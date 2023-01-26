THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ANGEL DELGADO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MARIA TERESA GANDARA’S, said Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Marc Rosales, 1400 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 18th day of January 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM0326 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Angel Gandara Date of Birth: March 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of August 2022.
Marc Rosales Law Firm
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, before the Honorable Judge Melissa Baeza County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 11/23/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3530 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
YOLANDA PARTYKA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 12427 Triple Crown Ave, El Paso, TX 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 14, BLOCK 19, OF GATEWAY ESTATES UNIT ONE REPLAT ‘F’, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD ON JANUARY 9, 2018, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNDER CLERK’S FILE NO. 20180001937.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of December, 2022
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kia-Dre Henry, Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, before the Honorable county Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 12/8/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3670 on the docket of said court and styled:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Vs.
NENA MATI and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 6104 Bandolero Drive, El Paso, TX 79912, and more particularly described as LOT 18, BLOCK 83, CHAPARRAL PARK UNIT 19, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 52, PAGES 25 AND 25A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 3rd day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia Dre Henry,
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Retail Dealer’s On-Premise License (BE) (Malt Beverage) for Tarahumara Mexican Food LLC dba Tarahumara Mexican Food at 1495 George Dieter Dr. Suite 201 El Paso, TX 79936
Yesenia Estrada
...
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 2nd day of November, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso and El Paso County Water Improvement District #1, Intervenors, vs Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd., Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2037, Docket No. 2022-SO-11152, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S53300000301990; S53300000301991 LAND NO. 40993280 TRACT 4-D-17-B, BLOCK 3, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED TO DEED TO RICHARD LEDESMA RECORDED IN DOC NO. 20030117571 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES INTENDED, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 10731 HORN CIRCLE.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10731 HORN CIR, SOCORRO, TX 79927
The property of Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd. will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Two Thousand Twenty and 96/100 Dollars ($92,020.96), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, and El Paso County Water Improvement District #1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITAILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 6 of El Paso County on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of CITY OF EL PASO, Plaintiff(s) VS. ISAAC RUIZ, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0052, Docket No. 2022-SO-11854, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Isaac Ruiz had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 15 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 44 & 45 (6000 SQ FT); AS WRITTEN IN DEED – TRACT OR PARCEL, LOTS 44 & 45 15 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, COUNTY OF EL PASO ALSO KNOWN AS 3009 FEDERAL, EL PASO, TEXAS 79930, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 3009 FEDERAL AVENUE, EL PASO TEXAS 79930; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): M05699901509100
The property of Isaac Ruiz and Ruth Ruiz will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Five and 01/100 Dollars ($31,345.01), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant(s), Isaac Ruiz and Ruth Ruiz, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
...
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA VI, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS. ABIGAIL BANUELOS, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX0861, Docket No. 2022-SO-11853, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Abigail Banuelos had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
9945 FALKIRK DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79925:
TAX ID: S231-999-0230-1700 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: 23 SCOTSDALE #2 LOT 3 (9900 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 3, BLOCK 23, SCOTSDALE, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 9, PAGE 40, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AS PROVIDED BY THE EL PASO COUNTY TAXING AUTHORITY, INCLUDING ANY AND ALL TAXING UNITS WHICH IT COLLECTS TAXES FOR ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): S231-999-0230-1700
The property of Abigail Banuelos will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Seven and 45/100 Dollars ($53,857.45), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Abigail Banuelos, in favor of Plaintiff(s) to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA 2019-1, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS VERONICA RIVERA, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX1395, Docket No. 2022-SO-11788, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Veronica Rivera had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
6401 SAMBRANO AVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79905;
TAX ID: S05299900103600 (THE “PROPERTY”): LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF LOTS 18, 19 AND 20, BLOCK 1, OF MAP OF SAMBRANO SUBURB, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 2, PAGE 2, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT A ATTACHED TO WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JUNE 2, 2015 AND FILED ON JUNE 7, 2015 AS DOCUMENT NO. 20150046728, EL PASO COUNTY RECORDS, FROM LOREN K. HOCKETT AND SPOUSE, MAVIS L. HOCKETT TO VERONICA RIVERA, A SINGLE PERSON.
The property of Veronica Rivera will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Nineteen and 37/100 Dollars ($31,319.37), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Veronica Rivera, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 14th day of November, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of HUNTER-KELSEY II, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS. CAROLINA J. ESTRADA, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0380, Docket No. 2022-SO-11506, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Carolina J. Estrada had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 25 & 26
1505 ELM STREET, EL PASO, TX 79930; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER: M05699903204500
The property of Carolina J. Estrada will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-Six and 24/100 Dollars ($94,796.24), with the further sum of $387.50 for costs of suit, together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Carolina J. Estrada, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on February 4th at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants; Andrew M. Balbas, Andreas Lantang, Tevita S. Leha, Mark D. Padilla, Foly Wolf, Carla P. Padilla Perez, Sergio Fraire, and Bridget Hamilton.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open January 23rd at 10:00 AM and conclude February 1st at 10:00 AM, Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
1127 MANUEL CONTRERAS, 514 ALEX LOPEZ, D18 CRYSTAL RIVERA, E20 JULIEANDRA DUTCHOVER, C27 VALERIE AVILA, D13 BLANCA TORRES, G5 RICHARD RIVERA, 130 JAMES PINEDA, 202 MARGARET GARCIA, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 292 CYNTHIA CASTRO, 334 ANTONIO MARTINEZ, 713 ARTURO CASAREZ, 950 ROCIO VENZOR, 1033 RON WEATHERS
Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 01/10/23 and will conclude on 01/30/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Arath Nunez, and Devonta Smith
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924: Units belonging to Jennifer Boebinger, Deborah A. Taylor, Eduardo Enriquez, Anthony Micheal, and Lauro Jose Sanchez.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912; Unit belonging to Thalia Martinez
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936; Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, Marcelo R. Velasco, Irene Sass, Kelly Corrales, Ebony J. Medina, and Jessica Paiz.
932 Tony Lama, El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to William Prieto, and Carlos Robinson.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Victor U. Garcia, Mario Ramos, Guadlupe I. Cruz, and Abraham Herndon.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907; Units belonging to Waskan Herrera, Tomas R. Ramos, Edwin S. Chavez, Rafael Mendez, and Pedro Avila.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-008
As-Needed Paving Emulsion
for the County of El Paso (FY2023)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion for the County of El Paso (FY2023).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 26, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of DONALD EARL GREEN a/k/a DONALD E. GREEN JR. a/k/a DONALD E. GREEN a/k/a DONALD GREEN Deceased, were issued on January 10, 2023, in cause No. 2022-CPR01807 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SARAH ELIZABETH GREEN a/k/a SARAH E. GREEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 10th day of January, 2023.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SUZAN K. TEBRINKE WALSH
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on January 11, 2023, probate upon the Estate of SUZAN K. TEBRINKE WALSH, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of Elo Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR02016, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: January 11, 2023
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: 915-755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIRGINIA ELON COGER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00044 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINIA ELON COGER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO CHAVEZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January , 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00048 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO CHAVEZ HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administration and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January , 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JACOBO MALDONADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00047 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACOBO MALDONADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Arminda Amaya
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LEE ETHEL WILLIAMS, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LEE ETHEL WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR01392 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCUS EUGENE WILLIAMS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARCUS EUGENE WILLIAMS, Independent Administrator
Estate of LEE ETHEL WILLIAMS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 12/12/2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAMS, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROBERT WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR01391 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCUS EUGENE WILLIAMS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARCUS EUGENE WILLIAMS, Independent Administrator
Estate of ROBERT WILLIAMS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 12/12/2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of HUMBERTO REYES JR., Deceased, were issued on January 11, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01540 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to AIDA REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HUMBERTO REYES, JR.
C/O AIDA REYES
237 Columbia Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12th day of January 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
...
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR01847
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of SAL HOLLAND, deceased: SHAYA S. HOLLAND, GIL M. HOLLAND, ELIZABETH H. ROSS, and JAMES J. HOLLAND, having been duly appointed Independent Co-Executors of the estate of SAL HOLLAND, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on December 20, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Co-Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SHAYA S. HOLLAND, GIL M. HOLLAND, ELIZABETH H. ROSS, and JAMES J. HOLLAND Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of SAL HOLLAND, deceased
c/o R Glenn Davis
Scott Hulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARINA MENA, also known as MARINA O. MENA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARINA MENA, also known as MARINA O. MENA, Deceased, were issued on January 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01819, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARNELO JESUS MENA, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARINA MENA, also known as MARINA O. MENA, DECEASED. The mailing address of the Independent Executor is c/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 11th day of January, 2023.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 598-7726
Fax: (915) 593-3896
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF LINDSAY M. GREEN, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LINDSAY M. GREEN, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to KATHERINE GREEN IZARD as Independent Executor of the estate of LINDSAY M. GREEN, deceased, on January 11th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02052. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to KATHERINE GREEN IZARD, Independent Executor of the estate of LINDSAY M. GREEN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIA P. GARCIA DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR02020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIA P. GARCIA, Deceased, were granted on January 10, 2023, under Docket Number
2022-CPR02020 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROBERTO PEREZ GARCIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SYLVIA ANNE DICKERSON
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on January 10, 2023, probate upon the estate of SYLVIA ANNE DICKERSON, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR01844, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: January 10, 2023
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and first amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: BERTHA GRACIELA PEREZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, ROSARIO REDE DE GONZALEZ’, said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Carlos M. Quinonez on this the 6th day of January 2023 in this case, numbered 2022DCM6077 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of: L.C.G., Z.A.G., and V.V.G., Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: LUNA CELESTE GONZALEZ Date of Birth: 04/04/2006
Child’s Name: ZURIA ARLETTE GONZALEZ Date of Birth: 04/11/2011 Child’s Name: VENUS VIOLET GONZALEZ Date of Birth: 08/04/2015
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of January, 2023.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Ste A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRIAN PAUL FARLEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January , 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00049 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRIAN PAUL FARLEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of January , 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELENA PATRICIA CONSTABLE (NEE TORRES), DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January , 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00051 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELENA PATRICIA CONSTABLE (NEE TORRES), Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of January , 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELIA SANCHEZ AKA DELIA RAQUEL SANCHEZ, AKA DELIA R. SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January , 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00035 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELIA SANCHEZ AKA DELIA RAQUEL SANCHEZ, a/k/a DELIA R. SANCHEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN SUE BUNNER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLYN SUE BUNNER, Deceased, were issued on November 29, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR1825 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL TODD BUNNER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MICHAEL TODD BUNNER, Independent Executor
Estate of CAROLYN SUE BUNNER, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 29, 2022.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BILLIE G. BUNNER a/k/a BILLIE GENE BUNNER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BILLIE G. BUNNER a/k/a BILLIE GENE BUNNER, Deceased, were issued on November 29, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR1826 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL TODD BUNNER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MICHAEL TODD BUNNER, Independent Executor
Estate of BILLIE G. BUNNER a/k/a BILLIE GENE BUNNER, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 29, 2022.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF IRMA VANHORN SORIA a/k/a IRMA V. SORIA A/K/A IRMA SORIA A/K/A IRMA VAN HORN SORIA
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01743
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF IRMA VANHORN SORIA A/K/A IRMA V. SORIA A/K/A IRMA SORIA A/K/A IRMA VAN HORN SORIA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of IRMA VANHORN SORIA a/k/a IRMA V. SORIA a/k/a IRMA SORIA A/K/A IRMA VAN HORN SORIA, Cause Number 2022-CPR01743, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 27th day of December, 2022 to JOSE LUIS SORIA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – FAX
Date: January 12, 2023
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
JOSE LUIS SORIA
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SIMON MATA JR., a/k/a SIMON MATA III a/k/a SIMON MATA, Deceased were issued on January 12, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00936 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to CELIA M. MATA a/k/a CELIA MATA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935, within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of January, 2023.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of HUMBERTO REYES JR. Deceased, were issued on January 11, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01540 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas to AIDA REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HUMBERTO REYES, JR.
c/o Aida Reyes
237 Columbia Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12th day of January, 2023.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOAQUINA FLORES, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01586 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARISELA FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 7th day of December, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA JABALIE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of VIRGINIA JABALIE, Deceased, were granted to GEORGE JABALI, also known as GEORGE JOSEPH JABALI, on January 18, 2023, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR02191. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson, PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of VIRGINIA JABALIE, Deceased
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE JABALIE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARY LORRAINE JABALIE, Deceased, were granted to GEORGE JABALI, also known as GEORGE JOSEPH JABALI, on January 18, 2023, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR02189. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson, PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of MARY LORRAINE JABALIE, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: JOHN ANDREW BARTLETT, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01084
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN ANDREW BARTLETT, Deceased, were issued on October 12, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01084, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA ANNE BARTLETT, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of JOHN ANDREW BARTLETT, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PATRICIA ANN BARTLETT
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executrix
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO TORRES, Deceased, were issued on January 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01930, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EUGENIA TORRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 17th day of January, 2023.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on October 17th, 2022, NANCY BLACK was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of BERSABE GOMEZ, Deceased, in cause 2022-CPR01400, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: NANCY BLACK % Albert A. Biel, Jr. 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas
Dated: 01-17-2023
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for NANCY BLACK
was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of BERSABE GOMEZ, Deceased
sbn: 02301300
615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-7517
Fax: (915) 990-2030
E-mail: albertbiel@albertbiel.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MOISES A. ZAPATA a/k/a MOISES ABIGAIL ZAPATA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MOISES A. ZAPATA a/k/a MOISES ABIGAIL ZAPATA, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2023, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00747 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KEREN ZAPATA BUENFIL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
KEREN ZAPATA BUENFIL, Independent Executor
Estate of MOISES A. ZAPATA a/k/a MOISES ABIGAIL ZAPATA, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 17, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS MENCHACA, Deceased, were issued on January 10, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01980, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLOS MENCHACA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 12th day of January, 2023.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for CARLOS MENCHACA
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 70-foot (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is 9100 Socorro Road, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79907, lat/long: 31° 41’ 19.618” N. 106° 19’ 41.381” W. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1235985.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Of the Estate of JAMES KENNETH MYERS a/k/a JAMES K. MYERS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES KENNETH MYERS a/k/a JAMES K. MYERS, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2023, under Docket No.
2022-CPR01657 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARK ALLEN MYERS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARK ALLEN MYERS, Independent Executor
Estate of JAMES KENNETH MYERS a/k/a JAMES K. MYERS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 12, 2023.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTAE OF ROBERTO GREGORIO BARCENAS, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of ROBERTO GREGORIO BARCENAS, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2023, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01590 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARLOS BARCENAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CARLOS BARCENAS, Independent Administrator
Estate of ROBERTO GREGORIO BARCENAS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 12, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NORMA GARCIA HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of NORMA GARCIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2023, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01809 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to IVY CELESTE ALMANZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
IVY CELESTE ALMANZA, Independent Administrator
Estate of NORMA GARCIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 12, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE BARRIENTOS a/k/a JOSE BARRIENTOS-GONZALEZ DECEASED
Cause No. 2022-CPR00527
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JOSE BARRIENTOS a/k/a JOSE BARIIENTOS-GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on 6th day of October 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00527, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA MARIA RAMOS a/k/a ROSA MARIA RAMOS PENA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ROSA MARIA RAMOS a/k/a
ROSA MARIA RAMOS PENA,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE BARRIENTOS a/k/a JOSE BARIIENTOS-GONZALEZ
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 17th day of January, 2023.
Respectfully submitted
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-009
Fabens Dam Improvements (TX01958)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Fabens Dam Improvements (TX01958).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 2, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-011
Migrant Local Transport Support for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Migrant Local Transport Support.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 9, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT ONE PHASE II
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC,
110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the abovementioned address until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 and then publicly opened and
read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit One Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The prebid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit One Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of
award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_______________________________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/10/2023 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(327955)MOTORHOME,
BROWN 2022278
047B,$1,778.18
(328461)JH2TE19065K
002930,2005 HONDA
TRX300,$876.10
(329420)WBABN53462J4
38960, 2002 BMW 330CI, PBP5954-TX $839.50
(329436)2A4RR5DG
3BR617686, 2011 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY, A37SKE1-MX $817.85
(329439)1FMRU18W
5LA88508, 1998 FORD EXPEDITION, 258TJP,NM-$817.85
(329343)JM1FE1733
50151066, 2005 MAZDA RX-8, $876.10
(329436)2A4R5DG3BR
617686, 2011 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY,A37SKE1-MX$817.85
(329442)JHMFA3623
7S008155, 2007 HONDA CIVIC, 1502L96,-TX $1,167.85
(319942)1FMPU18L2W
LB10350,1998 FORD EXPEDITON,22773E4-TX $10,213.95
(329567)5TDKKRFH2ES0154
32, 2014 TOYOTAHIGHLANDER,ZEZ109E-MX,$687.95
(329631)5GZCZ53416S856
627, 2006 SATURN VUE, DP753WR-CA$ 1,034.35
(329900)1GNDV03E4
3D164463, 2003CHEVROLET VENTURE,0M3821W-TX, $363.20
(325921)2FAFP74
W7XX226308,1999FORDCROWNVICTORIA,396S
KF8-MX$4,455.05
(326249)5FNRL3843
6B448752, 2006 HONDA ODYSSEY,$4,087.00
(329888)KL4CJ9EB
0HB153075, 2017 BUICK ENCORE,ESX227A-MX226.60
(329979)5TBJN32133
S360824,2003TOYOTATUNDRA,7C86715-CA $204.95
(330008)1FMPU17596
LA23435, 2006 FORD EXPEDITION, ELC1344-MX 183.30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.