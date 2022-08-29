REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 28th day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. Plaintiff vs. Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019-DCV1963, Docket No. 2022-SO-06147, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 63, ALTURA PARK AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 1, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 11th day of July, 2022, as the property of Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($125,727.95), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County in the 23rd day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National I, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara a/k/a Yvette Grandara, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3582, Docket No. 2022-SO-06917, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales on the First Tuesday in September 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara A/K/A Yvette Grandara, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
11918 GLORIETTA RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849 A/K/A 11901 GLORIETTA RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849;TAX ID: 161362 (THE “PROPERTY”; LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:
A PARCEL OF LAND BEING A 0.179 ACRE PARCEL COMPRISING ALL OF TRACT 12 A, AND A PORTION OUT OF A TRIANGLE TRACT OF LAND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY TRACT 14B AND ON THE SOUTH BY TRACT 12 A AND ON THE WESTBY THE GLORIETA ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY AND ALSO BEING A PORTION OUT OF A CLOSED ROAD BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY TRACT 12A AND ON THE EAST BY TRACT 13A1, ALL BEING IN BLOCK 27, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; SAID 0.179 ACRES TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED DATED OCTOBER 12, 2005 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 2012 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20120077940, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM SOTERO MARTINEZ, JR. AND IRASEMA MARTINEZ TO ARACELY MADRID.
Property of Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara a/k/a Yvette Grandara, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Eight Thousand Four Hundred Sixteen and 98/100 Dollars $58,416.98), with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ISTS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not tile a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO; PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ and the Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative, devisees and heirs of PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 19th day of September, 2022, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Taffy D. Bagley
201 E. Main Suite 1501
El Paso, TX 79901 on the 5th day of October, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3208 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAX JAMES
VS.
PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ AND THE EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR AND HEIRS OF PROFIRIO
GUTIERREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is the owner of the property legally described as Tract 25, THE BAILEY ADDITION OF CANUTILLO TEXAS, an addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Volume 5, Page 19, Plat Records of El Paso County, Texas, by adverse possession and the Defendants’ ownership interest in the property is extinguished by operation of law based on the facts stated in Plaintiff’s Original Petition. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 3rd day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Veronica Cables
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Gina Rodriguez 9030 Betel Apt. 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
On this the 16th day of February, 2021 against ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM0849 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage Gina Rodriguez and Alfredo Rodriguez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Gina Rodriguez
9030 Betel Apt 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com. Montwood Self Storage is located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open August 27th at 9:00 a.m. and conclude September 6th at 9:00 am Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: Guadalupe Rubio, Boxes & totes with unknown items.
________________________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI
Case Number
22SN-CC00171
ROBERT BUCHANAN AND JENNIFER BUCHANAN,
Plaintiffs,
ANNABELLE TANNER,
Serve by publication
EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC,
Service waived in writing
STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI,
Serve at: Cindy Elmore,
108 E. 4th Street
Galena, MO 65656
All unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are the heirs, grantees or successors of ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI, or any persons or entities who have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements thereof, if any, located in Stone County, State of Missouri, as more particularly described herein,
Defendants,
ORDER OF PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
The State of Missouri to Defendants ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, AND STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI and their unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are their heirs, grantees or successors or any persons or entitles who have, or claim to have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements if any:
You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Stone, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a Petition to Quiet Title and which affects the following described real property:
All of Lot 16 (AKA: Lot 16A And Lot 16B) Swiss Villa
Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 14-9.0-31-003-006-015 and 14-9.0-31-003-006-015-001
The names of all parties to said suit are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and address of the attorneys for Plaintiffs are Healy Law Offices, LLC, 3010 E. Battlefield, Suite A, Springfield, MO 65804.
You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within forty-five days after the date of August 21st, 2022, Judgment by Default will be rendered against you.
It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Albany Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in Albany, Georgia, the El Paso, Inc, Newspaper a newspaper of general circulation published in El Paso, Texas; the Olathe News, a newspaper of general circulation published in Crane, Missouri, where the last known address of any of the potential defendants was most recently located.
A true copy from the record.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 1st day of August, 2022.
/s/ Mechelee Lebow
Circuit Clerk
/s/ Denise McHaffie
Deputy Clerk
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open August 24th at 10:00 AM and conclude September 7th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: F55 ISMAEL GALINDO RIVAS, i20 ELIZABETH LARA, 126 MARIA VILLA, B38 KASANDRA MARIN, F37 BRIAN KETIH RAYA, D3 JANET VILLALOBOS, F26 ROSHN SHEPARD, I17 DANIELA ENCINAS, H18 RICARDO FIERRO, F32 IRENE MURILLO, A19 OLGA DEGUIRE, C22 JAVIER MARIN, C51 JOHN LAWRENCE, 827 JENNIFER SOTO, 746 ARACELI HERNANDEZ, 445 ISISDRO ALFARO, 641 FERNANDO ORTEGA, 608 ASHLEY ELMORE
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, HONDA MOTORCYCLE ETC.
________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-029
Concession Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Concession Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A walk-thru will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the County Sportspark located at 1780 N. Zaragosa, El Paso, Texas 79936 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the walk-through.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 1, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD P. MAHAN, Deceased, were issued on August 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01194, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL W. MAHAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated: August 16, 2022.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Michael W. Mahan
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF DONA ANA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY GABRIELA ELENA MORENO
NO. SA-2022-00019
JUDGE DURAN
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
ANDRES “last name unknown” whose last known place of residence is in Las Cruces, New Mexico, will hereby take notice that on June 28, 2022, a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-SA-2022-19 on the docket of said court, praying for adoption of the minor child, X.Z.M.C. Andres “last name unknown” will further take notice that her is required to file a reply to the Petition for Adoption within 30 days or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioners request for adoption of the minor child X.Z.M.C. Petitioners Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that PATRICK NATIVIDAD was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of PEDRO NATIVIDAD, Deceased, on July 20, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00944 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of PEDRO NATIVIDAD, Deceased
c/o: PATRICK NATIVIDAD
8705 Magnetic
El Paso, TX 79904
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of August, 2022.
Roberto Sandoval
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DORA CASAO F/K/A DORA M. FOX, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01246
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA CASAO F/K/A DORA M. FOX, Deceased, were granted on August 18, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01246 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARK JOHN MORALES-FOX A/K/A MARK JOHN MORALES FOX. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MICHELLE M. SALCIDO
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 10, 2022, probate upon the Estate of MICHELLE M. SALCIDO, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR01110, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 15, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone; (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MERCEDES SALAZAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01419 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MERCEDES SALAZAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA SOSA MENA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01428 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA SOSA MENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOTERA LUNA AKA SOTERA RAMIREZ LUNA, AKA SOTERA RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01427 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SOTERA LUNA AKA SOTERA RAMIREZ LUNA AKA SOTERA RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA V. TREJO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of
September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01455 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA V. TREJO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO NEVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01457 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO NEVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NICOLA FAKHOURY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01442 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NICOLA FAKHOURY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARY HELEN MUNOZ, Deceased
NO. 2022-CPR01183
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY HELEN MUNOZ, Deceased, were granted on August 18, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01183 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RUTH SUZANNE AGUIRRE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIE ELKIN HEARD, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of WILLIE ELKIN HEARD, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to REGINALD M. HEARD as Independent Administrator of the estate of WILLIE ELKIN HEARD, deceased, on April 27th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01193. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to REGINALD M. HEARD, Independent Administrator of the estate of WILLIE ELKIN HEARD, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ZELLA K. ECKERT, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2022 under Docket No. 2022CPR01140 pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas to: MARGARET L. ECKERT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARGARET L. ECKERT, Representative
Estate of ZELLA K. ECKERT, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MILDRED K. WOODARD a/k/a MILDRED KATHRYN WOODARD A/K/A MILDRED KATHERINE WOODARD, Deceased were issued on August 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01076 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to AUSTIN WOODARD JR. A/K/A AUSTIN WOODIE WOODARD JR. a/k/a AUSTIN W. WOODARD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of August, 2022.
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN FREDERICK HARDER A/K/A JOHN F. HARDER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01411 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN FREDERICK HARDER ALSO KNOWN AS JOHN F. HARDER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUMBERTO MADRID CARBAJAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01426 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HUMBERTO MADRID CARBAJAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ENRIQUE MENA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01429 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ENRIQUE MENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to determine heirship and for independent administration and letters of administration pursuant to section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURORA RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01406 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURORA RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY M. ALBRIGHT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01413 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY M. ALBRIGHT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application: (1) To Determine Heirship; and (2) for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GARY JOE BAUTISTA, Deceased, Cause No.
2022-CPR01059, were issued on August 23, 2022, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to NANCY DINDINGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of August, 2022.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for NANCY DINDINGER
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA LEE MYNATT, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to VERNARD RAY MYNATT, as independent executor of the estate of VIRGINIA LEE MYNATT, deceased, on August 22, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR01169. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
VERNARD RAY MYNATT, independent executor of the estate of VIRGINIA LEE MYNATT, deceased
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA I. GOMEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022CPR00785
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA I. GOMEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00785, pending in the Probate Court No.1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORENA L. GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Lorena L. Gonzalez
13455 Petunia
San Elizario, Texas 79849
Dated the 17th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for LORENA L. GONZALEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SARAH HADDAD SAFI
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SARAH HADDAD SAFI, Deceased, were granted to Leila Safi Hobson on August 23, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR01294. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor at Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of SARAH HADDAD SAFI, Deceased
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATES AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNA JEAN MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATE AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIO EFRAIN ACOSTA LICON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01330
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Ancillary Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIO EFRAIN ACOSTA LICON, Deceased, were granted on August 24, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01330 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DAVID RAJME. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ROBERT SIMON, Deceased, were issued on August 17th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR01268 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Permanent Dependent Administrator of the Estate of Robert Simon, Deceased
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Sachuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of August, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JUNE MARIE ST. PIERRE, Deceased, were issued on August 17th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR01150 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator of the Estate of June Marie St. Pierre, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of June, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of FERNANDO NARRO, A/K/A FERNANDO G. NARRO, Deceased, were issued on August 17th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR01038 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FERNANDO NARRO, JR., A/K/A FERNANDO NARRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
FERNANDO NARRO, JR., A/K/A FERNANDO NARRO
C/O: James Kirby Read
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of June, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE SILEX VILLA, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00816, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ISAAC VILLA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 22nd day of August, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ELENA TORRES GALCERAN A/K/A ELENA GALCERAN, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR01186
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELENA TORRES GALCERAN a/k/a ELENA GALCERAN, Deceased, were issued on August 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01186, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD GARZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Richard Garza
859 El Arco Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 19th day of August, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR ALBERTO GONZALEZ MONTOYA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of August, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01436 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR ALBERTO GONZALEZ MONTOYA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 4584 Hugo Reyes, El Paso, Texas 79938) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO ADAME, SR. A/K/A GUILLERMO ADAME, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01456 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUILLERMO ADAME, SR. A/K/A GUILLERMO ADAME, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 1206 Lakewood Rd., Canutillo, TX 79835) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JAMES E. HALBERT
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2022, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00028 on the docket of said court and styled BARBARA CHANDLER, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT J. ABRESCH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT J. ABRESCH, Deceased, was granted to ROBERT J. ABRESCH II, As Independent Executor on August 23, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR01351. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915-845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOYLINA UY MAGHANOY a/k/a JOYLINA U. MAGHANOY, Deceased were issued on August 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01137 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SAMUEL C. MAGHANOY a/k/a SAMUEL DE LA CRUZ MAGHANOY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of August, 2022.
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: JOHNNY ALEXANDER ROSS Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00658
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOHNNY ALEXANDER ROSS, were issued on February 23, 2022 under Cause No. 2019-CPR00658, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the estate of JOHNNY ALEXANDER ROSS
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 19th day of August, 2022.
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of JOHNNY ALEXANDER ROSS, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD EDWARD FREY, DECEASED, were issued on August 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00882, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA PEOPLES, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of DONALD EDWARD FREY, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of DONALD EDWARD FREY, DECEASED
TERESA PEOPLES – Independent Administratrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administratrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Dated the 15th day of August, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANA RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a JUANA C. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00829 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MIRIAM YVETTE RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a MIRIAM Y. RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JUANA RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a JUANA C. RODRIGUEZ
c/o Alan D. Gluth
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of August, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ALICIA MORENO SCHAFBUCH, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of ALICIA MORENO SCHAFBUCH, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to KYM ANDERSON as Independent Executor of the estate of ALICIA MORENO SCHAFBUCH, deceased, on August 24th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01245. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to KYM ANDERSON, Independent Executor of the estate of ALICIA MORENO SCHAFBUCH, deceased C/O Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: TRAVIS MONROE HAUSLER, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01054
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TRAVIS MONROE HAUSLER, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2022, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01054, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to TONI HAUSLER JANIS, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of TRAVIS MONROE HAUSLER, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Toni Hausler Janis
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executrix
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MIGUEL ALFEREZ, JR. Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01655
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL ALFEREZ, JR. Deceased, were issued on April 6, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01655, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: RAMONA G. ALFEREZ. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 22, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of MIGUEL ALFEREZ JR.
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL LEOPOLD SINTAS DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2022-CPR00414
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANA M. MEDINA A/K/A ANA MEDINA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL LEOPOLD SINTAS Deceased, were issued on June 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR000414, pending in Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSALINDA SINTAS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
ROSALINDA SINTAS
C/O: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for Applicant
Rosalinda Sintas
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
________________________________________________
Texas Foreclosures and Public Notices
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids for the construction of CAMPO DEL SOL VILLAGE will be received by Kimley-Horn and Associates,
Inc., (hereafter “Engineer”) until 3:00 PM on Monday, September 12th, 2022. The work generally consists of
storm systems, water, sanitary sewer, paving and street improvements of approximately ±61.5 acres and associated
incidental appurtenances to serve City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A PDF version of the bid documents can be requested by email or telephone at no charge to the bidder.
hugo.morales@kimley-horn.com Phone: 817-339-2294
A Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference for this project will be heldat 1:00 PM (MST) on Wednesday,
August 31st, 2022 via Microsoft Teams Meeting. An invitation to this Microsoft Teams Meeting can be requested
by email. Representatives of the Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the project. Engineer will distribute
to prospecting Bidders a record of such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to discussions or
inquiries arising at the conference. Bids must be accompanied by a bid bond with power of attorney attached or
cashier’s check of five percent (5%) of the total amount bid (sum of all bid items) made payable to Franklin
Mountain Communities LLC, a Texas limited liability company, on behalf of City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A Bid which, in the opinion of Owner’s staff, deviates significantly from the contract Documents, and which has not
been clarified through a written Addenda prior to Bid submittal deadline, shall be considered an exception to the
Contract Documents and grounds for the Bid to be rejected. Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any informalities and irregularities in Bids received.
Bidders should read and understand all terms and conditions contained in the Contract Documents. Contract Time is
of the essence, and all work shall be completed within the number of days stated in the Contract Documents after the
Notice to Proceed for September 30th 2022. Bidder to submit a detailed schedule and confirm Contract Time as
part of the bid.
KIMLEY-HORN AND ASSOCIATES, INC.
By: Hugo Morales, P.E.
Project Engineer of Record
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 08/24/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(321219),2004 LEXUS ES330, 528QRY-CO, JTHBA30G945040945, $4426.70
(322044), 2006 LINCOLN ZEPHYR, CR6P976-TX ,3LNHM26196R664899, $4231.85
(321738),1999 GMC SIERRA1500, 21T-385759-NM, 1GTEC14W9XE524522, $4123.60
(321376),2001 Honda , 25388E2-TX, 1HGCG56671A101843,$4426.70
(324720),2005 Dodge Grand Caravan , 981797F-TX, 1D4GP24R25B290030,$2283.35
(316267),2018 Tao Tao Beat Box,NA, L9NTCBAE8L1002590, $4383.40
(324312),2017 Toyota , BACC12-CO, 2T1BURHE0HC930886,$4123.60
(314411),2002 Oldsmobile,Intrigue , 60975F2-TX, 1G3WH52H02F171625,$4383.40
(325195),2016, Ford, Fusion, 3997501-CO, 3FA6P0LU8GR341506,$1807.05
(301934),2014 BMW 650I, DW9K546-TX, WBAYM9C59ED248151,$4101.95
(323492), Mast Tow,Car Hauler, White, NA, NA, $3582.35
(326737), Homemade,Chevy Tailgate Trailer,NA, NA, $493.10
(325541),2008 Ford, Focus , 677SKM8-MX, 1FAHP35N08W212948,$1698.80
(325921),1999 Ford, Crown Victoria, 396SKF8-MX, 2FAFP74W7XX226308,$1244.15
(326392),2005 Ford, Freestar, 0128P59-TX, 2FMDA57605BA50517,$746.20
(326401),2006 Toyota RAV4, 5UEV499-CA, JTMZD33V765016681,$746.20
(325127),1997 Dodge RAM1500, DPL391-CO, 3B7HF13Y5VM560559,$2110.15
(326630),1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder, N/A-, 4A3AX55FXVE086628,$551.37
(324623),1986 Mercedes-Benz 300SD, 110VMS-TX, WDBCB25D9GA232260,$2586.45
(326734),2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, 4A4MN31S34E020703,
$443.10
(325712),2015 Nissan Altima , BN36H94-CA, 1N4AL3AP9FN863499,$1482.30
(326735),1999 Subaru Forester,NA, JF1SF6354XG719129,$443.10
(324415),2010 Chevrolet Impala, 8MRG563-CA, 2G1WB5EN8A1246430,$2781.30
(326249),2006 Honda Odyssey, NA, 5FNRL38436B448752,$876.10
(326752),2001 Saab 9-3, 4YEL181-CA, YS3DF75K117015529,$421.45
(325329),2017, Wolf Islander 25388E2-, L5YACBPB5H1162803,$1915.30
(326776),2019 Kawasaki Ninja400, 24L7910-CA, JKAEXKG19KDA31008,$399.82
(324587),2016 Hyundai Veloster , 7RYJ681-CA, KMHTC6AD9GU283781,$2521.50
(324708),2001 Lincoln Town Car, 50124A1-CA, 1LNHM81WX1Y734748,$2499.85
(326917),2008 Jeep Compass , DEW2100-MI, 1J8FT47038D790602,$291.55
(326228),2002 BMW 330XI, 510KTZ-OR, WBAEW53422PG17765,$897.75
(326949)2008 Nissan Rogue,5YND388-CA, JN8AS58VX8W105010, $269.90
(325685), Chevrolet Cavalier , N/A-, 3G1JX544XVS108290,$1525.60
(326951), Homemade Trailer,NA, NA, $269.90
(324445)2017 Ram Ram1500, EE73713-MX, 1C6RR7PTXHS690675, $183.30
