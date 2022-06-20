THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ANDREW JERRY BUCHANAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. Of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
John B. Bright
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
On this the 4th day of November, 2020 against ANDREW JERRY BUCHANAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5765 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of A.J.B. and G.A.B. Minor Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ANDRES JEREMIAH BUCHANAN Date of Birth: 2011
Child’s Name: GENESIS AALIYA BUCHANAN Date of Birth: 2016
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of May, 2022.
John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
915-598-7878
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ARATH RIOS AND LUIS LOZA and TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) and SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00)
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, Suite 203, El Paso, TX 79901 on 08/12/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2789 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V
TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00)
AND
SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) AND SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from MIGUEL ARATH RIOS and LUIS LOZA. Th currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of May, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
________________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
RFQ 2022-001
The El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 (“ESD”) is requesting qualifications for architectural services for the design of its new ESD headquarters building. To request an RFQ package, please email Katherine Ames at kames@epcesd1.com. All responses must be sealed and received no later than 5:00 P.M. MDT on July 15, 2022, at 14151 Nunda Ave. Horizon City, Texas 79928. Late responses will not be accepted and will be returned to sender without being opened
________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasure.com
Geronimo Self Storage located at 1515 Mescalero Dr. El Paso, TX 79925
Bidding will open June 12th at 10:00 AM and conclude June 28th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
E-10 MATTHEW HENDERSON: Dewalt cutter with batteries and charger, wood chest, ice chest, suit case, backpack, cardboard depot boxes, case of coke and sprite
A-33 PEDRO ALMERAZ: 3 plastic totes, 2 floor rugs, 1 van seat, 7 boxes, laundry basket, 2 wood crates
D-11 PEDRO VILLALOBOS: 2 tool boxes, 2 suitcases, 5 boxes, 1 tote, 1 hamper, 1 printer, 1 walker, 2 plastic bags
________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-025
Hillcrest Center Water Improvements Project
(Phase 1)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Hillcrest Center Water Improvements Project (Phase 1).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameetingMGUzYjdkNDQtYTA3Ny00OTNmLWE5YjItNzE1NDU5MWU4OGQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%225ff86d06-d688-4f8f-96b6-3ec17810e88c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f5f4e69b-0f32-4f41-9210-8f435177535d%22%7d
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID # SW41-22 Saint Mark’s Drainage Improvements
...
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Saint Mark’s Drainage Improvements project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 12th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The project consists of the replacement and extension of stormwater systems and pond rehabilitation. Consistent flooding occurs at the intersection of Saul Kleinfield Drive and Caballo Lake Drive in the East area of the City. The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Demolition of asphaltic pavement, concrete curb & gutter, concrete flume, guard rails, loose and mortared rock rip-rap, reinforced concrete pipe and anchor collar, corrugated metal pipe, manhole, inlet structure, thrust block structure, headwall structure, concrete apron and rock-wall with footing. Remove and replace landscape rock, irrigation lines and oleander shrubs.
Stormwater improvements shall consist of rehabilitation of the existing ponding area including the installation of a pond depth gauge, 11 no trespassing warning signs, rock-wall replacement, 3-inch compacted screenings. New drainage system improvements shall consist of the installation of approximately 2800 linear feet of RCP (sizes varies from 30”-inch to 72-inch), trench excavation protection, one thrust block structure, three precast stormwater manholes, one cast-in-place stormwater manholes, two cast-in-place modified junction boxes, five junction boxes, one off-street inlet with junction box, two off-street inlets, concrete flume, and concrete rip-rap.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted June 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of CHUNG LIN CHAO a/k/a PETER CL CHAO, Deceased were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00600 the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUBY CHANG a/k/a RUBY PI-YUN CHANG. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrators prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CHUNG LIN CHAO A/K/A PETER CL CHAO
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 8th day of June 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JUAN RAMON ANZALDO, deceased; Cause No. 2022-CPR00252; ANDRES LARIOS, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of JUAN RAMON ANZALDO, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 25, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, ANDRES LARIOS, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C. 509 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 13th day of June, 2022.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD S. VERLANDER, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of The Estate of RICHARD S. VERLANDER, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JANET A. VERLANDER as Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD S. VERLANDER, deceased, on June 9th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00670. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JANET A. VERLANDER, Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD S. VERLANDER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES SEFTON were issued on June 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00281 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HELEN SEFTON SAMANIEGO, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR00763
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EUNICE JANET GRAY, deceased: PAUL WILLIAM GRAY, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of EUNICE JANET GRAY, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on June 8, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
PAUL WILLIAM GRAY,
Independent Executor of the Estate of EUNICE JANET GRAY, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JUANITA E. ARANDA, DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR00375
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA E. ARANDA, Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00375, pending in the Probate Court No.:1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CLARA MILES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CLARA MILES
828 Singing Hills Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 6th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for CLARA MILES
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEGGY LOUISE MANCILL, Deceased, were issued on June 1, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00691 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICKEY JOE MANCILL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of PEGGY LOUISE MANCILL
C/O MICKEDY JOE MANCILL
1305 Sabrino Lyn Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 8th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOY M. HUGHAN, Deceased, were issued on June 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00261 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUDITH SARAH MARTIN SEMPLE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JOY M. HUGHAN
C/O JUDITH SARAH MARTIN SEMPLE
6646 Dawn, Unit A
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 8th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
NOTICE OF PULIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 100600 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on June 29th at 10:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: KARINA E. BARRON, MICHAEL REYES, JOSE CAMPS, MELISSA T GONZALES, AND VICTOR VIRAMONTES
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD G. VORBA, Deceased, were issued on June 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00698 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHERI GOSSETT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RICHARD G. VORBA
C/O SHERI GOSSETT
14701 Remington Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NANCY KAY PITCHFORD, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00598 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN MICHELLE GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of NANCY KAY PITCHFORD C/O CARMEN MICHELLE GONZALEZ
17 Garnet Crest Way
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY STONE BROCK, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00599 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNE CATHERINE BROCK, a/k/a ANNE BROCK KOCIAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARY STONE BROCK
C/O ANNE CATHERINE BROCK, a/k/a ANNE BROCK KOCIAN
1408 Lost Padre Mine
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR0740 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESSICA GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARGARITA GONZALEZ
C/O JESSICA GONZALEZ
10744 Quartz
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 14th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL LYNN WYLIE, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00730 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHARON WYLIE SWOFFORD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ;MICHAEL LYNN WYLIE
C/O SHARON WYLIE SWOFFORD
2705 Alsatia Dr.
Austin, Texas 78748
Dated the 14th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE E. VILLA, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00646, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: AMPARO VILLA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: WILLIAM E. PERRY, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00888
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM E. PERRY, Deceased, were granted on June 13, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00888 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DIANE J. LANE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00770, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALTO L. RUBIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law,
c/o: Representative, Estate of RODOLFO RUBIO
340 Roslyn Dr.
Horizon City, Texas 79928
Dated the 13th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Michael Graham
Attorney for ALTA L. RUBIO
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.Com
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of DOLORES DE LA TORRE, Deceased, were issued on June 2nd, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00705 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIAS DE LA TORRE, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ELIAS DE LA
TORRE, JR.
C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of June, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELENA ALMAGUER GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA A. GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA GUTIERREZ, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00478
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of ELENA ALMAGUER GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA A. GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of June, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00478, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BARBARA GUTIERREZ A/K/A BARBARA READ A/K/A BARBARA GUTIERREZ READ, Independent Executor. The address of record for BARBARA GUTIERREZ A/K/A BARBARA READ A/K/A BARBARA GUTIERREZ READ is 5001 Garry Owen, El Paso, Texas 79903.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 14th day of June, 2022.
/s/ BARBARA GUTIERREZ A/K/A BARBARA READ A/K/A BARBARA GUTIERREZ READ, Independent Executor of the Estate of ELENA ALMAGUER GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA A. GUTIERREZ A/K/A ELENA GUTIERREZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorney for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RODNEY ANDREW CROSBY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RODNEY ANDREW CROSBY, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA CROSBY on June 13, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00757. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields,
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MAGDALENA C. BUSTAMANTE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ENRIQUE BUSTAMANTE, as independent executor of the estate of MAGDALENA C. BUSTAMANTE, deceased, on June 14, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso county, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00839. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
ENRIQUE BUSTAMANTE, independent executor of the estate of MAGDALENA C. BUSTAMANTE, deceased
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA T. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00452, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: DOLORES HERRERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: June 14, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DOLORES HERRERA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GORDON PHILIP TREMENHEERE, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00528, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: SHEILA P. TREMENHEERE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: June 14, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SHEILA P. TREMENHEERE
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CHRISTINE ANNA VERSAW, were issued on May 4, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00543 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to KATHLEEN S. CAMIRE, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HERMELINDA M. DOMINGUEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HERMELINDA M. DOMINGUEZ A/K/A HERMELINDA MEDINA DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022, under Docket No. 2022CPR00918 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RENE DOMINGUEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RENE DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executor
Estate of HERMELINDA M. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 14, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE
NO. 2022-CPR00662
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of WALTER M. MALONEY, Deceased: SILVIA E. MALONEY, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of WALTER M. MALONEY, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on June 7, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SILVIA E. MALONEY,
Independent Executor of the Estate of WALTER M. MALONEY, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JANET LIEBERMAN DUKE
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of JANET LIEBERMAN DUKE, Deceased, were granted to JASON MICHAEL DUKE on June 7, 2022, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00387. All persons having claims this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administration, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Administrator
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RAYMOND CHAVIRA A/K/A RAMON CHAVIRA A/K/A RAMON CHAVIRA, JR. Deceased were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00443 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to RAMON SCOTT CHAVIRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 8th day of June, 2022.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN BELTRAN DEL RIO, Deceased, were issued on May 31, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02242, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: TITA OFELIA BELTRAN DEL RIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.Com
Dated the 6th day of June, 2022.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY. THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION, PO BOX 12010, EL PASO, TX 79913. THE PRINCIPAL MANAGER OF THE FOUNDATION IS MR. SCOTT M. SCHWARTZ.
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of SALVADOR MARTINEZ JR. Deceased were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00327 the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LEONOR C. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrators prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of SALVADOR MARTINEZ JR.
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 8th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of JOSE LUJAN, on May 25, 2022. Said letters were issued under cause number
2022-CPR00498 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of JOSE LUJAN, Deceased
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
________________________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on April 20, 2022, to MARIO MUNOZ, appointing him to serve as Independent Executor of the Estate of JORGE P. MUNOZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 2022-CPR00215, in Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARIO MUNOZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of JORGE P. MUNOZ, Deceased
c/o Davide Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: David Nevarez
Attorney for the Estate of JORGE P. MUNOZ
________________________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on May 5, 2022, to MIGUEL ASSURIM VARGAS LARES, appointing him to serve as Independent Administrator of the estate of DEYANIRA CHAVEZ, A/K/A DEYANIRA CHAVEZ ARMENDARIZ, Deceased, under Cause No.
2021-CPR02145, in Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Miguel Assurim Vargas Lares, Independent Administrator
Estate of Deyanira Chavez, a/k/a Deyanira Chavez, a/k/a Deyanira Chavez Armendariz, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez,
Attorney at Law
PO Box 9820124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: David Nevarez
Attorney for the Estate of DEYANIRA CHAVEZ, A/K/A DEYANIRA CHAVEZ ARMENDARIZ
________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSEFINA LUCIA IBARRA DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01846
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA LUCIA IBARRA, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01846, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCISCO GERARDO IBARRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrought, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 14th day of June, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 – Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
By: Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE
CAUSE NO:
2022-CGD00027
AN ALLEGED INCAPACITATED PERSON
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Estate of DOUGLAS MYRON COE A/K/A DOUGLAS COE A/K/A DOUGLAS M. COE. Cause Number 2022-CGD00027 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of May, 2022 to BRYAN ANDREW COE whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, And Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 533-0007 (tel)
(915) 534-7672 (fax)
Date: May 25, 2022
By: /s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala
Stephanie Townsend Allala
Texas Bar License No: 24033841
Attorney for Applicant
BRYAN ANDREW COE
________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: KATELYNN L. CRAWFORD, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 25th day of March, 2022 against KATELYNN L. CRAWFORD, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021-DCM3537 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of KAYLEIGH GARCIA A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: KAYLEIGH GARCIA Date of Birth: 05/05/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of June, 2022.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
Crystal C. Sanchez
________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARIA S. HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR02143
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA S. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02143, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGEL HERNANDEZ. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 8, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA S. HERNANDEZ
________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, III. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR02064
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, III, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02064, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGEL HERNANDEZ. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 8, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ,III
________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: VICENTA PRIETO DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR00172
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of VICENTA PRIETO, Deceased were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No.: 2020CPR00172 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA JARVIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: CONCEPCION MERRILLS DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR00171
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CONCEPCION MERRILLS, Deceased were issued on March 3, 2020, in Cause No.: 2020CPR00171 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA MAGDALENA MERRILLS GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE SUAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00361 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGE SUAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMONA SALGADO A/K/A RAMONA MIRANDA DE SALGADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00995 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMONA SALGADO A/K/A RAMONA MIRANDA DE SALGADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Dependent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters Of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________________
NOTICE
“IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAUSE NUMBER
2021-CPR00673
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE ESTATE OF: RAYMUNDO RUIZ RUBIO
Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMUNDO RUIZ RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2022, under Cause Number
2021-CPR00673 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to VIRGINIA ALICIA LUJAN HERRERA, a/k/a VIRGINIA ALICIA RUIZ, Applicant. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: VIRGINIA ALICIA LUJAN HERRERA, a/k/a VIRGINIA ALICIA RUIZ, Estate of RAYMUNDO RUIZ RUBIO, Deceased, c/o Rodolfo Romero, Attorney at Law
2507 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903.
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: 6/13/22.
Respectfully Submitted,
Rodolfo Romero
State Bar Number 17224600
Attorney for Applicant
2507 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone Number (915) 532-4688, Facsimile Number (915) 544-3868.”
________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: DARLENE BOURBON, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02213
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DARLENE BOURBON, Deceased, were issued on April 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02213, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to DARLENE MOLINA, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of DARLENE BOURBON, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DARLENE MOLINA
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executrix
