THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: DAVID PENA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BILLY RAY and MARGARITA BRICENO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Amy A. Moore-Nichols, 416 N. Stanton Ste. 406, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 24th day of March, 2022 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2902 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of E.D.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELIJAH DAVID PENA Date of Birth: 08/07/2018
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2022.
Amy A. Moore-Nichols
Attorney at Law
416 N. Stanton, Ste. 406
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Diana Bernal’s, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Enrique Lopez, 701 N. St. Vrain, El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 28th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM2581 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA BERNAL and SOTERO A. BERNAL CHAVEZ and in the interest of Y.B. Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: YOLANDA BERNAL Date of Birth: March 26, 2017.
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHRIA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMAR PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of KIM ANDEAN BERRY, Deceased, were issued on Oct 6, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01407, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: TIFFANY BERRY BLAND. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
TIFFANY BERRY BLAND, Representative
Estate of KIM ANDEAN BERRY, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROBATE COURT NO. ONE
ESTATE OF: HENRY Y. CAMPBELL, DECEDENT
No. 2022-CPR00991
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HENRY Y. CAMPBELL, Decedent, were issued on the 6th day of September, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00991, pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County Texas, to: BERTA E. CAMPBELL. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 4522 Rutherford Dr., El Paso, Texas 79924, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of BERTA E. CAMPBELL within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 9th day of October, 2022.
/s/ BERTA E. CAMPBELL
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERIK LUCKY FARRIAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BETTY DENISE McCONAUGHY’S, said Amended petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ray Gutierrez on this the 12th day of August, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM4489 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of J.L.F. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDEN LIAM FARRIAS Date of Birth: March 19, 2009 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 6th day of October, 2022.
Ray Gutierrez
Attorney at Law
11623 James Grant Dr.
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: RODOLFO VILLALVA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, PAOLA ROOSMALEN and CHRISTOPHER ROOSMALEN’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3528 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SEBASTIAN VILLALVA Date of Birth: 06/14/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Suite 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO PAEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00986 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO PAEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AUDIE MOLINAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01766 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AUDIE MOLINAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUTH ANN WINGER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01764 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUTH ANN WINGER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVE RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01751 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEVE RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO S. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01759 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO S. RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIO ALBERTO MONTES BERUMEN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00752 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO ALBERTO MONTES BERUMEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 10613 Galatea Pl., El Paso, Texas 79924) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE A/K/A ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE BARRIO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01738 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE A/K/A ALEJANDRO VILLAVERDE BARRIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOMINGA REYES DE VILLEGAS, aka DOMINGA REYES VILLEGAS, aka DOMINGA REYES MENDEZ, aka DOMINGA R. VILLEGAS, deceased, were issued on October 7, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01466, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JESSICA LIRA, aka JESSICA VILLEGAS DE LIRA, aka JESSICA VILLEGAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of DOMINGA REYES DE VILLEGAS, aka DOMINGA REYES VILLEGAS, aka DOMINGA REYES MENDEZ, aka DOMINGA R. VILLEGAS, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 11, 2022.
/s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECA SANCHEZ a/k/a REBECA F. SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 20,. 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01091, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DANIEL SANCHEZ, Independent Executor, Estate of REBECA SANCHEZ a/k/a REBECA F. SANCHEZ, Deceased
c/o: Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 11th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for Daniel Sanchez
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street,
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 26th day of May, 2022 against VIRGINIA RAFAELA LARA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM0485 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of: L.L. A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit to Modify the Parent Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: LINDA YVETTE LARA Date of Birth: 11/12/2013 The offices executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of September, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2022-CPR01366
On the 22nd day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, appointing an Independent Executor upon the Estate of LEON L. ANDERSON, Deceased, were issued to CRAIG A. ANDERSON, Independent Executor, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2022-CPR01366 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Kreig LLC, whose address is 6671 Southwest Fwy, Ste 820, Houston, TX 77074.
Telephone: (281) 219-9090
Fax: (833) 386-0347
TX Bar Number: 24121195
Signature: /s/
...
IN THE ESTATE OF JESUS V. ROACHO, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01423
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS V. ROACHO, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01423, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA DENNEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: IRMA DENNEY
20018 Faye Oaks Dr.
Humble, Texas 77346
Dated the 11th day of October, 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for IRMA DENNEY
State Bar No.:00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00065
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JAMES DARRYL WHITAKER, deceased: DEETTA BAILEY, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of JAMES DARRYL WHITAKER, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on August 30, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DEETTA BAILEY
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JAMES DARRYL WHITAKER, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00970, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CESAR DEL RIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: October 5, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for CESAR DEL RIO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANA MURPHY, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01389, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BARBARA ANN PAYAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: October 5, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BARBARA ANN PAYAN
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BENJAMIN MIRANDA SOSA a/k/a BENJAMIN MIRANDA, Deceased, were issued on October 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01463 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN G. REYES f/k/a CARMEN G. MIRANDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 11th day of October, 2022.
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF LORENZA VILLASANA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01064
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZA VILLASANA, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01064, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
LUCIA VALENTINA VILLASANA
3601 Whitetail Deer Drive
El Paso, TX 79938
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of October, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
Email: lawofficesofchristine
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DEDE ROGERS, formerly known as LOUISE BEACH ROGERS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of DEDE ROGERS, formerly known as LOUISE BEACH ROGERS, Deceased, were granted to JONATHAN WOODRUFF ROGERS, JR. and ISHA ROGERS SANTAMARIA on October 7, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2022-CPR01513. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrators c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of DEDE ROGERS, formerly known as LOUISE BEACH ROGES, Deceased
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of BERTHA G. LOPEZ, A/K/A BERTHA GUZMAN LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 6th 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR01326 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA L. LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NORMA L. LOPEZ
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of October, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA RIVERA DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00061
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of YOLANDA RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00061, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARISOL MARIA RIVERA All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 5th day of October, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 5th day of October, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarabrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
By: Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2022-CPR01029
On the 20th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JUHI KALRA, Deceased, were issued to ANAND JAY KUMAR KALRA, Independent Executor by the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2022-CPR01029 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is ANAND JAY KUMAR KALRA, Independent Executor, c/o Trisha J. English, Trisha English, PLLC, whose address is 639 Heights Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77007; Telephone: 713.588.9550 Fax: 855.776.1860 TX Bar Number: 24055451
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These Disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ALBERTO CRUZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joe Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 23rd day of August, 2022 against ALBERTO CRUZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3856 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF V.P.C., V.Z.C. AND R.N.C., CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: V.P.C. Date of Birth: 07/21/2005
Child’s Name: V.Z.C. Date of Birth: 05/18/2007 Child’s Name: R.N.C. Date of Birth: 09/03/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of September, 2022.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-088
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RAQUEL G. ORDUNO A/K/A RAUQEL G. DE ORDUNO A/K/A RAQUEL G. ORDUNO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01523
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAQUEL G. ORDUNO a/k/a RAUQEL G. DE ORDUNO A/K/A RAQUEL G. ORDUNO, Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01523, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAQUEL DEL CONSUELO ORDUNO a/k/a RAQUEL DEL CONSUELO ORDUNO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: RAQUEL DEL CONSUELO ORDUNO A/K/A RAQUEL DEL CONSUELO ORDUNO
225 Kingsley Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 11th day of October, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF NORA ISELA RETANA BLANCO A/K/A NORA RETANA BLANCO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01189
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORA ISELA RETANA BLANCO A/K/A NORA RETANA BLANCO, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01189, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GRACIELA BLANCO VALLADOLID. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GRACIELA BLANCO VALLADOLID
10841 Obsidian St.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 11th day of October, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on October 31, 2022 at 10:00 am Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units: B58 Madero, E182 Hryszko, E204 Estrada
Items include: Household Good, Tools, Furniture
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID M. NAVARRO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00493
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of DAVID M. NAVARRO, Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00493, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MELISSA B. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Melissa B. Martinez
14541 Holly Springs
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 22nd day of July 2022.
/s/ Claudia Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for MELISSA B. MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN SALDIVAR A/K/A JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01085
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN SALDIVAR A/K/A JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR, Deceased, were issued on the 11th day of October, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01085, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR A/K/A JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR JR., Independent Executor. The address of record for JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR A/K/A JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR JR. is 1273 Morgan Marie, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 11th day of October, 2022.
/s/ JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR A/K/A JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of JOHN SALDIVAR A/K/A JOHN FRANK SALDIVAR, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates. P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 1214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOEL MARTINEZ CARRANZA a/k/a JOEL CARRANZA (“Decedent”), Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOEL MARTINEZ CARRANZA a/k/a JOEL CARRANZA (“Decedent”), Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01301 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EDUARDO PINAL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ROGELIO VARGAS, Independent Administrator
Estate of JOEL MARTINEZ CARRANZA a/k/a Joel Carranzo (“Decedent”) Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claim against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 11, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO PINAL a/k/a Eduardo Pinal Medina (“Decedent”), Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of EDUARDO PINAL a/k/a Eduardo Pinal Medina (“Decedent”) Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01138 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EDUARDO PINAL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RODOLFO PINAL, Independent Administrator
Estate of EDUARDO PINAL a/k/a Eduardo Pinal Medina (“Decedent”) Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claim against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 7, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO QUEZADA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01729 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO QUEZADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined application for independent administration and heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of October, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES FORREST IRBY A/K/A JAMES FORREST IRBY, JR. DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JAMES FORREST IRBY a/k/a JAMES FORREST IRBY, JR., Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of September 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR00998, pending in the Probate Court Number Two (2) of El Paso County, Texas, to HOWARD M. REINER. The address of Howard M. Reiner is Reiner Law Firm, 545 East John Carpenter, Suite 618, Irving, Texas 75062. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address in care of Howard M. Reiner, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JAMES FORREST IRBY a/k/a JAMES FORREST IRBY, JR., Deceased, within the time and manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF LUNA SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
JOSE MUNOZ MONARREZ,
Plaintiff,
V.
CHRISTINE M. CAZARES or if deceased, her unknown heirs: and ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS OF INTEREST IN THE PREMISES ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF,
Defendants.
Case no. D-619-CV-2022-00071
Judge Jennifer E. DeLaney
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
TO: Christine M. Cazares, and if deceased, her Estate and unknown representative:
You and each of you are hereby notified that Jose Munoz Monarrez, as Plaintiff, has filed an action in the District Court of Luna County, New Mexico, case numbered D-619-CV-2022-00071 wherein you are each named as a defendant and Plaintiff seeks to obtain constructive service of process upon you. You are further notified that unless you enter your appearance in said case on or before thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice, default judgment may be entered and the relief Plaintiff seeks will be granted.
The name and address for the attorney for Plaintiff is:
Ashlea A. Crumley
Benting Law Firm, LLC
115 E. Ash Street
Deming, NM 88030
Ph: 575-546-6300
Witness our hands and seal of this Court.
Dated this 7th day of September, 2022.
Clerk of the District Court
By:/s/ Liberty Gigante
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of JESSY R. MARTINEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01203
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of JESSY R. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of September, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01203, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JANET G. MARTINEZ, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for JANET G. MARTINEZ is 906 Raynolds St. El Paso, Texas 79903. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 26th day of September, 2022.
/s/ JANET G. MARTINEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of JESSY R. MARTINEZ, Deceased
Mark H. Winton
Winton Law El Paso, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino,
Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 24129371
(915) 201-2633 Telephone
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CONCHA R. LOPEZ A/K/A CONCHA RODRIGUEZ LOPEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01454
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CONCHA R. LOPEZ A/K/A CONCHA RODRIGUEZ LOPEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CONCHA R. LOPEZ A/K/A CONCHA RODRIGUEZ LOPEZ, Cause Number
2022-CPR01454 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of September, 2022 to RANDALL SCOTT LOPEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: October 4, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, RANDALL SCOTT LOPEZ
___________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #52-22 Zaragoza Water & Sewer Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Zaragoza Water & Sewer Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until November 8th 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Insurance, Bonds, and Move-In Related Expenses, Not to Exceed 5% of Total Bid.
2. Maintain operation of existing system or bypass operations throughout construction.
3. Furnish, install and maintain traffic control for all of the project for the duration of construction as required and approved by the City of El Paso
4. Furnish and install approximately 2,349 linear feet (lf) of 8-inch Sanitary Sewer line; approximately; and 13 Type A Manholes and 24 additional vertical feet.
5. Furnish and install 22 sanitary sewer service connections with approximately 605 lf of 4-inch sewer main for connection to the new 8-inch Sanitary Sewer line.
6. Clean, Video and Test approximately 2,744 lf of 8-inch Sanitary Sewer line and 605 lf of 4-inch sanitary sewer service laterals.
7. Furnish and install approximately 427 lf of 8-inch C-900 PVC water line; and 2 tapping sleeves and valves.
8. Clean and Test approximately 427 lf of 8-inch water line.
9. Furnish and install Trench Safety for all of the project.
10. Remove and dispose of approximately 8,300 square yards of existing asphalt pavement; and replace with approximately 8,300 square yards of new pavement 12-inches of 2 sack base course and subgrade prep; approximately 1,000 cubic yards of two sack backfill and approximately 64 square feet of concrete driveway, remove and replace 1,400 square feet of sidewalk and 224 lf of concrete curb and gutter.
11. Provide TPDES permit and project traffic control to include coordination with the City of El Paso.
12. Decommission approximately 927 lf of 8-inch sewer line.
13. Decommission a total of two (2) 4-feet diameter manholes.
14. Remove and dispose of 608 lf of 8-inch sewer main.
15. Remove and dispose of seven (7) 4-feet diameter manholes.
16. Plug one (1) existing 8-inch sanitary sewer line and tie-into three (3) existing manholes.
17. Maintain As-built drawings and provide Construction Progress Photos.
18. Provide Site Security and dust control.
19. Protect existing utilities and services.
20. Provide project safety in accordance with all latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A.) requirements as the work dictates.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted October 25th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #SW68-22 Coates & Tremont Dam Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Coates & Tremont Dam Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until November 17th 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The project consists of improvements to two dams in two different locations: Coates (Montoya Detention) Dam, 300 block of Coates Dr., El Paso, TX 79932, and Tremont Dam (Control Dam #7), 2200 block of Tremont Ave. on the corner of Tremont Ave. and Indiana St., El Paso, TX 79930. A Probable Maximum Precipitation Update Report developed in November 2018 recommended improvements for these two dams that include the following:
Coates Dam – to pass required probable maximum flood (PMF) conditions, the existing auxiliary spillway is to be widened by 10 feet and the dam crest embankment is to be raised by 4 feet with a concrete wall.
Tremont Dam- to increase the dam crest elevation and improve the spillway capacity by the addition of an auxiliary spillway.
This project will consist of two base bids (Base Bid I – Coates Dam and Base Bid II – Tremont).
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, material, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Base Bid I - Coates Dam - Demolition of existing auxiliary concrete spillway, removal and proper disposal of existing concrete from site and other concrete structures, site clearing and grubbing of the existing reservoir with removal and proper disposal of all debris (regardless of type), vegetation, and material within the project limits. Grading and removing soil from reservoir embankment and providing base for stabilizing reservoir at the embankment being improved. Furnish and install cast-in-place reinforced concrete 6” thick for proposed auxiliary spillway and access ramp, HMAC (Type C Asphalt Pavement) for replacing removed pavement at spillway junction. Removal of existing gates and installation of wrought iron fencing and gates for security of property. Clearing of vegetation at outfall downstream of Vintage Street flume. Preparation of and installation of loose rock riprap around outfall downstream of Vintage Street flume. The work also includes the installation of new warning signs as detailed in the plans.
Base Bid II - Tremont Dam - Demolition of existing tower spillway, removal and proper disposal of existing concrete from tower and other concrete structures, site clearing and grubbing of the existing reservoir with removal and proper disposal of all debris (regardless of type), vegetation, and material within the project limits. Removing soil from reservoir and providing base for stabilizing reservoir and the perimeter bench with maintenance road. Installation of approximately 7-foot-high cast-in-place reinforced concrete tower spillway; 30” reinforced concrete pipe with concrete collar; 6” thick cast-in-place reinforced concrete vehicular access ramps for auxiliary spillway; 6” thick reinforced cast-in-place concrete auxiliary spillway; concrete sidewalk; 6’ high rock wall; wrought-iron fencing and steel panels for walkways. Other items include removal of a concrete flume and railing off of Pittsburg Ave., installation of a 23-foot-wide concrete flume and installation of a 23-foot wide channel from Pittsburg Ave. to the Tremont reservoir pond.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted October 25th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #113-22 NE Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase 1 & NE Franklin Interceptor Sean Haggerty Phase 1 (Re-Bid)
Sealed Bids for the construction of the NE Franklin Distribution Water Main projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until November 9th 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Mobilization/Demobilization, General Requirements, Bond, and Insurance
2. Ductile Iron Pipeline for Water (16-Inch), Valves, and all appropriate appurtenances
3. PVC Pipeline for sewer (30-Inch), 72-Inch Manholes, and all appurtenances
4. Site Work: Clearing, Grubbing, Grading, Excavation, Filling, Hauling, and Compaction
5. Deep Excavation Equipment (>25 Feet)
6. Pipeline and Valve Equipment
7. Blow-off Valves and Combination Air Release/Vacuum Valves
8. Steel Casing (32-inch and 42-inch)
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted October 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located at the southwest corner of Eastlake and Rojas , El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Horizon Market Place, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.0027 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________________
ANTICIPATED FACULTY POSITIONS:
ACCOUNTING
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
CHILD DEVELOPMENT
DENTAL HYGIENE
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SONOGRAPHY
ECONOMICS
ENGLISH
FIRE TECHNOLOGY
GOVERNMENT
LIBRARIAN
NURSING
PHYSICAL THERAPIST ASSISTANT
PHYSICS
PSYCHOLOGY
RESPIRATORY CARE TECHNOLOGY
THEATER
VOCATIONAL NURSING
WELDING TECHNOLOGY
FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY FACULTY POSITIONS:
ADVERTISING GRAPHICS AND DESIGN
BIOLOGY
CHEMISTRY
DANCE
DIESEL MECHANICS
FOREIGN LANGUAGE (ENGLISH, SPANISH, OR GERMAN)
HEALTH INFORMATION MANAGEMENT
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS
INTERIOR DESIGN
LANGUAGE INSTITUTE PROGRAM (INTENSIVE ENGLISH)
MEDICAL ASSISTING
NUTRITION SCIENCE
RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY
Application Deadline:
11/18/2022
Please visit our website and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
___________________________________________________
EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST
PROGRAM MANAGER- WORKFORCE STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Application Deadline:
11/04/2022
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SPECIALIST
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE – OFFICE OF THE
ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT OF INSTRUCTION &; STUDENT SUCCESS
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE - LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY
DIRECTOR, CURRICULUM &; INSTRUCTIONAL DEVELOPMENT
PROPERTY CONTROL ASSISTANT
Application Deadline:
10/28/2022
ACADEMIC TUTOR- READING &; WRITING (PART-TIME)
Application Deadline:
10/31/2022
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE INSTRUCTOR (PART-TIME)
SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER (PART-TIME)
SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER INSTRUCTOR (PART-TIME)
ATHLETIC ASSISTANT- CONTINUING EDUCATION (PART-TIME)
Application Deadline:
06/30/2023
CLINICAL SERVICE PROVIDER (MASTER SOCIAL WORKER/
LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR)
PROGRAMMER ANALYST
SENIOR PROGRAMMER ANALYST
Application Deadline:
Open Until Filled
Please visit our website and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.