THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO:  ANDREW JERRY BUCHANAN, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by 

Attorney at Law

John B. Bright

1533 Lee Trevino #205

El Paso, TX 79936

On this the 4th day of November, 2020 against ANDREW JERRY BUCHANAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5765 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

In the Interest of A.J.B. and G.A.B. Minor Children  

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  ANDRES JEREMIAH BUCHANAN  Date of Birth: 2011

Child’s Name:  GENESIS AALIYA BUCHANAN  Date of Birth: 2016

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of May, 2022.

John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 Lee Trevino #205

El Paso, TX 79936

915-598-7878

Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

________________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”  TO:  MIGUEL ARATH RIOS AND LUIS LOZA and TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) and SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00) 

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, Suite 203, El Paso, TX 79901 on 08/12/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2789 on the docket of said court and styled:  

THE STATE OF TEXAS

V

TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00)

AND

SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00)

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) AND SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from MIGUEL ARATH RIOS and LUIS LOZA.  Th currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.”  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of May, 2022.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Kathryn Martinez

Deputy 

________________________________________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES

RFQ 2022-001

The El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 (“ESD”) is requesting qualifications for architectural services for the design of its new ESD headquarters building.  To request an RFQ package, please email Katherine Ames at kames@epcesd1.com.  All responses must be sealed and received no later than 5:00 P.M. MDT on July 15, 2022, at 14151 Nunda Ave. Horizon City, Texas 79928.  Late responses will not be accepted and will be returned to sender without being opened

________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online to StorageTreasure.com

Geronimo Self Storage located at 1515 Mescalero Dr. El Paso, TX 79925

Bidding will open June 12th at 10:00 AM and conclude June 28th at 10:00 AM.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.  Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:  

E-10 MATTHEW HENDERSON: Dewalt cutter with batteries and charger, wood chest, ice chest, suit case, backpack, cardboard depot boxes, case of coke and sprite

A-33 PEDRO ALMERAZ: 3 plastic totes, 2 floor rugs, 1 van seat, 7 boxes, laundry basket, 2 wood crates

D-11 PEDRO VILLALOBOS: 2 tool boxes, 2 suitcases, 5 boxes,  1 tote, 1 hamper, 1 printer, 1 walker, 2 plastic bags

________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 22-025

Hillcrest Center Water Improvements Project

(Phase 1)

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Hillcrest Center Water Improvements Project (Phase 1).

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameetingMGUzYjdkNDQtYTA3Ny00OTNmLWE5YjItNzE1NDU5MWU4OGQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%225ff86d06-d688-4f8f-96b6-3ec17810e88c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f5f4e69b-0f32-4f41-9210-8f435177535d%22%7d 

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

________________________________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID # SW41-22 Saint Mark’s Drainage Improvements

...

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Saint Mark’s Drainage Improvements project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 12th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time.  After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

 

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

The project consists of the replacement and extension of stormwater systems and pond rehabilitation. Consistent flooding occurs at the intersection of Saul Kleinfield Drive and Caballo Lake Drive in the East area of the City. The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:

 

Demolition of asphaltic pavement, concrete curb & gutter, concrete flume, guard rails, loose and mortared rock rip-rap, reinforced concrete pipe and anchor collar, corrugated metal pipe, manhole, inlet structure, thrust block structure, headwall structure, concrete apron and rock-wall with footing. Remove and replace landscape rock, irrigation lines and oleander shrubs.

 

Stormwater improvements shall consist of rehabilitation of the existing ponding area including the installation of a pond depth gauge, 11 no trespassing warning signs, rock-wall replacement, 3-inch compacted screenings. New drainage system improvements shall consist of the installation of approximately 2800 linear feet of RCP (sizes varies from 30”-inch to 72-inch), trench excavation protection, one thrust block structure, three precast stormwater manholes, one cast-in-place stormwater manholes, two cast-in-place modified junction boxes, five junction boxes, one off-street inlet with junction box, two off-street inlets, concrete flume, and concrete rip-rap.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

 

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

 

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

 

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted June 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

 

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.

________________________________________________________

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of CHUNG LIN CHAO a/k/a PETER CL CHAO, Deceased were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00600 the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUBY CHANG a/k/a RUBY PI-YUN CHANG.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrators prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of CHUNG LIN CHAO A/K/A PETER CL CHAO

C/O Alexander V. Neill

PO Box 942

El Paso, TX 79946

Dated the 8th day of June 2022.

/s/ Alexander V. Neill

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JUAN RAMON ANZALDO, deceased; Cause No. 2022-CPR00252; ANDRES LARIOS, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of JUAN RAMON ANZALDO, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 25, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, ANDRES LARIOS, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C. 509 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902.  Dated this the 13th day of June, 2022.

...

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD S. VERLANDER, DECEASED

Notice To Debtors and Creditors of The Estate of RICHARD S. VERLANDER, Deceased:  Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JANET A. VERLANDER as Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD S. VERLANDER, deceased, on June 9th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00670.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JANET A. VERLANDER, Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD S. VERLANDER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES SEFTON were issued on June 10, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00281 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HELEN SEFTON SAMANIEGO, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2022-CPR00763

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EUNICE JANET GRAY, deceased:  PAUL WILLIAM GRAY, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of EUNICE JANET GRAY, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on June 8, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

PAUL WILLIAM GRAY,

Independent Executor of the Estate of EUNICE JANET GRAY, deceased

c/o R. Glenn Davis

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

________________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF JUANITA E. ARANDA, DECEASED

No. 2022-CPR00375

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA E. ARANDA, Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00375, pending in the Probate Court No.:1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  CLARA MILES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: CLARA MILES

828 Singing Hills Drive

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 6th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Philip E. Mullin

Attorney for CLARA MILES

State Bar No.: 14653300

1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-7578

Facsimile: (915) 594-7969

E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEGGY LOUISE MANCILL, Deceased, were issued on June 1, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00691 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICKEY JOE MANCILL.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of PEGGY LOUISE MANCILL

C/O MICKEDY JOE MANCILL

1305 Sabrino Lyn Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 8th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOY M. HUGHAN, Deceased, were issued on June 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00261 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUDITH SARAH MARTIN SEMPLE.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of JOY M. HUGHAN

C/O JUDITH SARAH MARTIN SEMPLE

6646 Dawn, Unit A

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 8th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

 

NOTICE OF PULIC SALE

Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien

Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 100600 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on June 29th at 10:00 a.m.

Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the content of the following tenants: KARINA E. BARRON, MICHAEL REYES, JOSE CAMPS, MELISSA T GONZALES, AND VICTOR VIRAMONTES

Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.

Call 915-225-2202 for more information.

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD G. VORBA, Deceased, were issued on June 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00698 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHERI GOSSETT.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of RICHARD G. VORBA

C/O SHERI GOSSETT

14701 Remington Rd.

El Paso, Texas 79938

Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NANCY KAY PITCHFORD, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00598 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN MICHELLE GONZALEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of NANCY KAY PITCHFORD C/O CARMEN MICHELLE GONZALEZ

17 Garnet Crest Way

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 10th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY STONE BROCK, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00599 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNE CATHERINE BROCK, a/k/a ANNE BROCK KOCIAN.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of MARY STONE BROCK

C/O ANNE CATHERINE BROCK, a/k/a ANNE BROCK KOCIAN

1408 Lost Padre Mine

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 7th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR0740 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESSICA GONZALEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of MARGARITA GONZALEZ

C/O JESSICA GONZALEZ

10744 Quartz

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 14th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL LYNN WYLIE, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00730 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHARON WYLIE SWOFFORD.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of ;MICHAEL LYNN WYLIE

C/O SHARON WYLIE SWOFFORD

2705 Alsatia Dr.

Austin, Texas 78748

Dated the 14th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE E. VILLA, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00646, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  AMPARO VILLA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel.: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

________________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF:  WILLIAM E. PERRY, DECEASED

NO. 2022-CPR00888

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM E. PERRY, Deceased, were granted on June 13, 2022, under Docket Number 

2022-CPR00888 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  DIANE J. LANE.   Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

/s/ Robert Warach

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00770, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ALTO L. RUBIO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law,

c/o: Representative, Estate of RODOLFO RUBIO

340 Roslyn Dr.

Horizon City, Texas 79928

Dated the 13th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Michael Graham

Attorney for ALTA L. RUBIO

State Bar No.: 24036664

201 East Main

Suite 210

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 598-8885

Facsimile: (915) 598-6116

E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.Com

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of DOLORES DE LA TORRE, Deceased, were issued on June 2nd, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00705 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ELIAS DE LA TORRE, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

ELIAS DE LA

 TORRE, JR.

C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 7th day of June, 2022.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

 

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELENA ALMAGUER GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA A. GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA GUTIERREZ, Deceased

CAUSE NO. 

2022-CPR00478

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of ELENA ALMAGUER GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA A. GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of June, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00478, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BARBARA GUTIERREZ A/K/A BARBARA READ A/K/A BARBARA GUTIERREZ READ, Independent Executor.  The address of record for BARBARA GUTIERREZ A/K/A BARBARA READ A/K/A BARBARA GUTIERREZ READ is 5001 Garry Owen, El Paso, Texas 79903.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 14th day of June, 2022.

/s/ BARBARA GUTIERREZ A/K/A BARBARA READ A/K/A BARBARA GUTIERREZ READ, Independent Executor of the Estate of ELENA ALMAGUER GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA A. GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA GUTIERREZ, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorney for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

...

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RODNEY ANDREW CROSBY

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RODNEY ANDREW CROSBY, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA CROSBY on June 13, 2022,  by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00757.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Hannah G. Fields

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/  Hannah G. Fields,

Attorney for Independent Executor

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF MAGDALENA C. BUSTAMANTE, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ENRIQUE BUSTAMANTE, as independent executor of the estate of MAGDALENA C. BUSTAMANTE, deceased, on June 14, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso county, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00839.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.

ENRIQUE BUSTAMANTE, independent executor of the estate of MAGDALENA C. BUSTAMANTE, deceased

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA T. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00452, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to:  DOLORES HERRERA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated: June 14, 2022.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DOLORES HERRERA

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201 

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GORDON PHILIP TREMENHEERE, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00528, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to:  SHEILA P. TREMENHEERE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated: June 14, 2022.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SHEILA P. TREMENHEERE

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201 

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CHRISTINE ANNA VERSAW, were issued on May 4, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00543 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to KATHLEEN S. CAMIRE, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HERMELINDA M. DOMINGUEZ

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HERMELINDA M. DOMINGUEZ A/K/A HERMELINDA MEDINA DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022, under Docket No. 2022CPR00918 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RENE DOMINGUEZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

RENE DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executor

Estate of HERMELINDA M. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased

c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: June 14, 2022

The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

By /s/ Steve Ortega

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24046561

(915) 304-5050- Telephone

(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE

NO. 2022-CPR00662

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of WALTER M. MALONEY, Deceased:  SILVIA E. MALONEY, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of WALTER M. MALONEY, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on June 7, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

SILVIA E. MALONEY,

Independent Executor of the Estate of WALTER M. MALONEY, deceased

c/o Zachary G. Daw

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JANET LIEBERMAN DUKE

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of JANET LIEBERMAN DUKE, Deceased, were granted to JASON MICHAEL DUKE on June 7, 2022, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00387.  All persons having claims this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administration, in care of:

Hannah G. Fields

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Hannah G. Fields

Attorney for Independent Administrator

...

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RAYMOND CHAVIRA A/K/A RAMON CHAVIRA A/K/A RAMON CHAVIRA, JR. Deceased were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00443 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to RAMON SCOTT CHAVIRA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 8th day of June, 2022. 

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN BELTRAN DEL RIO, Deceased, were issued on May 31, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02242, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  TITA OFELIA BELTRAN DEL RIO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.Com

Dated the 6th day of June, 2022.

________________________________________________________

NOTICE

THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY.  THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION, PO BOX 12010, EL PASO, TX 79913.  THE PRINCIPAL MANAGER OF THE FOUNDATION IS MR. SCOTT M. SCHWARTZ.

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of SALVADOR MARTINEZ JR. Deceased were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00327 the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LEONOR C. MARTINEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrators prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of SALVADOR MARTINEZ JR.

c/o Alexander V. Neill

PO Box 942

El Paso, TX 79946

Dated the 8th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Alexander V. Neill

________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of JOSE LUJAN, on May 25, 2022.  Said letters were issued under cause number 

2022-CPR00498 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas.  Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:

Estate of JOSE LUJAN, Deceased

c/o David Hilles

1013 E. San Antonio Avenue

El Paso, TX 79901

________________________________________________________

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on April 20, 2022, to MARIO MUNOZ, appointing him to serve as Independent Executor of the Estate of JORGE P. MUNOZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 2022-CPR00215, in Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

MARIO MUNOZ, Independent Administrator

Estate of JORGE P. MUNOZ, Deceased

c/o Davide Nevarez, Attorney at Law

PO Box 920124

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

By: David Nevarez

Attorney for the Estate of JORGE P. MUNOZ

davidnevarez@davidnevarezlaw.com

________________________________________________________

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on May 5, 2022, to MIGUEL ASSURIM VARGAS LARES, appointing him to serve as Independent Administrator of the estate of DEYANIRA CHAVEZ, A/K/A DEYANIRA CHAVEZ ARMENDARIZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 

2021-CPR02145, in Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Miguel Assurim Vargas Lares, Independent Administrator

Estate of Deyanira Chavez, a/k/a Deyanira Chavez, a/k/a Deyanira Chavez Armendariz, Deceased

c/o David Nevarez,

Attorney at Law

PO Box 9820124

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

By: David Nevarez

Attorney for the Estate of DEYANIRA CHAVEZ, A/K/A DEYANIRA CHAVEZ ARMENDARIZ

davidnevarez@davidnevarezlaw.com

________________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF JOSEFINA LUCIA IBARRA DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01846

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA LUCIA IBARRA, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01846, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  FRANCISCO GERARDO IBARRA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o : Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC

800 N. Yarbrought, Ste. B

El Paso, Texas 79915

Dated the 14th day of June, 2022.

The Law Office of Albert Nabhan PLLC

800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B

El Paso, Texas 79915

915-500-4277 – Telephone

915-500-4242 Facsimile

/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.

By: Albert Nabhan Jr.

State Bar No. 24098908

________________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE

CAUSE NO: 

2022-CGD00027

AN ALLEGED INCAPACITATED PERSON

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Estate of DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE.  Cause Number 2022-CGD00027 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of May, 2022 to BRYAN ANDREW COE whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

4131 Trowbridge Drive

El Paso, Texas 79903

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter, And Kludt, PLLC

4131 Trowbridge Drive

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 533-0007 (tel)

(915) 534-7672 (fax)

Date: May 25, 2022

By: /s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala

Stephanie Townsend Allala

Texas Bar License No: 24033841

Attorney for Applicant

BRYAN ANDREW COE

________________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”  TO:  KATELYNN L. CRAWFORD, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Mario Ortiz

310 N. Mesa Suite 900

El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 25th day of March, 2022 against KATELYNN L. CRAWFORD, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021-DCM3537 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

In the Interest of KAYLEIGH GARCIA A Child

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  KAYLEIGH GARCIA  Date of Birth: 05/05/2009  

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of June, 2022.

Mario Ortiz

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa Suite 900

El Paso, TX 79901

915-838-3900

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

Crystal C. Sanchez

________________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  MARIA S. HERNANDEZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR02143

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA S. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02143, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ANGEL HERNANDEZ.  The residence of the Independent Executor is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: June 8, 2022

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of MARIA S. HERNANDEZ

________________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, III. DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR02064

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, III, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02064, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ANGEL HERNANDEZ.  The residence of the Independent Executor is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: June 8, 2022

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ,III

________________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: VICENTA PRIETO DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR00172

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of VICENTA PRIETO, Deceased were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No.: 2020CPR00172 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA JARVIS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com

________________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: CONCEPCION MERRILLS DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR00171

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CONCEPCION MERRILLS, Deceased were issued on March 3, 2020, in Cause No.: 2020CPR00171 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA MAGDALENA MERRILLS GONZALEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com

________________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE SUAREZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th   day of June, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00361 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGE SUAREZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

________________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMONA SALGADO A/K/A RAMONA MIRANDA DE SALGADO, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th   day of June, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00995 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMONA SALGADO A/K/A RAMONA MIRANDA DE SALGADO,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for the Appointment of Dependent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters Of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

________________________________________________________

NOTICE

“IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS 

CAUSE NUMBER 

2021-CPR00673

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE ESTATE OF: RAYMUNDO RUIZ RUBIO

Deceased

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMUNDO RUIZ RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2022, under Cause Number 

2021-CPR00673 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to VIRGINIA ALICIA LUJAN HERRERA, a/k/a VIRGINIA ALICIA RUIZ, Applicant.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:  VIRGINIA ALICIA LUJAN HERRERA, a/k/a VIRGINIA ALICIA RUIZ, Estate of RAYMUNDO RUIZ RUBIO, Deceased, c/o Rodolfo Romero, Attorney at Law

2507 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903.

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated: 6/13/22.

Respectfully Submitted,

Rodolfo Romero

State Bar Number 17224600

Attorney for Applicant

2507 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone Number (915) 532-4688, Facsimile Number (915) 544-3868.”

________________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  DARLENE BOURBON, Deceased

CAUSE NO. 

2021-CPR02213

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DARLENE BOURBON, Deceased, were issued on April 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02213, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to DARLENE MOLINA, Independent Executrix.  All persons having claims against the Estate of DARLENE BOURBON, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: DARLENE MOLINA

Independent Executrix

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney at Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mark T. Davis

Bruce Lee Gomez

State Bar No. 24108903

Mark T. Davis

State Bar No. 00787338

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attorneymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Independent Executrix

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

