCO, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of December, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01324, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to NANCY BROOM, Independent Administrator. The address of record for NANCY BROOM is 209 North Mesa Hills Drive, Apartment 1921, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 8th day of December, 2022.
/s/ NANCY BROOM, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ANTONIO FRANCO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/14/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(328854) CAR HAULER $687.95
(329190) 3GCEC28
K1WG122871, 1998 CHEVROLET TAHOR, ELV9647, $ 183.30
(329191)4T1BG22
KOXU894000, 1999 TOYOTA CAMRY, HEDV278-CA $313.20
329234) 1GNET16S636140042, 2003 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER EXT, DVA867A-MX, $269.90
(329261) WBAVD3376KL52747, 2006 BMW 330XI, $248.25
(329279)2C4RC1B
G4MR552711, 2021 CHRYSLER PACIFICA, 8WDX797-CA,$248.25
(329280) 1M0615EATKM020409, JOHN DEERE GOLF CART, $204.95
(329284) 3HGRM3853GG003351,2016 HONDA CR-V, EMB7982-MX ,$226.60
_______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-010
As-Needed Elevator Consultant Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for As-Needed Elevator Consultant Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 12, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
