THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not tile a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO; PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ and the Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative, devisees and heirs of PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 19th day of September, 2022, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Taffy D. Bagley
201 E. Main Suite 1501
El Paso, TX 79901 on the 5th day of October, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3208 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAX JAMES
VS.
PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ AND THE EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR AND HEIRS OF PROFIRIO
GUTIERREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is the owner of the property legally described as Tract 25, THE BAILEY ADDITION OF CANUTILLO TEXAS, an addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Volume 5, Page 19, Plat Records of El Paso County, Texas, by adverse possession and the Defendants’ ownership interest in the property is extinguished by operation of law based on the facts stated in Plaintiff’s Original Petition. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 3rd day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Veronica Cables
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Gina Rodriguez 9030 Betel Apt. 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
On this the 16th day of February, 2021 against ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM0849 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage Gina Rodriguez and Alfredo Rodriguez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Gina Rodriguez
9030 Betel Apt 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI
Case Number
22SN-CC00171
ROBERT BUCHANAN AND JENNIFER BUCHANAN,
Plaintiffs,
ANNABELLE TANNER,
Serve by publication
EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC,
Service waived in writing
STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI,
Serve at: Cindy Elmore,
108 E. 4th Street
Galena, MO 65656
All unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are the heirs, grantees or successors of ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI, or any persons or entities who have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements thereof, if any, located in Stone County, State of Missouri, as more particularly described herein,
Defendants,
ORDER OF PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
The State of Missouri to Defendants ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, AND STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI and their unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are their heirs, grantees or successors or any persons or entitles who have, or claim to have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements if any:
You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Stone, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a Petition to Quiet Title and which affects the following described real property:
All of Lot 16 (AKA: Lot 16A And Lot 16B) Swiss Villa
Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 14-9.0-31-003-006-015 and 14-9.0-31-003-006-015-001
The names of all parties to said suit are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and address of the attorneys for Plaintiffs are Healy Law Offices, LLC, 3010 E. Battlefield, Suite A, Springfield, MO 65804.
You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within forty-five days after the date of August 21st, 2022, Judgment by Default will be rendered against you.
It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Albany Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in Albany, Georgia, the El Paso, Inc, Newspaper a newspaper of general circulation published in El Paso, Texas; the Olathe News, a newspaper of general circulation published in Crane, Missouri, where the last known address of any of the potential defendants was most recently located.
A true copy from the record.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 1st day of August, 2022.
/s/ Mechelee Lebow
Circuit Clerk
/s/ Denise McHaffie
Deputy Clerk
___________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF DONA ANA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY GABRIELA ELENA MORENO
NO. SA-2022-00019
JUDGE DURAN
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
ANDRES “last name unknown” whose last known place of residence is in Las Cruces, New Mexico, will hereby take notice that on June 28, 2022, a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-SA-2022-19 on the docket of said court, praying for adoption of the minor child, X.Z.M.C. Andres “last name unknown” will further take notice that her is required to file a reply to the Petition for Adoption within 30 days or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioners request for adoption of the minor child X.Z.M.C. Petitioners Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATES AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNA JEAN MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATE AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids for the construction of CAMPO DEL SOL VILLAGE will be received by Kimley-Horn and Associates,
Inc., (hereafter “Engineer”) until 3:00 PM on Monday, September 12th, 2022. The work generally consists of
storm systems, water, sanitary sewer, paving and street improvements of approximately ±61.5 acres and associated
incidental appurtenances to serve City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A PDF version of the bid documents can be requested by email or telephone at no charge to the bidder.
hugo.morales@kimley-horn.com Phone: 817-339-2294
A Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference for this project will be heldat 1:00 PM (MST) on Wednesday,
August 31st, 2022 via Microsoft Teams Meeting. An invitation to this Microsoft Teams Meeting can be requested
by email. Representatives of the Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the project. Engineer will distribute
to prospecting Bidders a record of such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to discussions or
inquiries arising at the conference. Bids must be accompanied by a bid bond with power of attorney attached or
cashier’s check of five percent (5%) of the total amount bid (sum of all bid items) made payable to Franklin
Mountain Communities LLC, a Texas limited liability company, on behalf of City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A Bid which, in the opinion of Owner’s staff, deviates significantly from the contract Documents, and which has not
been clarified through a written Addenda prior to Bid submittal deadline, shall be considered an exception to the
Contract Documents and grounds for the Bid to be rejected. Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any informalities and irregularities in Bids received.
Bidders should read and understand all terms and conditions contained in the Contract Documents. Contract Time is
of the essence, and all work shall be completed within the number of days stated in the Contract Documents after the
Notice to Proceed for September 30th 2022. Bidder to submit a detailed schedule and confirm Contract Time as
part of the bid.
KIMLEY-HORN AND ASSOCIATES, INC.
By: Hugo Morales, P.E.
Project Engineer of Record
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON SIDA, JR., Deceased were issued on August 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01020 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEFINA A. SIDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 25th day of August, 2022.
___________________________________________________
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
No. 2022-CPR00331
Amended Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REYNALDO L. RUIZ a/k/a REYNALDO RUIZ, Deceased, were issued on April 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00331, pending in the Probate Court No: ONE, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD PAUL RUIZ a/k/a RICHARD RUIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vist Del Sol Dr., Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 22nd day of August, 2022.
/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney for RICHARD P. RUIZ
State Bar No.: 24056172
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.,
Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 533-0009
Facsimile: (888) 301-1116
E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of AMANDA ANN-ELISE ORTEGA Deceased were issued on January 31, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01852 the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MELISSA MICHELLE ORTEGA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrators prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of AMANDA ANN-ELISE ORTEGA
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 24th day of August 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHIRLEY DICKENS CRECCA, Deceased, Cause No.
2022-CPR00985, were issued on
August 25, 2022, in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to GERARD FRANCIS CREDDA and JASMINE SALOME CROCKER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 25th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for GERARD FRANCIS CRECCA AND JASMINE SALOME CROCKER
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL TARANGO DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2022-CPR00603
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DANIEL TARANGO, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00603, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALBERT NABHAN JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 25th day of August, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES C. STEWART, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR01318, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to TAMMY STEWART, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:\
TAMMY STEWART
10601 Sigma St.
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 25th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES C. STEWART
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MACARIO NAJERA SANTILLAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01491 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MACARIO NAJERA SANTILLAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to determine heirship and issue letters of independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES RICARDO ALVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01470 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES RICARDO ALVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Last Known Address: 4424 Bliss Avenue, El Paso, TX 79903) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRENE VASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01458 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRENE VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Texas Estates Code 401.003(a) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL GUTIERREZ CORRAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01469 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL GUTIERREZ CORRAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARK ANTHONY SALCIDO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00889 on the docket of said court and styled NORMA SALCIDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration - Intestate If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ERNESTO ORTIZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00124 on the docket of said court and styled ERNESTINE ORTIZ CANO, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JUAN MANUEL GARCIA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00072 on the docket of said court and styled WILLIAM PEREZ, Alleged Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Guardianship of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD R. STOPPIRO, Deceased, were issued on August 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00767, pending in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: KATHY J. STOPPIRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney at Law
Texas Bar No. 09913000
4171 N. Mesa Ste. B201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of August, 2022.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for KATHY J. STOPPIRO
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NORBERTO TOMAS AKA NORBERTO THOMAS NAVARRO AKA NORBERTO T. NAVARRO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executrix were granted to MARIA DEL REFUGIO CEPEDA NAVARRO AKA MARIA TERESA NAVARRO AKA MARIA TERESA CEPEDA AKA MARIA CEPEDA NAVARRO, as Independent Executrix of the Estate of NORBERTO TOMAS AKA NORBERTO THOMAS NAVARRO AKA NORBERTO T. NAVARRO, deceased, on August 25, 2022 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01213. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
MARIA DEL REFUGIO CEPEDA NAVARRA AKA MARIA TERESA NAVARRO AKA MARIA TERESA CEPEDA AKA MARIA CEPEDA NAVARRO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of Estate of NORBERTO TOMAS AKA NORBERTO THOMAS NAVARRO AKA NORBERTO T. NAVARRO, DECEASED.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF JOSEPH ALLEN GROFF, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01214
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH ALLEN GROFF, Deceased, be issued on the 9th day of August, 2022, in the above styled cause to JEFFERSON BRYAN GROFF, Independent Executor. The address of record for JEFFERSON BRYAN GROFF is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 25th day of August, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF SILVIA ROSARIO RAMIREZ SAPIEN, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01777
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SILVIA ROSARIO RAMIREZ SAPIEN, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, in cause No. 2021-CPR01777, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS EDUARDO BORUNDA RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 23rd day of August, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CEASAR FRANCISCO BORUNDA SEPULVEDA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01778
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CEASAR FRANCISCO BORUNDA SEPULVEDA Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, in cause No.
2021-CPR01778, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS EDUARDO BORUNDA RAMIREZ All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 23rd day of August, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA TERESA WILLIAMS AKA TERRY WILLIAMS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2022-CPR01086
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA WILLIAMS aka TERRY WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued on August 29, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01086, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLOS PACHECO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carlos Pacheco
2512 Aquatic Ln
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 29th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for CARLOS PACHECO
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICE ANNETTE HUTCHINGS, aka ALICE A. HUTCHINGS, aka A. ANNETTE HUTCHINGS, ALICE HUTCHINGS, aka ANNETTE A. HUTCHINGS, aka ANNETTE HUTCHINGS deceased, were issued on August 24, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01370, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA WERLINGER, aka SANDRA L. WERLINGER, aka SANDRA LORENE WERLINGER, aka SANDY WERLINGER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of ALICE ANNETTE HUTCHINGS, aka ALICE A. HUTCHINGS, aka A ANNETTE HUTCHINGS, AKA ALICE HUTCHINGS, AKA ANNETTE A. HUTCHINGS, AKA ANNETTE HUTCHINGS, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 25, 2022.
By:/s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF XAVIER ARTURO CARPINTERO, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of XAVIER CARPINTERO a/k/a XAVIER ARTURO CARPINTERO a/k/a JAVIER A. CARPINTERO a/k/a XAVIER A. LUCERO CARPINTERO, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CR00926 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to VIRGINIA GARCIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
VIRGINIA GARCIA, Independent Administrator
Estate of XAVIER ARTURO CARPINTERO, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 25, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAUSE NUMBER
2021-CPR02084
NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE ESTATE OF AURELIO SALAZAR, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of AURELIO SALAZAR, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2022, under Cause Number
2021-CPR02084, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA ALICIA GONZALEZ DE SALAZAR Applicant. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: MARTHA ALICIA GONZALEZ DE SALAZAR, Estate of AURELIO SALAZAR, Deceased, c/o Rodolfo Romero, Attorney at Law, 2507 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79903. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: August 30, 2022. Respectfully Submitted, Rodolfo Romero, State Bar Number 17224600, Attorney for Applicant. 2507 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79903, Telephone Number (915) 532-4688, Facsimile Number (915) 544-3868.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of independent administration with Will annexed for the Estate of DONALD M. HOMAN, Deceased, were issued to HYANG YON HOMAN on August 26, 2022, in Case No. 2022-CPR01385, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Administrator in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JULIO DIAZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00397
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of JULIO DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on August 25th, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR00397, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARK SILVIA DIAZ A/K/A MARCOS DIAZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARK SILVIA DIAZ a/k/a MARCOS DIAZ
210 Durril Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 26th of August, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROMAN JOSEPH ECKES, DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR01300
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROMAN JOSEPH ECKES, Deceased, were issued on August 26th, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01300, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BRANDI NICOLE ECKES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: BRANDI NICOLE ECKES
4573 Cupid Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 26th of August, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: BOBBY SEARS, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MELISSA JOAN STRICKLIN and CHRISTOPHER ALLEN STRICKLIN’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios on this the 18th day of May 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3002 on the docket of said Court and styled: IN THE INTEREST OF CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: BRENT COLE SEARS Date of Birth: 09/16/2010 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
Child’s Name: BLADEN MAX SEARS Date of Birth: 07/15/2013 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of August, 2022.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas
Ste 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA and JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 14th day of June, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: February 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Ste 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CONCEPCION LEAL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00224
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONCEPCION LEAL, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00224, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
JULIETA GANDOLPH
3407 Village Drive North
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 29th day of August, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
EL PASO COUNTY
6.222-00040-CV
DARLA DOMINGUEZ
1731 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79902
Atty: Jaime A. Villalobos
Vs.
ARACELI GARCIA RECIO
14369 Cocotitlan Dr.
Horizon TX 79928
In The Justice Court
Justice of The Peace, Precinct Six Place Two
El Paso County, Texas
SMALL CLAIMS/DEBT CLAIM CITATION
The State of Texas to PEDRO GARCIA RECIO, defendant, in the hereinafter-styled and numbered cause:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney to help you in defending against this lawsuit. But, you are not required to employ an attorney. You or your attorney must file an answer with the court. Your answer is due by the end of the 14th day after the date you were served with these papers. If the 14th day is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, your answer is due by the end of the first day following the 14th day that is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday. Do not ignore these papers. If you do not file an answer by the due date, a default judgment may be taken against you. For further information, consult Part V of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, which is available online and also at the court listed on this citation. This citation is issued pursuant to petition filed by the above-named plaintiff on 06/30/2022. The plaintiff’s attorney’s address: 1731 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX 79902 (or if no attorney plaintiff’s address: No Known Address). Your answer may be filed with this court, located at Justice of the Peace, Precinct Six Place Two.
Signed and issued on this the 30th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Clerk of the Court, Olga Orozco
(915) 855-3062
/s/ Judge Enedina Nina Serna
Justice of the Peace, Precinct Six, Place Two
14608 Greg Dr. El Paso, Texas 79938
(915) 855-3062
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of Property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 8/22/22 and will conclude on 9/16/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facility with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Kelly Corrales
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MANUEL T. CHAVEZ a/k/a MANUEL TRINIDAD CHAVEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01392
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL T. CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01392, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to MANUELA CHAVEZ, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of MANUEL T. CHAVEZ, Deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MANUELA CHAVEZ
Independent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA MUNOZ MARQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01509 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA MUNOZ MARQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to determine heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DAVID MONTES, SAPPHIRE MONTES, MARY CHRISTINE MONTES, ANTHONY MARK MONTES, PAUL MONTES, DAVID MONTES, TOEDORO MONTES
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00006 on the docket of said court and styled ANTONIO MONTES SOLOR, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
/s/ Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued on July 18, 2022, to THOMAS D. NEELY in the Estate of SUSAN L. LOVE, Deceased. Said letters were issued under cause number 2022-CPR00738 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of SUSAN L. LOVE
C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOHN DOUGLAS BOWE, deceased; Cause No.: 2020-CPR01679; ALISON MELANIE LINDBERG, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of JOHN DOUGLAS BOWE, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on August 23, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, JOHN DOUGLAS BOWE, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 29th day of August, 2022.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANA RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a JUANA C. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00829 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MIRIAM YVETTE RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a MIRIAM Y. RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JUANA RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a JUANA C. RODRIGUEZ
c/o Alan D. Gluth
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of August, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of SOCORRO CORONA, a/k/a SOCORRO CORONA DURAN, Deceased, were issued on June 22nd, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR02128 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Third-Party Dependent Administrator
For the Estate of SOCORRO CORONA, a/k/a SOCORRO CORONA DURAN
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 24th day of August, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ELLIS RICHARDSON a/k/a ELLIS CONWAY RICHARDSON, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00899
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELLIS RICHARDSON a/k/a ELLIS CONWAY RICHARDSON, Deceased, were issued on August 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00899, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL ANTHONY PEOPLES a/k/a MIKE PEOPLES, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of ELLIS RICHARDSON a/k/a ELLIS CONWAY RICHARDSON, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MICHAEL ANTHONY PEOPLES
a/k/a MIKE PEOPLES
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No.: 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
EL CONQUISTADOR DEL PASO & LOURDES ESTATES WASTEWATER PROJECT TxCDBG
CONTRACT NO. 7219055
Notice is hereby given scheduled public hearings to be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Lower Valley Water Districts office located 1557 FM 1110 Clint, Tx 79836. Purpose of the meeting is to hold a final hearing to receive comments on the completion of the EL Conquistador del Paso & Lourdes Estates wastewater Project under the Community Funds Construction -CFC Program TxCDBG Contract No. 7219055. Citizens are encouraged to attend this public hearing and present their views to the County. Interested persons who cannot attend or require special assistance are asked to contact Munzer Alsarraj, El Paso County, 800 E. Overland St., Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79901, (915) 546-2015.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
COLONIA CONSTRUCTION FUND TxCDBG #7291055
The County of El Paso is considering a proposed amendment to its approved 2020 Texas Community Development Block Grant contract 7219055 with the Texas Department of Agriculture to include additional wastewater system improvements. The proposed activities will take place in the El Conquistador del Paso & Lourdes Estates areas.
A public meeting concerning the proposed amendment is scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:00p.m., at the Lower Valley Water Districts office located 1557 FM 1110 Clint, Tx 79836. The purpose of this public hearing will be to discuss the proposed amendment and solicit citizen input on the proposed change in the scope of the county’s TxCDBG 7219055 project. Both Environmental Review and FONSI are still valid.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend this public hearing. Disabled Individuals who might need special assistance to attend this hearing should contact the Planning and Development Department office of the El Paso County, 800 E. Overland Ave., Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79901.
A copy of the proposed amendment is available for review during normal business hours at the El Paso County address listed above. For further information concerning the TxCDBG 7219055 project and/or this proposed contract amendment, please contact Munzer Alsarraj, @ (915) 546-2015.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 08/31/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(324720)2005 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, 98179F TX, 1GNET16S946231078, $2434.90
(316267)TAO TAO, PONY, L9NTCBAE8L1002590 $ 4,534.95
(321738) 1999 GMC SIERRA 1500, 21T385759 NM,1GTEC14W9XE524522
321376,2005 HONDA ACCORD, 1HGCG56671A101843, 25388E2-TX, $4578.25
322044,2006 LINCOLN ZEPHYR, 3LNHM26196R664899, CR6P976-TX, $4383.40
325195,2016 FORD FUSION, 3FA6P0LU8GR341506, 3997501-CO, $158.60
324445,2017 RAM RAM 1500, 1C6RR7PTXHS690675, EE73713-MX, $334.85
324312, 2017 TOYOTA COROLLA, 2T1BURHE0HC930886, BACC12-CO, 1222.50
314411,2002 OLDSMOBILE INTRIGUE, 1G3WH52H02F171625, 60975F2-TX, $4513.30
301934,2014 BMW 650I, WBAYM9C59ED248151, DW9K546-TX, $4231.85
321219,2004 Lexus ES 330, JTHBA30G945040945, 528QRY-CO, $4556.60
319903, Homemade Trailer ,RED , NA, $7182.95
324579, 2006 CHEVRROLET EQUINOX,
2CNDL63F366136436, CVE7516-AZ, $ 2759.65
324623, 1986 MERCEDES-BENZ, 300SD, WDBCB25D9GA232260, 110VMS-TX, $2716.35
325329, 2017 WOLF ISLANDER,MOTORized scooter, L5YACBPB5H1162803, NA, $2045.20
325541, 2008 FORD FOCUS, 1FAHP35N08W212948, 677SKM8-MX, 822.50
325685, CHEVROLET CAVALIER, 3G1JX544XVS108290, N/A, 1655.50
325712,2015 Nissan ALTIMA, 1N4AL3AP9FN863499, BN36H94-CA, $1612.20
325921,1999 Ford Crown Victoria, 2FAFP74W7XX226308, 396SKF8-MX, $1395.70
326119, CARRY CRAFT TRAILER BLACK, 4YMBU0817LT018795, N/A-, $1092.60
326228,2002 BMW 330xi, WBAEW53422PG17765, 510KTZ-OR, $1049.30
326249, 2006 HONDA ODYSSEY, 5FNRL38436B448752, NA, $1027.65
326392, 2005 FORD, FREESTAR, 2FMDA57605BA50517, 0128P59-TX, 897.75
326401,2006 Toyota Rav4, JTMZD33V765016681, 5UEV499-CA, $897.75
326630,1997 Mitsubishi, ECLIPSE, 4A3AX55FXVE086628, N/A-, $702.92
326734,2004 MITSUBISHI ENDEAVOR, 4A4MN31S34E020703, NA, $594.65
326735,1999 SUBARU FORESTER, JF1SF6354XG719129, NA, 594.65
326737, HOMEMADE CHEVY TAILGATE,TRAILER,NA,NA, 644.65
326752,2001 SAAB 9-3, YS3DF75K117015529, 4YEL181-CA, $573.00
326776,2019 Kawasaki Ninja 400, JKAEXKG19KDA31008, 24L7910-CA, $551.37
326917, 2008 JEEP COMPASS, 1J8FT47038D790602, DEW2100-MI, $493.10
326949, 2008 NISSAN ROGUE, JN8AS58VX8W105010, 5YND388-CA, $421.45
326951, HOMEMADE GREY TRAILER , N/A, N/A-, $421.45
327043,ROCKWOOD POP-UP TRAILER TAN , 4X4CPR412FD295016, N/A-, $356.50
327046,2006 Volvo S60, YV1RS592962513869, 23158W4-TX, $334.85
327136, 2014 HONDA ACCORD, 1HGCT1B32EA009500, BKVU59-CO, $269.90
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT ONE PHASE I
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory;however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Page 2 of 2
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect
the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Package
2.5 Dewatering, Excavation, Backfill, and Pipeline (re-Bid). Proposals shall be submitted
electronically until September 20, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly
encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held
December 15, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is October 3, 2022. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email
___________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-030
Restaurant Services for the County of El Paso Golf Course Clubhouse at
Ascarate Park
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Restaurant Services for the County of El Paso Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate Park.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A walk-thru will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ascarate Park Golf Course Clubhouse at 6900 Delta Drive, El Paso, Texas 79905 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the walk-through in the Purchasing Conference Room.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 15, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
___________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #67-22 North Hills 1.0 MG Reservoir Coating Rehabilitation
Sealed Bids for the construction of the North Hills 1.0 MG Reservoir Coating Rehabilitation projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 23rd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Abrasive blasting and coating the interior and exterior of the North Hills 1.0 MG Storage Tank and all internal and external appurtenances as well as providing a new cathodic protection system. The contractor will cut a 7-foot 4-inch by 8-foot door sheet for equipment access and weld the door sheet back in place once the interior work is concluded. Contractor shall remove all existing nuts and bolts and replace with new A-365 washer, nuts, and bolts. After removing the existing coating from the tank, contractor shall replace any existing rafters which are identified as needing replacement and pit weld any large voids within the tank. Contractor shall remove and dispose of existing tank floor and replace with new. The scope includes welding, videotaping the Project site, mobilization, warranty services, disinfection, fees and other miscellaneous work for a complete and operable project as indicated in the Project Specifications and Drawings.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted September 12th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
