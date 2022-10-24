THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Diana Bernal’s, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Enrique Lopez, 701 N. St. Vrain, El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 28th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2581 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA BERNAL and SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ and in the interest of Y.B. Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: YOLANDA BERNAL Date of Birth: March 26, 2017.
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHRIA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMAR PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERIK LUCKY FARRIAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BETTY DENISE McCONAUGHY’S, said Amended petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ray Gutierrez on this the 12th day of August, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM4489 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of J.L.F. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDEN LIAM FARRIAS Date of Birth: March 19, 2009 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 6th day of October, 2022.
Ray Gutierrez
Attorney at Law
11623 James Grant Dr.
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: RODOLFO VILLALVA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, PAOLA ROOSMALEN and CHRISTOPHER ROOSMALEN’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3528 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SEBASTIAN VILLALVA Date of Birth: 06/14/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Suite 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street,
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 26th day of May, 2022 against VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM0485 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of: L.L. A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: LINDA YVETTE LARA Date of Birth: 11/12/2013 The offices executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ALBERTO CRUZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against ALBERTO CRUZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on October 31, 2022 at 10:00 am Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units: B58 Madero, E182 Hryszko, E204 Estrada
Items include: Household Good, Tools, Furniture
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF LUNA SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
JOSE MUNOZ MONARREZ,
Plaintiff,
V.
CHRISTINE M. CAZARES or if deceased, her unknown heirs: and ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS OF INTEREST IN THE PREMISES ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF,
Defendants.
Case no. D-619-CV-2022-00071
Judge Jennifer E. DeLaney
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
TO: Christine M. Cazares, and if deceased, her Estate and unknown representative:
You and each of you are hereby notified that Jose Munoz Monarrez, as Plaintiff, has filed an action in the District Court of Luna County, New Mexico, case numbered D-619-CV-2022-00071 wherein you are each named as a defendant and Plaintiff seeks to obtain constructive service of process upon you. You are further notified that unless you enter your appearance in said case on or before thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice, default judgment may be entered and the relief Plaintiff seeks will be granted.
The name and address for the attorney for Plaintiff is:
Ashlea A. Crumley
Benting Law Firm, LLC
115 E. Ash Street
Deming, NM 88030
Ph: 575-546-6300
Witness our hands and seal of this Court.
Dated this 7th day of September, 2022.
Clerk of the District Court
By:/s/ Liberty Gigante
Deputy
____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #52-22 Zaragoza Water & Sewer Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Zaragoza Water & Sewer Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until November 8th 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Insurance, Bonds, and Move-In Related Expenses, Not to Exceed 5% of Total Bid.
2. Maintain operation of existing system or bypass operations throughout construction.
3. Furnish, install and maintain traffic control for all of the project for the duration of construction as required and approved by the City of El Paso
4. Furnish and install approximately 2,349 linear feet (lf) of 8-inch Sanitary Sewer line; approximately; and 13 Type A Manholes and 24 additional vertical feet.
5. Furnish and install 22 sanitary sewer service connections with approximately 605 lf of 4-inch sewer main for connection to the new 8-inch Sanitary Sewer line.
6. Clean, Video and Test approximately 2,744 lf of 8-inch Sanitary Sewer line and 605 lf of 4-inch sanitary sewer service laterals.
7. Furnish and install approximately 427 lf of 8-inch C-900 PVC water line; and 2 tapping sleeves and valves.
8. Clean and Test approximately 427 lf of 8-inch water line.
9. Furnish and install Trench Safety for all of the project.
10. Remove and dispose of approximately 8,300 square yards of existing asphalt pavement; and replace with approximately 8,300 square yards of new pavement 12-inches of 2 sack base course and subgrade prep; approximately 1,000 cubic yards of two sack backfill and approximately 64 square feet of concrete driveway, remove and replace 1,400 square feet of sidewalk and 224 lf of concrete curb and gutter.
11. Provide TPDES permit and project traffic control to include coordination with the City of El Paso.
12. Decommission approximately 927 lf of 8-inch sewer line.
13. Decommission a total of two (2) 4-feet diameter manholes.
14. Remove and dispose of 608 lf of 8-inch sewer main.
15. Remove and dispose of seven (7) 4-feet diameter manholes.
16. Plug one (1) existing 8-inch sanitary sewer line and tie-into three (3) existing manholes.
17. Maintain As-built drawings and provide Construction Progress Photos.
18. Provide Site Security and dust control.
19. Protect existing utilities and services.
20. Provide project safety in accordance with all latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A.) requirements as the work dictates.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted October 25th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #SW68-22 Coates & Tremont Dam Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Coates & Tremont Dam Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until November 17th 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The project consists of improvements to two dams in two different locations: Coates (Montoya Detention) Dam, 300 block of Coates Dr., El Paso, TX 79932, and Tremont Dam (Control Dam #7), 2200 block of Tremont Ave. on the corner of Tremont Ave. and Indiana St., El Paso, TX 79930. A Probable Maximum Precipitation Update Report developed in November 2018 recommended improvements for these two dams that include the following:
Coates Dam – to pass required probable maximum flood (PMF) conditions, the existing auxiliary spillway is to be widened by 10 feet and the dam crest embankment is to be raised by 4 feet with a concrete wall.
Tremont Dam- to increase the dam crest elevation and improve the spillway capacity by the addition of an auxiliary spillway.
This project will consist of two base bids (Base Bid I – Coates Dam and Base Bid II – Tremont).
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, material, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Base Bid I - Coates Dam - Demolition of existing auxiliary concrete spillway, removal and proper disposal of existing concrete from site and other concrete structures, site clearing and grubbing of the existing reservoir with removal and proper disposal of all debris (regardless of type), vegetation, and material within the project limits. Grading and removing soil from reservoir embankment and providing base for stabilizing reservoir at the embankment being improved. Furnish and install cast-in-place reinforced concrete 6” thick for proposed auxiliary spillway and access ramp, HMAC (Type C Asphalt Pavement) for replacing removed pavement at spillway junction. Removal of existing gates and installation of wrought iron fencing and gates for security of property. Clearing of vegetation at outfall downstream of Vintage Street flume. Preparation of and installation of loose rock riprap around outfall downstream of Vintage Street flume. The work also includes the installation of new warning signs as detailed in the plans.
Base Bid II - Tremont Dam - Demolition of existing tower spillway, removal and proper disposal of existing concrete from tower and other concrete structures, site clearing and grubbing of the existing reservoir with removal and proper disposal of all debris (regardless of type), vegetation, and material within the project limits. Removing soil from reservoir and providing base for stabilizing reservoir and the perimeter bench with maintenance road. Installation of approximately 7-foot-high cast-in-place reinforced concrete tower spillway; 30” reinforced concrete pipe with concrete collar; 6” thick cast-in-place reinforced concrete vehicular access ramps for auxiliary spillway; 6” thick reinforced cast-in-place concrete auxiliary spillway; concrete sidewalk; 6’ high rock wall; wrought-iron fencing and steel panels for walkways. Other items include removal of a concrete flume and railing off of Pittsburg Ave., installation of a 23-foot-wide concrete flume and installation of a 23-foot wide channel from Pittsburg Ave. to the Tremont reservoir pond.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted October 25th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #113-22 NE Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase 1 & NE Franklin Interceptor Sean Haggerty Phase 1 (Re-Bid)
Sealed Bids for the construction of the NE Franklin Distribution Water Main projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until November 9th 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Mobilization/Demobilization, General Requirements, Bond, and Insurance
2. Ductile Iron Pipeline for Water (16-Inch), Valves, and all appropriate appurtenances
3. PVC Pipeline for sewer (30-Inch), 72-Inch Manholes, and all appurtenances
4. Site Work: Clearing, Grubbing, Grading, Excavation, Filling, Hauling, and Compaction
5. Deep Excavation Equipment (>25 Feet)
6. Pipeline and Valve Equipment
7. Blow-off Valves and Combination Air Release/Vacuum Valves
8. Steel Casing (32-inch and 42-inch)
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted October 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Rojas , El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Horizon Market Place, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.0027 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT P. PEREL, Deceased, were granted to LINDA Y. CHEW on the 11th day of October, 2022 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2022-cPR01600. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
GUARDIANSHIP OF RODRIGO GURROLA JR., AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
CAUSE NO.
2022-CGD00053
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Estate of RODRIGO GURROLA JR., An Incapacitated Person, were issued on September 7, 2022, in cause No.
2022-CGD00053, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
LORENZA ANGELICA GARCIA
1313 N. Saint Vrain Apt. 4
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of October, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
____________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF DONA ANA THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY GABRIELA ELENA MORENO
NO. SA-2022-00019
JUDGE DURAN
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
SAMUEL SOLANO, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, Texas, will hereby take notice that on June 28, 2022, a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-SA-2022-19 on the docket of said court, praying for adoption of the minor child, X.Z.M.C. SAMUEL SOLANO will further take notice that he is required to file a reply to the Petition for Adoption within 30 days or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioners request for adoption of the minor child X.Z.M.C. Petitioners Attorney is RAMON HERNANDEZ, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DEBRA A. MCREYNOLDS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01789 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DEBRA A. McREYNOLDS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to determine heirship and for letters of independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA ELVA REYES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01795 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA ELVA REYES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIO AURELIO NAVARRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01796 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO AURELIO NAVARRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PETRA GARCIA MONTELONGO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01797 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PETRA GARCIA MONTELONGO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FEDERICO ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01553 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: VIRGINIA ALVAREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 12th day of October, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SURIN CHANTRAYOS, Deceased, were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01642 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SURAPEE C. EIGENBERGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 19th day of September, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT LEWIS ELLIOTT, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00796 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JUANITA ELLIOTT COOKE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 3rd day of October, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SUSANNA VASQUEZ RAYON, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01234 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RENE FERNANDO RAYON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 3rd day of October, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued on October 6, 2022, to LUZ EVANGELINA FARRARO in the Estate of JOHN THOMAS FARRARO, Deceased.
Said letters were issued under cause number
2022-CPR01420 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of JOHN THOMAS FARRARO
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD ADRIAL SIMONS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01782 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD ADRIAL SIMONS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship (Decedent Last Known Address: 685 Piro Court, Socorro, TX 79927) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANN L. VERDUGO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01772 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANN L. VERDUGO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration and application to determine heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA TERESA OCON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01773 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA TERESA OCON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JILL CLADYS BOYETT A/K/A JILL G. SIMONS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01781 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JILL GLADYS BOYETT A/K/A JILL G. SIMONS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Last Known Address: 685 Piro Court, Socorro, TX 79927) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT RAY ELLIS, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR0144, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID J. ELLIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
Dated the 18th day of October, 2022.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMILIA AMAYA RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00565, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAFAEL AMAYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
Dated the 18th day of October, 2022.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURORA GARCIA a/k/a AURORA H. GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01324, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA CLARA HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
Dated the 18th day of October 2022.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARLOS PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Estate of CARLOS PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ, were issued on October 17, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CGD00042 in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RITA GRIFFIS. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
RITA GRIFFIS
Permanent Guardian of the Estate of CARLOS PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ
C/O Alexander V. Neill
311 Montana, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 17th day of October 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARMEN ALICIA BACA GUTIERREZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Estate of CARMEN ALICIA BACA GUTIERREZ, were issued on October 17, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CGD00043 in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RITA GRIFFIS. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
RITA GRIFFIS
Permanent Guardian of the Estate of CARMEN ALICIA BACA GUTIERREZ
C/O Alexander V. Neill
311 Montana, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 17th day of October 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA HELEN GARY, Deceased, were issued on September 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01450 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT LEE JOHNSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of PATRICIA HELEN GARY
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 18th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________________
IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF JOSE A. LOBATO, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
NO. 2016-CGD00188
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and the Estate of JOSE A. LOBATO, were issued on October 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2016-CGD00188, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADAM JACOB AMAYA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Adam Jacob Amaya
11000 Bob Stone Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 14th day of October, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (10/22/22) at (12noon)
And conclude (11/08/22) at (10am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items soc as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Alfredo Albizu)
(Small Statue, sword, baseball cards, military coins, and books)
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARTHUR RENEGEL DAMBOISE a/k/a ARTHUR R. DAMBOISE, Deceased were issued on October 18, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01730 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to TOMIKO DAMBOISE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935, within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of October, 2022.
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MANUEL E. ARMENDARIZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
David E. Hilles III
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso TX 79901
On this the 24th day of June, 2022 against MANUEL E. ARMENDARIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2007AG7350 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.I.A., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JONAHS ISAIAHARMENDARIZ Date of Birth: 07/18/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of October, 2022.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICARDO MARQUEZ, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of RICARDO MARQUEZ, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to MARISA MARQUEZ as Independent Executor of the estate of RICARDO MARQUEZ, deceased, on October 18th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01748. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MARISA MARQUEZ, Independent Executor of the estate of RICARDO MARQUEZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GEORGE R. LEEPER, SR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00162
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. LEEPER, SR., DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE R. LEEPER, SR., Deceased were issued on September 6, 202, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00162 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
Colbert N. Coldwell, Independent Administrator of the Estate of George R. Leeper, Sr.
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell& Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N.Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 17th day of October, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DORA LUZ LESCANO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01263
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA LUZ LESCANO, Deceased, were granted on October 18, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01263 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LAURA DUARTE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DEAN LACHLAN CAMPBELL a/k/a DEAN L. CAMPBELL, Deceased, were issued on October 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01495, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA CAMPBELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA LUISA CAMPBELL, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DEAN LACHLAN CAMPBELL a/k/a DEAN L. CAMPBELL
C/O: Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 19th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for MARIA LUISA CAMPBELL
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JORGE ULLOA, Deceased, were issued on October 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00804, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MIMA JANETTE ULLOA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated October 18, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright,
Attorney for MIMA JANETTE ULLOA
State Bar No.:02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ADELA ESCAJEDA ARMSTRONG, Deceased, were issued on October 18, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01597, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JACK HILTON WILLIAMSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated October 18, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright,
Attorney for JACK HILTON WILLIAMSON
State Bar No.:02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Tigua Farms is pleased to announce
Solicitation No. TF22-001 Tigua Farms Shop Building Construction/Erection of a new 10,000 sf. Steel shop building. Sealed proposals will be received at Tigua Farms LLC, 9180 Socorro Rd. Bldg. A, El Paso, Texas 79907 until 10:00 a.m. (MT Standard Time), November 10, 2022.
All interested firms must send an email to cserrano@ydsp-nsn.gov. The Solicitation No. provided in this posting must be on the subject section of the email when requesting bid documents. Bid documents available October 24, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Last day to request bid documents will be November 1, 2022 by noon. (No exceptions)
Submissions received after the closing date and time will not be considered. Submissions must be sealed and hand delivered or mailed to the address listed above. Faxed or emailed submissions will not be acknowledged. The owner reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RICARDO CARRIZALES SR., were issued on October 18, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR0160, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO CARRIZALES, JR., Independent Administrator of the Estate of RICARDO CARRIZALES SR., Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of RICARDO CARRIZALES, SR., Deceased
RICARDO CARRIZALES JR.- Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Dated the 18th day of October, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 10/18/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(324587)KMHTC6AD9
GU283781,2016 ,HYUNDAI VELOSTER , 7RYJ681- CA,$3,712.25
(324708) 1LNHM81W
X1Y734748, 2001, LINCOLN TOWNCAR, 50124A1-CA $3,690.60
(325329) L5YACBPB5
H1162803, 2017 , ZENN MOTOR SCOOTER $3,106.05
(326951) HOMEMADE TRAILER $1,460.65
(327043) HOMEMADE TRAILER $1,395.70
(327392) JM1BK14337
1687685, 2007 MAZDA MAZDA3, 81439GA-TX $1,049.32
(327457) JTHBJ46G28
2247830, 2008 LEXUS ES350, 7ZWY154-CA $1,006.00
(327649) 1G8ZK8276X
Z124980, 1999 SATURN SW2, EFH307A-MX $839.52
(327720) 1J4NT4FB7A
D628641, 2010 JEEP COMPASS, $724.55
(327041)2G4WC58246
1167944, 2006 BUICK LACROSS, CB47856-IL ,$1,056.00
(326542) 1HGCR2F36G
A217011, 2016 HONDA ACCORD, 5004835-NH,$ 702.90
(327114) KMHDU46D4
7U157939, 2007 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, SXQ265-CO,$796.20
(324445) 1C6RR7PTXH
S690675, 2017 RAM RAM1500,EE73713-MX, $1,424.05
(327736)JTHBA30G14
5027431, 2004 LEXUS ES330,6NXE090-CA,$702.90
(327816) 1G11E5SA4
GU147247, 2016 CHEVEROLET MALIBU, 7YQE953-CA $573.00
(328060) 3N1AB61E5
8L721279, 2008 NISSAN SENTRA, EKY8806-MX $313.20
(328072) 1FA6P8TH2M
5116160 ,2021 FORD MUSTANG, 8VLB057-CA $291.55
(328079) 2GTEC13T95
1387886, 2005 GMC SIERRA, 918TCY-NM $291.55
(328076) 4YDT26D29F
C507408,2015 TRAILER, IMM5190-CA, $291.55
(321437)4A3AK64F88E
C31050, 2008 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE,EMX2078-MX $5,732.40
(323492), MASTER TOW,CAR HAULER, $4,823.10
(324074)1GNEC13R6XJ
31980, 1999 CHEVROLET TAHOE,F79ALH-MX,
$ 4,346.80
(324319)1B3CC4FB8AN
138685,2010 DODGE AVENGER,
(324445)1C6RR7PTXHS
690675, 2017 RAM RAM1500, EE73713-MX $ 1402.40
(324415)2G1WB5EN8A
1246430, 2010 CHEVROLET IMPALA,8MRG563-CA, $4000.40
(327173) 1FADP3K25GL
231942 ,2016 FORD FOCUS, EDC352A-MX $183.30
(328182) 1G6DM5772
80122671,2008 CADILLAC CTS,RPC105A-MX, $183.30
