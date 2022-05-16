THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SHERKELIA HAYES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 30, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Angela K. Walter
400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E
Suite 900A
Houston, TX 77060
On 01/26/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0275 on the docket of said court and styled:
M&T Bank
V.
SHERKELIA HAYES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff M & T Bank, by and through its attorney of record, Angela K. Walter of Codilis & Moody, P.C., 400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy East, Ste. 900A, Houston, Texas 77060, brought suit under Cause No. 2022DCV0275 in the 171st District Court of El Paso County, Texas, for enforcement and foreclosure of Deed of Trust Lien on the following described real property of which Defendant, Sherkelia Hayes has a potential interest:
LOT 2 BLOCK 33, TRES SUENOS UNIT EIGHT AMENDING PLAT, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20130022755, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, Commonly Known as 4948 Adrian Campos Street, El Paso, Texas 79938
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Curt at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/
Clarisa Aguirre,
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARY FRANCES STALLINGS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, June 13th, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV4015 on the docket of said court and styled
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00) which was seized by the CITY OF SAN ELIZARIO MARSHAL OFFICE IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS from MARY FRANCES STALLINGS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreneo County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, Greeting And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of January, 2022, against CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, and suit being number 2017DCM1013 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CALEB RUBIO Date of Birth: 8/13/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of April, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Amended Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of April, 2022, against JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1139 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ Date of Birth: 08/06/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of April, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on May 23, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units A-45 NUNEZ, B58 MADERO
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture, Heavy Duty Carpet Cleaners
_________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CARLOS VALENCIA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado, 14190 Horizon Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79928, on this the 29th day of November, 2021 against CARLOS VALENCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2008CM1102 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of A.J.V. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL JULIAN VALENCIA Date of Birth: 05/24/2006 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 20th day of April, 2022.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
915-852-0500
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 5/02/2022 and will conclude on 5/23/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Ct. El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to Cruz Crespin, Charles Sherwood, and Joe M. Ochotorena.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Zebadiah Barnes, Javier J. Avalos, and Prisilla Sanchez.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Oliver James.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Darline Enriquez, Guadalupe Garcia, Ana Hernandez, Richard Mijares, Itzel Torres, and Francisco Sanchez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Evelyn Martinez, Ana Hernandez Soto, and J.C.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Bassett Self Storage Park, 6565 Edgemere Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925 at 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 2022. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants: Korry D. Walden clothes, radio backpack. Lujan Wynette: household furniture window fan, boxes misc. Quevedo Joe: household furniture, Army gear, 2 camping stoves, sleeping bags, etc. Medina Oscar: table, chairs boxes, fan, shelves, gas tanks, mattress picture frames etc. Castruita Yvonne: dresser, boxes, head board, cooler, etc.Lara Laura: coolers, table, mattress folding tables, sofa, tent fishing rod, sleeping bag etc. Estrada Tabitha: dresser, sofa, TV stand, boxes etc., Rodriguez Paul: TV, air conditioner, dresser, miscellaneous Items. The public is invited to attend by Bassett Self Storage management team dated this 02, day of May, 2022.
_________________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #40-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of 24” to 36” Steel Cylinder Concrete Pipeline Replacement, El Paso International Airport Corridors D & E will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until June 7th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Provision and installation of approximately 1,850 linear feet (LF) of new 24” ductile iron well collector pipeline and approximately 8,000 LF of new 30” ductile iron well collector pipeline. These segments of the project are referred to as “Corridor E” and will replace the existing well collector pipeline within these replacement limits. The exception is under the existing 8L-26R airport runway which was recently installed in 2014. The Corridor E pipeline will tie-in to this newly installed pipeline on both ends of the runway. The proposed well collector pipeline routing will be offset from the existing well collector pipeline and the existing well collector pipeline will be abandoned in place.
2. Provision and installation of approximately 3,300 linear feet (LF) of new 36” ductile iron well collector pipeline. This segment of the project is referred to as “Corridor D” and will replace the existing well collector pipeline within these replacement limits. The exception is under the existing 8L-26R airport runway which was recently installed in 2014. The Corridor D pipeline will tie-in to this newly installed pipeline on both ends of the runway. The proposed well collector pipeline routing will be offset from the existing well collector pipeline and the existing well collector pipeline will be abandoned in place.
3. The project includes installation of new intertie pipelines between existing pipelines and Corridor E and Corridor D in such a way that will simplify the valving configuration near the southernmost EPIA access road. The revised piping will allow EPWater to easily deliver water from the various airport wells to either the existing McRae Reservoir or Montana Reservoir with valve manipulation.
4. Also included in the project is installation of three portions of the pipelines by means of trenchless methods with installation of the pipeline within fiberglass casings.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 18th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_________________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #18-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Country Club & Sunset Lift Station Rehabilitation Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until June 1st, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Country Club and Sunset Lift Stations Rehabilitation Improvements consists of two lift station reconstruction that will replace the old distribution systems for areas located at Country Club Drive & Sunset Drive.
The improvements for this project consist of the reconstruction of the Country Club and Sunset Lift Stations. In general, the work encompass: The demolition of existing lift station facilities; removal and replacement of discharge piping, pumps, pump bases, guide bars, wall sleeves, valves chains, access hatch doors, safety grates, and associated electrical instrumentation and mechanical equipment. Complete demolition of existing control rooms and existing manholes. Removal of trees, debris, rockwall, chain link fence and gate(s). Installation and operation of By-Pass System for the duration of the project to maintain uninterrupted (constant) operation of wastewater collection. Groundwater dewatering is anticipated for the reconstruction of the lift stations. Installation of approximately 320 linear feet of force main of various sizes; approximately 350 linear feet of sanitary sewer line of various sizes; approximately 6-48-inch diameter sanitary sewer manholes with additional vertical depth; approximately 430 linear feet of 1-inch diameter water service with water meter and backflow preventer. Installation of a new wet well, valve vault and prefabricated control room with coating systems, piping, fittings, wall brackets, guide rails, pumps, pump bases, valves, monorail system with electrical hoist, cabinet and other electrical-mechanical components. Grading and drainage, pavement removal and replacement, concrete work including concrete sidewalk, concrete driveways and concrete pads, header curbs; rockwalls, wrought iron fence, rolling gates, RCP pipe; rock excavation and protective shoring system for the new lift station; videotaping of project site before and after construction.
Some of the challenges associated with this project include: 1) Demolition of existing lift station facilities; 2) Coordination with the EPW Operations and EPCWID#1; 3) Groundwater Dewatering; 4) By-Pass Operations.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 17th, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_________________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #63-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement and Elevated Tank Ladder and Safety Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until May 31st, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Project consists of removing and replacing the existing 100,000-gallon ground storage blend tank, associated piping and appurtenances, removing and replacing the existing supporting steel platform and safety ladders on the MET, and a new hoist rescue system. The Project site, known as Cielo Vista, is located at 9428 Daughtery Ave., El Paso, Texas 79925.
The Project consists of installing a new 100,000-gallon welded steel ground storage tank, 245 LF of new 16-inch water approved pipe with valves and fittings, 240 LF of new 20-inch water-approved pipe, valves, and fittings, 265 LF of 24-inch drainpipe, and horizontal direction drilling. Demolition and remove existing non-compliant access ladders, platforms, rails and other appurtenances, furnishing and installing compliant access ladders, fall arrest systems, steel platforms, guard rails, and a LIMPET combined fall prevention and ladder climb assistant system to be used as a rescue alternative.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The Cielo Vista 0.1 MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement and Elevated Tank Ladder and Safety Improvements project cost will range from $900,000.00 to $1,000,000.00. The Owner will evaluate the Bids based upon the total Bid amount.
The Work will be substantially completed within 225 Calendar Days after the Contractor has been given the notice to commence work.
The Contractor’s failure to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key Personnel specifically required for this Project include: the Project Manager; Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and the Foreman. Key Personnel employed by the Bidder must demonstrate Successful Completion of a project similar in nature and scope to this project within the past five years and similar project with a value of at least one-third of the value bid for this project.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 17th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_________________________________________________________
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by LUCIA M. RODRIGUEZ AND JOSE V RODRIGUEZ, as mortgagor in favor of Urban Financial Group, as mortgagee and ALAN E. SOUTH, ATTORNEY AT LAW, as trustee, and was recorded on August 12, 2009 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20090056426 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 12, 2016, and recorded on March 22, 2016, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20160019120 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of June 7, 2022 is $119,098.89; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on June 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOTS THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), IN BLOCK EIGHTY-SIX (86), MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION ON FILE IN THAT FRONT BOOK 162 OF THE DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 3405 POLK AVENUE, EL PASO, TX 79930.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $119,098.89.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,909.89 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,909.89 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $119,098.89, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: May 1, 2022
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
_________________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-023
Kitchen and Food Services for the County of El Paso Jail Facilities
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Kitchen and Food Services for the County of El Paso Jail Facilities.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A walk-thru will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the El Paso County Jail Annex located at 12501 Montana, El Paso, TX 79938. Immediately following the Annex visit, (allowing for 30 minutes driving time) all vendors will meet at the El Paso County Detention Facility located at 601 E Overland St., El Paso, Texas 79901 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the walk-through in the El Paso County Detention Facility’s Conference Room.
All vendors that wish to attend, must clear a criminal background check by the Sheriff’s Department. Any vendor that does not clear a background check, will not be allowed inside the facility.
Vendors must provide the following information for a background check. Email your information to cparra@epcounty.com:
•Full name:
•Address:
•Date of birth:
•Driver’s license or State Id #: (a photocopy must be provided)
The deadline to submit required criminal background information is May 20, 2022, before 5 p.m. Any vendor that does not submit their information before the deadline will not be allowed to attend the site-visit.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, May 27, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-024
Purchase Eight (8) Semi-Trailer Lightweight Bottom Dump (Belly Dump) Trailers and Three (3) 50-Ton Air Ride Lowboy Trailer with Detachable Gooseneck Attachment for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase Eight (8) Semi-Trailer Lightweight Bottom Dump (Belly Dump) Trailers and Three (3) 50-Ton Air Ride Lowboy Trailer with Detachable Gooseneck Attachment.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 26, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Brandywine Road, between Cherrington Street and Saltzgaber Street, is in process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of all of Lots 7 and 9 and a Portion of Lots 6, 8, 10, 26, 27, 28 and 29, all Right-of-Way of Thrailkill Street, Tuscaranas Street and Serran Avenue and Portions of Right-of-Way out of Fahlander Street, Zimpfer Street, Vendome Street, Trabue Street, Amesbury Avenue, Brandywine Road and Saltzgaber Street, all within Gateway Estates, El Paso County, Texas, Containing 61.26 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ, aka MIGUEL A.RUIZ, aka MIGUEL RUIZ, aka MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ AUBRAY, Deceased, were issued on May 5, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00551, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County Texas, CARMEN GONZALEZ RUIZ, aka CARMEN G. RUIZ, aka CARMEN RUIZ. Claims may be presented in are of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of
MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ, aka MIGUEL A. RUIZ, aka MIGUEL RUIZ, aka MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ AUBRAY, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated May 5, 2022.
By: /s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL CRAIG SANDOVAL Deceased were issued on May 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00230 the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PEDRO AND LAURA SANDOVAL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Co-Independent administrators prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MICHAEL CRAIG SANDOVAL
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO. Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 5th day of May 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Case Number
2022-CPR00362
On April 27, 2022 Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DEIRDRE A. FUGATE, Deceased, were issued to RYAN K. FUGATE, Independent Executor, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Case Number 2022-CPR00362 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Mitchell Avila Katine, Katine Nechman McLaurin LLP, 1834 Southmore Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77004, 713.808.1001 or (fax) 713.808.1107 Texas State Bar Number: 11106600
Signature: /s/
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of MARGARITA GUERRA, an incapacitated person, were issued on April 7, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CGD00023, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County Texas, to Private Professional Fiduciaries. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Private Professional Fiduciaries
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 2101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 3rd day of May, 2022
/s/ Maga Yvonne Soto
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the
Estate of PEDRO ANAYA, Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2022, in Cause No. 5022-CPR00284, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMANDO AVALOS, Independent Executor of the Estate of PEDRO ANAYA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of PEDRO ANAYA, Deceased
ARMANDO AVALOS – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Dated the 9th day of May, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile; (915) 590-1232
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ROBERTO ALFARO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00799 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ROBERTO ALFARO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF INOCENCIO FRANCISCO ALAMO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00784 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of INOCENCIO FRANCISCO ALAMO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MIGUEL ANGEL DE LA ROSA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00786 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL DE LA ROSA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH EZRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00428 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIZABETH EZRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Permanent Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA MAGDALENA ZAVALA HERRERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00814 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA ZAVALA HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA GUILLEN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00809 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA GUILLEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2022, and a Venditioni Exponas issued on the 26th day of April, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mobile Home Supply, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0460, Docket No. 2022-SO-02348, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2022, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
11 ALAMEDA ESTATES REPLAT LOT 16 (10715.10 SQ FT)
PID: 264581
10372 MANZANA DR., SOCORRO, TX 79927
1996 HALLMARK 28X50 MOBILE HOME ONLY ON PERSONAL PROPERTY
SERIAL #12525150A/B LABEL#PFS0374610/11
PID: 640003
10372 MANZANA, EL PASO, TX 79927
Levied on the 4th day of May, 2022, as the property of Ramon Ortega and Herlinda Ortega to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-Eight and 24/100 Dollars ($35,838.24), with interest, plus attorney’s fees and costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mobile Home Supply, Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_________________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of March, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso (Intervenor), vs. Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0632, Docket No. 2022-SO-04083, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2022, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
2400 MURCHISON DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER H453999024B8500
THE WEST 8 FEET (W.8’) OF LOT 12, ALL OF LOT 13, AND THE EAST ONE-HALF (E.1/2) OF THE VACATED DAKOTA STREET, BLOCK 24 1/2, HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 54, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAD DESCRIPTION: 24 ½ HIGHLAND PARK 13 & W 8 FT OF 12 & E ½ OF DAKOTA ST CLOSED (8760 SQ FT)
The property of Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Four and 01/100 Dollars ($11,674.01), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Paulette Banoza and Vito Banoza, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, and City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DONALD P. GEYER
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on May 5, 2022, probate upon the Estate of DONALD P. GEYER, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00188, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: May 5, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney For The Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AGATA EMANUELA PUCCI
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on May 4, 2022, probate upon the Estate of AGATA EMANUELA PUCCI, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00468, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: May 5, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney For The Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ESPERANZA ENRIQUEZ DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR01337
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESPERANZA ENRIQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01337, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: AZUCENA SANTOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: The Gonzalez Law Group, PLLC
7151 Office City Dr. #200
Houston, TX 77087
Dated the 4th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Marco Gonzalez
Attorney for AZUCENA SANTOS
State Bar No.: 24087601
7151 Office City Dr.
Ste. 200
Houston, Texas 77087
Telephone: (832) 530-4070
Facsimile: (832) 530-4090
E-mail: marco@gonzalezlawgroup.
net
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO FRIESEN
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate FRANCISCO FRIESEN Deceased, were granted to JOHNNY RANDAL FRIESEN, on May 5, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR00369. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of FRANCISCO FRIESEN
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RICHARD THURL BOWEN, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD THURL BOWEN, Deceased, were issued on May 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00339, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD THURL BOWEN II, Independent Executor of the Estate of RICHARD THURL BOWEN, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 6th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915)_
593-3896
_________________________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: IRIS ANN CULP, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR-00513
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEFAN G. SARRE, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2022, under Docket 2022-CPR-00103 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN S. BISHOP. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, JOHN S. BISHOP
Estate of GRACIELA MARQUEZ BISHOP, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 4th day of May, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE ULLOA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00804 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE ULLOA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGELICA RINCON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00783 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGELICA RINCON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RALPH TONY CLOUD, SR. A/K/A RALPH T. CLOUD A/K/A RALPH TONY CLOUD
Cause No. 2022-CPR00112
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RALPH TONY CLOUD, SR., A/K/A RALPH T. CLOUD A/K/A RALPH TONY CLOUD, Deceased, were issued on the 10th day of May, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00112, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROMELIA S. CLOUD A/K/A ROMELIA SALCIDO CLOUD, Independent Executor. The address of record for ROMELIA S. CLOUD A/K/A ROMELIA SALCIDO CLOUD is 1043 Fray PL. El Paso, Texas 79907. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 10th day of May, 2022.
/s/ ROMELIA S. CLOUD a/k/a ROMELIA SALCIDO CLOUD, Independent Executor of the Estate of RALPH TONY CLOUD, SR, A/K/A/ RALPH T. CLOUD A/K/A RALPH TONY CLOUD, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No.01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEFINA J. MARTINEZ A/K/A JOSIE J MARTINEZ A/K/A JOSEFINA JIMENEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00021
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA J. MARTINEZ A/K/A JOSIE J. MARTINEZ A/K/A JOSEFINA JIMENEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of May, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00021, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ARLENE MARTINEZ Independent Executor. The address of record for ARLENE MARTINEZ is 2829 Chaswood St. El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 5th day of May, 2022.
/s/ ARLENE MARTINEZ Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSEFINA J. MARTINEZ A/K/A JOSIE J. MARTINEZ A/K/A JOSEFINA JIMENEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No.01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JOSE REFUGIO MUNOZ A/K/A JOSE R. MUNOZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00818
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JOSE REFUGIO a/k/a JOSE R. MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on the 12th of April 2022, under Docket No.2021-CPR00818, pending in the Probate Court No.1 of El Paso County, Texas, to VERONICA MUNOZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
Veronica Munoz
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE REFUGIO MUNOZ A/K/A JOSE R. MUNOZ
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 27th day of April, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.:12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_________________________________________________________
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DANIEL VIDANA DECEASED.
NO. 2019-CPR01303
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DANIEL VIDANA, deceased, were issued on December 8th, 2021 in Docket Number 2019-CPR01303, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso Count, Texas, to: DANIEL O. VIDANA. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 6th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Jose E. Troche
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20232500
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-838-8114
Facsimile: 915-542-2341
_________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DORA H. GIL, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01295
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA H. GIL, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01295, pending in the Probate Court No.1, El Paso County, Texas, to SERGIO GIL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SERGIO GIL
3233 Sunset Point Drive
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 9th day of May, 2022.
Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for SERGIO GIL
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JASON KENT POLASEK, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR02188, were issued on May 10, 2022, in the Probate Court N. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA JULIETA PUENTES, f/k/a LAURA JULIETA PERLASCA VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of May, 2022.
Hector Phillips
Attorney for LAURA JULIETA PUENTES, f/k/a LAURA JULIETA PERLASCA VAZQUEZ
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838- 7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF COLLATERAL
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT ORI Investments, Ltd. will sell to the highest qualified bidder in a public sale the personal property situated within the two buildings at the following addresses:
7731 North Loop, El Paso, Texas 79915, and
6121 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79925.
The sales will be by auction and will take place at the following dates and times:
Sale Dates and Times
7731 North Loop
Date: May 25, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Place: 7731 North Loop, El Paso,
Texas 79915
6121 Montana
Date: May 25, 2022
Time: 12:00 noon
Place: 6121 Montana Ave., El Paso,
Texas 79925
Terms of All Sales:
(a) Sale. At both locations, the personal property at each location will be sold in bulk
by auction for cash. At each location, bidders must be pre-qualified and must bid on all the personal property situated in the building, in bulk, at that location. All bids must be for cash and
the winning bidder must pay in cash in full within two (2) hours of the conclusion of the auction.
The winning bidder must remove from each premises all of the personal property from the building by 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on June 1, 2022. ORI Investments, Ltd., who alone holds a
landlord’s lien, will be permitted to credit bid. No other credit bids will be permitted or accepted.
(b) Pre-Qualification. In order to pre-qualify as a bidder, each bidder must deposit the following sums by cashier’s or certified check made payable to the order of “ORI Investments, Ltd.” between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on May 24, 2022 at 10935 Ben Crenshaw,
Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79935:
Pre-Qualifying Deposits
7731 North Loop
$5,000
6121 Montana
$10,000
Such pre-qualifiying deposits will be held as security for the removal of all of the auctioned
personal property from the auction site as required below. After the auction, the said deposits will be refunded to non-winning bidders. If the winning bidder timely fulfills his or her removal
obligation as specified below, the winner bidder’s pre-qualifying deposit will be refunded to the winning bidder.
(c) Removal of Personal Property. The winning bidder must remove all personal
property from the auction premises by 2:00 p.m. on June 1, 2022 by appointment with ORI Investments, Ltd. After 2:00 p.m. on June 1, 2022, the winning bidder’s bid deposit will be
forfeited to ORI Investments, Ltd. and ORI Investments, Ltd. may take possession of or remove any remaining personal property, in its sole discretion.
(d) Pre-Auction Inspection. The property to be sold may be inspected before the auction at the following locations on the following dates at the following times:
Inspection Dates and Times
7731 North Loop
Date: May 24, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Place: 7731 North Loop, El Paso,
Texas 79915
6121 Montana
Date: May 24, 2022
Time: 12:00 noon
Place: 6121 Montana Ave., El Paso,
Texas 79925
Prospective bidders should notify (915) 996-3282 by text on May 23, 2022 of their desire to inspect.
(e) Due Diligence. Adelante Loan Acquisition Group, LLC claims a security interest in the personal property to be sold. Each bidder is required to perform his or her on due diligence in relation to the personal property to be sold and any lien or other claims that may affect the property or title thereto.
Please note: Fixtures and Built-Ins will not be sold and will not be removed by the winning bidder
(or anyone else) after the sale.
# # #
