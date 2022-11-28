THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 26th day of October, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso (Intervenor), vs. Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX1129, Docket No. 2022-SO-10500, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
ACCT NO. R215-999-0150-6300; LOT 32, BLOCK 15, RANCHLAND HILLS #4, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE FIRST REVISED MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 735, DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
The property of Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Five and 38/100 Dollars ($35,965.38), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JONGHO SONG, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of November, 2022, against JONGHO SONG, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 8th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SHEEBER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by AARON SETLIFF, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 25th day of January, 2022, against SHEEBER, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 12445 North Loop Road, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replated. The subject property is legally described as REPLAT OF LOT 2, BLOCK 1, ATHENA WEST SUBDIVISION REPLAT “E”, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, CONTAINING 0.7782 ACRES +/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Gateway West Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 1 – Lot 6, Lagos del Este Replat B Subdivision El Paso County, Texas, Being a Replat of Lots 1, 3 and 4 Lagos del Este Subdivision Replat “A” Containing 14.37 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s line. Sale to be held at BASSETT SELF STORAGE PARK, 6565 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, TX 79925. At 9:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants. Diaz Alan: tower fan flat screen TV 36” 6 boxes 2 totes 3 bags with contents. Quevedo Joe: file cabinet metal shelving, camping stoves, sleeping bags, military surplus misc. Serrato Pedro: tire, weed eater, paint & concrete supplies, roof shingles yard tools 1 tote, cooler misc. Rodriguez David: 2 black trash bags with contents, suitcase etc. Sanchez Alejandro: 8 large boxes, recalling love seat, Queen, King bed rails etc. Gonzales Wayne Approx. 36 boxes, 8 tots, bull horns end tables & coffee table, side hairs household goods. Ortiz Salvador part of a sofa sectional, treadmill, 3 floor fans, stroller playpen, walker 5 totes, 3 bags, wood foldable door, toddler toys etc. Rodriguez Paul: football table, old big screen TV doors, portable A/C Miller Lite Bar Light, blinds dresser, 2 camping chairs 7 boxes. Halloween décor, chain saw 2 speakers etc. The public is invited to attend be Bassett Self Storage management team Dated this 14th day of November 2022.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (11/20/22) at (12:00 pm) and conclude (12/06/22) at (10:00) am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Blanca Topete – kid classroom furniture, desk, toys, crafts, boxes)
(Irma Gamboa – 7 bikes 70 in tv, bed)
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasure.com Bidding will open on or around 11/09/22 and will conclude on 12/05/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Arath Nunez.
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to Abel K. Oclinaria, Jessica Williams, Andrea Garrison, Natalie Gomez, and Amanda Herrera.
923 Hawkins, El Paso TX 79915: Units belonging to Alejamdro Miranda and Maria Sanchez.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Units belonging to Davis S. Kolubah, George Watson, Raymond J. Kocher, Anna Tomassini, Victor Beltran, Ricardo Castillo, and Brandon Holcomb.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936; Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, Gabriela P. Villareal, Chris Gonzales, Joel Sancho, Jesus Ramirez.
11425 Pellicano El Paso TX Unit belonging to Zacharius Baldwin.
932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Unit belonging to Albert Ruvalcaba
7180 Westwind, El Paso TX 79912 Units belonging to Fernando Zamora
3600 Wooster, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Jeffrey Lemon
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Jiame Zapien, Blanca Bayona, Maria Najera, Patricia Garcia, Fernando Rivas-Neri, and Alexis Martinez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Luis Simental Sr., Raymond D. Collazo, Daniel Serrano, and Maria A. Montes.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-004
Mailing and Presorting Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Mailing and Presorting Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 22, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1
STORAGE OFFICE SITE DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Paseo Del Este Municipal Utility District No.1 (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 Storage office Site Development Plan.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: “Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 Storage Office Site Development to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Paseo Del Este Municipal Utility District No.1 as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
...
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-005
Alcohol Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 5, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required.
Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF RITA F. SLUSSER, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of RITA F. SLUSSER, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to STEPHEN A. LEON as Independent Executor of the estate of RITA F. SLUSSER, deceased, on November 14th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01638. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to STEPHEN A. LEON, Independent Executor of the estate of RITA F. SLUSSER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN A. COPPENBARGER, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01535
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of HELEN A. COPPENBARGER, deceased: WILLIAM CLARK COPPENBARGER, MARK ALLEN COPPENBARGER and DAVID CHARLES COPPENBARGER, having been duly appointed Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of HELEN A. COPPENBARGER, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on November 16, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Co-Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
WILLIAM CLARK COPPENBARGER
MARK ALLEN COPPENBARGER
DAVID CHARLES COPPENBARGER,
Independent Co-Executors
Estate of HELEN A. COPPENBARGER, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri Suite C
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PASCUAL A. SANCHEZ, were issued on October 27, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01624 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ANA MARIA ONTIVEROZ, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHIRLEY A. MANIS, Deceased, were issued on November 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01664, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RENEE ZACHARY a/k/a LENA R. ZACHARY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 17th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MANUEL SILVA, Deceased, were issued on November 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01063 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTINA SILVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 16th day of November, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO PRIETO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01631
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of FRANCISCO PRIETO, Deceased, were issued on the 10th, day of November, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01631, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DELIA ALVAREZ, Independent Executrix. The address of record for DELIA ALVAREZ is 148 Lago Lindo Dr. Horizon City, Texas 79928. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 17th day of November, 2022.
/s/ DELIA ALVAREZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of FRANCISCO PRIETO, Deceased
Mark H. Winton
Winton Law El Paso, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 24129371
(915) 201-2633 Telephone
(915) 222-8666 Fax
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMON S. MENDOZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01967 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMON S. MENDOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABIGAIL GONZALES-TRAIL A/K/A ABIGAIL TRAIL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01987 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABIGAIL GONZALES-TRAIL A/K/A ABIGAIL TRAIL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PATRICIA SANCHEZ,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: TREVOR CLAUDIE GALAVIZ AND LOUANN MEESE,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00105 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of the Person Only of SHINA MAXINE GALAVIZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DOLORES GUTIERREZ, LOUANN MEESE, AND SHINA GALAVIZ,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21ST day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00061 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person Only of TREVOR CLAUDIE GALAVIZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MERCEDES GARCIA, REINA ISABEL GARCIA, AND LETICIA JOSEFINA GARCIA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00119 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR MANUEL GARCIA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: TERESA SHAFFER, RODOLFO SANTINI, RAMON SANTINI, AND ARTURO SANTINI
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00104 on the docket of said court and styled In The guardianship of the person and estate of FRANCISCO IGNACIO SANTINI, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CLARK ALLEN BUTLER A.K.A. CLARK ALLEN BUTLER SR., DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01696
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CLARK ALLEN BUTLER a.k.a. CLARK ALLEN BUTLER, SR., Deceased, were issued on November 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01696, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CLARK ALLEN BUTLER, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CLARK ALLEN BUTLER JR.
1622 Billy Casper
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated on the 15th day of November 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for CLARK ALLEN BUTLER JR.
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso county, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of September 2022, against BRANDY ANTHONY, Respondent and suit being number 2022DCM5351 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, BABY GIRL ANTHONY, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child)a is as follows: Child’s Name: BABY GIRL ANTHONY Date of Birth 09/15/2022 Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of November 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DORA M. VARGAS, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01653
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA M. VARGAS, Deceased, were granted on November 16, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01653 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ALFREDO L. VARGAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BERTA K. MARTIN, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01870
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTA K. MARTIN, Deceased, were granted on November 17, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01870 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CAROLYN M. MARTIN KIMMINS A/K/A CAROLYN M. KIMMINS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF CLEO ELIZABETH OLESON CALLANAN, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of CLEO ELIZABETH OLESON CALLANAN, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to DEBORAH LYNN CALLANAN as Independent Executor of the estate of CLEO ELIZABETH OLESON CALLANAN, deceased, on November 21st, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01634. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to DEBORAH LYNN CALLANAN, Independent Executor of the estate of CLEO ELIZABETH OLESON CALLANAN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 209 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
ESTATE OF: LAURA A. LUEVANO DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR02155
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA A. LUEVANO, Deceased were issued on August 10, 2022, in Cause No.: 2021CPR02155 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CLAUDA A. LUEVANO aka CLAUDIA LUEVANO DEL PRADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALEJANDRO LEDESMA, Deceased, were issued on September4 21, 2022, to RITA WOOLLEY in Cause No. 2022-CPR01120, Pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Blake W. Barrow
Attorney at Law
209 N. Lee St.
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated November 21, 2022
/s/ Blake W. Barrow
Attorney for RITA WOOLLEY
State Bar No. 01827800
Tel: (915) 241-0240
Email: b.barrow@rmelp.org
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RICARDO CARRIZALES, SR., were issued on October 18, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01060, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO CARRIZALES, JR., Independent Administrator of the Estate of RICARDO CARRIZALES, SR., Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of RICARDO CARRIZALES, SR., Deceased
RICARDO CARRIZALES, JR. – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Dated the 21st day of November, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MARIO LARES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then ant there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Eric Martinez
5601 Montana Ste. A
El Paso, Texas 79925
On this the 4th day of October, 2022 against MARIO LARES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM5753 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Matter of the Marriage of GUADALUPE VILLANUEVA and MARIO LARES A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022.
Eric Martinez
Attorney at Law
5601 Montana Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79925
915-490-0063
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BOSTON HILL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01994 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BOSTON HILL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for the Appointment of a Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR SALAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01985 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR SALAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship With Request for Appointment of Independent Administrator and Request for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LAURA MICHELLE MOTA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01984 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAURA MICHELLE MOTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JACINTA BURGOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02007 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACINTA BURGOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration - Intestate If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GREGORY KEITH ROSEMAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01973 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GREGORY KEITH ROSEMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application: (1) TO Determine Heirship; and (2) for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROSE MARIE HANSON, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00280, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: WILLIAM HANSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” To: GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 30th day of September, 2022 against GABRIELA MARQUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM5666 on the docket of said Court and entitle: In the Matter of the Marriage of: JOSE ANTONIO MARQUEZ AND GABRIELA MARQUEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of October, 2022.
David Hilles
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s Stephanie Harris
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF AURELIO CASTRO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration in the Estate of AURELIO CASTRO, Deceased, were granted to REBECCA CASTRO on October 25, 2022, in the matter of the Estate of AURELIO CASTRO, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2022-CPR00971. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROBERTO SANCHEZ DECEASED.
CAUSE No. 2022CPR01261
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO SANCHEZ Deceased, were issued on October 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01261, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELVIA LUCINA MUNIZ. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: October 25, 2022
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ROBERTO SANCHEZ
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PROPOSED WARD’S SON, IGNACIO FERNANDEZ, JR. and brother, RAMON FERNANDEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2016-CGD00093 on the docket of said court and styled IGNACIO FERNANDEZ, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN PATRICK O’ROURKE, were issued on November 22, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01692 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ENEDINA G. O’ROURKE, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT CULBERSON COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES ARMSTRONG, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020CPR744
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES ARMSTRONG, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2020-CPR744, pending in the County Court of Culberson County, Texas, to: SAMANTHA ARMSTRONG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SAMANTHA ARMSTRONG
PO Box 262
Van Horn, Texas 79855
Dated the 10th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for SAMANTHA ARMSTRONG
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN CHARLES PINNEY a/k/a JOHN C. PINNEY
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of JOHN CHARLES PINNEY a/k/a JOHN C. PINNEY, Deceased, were granted to BERTH A PINNEY, on November 21, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR01552. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of JOHN CHARLES PINNEY a/k/a JOHN C. PINNEY
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD NANCE GORHAM
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DONALD NANCE GORHAM, Deceased, were granted to RITA KAY MORRIS GORHAM on November 21, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR01839. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of DONALD NANCE GORHAM
Deceased
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IRENE RAEL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR01498
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRENE RAEL, Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of November, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01498, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ANA MARIA SOLIS, Independent Executor. The address of record for ANA MARIA SOLIS is 467 Mooreland, El Paso, Texas 79907.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 21st day of November, 2022.
/s/ ANA MARIA SOLIS, Independent Executor of the Estate of IRENE RAEL, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No.: 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF DONALD R. STREETER A/K/A DONALD ROSS STREETER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01322
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DONALD R. STREETER A/K/A DONALD ROSS STREETER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of DONALD R. STREETER A/K/A DONALD ROSS STREETER, Cause Number 2022-CPR01322, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of November, 2022 to DEBRA LEFFLE STREETER A/K/A DEBRA LEE LEFFLER STREETER, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, coulter & Kludt. PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: November 18, 2022
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
DEBRA LEFFLER STREETER A/K/A DEBRA LEE LEFFLER STREETER
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, DECEASED, were issued on November 17, 202, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00952, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GUADALUPE ADAMS HICKEY, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, Deceased. The resident address of the Independent Administratrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 22nd day of November, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone No.: (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: NOEMI RUIZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On this the 31st day of October, 2022 against NOEMI RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM0903 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: KYRAH JULISSA RUIZ Date of Birth: 07/18/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputuy
____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located
at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Peyton, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Emerald Heights Unit One Replat A . containing 9.5388 Acres The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner's Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner's Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse,
Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street. Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner's Court
meeting.
____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located
at the southeast corner of Eastlake and Rojas , El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of
being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Project Williams Unit 1, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.0027 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner's Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner's Court will consider the request to revise the
subdivision plat on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse,
Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street. Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court
meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner's Court
meeting.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 9 PHASE I
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit 9 Phase I, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
