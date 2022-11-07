THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERIK LUCKY FARRIAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BETTY DENISE McCONAUGHY’S, said Amended petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ray Gutierrez on this the 12th day of August, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM4489 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of J.L.F. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDEN LIAM FARRIAS Date of Birth: March 19, 2009 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 6th day of October, 2022.
Ray Gutierrez
Attorney at Law
11623 James Grant Dr.
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: RODOLFO VILLALVA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, PAOLA ROOSMALEN and CHRISTOPHER ROOSMALEN’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3528 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SEBASTIAN VILLALVA Date of Birth: 06/14/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Suite 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street,
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 26th day of May, 2022 against VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM0485 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of: L.L. A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: LINDA YVETTE LARA Date of Birth: 11/12/2013 The offices executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ALBERTO CRUZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against ALBERTO CRUZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF DONA ANA THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY GABRIELA ELENA MORENO
NO. SA-2022-00019
JUDGE DURAN
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
SAMUEL SOLANO, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, Texas, will hereby take notice that on June 28, 2022, a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-SA-2022-19 on the docket of said court, praying for adoption of the minor child, X.Z.M.C. SAMUEL SOLANO will further take notice that he is required to file a reply to the Petition for Adoption within 30 days or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioners request for adoption of the minor child X.Z.M.C. Petitioners Attorney is RAMON HERNANDEZ, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government zzzzCode 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Windermere Avenue, near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Asbury Street, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as being a Replat of the West Half of Lot 4, Gateway Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 8.48 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ABID ANWAR MALIK a/k/a ABID A. MALIK a/k/a ABID MALIK, Deceased were issued on October 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01180 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to AMBREEN SHAHID. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, C/O Paul J. Kubinsky, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of October, 2022.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD FRANCIS SCHOONOVER, SR., were issued on September 14, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01198 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to EDWARD FRANCIS SCHOONOVER, JR., mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DEL ROSARIO RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued to SANDRA MARGARITA PADILLA on October 3, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR01490, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Sandra Margarita Padilla
Independent Executrix
415 Montreal Circle
Socorro, Texas 79927-4311
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 27th of October, 2022.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NINETTE ELIZABETH FERNANDEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executor were granted to JEANETTE MARIE FERNANDEZ NKA JEANETTE MARIE SCOTT, as Independent Executor of the Estate of NINETTE ELIZABETH FERNANDEZ, deceased, on October 12, 2022 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01557. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79915.
JEANETTE MARIE FERNANDEZ NKA JEANETTE MARIE SCOTT, Independent Executor of the Estate of NINETTE ELIZABETH FERNANDEZ, deceased
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VOELIA JEANNE THOMPSON a/k/a VOELLA JEANNE THOMPSON, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2022, in cause No.
2022-CPR00841 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARK AUSTIN THOMPSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of October, 2022.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS YANEZ JR. a/k/a LOUIS YANEZ, JR., Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01289, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANDRE RENE YANEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Scott C. Faciane
THE FACIANE LAW FIRM, LP
4916 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Forth Worth, Texas 76107
Dated the 27th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Scott C. Faciane
Scott C. Faciane
The Faciane Law Firm, LP
State Bar No.: 24032039
4916 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Telephone: (817) 335-4747
Facsimile: (817) 698-9401
Attorney for ANDRE RENE YANEZ
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA ZAVALA HERRERA, Deceased, Cause No.
2022-CPR00814, were issued on October 27, 2022, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to EDWIN DELGADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for EDWIN DELGADO
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM MARTIN WEBB, were issued on October 25, 2022 in Cause No. 2017-CPR01389 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to MELISSA FAYE WEBB, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE ESTATE OF HECTOR LUGO DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00702
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR LUGO, Deceased, were issued on or about August 24, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00702, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ESMERALDA LUGO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/O: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 27th day of October 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
State bar No. 24098908
Attorney for ESMERALDO LUGO
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA C. LEHMAN A/K/A VERGINIA LEHMAN, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01501
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA C. LEHMAN a/k/a VIRGINIA LEHMAN, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01501, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: AUDREY ANN LEHMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Audrey Ann Lehman
1148 Plum Street
Sharon, PA, 16146
Dated the 27th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for AUDREY ANN LEHMAN
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF EARL R. ARCHER ALSO KNOWN AS EARL RALPH ARCHER, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01079
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EARL R. ARCHER a/k/a EARL RALPH ARCHER, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01079, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DIANNE NIXON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Dianne Nixon
2324 Conservatory Pt.
Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918
Dated the 27th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for DIANNE NIXON
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JOHN R. ROVIN, Deceased, were issued on September 9th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR01286 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOHN R. ROVIN
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of October, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg, 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-03697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE LUIS MENDOZA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01660
NOTICE OF FILING PUBLISHER’S AFFIDAVIT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Comes now, Stephen H. Nickey, Attorney for Applicant, and submits the Publisher’s Affidavit from the El Paso, Inc., and Notice to Creditors with regard to citation by publication.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Stephen H. Nickey P.C.
1201 N. Mesa
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-6900
By: /s/ Stephen H. Nickey
Texas State Bar No. 15014225
Attorneys for Applicant
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF: ALBERTO ACOSTA Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00187
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ALBERTO ACOSTA, deceased, were issued on May 18, 2022 in Docket Number
2021-CPR00187, pending in the PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, to MARIA DEL REFUGIO ACOSTA.
All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 26th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Ray Velarde
Ray Velarde
Attorney for Applicant
1216 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-6003
(915) 542-2310 Fax
State Bar No. 20539950
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF: ALBERTO ACOSTA Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00188
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of: ASCENCION ACOSTA, deceased, were issued on May 18, 2022 in Docket Number
2021-CPR00188, pending in the PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, to MARIA DEL REFUGIO ACOSTA.
All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 26th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Ray Velarde
Ray Velarde
Attorney for Applicant
1216 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-6003
(915) 542-2310 Fax
State Bar No. 20539950
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of KENNETH JOHN GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issue don July 14, 2022, Cause No.
2022-CPR00526, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JACOB GUTIERREZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of KENNETH JOHN GUTIERREZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of KENNETH JOHN GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
JACOB GUTIERREZ- Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Dated the 19th day of October, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.,
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.Storage Treasures.com. Montwood Self Storage is located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open November 18th at 9:00 am and conclude November 28th at 9:00am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: Jose J. Celis-Ortiz, boxes & totes with unknown items, misc. tools. Erica K. Williams, boxes & totes with unknown items.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA V. MIRANDA, Deceased, were issued on October 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01379, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LEOPOLDO A. MIRANDA JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stewart W. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Stewart W. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JULIETA RUIZ ACOSTA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JULIETA RUIZ ACOSTA, Deceased, were issued on October 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01762, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YVONNE ACOSTA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JULIETA RUIZ ACOSTA, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 26th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone No.: (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUIS ALVAREZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00672
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAISNT THE ESTATE OF LUIS ALVAREZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of LUIS ALVAREZ, Cause Number 2022-CPR00672 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 11th day of October, 2022 to BRIANA NID MINJAREZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: October 26, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
BRIANA NID MINJAREZ
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
In the Matter of the Estate of HELGA POLLOCK, Decedent.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF HELGA POLLOCK
Administration of the estate of HELGA POLLOCK, decedent, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on July 21, 2022, by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Case No.
2022-CPR00867, styled In the Matter of the Estate of HELGA POLLOCK. Administration of the estate is not pending in that court.
All persons having claims against the estate are notified to present those claims in writing to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 27, 2022
Theresa Knoch
219 E. Mills #3
El Paso, Texas 79940
Executor, ESTATE OF HELGA POLLOCK, DECEDENT
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
In the Matter of the Estate of HECTOR J RODRIGUEZ, Decedent.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF HECTOR J RODRIGUEZ
Administration of the estate of HECTOR J RODRIGUEZ, decedent, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on July 13, 2022, by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Case No.
2021-CPR00573, styled In the Matter of the Estate of HECTOR J RODRIGUEZ.
Administration of the estate is now pending in that court
All persons having claims against the estate are notified to present those claims in writing to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 27, 2022
Jose R. Rodriguez
219 E. Mills #3
El Paso, Texas 79940
Executor, ESTATE OF HECTOR J RODRIGUEZ, DECEDENT
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso TX 79938, 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open November 20th at 10:00 AM and Conclude November 28th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: G15 SAUL MACIAS F23 RACHEL BAILEY D52 KATHLEEEN RODRIGUEZ A19 OLDGA DEGUIRE G05RICHARD RIVERA D13 BLANCA TORRES 268 OFELIA HASTINGS 1127 MANUEL CONTRERAS
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bags, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Retail Dealer’s On-Premise License (BE) (Malt Beverage) for Tarahumara Mexican Food LLC dba Tarahumara Mexican Food at 1495 George Dieter Dr Suite 201 El Paso, TX 79936.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SANTIAGO CHAVEZ, DECEASED
NO.: 2022-CPR00689
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANTIAGO CHAVEZ, Decedent, were issued July 26, 2022, under Coase No. 2022-cPR00689, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to VIOLET MAE CHAVEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
VIOLET MAE CHAVEZ,
Estate of SANTIAGO CHAVEZ, Deceased
c/o Jaime A. Villalobos, Attorney at Law
1731 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 31, 2022
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Jaime A. Villalobos
Jaime A. Villalobos
Attorney for VIOLET MAE CHAVEZ
Independent Executrix of Estate of SANTIAGO CHAVEZ
State Bar No. 00785151
1731 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 541-8800
Fax (915) 541-8802
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN BYRNE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01878 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN BYRNE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO W. MONTEROS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01859 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO W. MONTEROS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SHARON HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01873 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SHARON HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Texas Estates Code Section 401.003(a) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN ORLANDO PENA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01883 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN ORLANDO PENA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceeding to Declare Heirship and for Temporary Administration and Appointment of Temporary Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAUDIA NEVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01887 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CLAUDIA NEVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL MORGAN IVEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01860 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL MORGAN IVEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Independent administration and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GUSTAVO G. GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 25, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00345 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ORALIA GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 1st day of November, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of FRANCISCO EDUARDO SOLIS, Deceased, were issued on August 29th, 2022 in Cause No. 2020CPR00900 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 31st day of October, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DORA LUISA CASTANEDA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DORA LUISA CASTANEDA, Deceased, were issued on October 25, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01478, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DELFINA C. NAJERA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DORA LUISA CASTANEDA, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 31st day of October, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone No.: (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CLARA M. NESOM, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CLARA M. NESOM, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01768, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESSE GRIJALVA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of CLARA M. NESOM, DECEASED. The residence of the Independent Administrator is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 31st day of October, 2022.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of FERNANDO NARRO, a/k/a FERNANDO G. NARRO, Deceased, were issued on August 17th 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR01038 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FERNANDO NARRO, JR., a/k/a FERNANDO NARRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
FERNANDO NARRO JR., A/K/A FERNANDO NARRO
C/O: James Kirby Read
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 31st day of October, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANNETTE LYNN FRANCO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00567
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the Estate of ANNETTE LYNN FRANCO deceased, were issued on October 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00567, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, El Paso county, Texas, to: DANIEL FRANCO. The residence of DANIEL FRANCO, independent Administrator/Executor of the Estate of ANNETTE LYNN FRANCO is 1118 Nevada Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902. The address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 11/1/2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Max Danie Munoz
Attorney for Daniel Franco
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 838-7777
Fax: (915) 5330-7298
TBN: 14670228
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JANET LEE BROWN LYON DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01368
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANET LEE BROWN LYON, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01368, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEREK MICHAEL BROWN LYON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 6th day of September, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERESA ORTEGA A/K/A TERESA URENO ORTEGA, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01623
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA ORTEGA A/K/A TERESA URENO ORTEGA, Deceased, were issued on the 31st day of October, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01623, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSA PACHECO A/K/A ROSA MARIA PACHECO, Independent Executor.
The address of record for ROSA PACHECO A/K/A ROSA MARIA PACHECO is 9020 SINALOA, EL PASO, TEXAS 79907.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 31st day of October, 2022.
/s/ ROSA PACHECO A/K/A ROSA MARIA PACHECO, Independent Executor of the Estate of TERESA ORTEGA A/K/A TERESA URENO ORTEGA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: AURORA RAPP AND CURTIS ALLEN RAPP
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00085 on the docket of said court and styled The Guardianship of the Person Only of SUSAN KAY RAPP, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE AUCTION
VINTON SELF STORAGE will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located at 8270 Doniphan Dr., Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property being sold belongs to the following tenants: Diego Candelas, Rebecca Anderton, Adriana Navarette, Nuin Quintana, Michael Anchondo, Victor Gomez, Christian Showers and Sergio Candelas.
Property is as follows: Household Furniture, Two Non-Running Cars and Running Truck.
Please call our office for any questions Monday-Saturday 9AM – 5PM at (915) 886-2777
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
On the June 27th 2022, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARIA DOLORES CORRAL, Deceased, were issued to ROBERTO CORRAL JR., Independent Executor by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County Texas in Cause Number 2022-CPR00714 pending upon the docket of Said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Roberto Corral Jr., c/o Corral Firm whose address is P.O. Box 4093, Houston, Texas 77210.
Telephone: 713-770-6999.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: HERMILDA M. MENDOZA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01296
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HERMILDA M. MENDOZA, Deceased, were granted on November 1, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CR01296 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RODOLFO MENDOZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA GUILLEN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00809
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA GUILLEN, Deceased, were issued on October 31, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00809, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to DOUGLAS E. DILL, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of PATRICIA GUILLEN, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DOUGLAS E. DILL
Independent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney At Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERT L. O’BRIEN JR. were issued on September 30, 2022, in docket number
2022-CPR00356, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EILEEN O’BRIEN. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of ROBERT L. O’BRIEN JR.
c/o Joel A. Norris
4545 Bissonnet St
Suite 298
Bellaire, TX 77401
/s/ Joel A. Norris
Joel A. Norris
Attorney for Administrator of the Estate of ROBERT L. O’BRIEN JR.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01461
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RUBEN HERNANDEZ also known as RUBEN HERNANDEZ TANNER, deceased: ADRIAN PUEBLA HERNANDEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of RUBEN HERNANDEZ, also known as RUBEN HERNANDEZ TANNER deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on October 31, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law at the following address:
ADRIAN PUEBLA HERNANDEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of RUBEN HERNANDEZ, also known as RUBEN HERNANDEZ TANNER, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02137
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ADRIANA HERNANDEZ also known as ADRIANA GONZALEZ CHAVEZ, deceased: ADRIAN PUEBLA HERNANDEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of ADRIANA HERNANDEZ also known as ADRIANA GONZALEZ CHAVEZ deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on October 31, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law at the following address:
ADRIAN PUEBLA HERNANDEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of ADRIANA HERNANDEZ also known as ADRIANA GONZALEZ CHAVEZ, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DEBORAH SALOME, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01610
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DEBORAH SALOME, Deceased, were granted on October 26, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01610 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BRIAN SALOME. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MICHELE H. BIENACKI, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01521
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHELE H. BIENACKI, Deceased, were granted on October 25, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01521 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RICHARD BIERNACKI. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GISELA HOFFMANN a/k/a GISELA ANNA LUIS HOFFMANN a/k/a GISELA ALUISA HOFFMANN a/k/a GISELA STAECK HOFFMANN, Deceased, were issued on November 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01668 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SONYA HOFFMANN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 2nd day of November, 2022.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES D. HALL JR. A/K/A JAMES DAVID HALL, JR. A/K/A JAMES D. HALL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01422
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES D. HALL JR. A/K/A JAMES DAVID HALL, JR. A/K/A JAMES D. HALL
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JAMES D. HALL JR. A/K/A JAMES DAVID HALL JR. A/K/A JAMES D. HALL, Cause Number 2022-CPR01422 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 20th day of October, 2022 to CARMEN YOLANDA HALL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: November 1, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, CARMEN YOLANDA HALL
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-003
Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 1, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/1/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(328072) 1FA6P8TH
2M5116160, 2021 FORD
MUSTANG, 8VLB057
$644.65
(328060) 3N1AB61E
58L721279, 2008 NISSAN SENTRA, EKY8806 $666.30
(327736)JTHBA30
G145027431,
2004 LEXUS ES330,
6NXE090,$1,056.00
(324074)1GNEC1
3R6XJ31980, 1999 CHEVROLET TAHOE,F79ALH-MX, $ 4,346.80
(328352)1FMRU17
L53LA29946, 2003 FORD EXPEDITION, 8AVX637-CA $313.20
(328232)JN8AZ08W45W407850, 2005 NISSAN MURANO, 855SKG9-MX $ 493.10
(326289)4T1BF3EK
XBU773021, 2011 TOYOTA CAMRY,0932X52-TX $2,398.30
(328443) 2HJYK16
599H900275, 2009 HONDA RIDGELINE, $204.95
(328369) 3VWPF71
K26M793343, 2006 VOLKSWAGON JETTA, $291.55
(328386) 2D4RN5D
G1BR678779, 2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, 1502L96-TX $319.90
(328413) WAUACFF
8F1002658,2015 AUDI A3, R4V3NN-CA$276.62
(328419) 3N1CN7AP
4DL824615, 2013 NISSAN VERSA, B20SAU1-MX,$276.90
(327440) 1FAHP2E8
66DG175560, 2013 FORD TAURUS, RTC3783-TX
(327844)KSR0320
000483,TOYOTA PICKUP, $276.60
399.80
