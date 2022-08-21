THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 4th day of January, 2020 against IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0031 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: BONITA BLANCO Date of Birth: 11/13/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: LUNA BLANCO Date of birth: 10/28/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name CHRISTIAN BLANCO Date of Birth: 07/30/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 21st day of July 2022.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP; PATRICIA ELLIS; ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING, AND ANY UNKNOWN PERSON(S) who may claim any lien, interest, or title in the Real Property described as follows. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 29th day of August, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
William A. Elias
1100 Montana Ave.
Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902,
On the 13th day of May, 2022 in this case numbered 2020DCV0796 on the docket of said court and styled;
BEN PARKS, GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS
VS
WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP and PATRICIA ELLIS, ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of El Paso Engineering & Testing, and Any Unknown Persons(s) who may claim any lien, interest of title in the Real Property described in this petition.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS (“BLANCAS”) purchased the following described property from ELVIRA L SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING (“SPERBERG”) on May 31, 2007, to wit; The East 18 feet of Lot 10, all of Lots 11 through 14, and ½ of the adjacent closed Alley Block, 35, MILITARY HEIGHTS ADDITION, an Addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas (the “Property”), municipally known as 2525 Porter, El Paso, Texas In researching the lien records in the Office of the El Paso County Clerk, it was discovered that a Vendor’s lien was retained in deed dated July 11, 1989, filed of record in Volume 2075, Page 1043, Official Records of El Paso County, Texas from William Ellis, Individually and d/b/a Bunnell Ellis Partnership and Patricia Ellis to El Paso Engineering & Testing, securing payment of $160,000.00 note payable to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis, said lien being additionally secured by a Deed of Trust
Attempts were made to locate William Ellis and Patricia Ellis at their last known address have been made unsuccessfully.
It has been more than 30 years from the date of the Note to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis without any claim for payment from them. Further attempts by newspaper publication is hereby requested.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas this the 14th day of July, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, SANDRA DORADO and SAL DORADO’S said Supplemental Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Richard Deck, 1113 East Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 26th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Supplemental Petition The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Third Suppplemental Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and for adoption of a Child. Child’s Name: AYDEN JESUS NORIEGA Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: TREVEOUS BELECFHER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2021, against TREVEOUS BELECHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3393 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KING CURTIS,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KING CURTIS Date of Birth: 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2022, against ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM3522 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROMEO ALVAREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: ROMEO ALVAREZ Date of Birth: 06/20/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 28th day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. Plaintiff vs. Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019-DCV1963, Docket No. 2022-SO-06147, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 63, ALTURA PARK AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 1, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 11th day of July, 2022, as the property of Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($125,727.95), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_______________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County in the 23rd day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National I, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara a/k/a Yvette Grandara, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3582, Docket No. 2022-SO-06917, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales on the First Tuesday in September 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara A/K/A Yvette Grandara, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
11918 GLORIETTA RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849 A/K/A 11901 GLORIETTA RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849;TAX ID: 161362 (THE “PROPERTY”; LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:
A PARCEL OF LAND BEING A 0.179 ACRE PARCEL COMPRISING ALL OF TRACT 12 A, AND A PORTION OUT OF A TRIANGLE TRACT OF LAND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY TRACT 14B AND ON THE SOUTH BY TRACT 12 A AND ON THE WESTBY THE GLORIETA ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY AND ALSO BEING A PORTION OUT OF A CLOSED ROAD BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY TRACT 12A AND ON THE EAST BY TRACT 13A1, ALL BEING IN BLOCK 27, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; SAID 0.179 ACRES TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED DATED OCTOBER 12, 2005 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 2012 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20120077940, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM SOTERO MARTINEZ, JR. AND IRASEMA MARTINEZ TO ARACELY MADRID.
Property of Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara a/k/a Yvette Grandara, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Eight Thousand Four Hundred Sixteen and 98/100 Dollars $58,416.98), with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ISTS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not tile a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO; PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ and the Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative, devisees and heirs of PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 19th day of September, 2022, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Taffy D. Bagley
201 E. Main Suite 1501
El Paso, TX 79901 on the 5th day of October, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3208 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAX JAMES
VS.
PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ AND THE EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR AND HEIRS OF PROFIRIO GUTIERREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is the owner of the property legally described as Tract 25, THE BAILEY ADDITION OF CANUTILLO TEXAS, an addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Volume 5, Page 19, Plat Records of El Paso County, Texas, by adverse possession and the Defendants’ ownership interest in the property is extinguished by operation of law based on the facts stated in Plaintiff’s Original Petition. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 3rd day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Veronica Cables
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE AUCTION
Vinton Self Storage will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located at 8270 Doniphan Dr., Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property being sold belongs to the following tenants: Crystal Gallegos, Diego Candelas, Erika Caro, Michael Anchondo, and Sergio Candelas.
Property is as follows: Household Furniture, Two Non-running cars.
Please call our office for any questions at: (915) 886-2777
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Gina Rodriguez 9030 Betel Apt. 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
On this the 16th day of February, 2021 against ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM0849 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage Gina Rodriguez and Alfredo Rodriguez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Gina Rodriguez
9030 Betel Apt 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NANCY ONITA STEINHILBER, were issued on August 1, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01066 in the Probate Court Number of El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL WILLIAM VICTOR OLIVAS, JR., whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROYAL EDWARD DANCE, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of ROYAL EDWARD DANCE, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to ERIKA LYNETTE DANCE as Independent Executor of the estate of ROYAL EDWARD DANCE, deceased, on August 11th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01100 All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ERIKA LYNETTE DANCE, Independent Exeuctor of the estate of ROYAL EDWARD DANCE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD STEPHEN FOX, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of RICHARD STEPHEN FOX, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed were granted to FELICIA PARRA MANZANARES and JUAN MANUEL MANZANARES as Independent Co-Administrators with Will Annexed of the Estate of RICHARD STEPHEN FOX, deceased, on August 9th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2022-CPR01056. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to FELICIA PARRA MANZANARES and JUAN MANUEL MANZANARES, Independent Co-Administrators with Will Annexed of the Estate of RICHARD STEPHEN FOX, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CECILIA MARTHA ABEYTA, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of CECILIA MARTHA ABEYTA, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to CORINNE ABEYTA-SPINNLER a/k/a CORINNE MAGDALENE SPINNLER as Independent Executor of the estate of CECILIA MARTHA ABEYTA, deceased, on August 9th 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01028. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CORINNE ABEYTA-SPINNLER a/k/a CORINNE MAGDALENE SPINNLER, Independent Executor of the estate of CECILIA MARTHA ABEYTA, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BERNARD S. LAUTERBACH, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of BERNARD S. LAUTERBACH, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to STEVEN H. LAUTERBACH and DEBORAH L. ROBALIN as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of BERNARARD S. LAUTERBACH, deceased, on August 9t, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01030. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to STEVEN H. LAUTERBACH and DEBORAH L. ROBALIN, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of BERNARD S. LAUTERBACH, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF EVA SHELTON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ERNESTO NAVARRETE, as independent executor of the estate of EVA SHELTON, deceased, on August 11, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR01168. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
ERNESTO NAVARRETE, Independent executor of the estate of EVA SHELTON, deceased
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT WILLIAMS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01391 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT WILLIAMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIAS CARBAJAL JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01367 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of ELIAS CARBAJAL, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO VILLEGAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01399 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO VILLEGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship pursuant to Texas Estate Code 202. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO A/K/A CARMEN JURADO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00862
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO A/K/A CARMEN JURADO, Deceased, were issued on the 11th day of August, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00862, pending in the Probate Court , El Paso County, Texas to CARLOS JOSE DE JESUS JURADO ROJAS, Independent Administrator. The address of record for CARLOS JOSE DE JESUS JURADO ROJAS is 12107 Royal Woods Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 11th day of August, 2022.
/s/ CARLOS JOSE DE JESUS JURADO ROJAS, Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO A/K/A CARMEN JURADO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of HILARIA HERRERA, deceased; Cause No. 2022-CPR00226. ARMANDO LUIS HERRERA serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of HILARIA HERRERA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on July 20, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, ARMANDO LUIS HERRERA within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 509 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 11th day of August, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JULIETA GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIETA GONZALEZ a/k/a JULIETA S. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2022, under Docket No. 2022CPR00856, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to IYSSA GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
IYSSA GONZALEZ, Independent Executor
Estate of JULIETA GONZALEZ a/k/a, JULIETA S. GONZALEZ, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 16, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com. Montwood Self Storage is located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open August 27th at 9:00 a.m. and conclude September 6th at 9:00 am Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: Guadalupe Rubio, Boxes & totes with unknown items.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA SOLEDAD S. SAMANIEGO, Deceased
NO. 2022-CPR00977
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA SOLEDAD S. SAMANIEGO, Deceased, were granted on August 9, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00977 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: GRACE ROJAS a/k/a ANA GRISELDA ROJAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA MARIE PRIEST, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01071
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA MARIE PRIEST, Deceased, were granted on August 10, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01071 in the Probate court of El Paso County, Texas to: PAT GRAHAM-CASEY a/k/a PAT GRAHAM CASEY. Claims may be presented in carte of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KIM ANDEAN BERRY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01407 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KIM ANDEAN BERRY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship with Request for appointment of Independent Administrator and Request for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA VIRGINIA GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01415 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA VIRGINIA GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELADIO HERNANDEZ VALENZUELA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01404 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELADIO HERNANDEZ VALENZUELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANA TORRES; VERONICA BLANCO; AND JUAN CARLOS BLANCO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00112 on the docket of said court and styled OSCAR BLANCO, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESTELLA M. LEVY, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01018
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ESTELLA M. LEVY, deceased: ESTELLA L. LEVY, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of ESTELLA M. LEVY, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on August 11, 2022, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ESTELLA L. LEVY,
Independent Executrix
Estate of ESTELLA M.LEVY, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF JESUS V. DIAZ,, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00692
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JESUS V. DIAZ, deceased: ZONIA R. RAMIREZ having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of JESUS V. DIAZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on July 13, 2022, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ZONIA R. RAMIREZ,
Independent Executrix
Estate of JESUS V. DIAZ, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA A. PADILLA, were issued on May 24, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00497 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to GILBERT R. PADILLA, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO DELGADO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00682
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00682, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA MARGARITA DELGADO A/KA/ MARIA MARGARITA BARRAGAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA MARGARITA DELGADO a/k/a MARIA MARGARITA BARRAGAN
220 Helen Rushing
Clint, TX 79836
Dated the 11th day of August, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: NORMA BUSTILLOS GARIBAY A/K/A NORMA ANGELICA GARIBAY DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 2022CPR00968
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMA BUSTILLOS GARIBAY A/K/A NORMA ANGELICA GARIBAY, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00968, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS H. BUSTILLOS, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JESUS H. BUSTILLOS, JR.
6933 Imperial Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 9th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for JESUS H. BUSTILLOS, JR.
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JOSE S. PEDREGON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01098
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE S. PEDREGON, Deceased, were granted on August 10, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01098 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SAMUEL PEDREGON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE STATE OF: KENNETH B. FRANKLIN, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01313
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH B. FRANKLIN, Deceased, were granted on August 17, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01313 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA L. FRANKLIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YSIDRA LEOS a/k/a YSIDRA MORALES LEOS A/K/A YSIDRA M. LEOS, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00845 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LEO A. LEOS a/k/a LEO ALEXANDER LEOS A/K/A LEOPOLDO ALEJANDRO LEOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of August, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES HENRY STEGALL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JAMES HENRY STEGALL, Deceased, was granted to ORLANDO CORDOVA, as Independent Executor on August 17, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR01319. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DOV LAKS, Deceased, were issued on May 25, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01635, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: SHAKED LAKS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Orlando Mondragon
1028 Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 16th day of august, 2022.
/s/ Orlando Mondragon
Orlando Mondragon
Attorney for MANUEL D. SALCIDO
State Bar No.: 24013183
1028 E. Rio Grande Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 566-8181
Facsimile (915) 566-9696
E-mail: mondragonom@attl.net
_______________________________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI
Case Number
22SN-CC00171
ROBERT BUCHANAN AND JENNIFER BUCHANAN,
Plaintiffs,
ANNABELLE TANNER,
Serve by publication
EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER,
Serve by publication
ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER,
Serve by publication
TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC,
Service waived in writing
STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI,
Serve at: Cindy Elmore,
108 E. 4th Street
Galena, MO 65656
All unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are the heirs, grantees or successors of ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI, or any persons or entities who have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements thereof, if any, located in Stone County, State of Missouri, as more particularly described herein,
Defendants,
ORDER OF PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
The State of Missouri to Defendants ANNABELLE TANNER, EVA MAE HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. HOOVER, THE ESTATE OF EVA MAE HOOVER, TABLE ROCK RENTALS, LLC, AND STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI and their unknown and unnamed persons or entities who are their heirs, grantees or successors or any persons or entitles who have, or claim to have, or appear of record as having an interest, deed of trust, mortgage, lease, lien, claim, title, or estate in the real property and the improvements if any:
You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Stone, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a Petition to Quiet Title and which affects the following described real property:
All of Lot 16 (AKA: Lot 16A And Lot 16B) Swiss Villa
Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 14-9.0-31-003-006-015 and 14-9.0-31-003-006-015-001
The names of all parties to said suit are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and address of the attorneys for Plaintiffs are Healy Law Offices, LLC, 3010 E. Battlefield, Suite A, Springfield, MO 65804.
You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within forty-five days after the date of August 21st, 2022, Judgment by Default will be rendered against you.
It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Albany Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in Albany, Georgia, the El Paso, Inc, Newspaper a newspaper of general circulation published in El Paso, Texas; the Olathe News, a newspaper of general circulation published in Crane, Missouri, where the last known address of any of the potential defendants was most recently located.
A true copy from the record.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 1st day of August, 2022.
/s/ Mechelee Lebow
Circuit Clerk
/s/ Denise McHaffie
Deputy Clerk
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GARY JOHN MANN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GARY JOHN MANN, Deceased, were granted to ALICE KATHRYN MANN on August 16, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR01158. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of GARY JOHN MANN, Deceased
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BARRY WAYNE STEVENSON a/k/a BARRY W. STEVENSON A/K/A BARRY STEVENSON, Deceased were issued on August 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01166 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to JANICE SUE STEVENSON a/k/a JANICE STEVENSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of August, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF LOUIS APODACA JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00378
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LOUIS APODACA JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of, LOUIS APODACA JR. Deceased were issued on July 7, 2022, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00378, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA APODACA, whose mailing address is
GLORIA APODACA
c/o: Rudy Perez,
Attorney at Law
3100 Trawood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 18th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for GLORIA APODACA
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JAMES WAYNE McCORMACK, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00441, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 El Paso County, Texas, to: ARLENE McCORMACK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 16th day of August 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open August 24th at 10:00 AM and conclude September 7th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: F55 ISMAEL GALINDO RIVAS, i20 ELIZABETH LARA, 126 MARIA VILLA, B38 KASANDRA MARIN, F37 BRIAN KETIH RAYA, D3 JANET VILLALOBOS, F26 ROSHN SHEPARD, I17 DANIELA ENCINAS, H18 RICARDO FIERRO, F32 IRENE MURILLO, A19 OLGA DEGUIRE, C22 JAVIER MARIN, C51 JOHN LAWRENCE, 827 JENNIFER SOTO, 746 ARACELI HERNANDEZ, 445 ISISDRO ALFARO, 641 FERNANDO ORTEGA, 608 ASHLEY ELMORE
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, HONDA MOTORCYCLE ETC.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MIRIAM CAPLAN HIRSH A/K/A MIRIAM HIRSH, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIRIAM CAPLAN HIRSH a/k/a MIRIAM HIRSH, Deceased, were issued on July 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02027, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRED HIRSH A/K/A FRED ERIC HIRSH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Ste. 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 11th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for FRED HIRSH
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa Ste. 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
_______________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-029
Concession Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Concession Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A walk-thru will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the County Sportspark located at 1780 N. Zaragosa, El Paso, Texas 79936 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the walk-through.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 1, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 08/16/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(322800), HOMEMADE TRAILER, BVPW54-TX, $4037.00
(323290), FORD WINDSTAR, 043SCF9-MX , 2FMDA5344XBC29425, 3697.30
(3234483), YELLOW CAR HAULER, $3430.80
(3234483), WHITE CAR HAULER, $3409.15
(324012),1995 LINCOLN TOWN CAR, EMB7318-MX , 1LNLM82W0SY665210, $2997.80
(324415), 2010 CHEVROLET IMPALA, 8MRG563-CA , 2G1WB5EN8A1246430, $2608.10
(324579), 2006 CHEVROLET EQUINOX, CVE7516-AZ, 2CNDL63F366136436, $2456.55
(324587), 2016 HYUNDAI VELOSTER, 7RYJ681-CA, KMHTC6AD9GU283781, $2348.30
(324623),1986 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SD,110VMS-TX, WDBCB25D9GA232260, $2413.25
(324708), 2001 LINCOLN TOWN CAR, 50124A1-CA, 1LNHM81WX1Y734748, $2326.65
(325127), 1997 DODGE RAM, DPL391-SEND TO CO, 3B7HF13Y5VM560559, $1936.95
(325329), 2017 MOTORCYCLE,GREEN , L5YACBPB5H1162803, $1742.10
(325541), 2008 FORD FOCUS, 677SKM8-no record, 1FAHP35N08W212948, $1525.60
(325685), CHEVROLET CAVALIER, NA, 3G1JX544XVS108290, *1352.40
(325712), 2015 NISSAN ALTIMA, BN36H94-SEND TO CA, 1N4AL3AP9FN863499, $1309.10
(325921), 1999 FORD CROWN VICTORIA, 396SKF8-SEND TO MX, 2FAFP74W7XX226308, $2326.65
(326119), CARRY CRAFT TRAILERS TRAILER, N/A-, 4YMBU0817LT018795, $767.85
(326228), 2002 BMW 330XI, 510KTZ-OR, WBAEW53422PG17765, $724.55
(326249), 2006 HONDA ODYSSEY,NA, 5FNRL38436B4
48752,$702.90
(326392), 2005 FORD FREESTAR, 0128P59-TX, 2FMDA57605BA50517, $573.00
(326401), 2006 TOYOTA RAV4, 5UEV499-CA, JTMZD33V765016681, $573.00
(326630), 1997 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE SPYDER, N/A-CA, 4A3AX55FXVE086628, $378.17
(326734), 2004 MITSUBISHI ENDEAVOR,NA , 4A4MN31S34E020703, $269.90
(326735), 1999 SUBARU FORESTER, -WY, JF1SF6354XG719129, $269.90
(326752), 2001 SAAB 3-SEP, 4YEL181-CA, YS3DF75K117015529, $248.25
(326776), KAWASAKI MOTORCYCLE, 24L7910-CA, JKAEXKG19KDA31008, $226.62
(326790), 2020 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME, 8RXM913-CA, JTDKARFP6L3157498, $226.60
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CECILIA J MEZA A/K/A CECILIA MEZA A/K/A CECILIA JACQUEZ MEZA A/K/A CECILIA MEZA JACQUEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR00530
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CECILIA J. MEZA A/K/A CECILIA MEZA A/K/A CECILIA JACQUEZ MEZA A/K/A CECILIA MEZA JACQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CECILIA J. MEZA A/K/A CECILIA MEZA A/K/A CECILIA JACQUEZ MEZA A/K/A CECILIA MEZA JACQUEZ, Cause Number 2022-CPR00530, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of May 2022 to YVETTE CECILIA HERNANDEZ A/K/A YVETTE C. HERNANDEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: August 11, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
YVETTE CECILIA HERNANDEZ A/K/A YVETTE C. HERNANDEZ
