THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Diana Bernal’s, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Enrique Lopez, 701 N. St. Vrain, El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 28th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2581 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA BERNAL and SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ and in the interest of Y.B. Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: YOLANDA BERNAL Date of Birth: March 26, 2017.
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHRIA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMAR PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERIK LUCKY FARRIAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BETTY DENISE McCONAUGHY’S, said Amended petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ray Gutierrez on this the 12th day of August, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM4489 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of J.L.F. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDEN LIAM FARRIAS Date of Birth: March 19, 2009 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 6th day of October, 2022.
Ray Gutierrez
Attorney at Law
11623 James Grant Dr.
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: RODOLFO VILLALVA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, PAOLA ROOSMALEN and CHRISTOPHER ROOSMALEN’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3528 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SEBASTIAN VILLALVA Date of Birth: 06/14/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Suite 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street,
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 26th day of May, 2022 against VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM0485 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of: L.L. A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: LINDA YVETTE LARA Date of Birth: 11/12/2013 The offices executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ALBERTO CRUZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against ALBERTO CRUZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF LUNA SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
JOSE MUNOZ MONARREZ,
Plaintiff,
V.
CHRISTINE M. CAZARES or if deceased, her unknown heirs: and ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS OF INTEREST IN THE PREMISES ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF,
Defendants.
Case no. D-619-CV-2022-00071
Judge Jennifer E. DeLaney
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
TO: Christine M. Cazares, and if deceased, her Estate and unknown representative:
You and each of you are hereby notified that Jose Munoz Monarrez, as Plaintiff, has filed an action in the District Court of Luna County, New Mexico, case numbered D-619-CV-2022-00071 wherein you are each named as a defendant and Plaintiff seeks to obtain constructive service of process upon you. You are further notified that unless you enter your appearance in said case on or before thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice, default judgment may be entered and the relief Plaintiff seeks will be granted.
The name and address for the attorney for Plaintiff is:
Ashlea A. Crumley
Benting Law Firm, LLC
115 E. Ash Street
Deming, NM 88030
Ph: 575-546-6300
Witness our hands and seal of this Court.
Dated this 7th day of September, 2022.
Clerk of the District Court
By:/s/ Liberty Gigante
Deputy
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Rojas , El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Horizon Market Place, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.0027 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF DONA ANA THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY GABRIELA ELENA MORENO
NO. SA-2022-00019
JUDGE DURAN
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
SAMUEL SOLANO, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, Texas, will hereby take notice that on June 28, 2022, a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-SA-2022-19 on the docket of said court, praying for adoption of the minor child, X.Z.M.C. SAMUEL SOLANO will further take notice that he is required to file a reply to the Petition for Adoption within 30 days or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioners request for adoption of the minor child X.Z.M.C. Petitioners Attorney is RAMON HERNANDEZ, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (10/22/22) at (12noon)
And conclude (11/08/22) at (10am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items soc as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Alfredo Albizu)
(Small Statue, sword, baseball cards, military coins, and books)
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Tigua Farms is pleased to announce
Solicitation No. TF22-001 Tigua Farms Shop Building Construction/Erection of a new 10,000 sf. Steel shop building. Sealed proposals will be received at Tigua Farms LLC, 9180 Socorro Rd. Bldg. A, El Paso, Texas 79907 until 10:00 a.m. (MT Standard Time), November 10, 2022.
All interested firms must send an email to cserrano@ydsp-nsn.gov. The Solicitation No. provided in this posting must be on the subject section of the email when requesting bid documents. Bid documents available October 24, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Last day to request bid documents will be November 1, 2022 by noon. (No exceptions)
Submissions received after the closing date and time will not be considered. Submissions must be sealed and hand delivered or mailed to the address listed above. Faxed or emailed submissions will not be acknowledged. The owner reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARCELA LUGO a/k/a MARCELA V. LUGO, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01735, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLORES LUGO MORALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for DOLORES LUGO MORALES
State Bar No.: 08130710
1707 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: INGRID H. KEITH, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01178
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of INGRID H. KEITH, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01178, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to STEPHANIE BAKER, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of INGRID H. KEITH, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephanie Baker
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Email: attorneymdavis@yahoo.com
Attorney for Independent Executrix
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ANTONIO LOPEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO:
2022-CPR-01558
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTONIO LOPEZ, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 11, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR1558, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELSA LOPEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ANTONIO LOPEZ, Deceased. The post office address of such Independent Executrix, is: c/o Jesus E. Samaniego, Attorney at Law, 817 Olson Street, El Paso, Texas 79903. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed to the Independent Executor at the address shown above. Dated the 13th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Jesus E. Samaniego, Esq.
817 Olson Street
El Paso, Texas 79903
E-mail: jsamaniego313@gmail.com
Telephone: (915) 850-0220
Texas Bar No.: 17554500
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF VICTOR MANUEL AMAYA A/K/A VICTOR M. AMAYA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01021
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VICTOR MANUEL AMAYA a/k/a VICTOR M. AMAYA, Deceased, were issued on October 19th, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01021, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS ENRIQUE AMAYA ORNELAS a/k/a LUIS AMAYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Luis Enrique Amaya Ornelas a/k/a Luis Amaya
7015 Third St.
Canutillo, TX 79835
Dated the 21st of October, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF LIBRADO RAYMOND TENA as Independent Administrator of the Estate of VIRGINIA BALSACH TENA, Deceased.
Pending in the County Court of El Paso County, Texas, in Matters of Probate No.
2021-CPR0137.
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE:
WHEREAS, on the 5th day of October, 2022, in the County Court of El Paso County, Texas, the undersigned duly qualified as the Independent Administrator of the Estate of VIRGINIA BALSACH TENA, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration on this estate were granted and this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Any person indebted to said estate is hereby notified to pay same to the undersigned.
LIBRADO RAYMOND TENA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of Virginia Balsach Tena, Deceased.
Address: c/o Owens Law Firm, Attorneys, Attn: Paul Owens, 14237 Old Bandera Road Helotes, Texas 78023.
Dated at San Antonio, Texas, October 14, 2022.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GILBERT CADENA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01818 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERT CADENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01836 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for letters of independent administration and for determination of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM V. STAHOVIAK, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01810 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM V. STAHOVIAK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORMA GARCIA HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01809 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA GARCIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS SALOMON SOTO, SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01829 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS SALOMON SOTO SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for letters of administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEE MELVILLE STERNE, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01832 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEE MELVILLE STERNE, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for determination of heirship and letters of independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAISY IRENE BAKER LARSON RODRIGUEZ a/k/a DAISY I. LARSON a/k/a DAISY LARSON RODRIGUEZ a/k/a DAISEY BAKER RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 19th 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR-01720, pending in the Probate Court No: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDEN RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
EDEN RODRIGUEZ
c/o : Robert T. Pearson
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 19th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for EDEN RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 15693500
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued on October 11, 2022, to KATHLEEN MARIE MACE in the Estate of DONALD NAVRKAL, Deceased. Said letters were issued under cause number 2022-CPR01424 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of DONALD L. NAVRKAL
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued on October 6, 2022, to KATHLEEN MARIE MACE in the Estate of DELORIS J. NAVRKAL, Deceased. Said letters were issued under cause number
2022-CPR01425 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of DELORIS J. NAVRKAL
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters for independent administration were issued on October 17, 2022, to LAWRENCE WILLIAM SHANNON in the Estate of JOSEPHINE SCARCELLA, Deceased. Said letters were issued under cause number 2022-CPR01022 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of JOSEPHINE FRANCES SCARCELLA
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILL WHITE, Deceased, were issued on October 25, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01560, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RONALD WAYNE WHITE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 26th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CLAUDIA CASAS, Deceased, were issued on October 25, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01270, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GUILLERMO CASAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 26th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ROSENDO A. SIQUEIROS DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01437
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROSENDO A. SIQUEIROS, Deceased were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No.: 2022CPR01437 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSENDO A. SIQUEIROS, III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ENRIQUE CARMONA VARELA DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00265
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE CARMONA VARELA, Deceased were issued on July 12, 2022, in Cause No.: 2022CPR00265 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RAMONA GRANADOS CARMONA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LOURDES SARACHO SAUCEDO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01840 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LOURDES SARACHO SAUCEDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, Determination of Heirship, and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPHINE McVAY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01842 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPHINE McVAY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship pursuant to Texas Estate Code Section 202. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUNSA HARRISON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01857 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EUNSA HARRISON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration and letters of administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas estates code, and application to determine heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: The Descendants of JOE SANCHEZ (Deceased 1993); The Descendants of WILLIAM LOUIS SANCHEZ (Deceased 5/13/1997); The Descendants of BERNADETTE CUTHBERT (Deceased 2019); The Descendants of JOSEPH ALLEN CHRISTIAN (Deceased 12/2005); ERNESTO SOSA; TYLA SOSA; MARIA “MARIE” ANTONIETA ROMERO TYLOR
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00238 on the docket of said court and styled HENRY SOUSA A/K/A HENRY SOSA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE TAPIA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of November, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01256 on the docket of said court and styled DANIEL MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Supplemental Application Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SALVADOR RIVAS, III,
Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01627
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR RIVAS, III Deceased, were granted on October 25, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01627 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: GINELLE MARIE TOLEDO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: AMPARO R. MUNOZ
Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01589
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO R. MUNOZ Deceased, were granted on October 25, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01589 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BENITO MUNOZ JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of ALICIA Y. FIERRO, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00115, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIAN FIERRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated March 17, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ADRIAN FIERRO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201 E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ELIZABETH B. DUNBAR, Deceased were issued on October 24, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01606 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to HENRY W. DUNBAR a/k/a HENRY WRIGHT DUNBAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935, within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of October, 2022.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JACK CURTISS, Deceased, were issued on July 5th, 2022 in Cause No. 2019CPR00794 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator of the
Estate of JACK CURTISS, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of October, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MANUEL L. VALENCIA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MANUEL L. VALENCIA, Deceased, were granted to HECTOR MANUEL VALENCIA on October 24, 2022, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01632. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA FLORES, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2022, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01573, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RAUL FLORES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Administrator, RAUL FLORES
Estate of MARIA FLORES, Deceased
Aldo R. Lopez
Ray Pena McChristian, PC
5822 Cromo Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RAUL FLORES, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2022, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01572, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RAUL FLORES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Administrator, RAUL FLORES
Estate of RAUL FLORES, Deceased
Aldo R. Lopez
Ray Pena McChristian, PC
5822 Cromo Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the ADELA F. ROBLES, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00585, pending in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JESSE ROBLES, JR. The address of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselor at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2, Suite 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 16th day of October, 2022.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.:11084100
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the HELEN SOBOL VILLEGAS, Deceased, were issued on June 6, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02041, pending in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Mannie Kalman. The address of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselor at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2, Suite 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 16th day of October, 2022.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.:11084100
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against GASPAR GOMEZ LUCAS, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 6th day of April, 2022, against JUANA PABLO GOMEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1977 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARIA GOMEZ MORALES,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of child is as follows: Child’s Name; MARIA GOMEZ MORALES Date of Birth: 09/30/2005 Place of Birth: Mississippi
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of October, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF CARLOS FERNANDO MUNOZ OLEA
Notice is hereby given that Ancillary Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CARLOS FERNANDO MUNOZ OLEA, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA HERNANDEZ BOTELLO, on 05/26/2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number
2021-CPR01877. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said independent Executor, c/o Cynthia Canales, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Cynthia Canales
State Bar No. 24057791
Attorneys for the Estate of CARLOS FERNANDO MUNOZ OLEA
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: AMALIA “MOLLIE” SOTO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01680
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AMALIA “MOLLIE” SOTO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMALIA “MOLLIE” SOTO, Deceased were issued on October 12, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR01680, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RAQUEL SOTO GALVEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RAQUEL SOTO GALVEZ
Independent Executrix, Estate of AMALIA “MOLLIE” SOTO, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell& Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 12th day of October, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA VILLALOBOS
Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00415
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA VILLALOBOS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MARIA VILLALOBOS, Cause No. 2022-CPR00415 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 4th of October 2002, to ALFONSO VILLALOBOS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Cesar A. Venegas Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210 El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 25th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Cesar A. Venegas, Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915) 545-2552 (fax)
SBN20545100
E-mail: cvcav@aol.com
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: CONCEPCION GUTIERREZ
CAUSE NO.:
2022-CPR01335
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of CONCEPCION GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 19, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR01335 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
GLORIA ELIAS
10612 Dumas
Socorro, Texas 79927
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Dated the 25th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Eduardo Vasquez
Eduardo Vasquez
Attorney for Personal Representative
Gloria Elias
State Bar No.: 00789703
310N.Mesa, Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 542-4556
Facsimile: (915) 351-7115
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE C. LUCIO AKA JOSE CARMELO LUCIO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01662
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE C. LUCIO a/k/a JOSE CARMELO LUCIO, Deceased, were issued on October 24, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR01662, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROMELIA VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required t6o present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Romelia Vasquez
9144 Bur Oak Circle
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 24th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ROMELIA VASQUEZ
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ANDRES REYES UNZUETA A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA REYES A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00816
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANDRES REYES UNZUETA A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA REYES A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA, Deceased, were issued on August 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00816, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA U. CASTORENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Irma U. Castorena
7522 Lincoln Ave.
Riverside, California, 92504
Dated the August 16, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for Irma U. Castorena
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAMONA SALGADO A/K/A RAMONA MIRANDA DE SALGADO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00995
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RAMONA SALGADO A/K/A RAMOND MIRANDA DE SALGADO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of RAMONA SALGADO A/K/A RAMOND MIRANDA DE SALGADO, Cause Number
2022-CPR00995 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 12th day of October, 2022 to CLAUDIA IVONNE SALGADO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: October 25, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
CLAUDIA IVONNE SALGADO
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF EILEEN ROSE COLLINS A/K/A EILEEN R. COLLINS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01537
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EILEEN ROSE COLLINS A/K/A EILEEN R. COLLINS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of EILEEN ROSE COLLINS A/K/A EILEEN R. COLLINS, Cause Number
2022-CPR01537 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of October, 2022 to DONNA COLETTA COLLINS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: October 25, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
DONNA COLETTA COLLINS
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CARLOS A. SEPULVEDA A/K/A CARLOS ANTONIO SEPULVEDA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01142
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARLOS A. SEPULVEDA A/K/A CARLOS ANTONIO SEPULVEDA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of CARLOS A. SEPULVEDA A/K/A CARLOS ANTONIO SEPULVEDA, Cause Number
2022-CPR01142 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of October, 2022 to ANABEL S. FRIAS A/K/A ANABEL SEPULVEDA FRIAS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: October 21, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
ANABEL S. FRIAS
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Windermere Avenue, near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Asbury Street, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as being a Replat of the West Half of Lot 4, Gateway Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 8.48 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
