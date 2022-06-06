THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, DANIELA IDALI FRANKLIN and CHARLES JOSEPH FRANKLIN’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Lisa Aceves Hayes
On this the 28th day of July, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM4496 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of I.Y.F. A CHILD. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: IVANNAH YODEAH FRANKLIN Date of Birth: 08/27/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of May, 2022.
Lisa Aceves Hayes
Attorney at Law
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR G. RUIZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marc Rosales
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902,
on this the 27th day of January, 2022 against CESAR G. RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM1232 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of J.A.R., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDEN ALEXANDER RUIZ Date of Birth: 08/15/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of March, 2022.
Marc Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #CSPSW22-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Ft. Bliss Stormwater Diversion Access Structures will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until June 23rd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Two Access structures along the existing 3 90-inch Reinforced Concrete Pipes consisting of, but not limited to:
1. Insurance, Bonds, and move in related expenses.
2.Right of Way and Site Preparation.
3.Preconstruction and post construction video.
4. Removal of approximately 68 square yards of stabilized base and asphalt pavement.
5.Removal of approximately 3 stormwater manholes.
6. Removal of approximately 150 linear feet of existing 90-inch reinforced concrete stormwater pipe.
7. Excavation and removal from site of approximately 2,897 cubic yards of existing soil.
8. Furnishing and installing compacted in place approximately 1,262 cubic yards of suitable structural fill.
9. Furnishing and installing approximately 5,370 square feet of temporary special shoring for excavation protection.
10. Clean / Remove dirt, rock, sediment from existing 90-inch Reinforced Concrete Stormwater pipes.
11. Furnishing and installing approximately 68 square yards stabilized base and asphalt pavement for pedestrian path.
12. Furnishing and installing complete in place 2 locations of precast-arch-bridge structures including cast in place concrete end-walls, and all components and appurtenances that will serve as the access structure vault.
13.Furnish and install complete in place 2 access ramps consisting of approximately 40 linear feet
(Each ramp) of 6’x4’ concrete box culvert for the access vault structures including access covers, joint sealants and protective bollards.
14. Furnishing and installing complete in place two sliding gates outside the access vault structures.
15. Furnish and install complete in place 2 bolted stormwater manholes per box on the access
structures.
16. Furnish and install complete in place approximately 45 cubic yards of cast in place a reinforced concrete slab foundation as shown on the drawings.
17. Furnish and install complete in place approximately 106 cubic yards of cast in place reinforced concrete footings for end-walls and precast bridge units.
18. Repair Spalls on Reinforced Concrete Pipes.
19. Repair Spalls on Reinforced Concrete Pipes With Partially Exposed Reinforcement Complete in Place.
20. Repair Existing Joints at Reinforced Concrete Pipe Complete in Place.
21. Repair Cracks in Reinforced Concrete Pipe Complete in Place.
22. Furnishing and installing approximately 223 square yards of construction exits.
23.Removing 223 square yards of construction exits at project completion.
24. Furnish and install approximately 440 linear feet temporary sediment control fence.
25. Remove approximately 440 linear feet of temporary sediment control fence.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted June 2nd, 2022 at 2:0 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
__________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ANDREW JERRY BUCHANAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
John B. Bright
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
On this the 4th day of November, 2020 against ANDREW JERRY BUCHANAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5765 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of A.J.B. and G.A.B. Minor Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ANDRES JEREMIAH BUCHANAN Date of Birth: 2011
Child’s Name: GENESIS AALIYA BUCHANAN Date of Birth: 2016
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of May, 2022.
John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
915-598-7878
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given pursuant of Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, (Chapter 576 Acts Of the 68th Legislature Regular Session 1983). MESA SELF STORAGE will sell at public sale by competitive bidding to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The personal property of:
A10 Devora Porfirio, A16 Guadalupe Velez, B22 Allen Scott, B23 Edgar Morales, B33 Frank Meras, C8 Juan Rodriguez, C12 Diana Reyes, C22 Kathleen Villalba, C36 Armanda Harper D15 Josue Morales, D16 Roberto Lozoya, D23 Ken Smith, D30 Jesus Villalobos, E34 Ruben Ozaeta
Units
Property to be sold misc. household goods, furniture, tools, clothes, boxes, toys and personal content. Auction Company: Auction Unlimited Neil Waxman Texas Auctioneer TAL #12930. The sale will commence at 9:00 AM on June 13, 2022, at the property where said property has been stored and which is located at MESA SELF STORAGE 6520 N. Mesa, El Paso, T
X 79912. Goods must be paid in cash and removed at time of sale. Sold by complete unit. No Buyers Premium Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of GARY WAYNE MCNICOL, on May 19, 2022.Said letters were issued under cause number 2022-CPR00466 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of GARY WAYNE MCNICOL, Deceased
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of ENRIQUE D. DIAZ, on May 24, 2022. Said letters were issued under cause number 2022-CPR00396 in El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of ENRIQUE D. DIAZ, Deceased
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were issued in the Estate of HUMBERTO MACIAS, on March 24, 2022. Said letters were issued under cause number 2021-CPR01684 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of Humberto Macias, Deceased
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of MARIA ELENA JACK, on May 10, 2022. Said letters were issued under cause number 2022-CPR00283 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of MARIA ELENA JACK, Deceased
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE SESSION, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executrix were granted to RONDINA POSEY, as Independent Executrix of the Estate of GUADALUPE SESSION, deceased, on May 19, 2022 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 2022-CPR00512. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the
Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Rondina Posey, Independent Executrix of the estate of GUADALUPE SESSION, deceased
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on May 19th, 2022, DANIEL A. TRAIN was appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of DANIEL TARIN, Deceased, in cause
2021-CPR01199, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: Daniel A. Tarin, % Albert A. Biel, Jr. 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste. 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated: 05-25-2022
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for DANIEL A. TARIN
Was appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of DANIEL TARIN, Deceased
Sbn: 02301300
615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-7517
Fax: (915) 990-2030
E-mail: albertbiel@albertbiel.com
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABRAHAM RAINS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00920 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABRAHAM RAINS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRAULIO RODRIGUEZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00915 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRAULIO RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship Four Years After Death If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SIMON MATA JR., A/K/A SIMON MATA, III, A/K/A SIMON MATA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00936 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SIMON MATA, JR. A/K/A SIMON MATA, III, A/K/A SIMON MATA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ESTELA GONZALEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ESTELA GONZALEZ, Deceased, were granted to GIAN SANTORO on March 16, 2022, in the matter of the estate of ESTELA GONZALEZ, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2021-CPR01279. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA R. ACUNA, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00731
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA R. ACUNA, Deceased, were granted on May 31, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00731 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARTURO ACUNA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF IRMA JANSON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00652
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRMA JANSON, Deceased, were granted on May 31, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00652 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: HUBERT JANSON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: EDWARD GRIEGO A/K/A EDUARDO GRIEGO,
DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00706
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD GRIEGO A/K/A EDUARDO GRIEGO, Deceased, were granted on May 31, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00706 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARGARITA GRIEGO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANA BERTHA GOMEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00946 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANA BERTHA GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FILIBERTO BELTRAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00260 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FILIBERTO BELTRAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHRISTA A. CLARK a/k/a CHRISTA ANNEMARIE CLARK, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00917 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHRISTA A. CLARK ALSO KNOWN AS CHRISTA ANNEMARIE CLARK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELVA DURAN GONZALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00931 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVA DURAN GONZALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANK VALENTINE GONZALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00930 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANK VALENTINE GONZALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURORA ORTIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00939 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURORA ORTIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship With Application For Letters Of Independent Administration Upon The Estate of An Intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
INVITATION TO BID
Competitive sealed proposals will be received at WDA’s office at 2112 Murchison, El Paso, Texas 79930 on June 24th, 2022, at 2:00 pm for the construction of the Magoffin Avenue Veterans Transitional Living Center located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Type of Bid:
One proposal for the entire project, including all the work and alternates.
Bids will be opened June 24th at 2:00 at the offices of WDA, Bids can be delivered in person or submitted digitally. Bids received after that time will NOT be accepted. Owner will review and evaluate proposals based upon established evaluation criteria for this project. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities in the bids and the bidding.
Proposed Contract Documents, including Bidding Documents and AIA Contract for Construction, will be available beginning Monday, June 6th 2022, digitally. To obtain a link to the documents please submit requests to tlabrado@wrightdalbin.com.
Neither the Owner nor the Architect will be responsible for errors or misinterpretations resulting from use of incomplete sets of documents.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ARATH RIOS AND LUIS LOZA and TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) and SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00)
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, Suite 203, El Paso, TX 79901 on 08/12/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2789 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V
TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00)
AND
SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) AND SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from MIGUEL ARATH RIOS and LUIS LOZA. Th currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of May, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT JUAREZ, deceased; Cause No. 2022-CPR00193. MAGDALENA H. JUAREZ serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERTJUAREZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 4, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, MAGDALENA H. JUAREZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 509 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 27th day of May, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES MICHAEL MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 24,2021, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00649, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to DONNA MARIE MARTINEZ, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
DONNA MARIE MARTINEZ
775 Brunswick Place
El Paso, Texas 79928
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.\
Dated the 25th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES MICHAEL MARTINEZ
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY MAGDALENA MORENO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00906 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY MAGDALENA MORENO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination Of Heirship And For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00952 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate Of BRADLEY KEITH HICKEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship end for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ELVA LIDIA SAENZ a/k/a ELVA L. SAENZ a/k/a ELVA LIDIA SAENZ CHONG, Deceased were issued on May 31, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00482 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to ROBERTO CARLOS ROSALES SAENZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 31st day of May, 2022.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of ROBERT JAY LAMBETH, Deceased
Cause no. 2022-CPR00479
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT JAY LAMBETH, Deceased, were issued on the 31st day of May, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00479, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DENISE BERNADINE LAMBETH (NEE BULLOCH), Independent Executor. The address of record for DENISE BERNADINE LAMBETH (NEE BULLOCH) is 4800 Hastings Dr., El Paso, Texas 79903. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 31st day of May, 2022.
/s/ DENISE BERNADINE LAMBETH (NEE BULLOCH), Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT JAY LAMBETH, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorney For Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ARAMIS IGNACIO AYALA DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00798
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARAMIS IGNACIO AYALA, Deceased, were granted on May 26, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00798 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: HERLINDA AYALA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ALFREDO RETA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00941 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ALFREDO RETA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF XAVIER CARPINTERO, A/K/A XAVIER ARTURO CARPINTERO, A/K/A JAVIER A CARPINTERO, A/K/A XAVIER A. LUCERO CARPINTERO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00926 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of XAVIER CARPINTERO, A/K/A XAVIER ARTURO CARPINTERO, A/K/A JAVIER A. CARPINTERO, A/K/A XAVIER A LUCERO CARPINTERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: BENITO A. MARTINEZ JR., MARIA GUADALUPE MARTINEZ, JORGE MARTINEZ, ESTHER MARTINEZ, YESENIA MARTINEZ, SALVADOR RODRIGUEZ, BENITO A. MARTINEZ JR., and MARTHA MARTINEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12TH day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00865 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENITO A. MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination And Declaration Of Heirship, For Creation Of Independent administration In An Intestate Estate, And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: COYE ALLEN CHANDLER and MARJORIE LYNN CHANDLER
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00028 on the docket of said court and styled BARBARA CHANDLER, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment Of Permanent Guardian Of The Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of STEVE LOCHHEAD A/K/A STEVEN W. LOCHHEAD A/K/A STEVEN WALKER LOCHHEAD, Deceased
Cause No.2022-CPR00373
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEVE LOCHHEAD A/K/A STEVEN W. LOCHHEAD A/K/A STEVEN WALKER LOCHHEAD, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of May, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00373, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROGER CRINER a/k/a ROGER LEE CRINER, Independent Executor. The address of record for ROGER CRINER A/K/A ROGER LEE CRINER is 3509 Ashley Street, Arlington, Texas 76016. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 26th day of May, 2022.
/s/ ROGER CRINER A/K/A ROGER LEE CRINER, Independent Executor of the Estate of STEVE LOCHHEAD A/K/A STEVEN W. LOCHHEAD A/K/A STEVEN WALKER LOCHHEAD, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH HALEM AYOUB
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of JOSEPH HALEM AYOUB, Deceased, were granted to SUE KARAM AYOUB, on May 26, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso county, Texas in case number
2022-CPR00633. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
E Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No.: 09744800
Attorneys for the Estate of JOSEPH HALEM AYOUB, Deceased
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: GRACIELA RUBIO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00164
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GRACIELA RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00164, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to PEDRO RUBIO JR., Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of GRACIELA RUBIO, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PEDRO RUBIO, JR.
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE
AN ALLEGED INCAPACITATED PERSON
CAUSE NO.
2022-CGD00027
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Estate of DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE, Cause Number 2022-CGD00027 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of May, 2022 to BRYAN ANDREW COE whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, and Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 533-0007 (tel) /
(915) 534-7672 (fax)
Date: May 25, 2022
By: /s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala
Texas Bar License No.:
24033841
Attorney for Applicant
BRYAN ANDREW COE
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS HILL SIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT FIVE
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTE WATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200,ElPaso,Texas79912,willbe received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hill side Park at Mission Ridge Unit Five Drainage, Waterand Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified.Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. MDT.The pre-bid conference call is mandatory.The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids willbesubmitted in sealed envelopes for the projecton the proposalfurnished,andmarked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s checkupon anationalor state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him.The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids with out bid security will not be considered.All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days.The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved,asthe interestof the Ownermay require, to reject anyandall bids, andto waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the siteof work,andfullyinform them selves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Shoulda bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-026
Indigent Cremation and Removal/Storage of Bodies
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Indigent Cremation and Removal/Storage of Bodies.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 23, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PleasesendPublisher’sAffidavitto:
TRE&Associates,LLC Attn: Jessica Garcia
110MesaParkDrive,Suite200 El Paso, TX 79912
