THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 26th day of October, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso (Intervenor), vs. Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX1129, Docket No. 2022-SO-10500, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
ACCT NO. R215-999-0150-6300; LOT 32, BLOCK 15, RANCHLAND HILLS #4, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE FIRST REVISED MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 735, DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
The property of Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Five and 38/100 Dollars ($35,965.38), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JONGHO SONG, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of November, 2022, against JONGHO SONG, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 8th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SHEEBER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by AARON SETLIFF, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 25th day of January, 2022, against SHEEBER, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 12445 North Loop Road, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replated. The subject property is legally described as REPLAT OF LOT 2, BLOCK 1, ATHENA WEST SUBDIVISION REPLAT “E”, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, CONTAINING 0.7782 ACRES +/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Gateway West Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 1 – Lot 6, Lagos del Este Replat B Subdivision El Paso County, Texas, Being a Replat of Lots 1, 3 and 4 Lagos del Este Subdivision Replat “A” Containing 14.37 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SAMUEL F. ANDOLINA, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01240, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIANNE JIMENEZ-ANDOLINA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN LOWENFIELD LIVINGSTON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of KATHRYN LOWNFIELD LIVINGSTON Deceased, were granted to LESLIE JACOB LIVINGSTON and CORBAN MOORE LIVINGSTON (collectively the “Affiant”), on November 14, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR01875. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Co-Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of KATHRYN LOWENFIELD LIVINGSTON
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CONSUELO MARTINEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00748
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CONSUELO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00748, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BLANCA VALDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to BLANCA VALDEZ at the address below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: BLANCA VALDEZ, Representative
Estate of CONSUELO MARTINEZ
932 Agua Caliente
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 14th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for BLANCA VALDEZ
State Bar No.: 01164800
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA VIRGINIA CORDOVA AKA MARIA VIRGINIA CORDOBA, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executor were granted to KENNETH GILBERT CORDOVA, as Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA VIRGINIA CORDOVA AKA MARIA VIRGINIA CORDOBA, deceased, on November 9, 2022 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01856. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd. Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Kenneth Gilbert Cordova, Independent Executor of the Estate of Estate of Maria Virginia Cordova AKA Maria Virginia Cordoba, deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of NANCY ANN HARWOOD, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01201, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GAIL RITA PATRICK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FELIX SANDOVAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01966 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FELIX SANDOVAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT PAUL MELGOZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01963 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT PAUL MELGOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JACK DARREL FIELDS, SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01682 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACK DARREL FIELDS, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Judicially Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SUN HUI QUINONES A/K/A SUN H. QUINONES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01958 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SUN HUI QUINONES a/k/a SUN H. QUINONES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BILL LEASURE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01952 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BILL LEASURE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANA LORENA CUELLAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01956 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANA LOENA CUELLAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL M. RAYOS a/k/a ANGEL MINJARES RAYOS a/k/a ANGEL RAYOS, Deceased, were issued on October 24th, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00963, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINE MALDONADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 10th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for CHRISTINE MALDONADO
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone; (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.Com
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: OSCAR OCTAVIO DELGADO Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00897
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of OSCAR OCTAVIO DELGADO were issued on November 1, 2022 under Cause No. 2022-CPR00897, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of OSCAR OCTAVIO DELGADO
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of November, 2022.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of OSCAR OCTAVIO DELGADO, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-1513 Fax
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROSE MARIA HANSON, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00280, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: WILLIAM HANSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL CURIEL a/k/a DANIEL CURIEL VILLARREAL, JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DANIEL CURIEL a/k/a DANIEL CURIEL VILLARREAL, JR., were issued under Docket No. 2022-CPR00656, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELVIA YBARRA CURIEL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ELVIA YBARRA CURIEL, Independent Administrator
Estate of DANIEL CURIEL, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 11/10/22
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANDRA JEAN BARCUS, were issued on November 3, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01468 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to BRENT ALAN BARCUS, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARK RIZZO a/k/a MARK RIZZO RICO, REVEREND FATHER MARK RIZZO, REV. MARK RIZZO-RICO, Deceased, were issued on October 31, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01349, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA MANUELA VALLEJO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROSA MANUELA VALLEJO
Representative, Estate of MARK RIZZO a/k/a MARK RIZZO RICO REVEREND FATHER MARK RIZZO, REV, MARK RIZZO-RICO
6161 Cloudy Sky Drive
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated November 9, 2022
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for ROSA MANUELA VALLEJO
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF EMILE G. COUROUX, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to VERONICA HERNANDEZ, as independent administrator of the estate of EMILE G. COUROUX, deceased, on November 8, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01591. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the administrator c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Veronica Hernandez, independent administrator of the estate of EMILE G. COUROUX, deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MATTHEW PATRICK CLUNE, JR., Deceased, were issued on November 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01837, pending in the Probate Court No Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARK C. CLUNE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated November 7, 2022.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for MARK C. CLUNE
“State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone; (915) 532-5757
Facsimile; (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LILY LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 31, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01578 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LORI IRENE LAJE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARY LILY LOPEZ
C/O LORIE IRENE LAJE
5804 Valley Palm Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 8th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FAUST A. WARDY, JR. A/K/A FAUST ABRAHAM WARDY, JR.
Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01312
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FAUST A. WARDY, JR., A/K/A FAUST ABRAHAM WARDY, JR., Deceased, were issued on the 10th day of November, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01312, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to PAMELA GINA MCCALL A/K/A PAMELA EUGENIA MCCALL, Independent Executor. The address of record for PAMELA GINA MCCALL A/K/A PAMELA EUGENIA MCCALL is 10804 Frazier Ct., El Paso, Texas 79935.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 10th day of November, 2022.
PAMELA GINA MCCALL A/K/A PAMELA EUGENIA MCCALL, Independent Executor of the Estate of FAUST A. WARDY, JR. A/K/A FAUST ABRAHAM WARDY, JR. Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s line. Sale to be held at BASSETT SELF STORAGE PARK, 6565 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, TX 79925. At 9:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants. Diaz Alan: tower fan flat screen TV 36” 6 boxes 2 totes 3 bags with contents. Quevedo Joe: file cabinet metal shelving, camping stoves, sleeping bags, military surplus misc. Serrato Pedro: tire, weed eater, paint & concrete supplies, roof shingles yard tools 1 tote, cooler misc. Rodriguez David: 2 black trash bags with contents, suitcase etc. Sanchez Alejandro: 8 large boxes, recalling love seat, Queen, King bed rails etc. Gonzales Wayne Approx. 36 boxes, 8 tots, bull horns end tables & coffee table, side hairs household goods. Ortiz Salvador part of a sofa sectional, treadmill, 3 floor fans, stroller playpen, walker 5 totes, 3 bags, wood foldable door, toddler toys etc. Rodriguez Paul: football table, old big screen TV doors, portable A/C Miller Lite Bar Light, blinds dresser, 2 camping chairs 7 boxes. Halloween décor, chain saw 2 speakers etc. The public is invited to attend be Bassett Self Storage management team Dated this 14th day of November 2022.
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLARK R. FULLERTON A/K/A CLARK RICHARD FULLERTON, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01592
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CLARK R. FULLERTON A/K/A CLARK RICHARD FULLERTON, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of November, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR0-1592, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JUANITA FULLERTON A/K/A JUANITA LEOS-FULLERTON, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in Nevada is 5169 Midnight Oil Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89122-8104. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 15th day of November, 2022.
/s/ JUANITA FULLERTON A/K/A JUANITA LEOS-FULLERTON, Independent Executor of the Estate of CLARK R. FULLERTON A/K/A CLARK RICHARD FULLERTON, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380
Telephone
(915) 59106201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (11/20/22) at (12:00 pm) and conclude (12/06/22) at (10:00) am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: (Blanca Topete – kid classroom furniture, desk, toys, crafts, boxes)
(Irma Gamboa – 7 bikes 70 in tv, bed)
_____________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSE TOMAS GONZALEZ Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00685
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE TOMAS GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of JOSE TOMAS GONZALEZ, Cause Number 2022-CPR00685 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 11th day of October, 2022, to DEBORAH YVETTE DE LA ROSA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of November, 2022.
Law offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for DEBORAH YVETTE DE LA ROSA
_____________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JUANA APODACA GONZALEZ Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00693
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUANA APODACA GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of JUANA APODACA GONZALEZ, Cause Number
2022-CPR00693 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 11th day of October, 2022, to DEBORAH YVETTE DE LA ROSA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of November, 2022.
Law offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for DEBORAH YVETTE DE LA ROSA
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ERNESTINA MEDINA A/K/A ERNESTINA RODRIGUEZ MEDINA DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR01130
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ERNESTINE MEDINA A/K/A ERNESTINA RODRIGUEZ MEDINA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ERNESTINA MEDINA a/k/a ERNESTINA RODRIGUEZ MEDINA, Cause Number
2022-CPR01130 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of August 2022, to ERVIN ROBERT MEDINA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of November, 2022.
Law offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for ERVIN ROBERT MEDINA
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LYLA FAYE JOHNSON, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to CHARLOTTE JOHNSON, as independent executor of the estate of LYLA FAYE JOHNSON, deceased, on November 15, 2022 by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01801. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, E Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
CHARLOTTE JOHNSON, independent executor of the estate of LYLA FAYE JOHNSON, deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued to JULIETA R. AGUIRRE on November 2, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00487, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
JULIETA R. AGUIRRE
Independent Executor
3817 Van Buren Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79930-5810
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 16th of November, 2022.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of NORMA CARRASCO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 10, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01228 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MONICA DOMINGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Norma Carrasco Rodriguez
c/o Monica Dominguez
1297 James Dudley Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 15th day of November, 2022.
/a/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HELENE M. LOBATO A/K/A HELENE LOBATO A/K/A HELEN LOBATO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR01811
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELENE M. LOBATO A/K/A HELENE LOBATO A/K/A HELEN LOBATO, Deceased, were issued on November 16, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01811, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADAM JACOB AMAYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Adam Jacob Amaya
11000 Bob Stone
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 16th day of November, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: JOSE DOLORES MARTINEZ DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01603
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE DOLORES MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No.: 2021CPR01603 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAZMINE MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.Com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LORNE BAY
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that October 27, 2022, probate upon the Estate of LORNE BAY, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR01220, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All Creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: November 15, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimille: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasure.com Bidding will open on or around 11/09/22 and will conclude on 12/05/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Arath Nunez.
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to Abel K. Oclinaria, Jessica Williams, Andrea Garrison, Natalie Gomez, and Amanda Herrera.
923 Hawkins, El Paso TX 79915: Units belonging to Alejamdro Miranda and Maria Sanchez.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Units belonging to Davis S. Kolubah, George Watson, Raymond J. Kocher, Anna Tomassini, Victor Beltran, Ricardo Castillo, and Brandon Holcomb.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936; Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, Gabriela P. Villareal, Chris Gonzales, Joel Sancho, Jesus Ramirez.
11425 Pellicano El Paso TX Unit belonging to Zacharius Baldwin.
932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Unit belonging to Albert Ruvalcaba
7180 Westwind, El Paso TX 79912 Units belonging to Fernando Zamora
3600 Wooster, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Jeffrey Lemon
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Jiame Zapien, Blanca Bayona, Maria Najera, Patricia Garcia, Fernando Rivas-Neri, and Alexis Martinez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Luis Simental Sr., Raymond D. Collazo, Daniel Serrano, and Maria A. Montes.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE; ESTATE OF SPENCER CROWDER A/K/A SPENCER D. CROWDER A/K/A SPENCER DAVID CROWDER
Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00914
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SPENCER CROWDER A/K/A SPENCER D. CROWDER A/K/A SPENCER DAVID CROWDER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of SPENCER CROWDER A/K/A SPENCER D. CROWDER A/K/A SPENCER DAVID CROWDER, Cause Number 2022-CPR00914 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 4th day of November, 2022 to SHAUN P. CROWDER A/K/A SHAUN CROWDER A/K/A SHAUN PARRISH CROWDER, whose residence and whose mailing address is
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel: 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: November 16, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Administrator, SHAUN P. CROWDER A/K/A SHAUN CROWDER A/K/A SHAUN PARRISH CROWDER
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY SOUSA A/K/A HENRY SOSA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00238 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HENRY SOUSA A/K/A HENRY SOSO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Motion to Serve Known and Unknown Heirs of HENRY SOUSA A/K/A HENRY SOSA. This notice is made in accordance with the Amended Motion to Serve Known Heirs Via publication In El Paso Inc Instead of Registered Mail filed on October 25, 2022 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00238 and the Order approving same signed on October 25, 2022 in this Cause. The foregoing motion contains a compete listing of all known heirs. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/15/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(328369) 3VWPF71K26M793343 2006 VOLKSWAGON JETTA, $
(326289) 4T1BF3EKXBU773021, 2011 TOYOTA CAMRY,0932X52-TX
(327844) KSR0320000483, TOYOTA PICKUP, $
(328352) 1FMRU17L53LA29946, 2003 FORD EXPEDITION, 8AVX637-CA
(328589) KMHDU46D67U099221, 2007 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, EC99272-MX
(328282) 3HGRM3852FG00985, 2015 HONDA CR-V, ENR880A-MX,$
(328673) VBKJPJ403MC299387, 2021 MOTORCYCLE, 46HPL7-MX
(328687) 2C3CDXJGFH742440, 2015 DODGE CHARGER, BHGZ56-TX
(328705) JH4CL96806C008790, 2006 ACURA TSX,
(328752) 4S4BP61C677344851, 207 SUBARU OUTBACK,
_____________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its
official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for the December 2022 Runoff
Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located
at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El
Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo
automático de tabulación el Martes, 22 de Noviembre de 2022 a las 9:00 a.m. Para
la Elección de Desempate de Diciembre de 2022. La prueba se realizará en la
oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio
Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-004
Mailing and Presorting Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Mailing and Presorting Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 22, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1
STORAGE OFFICE SITE DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Paseo Del Este Municipal Utility District No.1 (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 Storage office Site Development Plan.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: “Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 Storage Office Site Development to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Paseo Del Este Municipal Utility District No.1 as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-005
Alcohol Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 5, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required.
Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
