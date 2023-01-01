NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERICK JESUS PEREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 21st day of March, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0860 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SIXTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($16,300.00) which was sized by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from ERICK JESUS PEREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Olga Rios
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JANET RUBI RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 6th day of June 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1677 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four Dollars In United States Currency ($5,334)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,334.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JANET RUBI RAMIREZ. The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LORENZO DOMINGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 16th day of January 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, Suite 201, El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of August 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2304 on the docket of said court and styled;
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Two Dollars In United States Currency ($5,252)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIVE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FIFTY-TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($5,252.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from LORENZO DOMINGUEZ The currency is alleged to have been used on intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 20 of the Texas Health and Safety Coder or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of December, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno Conty courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Diana G. Alvarez, Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosure to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JUAN REYES MORALES AND fifteen thousand five hundred dollars in United States Currency ($15,500.00) Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Assistant District Attorney, Jose Castillo, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on the 23rd of August, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY (15,500.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,500.00) which was seized by the SAN ELIZARIO MARSHALS OFFICE FROM JUAN REYES MORALES. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of November, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against ASHLEY NICOLE GONZALEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk, Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CARLOS IBARRA, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonard Morales
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103
11th FLR El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 27th day of October, 2021 against CARLOS IBARRA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2271 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In the Interest of L.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: L.E.G. Date of Birth: 08/12/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of November, 2022
Leonard Morales
Attorney at Law
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 1103 11th FLR
El Paso, TX 79901
915-546-2696
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 on January 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Unit: B66 – Quevedo
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LINDSEY IRONFIELD Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 7th day of June, 2022 against LINDSEY IRONFIELD, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM3389 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: ALEXANDER HUSKEY and ALLYSON HUSKEY
MINOR CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ALEXANDER L. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 12/21/2005 Child’s Name: ALLYSON M. HUSKEY Date of Birth: 01/12/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of December, 2022.
Mario J. Martinez
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2638
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM J. DERRICK, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM J. DERRICK, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to LESLIE DERRICK and DOUGLAS B. DERRICK as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of WILLIAM J. DERRICK, deceased, on October 4th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01438. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to LESLIE DERRICK and DOUGLAS B. DERRICK, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of WILLIAM J. DERRICK, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.