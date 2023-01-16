THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LINDSEY IRONFIELD Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 7th day of June, 2022 against LINDSEY IRONFIELD, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM3389 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: ALEXANDER HUSKEY and ALLYSON HUSKEY
MINOR CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ALEXANDER L. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 12/21/2005 Child’s Name: ALLYSON M. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 01/12/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of December, 2022.
Mario J. Martinez
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2638
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ANGEL DELGADO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MARIA TERESA GANDARA’S, said Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Marc Rosales, 1400 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 18th day of January 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM0326 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Angel Gandara Date of Birth: March 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of August 2022.
Marc Rosales Law Firm
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, before the Honorable Judge Melissa Baeza County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 11/23/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3530 on the docket of said court and styled:
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
VS.
YOLANDA PARTYKA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF TRAVIS MICHAEL PARTYKA, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 12427 Triple Crown Ave, El Paso, TX 79928, and more particularly described as LOT 14, BLOCK 19, OF GATEWAY ESTATES UNIT ONE REPLAT ‘F’, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD ON JANUARY 9, 2018, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNDER CLERK’S FILE NO. 20180001937.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of December, 2022
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kia-Dre Henry, Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE
LOMALAND SELF STORAGE
1220 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79907
Auction will be January 16 @ 10am
Thomas Deiter-household goods
Valerie Flores-household goods, furniture
Victor Garza-furniture
Juan Manuel Salgado Morales-office furniture, copy machine
Alfonso Rodriquez-commercial jungle gym
Angel Tovar-furniture
Jacob Cazares-washer/dryer
Jorge Gutierrez-electric kids cars
Alonso Ibarra-household items
Stephanie Serrano-furniture
Olga Tamayo-household goods
Joann Villa-household goods
Joe Quevedo-antique dodge charger, household goods
Edward Lyon-household goods
Vicky Zapata – boxes
Veronica Navarro-children’s items, household
Dakota Garcia-big tool box, tools
Roberto Renteria – household, garden
Patricia Porras-household goods
Gladys Delgado-antique furniture
Ricardo Gonzalez Lozano-office furniture
Marcus Anthony Johnson-Xbox, tablet
Steven Sanchez-household goods
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #SW09-23 COORS CHANNEL DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids for the construction services of the Coors Channel Drainage Improvements projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until February 3rd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Coors Channel Drainage Improvements project is located in Central El Paso. The proposed retention basin and storm sewer system is located south of Interstate Highway 10 between Raynolds Street and Euclid Drive. This project will increase the capacity of the Coors Channel to prevent flooding in the downstream area. The project is specified as follows:
Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing curb, concrete channel, concrete flume, headwall, rock-wall and rock rip rap, chain-link fence, rubble on slopes, concrete pipes, saw cut pavement and replace pavement, existing hot box and irrigation meter removal and pole hold and coordination for the power poles, anchors and electrical service connections along Euclid. Coordination with Texas Gas for the removal and replacement of their gas line. Furnish and Installation of the following concrete structures: Concrete box culvert, concrete pipes, concrete junction boxes, concrete manholes, manhole rings and covers, depth gauge, inlets, thrust blocks, desilting basins, two sack backfill, pond excavation, wrought iron gate, wrought iron fence, rockwalls, rock rip rap, per plans and specifications complete in place. SWPPP measures, traffic control, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project. The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.
The construction time for this project from Notice to Proceed to Substantial Completion will be 270 calendar days and for Final Completion is 300 calendar days. The opinion of probable construction cost for the Coors Channel Drainage Improvements is $2,168,424.83.
The Key personnel required for this project are a Project Manager, a full-time superintendent, full time foremen, and safety officer.
1. This project requires experience in civil work; including but not limited to demolition, dust mitigation, concrete work, grading, earthwork, shoring, landscaping and pavement restoration. The bidder shall demonstrate at least one (1) successful completed project experience with installation of culvert boxes and junction box structures at a minimum depth of 6ft. The bidder shall have experience installing at least 200 linear feet of concrete box culverts, construction of 3’x 5’ concrete cast in place junction boxes, and a minimum of 10,000 CY of cut and fill in the past ten (10) years. Multiple projects can fulfill these requirements. A subcontractor with similar experience may be submitted and will be subject to owners’ approval.
2. The bidder shall demonstrate one (1) successful completion of projects similar in scope within the past ten (10) years requiring heavy construction abutting TxDOT right-of-way. Bidder must demonstrate familiarity with TxDOT Traffic Control Plan requirements and submittal process. This includes but is not limited to, traffic devices, barriers, flagging personnel, etc. A subcontractor with similar experience may be submitted and will be subject to owners’ approval.
3. This Project requires a critical stormwater facility to always remain operational during construction to allow for the passage of stormwater flows, while maintaining a safe work site for Bidder’s employees and surrounding property. Bidder or approved subcontractor shall submit documentation demonstrating one (1) project where these two conditions, within the last 10 years were satisfied: 1) handling of stormwater flows during rain event during construction and 2) maintained safe working conditions for employees and property whether adjacent or downstream.
4. The Key personnel required for this project are a Project Manager, a full-time superintendent, full time foremen, and safety officer for the duration of the project. Resumes of key personnel must be provided for each individual.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted January 19th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RUTH ANN WINGER, Deceased, were issued on January 4, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01764, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: NATHAN WINGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel:(915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 6th day of January, 2023.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR00504
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL BAER, deceased: BLANCHE SALINAS BAER, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL BAER, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on October 07, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
BLANCHE SALINAS BAER
Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL BAER, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS GALVAN, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00789
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS GALVAN, Deceased, were issued on November 30, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00789, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERTHA RAMIREZ GALVAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of CARLOS GALVAN
5024 Joe Herrera
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 30th day of November, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for BERTHA RAMIREZ GALVAN
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF GUADALUPE LEMOS DIMAS
AN ALLEGED INCAPACITATATED PERSON
CAUSE NO.:
2022-CGD00184
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST GUADALUPE LEMOS DIMAS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Estate of GUADALUPE LEMOS DIMAS, Cause Number 2022-CGD00184 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of December, 2022 to JOHN DOMINIC FORD, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter
And Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 533-0007 (tel) / (915) 534-7672 (fax)
Date: January 5, 2023
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas Stat Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
JOHN DOMINIC FORD
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, before the Honorable county Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Bradley Conway, 5601 Democracy Drive, Suite 265, Plano, TX 75024 on 12/8/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV3670 on the docket of said court and styled:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Vs.
NENA MATI and The Unknown Heirs at Law of ANITA M. FARR, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 6104 Bandolero Drive, El Paso, TX 79912, and more particularly described as LOT 18, BLOCK 83, CHAPARRAL PARK UNIT 19, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 52, PAGES 25 AND 25A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 3rd day of January, 2023.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia Dre Henry,
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JORGE DURAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02209 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE DURAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of JORGE DURAN, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAYCI DE-AUNDRE MCCRORY, DECEASED
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00006 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KAYCI DE-AUNDRE MCCRORY, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVELYN A. DOVALI, DECEASED
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00010 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EVELYN A. DOVALI, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Appointment of Third Party Dependent Administrator and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES EARL COX, DECEASED
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00016 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES EARL COX, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Christina Flores
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JESUS A. SIQUEIROS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00557
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Dependent Administration for the Estate of JESUS A. SIQUEIROS, Deceased, were issued on January 3, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00557, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon Colon
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 6th day of January 2023.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF SOCORRO GARZA PENA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00541
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of SOCORRO GARZA PENA, Deceased, were issued on January 3, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00541, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 6th day of January 2023.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY E. BOUGHNER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CINDY VAN PELT, as independent executor of the estate of MARY E. BOUGHNER, deceased, on January 4, 2023 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR02058. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
CINDY VAN PELT, independent executor of the estate of MARY E. BOUGHNER, deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on 20th day of December, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR00986, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA G. CRUZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LETICIA G. CRUZ
6022 Caprock Court, #501
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 05 day of January 2023.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for LETICIA G. CRUZ
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile: (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ MORA CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on 20th day of December, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR00980, pending in the Probate Court No: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA G. CRUZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Leticia G. Cruz
6022 Caprock Court, #501
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 05 day of January, 2023.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for LETICIA G. CRUZ
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile: (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of KENNETH JAMES VAIL, a/k/a KENNETH J. VAIL, Deceased, were issued on December 14th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR02026 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JIMMY RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JIMMY RODRIGUEZ
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of January, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Retail Dealer’s On-Premise License (BE) (Malt Beverage) for Tarahumara Mexican Food LLC dba Tarahumara Mexican Food at 1495 George Dieter Dr. Suite 201 El Paso, TX 79936
Yesenia Estrada
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that RAMON ZULOAGA JR. was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of CELIA FLORES ZULOAGA, Deceased, on January 4, 2023 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01877 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of Celia Flores Zuloaga, Deceased
c/o: Ramon Zuloaga, Jr.
10600 “A” Kinross
El Paso, TX 79935
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 7th day of January, 2023.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH CLARK SMITH were issued on January 3, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01808, pending in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas to: GUADALUPE SMITH. All persons that have claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
Estate of KENNETH CLARK SMITH
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ESPI MORALES and FAITH MORALES
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00172 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of The Person Only of Adriana Morales, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SERGIO ARIEL CASILLAS and JASMINE CASILLAS
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of October, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00166 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of The Person Only of NATHAN ISAIAS ORTIZ, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CELIA GARCIA
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2008-G00154 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Guardianship of The Person Only of RAUL SANCHEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: NICHOLAS E. PINGITORE, A/K/A NICHOLAS E. PINGITORE, JR. A/K/A NICHOLAS ELIAS PINGITORE, JR. DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01960
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NICHOLAS E. PINGITORE A/K/A NICHOLAS E. PINGITORE, JR., A/K/A NICHOLAS ELIAS PINGITORE, JR., Deceased, were granted on January 5, 2023, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01960 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA ALVAREZ AMAYA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF HUMBERTO B. LARRIVA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2018-CPR00523
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HUMBERTO B. LARRIVA, Deceased, were issued on November 4th, 2022, in Cause No.
2018-CPR00523, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Vestina Torres Nee Larriva A/K/A Bestina Torres Nee Larriva
5774 Mira Grande Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1414 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of January, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofshristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
LIDIA Q. FELIX, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00036 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LIDIA Q. FELIX, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ROSA JACQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00025 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA JACQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Estates Code And For Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
PATRICIA VILLEGAS a/k/a PATRICIA S. VILLEGAS, a/k/a PATRICIA SUSTAITA VILLEGAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, b y filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00030 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA VILLEGAS aka PATRIDCIA S. VILLEGAS, aka PATRICIA SUSTAITA VILLEGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 2nd day of November, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso and El Paso County Water Improvement District #1, Intervenors, vs Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd., Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2037, Docket No. 2022-SO-11152, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S53300000301990; S53300000301991 LAND NO. 40993280 TRACT 4-D-17-B, BLOCK 3, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED TO DEED TO RICHARD LEDESMA RECORDED IN DOC NO. 20030117571 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES INTENDED, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 10731 HORN CIRCLE.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10731 HORN CIR, SOCORRO, TX 79927
The property of Richard Ledesma and Stading & Associates, Ltd. will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Two Thousand Twenty and 96/100 Dollars ($92,020.96), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, and El Paso County Water Improvement District #1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITAILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALETHE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 6 of El Paso County on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of CITY OF EL PASO, Plaintiff(s) VS. ISAAC RUIZ, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0052, Docket No. 2022-SO-11854, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Isaac Ruiz had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 15 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 44 & 45 (6000 SQ FT); AS WRITTEN IN DEED – TRACT OR PARCEL, LOTS 44 & 45 15 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, COUNTY OF EL PASO ALSO KNOWN AS 3009 FEDERAL, EL PASO, TEXAS 79930, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 3009 FEDERAL AVENUE, EL PASO TEXAS 79930; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): M05699901509100
The property of Isaac Ruiz and Ruth Ruiz will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Five and 01/100 Dollars ($31,345.01), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant(s), Isaac Ruiz and Ruth Ruiz, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA VI, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS. ABIGAIL BANUELOS, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX0861, Docket No. 2022-SO-11853, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Abigail Banuelos had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
9945 FALKIRK DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79925:
TAX ID: S231-999-0230-1700 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: 23 SCOTSDALE #2 LOT 3 (9900 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 3, BLOCK 23, SCOTSDALE, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 9, PAGE 40, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AS PROVIDED BY THE EL PASO COUNTY TAXING AUTHORITY, INCLUDING ANY AND ALL TAXING UNITS WHICH IT COLLECTS TAXES FOR ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): S231-999-0230-1700
The property of Abigail Banuelos will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Seven and 45/100 Dollars ($53,857.45), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Abigail Banuelos, in favor of Plaintiff(s) to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of December, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA 2019-1, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS VERONICA RIVERA, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2021DTX1395, Docket No. 2022-SO-11788, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Veronica Rivera had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
6401 SAMBRANO AVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79905;
TAX ID: S05299900103600 (THE “PROPERTY”): LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF LOTS 18, 19 AND 20, BLOCK 1, OF MAP OF SAMBRANO SUBURB, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 2, PAGE 2, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT A ATTACHED TO WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JUNE 2, 2015 AND FILED ON JUNE 7, 2015 AS DOCUMENT NO. 20150046728, EL PASO COUNTY RECORDS, FROM LOREN K. HOCKETT AND SPOUSE, MAVIS L. HOCKETT TO VERONICA RIVERA, A SINGLE PERSON.
The property of Veronica Rivera will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Nineteen and 37/100 Dollars ($31,319.37), together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Veronica Rivera, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 14th day of November, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of HUNTER-KELSEY II, LLC, Plaintiff(s) VS. CAROLINA J. ESTRADA, ET AL, Defendant(s), in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0380, Docket No. 2022-SO-11506, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2023, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Carolina J. Estrada had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 25 & 26
1505 ELM STREET, EL PASO, TX 79930; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER: M05699903204500
The property of Carolina J. Estrada will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-Six and 24/100 Dollars ($94,796.24), with the further sum of $387.50 for costs of suit, together with interest due thereon, and all costs of suit and sale, against said Defendant, Carolina J. Estrada, in favor of Plaintiff(s) and Intervenors to said judgment.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on February 4th at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants; Andrew M. Balbas, Andreas Lantang, Tevita S. Leha, Mark D. Padilla, Foly Wolf, Carla P. Padilla Perez, Sergio Fraire, and Bridget Hamilton.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL G. AGUILERA, Deceased, were issued on January 10, 2023, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01906, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARITA A. AGUILERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated January 10, 2023.
/s/ John B. Bright
John B. Bright, Attorney for MARGARITA A. AGUILERA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open January 23rd at 10:00 AM and conclude February 1st at 10:00 AM, Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
1127 MANUEL CONTRERAS, 514 ALEX LOPEZ, D18 CRYSTAL RIVERA, E20 JULIEANDRA DUTCHOVER, C27 VALERIE AVILA, D13 BLANCA TORRES, G5 RICHARD RIVERA, 130 JAMES PINEDA, 202 MARGARET GARCIA, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 292 CYNTHIA CASTRO, 334 ANTONIO MARTINEZ, 713 ARTURO CASAREZ, 950 ROCIO VENZOR, 1033 RON WEATHERS
Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: WILLIAM PAUL SUTTON and GARY STEPHEN SUTTON
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00472 on the docket of said court and styled WILLIAM MONROE SUTTON, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title Over 4 Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
THOMAS FRANK JENKINS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of December, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR02206 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THOMAS FRANK JENKINS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code and Determination Of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 10612 Galatea, El Paso, Texas 79924) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of December, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN VILLEGAS aka CARMEN S. VILLEGAS, aka CARMEN SUSTAITA VILLEGAS, aka CARMEN SUSTAITA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of January, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of January, 2023 in Cause No.
2023-CPR00031 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN VILLEGAS aka CARMEN S. VILLEGAS, aka CARMEN SUSTAITA VILLEGAS, aka CARMEN SUSTAITA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of January, 2023.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 01/10/23 and will conclude on 01/30/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso TX 79922: Units belonging to Arath Nunez, and Devonta Smith
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924: Units belonging to Jennifer Boebinger, Deborah A. Taylor, Eduardo Enriquez, Anthony Micheal, and Lauro Jose Sanchez.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912; Unit belonging to Thalia Martinez
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936; Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, Marcelo R. Velasco, Irene Sass, Kelly Corrales, Ebony J. Medina, and Jessica Paiz.
932 Tony Lama, El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to William Prieto, and Carlos Robinson.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Victor U. Garcia, Mario Ramos, Guadlupe I. Cruz, and Abraham Herndon.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907; Units belonging to Waskan Herrera, Tomas R. Ramos, Edwin S. Chavez, Rafael Mendez, and Pedro Avila.
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/10/2023 provided below.
YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(325542) 2D4GP44L37R10 1624, 2007 DODGE GRAND GARAVAN, 054SJC9-MX $4,714.85
(327227) JHMGE87229C00
5099, 2009 HONDA FIT, TCS873-HI $3,069.45
(327640) 3FA6P0LU1DR16
3594, 2013 FORD FUSION,
714030-MX $1,857.05
(329788)2023005052A TRAILER ,WHITE $183.30
(329832)3N1CP5DV4LL
494692, 2020 NISSAN KICKS, 1M8327M -TX
$276.60
(329867)KMHFC46F07A
140358, 2007 HYUNDAI AZERA, 610224G-TX $183.30
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-008
As-Needed Paving Emulsionfor the County of El Paso (FY2023)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion for the County of El Paso (FY2023).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 26, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
