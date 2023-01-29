THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ANGEL DELGADO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MARIA TERESA GANDARA’S, said Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Marc Rosales, 1400 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 18th day of January 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM0326 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Angel Gandara Date of Birth: March 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of August 2022.
Marc Rosales Law Firm
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, before the Honorable Judge Melissa Baeza County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 11/23/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3530 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
YOLANDA PARTYKA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 12427 Triple Crown Ave, El Paso, TX 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 14, BLOCK 19, OF GATEWAY ESTATES UNIT ONE REPLAT ‘F’, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD ON JANUARY 9, 2018, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNDER CLERK’S FILE NO. 20180001937.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of December, 2022
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kia-Dre Henry, Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, before the Honorable county Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 12/8/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3670 on the docket of said court and styled:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Vs.
NENA MATI and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 6104 Bandolero Drive, El Paso, TX 79912, and more particularly described as LOT 18, BLOCK 83, CHAPARRAL PARK UNIT 19, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 52, PAGES 25 AND 25A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 3rd day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia Dre Henry,
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 2nd day of November, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso and El Paso County Water Improvement District #1, Intervenors, vs Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd., Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2037, Docket No. 2022-SO-11152, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S53300000301990; S53300000301991 LAND NO. 40993280 TRACT 4-D-17-B, BLOCK 3, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED TO DEED TO RICHARD LEDESMA RECORDED IN DOC NO. 20030117571 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES INTENDED, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 10731 HORN CIRCLE.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10731 HORN CIR, SOCORRO, TX 79927
The property of Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd. will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Two Thousand Twenty and 96/100 Dollars ($92,020.96), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, and El Paso County Water Improvement District #1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITAILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
___________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 6 of El Paso County on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of CITY OF EL PASO, Plaintiff(s) VS. ISAAC RUIZ, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0052, Docket No. 2022-SO-11854, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Isaac Ruiz had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 15 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 44 & 45 (6000 SQ FT); AS WRITTEN IN DEED – TRACT OR PARCEL, LOTS 44 & 45 15 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, COUNTY OF EL PASO ALSO KNOWN AS 3009 FEDERAL, EL PASO, TEXAS 79930, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 3009 FEDERAL AVENUE, EL PASO TEXAS 79930; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): M05699901509100
The property of Isaac Ruiz and Ruth Ruiz will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Five and 01/100 Dollars ($31,345.01), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant(s), Isaac Ruiz and Ruth Ruiz, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
___________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA VI, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS. ABIGAIL BANUELOS, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX0861, Docket No. 2022-SO-11853, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Abigail Banuelos had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
9945 FALKIRK DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79925:
TAX ID: S231-999-0230-1700 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: 23 SCOTSDALE #2 LOT 3 (9900 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 3, BLOCK 23, SCOTSDALE, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 9, PAGE 40, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AS PROVIDED BY THE EL PASO COUNTY TAXING AUTHORITY, INCLUDING ANY AND ALL TAXING UNITS WHICH IT COLLECTS TAXES FOR ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): S231-999-0230-1700
The property of Abigail Banuelos will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Seven and 45/100 Dollars ($53,857.45), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Abigail Banuelos, in favor of Plaintiff(s) to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
___________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA 2019-1, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS VERONICA RIVERA, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX1395, Docket No. 2022-SO-11788, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Veronica Rivera had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
6401 SAMBRANO AVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79905;
TAX ID: S05299900103600 (THE “PROPERTY”): LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF LOTS 18, 19 AND 20, BLOCK 1, OF MAP OF SAMBRANO SUBURB, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 2, PAGE 2, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT A ATTACHED TO WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JUNE 2, 2015 AND FILED ON JUNE 7, 2015 AS DOCUMENT NO. 20150046728, EL PASO COUNTY RECORDS, FROM LOREN K. HOCKETT AND SPOUSE, MAVIS L. HOCKETT TO VERONICA RIVERA, A SINGLE PERSON.
The property of Veronica Rivera will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Nineteen and 37/100 Dollars ($31,319.37), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Veronica Rivera, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
___________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 14th day of November, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of HUNTER-KELSEY II, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS. CAROLINA J. ESTRADA, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0380, Docket No. 2022-SO-11506, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Carolina J. Estrada had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 25 & 26
1505 ELM STREET, EL PASO, TX 79930; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER: M05699903204500
The property of Carolina J. Estrada will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-Six and 24/100 Dollars ($94,796.24), with the further sum of $387.50 for costs of suit, together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Carolina J. Estrada, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-009
Fabens Dam Improvements (TX01958)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Fabens Dam Improvements (TX01958).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 2, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-011
Migrant Local Transport Support for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Migrant Local Transport Support.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 9, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT ONE PHASE II
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC,
110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the abovementioned address until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 and then publicly opened and
read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit One Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The prebid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit One Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of
award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CAUSE NUMBER 2022-CPR01791
On the 12th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, appointing an Independent Executor upon the Estate of CATARINA A. BERNIER, Deceased, were issued to MICHAEL A. BERNIER, Independent Executor, by the Probate Court # One of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number
2022-CPR01791 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Kreig LLC, whose address is 6671 Southwest Fwy, Ste. 820, Houston, TX 77074.
Telephone: 713-909-4906 Fax: 866-633-3083
TX Bar Number: 24093530
Signature: /s/
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Elena Grasheim
705 Texas Ave
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 25th day of August, 2021 against CHRISTINE SHIELDS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM1977 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of T.I.L.C., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: TYLER ISAAC LARUE CRANE Date of Birth: 05/01/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of December, 2022.
Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-485-9100
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALLY MARSALIS, Deceased, were issued on January 19, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01113, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN HENRY SAATHOFF II. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JOHN HENRY SAATHOFF II
c/o: Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated January 20, 2023.
Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for JOHN HENRY SAATHOFF II
State Bar No.: 0532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA BOYDEN a/k/a MARTA BOYDEN, Deceased, were issued on January 19, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01713, pending in the Probate Court No: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID JAMES GUERRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 19th day of January 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for DAVID JAMES GUERRA
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of IRMA THOMAS, A/K/A IRMA SAENZ THOMAS, Deceased, were issued on January 18th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01716 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RITA BROOKHEART. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RITA BROOKHEART, Independent Administrator of the Estate of IRMA THOMAS, A/K/A IRMA SAENZ THOMAS, Deceased
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of Jan, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile; (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISABEL O. RODRIGUEZ were issued on 06-20-2022, in docket number 2021-CPR01456, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Probate 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of ISABEL O. RODRIGUEZ
c/o David A. Rutledge
1013 East San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated 1/19/2023.
/s/ David A. Rutledge
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of ISABEL O. RODRIGUEZ
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GINGER GARCIA and LARA GUNN
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01096 on the docket of said court and styled WILLIAM A. MCCORMACK, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ and MIGUEL HERNANDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 6th day of March, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bill D. Hicks
500 East San Antonio
Room 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/10/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1737 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Eighty-Two Thousand One Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($82,100.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced EIGHTY-TWO THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($82,100.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from MIGUEL HERNANDEZ AND MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
EARLINE L. SWAIN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00082 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EARLINE L. SWAIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MIRIAM CECILIA SILASAVAGE AKA MIRIAM C. SILASAVAGE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00075 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIRIAM CECILIA SILASAVAGE AKA MIRIAM C. SILASAVAGE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for appointment of independent administrator, for issuance of letters of administration, and judicial declaration of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JOSE LUIS VALLE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00112 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE LUIS VALLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARIA ELENA MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00104 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ELENA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JAIME LICON SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00099 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAIME LICON, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LUIS LAGUNA ZARAGOZA A/K/A LUIS L. ZARAGOZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00109 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS LAGUNA ZARAGOZA A/K/A LUIS L. ZARAGOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, For Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: GUILLERMO GRADO Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 31st, 2022, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of Elf Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Humberto S. Enriquez
1212 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/14/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0771 on the docket of said court and styled:
INEZ MARIA BANUELAS
VS
GUILLERMO GRADO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“This is an automobile accident that occurred on February 9, 2021, in El Paso County, Texas, in El Paso County, Texas. GUILLERMO GRADO was the driver of a 2003 GMC Envoy and was on Interstate 10 traveling westbound. Ms INEZ MARIA BANUELAS was also traveling westbound on Interstate 10 when MR. GRADO made an unsafe lane change colliding into Ms. BANUELA’S vehicle causing her to lose control, spin and collide into another vehicle.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of September 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TAMARA GRIZEA, Deceased, were issued on January 17th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR02027, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIUS RUJA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIUS RUJA
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of January, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO ROMERO, SR., A/K/A RODOLFO ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on January 20th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR02076, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RODOLFO ROMERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RODOLFO ROMERO, Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of RODOLFO ROMERO, SR., a/k/a RODOLFO ROMERO
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of January, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Guardianship of ANNETTE MARIE TORRES, an incapacitated person, were issued on December 9, 2022 in Cause Number
2021-CGD00250, pending in the El Paso County Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA TORRES MELVIN, as Guardian of the Person and Estate. The address for claims to be presented is:
PATRICIA TORRES MELVIN
c/o Daniel Ordonez
5715 Cromo Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
All claims shall be addressed to PATRICIA TORRES MELVIN as Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of ANNETTE MARIE TORRES at the above address.
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Connie J. Flores, 906 N Mesa St. 2nd Flores El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 15th day of November, 2021 against IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM6688 on the docket of said Court and entitled: in the Matter of the Marriage of: PAMELA ABELLEYRA, Petitioner and IRWIN ALEJANDRO ENRIQUEZ BELTRAN, Respondent. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 23rd day of January, 2023.
Connie J. Flores
Attorney at Law
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Flores
El Paso TX 79902
915-308-1000
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CENTRO DE SALUD FAMILIAR LA FE, INC.
INVITATION FOR COMPETITIVE SEALED PROPOSALS
Competitive Sealed Proposals for providing all labor and materials for the construction of an Addition to Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc.’s Central Clinic located at 700 South Ochoa Street, El Paso, Texas 79901 will be received at the office of Mijares-Mora Architects, Inc., 111 North Festival, El Paso, Texas 79912 until 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Competitive Sealed Proposals shall be addressed to Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. No. proposal may be changed, amended or modified by email or otherwise after the same has been submitted or filed in response to this notice. A proposal may be withdrawn, however, and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of proposals.
Offerors may obtain copies of the Instructions to Offerors, Proposal Forms, and Specifications, and Construction Documents by contacting the Project Architect’s office, Mijares-Mora Architects, Inc. at 111 North Festival, El Paso, Texas 79912, (915) 542-1591.
The work will be awarded as indicated in the Proposal form. The successful offerors will be required to enter into a contract with Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all proposals on this project.
A Pre-Submittal Conference is scheduled to be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Project Architect’s office located at 111 North Festival, El Paso, Texas 79912. At this conference offerors will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and discuss any aspect of the project. Although attendance at the pre-submittal conference is not mandatory, all offerors are responsible for the information discussed at the conference and are strongly urged to attend. It is also highly recommended that all that all offerors visit and inspect the site prior to submitting a proposal.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TRACY RENE CHENAULT
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of TRACY RENE CHENAULT, Deceased, were granted to HANNAH G. FIELDS on December 15, 2022, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00176. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Dependent Administrator, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Dependent Administrator
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ
DECEASED
NO. 2017-CPR01282
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2017-CPR01282, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 24th day of January 2023.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No: 24074058
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: All Known and Unknown Heirs of SUSANNE MARESTEIN OLIVER a/k/a SUSANNE OLIVER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00096 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SUSANNE MARESTEIN OLIVER A/K/A SUSANNE OLIVER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHRISTOPHER NILS GRAY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHRISTOPHER NILS GRAY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration - Intestate If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DWIGHT TIMOTHY BLAND, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00086 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DWIGHT TIMOTHY BLAND, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant to Section 202.001 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: All Known and Unknown Heirs of AZUL JADE RUIZ a/k/a BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR, a/k/a BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR RUIZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00088 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AZUL JADE RUIZ a/k/a BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR, a/k/a BLANCA ESTELA ALCANTAR RUIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM EDGAR MULBERRY a/k/a WILLIAM E. MULBERRY, Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02063 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to GARY H. MULBERRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Exeuctor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of January, 2023.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that ROSE MARIE PADILLA was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, on January 10, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01572 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
c/o: ROSE MARIE PADILLA
671 Bluff Canyon Circle
El Paso, TX 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 23rd day of January, 2023.
/s/ By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GILBERT ABEL MENDEZ, SR.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of GILBERT ABEL MENDEZ SR., Deceased, were granted to DIANA MENDEZ BULKO on January 17, 2023, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02003. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields,
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of GEORGE K. CARPENTER, Deceased and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ROSA M. CARPENTER, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 6th day of March, 2023 before the Honorable 205th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway,
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
on the 8th day of November, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3385 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
MICHAEL CARPENTER, DANIEL BAST, ROBIN BRAZILL, ROXANNE LEE, ROSE MURILLO, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF GEORGE K. CARPENTER, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROSA M. CARPENTER, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 11068 Whitehall Dr., El Paso, TX 79934, and more particularly described as LOT 1, SAVE AND EXCEPT THE SOUTHERLY 5 FEET, BLOCK 6, OF NORTHTOWNE VILLAGE UNIT 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 57, PAGE 44 OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of BETTY JANE SMARR a/k/a BETTY JANE SMARR SHETRONE, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on December 20, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CGD00058, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the January 25, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ABIGAIL GONZALES-TRAIL A/K/A ABIGAIL TRAIL, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01987
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ABIGAIL GONZALES-TRAIL A/K/A ABIGAIL TRAIL, Deceased, were granted on January 19, 2023, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01987 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: EDWARD SAUL TRAIL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JUAN CARLOS MARTINEZ, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JUAN CARLOS MARTINEZ, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to NURIA VALILIS as Independent Executor of the estate of JUAN CARLOS MARTINEZ, deceased, on January 24, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02085. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to NURIA VALILIS, Independent Executor of the estate of JUAN CARLOS MARTINEZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
___________________________________________________
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Guardianship of JED ALLEN POLLOCK, an incapacitated person, were issued on December 7, 2022 in Cause Number 2021-CGD00080, pending in the El Paso County Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to TERI KRISTINE POLLOCK, as Guardian of the Estate. The address for claims to be presented is:
TERI KRISTINE POLLOCK
c/o Daniel Ordonez
5715 Cromo Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
All claims shall be addressed to TERI KRISTINE POLLOCK as Permanent Guardian of the Estate of JED ALLEN POLLOCK at the above address.
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOEL CAMEY
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of December, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00205 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person of MIGUEL ANGEL CAMEY, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JAIME ROSALES AND JAIME ROSALES, JR.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00204 on the docket of said court and styled YASSIR ROSALES, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROBERT VALVERDE JR., ALFREDO MIRANDA, JR., and RICARDO MIRANDA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00117 on the docket of said court and styled ALEX VALVERDE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROGER LEE TAGGART IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on January 18, 2023, probate upon the Estate of ROGER LEE TAGGART, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR01924, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: January 23, 2023
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of BETZUA RAMOS CARRASCO, A/K/A BETZUA R. CARRASCO, A/K/A BETTY CARRASCO, Deceased, were issued on January 17th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR01331 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: BETZUA CARRASCO FIERRO, A/K/A BETZUA C. FIERRO, A/K/A BETTY C. FIERRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
BETZUA CARRASCO FIERRO, a/k/a BETZUA C. FIERRO, a/k/a BETTY C. FIERRO
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of January 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF GREGORIO RAMIREZ JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01314
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GREGORIO RAMIREZ JR., Deceased, were issued on January 10, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01314, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MARIA ESTELLA RAMIREZ
5216 Edmonton Ave.
El Paso, TX 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 24th day of January, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
Email: lawofficesofchristine
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICARDO TORRES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October , 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00986 on the docket of said court and styled RICARDO PAEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CAROLINA ULLOA, RAMON ARTURO ULLOA and ABIGAIL ULLOA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01417 on the docket of said court and styled RAMON ULLOA, SR. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Probate Will After Four Years as a Muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CARLOS SALOMON SOTO SR. CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01829
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CARLOS SALOMON SOTO SR., Deceased, were issued on January 5, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01829 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to; MARIA SYLVIA SOTO, Independent Administrator. The address of record for MARIA SYLVIA SOTO, independent Administrator is:
MARIA SYLVIA SOTO
11256 Loma Del Sol Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79934
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 25th day of January, 2023.
/s/ MARIA SYLVIA SOTO
Independent Administrator of the Estate of SALOMON SOTO SR.
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF GILBERTO URESTI AKA RAMON GOMEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR01607
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GILBERTO URESTI AKA RAMON GOMEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of GILBERTO URESTI A/K/A RAMON GOMEZ, deceased, were issued on December 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01607, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA DOMINGUEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the Dependent Administrator of the Estate addressed as follows:
LETICIA DOMINGUEZ
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 544-7087 – telephone
(915) 544-8305 – facsimile
By: /s/ Leticia Dominguez
Leticia Dominguez
State Bar No. 00795741
Dependent Administrator of the Estate
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FEDERICO BAUTISTA, DECEASED, were issued on January 09, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01874, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA RUEDA f/k/a SYLVIA BAUTISTA and ROBERTO BAUTISTA, Co-Independent Executors of the Estate of FEDERICO BAUTISTA, Deceased.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of FEDERICO BAUTISTA, Deceased
SYLVIA RUEDA f/k/a SYLVIA BAUTISTA and ROBERTO BAUTISTA – Co-Independent Executors
C/O David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Co-Independent Executors
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 12 day of January, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
___________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located near the intersection of Stagecoach Drive and Montana Avenue (US Hwy 62-180), El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Butterfield City Unit No. 1, Replat A, containing 1.72 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/25/2023 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(325542) 2D4GP44L37
R101624, 2007 DODGE GRAND GARAVAN, 054SJC9-MX $
(327227)JHMGE87229
C005099, 2009 HONDA FIT, TCS873-HI $
(327640) 3FA6P0LU1
DR163594, 2013 FORD FUSION,714030-MX $
(329788)2023005052A TRAILER ,WHITE
(329832)3N1CP5DV4
LL494692, 2020 NISSAN KICKS, 1M8327M -TX $
(329867)KMHFC46F0
7A140358, 2007 HYUNDAI AZERA, 610224G-TX $
(329900)1GNDV03E43
D164463,2003 CHEVROLET VENTURE,0M3821W-TX, $
(325921) 2FAFP74
W7XX226308, 1999 FORD CROWN VICTORIA,396SKF8-MX
(326249)5FNRL38436
B448752, 2006 HONDA ODYSSEY,$4,087.00
(329979)5TBJN32133
S360824, 2003 TOYOTA TUNDRA,7C86715-CA $204.95
(330008) 1FMPU17596
LA23435 ,2006 FORD EXPEDITION,ELC1344-MX 183.30
(329834)1GNET16
S336138281, 2003 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER EXT,1770P89-TX $
(326737)2022223162 TRAILER
(329945)LUCGM6649
L3112312, 2020 HONDA CITY , DWE177B-MX $
(330029)1HGCC5651
WA206523, 1998 HONDA ACCORD, ALSG39-CO $
(325542)2D4GP44L37
R101624,2007 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, 054JC9-MX $
(325542)2D4GP44L37
R101624,2007 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, 054JC9-MX $
(328250)1FTDF15Y3N
PA70806,1992 FORD F-150,EB74700-MX $
