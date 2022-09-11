IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI
Case Number
22SN-CC00171
ROBERT BUCHANAN AND JENNIFER BUCHANAN,
Plaintiffs,
ANNABELLE TANNER,
Serve by publication
EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC,
Service waived in writing
STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI,
Serve at: Cindy Elmore,
108 E. 4th Street
Galena, MO 65656
All unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are the heirs, grantees or successors of ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI, or any persons or entities who have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements thereof, if any, located in Stone County, State of Missouri, as more particularly described herein,
Defendants,
ORDER OF PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
The State of Missouri to Defendants ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, AND STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI and their unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are their heirs, grantees or successors or any persons or entitles who have, or claim to have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements if any:
You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Stone, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a Petition to Quiet Title and which affects the following described real property:
All of Lot 16 (AKA: Lot 16A And Lot 16B) Swiss Villa
Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 14-9.0-31-003-006-015 and 14-9.0-31-003-006-015-001
The names of all parties to said suit are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and address of the attorneys for Plaintiffs are Healy Law Offices, LLC, 3010 E. Battlefield, Suite A, Springfield, MO 65804.
You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within forty-five days after the date of August 21st, 2022, Judgment by Default will be rendered against you.
It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Albany Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in Albany, Georgia, the El Paso, Inc, Newspaper a newspaper of general circulation published in El Paso, Texas; the Olathe News, a newspaper of general circulation published in Crane, Missouri, where the last known address of any of the potential defendants was most recently located.
A true copy from the record.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 1st day of August, 2022.
/s/ Mechelee Lebow
Circuit Clerk
/s/ Denise McHaffie
Deputy Clerk
_______________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF DONA ANA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY GABRIELA ELENA MORENO
NO. SA-2022-00019
JUDGE DURAN
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
ANDRES “last name unknown” whose last known place of residence is in Las Cruces, New Mexico, will hereby take notice that on June 28, 2022, a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-SA-2022-19 on the docket of said court, praying for adoption of the minor child, X.Z.M.C. Andres “last name unknown” will further take notice that her is required to file a reply to the Petition for Adoption within 30 days or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioners request for adoption of the minor child X.Z.M.C. Petitioners Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATES AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNA JEAN MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATE AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: BOBBY SEARS, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MELISSA JOAN STRICKLIN and CHRISTOPHER ALLEN STRICKLIN’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios on this the 18th day of May 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3002 on the docket of said Court and styled: IN THE INTEREST OF CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: BRENT COLE SEARS Date of Birth: 09/16/2010 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
Child’s Name: BLADEN MAX SEARS Date of Birth: 07/15/2013 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of August, 2022.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas
Ste 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA and JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 14th day of June, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: February 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Ste 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of Property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 8/22/22 and will conclude on 9/16/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facility with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Kelly Corrales
...
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT ONE PHASE I
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory;however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Page 2 of 2
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect
the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Package
2.5 Dewatering, Excavation, Backfill, and Pipeline (re-Bid). Proposals shall be submitted
electronically until September 20, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly
encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held
December 15, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is October 3, 2022. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email
_______________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-030
Restaurant Services for the County of El Paso Golf Course Clubhouse at
Ascarate Park
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Restaurant Services for the County of El Paso Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate Park.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A walk-thru will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ascarate Park Golf Course Clubhouse at 6900 Delta Drive, El Paso, Texas 79905 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the walk-through in the Purchasing Conference Room.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 15, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #67-22 North Hills 1.0 MG Reservoir Coating Rehabilitation
Sealed Bids for the construction of the North Hills 1.0 MG Reservoir Coating Rehabilitation projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 23rd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Abrasive blasting and coating the interior and exterior of the North Hills 1.0 MG Storage Tank and all internal and external appurtenances as well as providing a new cathodic protection system. The contractor will cut a 7-foot 4-inch by 8-foot door sheet for equipment access and weld the door sheet back in place once the interior work is concluded. Contractor shall remove all existing nuts and bolts and replace with new A-365 washer, nuts, and bolts. After removing the existing coating from the tank, contractor shall replace any existing rafters which are identified as needing replacement and pit weld any large voids within the tank. Contractor shall remove and dispose of existing tank floor and replace with new. The scope includes welding, videotaping the Project site, mobilization, warranty services, disinfection, fees and other miscellaneous work for a complete and operable project as indicated in the Project Specifications and Drawings.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted September 12th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALICIA R. RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on February 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00299, pending in El Paso County, Texas, in Probate Court 2. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Alfonso L. Melendez
Attorney at Law
11335 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
c/o: Ricardo R. Rubio
5833 Falcon Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 30th day of August, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHIRA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMA PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JUDITH RAE COE A/K/A JUDITH R. COE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00137
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUDITH RAE COE A/K/A JUDITH R. COE
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of JUDITH RAE COE A/K/A JUDITH R. COE, Cause Number
2022-CPR00137 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of August, 2022 to BRYAN ANDREW COE, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: August 15, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
BRYAN ANDREW COE
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IDA ORNELAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01519 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IDA ORNELAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship pursuant to Texas Estate Code § 202 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHELE H. BIERNACKI, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01521 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHELE H. BIERNACKI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROMELIA LEYVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01530 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROMELIA LEYVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR ESPINOZA, JR., , DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01527 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR ESPINOZA, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Temporary Administration, Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN HERNANDEZ AKA RUBEN HERNANDEZ TANNER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01461 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN HERNANDEZ AKA RUBEN HERNANDEZ TANNER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: Any and all descendants of Pablo Rincon and his wife, whose name was Romalda Rincon or Romualda Rincon, and whoe maiden name as Romalda Avalos or Romualda Avalos or Romalda Abalos or Romualda Abalos.,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00335 on the docket of said court and styled ELOISA PARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 28th day of July, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and the City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Javier Ramirez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1832, Docket No. 2022-SO-07599, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Javier Ramirez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V88799900104500
LOT 23, BLOCK 1, VISTA DEL PRADO, UNIT 2, IN THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN PLAT BOOK VOLUME 47, PAGE 25, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 194 ISAIAH DR. EL PASO, TX 79927
Property of Javier Ramirez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Nine Thousand Forty-Five and 54/100 Dollars ($69,045.54), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ISTS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 12th day of July, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, FGMS Holdings, LLC, Intervenor, vs. Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1077, Docket No. 2022-SO-07279, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso, County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER D80000000201000
LOT 10, BLOCK 2 DRAKE SUBDIVSION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 67, PAGE 52, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 19121 TORNILLO AVENUE, TORNILLO, TX 79853
Property of Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Eight Hundred Six and 34/100 Dollars ($31,806.34), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOU WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS”AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of May, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of BLU Capital, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado Individually and as Personal Guarantor, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV0202, Docket No. 2022-SO-05001, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 2 VISTA BONITA ESTATES #1 LOT 7
PID: 701611
331 VILLA BONITA RD, EL PASO, TX 79836
BLK 9 VISTA BONITA ESTATES #1 LOT 19
PID: 701731
410 JOY A BONITA RD, EL PASO, TX 79836
Levied don the 9th day of August, 2022, as the property of J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-Nine and 13/100 Dollars ($19,739.13), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of BLU Capital, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE B Y COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SARA ESTELLA LOPEZ, A/K/A SARA E. LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01090, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 , El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN LOPEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: RUBEN LOPEZ
8404 McFall Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 6th day of September 2022.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for RUBEN LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
Email: odavisatty@gmail.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD D. WEISS, a/k/a RICHARD WEISS, RICHARD DONALD WEISS, DONALD RICHARD WIESS, Deceased, were issued on August 30, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00932, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 , El Paso County, Texas, to: MARK J.SEITZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mark J. Seitz
499 St. Mathews
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 6th day of September 2022.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for MARK J. SEITZ
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
Email: odavisatty@gmail.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA MARIA OCHOA, Deceased, were issued on February 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02120, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS MATILDE OCHOA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated: February 10, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for LUIS MATILDE OCHOA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CARMEN RAMOS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00566
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for CARMEN RAMOS, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of June 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00566, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOANN RAMOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JOANN RAMOS,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
CARMEN RAMOS
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of June, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURORA B. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01190, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA GUADALUPE AMAYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 6th day of September, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MARIA GUADALUPE AMAYA
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONOR R. BADILLO , (DECEASED),
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01516 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEONOR R. BADILLO., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration letters of administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas estates code and application to determine heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELENA L. MONTELONGO, (DECEASED),
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01510 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELENA L. MONTELONGO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant to Section 202.001 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DEDE ROGERS FORMERLY KNOWN AS LOUISE BEACH RODGERS, (DECEASED),
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01513 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DEDE ROGERS FORMERLY KNOWN AS LOUISE BEACH RODGERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for determination and declaration of heirship, for creation of an independent administration in an intestate estate, for issuance of letters of independent administration, and for waiver of bond. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MERRILL T. AUTRY, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MERRILL T. AUTRY, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to RUSSELL S. AUTRY as Independent Executor of the estate of MERRILL T. AUTRY, deceased, on
September 7th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County,
Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00975. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RUSSELL S. AUTRY, Independent Executor of the estate of MERRILL T. AUTRY, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NINFA A. MONCADA, were issued on September 6, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01172 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JESUS ANTONIO MONCADA, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ESMERALDA GARFIO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01361
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ESMERALDA GARFIO, deceased, were issued on May 25, 2022 in Docket Number
2021-CPR01361, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to ADRIAN VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Jose E. Troche
Jose E. Troche
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20232500
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-838-8114
Facsimile: 915-542-2341
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTINA CASILLAS BUSTILLOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01452 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTINA CASILLAS BUSTILLOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Last Known address: 20 San Marcos Dr., El Paos, TX 79922) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANY DESCENDANTS OF SANTA CRUZ PARRA’S deceased son, MARGARITO PARRA; (2) any descendants of SANTA CRUZ PARRA’S deceased son JUAN PARRA; (3) ANY DESCENDANTS OF SANTA CRUZ PARRAS’S deceased son, MANUEL PARRA; (4) MANUEL PARRA’S son, ROBERT PARRA, AND IF ROBERT PARRA, son of MANUEL PARRA, is deceased, and descendants of ROBERT PARRA; (5) MANUEL PARRA’S daughter, BEATRICE PARRA, and if BEATRICE PARRA, daughter of MANUEL PARRA is deceased, and descendants of BEATRICE PARRA; (6) any descendants of MANUEL PARRA’S deceased daughter, LILLY PARRA; (7) CAROLINA RAMIREZ, daughter of MANUEL PARRA’S deceased daughter, LILLY PARRA; and (8) any of CAROLINA RAMIREZ’ siblings who are, like CAROLINA RAMIREZ, a child of MANUEL PARRA’S deceased daughter, LILLY PARRA
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00335 on the docket of said court and styled ELOISA PARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT CRUZ MORENO a/k/a ROBERT C. MORENO a/k/a ROBERTO CRUZ MORENO, Deceased, were issued on August 29, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00843 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT CRUZ MORENO a/k/a ROBERT C. MORENO a/k/a ROBERTO CRUZ MORENO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 29th day of August, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HILDA AGUIRRE, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00563
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of HILDA AGUIRRE, Deceased, were issued on the 7th day of September, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00563, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to IVAN ARIEL PEREIDA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for IVAN ARIEL PEREIDA is 11800 Priscilla Cir., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ IVAN ARIEL PEREIDA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of HILDA AGUIRRE, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 0214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO SERNA JR. Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00129
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO SERNA JR., Deceased, were issued on the 7th day of September, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00129, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LETICIA SERNA AVILA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for LETICIA SERNA AVILA is 2105 Escarpa Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ LETICIA SERNA AVILA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERTO SERNA JR. , Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 0214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELOISA SAUCEDO A/K/A ELOISA SAUCEDO FLORES, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00127
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ELOISA SAUCEDO A/K/A ELOISA SAUCEDO FLORES, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of September, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00127, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSANA FLORES-SAUCEDO, Independent Administrator. The address of record for ROSANA FLORES-SAUCEDO is 14357 Desierto Lindo, El Paso, Texas 79928. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of September, 2022.
/s/ ROSANA FLORES-SAUCEDO, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ELOISA SAUCEDO A/K/A ELOISA SAUCEDO DE FLORES, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 0214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAYETANO FLORES ARREDONDO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00120
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of CAYETANO FLORES ARREDONDO, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of September, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00120, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSANA FLORES-SAUCEDO, Independent Administrator. The address of record for ROSANAFLORES-SAUCEDO is 14357 Desierto Lindo, El Paso, Texas 79928. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of September, 2022.
/s/ ROSANA FLORES-SAUCEDO,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of CAYETANO FLORES ARREDONDO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 0214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Person and Estate of BARBARA SANCHEZ. An Incapacitated Person, were issued on August 30, 2022, in Cause No.: 91-MR0001, pending in the Probate Court Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDWARDO SANCHEZ JR., (Co-Guardian of the Person) and CATALINA SANCHEZ, (Co-Guardian of the Person and Guardian of the Estate of BARBARA SANCHEZ).
The residence of the Guardians are: EDWARDO SANCHEZ JR. at 12171 Saint Jude, El Paso, Texas 79936, and CATALINA SANCHEZ, at 821 Woodcrest Dr., Grand Prairie, Texas 75052; the post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 31st day of August, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
By: /s/
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for EDWARDO SANCHEZ JR. and CATALINA SANCHEZ
State Bar No.: 24001759
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAGRETTA CLINGERMAN, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01233, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLES N. CLINGERMAN, Independent Executor of the Estate of LAGRETTA CLINGERMAN, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of LAGRETTA CLINGERMAN, Deceased
CHARLES N. CLINGERMAN – Independent Executor
C/O David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
10514 Montwoood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 2nd day of September, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Tex 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
SDV Logistics, LLC located in El Paso, Texas, is selling approximately 2,380 cases of Hogar toilet paper; 3100 bundles of Kleenex “Mega Jumbo” toilet paper; 5,000 cases of Petalo toilet paper “with vitamin E” , 4,897 Premier, and 1,800 cases of Regio branded toilet paper (collectively referred to as “Toilet Paper”) in order to satisfy a Warehouse’s lien.
The Toilet Paper to be sold is being held on behalf of FAZ Marketing, LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company and Elegant Trading Inc., a Texas Corporation.
The Toilet Paper will be sold to the highest bidder at a public auction.
The auction will take place at 9555 Plaza Circle, El Paso, Texas 79927 on September 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. All Toilet Paper will be sold as-is, to the highest bidder. SDV Logistcs, LLC reserves the right to withdraw the Toilet Paper at any time before the sale.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF GAY B. PERKO A/K/A GAY (CORINNE) B. PERKO A/K/A CORRINE BLANCHE PERKO A/K/A GAY BLANCHE PERKO A/K/A GAY CORRINE B. PERKO
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01152
DECEASED
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GAY B.PERKO A/K/A GAY (CORINNE) B. PERKO A/K/A CORRINE BLANCHE PERKO A/K/A GAY BLANCHE PERKO A/K/A GAY CORRINE B. PERKO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of GAY B. PERKO A/K/A GAY (CORINNE) B. PERKO A/K/A CORRINE BLANCHE PERKO A/K/A GAY BLANCE PERKO A/K/A GAY CORRINE B. PERKO, Cause Number 2022-CPR01152, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of August 2022 to PATRICK STEVEN PERKO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: September 2, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
PATRICK STEVEN PERKO
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JASON EDWARD STOKES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00239 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of EVAN CONNER SVANBERG, A MINOR A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of a Minor Child. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RAUL RONQUILLO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00145 on the docket of said court and styled KEVIN AGUIRRE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: YVETTE YADIRA SALAZAR’S father, TRINIDAD SALAZAR, and her sister, CARMEN M. SALAZAR
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2007-G00109 on the docket of said court and styledIn the Guardianship of the Person Only of YVETTE YADIRA SALAZAR, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
DAA Farms is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed DAA Farms Unit 2 Subdivision.
The Owner is requesting a variance of the Subdivision Regulations of El Paso County, Texas specifically Section No.2.8 (r) - Lot Dimensions that a minimum lot frontage shall be no less than 1/3 of the length of the Lot. The Owners are requesting a lot frontage of varies from 110.0 to
210.0 feet which is less than the required 1/3 length of the lot.
Our request is based on the following reasons:
1.The lot width will not be detrimental to public safety, health, welfare, or injurious to other property.
2.The variance will not in any manner vary the provisions of any other county or state statute, rule, or regulation.
3.The variance will not be detrimental to proper drainage.
4.The variance will not be detrimental to emergency vehicles’ responsive time, vehicular access, and pedestrian passage.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as Lots 1-6, Block 1, DAA Farms Unit 2 Subdivision, County of El Paso, Texas containing 1,133,431.20 square feet or 26.02 acres of land. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will consider the request for this variance on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 9:30 am. at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, Planning a& Development Department 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-001
Forensic Toxicology Services
for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner’s
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Forensic Toxicology Services for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner’s.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 29, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-002
As-Needed Groundwater Well Maintenance and Repair Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Groundwater Well Maintenance and Repair Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.