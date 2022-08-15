THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JAMIE M. TOWNSEND, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 12th day of October, 2021, against Jamie M. Townsend, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM5883 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND,” THE nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND Date of Birth; 03/27/2017 Place of Birth: Las Cruces, NM The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth; 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 4th day of January, 2020 against IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0031 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: BONITA BLANCO Date of Birth: 11/13/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: LUNA BLANCO Date of birth: 10/28/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name CHRISTIAN BLANCO Date of Birth: 07/30/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 21st day of July 2022.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP; PATRICIA ELLIS; ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING, AND ANY UNKNOWN PERSON(S) who may claim any lien, interest, or title in the Real Property described as follows. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 29th day of August, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
William A. Elias
1100 Montana Ave.
Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902,
On the 13th day of May, 2022 in this case numbered 2020DCV0796 on the docket of said court and styled;
BEN PARKS, GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS
VS
WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP and PATRICIA ELLIS, ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of El Paso Engineering & Testing, and Any Unknown Persons(s) who may claim any lien, interest of title in the Real Property described in this petition.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS (“BLANCAS”) purchased the following described property from ELVIRA L SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING (“SPERBERG”) on May 31, 2007, to wit; The East 18 feet of Lot 10, all of Lots 11 through 14, and ½ of the adjacent closed Alley Block, 35, MILITARY HEIGHTS ADDITION, an Addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas (the “Property”), municipally known as 2525 Porter, El Paso, Texas In researching the lien records in the Office of the El Paso County Clerk, it was discovered that a Vendor’s lien was retained in deed dated July 11, 1989, filed of record in Volume 2075, Page 1043, Official Records of El Paso County, Texas from William Ellis, Individually and d/b/a Bunnell Ellis Partnership and Patricia Ellis to El Paso Engineering & Testing, securing payment of $160,000.00 note payable to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis, said lien being additionally secured by a Deed of Trust
Attempts were made to locate William Ellis and Patricia Ellis at their last known address have been made unsuccessfully.
It has been more than 30 years from the date of the Note to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis without any claim for payment from them. Further attempts by newspaper publication is hereby requested.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas this the 14th day of July, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, SANDRA DORADO and SAL DORADO’S said Supplemental Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Richard Deck, 1113 East Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 26th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Supplemental Petition The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Third Suppplemental Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and for adoption of a Child. Child’s Name: AYDEN JESUS NORIEGA Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: TREVEOUS BELECFHER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2021, against TREVEOUS BELECHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3393 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KING CURTIS,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KING CURTIS Date of Birth: 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2022, against ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM3522 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROMEO ALVAREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: ROMEO ALVAREZ Date of Birth: 06/20/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 7/27/22 and will conclude on 8/22/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Unit belonging to Anicia Milner and Andrea Garrison
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912. Unit belonging to Victor Beltran
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, and Erika V. Nunez
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922. Unit belonging to Sean Omeara
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Critina Dominguez, and Mario Ramos
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 Units belonging to Bernie R. Ortiz, Alan A. Orrantia, Ruben Martinez, Hector F. Soule, Rafael Banuelos, Jesus E. Ramirez, and Tomas R. Ramos
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT ONE PHASE I
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC,110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the abovementioned address until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid
conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State
of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding
certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Page 2 of 2 Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #98-22 Grouse St. Force Main Rehabilitation, Phase VI, Part 2
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Grouse St. Force Main Rehabilitation, Phase VI, Part 2 projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 1st, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
This project is located in Far East El Paso along Montwood Drive within Tierra Del Este Unit 83 and 89 Subdivisions, east of John Hayes Dr., El Paso County. This street is unpaved, pavement of Montwood Drive is not part of this project.
Work to be performed under this contract will include the installation of approximately 7,135 linear feet of 16-inch C900 DR14 Polyvinyl Chloride pipe; 16-inch Gate Valves with manholes (10 ); 4-inch & 3-inch Combination Air Release Valves with Manholes (2); 6-inch Blow-off Valves with Manholes (3), 120 linear feet of 12-inch C900 DR18 Polyvinyl Chloride pipe; 400 linear feet of 8-inch C900 DR 18 Polyvinyl Chloride pipe, 12-inch gate valves (1) and 8-inch Gate Valves (2), Fittings and all necessary appurtenances for the completed main, including approximately 7,655 linear feet of Trench Safety System.
Construction estimate for this project is approximately $1,343,770 and will require 150 Calendar days construction period for Substantial Completion and 180 Calendar days to Final Completion. Coordination with El Paso County will be required for this project. Key Personnel required to be assigned full time to this project include: Project Manager, Project Scheduler, Project Superintendent, Foreman, and an OSHA competent person.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted August 18th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #64-22 North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehab, AND, Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement & Elevated Tank Ladder & Safety Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the North 1 Reservoir Rehab & Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 2nd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehabilitation
The North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehabilitation Project will provide a more durable roof for the existing reservoir. The work covered under this project consists of but is not limited to the following work: remove the eastern half of the roof and dispose of the material, replace any rusted or missing self-tapping screws on the entire roof, install the new 20-gauge galvanized metal roof for the eastern half of the reservoir, remove and replace and rusted or damaged existing flashing for the entire roof, install new flashing for the eastern half of the reservoir, replace the damaged roof end seals with foam inserts that match the profile of the metal roofs and seal with caulking for the entire roof. The North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehabilitation project costs are anticipated to range from $710,000 to $825,000.
Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement & Elevated Tank Ladder & Safety Improvements
The Project consists of removing and replacing the existing 100,000-gallon ground storage blend tank, associated piping and appurtenances, removing and replacing the existing supporting steel platform and safety ladders on the MET, and a new hoist rescue system. The Project site, known as Cielo Vista, is located at 9428 Daughtery Ave., El Paso, Texas 79925.
The Project consists of installing a new 100,000-gallon welded steel ground storage tank, 250 LF of new 16-inch water approved pipe with valves and fittings, 260 LF of new 20-inch water-approved pipe, valves, and fittings, and 265 LF of 24-inch drainpipe. Demolition and remove existing non-compliant access ladders, platforms, rails and other appurtenances, furnishing and installing compliant access ladders, fall arrest systems, steel platforms, guard rails, and a LIMPET combined fall prevention and ladder climb assistant system to be used as a rescue alternative. The Cielo Vista 0.1 MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement and Elevated Tank Ladder and Safety Improvements project cost will range from $900,000.00 to $1,000,000.00.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted August 18th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHARON JOY STEPHENSON A/K/A SHARON J. STEPHENSON, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01147 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to THOMAS WILY STEPHENSON a/k/a THOMAS W. STEPHENSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of August, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO VICARIO a/k/a ANTONIO M. VICARIO, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01149, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 3rd day of August 2022.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for SYLVIA MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHN PRIMOZICH
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 27, 2022, probate upon the estate of JOHN PRIMOZICH, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00625, pending upon the probate docket of said Court.
All creditors having claims against said estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 1, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No. 24098564
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EDMUNDO CASTANEDA AMAYA
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 26, 2022, probate upon the estate of EDMUNDO CASTANEDA AMAYA, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00857, pending upon the probate docket of said Court.
All creditors having claims against said estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 1, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No. 24098564
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF STEPHEN MICHAEL LOPEZ
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 3, 2022, probate upon the estate of STEPHEN MICHAEL LOPEZ, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00674, pending upon the probate docket of said Court.
All creditors having claims against said estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 4, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No. 24098564
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JUVENCIO MACIAS, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00379
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUVENCIO MACIAS, Deceased, were granted on April 20, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00379 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BEATRICE MACIAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: GIL LUJAN AGUIRRE, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01150
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GIL LUJAN AGUIRRE, Deceased, were granted on August 3, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01150 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JOSE V. AGUIRRE A/K/A JOSE B. AGUIRRE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELVA DURAN GONZALES, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELVA DURAN GONZALES, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to FRANK ALEXANDER GONZALES as Independent administrator of the estate of ELVA DURAN GONZALES, deceased, on August 3rd, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00931. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to FRANK ALEXANDER GONZALES, Independent Administrator of the estate of ELVA DURAN GONZALES, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONCEPCION GUTIERREZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01335 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONCEPCION GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Independent administration and for Letters of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA AURORA RAMIREZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01333 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA AURORA RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship (Decedent’s Las Known Address: 5851 Stephenson, El Paso, Texas) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE DURON A/K/A JORGE DURON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01341 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGE DURON A/K/A JORGE DURON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VERNON KENNEDY DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VERNON KENNEDY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUANITA WARREN KENNEDY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01345 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUANITA WARREN KENNEDY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00884
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RAMONA O. DOMINGUEZ, deceased: FEDERICO L. DOMINGUEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of RAMONA O. DOMINGEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on August 3, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
FEDERICO I. DOMINGUEZ,
Independent Executor of the estate of RAMONA O. DOMINGUEZ, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 28th day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. Plaintiff vs. Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019-DCV1963, Docket No. 2022-SO-06147, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 63, ALTURA PARK AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 1, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 11th day of July, 2022, as the property of Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($125,727.95), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County in the 23rd day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National I, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara a/k/a Yvette Grandara, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3582, Docket No. 2022-SO-06917, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales on the First Tuesday in September 2022, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara A/K/A Yvette Grandara, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
11918 GLORIETTA RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849 A/K/A 11901 GLORIETTA RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849;TAX ID: 161362 (THE “PROPERTY”; LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:
A PARCEL OF LAND BEING A 0.179 ACRE PARCEL COMPRISING ALL OF TRACT 12 A, AND A PORTION OUT OF A TRIANGLE TRACT OF LAND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY TRACT 14B AND ON THE SOUTH BY TRACT 12 A AND ON THE WESTBY THE GLORIETA ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY AND ALSO BEING A PORTION OUT OF A CLOSED ROAD BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY TRACT 12A AND ON THE EAST BY TRACT 13A1, ALL BEING IN BLOCK 27, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; SAID 0.179 ACRES TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED DATED OCTOBER 12, 2005 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 2012 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20120077940, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM SOTERO MARTINEZ, JR. AND IRASEMA MARTINEZ TO ARACELY MADRID.
Property of Araceli Madrid and Yvette Gandara a/k/a Yvette Grandara, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Eight Thousand Four Hundred Sixteen and 98/100 Dollars $58,416.98), with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ISTS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF YSELA ROBINSON A/K/A YSELA GONZALEZ ROBINSON
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of YSELA ROBINSON a/k/a YSELA GONZALEZ ROBINSON, Deceased, were issued to MELISSA MARIE ROBINSON A/K/A MELLISSA M. VALEK on August 3, 2022, by Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01025. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
MELISSA M. VALEK
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205, El Paso, Texas 79913
Dated: August 5, 2022
/s/ Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky, Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not tile a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO; PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ and the Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative, devisees and heirs of PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 19th day of September, 2022, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Taffy D. Bagley
201 E. Main Suite 1501
El Paso, TX 79901 on the 5th day of October, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3208 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAX JAMES
VS.
PORFIRIO GUTIERREZ AND THE EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR AND HEIRS OF PROFIRIO GUTIERREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is the owner of the property legally described as Tract 25, THE BAILEY ADDITION OF CANUTILLO TEXAS, an addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Volume 5, Page 19, Plat Records of El Paso County, Texas, by adverse possession and the Defendants’ ownership interest in the property is extinguished by operation of law based on the facts stated in Plaintiff’s Original Petition. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 3rd day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Veronica Cables
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: LINDA M. MOORE, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00661
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LINDA M. MOORE, Deceased, were granted on August 9, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00661 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: EDMUND W. MOORE, II. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of KENNETH DUANE HITTLE, Deceased were issued on August 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00680 the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DIANNE LEIGH HITTLE N/K/A DIANNE LEIGH HITTLE-FRANCO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrators prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of KENNETH DUANE HITTLE
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 9th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ORA BEATRISS HUTCHINSON, Deceased, were issued on August 4, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00997 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA CISNEROS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ORA BEATRISS HUTCHINSON
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 9th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JEREMY JAMES FUNK DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01350 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JEREMY JAMES FUNK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM A. MCCORMACK SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01096 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM A. McCORMACK, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL MARTINEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01256 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOV LAKS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01635 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOV LAKS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Probate Will and for Issuance of letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOE JOHNSON JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01342 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate Of JOE JOHNSON JR., , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JULIA ABOUD DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00953
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JULIA ABOUD
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of JULIA ABOUD Cause Number 2022-CPR00953 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 1st day of August, 2022 to BRIAN LEE NEWMAN A/K/A BRIAN NEWMAN, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter& Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Tx 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: August 8, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar license No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
BRIAN LEE NEWMAN A/K/A BRIAN NEWMAN
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE S. YEE, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00993 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WAYNE W. YEE and MAE GWEN YEE QUON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of GEORGE S. YEE
C/O WAYNE W. YEE
7712 Quail Ridge
Ft. Worth, Texas 76179
Estate of GEORGE S. YEE
c/o MAE GWEN YEE QUON
1717 Tom Bold Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 9the day of August, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SUN JAE HUTTON, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01009 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CATHLEEN EVE HUTTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of SUN JAE HUTTON
c/o Alan D. Gluth
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE AUCTION
Vinton Self Storage will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located at 8270 Doniphan Dr., Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property being sold belongs to the following tenants: Crystal Gallegos, Diego Candelas, Erika Caro, Michael Anchondo, and Sergio Candelas.
Property is as follows: Household Furniture, Two Non-running cars.
Please call our office for any questions at: (915) 886-2777
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT BRIAN TURCOTTE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01343 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT BRIAN TURCOTTE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICAELA POWERS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01384 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICAELA POWERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirships and Issue Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEE ETHEL WILLIAMS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01392 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEE ETHEL WILLIAMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for letters of independent administration and for declaration of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MATEO FLORES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01390 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MATEO FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for creation of independent administration in an intestate estate, and for letters of independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR SANCHEZ A/K/A OSCAR HERNANDEZ SANCHEZ, A/K/A OSCAR SANCHEZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01359 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR SANCHEZ A/K/A OSCAR HERNANDEZ SANCHEZ, A/K/A OSCAR SANCHEZ HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, For Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARJORIE J. VIRGIL, Deceased, were issued on August 2nd, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR00827 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JUANITA HOSS All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JUANITA HOSS
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of August, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ARACELI BARRAZA, Deceased, were issued on August 2nd, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00204 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: GILBERTO BARRAZA All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
GILBERTO BARRAZA
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of August, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: JOSEPH M. SANCHEZ DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR02118
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH M. SANCHEZ, Deceased were issued on June 28, 2022, in Cause No.: 2021CPR02118 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BENJAMIN LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BRIAN GRAY DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00308
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BRIAN GRAY, Deceased were issued on July 1, 2022, in Cause No.: 2022CPR00308 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GIL GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: FRANCES LAVELLE WAGNER DECEASED.
NO. 2022CPR00354
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES LAVELLE WAGNER, Deceased were issued on July 25, 2022, in Cause No.: 2022CPR00354 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TERRI RENE MENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: EDUARDO CASTANEDA GRADO DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00052
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of EDUARDO CASTANEDA GRADO, Deceased were issued on May 9, 2022, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00052 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to NORMA LETICIA CASTANEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Gina Rodriguez 9030 Betel Apt. 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
On this the 16th day of February, 2021 against ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM0849 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage Gina Rodriguez and Alfredo Rodriguez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Gina Rodriguez
9030 Betel Apt 1-16
El Paso, Texas 79907
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO JUAREZ, Deceased, for the sole and specific purpose of pursuing foreclosure of secured debt of decedent, were issued on June 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00060 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Edward DeV. Bunn,Jr. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Temporary Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ANTONIO JUAREZ
C/O Edward Dev. Bunn, Jr.
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 10th day of August 2022.
/s/ Edward DeV. Bunn Jr.
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF EUGENE D. COLLINS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00030
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EUGENE D. COLLINS, Deceased, were issued on April 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR00030, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA FITZMAURICE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GLORIA FTIZMAURICE
8307 Piney Wood Run
San Antonio, Texas 78255
Dated the 9th day of August 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for GLORIA FITZMAURICE
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgflores@yahoo.com
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of CAROLINA C. LEONARD A/K/A CAROLINA CARBAJAL LEONARD, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00428
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA C. LEONARD A/K/A CAROLINA CARBAJAL LEONARD, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of August, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00428, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LAURA LE BLANC – CICCONETTI A/K/A LAURA MICHELLE LE BLANC – CICCONETTI, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in New Mexico is 501 Laguna Seca LN NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 9th day of August, 2022.
/s/ LAURA LE BLANC – CICCONETTI A/K/A LAURA MICHELLE LE BLANC – CICCONETTI, Independent Executor of the Estate of CAROLINA C. LEONARD A/K/A CAROLINA CARBAJAL LEONARD, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AGNES ELISABETH CRAIN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of AGNES ELISABETH CRAIN, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00729, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WESTSTAR BANK, Independent Administrator of the Estate of AGNES ELISABETH CRAIN, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Administrator is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 9th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
________________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration were ordered to be issued to LAURA PON on July 19, 2022, who was appointed on said date to serve as Dependent Administratrix of the Estate of ADELA ANN BASS, Deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR01774, in and by Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
LAURA PON, Dependent Administratrix
Estate of ADELA ANN BASS, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez,
Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texasf79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ David Nevarez, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of ADELA ANN BASS
PO Box 920124
Phone: (915) 881-8484
Facsimile: (915) 234-2974
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: BELEN OROZCO SOLIS DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2022-CPR01007
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BELEN OROZCO SOLIS, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BELEN OROZCO SOLIS, Deceased were issued on July 20, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR01007 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: VERNON A. SOLIS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
VERNON A. SOLIS
Independent Executor, Estate of BELEN OROZCO SOLIS, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 20th day of July, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REYNALDO ROBLEDO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01334 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REYNALDO ROBLEDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of August, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011
Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 08/09/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(326119) CARRY CRAFT TRAILER, TRAILER,BLACK,4YMBU0817LT018795,$616.30
(318821)1964 CHEVY IMPALA,N/A,41447L118855, $4823.10
(321199),HOMEMADE TRAILER,N/A,N/A,$5515.90
(322591), UHAUL TRAILER, N/A,3410TD1145C, $3885.45
(322636), 2005 CHEVY MALIBU, 510SHJ9-MX, 1G1ZT52875F305717, $4173.60
(322800), HOMEMADE TRAILER,BVPW54-TX,N/A, $3885.45
(323483), CAR HAULER,YELLOW,N/A, N/A, $3279.25
(326356), TRAILER,WHITE,US22076-TN, 5V8VC5321FM509584, $679.44
(320975), 2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING, 08017A2-TX, 1C3LC56K78N107222, $3978.75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.