THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARY FRANCES STALLINGS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, June 13th, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV4015 on the docket of said court and styled
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00) which was seized by the CITY OF SAN ELIZARIO MARSHAL OFFICE IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS from MARY FRANCES STALLINGS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreneo County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, Greeting And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of January, 2022, against CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, and suit being number 2017DCM1013 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CALEB RUBIO Date of Birth: 8/13/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of April, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Amended Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of April, 2022, against JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1139 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ Date of Birth: 08/06/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of April, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CARLOS VALENCIA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado, 14190 Horizon Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79928, on this the 29th day of November, 2021 against CARLOS VALENCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2008CM1102 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of A.J.V. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL JULIAN VALENCIA Date of Birth: 05/24/2006 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 20th day of April, 2022.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
915-852-0500
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by LUCIA M. RODRIGUEZ AND JOSE V RODRIGUEZ, as mortgagor in favor of Urban Financial Group, as mortgagee and ALAN E. SOUTH, ATTORNEY AT LAW, as trustee, and was recorded on August 12, 2009 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20090056426 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 12, 2016, and recorded on March 22, 2016, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20160019120 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of June 7, 2022 is $119,098.89; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on June 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOTS THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), IN BLOCK EIGHTY-SIX (86), MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION ON FILE IN THAT FRONT BOOK 162 OF THE DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 3405 POLK AVENUE, EL PASO, TX 79930.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $119,098.89.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,909.89 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,909.89 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $119,098.89, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: May 1, 2022
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
_____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Brandywine Road, between Cherrington Street and Saltzgaber Street, is in process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of all of Lots 7 and 9 and a Portion of Lots 6, 8, 10, 26, 27, 28 and 29, all Right-of-Way of Thrailkill Street, Tuscaranas Street and Serran Avenue and Portions of Right-of-Way out of Fahlander Street, Zimpfer Street, Vendome Street, Trabue Street, Amesbury Avenue, Brandywine Road and Saltzgaber Street, all within Gateway Estates, El Paso County, Texas, Containing 61.26 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2022, and a Venditioni Exponas issued on the 26th day of April, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mobile Home Supply, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0460, Docket No. 2022-SO-02348, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2022, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
11 ALAMEDA ESTATES REPLAT LOT 16 (10715.10 SQ FT)
PID: 264581
10372 MANZANA DR., SOCORRO, TX 79927
1996 HALLMARK 28X50 MOBILE HOME ONLY ON PERSONAL PROPERTY
SERIAL #12525150A/B LABEL#PFS0374610/11
PID: 640003
10372 MANZANA, EL PASO, TX 79927
Levied on the 4th day of May, 2022, as the property of Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-Eight and 24/100 Dollars ($35,838.24), with interest, plus attorney’s fees and costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mobile Home Supply, Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of March, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso (Intervenor), vs. Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0632, Docket No. 2022-SO-04083, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2022, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
2400 MURCHISON DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER H453999024B8500
THE WEST 8 FEET (W.8’) OF LOT 12, ALL OF LOT 13, AND THE EAST ONE-HALF (E.1/2) OF THE VACATED DAKOTA STREET, BLOCK 24 1/2, HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 54, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAD DESCRIPTION: 24 ½ HIGHLAND PARK 13 & W 8 FT OF 12 & E ½ OF DAKOTA ST CLOSED (8760 SQ FT)
The property of Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Four and 01/100 Dollars ($11,674.01), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, and City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO PENA, III, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00554, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAIME ARMANDO PENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA JEAN GERMAN-BOHNE, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00439, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN WAYNE KANE GERMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LUIS FERNANDO MENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00274, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA MARIA MENDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RAFAEL ESCARCEGA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00516
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAFAEL ESCARCEGA, Deceased were granted on May 5, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00516 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RUTH RITA NEWELL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSUELO RAMOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00820 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONSUELO RAMOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURELIA MALDONADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00831 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURELIA MALDONADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTINA TERRAZAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00819 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTINA TERRAZAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH GERARD QUIGG, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00834 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH GERARD QUIGG, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFONSO RUBIO, A/K/A ALFONSO RUBIO CORDOVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00846 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFONSO RUBIO A/K/A ALFONSO RUBIO CORDOVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for The Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamond Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO MORALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00830 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration & Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ERNESTINA C. NELAN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to FREDERICK W. NELAN, as independent executor of the estate of ERNESTINA C. NELAN, deceased, on Mary 10, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR00687. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Frederick W. Nelan, independent executor of the estate of ERNESTINA C. NELAN, deceased
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: LILIA ESMERALDO HINOJOS,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas Avenue,
El Paso, Texas 79901,
on this the 24th day of March, 2022 against LILIA ESMERALDA HINOJOS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM1764 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: F.M. MINOR CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Original Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: FLOR MIRELES Date of Birth: 06/24/2016
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of April, 2022.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
915-533-4228
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Rebecca Cortez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GABRIELA G. MURGUIA, Deceased, were issued on May 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00358, pending in the Probate Court No.: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA IRASEMA COLOMO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for PATRICIA IRASEMA COLOMO
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR01832
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01832, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ADELINDA L. ENRIQUEZ. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 12, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEFA M. SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00822 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEFA M. SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO ALVAREZ VARGAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00825 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO ALVAREZ VARGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCELA GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00824 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCELA GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 5109 Benning, El Paso, Texas 79904) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSALIO N. BUENO, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02207, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSALIO BUENO, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 16th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for ROSALIO BUENO, JR.
State Bar No.: 06272200
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ALFREDO ARAUJO, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on April 1, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CGD00002, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of May, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES EDWARD FRASER, a/k/a JAMES E. FRASER, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00666 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELA
FRASER-SHAPIRA FALLA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JAMES EDWARD FRASER, a/k/a JAMES E. ERASER
c/o Raquel Lopez
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR J. RODRIGUEZ, DECEDENT
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF HECTOR J RODRIGUEZ
Administration of the estate of HECTOR J. RODRIGUEZ, decedent, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on March 30, 2021, by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Case No.
2021-CPR00573, styled in the Matter of the Estate of HECTOR J. RODRIGUEZ Administration of the estate is now pending in that court.
All persons having claims against the estate are notified to present those claims in writing to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 13, 2022.
Jose R Rodriguez
219 E. Mills #3
El Paso, Texas 79940
Executor, Estate of Hector J. Rodriguez, Decedent
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELGA POLLOCK, DECEDENT.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF HELGA POLLOCK
Administration of the estate of HELGA POLLOCK, decedent, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on May 12, 2022, by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Case No.
2022-CPR00867, styled in the Matter of the Estate of HELGA POLLOCK. Administration of the estate is now pending in that court. All persons having claims against the estate are notified to present those claims in writing to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 13, 2022
Theresa Knoch
219 E. Mills #3
El Paso, Texas 79940
Executor, Estate of HELGA POLLOCK,Decedent
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN LOUISE PALMER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN LOUISE PALMER, Deceased, were issued to JESSIE A. SHAW on May 9, 2022, by Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00668. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
JESSE A. SHAW
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205, El Paso, Texas 79913
Dated: May 17, 2022
/s/ Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky, Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of MANUEL DURAN. The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of MANUEL DURAN under Cause No. 2022-CPR00518 was filed on March 23, 2022 in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas. The letters were issued May 16, 2022. The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is MANUEL DURAN whose address is 316 Cargill, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79905. Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of Manuel Duran Sr.,”
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR02164
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, deceased: CINDY O’DONNELL, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 16, 2022, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CINDY O’DONNELL,
Independent Executrix
Estate of DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD STEVEN CURLEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00858 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD STEVEN CURLEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAULA LABRADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00861 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAULA LABRADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES RAFAEL SHURTLEFF, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00852 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES RAFAEL SHURTLEFF, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO, A/K/A CARMEN JURADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00862 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO A/K/A CARMEN JURADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Declaration of Heirship of MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO A/K/A CARMEN JUARADO, DECEASED If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO C. PEREZ, A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00860 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO C. PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of FRANCISCO C. PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, DANIELA IDALI FRANKLIN and CHARLES JOSEPH FRANKLIN’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Lisa Aceves Hayes
On this the 28th day of July, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM4496 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of I.Y.F. A CHILD. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: IVANNAH YODEAH FRANKLIN Date of Birth: 08/27/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of May, 2022.
Lisa Aceves Hayes
Attorney at Law
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANA MARIA STOKES, A/K/A ANA FLETES STOKES, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2022, in Cause no. 2022-CPR00493 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES ROBERT STOKES, JR. AKA JAMES ROBERT, JR., AKA JAMES ROBERT STOKES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ANA MARIA STOKES, aka ANA FLETES STOKES
c/o James Robert Stokes, Jr., aka James Robert, Jr, aka James Robert Stokes
4617 Aries Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924.
Dated the 13th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ROSA MARIA CANO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00210
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROSA MARIA CANO, deceased: ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ROSA MARIA CANO, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on December 3, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ
Independent Executor
Estate of ROSA MARIA CANO, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA, aka MARTHA G. RIVERA, aka MARTHA RIVERA aka MARTHA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2022, under Docket No.
2021-CPR01265, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El P:aso County, Texas, to YADIRA RIVERA aka YADIRA YVONNE RIVERA aka YADIRA IVONNE RIVERA aka YADIRA Y. RIVERA aka YADIRA I. RIVERA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA, aka MARTHA G. RIVERA, aka MARTHA RIVERA aka MARTHA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys, P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated May 16, 2022.
By: Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISMAEL TELLES, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00469
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of ISMAEL TELLES, Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of May, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00469, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BERTHA T. PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA TELLES PEDREGON, Independent Executor. The address of record for BERTHA T. PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA TELLES PEDREGON in 10128 Suez Drive, El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 17th day of Mary, 2022.
/s/ BERTHA T. PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA TELLES PEDREGON, independent Executor of the Estate of ISMAEL TELLES, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FREDERICK FLORES A/K/A FRED FLORES, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00771
PULISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FREDERICK FLORES A/K/A FRED FLORES, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of May, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00771, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA ESTHER GAYTAN MERAZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for MARIA ESTHER GAYTAN MERAZ is 14504 Thayer Pease Ave. Horizon City, Texas 79928. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 16th day of May, 2022.
/s/ MARIA ESTHER GAYTAN MERAZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of FREDERICK FLORES A/K/A FRED FLORES, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR G. RUIZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marc Rosales
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902,
on this the 27th day of January, 2022 against CESAR G. RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM1232 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of J.A.R., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDEN ALEXANDER RUIZ Date of Birth: 08/15/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of March, 2022.
Marc Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of CONCEPCION CASSELLO, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on May 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00179, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of May, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00437, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: DELFINA DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ANTONIO CHAVEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ANTONIO CHAVEZ, Deceased
DELFINA DOMINGUEZ – independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 18th day of May, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ELVA ALICIA RICH, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00587
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVA ALICIA RICH, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of February, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR00587, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: NICOLAS RICH, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Samuel Flores
Attorney at Law
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 17th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for Nicolas Rich, Jr.
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile; (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF NICOLAS RICH, SR., DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00588
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NICOLAS RICH, SR., Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of February, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR00588, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: NICOLAS RICH, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Samuel Flores
Attorney at Law
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 17th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for Nicolas Rich, Jr.
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile; (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF AMADO CANO ORQUIZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00211
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of AMADO CANO ORQUIZ. Deceased: ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of AMADO CANO ORQUIZ, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on December 3, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ
Independent Executor
Estate of AMADO CANO ORQUIZ, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_____________________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: IRIS ANN CULP, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR-00513
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRIS ANN CULP, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00513 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT CULP,II. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, ROBERT CULP, II
Estate of IRIS ANN CULP, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 15th day of May, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: Mario J. Martinez
Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN TH MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESABEL (ISABEL) CARRILLO
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01383
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESABEL (ISABEL) CARRILLO, Deceased, was issued on December 15, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01383, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ADRIAN ACOSTA, receiver in the independent administration of the Estate. Claims may be presented in care of the receiver for the estate, addressed as follows:
ADRIAN ACOSTA,
Dickinson Wright, PLLC
Receiver for the Estate of Esabel (Isabel) Carrillo
221 N. Kansas St. Ste 2000
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 5/18/2022
Adrian Acosta, Receiver
Dickinson Wright, PLLC
221 N. Kansas Street,
Suite 2000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Texas Bar No. 24097275
com
(915) 541-9326 Telephone
(844) 670-6009 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DORA H. GIL, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01295
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA H. GIL, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01295, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SERGIO GIL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SERGIO GIL
3233 Sunset Point Drive
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 9th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for SERGIO GIL
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso,TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #CSPSW22-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Ft. Bliss Stormwater Diversion Access Structures will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until June 23rd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Two Access structures along the existing 3 90-inch Reinforced Concrete Pipes consisting of, but not limited to:
1. Insurance, Bonds, and move in related expenses.
2.Right of Way and Site Preparation.
3.Preconstruction and post construction video.
4. Removal of approximately 68 square yards of stabilized base and asphalt pavement.
5.Removal of approximately 3 stormwater manholes.
6. Removal of approximately 150 linear feet of existing 90-inch reinforced concrete stormwater pipe.
7. Excavation and removal from site of approximately 2,897 cubic yards of existing soil.
8. Furnishing and installing compacted in place approximately 1,262 cubic yards of suitable structural fill.
9. Furnishing and installing approximately 5,370 square feet of temporary special shoring for excavation protection.
10. Clean / Remove dirt, rock, sediment from existing 90-inch Reinforced Concrete Stormwater pipes.
11. Furnishing and installing approximately 68 square yards stabilized base and asphalt pavement for pedestrian path.
12. Furnishing and installing complete in place 2 locations of precast-arch-bridge structures including cast in place concrete end-walls, and all components and appurtenances that will serve as the access structure vault.
13.Furnish and install complete in place 2 access ramps consisting of approximately 40 linear feet
(Each ramp) of 6’x4’ concrete box culvert for the access vault structures including access covers, joint sealants and protective bollards.
14. Furnishing and installing complete in place two sliding gates outside the access vault structures.
15. Furnish and install complete in place 2 bolted stormwater manholes per box on the access
structures.
16. Furnish and install complete in place approximately 45 cubic yards of cast in place a reinforced concrete slab foundation as shown on the drawings.
17. Furnish and install complete in place approximately 106 cubic yards of cast in place reinforced concrete footings for end-walls and precast bridge units.
18. Repair Spalls on Reinforced Concrete Pipes.
19. Repair Spalls on Reinforced Concrete Pipes With Partially Exposed Reinforcement Complete in Place.
20. Repair Existing Joints at Reinforced Concrete Pipe Complete in Place.
21. Repair Cracks in Reinforced Concrete Pipe Complete in Place.
22. Furnishing and installing approximately 223 square yards of construction exits.
23.Removing 223 square yards of construction exits at project completion.
24. Furnish and install approximately 440 linear feet temporary sediment control fence.
25. Remove approximately 440 linear feet of temporary sediment control fence.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted June 2nd, 2022 at 2:0 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________________
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE- Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) and Assessment
CAMPUS MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN
ENGINEERING INSTRUCTOR
EXECUTIVE OFFICE MANAGER-
Office of the Vice President of Financial and Administrative Operations
GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)
JUNIOR SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR
SUPERVISOR, PUBLIC SERVICES
Application Deadline: 05/27/2022
ART INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)
HISTORY INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)
Application Deadline: 06/03/2022
STUDENT RESEARCH ASSISTANT (Part-time)
STUDENT COMMUNITY INTERN (Part-time)
Application Deadline: 06/30/2022
ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY INSTRUCTOR
Application Deadline: 07/08/2022
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
_____________________________________________________
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.