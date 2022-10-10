THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: DAVID PENA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BILLY RAY and MARGARITA BRICENO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Amy A. Moore-Nichols, 416 N. Stanton Ste. 406, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 24th day of March, 2022 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2902 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of E.D.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELIJAH DAVID PENA Date of Birth: 08/07/2018
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2022.
Amy A. Moore-Nichols
Attorney at Law
416 N. Stanton, Ste. 406
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00 am on October 21, 2022 at 1488 Lomaland EL Paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold via item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as shown on rental agreement.
AZZAM, CATHERINE: pet grooming equipment, animal kennels, metal stands
SANFORD, EDWARD: dishwasher, desk, totes, boxes, truck tires, queen size mattress, sewing machine
LYNUM EDWIN: boxes, electronic hardware, computer parts, plastic bags
TORRES, CESAR: sofa, love seat, hutch, portable a/c, plastic bags, totes, toolbox, metal dresser frame
LARA, FLAVIO: wooden shelves, side tables, credenda, round table, 1 single sofa, love sofa, full sofa, totes, chairs, 1 marble top,tools
AZZAM, CATHERINE: metal desks, kennels, electric elevator, stool, folding chairs
MANUEL SUBIA JR.: chairs, baby rocker, plastic trash cans, totes, boxes, tv trays, table, sewing machine.
WILDLIE CHERFILS: steam cleaner, metal shelving, boxes, totes, dolly
RUIZ, RAUL: parts of home-made bed twin size, Bike (Hyper/Havoc f/s), baby stroller, drill bit, boxes, bags, large tote, folding chair, portable heater
JIMENEZ ANNETTE: card board boxes, bassinet, plastic totes, many bags, two duffle bags
CARREON JOSE: wood lumber many sizes, 2 singe sofas, ceiling light fixtures, large speakers, suite case
RICHARD RINEHART: cardboard boxes, wooden drawers, leaf blower, small tools, suite case
RON BLOX: unit full of antique furniture, wind-up piano
BOWEN CAINE: 1969 Chevrolet Suburban truck
_________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #87-22 Jonathan Rogers WTP Settling Pond Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Jonathan Rogers WTP Settling Pond Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until October 26th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Work consists of improvement of gates at Johnathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant settling water ponds, including:
1. Mobilization/Demobilization, Bonds, and Insurance
2. Installation of electric actuators for the existing 16 gates at the each of the draw-off, flow and intertie pond structures.
3. Construction and installation of duct banks and electrical panels.
4. Construction and installation of shade canopies over gate operators at the 10 gate platform locations.
5. Incorporation of new electrical actuators open/close signals to existing SCADA system.
6. Repair and reconstruction of existing improvements affected by the Work, and incidentals for a complete and operable facility
Repair and reconstruction of existing improvements affected by the Work, and incidentals for complete and usable facility.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted October 11th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS ESCUDERO, Deceased, were issued on September 26, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01336, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIO ELOY ESCUDERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS THE ESTATE OF: ROSA E. CARDENAS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01534
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA E. CARDENAS, Deceased, were granted on September 29, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01534 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LUIS FERNANDO CARDENAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA R. FERDINAND DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00166
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA R. FERDINAND
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of MARIA R. FERDINAND, Cause Number 2022-CPR00166 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 12th day of May, 2021, to PATRICIA CUEVAS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr. Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 28th day of September 2022.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for PATRICIA CUEVAS
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT ERVIN FERDINAND, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00167
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT ERVIN FERDINAND
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERT ERVIN FERDINAND, Cause Number 2022-CPR00167 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2022, to PATRICIA CUEVAS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr. Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 28th day of September 2022.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for PATRICIA CUEVAS
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JESUS RETA A/K/A JESUS J. RETA DECEASED.
NUMBER: 2021CPR01905
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Application for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JESUS RETA a/k/a JESUS J. RETA was granted on September 28, 2022 in Docket Number
2021-CPR01905 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to GRACIELA ROMAN, Administrator of the Estate. The address of record for GRACIELA ROMAN is through her Texas Agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 29, 2022
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARIA I. CHAVIRA, Deceased
NO. 2021CPR01386
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA I. CHAVIRA, Deceased, were issued on November 17, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01386, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: HECTOR OLIVAS J., SR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Hector Olivas J., Sr.
c/o: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 29th day of September 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.Com
By: /s/ David M Chavez
Texas Bar License No.
24090030
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CELIA MORAN
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of CELIA MORAN, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2022, under Docket No. 2022CPR00118 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SOCORRO MORAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
SOCORRO MORAN, Dependent Administrator
Estate of CELIA MORAN, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 30, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELVA HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01714 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVA HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to declare heirship and for independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01711 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA GUTIERREZ , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MERCEDES SEGUI CAIRE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01703 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MERCEDES SEGUI CAIRE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMILIO MIRAMONES CAIRE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01702 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMILIO MIRAMONES CAIRE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL LEE KORNER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01706 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL LEE KORNER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRMA THOMAS a/k/a IRMA SAENZ THOMAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01716 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRMA THOMAS a/k/a IRMA SAENZ THOMAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 12147 Noel Espinoza Cir., El Paso, Texas 79936) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MONICA JARAMILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01718 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MONICA JARAMILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BEATA KUSHERA STEEVER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01679 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of: BEATA KUSHERA STEEVER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship with Request for Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA DE JESUS MENDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01687 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA DE JESUS MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROLANDO SAENZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01683 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROLANDO SAENZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration With Will Annexed for the Estate of SABINA D. JUDD, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01808, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTHONY ALVIN JUDD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated September 30, 2022.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for ANTHONY ALVIN JUDD
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JORGE TORRES, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01749
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JORGE TORRES, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01749, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGELINA MARINA TORRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANGELINA MARINA TORRES
7641 SE Alder St.
Portland, OR 97215
Dated the 24th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ANGELINA MARINA TORRES
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Diana Bernal’s, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Enrique Lopez, 701 N. St. Vrain, El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 28th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2581 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA BERNAL and SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ and in the interest of Y.B. Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: YOLANDA BERNAL Date of Birth: March 26, 2017.
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Proposed Ward’s daughter, LARISSA ANN SMARR ANDERSEN
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of September, 2022 in cause No.
2022-CGD00058 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship Of The Person And Estate of BETTY JANE SMARR a/k/a BETTY JANE SMARR SHETRONE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit; Amended Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
/s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: IRMA YBARRA MARTINEZ, and MARY ISACC YVARRA, daughters of LEONOR YBARRA APODACA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of March, 2022 in cause No.
2022-CGD00041 on the docket of said court and styled The Guardianship Of The Person Only of LEONOR YBARRA APODACA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
/s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Proposed Ward’s daughter, SUSAN YBARRA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of March, 2022 in cause No.
2022-CGD00041 on the docket of said court and styled The Guardianship of the Person Only of LEONOR YBARRA APODACA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer Executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Proposed Ward’s children VICTORIA THORN, VANESSA PEREZ and VICTOR CORRAL, and on the Proposed Ward’s siblings, RAUL CORRAL, and ESTELA CORRAL VILLAREAL
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of February, 2022 in cause No.
2022-CGD00001 on the docket of said court and styled In the Matter of the Guardianship of VICTOR CORRAL, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00152
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of VERONICA MATOUK, deceased: ANTONELLA PINEIRO, having been duly appointed Successor Dependent Administrator of the Estate of VERONICA MATOUK, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on June 24, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Successor Dependent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ANTONELLA PINEIRO,
Successor Dependent Administrator of the Estate of VERONICA MATOUK, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA HILDA FRIAS, DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR01433
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA HILDA FRIAS, Deceased, were issued on September 16, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01433, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GRISEL SAENZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GRISEL SAENZ
1725 Juniper Ridge Loop
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Dated the 4th day of October, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RAMONA HAYNES A/K/A RAMONA RITA MATHIS, DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR01434
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONA HAYNES a/k/a RAMONA RITA MATHIS, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01434, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: NIKIA LAMAR PORTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: NIKIA LAMAR PORTER
7875 Highland Village Place Unit 224,
San Diego, California 92129
Dated the 4th day of October, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF HAROLD GENE LAWRENCE, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR1460
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HAROLD GENE LAWRENCE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of
HAROLD GENE LAWRENCE, Deceased, were issued on the 12th day of September, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR1460, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLYN GRACE LAWRENCE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
CAROLYN GRACE LAWRENCE, Independent Executor
c/o Michael T. Milligan, Attorney at Law
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Dated the 30th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Michael T. Milligan
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-5587
Fax 915-544-2773
Email: elpasomike13@aol.com
Attorney for the Estate of HAROLD GENE LAWRENCE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHRIA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMAR PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Administration for the estate of IRMA NUNEZ a/k/a IRMA NUNEZ HEPP, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01211 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH ADAM HEPP. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of IRMA NUNEZ a/k/a IRMA NUNEZ HEPP
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 4th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN WILLIAM WAYNE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN WILLIAM WAYNE, Deceased, were granted to JANA RENEE BRICKEY on October 3, 2022, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01396. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL WILLIAM MIRENIC, were issued on October 3, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01556 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN WOFFORD, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHERYL WHITE DERRICK, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of CHERYL WHITE DERRICK, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to LESLIE DERRICK and DOUGLAS B. DERRICK as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of CHERYL WHITE DERRICK, deceased, on October 4th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01440. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to LESLIE DERRICK and DOUGLAS B. DERRICK, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of CHERYL WHITE DERRICK, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MELQUIADES MARUFO RODRIGUEZ were issued on September 27, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00488, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CRUZ RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of MELQUIADES MARUFO RODRIGUEZ
c/o ROBERT AGUINAGA
304 Texas Ave., Ste. 1503
Box 126
El Paso, TX 79901
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ISABEL ARREDONDO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ISABEL ARREDONDO, Deceased, were issued on September 27, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01528, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YOLANDA GARCIA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ISABEL ARREDONDO, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Pineda Serrano, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 4th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone No.: (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA SERRANO GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01061, pending in the Probate Court No.: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADALBERTO GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 3rd day of October, 2022.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for ADALBERTO GONZALEZ
State Bar No.: 06272200
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on August 11th, 2022, was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS GALLEGOS, Deceased in cause
2022-CPR00381, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: Felipe Gallegos % Albert A. Biel, J., 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated: 10-05-2022
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for FELIPE GALLEGOS was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS GALLEGOS, Deceased
Sbn: 02301300
615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-7517
Fax: (915) 990-2030
E-mail: albertbiel@albertbiel.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RAMON OLIVAS BAILON DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00148
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAMON OLIVAS BAILON, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00148, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ISABEL BATRES de OLIVAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrought, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 25th day of August, 2022.
The Law Office of ALBERT NABHAN, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrought Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242- Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabnhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: SALVADOR ESPINOZA, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01527
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SALVADOR ESPINOZA, JR. DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SALVADOR ESPINOZA, JR. Deceased were issued on September 12, 2022, in Cause Number
2022-CPR01527, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: GABRIELLA ESPINOZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
GABRIELLA ESPINOZA
Temporary Administratrix, Estate of SALVADOR ESPINOZA JR., Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 29th day of September, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Proposed Ward’s parents, KAREN LINMER and JOHN HARBO PHILLIPS, and her children, JOHN HERBER PHILLIPS, JR., JOHN FISHER AND SANDRA ANN MCRUOA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of July, 2022 in cause No. 2022-CGD00039 on the docket of said court and styled The Guardianship of the Person Only of GAYLE JEANNE PHILLIPS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:/s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Proposed Ward’s husband, AGUSTINE GUS NEVAREZ, and the Proposed Ward’s children, NOEL MOISES HINOJOSA, NOHEMI LUCIA HINOJOSA, AND JOSE PEDRO HINOJOSA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of April, 2022 in cause No. 2022-CGD00052 on the docket of said court and styled The Guardianship of the Person Only of HERMINIA HINOJOSA NEVAREZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:/s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS MENDIOLA, A/K/A LUIS JORGE MENDIOLA, Deceased, were issued on October 4, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01532 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA ROSA MENDIOLA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LUIS MENDIOLA, a/k/a LUIS JORGE MENDIOLA
c/o ANA ROSA MENDIOLA
813 Green Cove
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 4th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BONNIE MESSNER, Deceased, were issued on September 29, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01524 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WESTSTAR BANK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of BONNIE MESSNER
C/O Gluth Law, LLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 29th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BINH THUY SIZEMORE, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01533, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: STEVEN EUGENE SIZEMORE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated September 30, 2022.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for STEVEN EUGENE SIZEMORE
State Bar No.:” 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Administration for the Estate of IRMA NUNEZ A/K/A IRMA NUNEZ HEPP, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01211 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH ADAM HEPP. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of IRMA NUNEZ a/k/a IRMA NUNEZ HEPP
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 4th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE
DVEP Land, LLC requesting the following variances from the County of EI Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Sky View Unit V Subdivision.
Variance for the maximum cul-de-sac length from County’s allowable 750 ln. ft. to 879.5 ln. ft.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 003 and is more specifically identified as Parcel 1: North 1/2 of the North 1/2 of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest ¼, of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railway Company Surveys, El Paso County, TX. The EI Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for this variance on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, EI Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variances, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue Suite 200, EI Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
