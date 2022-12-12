THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso county, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of September 2022, against BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent and suit being number 2022DCM5351 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, BABY GIRL ANTHONY, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child)a is as follows: Child’s Name: BABY GIRL ANTHONY Date of Birth 09/15/2022 Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of November 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” To: GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 30th day of September, 2022 against GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM5666 on the docket of said Court and entitle: In the Matter of the Marriage of: JOSE ANTONIO MARQUEZ AND GABRIELA MARQUEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of October, 2022.
David Hilles
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s Stephanie Harris
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: NOEMI RUIZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On this the 31st day of October, 2022 against NOEMI RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM0903 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ Date of Birth: 07/18/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputuy
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located
at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Peyton, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Emerald Heights Unit One Replat A . containing 9.5388 Acres The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner's Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner's Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse,
Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street. Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner's Court
meeting.
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located
at the southeast corner of Eastlake and Rojas , El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of
being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Project Williams Unit 1, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.0027 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner's Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner's Court will consider the request to revise the
subdivision plat on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse,
Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street. Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court
meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner's Court
meeting.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938, 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding will open December 11th at 10:00 AM and conclude December 21st at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 174 SONIA AYALA, 216 SAMUEL RODRIGUEZ, 216 LORENZO GOMEZ, C60 DIANA MONTOYA, 1019 ANA CASTORENA, 1090 DEREK CAMACHO, 110 ANGELICA HERNANDEZ, 916 JOSEFINA ORTIZ, A55 CELESTE MARTEL, G005 RICHARD RIVERA, D013 BLANKA OLGA TORRES, A019 OLGA DEGUIRE, F040 JEREMY CRAFT, H014 ROBERTO LUNA E035 LORENZA MARTINEZ, E020 JULIEANDREA DUTCHOVER, C027 VALERIE AVILA, A002 NADIA ALCANTAR
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bags, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BERTA D. HERNANDEZ A/K/A BERTHA DELGADO HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01843
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTA D. HERNANDEZ A/K/A BERTHA DELGADO HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted on November 29, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01843 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CECILIO G. HERNANDEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERICK JESUS PEREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 21st day of March, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0860 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300.00) which was sized by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from ERICK JESUS PEREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Olga Rios
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JANET RUBI RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 6th day of June 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1677 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four Dollars In United States Currency ($5,334)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,334.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JANET RUBI RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LORENZO DOMINGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, Suite 201, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of August 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2304 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Two Dollars In United States Currency ($5,252)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FIFTY-TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,252.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from LORENZO DOMINGUEZ The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JUAN REYES MORALES AND fifteen thousand five hundred dollars in United States Currency ($15,500.00) Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Assistant District Attorney, Jose Castillo, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on the 23rd of August, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY (15,500.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,500.00) which was seized by the SAN ELIZARIO MARSHALS OFFICE FROM JUAN REYES MORALES. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TORY JOHANNSEN A/K/A TORY JEAN JOHANNSEN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02046 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TORY JOHANNSEN A/K/A TORY JEAN JOHANNSEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JUNIOR RUDY ARMENDARIZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00077 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person of DESTINY LILY ARMENDARIZ, An Alleged Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Permanent Guardianship of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CARLOS IBARRA, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against CARLOS IBARRA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of GUILLERMO ADAME, SR., A/K/A GUILLERMO ADAME, Deceased, were issued on November 22nd, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01456 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LARRY ADAME. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LARRY ADAME, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GUILLERMO ADAME, SR., A/K/A GUILLERMO ADAME
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 29th day of November, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: GREGORIA CALVILLO DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR01712
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GREGORIA CALVILLO, Deceased, were issued on November 30, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01712, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS ARMANDO AGUIANO. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: December 1, 2022
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of GREGORIA CALVILLO
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA SORIA DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR02127
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA SORIA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Independent Administration were issued on the Estate of MARIA LUISA SORIA, Cause Number
2021-CPR02127, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 22nd day of November, 2022 to JOSE LUIS SORIA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: November 29, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar Nicense No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, JOSE LUIS SORIA
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO JESUS ARRIAGA, Deceased, were issued on November 30, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01582 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ISAAC A. GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LORENZO JESUS ARRIAGA
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 2nd day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE MENA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR01429
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ENRIQUE MENA, Deceased, were issued on or about November 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01429, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CONNIE MENA MACIAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 1st day of December 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B. El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone:
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
Attorney for CONNIE MENA MACIAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DANIEL JOHN SATTELMEIER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL JOHN SATTELMEIER, Deceased, were issued on November 29, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01749, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DARLENE BELLE SATTELMEIER, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DANIEL JOHN SATTELMEIER, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 2nd day of December, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: No.: (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.: (915) 593-3896
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIANO C. DURAN, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01239, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA M. PRENDIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of PATSY JEAN WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00807, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAROLYN A. WILLIAMS BERRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUAN GUILLERMO CASIMIRO, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01271, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GUILLERMO ALEXIS CASIMIRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EFREN ISAIAS NERI DE LA PAZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02053 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EFREN ISAIAS NERI DE LA PAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And Letters Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUANA ARELLANO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02056 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUANA ARELLANO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALBERTO RAMIREZ A/K/A ALBERTO RAMIREZ SR. Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00036
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ALBERTO RAMIREZ A/K/A ALBERTO RAMIREZ SR., Deceased, were issued on the 1st day of December, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00036, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TONY RAMIREZ, Independent Administrator. The address of record for TONY RAMIREZ is 14391 Early Morn Ave., El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 1st day of December, 2022.
/s/ TONY RAMIREZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ALBERTO RAMIREZ A/K/A ALBERTO RAMIREZ, SR., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: KAREN LENORE NEWMAN, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01585
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of KAREN LENORE NEWMAN, Deceased, were granted on November 30, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01585 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARJORIE NEWMAN COLEMAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of WANDA AGNES HUNGER CHAMPIE JENSEN, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01055, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CLARK L. CHAMPIE, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DONNA J. SNYDER, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01953
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONNA J. SNYDER, Deceased, were granted on December 6, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01953 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MICHAEL WYATT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT IOZIA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01576
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT IOZIA, Deceased, were granted on December 6, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01576 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LUZ IOZIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BENDEE JUNE PIERCE, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01948
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BENDEE JUNE PIERCE, Deceased, were granted on December 6, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01948 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SKYLAR ANN PIERCE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA DURAN, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01676 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA DIANE MORALES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Manuela Duran
c/o Sandra Diane Morales
4253 Hampshire Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Malt Beverage Retailer’s Permit (BG) by Lazy T’s LLC dba Wine Down to be located at 10245 Socorro Rd., Socorro, Texas. Officer of said corporation Owner Rachel Torres.
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER LEE JACKSON, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01964
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WALTER LEE JACKSON, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of December, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01964, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSANA DELFIN A/K/A ROSANA DELFIN JACKSON, Personal Representative. The address of record for ROSANA DELFIN A/K/A ROSANA DELFIN JACKSON is 10217 Singapore Ave., El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of December, 2022.
/s/ ROSANA DELFIN A/K/A ROSANA DELFIN JACKSON, Personal Representative of the Estate of WALTER LEE JACKSON, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: JACK MANN DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER 2022CPR01236
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACK MANN, Deceased, were issued on November 30, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01236 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL MANN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MICHAEL MANN
7930 W. Hwy. 68 #198
Golden Valley, Arizona 86413
Dated the 6th day of December 6, 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for MICHAEL MANN
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ESTHER M. ACEVEDO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01775
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTHER M. ACEVEDO, Deceased, were issued on December 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01775, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARITA MONTENEGRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Margarita Montenegro
11908 Oak Crossing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 6th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for MARGARITA MONTENEGRO
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
...
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6, of El Paso County on the 24th day of October, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0367, Docket No. 2022-SO-10605, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: W88699902503700
LOT 17, BLOCK 25, WOODLAWN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3816 FINDLEY AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3816 FINDLEY AVE., EL PASO, TX 79905
The property of Christopher Corral and Stephanie M. Corral will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Forty and 83/100 Dollars ($28,540.83), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE(OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY,
MERCHANT ABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNEST JAMES SHULL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNEST JAMES SHULL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Dependent Administration and Letters of Administration and Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DENISE C. PUSTELNIAK, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01397
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DENISE C. PUSTELNIAK, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01397, pending in Probate Court 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GWENDOLYN NADELLE WEST. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Tracy C. Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 6th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Tracy Almanzan
Tracy C. Almanzan
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 24049449
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-3889
Facsimile: (915) 440-3071
E-mail: tracy@almanzanlaw.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: MANUEL NEVAREZ DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01475
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MANUEL NEVAREZ, Deceased were issued on November 9, 2022, in Cause No.: 2021CPR01475 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BLANCA CASTILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MANUEL R. GARCIA, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01299
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MANUEL R. GARCIA, Deceased were issued on August 25, 2022, in Cause No.: 2022CPR01299 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROWENA GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF SUE RAE GARNETT as Independent Administrator of the estate of BARRY STEVEN GARNETT, Deceased (hereinafter, the “Estate”).
Pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Matters of Probate, Cause No. 2021-CPR01637.
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE:
WHEREAS, on the 30th day of November 2022, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso county, Texas, SUE RAE GARNETT duly qualified as the Independent Administrator of the Estate. Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate were granted to SUE RAE GARNETT and this notice is to notify all persons having claims against the Estate to present same to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Any person indebted to the Estate is hereby notified to pay same to the undersigned, to wit:
SUE RAE GARNETT, as Independent Administrator of the estate of BARRY STEVEN GARNETT, Deceased
c/o: Michael S. Browning, P.C.
12350 Autumn Vista Street, Suite 200
San Antonio, Texas 78249
Dated the 7th day of December, 2022.
...
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-007
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 19, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/6/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(325329)L5YACBPB5H1162803, 2017 WOLF ISLANDER,$4,216.90
(328859)JHLRD2849YC004091,2000 HONDA CR-V,6SQF321-CA, $508.05
(327277)1N4AL3AP5FN923584, 2015 NISSAN ALTIMA ,0714R22-TX, $2,268.40
(328854) CAR HAULER,$514.75
(328576)2C4RDGEG8ER321016,2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN,DVZ176B-MX,$493.10
(329057) 1G1ZG57B88F220012, 2008 CHEVROLET MALIB, 777SAV9 -MX $341.55
(329163)3VWLW6AJXEM2999942, VOLKS JETTA, $183.30
(328890)3LNHM28T19R634945, 2009 LINCOLN MKZ,62431A2-TX,$464.77
(329036)5XYZUDLB1GG315653, 2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE, $313.20
(329040)YS3EH59G743001042, 2004 SAAB 9-5, 6XHV829-CA,$313.20
(329049) 1G1PA5SH6E7176974,2014 CHEVY CRUZ, JD4V6Z -MO, $291.55
(329050)5FNRL38707B433024,2007 HONDA ODYSSEY, 280913T-TX, $291.55
(329061)1N4BL4BV3MN382166, 2021
NISSAN ALTIMA,BYG8235-WA,$291.55
(328673)VBKJPJ403MC299387,2021 MOTORCYCLE,46HPL7-MX$796.20
(328752)4S4BP61C677344851,207 SUBARU OUTBACK, $709.60
(328589)KMHDU46D67U099221, 2007 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, EC99272-MX$ 882.80
...
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-006
FY2023 Road and Bridge Paving Project
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY2023 Road and Bridge Paving Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 12, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.