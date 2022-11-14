THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
_________________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Windermere Avenue, near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Asbury Street, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as being a Replat of the West Half of Lot 4, Gateway Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 8.48 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 on this the 5th day of May, 2021 against ROSA ISELA SOTELO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2756 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELLO, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship Seeking Emergency Jurisdiction and Petition for Declaration of Dependency Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZULAY GUADALUPE SOTELO Date of Birth: December 12, 2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.Storage Treasures.com. Montwood Self Storage is located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open November 18th at 9:00 am and conclude November 28th at 9:00am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: Jose J. Celis-Ortiz, boxes & totes with unknown items, misc. tools. Erica K. Williams, boxes & totes with unknown items.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso TX 79938, 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open November 20th at 10:00 AM and Conclude November 28th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: G15 SAUL MACIAS F23 RACHEL BAILEY D52 KATHLEEEN RODRIGUEZ A19 OLDGA DEGUIRE G05RICHARD RIVERA D13 BLANCA TORRES 268 OFELIA HASTINGS 1127 MANUEL CONTRERAS
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bags, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Retail Dealer’s On-Premise License (BE) (Malt Beverage) for Tarahumara Mexican Food LLC dba Tarahumara Mexican Food at 1495 George Dieter Dr Suite 201 El Paso, TX 79936.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE AUCTION
VINTON SELF STORAGE will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located at 8270 Doniphan Dr., Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property being sold belongs to the following tenants: Diego Candelas, Rebecca Anderton, Adriana Navarette, Nuin Quintana, Michael Anchondo, Victor Gomez, Christian Showers and Sergio Candelas.
Property is as follows: Household Furniture, Two Non-Running Cars and Running Truck.
Please call our office for any questions Monday-Saturday 9AM – 5PM at (915) 886-2777
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-003
Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 1, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GERLINDE M. WESTMORELAND a/k/a MARGARETE WESTMORELAND, Deceased were issued on November 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01697 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to HENRY U. WESTMORELAND a/k/a HENRY WESTMORELAND. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 2nd day of November, 2022.
IN THE ESTATE OF MARGARITO ALVARADO, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01759
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITO ALVARADO, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01759, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA DEL CARMEN MAGALLANES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA DEL CARMEN MAGALLANES
409 Desert Garden Drive
Santa Teresa, New Mexico 88008
Dated the 24th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for MARIA DEL CARMEN MAGALLANES
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7478
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_________________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 26th day of October, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso (Intervenor), vs. Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX1129, Docket No. 2022-SO-10500, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
ACCT NO. R215-999-0150-6300; LOT 32, BLOCK 15, RANCHLAND HILLS #4, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE FIRST REVISED MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 735, DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
The property of Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Five and 38/100 Dollars ($35,965.38), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Amelia Cowley AKA Amelia Ramirez Cowley and Francisco Ramirez AKA Francisco Xavier Ramirez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01895 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEVEN MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LOURDES ELENA SAUCEDO a/k/a LOURDES E. SAUCEDO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01919 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LOURDES ELENA SAUCEDO A/K/A LOURDES E. SAUCEDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KARA NICHOL WOLF a/k/a KARA WOLF, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01894 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KARA NICHOL WOLF AKA KARA WOLF, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application of Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF INOCENCIO D. PAGES a/k/a INOCENCIO DAVIS PAGES a/k/a INOCENCIO PAGES DAVIS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01026 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of INOCENCIO D. PAGES A/K/A INOCENCIO DAVIS PAGES A/K/A INOCENCIO PAGES DAVIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGEL MORENO MORENO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of November, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01927 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGEL MORENO MORENO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ANGEL MORENO MORENO, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: IRENE DELGADO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01584
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRENE DELGADO, Deceased, were granted on October 31, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01584 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RENE MATA, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LESLIE SKOV, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LESLIE SKOV, Deceased, were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00828, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to STEVEN L. SKOV. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be presented to the following:
STEVEN L. SKOV, Executor
6139 Ellsworth Avenue
Dallas, Texas 75214
Dated the 2nd day of November, 2022.
/s/ Steven L. Skov
State Bar No. 18475180
Law Offices of Steven L. Skov
6139 Ellsworth Avenue
Dallas, Texas 75214
Telephone: (214) 821-4770
Fax: (214) 827-7930
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE ENCARNACION MINJARES were issued on October 26, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00431, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE EDWARD MINJARES. All persons having claims against the state, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of JOSE ENCARNACION MINJARES
c/o Jerry Alcorn
3565 W. Walnut Suite #,
Garland TX 75042
Dated: November 1, 2022
By: /s/ Jerry Alcorn
Jerry Alcorn
Attorney for Administrator of the Estate of JOSE ENCARNACION MINJARES
_________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT H. KNIGHT, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01626
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT H. KNIGHT, Deceased, were granted on October 31, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01626 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RICHARD M. DE REYES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the MARIA HILDA ORDONEZ SALGADO, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01473, pending in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: XAVIER SALGADO
The address of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselor at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2 Suite 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 7th day of November, 2022.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JAMES EDWARD TABOR, DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2022-CPR01146
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES EDWARD TABOR, Deceased, were issued on November 1, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01164, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Pamela Annette Clark
301 West Ave. Apt 4501
Austin, Texas 78701
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of November, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristine
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JOYCE WHITFIELD JAYNES DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01659
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOYCE WHITFIELD JAYNES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOYCE WHITFIELD JAYNES, Deceased were issued on November 2, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR01659 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA WHITFIELD BELL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
CYNTHIA WHITFIELD BELL
Independent Executrix, Estate of JOYCE WHITFIELD JAYNES, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 4th day of November, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No.01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOAQUIN EMILIO RODARTE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01911 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOAQUIN EMILIO RODARTE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM E. WOODRUFF AKA WILLIAM ELFAGO WOODRUFF AKA W E WOODRUFF AKA WILLIE WOODRUFF, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00036 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM E. WOODRUFF AKA WILLIAM ELFAGO WOODRUF AKA W E WOODRUFF AKA WILLIE WOODRUFF, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA PASCUALA MINJARES RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01892 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA PASCUALA MINJARES RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOFIA MONREAL WEAVER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01464 on the docket of said court and styled PNC BANK, NATION ASSOCIATION PLANTIFF V. LUCINA MONREAL ADAME AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JULIA A. MONREAL DEFENDANTS RE: 11042 Mirage Court El Paso, Texas 79936 [ In The Estate of Sofia Monreal Weaver, Deceased Cause No. 2021-CPR01464] A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUELA AMPARAN SNODGRASS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01913 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUELA AMPARAN SNODGRASS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent last known address: 4128 Flory Ave, El Paso, TX 79904) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH CARTER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01893 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH CARTER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TERI L. PHARES
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of TERI L. PHARES, Deceased, were granted to BRYAN WILLIAMS on October 31, 2022, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01612. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CLIFFORD IRWIN WAGNER, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01794
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CLIFFORD IRWIN WAGNER, Deceased were issued on November 8, 2022, in Cause No.: 2022CPR01794 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TERRI RENE MENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JONGHO SONG, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of November, 2022, against JONGHO SONG, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 8th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SHEEBER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by AARON SETLIFF, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 25th day of January, 2022, against SHEEBER, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0422 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JIN YOUNG-SONG Date of Birth: 03/04/2007 Place of Birth: South Korea
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL SLAVIK, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration of the Estate of MICHAEL SLAVIK, Deceased, were issued to me, LUIS A. BARAJAS, on the 17th day of October, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR0153 in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, which is still pending, and that I now hold such Letters. All persons having claims against said Estate, which is being administered, in El Paso County, Texas, are hereby required to present the same to me, at the address given below, before suit upon same is barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such Estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law. My address is in care of Albert Armendariz Jr., Attorney at Law, 501 E. Nevada Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902.
Dated this 4th day of November, 2022.
LUIS A. BARAJAS
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MICHAEL SLAVIK, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD JAMES ARMOUR, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01734
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD JAMES ARMOUR, Deceased, were granted on November 9, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01734 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: EILEEN RUTH ARMOUR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MILDRED KATHALEEN ROGERS A/K/A/ MILDRED KATHLEEN ROGERS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01670
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILDRED KATHALEEN ROGERS A/K/A MILDRED KATHLEEN ROGERS, Deceased, were granted on November 9, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01670 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BILLY W. ROGERS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: AUGUSTIN NEVAREZ AND MAX RIVERA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2005-G00076 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person of MAX RIVERA, JR., A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ISABELA HARRIS and GENOVEVA SALAS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00113 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person of CONRADO AMADOR RODRIGUEZ, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Husband MARCEL JEAN LLORENS, Children, MARCEL LLORENS, JOSEFINA LLORENS and Brother EDUARDO CISNEROS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00199 on the docket of said court and styled MANUELA LLORENS, Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JORGE EMILIO SERRANO, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00359
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the estate of JORGE EMILIO SERRANO, Deceased, were issued on October 3rd, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00359, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: Victor H. Falvey. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 2nd day of November, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 12445 North Loop Road, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replated. The subject property is legally described as REPLAT OF LOT 2, BLOCK 1, ATHENA WEST SUBDIVISION REPLAT “E”, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, CONTAINING 0.7782 ACRES +/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Gateway West Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 1 – Lot 6, Lagos del Este Replat B Subdivision El Paso County, Texas, Being a Replat of Lots 1, 3 and 4 Lagos del Este Subdivision Replat “A” Containing 14.37 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARTIN BARTALAN THIRMAN, Deceased, were issued on November 1st , 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01525 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator for the Estate of MARTIN BARTALAN THIRMAN, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of November, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF IRENE H. WOLFE A/K/A IRENE D. WOLFE A/K/A IRENE H. ROBERSON A/K/A IRENE HELGELAND WOLFE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00725
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF IRENE H. WOLFE A/K/A IRENE D. WOLFE A/K/A IRENE H. ROBERSON A/K/A IRENE HELGELAND WOLFE
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of IRENE H. WOLFE A/K/A IRENE D. WOLFE A/K/A IRENE H. ROBERSON A/K/A IRENE HELGELAND WOLFE, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00725 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2022 to ROBERT HUGH WOLFE, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter, & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: November 4, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
ROBERT HUGH WOLFE
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF OSCAR SANCHEZ A/K/A OSCAR HERNANDEZ SANCHEZ A/K/A OSCAR SANCHEZ HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01359
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OSCAR SANCHEZ A/K/A OSCAR HERNANDEZ SANCHEZ A/K/A OSCAR SANCHEZ HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of OSCAR SANCHEZ A/K/A OSCAR HERNANDEZ SANCHEZ A/K/A SANCHEZ HERNANDEZ, in Cause Number
2022-CPR01359 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2022 to CLAUDIA YVETTE ROMERO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter, & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: November 4, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
CLAUDIA YVETTE ROMERO
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JANE GEBHARDT MOURER A/K/A JANE MOURER, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01595
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANE GEBHARDT MOURER A/K/A JANE MOURER, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of November, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01595, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TONY N. LEWIS A/K/A TONY NEAL LEWIS, Independent Executor. The address of record for TONY N. LEWIS A/K/A TONY NEAL LEWIS is 3121 Copper Ave. El Paso, Texas 79930.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 8th day of November, 2022.
/s/ TONY N. LEWIS A/K/A TONY NEAL LEWIS, Independent Executor of the Estate of JANE GEBHARDT MOURER A/K/A JANE MOURER, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
