THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LINDSEY IRONFIELD Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 7th day of June, 2022 against LINDSEY IRONFIELD, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM3389 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: ALEXANDER HUSKEY and ALLYSON HUSKEY
MINOR CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ALEXANDER L. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 12/21/2005 Child’s Name: ALLYSON M. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 01/12/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of December, 2022.
Mario J. Martinez
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2638
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of RAFAEL L. RUIZ, JR., An Incapacitated Person, were issued on August 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CGD00121, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of December, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 2401759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR01459
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of FRANCES E. LABREE, deceased: KENNETH MICHAEL LABREE, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANCES E. LABREE, deceased, late of El Paso El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number two of El Paso, Texas, on December 7, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
KENNETH MICHAEL LABREE
Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANCES E. LABREE, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA DE LOS ANGELES GALLARDO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARIA DE LOS ANGELES GALLARDO, Deceased, were granted to MARIA MEDALIA ACOSTA on December 20, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00210. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ HANNAH G. FIELDS
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONOR LUJAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02173 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEONOR LUJAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO CARRILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02171 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO CARRILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAYMOND BARRON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02149 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAYMOND BARRON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ATLEE STEEVER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02148 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ATLEE STEEVER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship with Request for Appointment of Independent Administrator and Request for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERNICE GAIL VYSE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02161 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERNICE GAIL VYSE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Appoint Receiver and Declaration of Heirship of BERNICE GAIL VYSE, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO SALCIDO
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY,L TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on December 8, 2022, probate upon the Estate of ROBERTO SALCIDO, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00890, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: December 19, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF HUMBERTO MADRID CARBAJAL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01426
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HUMBERTO MADRID CARBARJAL
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of HUMBERTO MADRID CARBAJAL, Cause Number
2022-CPR01426 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 9th day of December 2022, to ROCIO MADRID, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Towsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: December 21, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
ROCIO MADRID
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NORMA SALCIDO
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on December 8, 2022, probate upon the Estate of NORMA SALCIDO, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00889, pending upon the probate docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: December 19, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas s79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORMAN P. MAGENOT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02152 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMAN P. MAGENOT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA SALAS VELASQUEZ A/K/A SYLVIA VELASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02160 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA SALAS VELASQUEZ A/K/A SYLVIA VELASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IVAN ELIAS HERNANDEZ RUIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02155 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IVAN ELIAS HERNANDEZ RUIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR RUBEN VARELA RODRIGUEZ AKA OSCAR R. VARELA RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02172 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR RUBEN VARELA RODRIGUEZ AKA OSCAR R. VARELA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA J. LARA, Deceased, were issued on December 20, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01777 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MIKE LARA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ALICIA J. LARA
C/O MIKE LARA
14317 Apache Point Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 29th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ISELA ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on December 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01677 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DORA LUZ LARA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARIA ISELA ESPINOZA
C/O Alan D. Gluth
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY HELEN M. CASTILLO, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01689 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLE ANGELIQUE C. BALCH. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARY HELEN M. CASTILLO
C/O Alan D. Gluth
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN TRYON, JR. A/K/A JOHN WALTER TRYON, JR. Deceased, were issued on December 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01675 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUDITH TRYON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JOHN TRYON JR. A/K/A JOHN WALTER TRYON JR.,
C/O JUDITH TRYON
4513 Aries Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 27th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY MATKIN MARSHALL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RAYMOND H. MARSHALL, as independent executor of the estate of NANCY MATKIN MARSHALL, deceased, on December 15, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01879. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
RAYMOND H. MARSHALL, independent executor of the estate of NANCY MATKIN MARSHALL, deceased
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration were issued to RYAN G. GRAHAM on December 15, 2022 in the Estate of OLGA TERRAZAS PENA, Cause No.
2022-CPR00969, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims to Angelina Lugo, Attorney at Law, Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2145, El Paso, TX 79951 within the time and manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIA TERESA OCON, Deceased, were issued on December 22, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01773, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALBERTO ACEVES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 007690704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTHONY THOMAS SHOPYRA, Deceased, were issued to BERNARD J. WOLF on December 22, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR01920, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
Bernard J. Wolf
Independent Executor
C/O Resident Agent, Elbert Seale
1813 Tommy Aaron Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of December, 2022.
__________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARMANDO GARCIA JR. Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR02230
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ARMANDO GARCIA JR.
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ARMANDO GARCIA JR. Cause No. 2021-CPR02230 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 8th of December 2022, to ARMANDO GARCIA SR., whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Cesar A. Venegas Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210 El Paso, TX 79903
All persons having claims against said estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 30th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Cesar A. Venegas
Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210 El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915) 545-2552 (fax)
SBN 20545100
E-mail: cvcav@aol.com
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of KENNETH JAMES VAIL, A/K/A KENNETH J. VAIL, Deceased, were issued on December 14th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR02026 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JIMMY RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JIMMY RODRIGUEZ
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of December, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile (915) 533-4548
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VASUKO FERGUSON, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to STEWART J. FERGUSON, as independent executor of the estate of YASUKO FERGUSON, deceased, on December 15, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01901. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
STEWART J. FERGUSON, independent executor of the estate of YASUKO FERGUSON, deceased
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
On the 8th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ROBERTO S. RAMIREZ were issued to ELFIDA E. DE RAMIREZ by the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause #2022-CPR01759 pending upon the docket of said court. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present them within the time prescribed by law. The name and address where claims may be sent is S. TYLER SWAIN, whose address is 945 Bunker Hill Road, Suite 680, Houston, Texas 77024, Tele: 713-957-8932, Fax: 713/957-0980; S TYLER SWAIN, Texas Bar Number 24003411. Date: 1/3/23
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
On the 8th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration upon the Estate of STEVE RAMIREZ were issued to LISSETTE BELL by the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause #2022-CPR01751 pending upon the docket of said court. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present them within the time prescribed by law. The name and address where claims may be sent is S. TYLER SWAIN, whose address is 945 Bunker Hill Road, Suite 680, Houston, Texas 77024, Tele: 713/957-8932, Fax: 713/957-0980; S. TYLER SWAIN, Texas Bar Number 24003411. Date: 1/3/2023
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTIN BELTRAN, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01165 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUAN REBOLLO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARTIN BELTRAN
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 20th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters for independent administration for the Estate of RUTH ELISABETH BROWN were issued on December 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01790, pending in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: BETTINA SWEET.
All persons that have claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
Estate of Ruth Elisabeth Brown
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LEE MELVILLE STERNE, JR., DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of LEE MELVILLE STERNE, JR., Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to CLAIRE ELISE HACK A/K/A CLAIRE ELISE STERNE as Independent Administrator of the estate of LEE MELVILLE STERNE, JR., deceased, on December 15th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01832. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CLAIRE ELISE HACK A/K/A CLAIRE ELISE STERNE, Independent Administrator of the estate of LEE MELVILLE STERNE, JR. deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ANGEL DELGADO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MARIA TERESA GANDARA’S, said Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Marc Rosales, 1400 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 18th day of January 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM0326 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Angel Gandara Date of Birth: March 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of August 2022.
Marc Rosales Law Firm
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, before the Honorable Judge Melissa Baeza County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 11/23/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3530 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
YOLANDA PARTYKA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 12427 Triple Crown Ave, El Paso, TX 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 14, BLOCK 19, OF GATEWAY ESTATES UNIT ONE REPLAT ‘F’, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD ON JANUARY 9, 2018, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNDER CLERK’S FILE NO. 20180001937.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of December, 2022
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kia-Dre Henry, Deputy
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ARMANDO TARANGO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR01935
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARMANDO TARANGO, Deceased, were issued on January 4, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01935, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: REYES TARANGO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Reyes Tarango
12921 Brandeis
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 4th day of January, 2023.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for REYES TARANGO
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF EDITH MARIE BECKAGE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of EDITH MARIE BECKAGE, Deceased, were granted to BEVERLY ANN KELLY on December 12, 2022, in the matter of the Estate of EDITH MARIE BECKAGE, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2022-CPR01258. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELIA ERNESTINA ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02187 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELIA ERNESTINA ENRIQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS GRIMALDO VALDOVINOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02185 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS GRIMALDO VALDOVINOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Declare Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE RUIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02194 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE RUIZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERTO ANAYA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02198 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERTO ANAYA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL P. COLE A/K/A MICHAEL COLE, A/K/A MICHAEL PAUL COLE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02199 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL P. COLE Also Known As MICHAEL COLE, Also Known As MICHAEL PAUL COLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Arminda Amaya
Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that SAGRARIO FLORES, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20220113427 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas. Any person disputing the claim of SAGRARIO FLORES must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenant heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code.
IN THE ESTATE OF ANGELICA RINCON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00783
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANGELICA RINCON, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00783, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGEL TEODORO RINCON a/k/a ANGEL RINCON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANGEL TEODORO RINCON a/k/a ANGEL RINCON
1301 Gallardo Rd.
Canutillo, TX 79835
Dated the 28th of December, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003 Email: karen @kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH PAUL MOSES, were issued on December 20, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01866 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to PAULA SUZANNE MOSES HOANG, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________
NOTICE
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01758 IN RE: THE ESTATE OF TEOFILA ACOSTA, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE On August 23, 2022, letters of administration were issued to IVONNE MESTA by the Probate Court 2 of EL PASO County, Texas and in which court the matter is pending. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present those claims to John Cosenza, Attorney at 700 North Carroll Ave., Ste. 120 Southlake TX 76092 prior to the expiration of the limitations period on the claims, before the estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law.
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GILBERTO GANDARA A/K/A GILBERTO AVILA GANDARA, A/K/A GILBERTO GANDARA AVILA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02188 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERTO GANDARA A/K/A GILBERTO AVILA GANDARA, A/K/A GILBERTO GANDARA AVILA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship For Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MATILDE DEL PALACIO AKA MATILDE ARAIZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02200 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MATILDE DEL PALACIO A/K/A MATILDE ARAIZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent last known address: 987 Warwick Road, El Paso, TX 79907). If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: WILLIAM PAUL SUTTON AND GARY STEPHEN SUTTON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00472 on the docket of said court and styled WILLIAM MONROE SUTTON, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title Over 4 Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALICE OCHOA MITCHELL, DECEASED, were issued on December 13, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01599, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARRIE RUELLEN SEITZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of ALICE OCHOA MITCHELL, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ALICE OCHOA MITCHELL, Deceased
CARRIE RUELLEN SEITZ – Independent Administratrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administratrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 27th day of December, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________
NOTICE
LOMALAND SELF STORAGE
1220 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79907
Auction will be January 16 @ 10am
Thomas Deiter-household goods
Valerie Flores-household goods, furniture
Victor Garza-furniture
Juan Manuel Salgado Morales-office furniture, copy machine
Alfonso Rodriquez-commercial jungle gym
Angel Tovar-furniture
Jacob Cazares-washer/dryer
Jorge Gutierrez-electric kids cars
Alonso Ibarra-household items
Stephanie Serrano-furniture
Olga Tamayo-household goods
Joann Villa-household goods
Joe Quevedo-antique dodge charger, household goods
Edward Lyon-household goods
Vicky Zapata – boxes
Veronica Navarro-children’s items, household
Dakota Garcia-big tool box, tools
Roberto Renteria – household, garden
Patricia Porras-household goods
Gladys Delgado-antique furniture
Ricardo Gonzalez Lozano-office furniture
Marcus Anthony Johnson-Xbox, tablet
Steven Sanchez-household goods
__________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estates Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were ordered to be issued to TERESA ALFARO, a/k/a TERESA DE JESUS V. ALFARO on October 18, 2022, upon being appointed on said date to serve as Independent Administratrix of the Estate JAVIER ALFARO, A/K/A JAVIER ALFARO CERVANTES, deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR01556, in and by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
TERESA ALFARO, A/K/A TERESA De JESUS V. ALFARO
Independent Administratrix
Estate of JAVIER ALFARO, A/K/A JAVIER ALFARO CERVANTES, deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David Nevarez, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of JAVIER ALFARO A/K/A JAVIER ALFARO CERVANTES, deceased
__________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #SW09-23 COORS CHANNEL DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Coors Channel Drainage Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until February 3rd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Coors Channel Drainage Improvements project is located in Central El Paso. The proposed retention basin and storm sewer system is located south of Interstate Highway 10 between Raynolds Street and Euclid Drive. This project will increase the capacity of the Coors Channel to prevent flooding in the downstream area. The project is specified as follows:
Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing curb, concrete channel, concrete flume, headwall, rock-wall and rock rip rap, chain-link fence, rubble on slopes, concrete pipes, saw cut pavement and replace pavement, existing hot box and irrigation meter removal and pole hold and coordination for the power poles, anchors and electrical service connections along Euclid. Coordination with Texas Gas for the removal and replacement of their gas line. Furnish and Installation of the following concrete structures: Concrete box culvert, concrete pipes, concrete junction boxes, concrete manholes, manhole rings and covers, depth gauge, inlets, thrust blocks, desilting basins, two sack backfill, pond excavation, wrought iron gate, wrought iron fence, rockwalls, rock rip rap, per plans and specifications complete in place. SWPPP measures, traffic control, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project. The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.
The construction time for this project from Notice to Proceed to Substantial Completion will be 270 calendar days and for Final Completion is 300 calendar days. The opinion of probable construction cost for the Coors Channel Drainage Improvements is $2,168,424.83.
The Key personnel required for this project are a Project Manager, a full-time superintendent, full time foremen, and safety officer.
1. This project requires experience in civil work; including but not limited to demolition, dust mitigation, concrete work, grading, earthwork, shoring, landscaping and pavement restoration. The bidder shall demonstrate at least one (1) successful completed project experience with installation of culvert boxes and junction box structures at a minimum depth of 6ft. The bidder shall have experience installing at least 200 linear feet of concrete box culverts, construction of 3’x 5’ concrete cast in place junction boxes, and a minimum of 10,000 CY of cut and fill in the past ten (10) years. Multiple projects can fulfill these requirements. A subcontractor with similar experience may be submitted and will be subject to owners’ approval.
2. The bidder shall demonstrate one (1) successful completion of projects similar in scope within the past ten (10) years requiring heavy construction abutting TxDOT right-of-way. Bidder must demonstrate familiarity with TxDOT Traffic Control Plan requirements and submittal process. This includes but is not limited to, traffic devices, barriers, flagging personnel, etc. A subcontractor with similar experience may be submitted and will be subject to owners’ approval.
3. This Project requires a critical stormwater facility to always remain operational during construction to allow for the passage of stormwater flows, while maintaining a safe work site for Bidder’s employees and surrounding property. Bidder or approved subcontractor shall submit documentation demonstrating one (1) project where these two conditions, within the last 10 years were satisfied: 1) handling of stormwater flows during rain event during construction and 2) maintained safe working conditions for employees and property whether adjacent or downstream.
4. The Key personnel required for this project are a Project Manager, a full-time superintendent, full time foremen, and safety officer for the duration of the project. Resumes of key personnel must be provided for each individual.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted January 19th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
...
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/4/2023 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(325685)3G1JX544XVS1
08290, CHEVROLET CAVALIER ,$4,455.05
(329280) 1M0615EATKM020
409, JOHN DEERE GOLF CART, $659.60
(329284) 3HGRM3853GG00
3351,2016 HONDA CR-V, EMB7982-MX ,$731.25
(329191)4T1BG22
KOXU894000, 1999 TOYOTA CAMRY, HEDV278-CA $817.85
(329040) YS3EH59G74300
1042, 2004 SAAB 9-5,
6XHV829-CA $991.05
(329057) 1G1ZG57B88F220
012, 2008 CHEVROLET
MALIB, 777SAV9 -MX $969.40
(327955)MOTORHOME , BROWN 2022 278047B
$1,285.64
(328461)JH2TE19065
K002930, 2005 HONDA TRX300, $594.65
(329420)WBABN5346
2J438960, 2002 BMW 330CI, PBP5954-TX $ 558.05
(329436)2A4RR5DG3BR6
17686, 2011 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY, A37SKE1-MX $536.40
(329439)1FMRU18W5LA88
508, 1998 FORD EXPEDITION, 258TJP,NM-$536.40
(329343) JM1FE1733
50151066, 2005 MAZDA RX-8, $594.64
(329436) 2A4R5DG3
BR617686, 2011 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY,A37SKE1-MX $536.40
(329442) JHMFA36237
S008155 , 2007 HONDA CIVIC, 1502L96,-TX$886.40
(319942)1FMPU18L2
WLB10350, 1998 FORD EXPEDITON, 22773E4-TX $9,932.52
(329567)5TDKKRFH2ES015
432,2014 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER,ZEZ109E-MX,$406.50
(329630) 1C4RJEAG3CC36
0220, 2012 JEEP CHEROKEE, 798038-MX, 341.55
(329629)4T1JZFB3MU06
3192, 2021 TOYOTA AVALON, 8URB635-TX $341.55
(329631)5GZCZ53416S856
627, 2006 SATURN VUE, DP753WR-CA $471.45
(329638)1G1PC5SB8D719
3649,2013 CHEVROLET CRUZE, B85SGP7-MX,
$ 341.55
(329720)SHHFK7H42MU421
356,2021 HONDA CIVIC, 9BZY575-CA ,$254.95
(329723)1G2WP12K12F249
034,2002 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX,1828V77-TX $2543.95
