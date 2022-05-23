EPCCLegal 2x9.25(EPINC) 5-22-22.png

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO:  MARY FRANCES STALLINGS  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, June 13th, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV4015 on the docket of said court and styled

THE STATE OF TEXAS

V.

TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00)

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00) which was seized by the CITY OF SAN ELIZARIO MARSHAL OFFICE IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS from MARY FRANCES STALLINGS.  The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of April, 2022.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

Enrique Moreneo County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Attest:

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Olga Rios

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, Greeting And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of January, 2022, against CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, and suit being number 2017DCM1013 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which  suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name: CALEB RUBIO  Date of Birth: 8/13/2005  Place of Birth:  El Paso, Texas

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of April, 2022.

A’Kiesha Soliman

500 E. San Antonio St., 

Rm 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Deputy

_____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.:  TO:  JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, Greeting:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Amended Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of April, 2022, against JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1139 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ  Date of Birth:  08/06/2013 Place of Birth:  El Paso, TX 

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of April, 2022.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St.,

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO:  CARLOS VALENCIA,

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado, 14190 Horizon Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79928, on this the 29th day of November, 2021 against CARLOS VALENCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2008CM1102 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of A.J.V. A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Change of Name of Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:   Child’s Name: ANGEL JULIAN VALENCIA  Date of Birth: 05/24/2006  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 20th day of April, 2022.

Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, TX 79928

915-852-0500

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas 

By:  Josephine Redfearn 

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale

WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by LUCIA M. RODRIGUEZ AND JOSE V RODRIGUEZ, as mortgagor in favor of Urban Financial Group, as mortgagee and ALAN E. SOUTH, ATTORNEY AT LAW, as trustee, and was recorded on August 12, 2009 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20090056426 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.

 

WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and

 

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 12, 2016, and recorded on March 22, 2016, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20160019120 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and

 

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and

 

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of June 7, 2022 is $119,098.89; and

 

WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;

 

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on June 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal  property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: 

 

LOTS THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), IN BLOCK EIGHTY-SIX (86), MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION ON FILE IN THAT FRONT BOOK 162 OF THE DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

 

Commonly known as: 3405 POLK AVENUE, EL PASO, TX 79930.

 

The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.

 

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $119,098.89.

 

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

 

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,909.89 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD.  A deposit need not accompany each oral bid.  If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,909.89 must be presented before the bidding is closed.  The deposit is nonrefundable.  The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence.  This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check.  If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash.   The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title.  At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

 

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment.  All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance.  The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD.  If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

 

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure.  The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

 

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act.  Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein.  HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

 

The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.

 

The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $119,098.89, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

 

Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.

 

Date: May 1, 2022

 

L. Keller Mackie

Foreclosure Commissioner

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.

Parkway Office Center, Suite 900

14160 Dallas Parkway

Dallas, TX 75254

(214) 635-2650

(214) 635-2686 Fax

_____________________________________________________

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

 

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Brandywine Road, between Cherrington Street and Saltzgaber Street, is in process of being replatted.  The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of all of Lots 7 and 9 and a Portion of Lots 6, 8, 10, 26, 27, 28 and 29, all Right-of-Way of Thrailkill Street, Tuscaranas Street and Serran Avenue and Portions of Right-of-Way out of Fahlander Street, Zimpfer Street, Vendome Street, Trabue Street, Amesbury Avenue, Brandywine Road and Saltzgaber Street, all within Gateway Estates, El Paso County, Texas, Containing 61.26 Acres.  The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

 

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901.  Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

_____________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2022, and a Venditioni Exponas issued on the 26th day of April, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mobile Home Supply, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0460, Docket No. 2022-SO-02348, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2022, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

11 ALAMEDA ESTATES REPLAT LOT 16 (10715.10 SQ FT)

PID: 264581

10372 MANZANA DR., SOCORRO, TX 79927

 

1996 HALLMARK 28X50 MOBILE HOME ONLY ON PERSONAL PROPERTY

SERIAL #12525150A/B LABEL#PFS0374610/11

PID: 640003

10372 MANZANA, EL PASO, TX 79927

 

Levied on the 4th day of May, 2022, as the property of Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-Eight and 24/100 Dollars ($35,838.24), with interest, plus attorney’s fees and costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mobile Home Supply, Inc.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_____________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of March, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso (Intervenor), vs. Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0632, Docket No. 2022-SO-04083, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2022, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

2400 MURCHISON DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79930

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER H453999024B8500

THE WEST 8 FEET (W.8’) OF LOT 12, ALL OF LOT 13, AND THE EAST ONE-HALF (E.1/2) OF THE VACATED DAKOTA STREET, BLOCK 24 1/2, HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 54, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

CAD DESCRIPTION: 24 ½ HIGHLAND PARK 13 & W 8 FT OF 12 & E ½ OF DAKOTA ST CLOSED (8760 SQ FT)

 

The property of Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Four and 01/100 Dollars ($11,674.01), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, and City of El Paso (Intervenor).

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO PENA, III, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00554, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  JAIME ARMANDO PENA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA JEAN GERMAN-BOHNE, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00439, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  JOHN WAYNE KANE GERMAN.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of  LUIS FERNANDO MENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00274, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ROSA MARIA MENDEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

_____________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: RAFAEL ESCARCEGA, DECEASED

NO. 2022-CPR00516

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAFAEL ESCARCEGA, Deceased were granted on May 5, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00516 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  RUTH RITA NEWELL.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

/s/ Robert Warach

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSUELO RAMOS, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00820 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONSUELO RAMOS,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine  Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURELIA MALDONADO, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00831 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURELIA MALDONADO,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine  Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTINA TERRAZAS, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00819 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTINA TERRAZAS,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine  Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH GERARD QUIGG, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00834 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH GERARD QUIGG,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine  Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFONSO RUBIO, A/K/A ALFONSO RUBIO CORDOVA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00846 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFONSO RUBIO A/K/A ALFONSO RUBIO CORDOVA,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for The Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamond Hardts

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO MORALES, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00830 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO MORALES,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration & Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF ERNESTINA C. NELAN, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to FREDERICK W. NELAN, as independent executor of the estate of ERNESTINA C. NELAN, deceased, on Mary 10, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00687.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.

Frederick W. Nelan, independent executor of the estate of ERNESTINA C. NELAN, deceased

_____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no late than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO: LILIA ESMERALDO HINOJOS,

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by 

Attorney at Law

Claudio Flores Jr.

521 Texas Avenue,

El Paso, Texas 79901,

on this the 24th day of March, 2022 against LILIA ESMERALDA HINOJOS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM1764 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

In The Interest of: F.M. MINOR CHILD  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit;  Original Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said  child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: FLOR MIRELES  Date of Birth: 06/24/2016

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of April, 2022.

Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney at Law

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

915-533-4228

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Rebecca Cortez

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GABRIELA G. MURGUIA, Deceased, were issued on May 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00358, pending in the Probate Court No.: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:  PATRICIA IRASEMA COLOMO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  

c/o: David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 11th day of May, 2022.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney for PATRICIA IRASEMA COLOMO

State Bar No.: 24001759

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

_____________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR01832

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01832, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ADELINDA L. ENRIQUEZ.  The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: May 12, 2022

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693 

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ

 

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEFA M. SANCHEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00822 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEFA M. SANCHEZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine  Heirship and for Letters of Administration – Intestate.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO ALVAREZ VARGAS, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00825 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO ALVAREZ VARGAS,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCELA GARCIA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00824 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCELA GARCIA,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 5109 Benning, El Paso, Texas 79904) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSALIO N. BUENO, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02207, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ROSALIO BUENO, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Robert A. Duran

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 16th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Robert A. Duran

Attorney for ROSALIO BUENO, JR.

State Bar No.: 06272200

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

E-mail: radatty@gmail.com

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ALFREDO ARAUJO, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on April 1, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CGD00002, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad.  The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:

c/o: Project Amistad

3210 Dyer St.

El Paso, Texas 79930

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated the 16th day of May, 2022.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By:  /s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Project Amistad

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES EDWARD FRASER, a/k/a JAMES E. FRASER, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00666 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELA 

FRASER-SHAPIRA FALLA.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of JAMES EDWARD FRASER, a/k/a JAMES E. ERASER

c/o Raquel Lopez

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 13th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR J. RODRIGUEZ, DECEDENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS 

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF HECTOR J RODRIGUEZ

Administration of the estate of HECTOR J. RODRIGUEZ, decedent, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on March 30, 2021, by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Case No. 

2021-CPR00573, styled in the Matter of the Estate of HECTOR J. RODRIGUEZ Administration of the estate is now pending in that court.

All persons having claims against the estate are notified to present those claims in writing to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and manner prescribed by law.

Dated: May 13, 2022.

Jose R Rodriguez

219 E. Mills #3

El Paso, Texas 79940

Executor, Estate of Hector J. Rodriguez, Decedent

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELGA POLLOCK, DECEDENT.

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS 

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF HELGA POLLOCK

Administration of the estate of HELGA POLLOCK, decedent, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on May 12, 2022, by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Case No. 

2022-CPR00867, styled in the Matter of the Estate of HELGA POLLOCK. Administration of the estate is now pending in that court.  All persons having claims against the estate are notified to present those claims in writing to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and manner prescribed by law.

Dated: May 13, 2022

Theresa Knoch

219 E. Mills #3

El Paso, Texas 79940

Executor, Estate of HELGA POLLOCK,Decedent

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN LOUISE PALMER

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN LOUISE PALMER, Deceased, were issued to JESSIE A. SHAW on May 9, 2022, by Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00668.  All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:

JESSE A. SHAW

c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law

PO Box 13205, El Paso, Texas 79913

Dated: May 17, 2022

/s/ Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky, Attorney for Independent Executor

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of MANUEL DURAN.  The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of MANUEL DURAN under Cause No. 2022-CPR00518 was filed on March 23, 2022 in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas.  The letters were issued May 16, 2022.  The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is MANUEL DURAN whose address is 316 Cargill, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79905.  Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of Manuel Duran Sr.,”

_____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, Deceased

No. 2021-CPR02164

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, deceased:  CINDY O’DONNELL, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 16, 2022, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

CINDY O’DONNELL,

Independent Executrix

Estate of DANIEL SCOTT ADKINS, Deceased

c/o Alan D. Gluth

Gluth Law, LLC

2455 E. Missouri, Suite A

Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD STEVEN CURLEY, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00858 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD STEVEN CURLEY,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine  Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAULA LABRADO, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00861 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAULA LABRADO,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine  Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES RAFAEL SHURTLEFF, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00852 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES RAFAEL SHURTLEFF,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO, A/K/A CARMEN JURADO, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00862 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO A/K/A CARMEN JURADO,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent administration and Declaration of Heirship of MARIA CARMEN ROJAS DE JURADO A/K/A CARMEN JUARADO, DECEASED  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO C. PEREZ, A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of May, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00860 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO C. PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of FRANCISCO C. PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, Deceased.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioners, DANIELA IDALI FRANKLIN and CHARLES JOSEPH FRANKLIN’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Lisa Aceves Hayes

On this the 28th day of July, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM4496 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In The Interest of I.Y.F. A CHILD.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name: IVANNAH YODEAH FRANKLIN  Date of Birth: 08/27/2020  Place of Birth:  El Paso, Texas

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination  of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of May, 2022.

Lisa Aceves Hayes

Attorney at Law

2323 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Stephannie Najera

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANA MARIA STOKES, A/K/A ANA FLETES STOKES, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2022, in Cause no. 2022-CPR00493 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES ROBERT STOKES, JR. AKA JAMES ROBERT, JR., AKA JAMES ROBERT STOKES.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of ANA MARIA STOKES, aka ANA FLETES STOKES

c/o James Robert Stokes, Jr., aka James Robert, Jr, aka James Robert Stokes

4617 Aries Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79924.

Dated the 13th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

_____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF ROSA MARIA CANO, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00210

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROSA MARIA CANO, deceased:  ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ROSA MARIA CANO, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on December 3, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ

Independent Executor

Estate of ROSA MARIA CANO, Deceased

c/o George Kennedy

Gluth Law, LLC

2455 E Missouri, Suite A

Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA, aka MARTHA G. RIVERA, aka MARTHA RIVERA aka MARTHA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2022, under Docket No. 

2021-CPR01265, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El P:aso County, Texas, to YADIRA RIVERA aka YADIRA YVONNE RIVERA aka YADIRA IVONNE RIVERA aka YADIRA Y. RIVERA aka YADIRA I. RIVERA.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative,

Estate of MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA, aka MARTHA G. RIVERA, aka MARTHA RIVERA aka MARTHA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ aka MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA G. GONZALEZ MARTINEZ aka MARTHA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased

c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys, P.C., Ashley Spencer

1009 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated May 16, 2022.

By: Ashley Spencer

Attorney for Applicant

_____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISMAEL TELLES, Deceased

Cause No. 2022-CPR00469

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of ISMAEL TELLES, Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of May, 2022, in Docket Number 

2022-CPR00469, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BERTHA T. PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA TELLES PEDREGON, Independent Executor.  The address of record for BERTHA T. PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA TELLES PEDREGON in 10128 Suez Drive, El Paso, Texas 79925.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 17th day of Mary, 2022.

/s/ BERTHA T. PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA PEDREGON A/K/A BERTHA TELLES PEDREGON, independent Executor of the Estate of ISMAEL TELLES, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

_____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FREDERICK FLORES A/K/A FRED FLORES, Deceased

Cause No. 2022-CPR00771

PULISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FREDERICK FLORES A/K/A FRED FLORES, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of May, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00771, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA ESTHER GAYTAN MERAZ, Independent Executor.  The address of record for MARIA ESTHER GAYTAN MERAZ is 14504 Thayer Pease Ave. Horizon City, Texas 79928.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Signed the 16th day of May, 2022.

/s/ MARIA ESTHER GAYTAN MERAZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of FREDERICK FLORES A/K/A FRED FLORES, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

Steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

_____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”  TO: CESAR G. RUIZ

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Marc Rosales

1400 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79902,

on this the 27th day of January, 2022 against CESAR G. RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM1232 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of J.A.R., A CHILD

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name: JAYDEN ALEXANDER RUIZ  Date of Birth: 08/15/2013

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of March, 2022.

Marc Rosales

Attorney at Law

1400 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79902

915-542-0884

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Stephanie Harris 

Deputy

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of CONCEPCION CASSELLO, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on May 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00179, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to:  Project Amistad.  The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:

c/o Project Amistad

3210 Dyer St.

El Paso, Texas 79930

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 17th day of May, 2022.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By: David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Project Amistad

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

_____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00437, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: DELFINA DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ANTONIO CHAVEZ, Deceased.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of ANTONIO CHAVEZ, Deceased

DELFINA DOMINGUEZ – independent Executrix

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executrix

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 18th day of May, 2022.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

_____________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ELVA ALICIA RICH, DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR00587

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVA ALICIA RICH, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of February, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR00587, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to:  NICOLAS RICH, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Samuel Flores

Attorney at Law

3004 E. Yandell

El Paso, TX 79903

Dated the 17th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Samuel Flores

Attorney for Nicolas Rich, Jr.

State Bar No.: 24085309

3004 E. Yandell

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 300-2430

Facsimile; (915) 300-2460

E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com

_____________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF NICOLAS RICH, SR., DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR00588

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NICOLAS RICH, SR.,  Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of February, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR00588, pending in the Probate Court No.: One, El Paso County, Texas, to:  NICOLAS RICH, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Samuel Flores

Attorney at Law

3004 E. Yandell

El Paso, TX 79903

Dated the 17th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Samuel Flores

Attorney for Nicolas Rich, Jr.

State Bar No.: 24085309

3004 E. Yandell

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 300-2430

Facsimile; (915) 300-2460

E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com

_____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF AMADO CANO ORQUIZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00211

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of AMADO CANO ORQUIZ. Deceased:  ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of AMADO CANO ORQUIZ, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on December 3, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

ARMANDO CANO-PEREZ

Independent Executor

Estate of AMADO CANO ORQUIZ, Deceased

c/o George Kennedy

Gluth Law, LLC

2455 E. Missouri, Suite A

Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001

_____________________________________________________

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:  IRIS ANN CULP, DECEASED

NO. 2022-CPR-00513

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRIS ANN CULP, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00513 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT CULP,II.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, ROBERT CULP, II

Estate of IRIS ANN CULP, Deceased

c/o Mario J. Martinez

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 15th day of May, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Mario J. Martinez, P.C.

Attorney at Law

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 532-2638 – Telephone

(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile

mjmlawpc@att.net – Email

By: Mario J. Martinez

Mario J. Martinez

State Bar Number 13143000

_____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN TH MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESABEL (ISABEL) CARRILLO

CAUSE NO. 

2021-CPR01383

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESABEL (ISABEL) CARRILLO, Deceased, was issued on December 15, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01383, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ADRIAN ACOSTA, receiver in the independent administration of the Estate.  Claims may be presented in care of the receiver for the estate, addressed as follows:

ADRIAN ACOSTA,

Dickinson Wright, PLLC

Receiver for the Estate of Esabel (Isabel) Carrillo

221 N. Kansas St. Ste 2000

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: 5/18/2022

Adrian Acosta, Receiver

Dickinson Wright, PLLC

221 N. Kansas Street, 

Suite 2000

El Paso, Texas 79901

Texas Bar No. 24097275

aacosta@dickinsonwright.

com

(915) 541-9326 Telephone

(844) 670-6009 Facsimile

_____________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF DORA H. GIL, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01295

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA H. GIL, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01295, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  SERGIO GIL.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  SERGIO GIL

3233 Sunset Point Drive

El Paso, Texas 79938

Dated the 9th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Philip E. Mullin

Attorney for SERGIO GIL

State Bar No.: 14653300

1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214

El Paso,TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-7578

Facsimile: (915) 594-7969

E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com

_____________________________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #CSPSW22-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Ft. Bliss Stormwater Diversion Access Structures will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until June 23rd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time.  After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

 

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

Two Access structures along the existing 3 90-inch Reinforced Concrete Pipes consisting of, but not limited to:

 

1. Insurance, Bonds, and move in related expenses.

2.Right of Way and Site Preparation.

3.Preconstruction and post construction video.

4. Removal of approximately 68 square yards of stabilized base and asphalt pavement.

5.Removal of approximately 3 stormwater manholes.

6. Removal of approximately 150 linear feet of existing 90-inch reinforced concrete stormwater pipe.

7. Excavation and removal from site of approximately 2,897 cubic yards of existing soil.

8. Furnishing and installing compacted in place approximately 1,262 cubic yards of suitable structural fill.

9. Furnishing and installing approximately 5,370 square feet of temporary special shoring for excavation protection.

10. Clean / Remove dirt, rock, sediment from existing 90-inch Reinforced Concrete Stormwater pipes.

11. Furnishing and installing approximately 68 square yards stabilized base and asphalt pavement for pedestrian path.

12. Furnishing and installing complete in place 2 locations of precast-arch-bridge structures including cast in place concrete end-walls, and all components and appurtenances that will serve as the access structure vault.

13.Furnish and install complete in place 2 access ramps consisting of approximately 40 linear feet

(Each ramp) of 6’x4’ concrete box culvert for the access vault structures including access covers, joint sealants and protective bollards.

14. Furnishing and installing complete in place two sliding gates outside the access vault structures.

15. Furnish and install complete in place 2 bolted stormwater manholes per box on the access

structures.

16. Furnish and install complete in place approximately 45 cubic yards of cast in place a reinforced concrete slab foundation as shown on the drawings.

17. Furnish and install complete in place approximately 106 cubic yards of cast in place reinforced concrete footings for end-walls and precast bridge units.

18. Repair Spalls on Reinforced Concrete Pipes.

19. Repair Spalls on Reinforced Concrete Pipes With Partially Exposed Reinforcement Complete in Place.

20. Repair Existing Joints at Reinforced Concrete Pipe Complete in Place.

21. Repair Cracks in Reinforced Concrete Pipe Complete in Place.

22. Furnishing and installing approximately 223 square yards of construction exits.

23.Removing 223 square yards of construction exits at project completion.

24. Furnish and install approximately 440 linear feet temporary sediment control fence.

25. Remove approximately 440 linear feet of temporary sediment control fence.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

 

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

 

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted June 2nd, 2022 at 2:0 p.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.

_____________________________________________________

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE- Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) and Assessment

CAMPUS MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

ENGINEERING INSTRUCTOR

EXECUTIVE OFFICE MANAGER-
Office of the Vice President of Financial and Administrative Operations

GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)

JUNIOR SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

SUPERVISOR, PUBLIC SERVICES

Application Deadline: 05/27/2022

ART INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)

HISTORY INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)

Application Deadline: 06/03/2022

STUDENT RESEARCH ASSISTANT (Part-time)

STUDENT COMMUNITY INTERN (Part-time)

Application Deadline: 06/30/2022

ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY INSTRUCTOR

Application Deadline: 07/08/2022

Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO

_____________________________________________________

 

