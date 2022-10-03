THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHIRA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMA PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: DAVID PENA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BILLY RAY and MARGARITA BRICENO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Amy A. Moore-Nichols, 416 N. Stanton Ste. 406, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 24th day of March, 2022 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2902 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of E.D.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELIJAH DAVID PENA Date of Birth: 08/07/2018
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2022.
Amy A. Moore-Nichols
Attorney at Law
416 N. Stanton, Ste. 406
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open September 28th at 10:00 AM and conclude October 12th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
D17 Jessica Silva B37 Noe Salina, C22 Conrado Huerta, B35 Gorgina Pacheco, B1 Teddy Medina, H19 J.M. Behrens, F37 Brian Raya, 536 Tirso Bonilla, 317 Sally Perez, 339 Sally Perez, 514 Alex Lopez 809 George Mcguire, 1036 Sandra Vasquez, 1029 Stephen Moreno, 1057 Billy Rogers, 10107 Karla Smith, A22 David Amaya, F21 Donald William Troxler
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc, boxes, bogs, children’t/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 9/16/22 and will conclude on 10/10/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted: Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922: Units belonging to Susana Castillo and Alex Gastelum
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924: Units belonging to Manuel Casas, Nina Longoria, and Jessica Williams.
923 Hawkins, El Paso, TX 79915: Unit belonging Gabriel Caudillo.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912: Units belonging to Rodriguez Hogan and George Watson
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936: Units belonging to Raffory Pena-Duran, Agustin Sanchez, David Bojorquez, Myndi L. Robinson, Anita Melero, Wendy Monreal, and Ruben Torres.
11425 Pellicano El Paso, TX 79936: Unit belonging to Jose Ruiz.
4681 Ripley, El Paso, TX 79922 Unit belonging to Alayaha Armijo.
7180 Westwind, El Paso, TX 79912: Unit belonging to John Gardner.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907: Units belonging to Alfredo Publano, America Olivas, and Eliana Dominguez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907: Unit belonging to Paloma Holguin, Rafael Mendez, and Amy Quiroz.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District No.1, (“the District”), is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 800 cubic yards
of fiber reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Montoya Main Lateral at the vicinity of Mulberry Avenue and Warriors Drive in the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
Solicitation packets will be available beginning September 26, 2022 at the District office,
13247 Alameda Ave. Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm during
normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation packet may be downloaded after 10 am on September 26, 2022 using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org.
The Bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix II to 2 CFR Subtitle A Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. District reserves right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District office no later than 12:00 noon
(as show on the District wall clock in the District tax’s office) on October 13, 2022. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the District Office, (Board Room). The District contacts for this bid are as follows: Richard Medina, Purchasing Agent and Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager which can be reached at (915) 872-4000 or by e-mail at rmedina@epcwid1.org or prodriguez@epcwid1.org all inquiries must be in writing and sent to these emails or mailed to the District office.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 1,000 cubic yards of concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Riverside Canal at the vicinity of Walcott Road and Valle Bajo Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 26, 2022, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days.
Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 26, 2022, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix II to 2 CFR Subtitle A Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform
Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 13, 2022. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2022, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquiries must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 3,500 cubic yards of fiber reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Franklin Feeder Canal at the vicinity of Socorro Road and Pete Rodriguez Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 26, 2022, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 26, 2022, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. Any contract(s) awarded under this Invitation for Bids is/are subject to the United States Iron and Steel (US I&S) requirements of Texas Government Code, Chapter 2252, Subchapter F,
as amended by SB 1289, 85th Legislative Session, as applicable. The District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 13, 2022. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2022, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquiries must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES RUSSELL LUMMUS, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00922, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: VICTORIA ANDREA LUMMUS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 22, 2022
/s/ JOHN B. BRIGHT, Attorney for VICTORIA ANDREA LUMMUS
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DIANA CORRAL MCQUADE A/K/A DIANA MCQUADE A/K/A DIANA CORRAL, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIANA CORRAL McQUADE a/k/a DIANA McQUADE a/k/a DIANA CORRAL, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01421, pending in the Probate Court No.2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ALEXANDRA BARTOW. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA ALEXANDRA BARTOW
3157 Privateer St.
Lemorre, California CA 93245
Dated the 26th day of September, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERTRUDIS P. DAVILA, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01378, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA TERESA PORTILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 22, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA TERESA PORTILLO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA A. MADRID a/k/a BERTHA ALARCON MADRID, Deceased, were issued on July 6th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00644, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAREN M. TRUJILLO a/k/a KAREN MADRID TRUJILLO a/k/a KAREN EILEEN MADRID TRUJILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 14th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for KAREN M. TRUJILLO a/k/a KAREN MADRID TRUJILLO a/k/a KAREN EILEEN MADRID TRUJILLO
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILDRED L. BUSTILLOS a/k/a MILDRED BUSTILLOS, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01441 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to DENNIS L. BUSTILLOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of September, 2022.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS NEVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01167 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to RUTH M. NEVAREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of September, 2022.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WELDON BURNS TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00001 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELLE COSETTE TAYLOR LAGUNAS a/k/a MICHELLE TAYLOR LAGUNAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of WELDON BURNS TAYLOR
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 22nd day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of Teresa De Gambino Costa a/k/a Teresa De Gabino Costa a/k/a Teresa G. Costa a/k/a Teresa G. De Costa a/k/a Teresa D. Gabino De Costa a/k/a Teresa De Jesus Gabino Guerrero a/k/a G. Teresa Costa a/k/a Teresa NMI Gavino a/k/a Teresa NMI Costa a/k/a Teresa D. Gamino De Costa, Deceased, were issued on July 1, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01270 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to Francisco Silva. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of September, 2022.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD WAYNE RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01642 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDWARD WAYNE RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LAURA MONICA MERLIN-RAMOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01635 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAURA MONICA MERLIN-RAMOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and For Independent Administration AND Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RENE BRAVO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01010 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RENE BRAVO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title more than Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
Statement of Ownership, Management and Circulation (All Periodicals Publications Except Requester Publications)
Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 2. Publication number: 015-212. 3. Filing date: October 1, 2022. Issue Frequency: Weekly. 5. No. of issues published annually: 52. 6. Annual Subscription Price: $65/$80 mail. 7. Complete mailing address of known office of publication (Not printer) (Street, city, county, state, and Zip+4: 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Contact person: Secret Wherrett. Telephone (Include area code): (915) 534-4422. 8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher (Not printer): 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. 9. Full names and complete mailing addresses of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor. Publisher: Secret Wherrett, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Editor: Robert Gray, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Managing editor: Position vacant. 10. Owner: Investor Publications, Inc., 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Stockholders holding more than 1 percent of outstanding stock: Thomas Fenton, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716; Ellie Fenton, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Debra Fraire, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Secret Wherrett, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Henry Ellis, 6213 Turnberry DR, Fort Worth, TX 76132. Joseph Pepe, 17030 Winged Thistle CT, Davidson, NC 28036. 11. Known Bond-holders, Mortgages and Other Security Holders owning or Holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities: None. 12. Tax Status: Has not Changed During Preceding 12 Months. 13. Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 14. Issue date for circulation data below: September 25, 2022. 15. Extent and nature of circulation: Weekly. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. (The second figure is the number copies of single issue published nearest to the filing date.) a. Total Number of copies (net press run): 7,650, 7,150, b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail): (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): (1) 150, 147 (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 80, 81. (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS: 4,720, 4,522. (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. c. Total Paid Distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)) 4,950, 4,750. d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (2). Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. (4). Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means): 2,500, 2,200. e. Total free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4) 2,500, 2,200.
f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c. and 15e.) 7,450, 6,950. g. Copies not Distributed (See Instructions to Publishers #4 (page #3)) 200, 200. h. Total (sum of 15f and g) 7,650, 7,150. i. Percent Paid (15c. divided by 15f. times 100): 66.44%. 68.34%.16. Electronic Copy Circulation. a. Paid Electronic Copies. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. Second figure is number of copies of single issue published nearest to filing date. 1,465, 1,482. b. Total Paid Print copies (Line 15c) + paid electronic copies (Line 16a) 6,415, 6,232. c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a) 8,915, 8,432. d. Percent Paid (both print and electronic copies) (16b divided by 16c times 100) 71.95, 73.90%.
17. Publication of statement of ownership. If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the October 2, 2022 issue of this publication. 17. Signature and title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner: (signed) Secret Wherrett, Publisher, September 29, 2022.
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Information taken in its entirety from PS Form 3526, July 2014.)
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL JOHN CALTEAUX, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01671 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL JOHN CALTEAUX, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIRGINIA B. GONZALEZ AKA VIRGINIA BACA GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01651 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINIA B. GONZALEZ AKA VIRGINIA BACA GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for letters of independent administration and for declaration of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO AYALA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01665 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUILLERMO AYALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA MARGARITA FIGUEROA a/k/a MARIA MARGARITA PARADA FIGUEROA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01661 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA MARGARITA FIGUEROA a/k/a MARIA MARGARITA PARADA FIGUEROA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT JAMES BYRD, Deceased, were issued on September 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01410 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LEE MERRILL BYRD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROBERT JAMES BYRD
C/O LEE MERRILL BYRD
2709 Louisville Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 27th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEONARD PAUL SIPIORA, Deceased, were issued on September 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01408 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA JOYCE COON SIPIORA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LEONARD PAUL SIPIORA
C/O SANDRA JOYCE COON SIPIORA
1012 Blanchard
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO MONTES VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01160 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to NORMA V. SOTO, A/K/A NORMA VASQUEZ-SOTO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of SOCORRO MONTES VASQUEZ
C/O NORMA V. SOTO, A/KA NORMA VASQUEZ-SOTO
2717 Hector Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 22nd day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMA KENNETH JURY, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01107 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH NORMAN JURY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of NORMAN KENNETH JURY
C/O KENNETH NORMAN JURY
2409 Gairloch Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 15th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ROSENDO A. SIQUEIROS DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01437
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of ROSENDO A. SIQUEIROS, Deceased were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01437 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSENDO A. SIQUEIROS, III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00 am on October 21, 2022 at 1488 Lomaland EL Paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold via item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as shown on rental agreement.
AZZAM, CATHERINE: pet grooming equipment, animal kennels, metal stands
SANFORD, EDWARD: dishwasher, desk, totes, boxes, truck tires, queen size mattress, sewing machine
LYNUM EDWIN: boxes, electronic hardware, computer parts, plastic bags
TORRES, CESAR: sofa, love seat, hutch, portable a/c, plastic bags, totes, toolbox, metal dresser frame
LARA, FLAVIO: wooden shelves, side tables, credenda, round table, 1 single sofa, love sofa, full sofa, totes, chairs, 1 marble top,tools
AZZAM, CATHERINE: metal desks, kennels, electric elevator, stool, folding chairs
MANUEL SUBIA JR.: chairs, baby rocker, plastic trash cans, totes, boxes, tv trays, table, sewing machine.
WILDLIE CHERFILS: steam cleaner, metal shelving, boxes, totes, dolly
RUIZ, RAUL: parts of home-made bed twin size, Bike (Hyper/Havoc f/s), baby stroller, drill bit, boxes, bags, large tote, folding chair, portable heater
JIMENEZ ANNETTE: card board boxes, bassinet, plastic totes, many bags, two duffle bags
CARREON JOSE: wood lumber many sizes, 2 singe sofas, ceiling light fixtures, large speakers, suite case
RICHARD RINEHART: cardboard boxes, wooden drawers, leaf blower, small tools, suite case
RON BLOX: unit full of antique furniture, wind-up piano
BOWEN CAINE: 1969 Chevrolet Suburban truck
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN LOYA, JR., Deceased, were issued on September 26, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01161, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERTA ALICIA LOYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 27, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BERTA ALICIA LOYA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: JOSE ERNESTO TALAMANTES
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01315
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE ERNESTO TALAMENTES, Deceased, were issued on September 12, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR01315 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
CRISTINA TALAMANTES
3015 Idalia Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Dated the 22nd day of September, 2022.
/s/ Eduardo Vasquez
Eduardo Vasquez
Attorney for Personal Representative,
CRISTINA TALAMANTES
State Bar No.: 00789703
310 N. Mesa, Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 542-4556
Facsimile: (915) 351-7115
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA HALL, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00377
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARIA LUISA HALL, Deceased, were issued on July 13, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00377, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUZ MARIA LUNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LUZ MARIA LUNA
121 C.R. 5285
Bloomfield, New Mexico 87418
Dated the 28th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for LUZ MARIA LUNA
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SACRAMENTO BENJAMIN CASTRO A/K/A SACRAMENTO B. CASTRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01667 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SACRAMENTO BENJAMIN CASTRO A/K/A SACRAMENTO B. CASTRO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GEORGE CRUZ JR., FRANCISCO D. CRUZ, PATRICIA CRUZ, VERONICA CRUZ, PAUL A. CRUZ and all of their descendants and heirs
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01006 on the docket of said court and styled GEORGE CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of a WILL as Muniment of Title (Outside of Four Years) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EMETERIA LARRIVA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00523 on the docket of said court and styled HUMBERTO B. LARRIVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Demand for an Accounting for the Estate of Humberto B. Larriva. Motion to Compel Independent Executor to File Corrected Deed on the Property Located at 10817-10819 Ivanhoe Drive, El Paso, TX 79935, Executed on December 17, 2018. Motion to Remove Independent Executor EMETERIA LARRIVA for The Estate of HUMBERTO B. LARRIVA. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TEX STARLIN CLIFFORD, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of TEX STARLIN CLIFFORD, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to MARY CLEALON CLIFFORD as Independent Executor of the estate of TEX STARLIN CLIFFORD, deceased, on September 28, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01489. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MARY CLEALON CLIFFORD, Independent Executor of the estate of TEX STARLIN CLIFFORD, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ANDRES DELGADO, deceased; Cause No. 2022-CPR01265. MARIA ESTELA DELGADO serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ANDRES DELGADO, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 23, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, MARIA ESTELA DELGADO within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 509 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 28th day of September, 2022.
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUANITA I. HUNT A/K/A JUANITA HUNT, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01157
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA I. HUNT A/K/A JUANITA HUNT, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of September, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01157, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ALEXANDER (SCOTTIE) ALLAN MACKINNON A/K/A ALEXANDER ALLAN MACKINNON, Independent Executor. The address of record for ALEXANDER (SCOTTIE) ALLAN MACKINNON A/K/A ALEXANDER ALLAN MACKINNON is 2132 Harwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 22nd day of September, 2022.
/s/ ALEXANDER (SCOTTIE) ALLAN MACKINNON A/K/A ALEXANDER ALLAN MACKINNON, Independent Executor of the Estate of JUANITA I. HUNT A/K/A JUANITA HUNT, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN MARIA MARTINEZ A/K/A SUSAN MARIE MARTINEZ, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01187
PUBLSIHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SUSAN MARIA MARTINEZ A/K/A SUSAN MARIE MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of September, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01187, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ARTURO MARTINEZ A/K/A ARTHUR MARTINEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for ARTURO MARTINEZ A/K/A ARTHUR MARTINEZ is 6927 Tara Dr., Richmond, Texas 77469. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 22nd day of September, 2022.
/s/ ARTURO MARTINEZ A/K/A ARTHUR MARTINEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of SUSAN MARIA MARTINEZ A/K/A SUSAN MARIE MARTINEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estates Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were ordered to be issued to HANNAH CELESTE RULLI-NEVAREZ and AMANDA MONIQUE NEVAREZ on August 18, 2022, upon each being appointed on said date to serve as Co-Independent Administratrix of the Estate JOE NEVAREZ III, a/k/a JOSEPH NEVAREZ, deceased, under Cause No. 2022-CPR00207, in and by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
HANNAH CELESTE RULLI-NEVAREZ and AMANDA MONIQUE NEVAREZ,
Co-Independent administratrix
Estate of JOE NEVAREZ III, A/K/A JOSEPH NEVAREZ, deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David Nevarez, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of JOE NEVAREZ III,
A/K/A JOSEPH NEVAREZ, deceased
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LYNN BELLINOR A/K/A LYNN EILEEN HOLTMAN
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00114 on the docket of said court and styled ROGER DUANE GARRELS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:/s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PETRA GAYTAN, DECEASED
Cause No. 2022-CPR00329
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PETRA GAYTAN, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of PETRA GAYTAN, Deceased, were granted to DORA LUZ MELGOZA on September 20, 2022, by the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR00329. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Juan H. Gil, II c/o Juan H. Gil, PLLC., 909 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Juan H. Gil II, PLLC
909 E. Rio Grande Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-8760
Fax: (915) 533-4188
Email: jgil@juangil-law.com
/s/ Juan H. Gil II
State Bar No.: 24029572
Attorney for Applicant
Dora Luz Melgoza
__________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #87-22 Jonathan Rogers WTP Settling Pond Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Jonathan Rogers WTP Settling Pond Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until October 26th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
