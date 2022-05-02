THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: TOMAS MUNOZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Original Petition In Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Joseph D. Vasquez
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, TX 79901,
on this the 22nd day of September, 2021 against TOMAS MUNOZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM7652 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.A.S.M. and X.M.M, Minor Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JOSSELINE ARLETT SOSA MORONES Date of Birth: 05/18/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: XITALI MUNOZ MORONES Date of Birth: 05/09/2015 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of April, 2022.
Joseph D. Vasquez
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, TX 79901
915-542-4556
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Gateway East Blvd. and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replated. The subject property is legally described as REPLAT OF LOT 3, BLOCK 2 BABA UNIT ONE SUBDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. CONTAINING 2.625 ACRES +/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday May 9, 2022 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located along the north right of way line of Pellicano east of the Loop 375, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Aguilar Subdivision Unit 2, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 15.7343 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SHERKELIA HAYES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 30, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Angela K. Walter
400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E
Suite 900A
Houston, TX 77060
On 01/26/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0275 on the docket of said court and styled:
M&T Bank
V.
SHERKELIA HAYES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff M & T Bank, by and through its attorney of record, Angela K. Walter of Codilis & Moody, P.C., 400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy East, Ste. 900A, Houston, Texas 77060, brought suit under Cause No. 2022DCV0275 in the 171st District Court of El Paso County, Texas, for enforcement and foreclosure of Deed of Trust Lien on the following described real property of which Defendant, Sherkelia Hayes has a potential interest:
LOT 2 BLOCK 33, TRES SUENOS UNIT EIGHT AMENDING PLAT, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20130022755, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, Commonly Known as 4948 Adrian Campos Street, El Paso, Texas 79938
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Curt at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/
Clarisa Aguirre,
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JASON KENT POLASEK, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR01937, were issued on April 21, 2022, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to JONATHAN POLASEK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of April, 2022.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for JONATHAN POLASEK
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 8387060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF EVANGELIA V. CASTANEDA DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for EVANGELIA V. CASTANEDA, Deceased, were issued on the 12th of April 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01111, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTONIO CASTANEDA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows: ANTONIO CASTANEDA Independent Administrator of the Estate of EVANGELIA V. CASTANEDA
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 13th day of April, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (FAX)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent administration for the Estate of ROBERT ROEL FIERRO Deceased were issued on April 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01481 the Probate Court 2 of El Paso
County, Texas, to CHRISTINE MARIE GONZALES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROBERT ROEL FIERRO
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 20th day of April 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR0133, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA LETICIA CHAVEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: LAURA LETICIA CHAVEZ, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ LAURA LETICIA CHAVEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MANUEL CHAVEZ, Deceased
___________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF IVETTE VALLES, A/K/A IVETTE SALAS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of IVETTE VALLES A/K/A IVETTE SALAS, Deceased, were granted to MARISELA ARNOLD, on April 13, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2021-CPR00580. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of IVETTE VALLES A/K/A IVETTE SALAS
IN THE ESTATE OF NANCY CASAVANTES, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022CPR00133
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NANCY CASAVANTES, Deceased, were issued on the 11th day of April, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00133, pending in the Probate Court Number Two El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: NANCY CASAVANTES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
1201 North Mesa Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 18th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney for NANCY CASAVANTES
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 North Mesa, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 352-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: BETTY LOU GONZALES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 1st day of December, 2021 against BETTY LOU GONZALES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2010AG3899 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.B.R., P.A.R. and J.A.R., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JANICE BIANCA REYES Date of birth: 05/17/2007
Child’s Name: PATRICK ANTHONY REYES Date of Birth: 04/14/2008
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 20th day of April, 2022.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIA FLORES DE FLORES, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR-01180, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA TERESA FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Odell S. Holmes
Attorney at Law
Texas Bar No. 09913000
4171 N. Mesa Ste. B201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for MARIA TERESA FLORES
Texas Bar No. 09913000
4171 N. Mesa Ste. B201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: 915-544-8305
E-mail: odellholmes22@gmail.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD R. BRAUN were issued on April 18, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00390, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAREN ARTHUR BRAUN. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of RICHARD R. BRAUN
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ZAFER H. HAYDAR, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00380 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas,
to YASSER HAYDAR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ZAFER H. HAYDAR
c/o YASSER HAYDAR
130 West Sunset Road
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LILLIAN R. COOPER, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00492 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH REY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LILLIAN R. COOPER
c/o Elizabeth Rey
7637 Le Conte Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROGER MURREL BROWN, Deceased, were issued on April 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00413 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY ELAINE BROWN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROGER MURRELL BROWN
C/O MARY ELAINE BROWN
1078 Esplanada Circle
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 26th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WARREN D. COWLES A/K/A WARREN DOUGLAS COWLES, Deceased, were issued on April 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00417 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DOROTHY FERN GAULT-MCNEMEE, A/K/A DOROTHY G. MCNEMEE, A/K/A DOROTHY GAULT, A/K/A DOROTHY MCNEMEE, A/K/A DOROTHY GAULT MCNEMEE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of WARREN D. COWLES A/K/A WARREN DOUGLAS COWLES C/O DOROTHY FERN GAULT-MCNEMEE, A/K/A DOROTHY G. MCNEMEE, A/K/A DOROTHY GAULT, A/K/A DOROTHY MCNEMEE, A/K/A DOROTHY GAULT MCNEMEE
242 Casas Bellas Dr.
Santa Teresa, NM 88008
Dated the 26th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of YU HUI KUO, Deceased, were issued on April 12th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR02078 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of YU HUI KUO, Deceased
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of RICARDO VARELA ROMERO, A/K/A RICARDO V. ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on April 7th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR01881 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD MICHAEL ROMERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RICHARD MICHAEL ROMERO
c/o : James Kirby Read Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 25th day of April 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELISA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00444, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUTH PEREZ MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax (915) 533-7441
Dated the 26th day of April 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LEIGH REES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA LEIGH REES, DECEASED, were issued on April 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00219, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to AMY REES RUSSELL, Independent Executrix of the Estate of BARBARA LEIGH REES, DECEASED. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Pineda Serrano, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 21st day of April, 2022.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney At Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
IN THE ESTATE OF OLGA AGUILERA VALENZUELA A/K/A OLGA VALENZUELA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00178
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OLGA AGUILERA VALENZUELA a/k/a OLGA VALENZUELA, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00178, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LEANDRO VALENZUELA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LEANDRO VALENZUELA
1388 Rainbow Ridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email:karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No. 24074058
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID SEEBACH, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN DAVID SEEBACH, JR., Deceased, was granted to CHRISTOPHER ADAM SEEBACH, as Independent Administrator on April 25, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR00451. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JULIUS JOHN MEDINA, deceased; Cause Number 2021-CPR01216; AARON MEDINA, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of JULIUS JOHN MEDINA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on April 21, 2022, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward ana make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, Aaron Medina, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 26th day of April, 2022.
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN L. HALL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00684 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN L. HALL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE TOMAS GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00685 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE TOMAS GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAREE L. GALLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00708 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAREE L. GALLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO DELGADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00682 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO DELGADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GARY GEE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9Th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00677 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GARY GEE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and For Letters Of Independent Administration Last Know Address: 13181 Pocklington Rd. El Paso, TX 79928. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SAMUEL STEVEN LARA SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00713 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SAMUEL STEVEN LARA SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH DUANE HITTLE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00680 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KENNETH DUANE HITTLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR A. HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00695 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR A. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEPHEN MICHAEL LOPEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00674 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEPHEN MICHAEL LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL CURIEL a/k/a DANIEL CURIEL VILLARREAL, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00656 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL CURIEL a/k/a DANIEL CURIEL VILLARREAL, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT L. O’BRIEN, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00356 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT L. O’BRIEN, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LETICIA CERVANTES were issued on April 17, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00214, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CORINA CERVANTES. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of LETICIA CERVANTES
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 7;9924
Dated April 21, 2022
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of LETICIA CERVANTES
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of DWAYNE L. BERRY, Deceased, were issued on April 25, 2022, under Docket No. 2021CPR01319, pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas to: CRAIG BERRY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
CRAIG BERRY, Representative
Estate of DWAYNE L. BERRY, Deceased
c/o Robert A Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BASILIA M. FLORES a/k/a BASILIA FLORES, Deceased were issued on April 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02163 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required o present them to said Exeuctor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 25th day of April, 2022.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIAN SIMON LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 22, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00059, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSAN MARIE CRAVEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax.: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIRA JAIME PADILLA, Deceased, were issued on April 22, 2022 in Cause No. 2021-CPR02016 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA MADRID a/k/a LAURA PADILLA and MARY ISABEL FERNANDEZ a/k/a MARI FERNANDEZ a/k/a MARY PADILLA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ELVIRA JAIME PADILLA
C/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 26th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARY FRANCES STALLINGS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, June 13th, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV4015 on the docket of said court and styled
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00) which was seized by the CITY OF SAN ELIZARIO MARSHAL OFFICE IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS from MARY FRANCES STALLINGS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreneo County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUANA APODACA GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00693 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUANA APODACA GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ALVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00672 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ALVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Dependent Administrator, For Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship and Petition for Declaratory Judgment of Adoption by Estoppel If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH HALEM AYOUB, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00633 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH HALEM AYOUB, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of an Independent administration in an Intestate Estate, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, and for Waiver of Bond. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMANDA VANESSA ARNAL, A/K/A AMANDA V. ARNAL, A/K/A AMANDA ARNAL, A/K/A AMANDA VANESSA CARRASCO, A/K/A AMANDA V. CARRASCO, A/K/A AMANDA CARRASCO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00665 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMANDA VANESSA ARNAL, A/K/A AMANDA V. ARNAL, A/K/A AMANDA ARNAL, A/K/A AMANDA VANESSA CARRASCO, A/K/A AMANDA V. CARRASCO, A/K/A AMANDA CARRASCO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to declare heirship and application for letters of administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, Greeting And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of January, 2022, against CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, and suit being number 2017DCM1013 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CALEB RUBIO Date of Birth: 8/13/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of April, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SUSANA B. HUERTA, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00285
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent administration for the Estate of SUSANA B. HUERTA, Deceased, were granted on April 20, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00285 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CASSANDRA HUERTA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARTIN MALDONADO DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00470
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARTIN MALDONADO, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00470, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUZ ELVIRA MALDONADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed b y law.
c/o: LUZ ELVIRA MALDONADO
19301 Valentino Perez
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 20th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for LUZ ELVIRA MALDONADO
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Amended Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of April, 2022, against JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1139 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ Date of Birth: 08/06/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of April, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: JOHN McCAMMON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR-00067
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN McCAMMON, Deceased, were issued on March 25, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR-00067 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNA McCAMMON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, ANNA McCAMMON
Estate of JOHN M. McCAMMON, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 21st day of April, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421-Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEAN H. BRADSHER a/k/a JEAN FRANCELL BRADSHER, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00027
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEAN H. BRADSHER A/K/A JEAN FRANCELL BRADSHER, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of April, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00027, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to EUGENE E. BRADSHER, Independent Executor. The address of record for EUGENE E. BRADSHER is 11645 John Weir Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 26th day of April, 2022.
EUGENE E. BARDSHER, Independent Executor of the Estate of JEAN H. BRADSHER A/K/A JEAN FRANCELL BRADSHER, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA PATTERSON GEVERTZ A/K/A PATRICIA P. GEVERTZ, Deceased
Cause No.
2021-CPR002035
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA PATTERSON GEVERTZ A/K/A PATRICIA P. GEVERTZ, Deceased, were issued on the 25th day of April, 2022, in Docket Number
2021-CPR02035, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CHARLES H. BUTTERWORTH and CYNTHIA B. GALLAGHER as Independent Co-Executor. The address of record for Independent Co-Executor CHARLES H. BUTTERWORTH is 11 CARMARTHEN CT, DALLAS, TEXAS 75225 and for Independent Co-Executor CYNTHIA B. GALLAGHER is 3933 Flamingo Drive, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 25th day of April, 2022.
/s/ CHARLES H. BUTTERWORTH, Independent Co-Executor of the Estate of PATRICIA PATTERSON GEVERTZ a/k/a PATRICIA P. GEVERTZ, Deceased
/s/ CYNTHIA B. GALLAGHER, Independent Co-Executor of the Estate of PATRICIA PATTERSON GEVERTZ A/K/A PATRICIA P. GEVERTZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of HELEN J. LIVINGSTON A/K/A HELEN JOYCE LIVINGSTON A/K/A HELEN DAVIS LIVINGSTON, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00158
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN J. LIVINGSTON A/K/A HELEN JOYCE LIVINGSTON A/K/A HELEN DAVIS LIVINGSTON, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of April, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00158, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CHERYL GROPP a/k/a CHERYL JEAN GROPP, independent Executor. The address of record for CHERYL GROPP A/K/A CHERYL JEAN GROPP is 4952 Camden Cir., El Paso, Texas 79924. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 26th day of April, 2022.
/s/ CHERYL GROPP A/K/A CHERYL JEAN GROPP, Independent Executor of the Estate of HELEN J. LIVINGSTON A/K/A HELEN JOYCE LIVINGSTON A/K/A HELEN DAVIS LIVINGSTON, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: GRACIELA RUBIO, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00164
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GRACIELA RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00164, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to PEDRO RUBIO JR., Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of GRACIELA RUBIO, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PEDRO RUBIO, JR.
Independen Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________
Public Notice
Nominations for voting membership Region E Far West Texas Water Planning Group
The Far West Texas Water Planning Group is seeking nominations to fill three voting positions on the Far West Texas Water Planning Group. The positions are as follows:
Counties – Term expires December 2025
Municipalities – Term expires December 2025
Electric Generating Utilities – Term expires December 2025
Tourism - Term expires December 2025
Conditions of Membership: To be eligible for voting membership in the Planning Group, a person must represent the interest for which a member is sought, be willing to participate in the regional water planning process, and abide by the Bylaws of the Region E Far West Texas Water Planning Group.
Nominations (Nomination letter and a Résumé or biography of the nominee are required) must be received by May 20, 2022, addressed to:
Annette Gutierrez Administrative Officer Far West Texas Water Planning Group 8037 Lockheed Drive, Suite 100 El Paso, Texas 79925
Or
By email to: annetteg@riocog.org
___________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #06-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Rehabilitation of High Chaparral Reservoir will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until May 19th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The work at High Chaparral Reservoir will generally include but not be limited to demolition and reinstallation services. Pre-Demolition work will include Owner coordination to take the site out of service, remove and replace isolation yard valves and piping, draining the 3.5-million gallon steel ground reservoir, reservoir demolition activities, reservoir reconstruction, coating, startup and testing. Demolition activities will include the removal of the entire roof, entire roof support system, all columns and the entire floor area, as well as the existing gravel bedding and sand within the existing concrete ring beam area. Some items, generally including the exterior access ladder, level probe, level sensor, SCADA antenna will be removed, stored, protected and reinstalled. Demolition activities will include structurally supporting the existing tank wall at all times, site safety measures, noise mitigation, dust control and removal and disposal of all demolished items. Reinstallation work will include all the items mentioned, new roof, access hatches, roof penetrations for cathodic protection system, roof vent, all roof support, all columns and rafters and new tank floor area over new sand bedding. Within the existing ring beam area, a new cathodic protection system with rectifier will be installed to protect the floor. From the new roof, a cathodic protection hanging anode system and rectifier will be installed to protect the wall. The project work will include installation of new valves, both above grade and below grade, yard piping modifications, excavation, backfilling, all testing and the reinstallation of existing items as identified and confirm that such items will still properly function. The project work will also include grit blasting both the interior and exterior of the reservoir and providing new coating systems at each area. The project work will include all intended miscellaneous and ancillary items necessary to complete the project, including bringing the site back into services.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 5th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #08-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of La Mesa Sewer Relief Line will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until May 20th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
LA MESA AVE SEWER RELIEF LINE:
Approximately 1,658 linear feet of 18-inch diameter SDR-26 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) sanitary sewer main; installation of four (4) 48-inch diameter concrete manholes and one (1) 72-inch diameter concrete manhole each with Triplex Systems (or approved equal) interior cured-in-place liner; Trench Safety System; manhole connection inside TXDOT Right-of-Way (ROW); Traffic Control Measures within TXDOT ROW; protection and support of existing utilities; connection to an active manhole; installation of 112-feet of 30-inch diameter steel casing by boring method; pipeline route surface restoration including 8-inches of base course trench area backfill for El Paso County portion; small quantity of HMAC pavement removal and replacement; import approved backfill material; and all miscellaneous piping, fittings, and appurtenances necessary for the proper installation as required in the drawings and technical specifications.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 4th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-022
Basic and Supplemental Life Insurance, Vision Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability Insurance and Pre-Paid Legal Services for Employees for the El Paso County
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Basic and Supplemental Life Insurance, Vision Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability Insurance and Pre-Paid Legal Services for Employees.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 12, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSONPurchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for the May 2022 Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at the El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901 to ascertain that it will accurately count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Jueves 5 de Mayo de 2022 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Uniforme de Mayo de 2022. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en la Corte del Condado de El Paso, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901 para determiner si el equipo contara con exactitud los votos para todos los puestos oficiales y sobre todos los proyectos de ley.
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 04/26/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(322053)2010 NISSAN, SENTRA, BLACK, 62CF697- AL, 3N1AB6AP4AL703251, $1940.30
(323196) 2010 CHEVROLET, HHR, WHITE, 2AH5748-AL, 3GNBAADB6AS541658, $1120.95
(319916) 2002 NISSAN, Xterra, GOLD, 501WYZ-AR, 5N1ED28Y92C597596, $1315.8
(320015) 2003 TOYOTA, Matrix, BLUE, 54429FP-AZ, 2T1KR32EX3C081317, $4173.6
(322244) 1999 DODGE, Ram 1500, WHITE, 72678A-AZ, 3B7HC12Y9XG215319, $1618.9
(322116) 1998 HONDA, Civic, RED, 8EAT457-CA, 1HGEJ6677WL005277, $1835.4
(318987) 2000 CADILLAC, deVille, WHITE, 0TJ833-CO, 1G6KD54Y3YU278800, $3545.75
(320113) 2004 DODGE, Durango, WHITE, BCJN52-CO, 1D4HB58N34F169249, $3762.25
(320122) 2004 NISSAN, Quest, GREEN, CSK469-CO, 5N1BV28U84N303318, $3740.6
(320608) 2008 TOYOTA, Camry, BLACK, OLK478-CO, 4T1BE46K08U243253, $3415.85
(322188) 2005 DODGE, Neon, BLACK, IZ61DE-FL, 1B3ES56C95D234069, $1683.85
(322324) 2019 HONDA, Fit, GREY, RPF0802-GA, 3HGGK5H82KM706551, $1528.95
(320612) 1998 HONDA, Accord, BLUE, ZA9S3J-MO, 1HGCG2259WA002931, $2917.9
(323170) 1999 MAZDA, MX-5 Miata, WHITE, AAB8253-MS, JM1NB3530X0113882, $1359.1
(323234) 2012 NISSAN, Altima, BLUE, 300157-MS, 1N4AL2AP0CN431986, $623
(318385) 2002 PONTIAC, Sunfire, BLACK, 514906C-MT, 1G2JD12F927311621, $5754.07
(320880) 2002 FORD, Mustang, GREY, 955SKG7-MX, 1FAFP40452F107079, $2181.8
(316299) 2005 NISSAN, Altima, GREY, NWX249-NM, 1N4AL11D35N472454, $1189.5
(317059) 1996 FORD, Mustang, RED, 647RSP-NM, 1FALP4442TF141883, $1294.17
(320260) 2005 FORD, Mustang, GREY, BBTD37-NM, 1ZVHT80N655106447, $3004.5
(320549) 2008 HONDA, Civic, BLUE, 106WHW-NM, 2HGFG12898H557643, $2896.25
(320744) 2001 CHEVROLET, Tahoe, BROWN, PGT167-NM, 1GNEK13T61R103150, $3329.25
(320776) 2000 FORD, F-150, SILVER, ALLR37-NM, 1FTRX07L4YKA10808, $1056
(321373) 2000 SATURN, LS2, GREY, 560WRY-NM, 1G8JW52R6YY701337, $1986.95
(321744) 2005 MITSUBISHI, Eclipse Spyder, WHITE, 210WAT-NM, 4A3AE55H55E023282, $558.05
(321792) 2003 MITSUBISHI, Lancer, RED, BDCL51-NM, JA3AJ26E83U019097, $2225.1
(321837) 2006 NISSAN, Titan, GREY, 441RXG-NM, 1N6BA07AX6N543580, $536.4
(322027) 2006 NISSAN, Altima, WHITE, NMZ899-NM, 1N4AL11D86C260422, $1965.3
(322248) 2001 HONDA, Accord, WHITE, RDF848-NM, JHMCG56411C029702, $1770.45
(322360) 1998 LEXUS, LS 400, BLUE, AZFP46-NM, JT8BH28F9W0124099, $623
(322364) 1992 HONDA, Accord, WHITE, RHS301-NM, 1HGCB7255NA001138, $1467.35
(322394) 2005 SUZUKI, XL7, GOLD, 21D417288-NM, JS3TY92V154102931, $1553.95
(322453) 2008 HYUNDAI, Sonata, , AXKX54-NM, 5NPET46F98H327642, $1510.65
(322626) 2001 FORD, Explorer, WHITE, AAGY65-NM, 1FMZU63E11UB24659, $623
(322678) 2005 DODGE, Neon, BLUE, AZDT32-NM, 1B3ES56C85D276197, $579.7
(322727) 1997 CHEVROLET, S-10, WHITE, 561WFG-NM, 1GCCS19X0V8105675, $536.4
(322842) 2006 CHEVROLET, Cobalt, GOLD, 22D026352-NM, 1G1AL55F167785708, $882.8
(322854) 2016 SUBARU, WRX, BLUE, 726WHA-NM, JF1VA1F61G9810706, $969.4
(322894) 2016 NISSAN, Altima, GREY, BDNP86-NM, 1N4AL3APXGC293106, $709.6
(322916) 2001 CHEVROLET, Silverado 1500, BLACK, ANLY44-NM, 2GCEK19T411103138, $882.8
(322925) 2006 FORD, F-150, RED, AZTZ32-NM, 1FTRF12266NA31789, $558.05
(322987) 2003 FORD, Explorer, GOLD, 756THJ-NM, 1FMZU63W83UC79141, $1034.35
(323084) 2008 TOYOTA, Yaris, BLUE, 784WFG-NM, JTDJT923585157481, $969.42
(323114) 1996 TOYOTA, 4Runner, BLACK, AZKC07-NM, JT3GN86R6T0006754, $1402.4
(323253) 1998 FORD, Explorer, BLUE, AFHZ00-NM, 1FMZU34E4WUD30935, $1099.3
(323344) 2000 HONDA, Accord, SILVER, NBC315-NM, 1HGCG2254YA013516, $926.12
(323350) 2010 CHRYSLER, Sebring, , MJN753-NM, 1C3CC5FB1AN223876, $428.15
(323374) 2004 TOYOTA, Corolla, SILVER, PNX860-NM, 1NXBR32E44Z303026, $536.4
(322156) 2018 FORD, Escape, WHITE, JND5117-OH, 1FMCU0HD1JUC00710, $1813.75
(320165) 2019 FORD, Fusion, GREY, RTD358-SC, 3FA6P0HD7KR111585, $4065.35
(316744) 2005 BUICK, LeSabre, GOLD, 76917-WY, 1G4HR54KX5U189804, $3069.45
(319108) 2000 CHEVROLET, Silverado 1500, RED, 2T47123-WY, 1GCEK14T3YE101266, $4541.65
(320231) 2014 FORD, Fusion, SILVER, 1311384-WY, 3FA6P0SUXER382685, $2398.3
(220495) 2006 KAWASAKI, ZX636, GREEN, -, JKBZXJD126A001574, $2396.38 (306969) , , BLACK,CAR HAULER -, NO VIN, $3632.35
(315087) 2000 SUZUKI, GSF 600 Bandit, BLACK, N/A-, JS1GN7AA8Y2100924, $1510.65
(315778) 2006 KIA, Rio, GREY, N/A-, KNADE123466147361, $1640.55
(317296) 2014 FORD, Focus, GREY, -, 1FADP3F29EL392785, $5256.1
(317362) 2003 BMW, 325i, SILVER, N/A-, WBAET37443NJ37793, $1424.05
(318861) 1985 HONDA, Magna, BLACK, NO PLATES-, 1HFSC1201FA206259, $4779.8
(319335) HOMEMADE TRAILER, , BLACK, NO PLATES-, , $4931.35
(319785) 2008 CADILLAC, CTS, SILVER, N/A-, 1G6DP57V780123594, $4498.35
(320134) 2006 PONTIAC, Vibe, SILVER, N/A-, 5Y2SL658X6Z406308, $3740.6
(320429) 2013 KAWASAKI, ZX636, WHITE, N/A-, JKBZXJE16DA000195, $190
(320430) 2012 MAZDA, Mazda3, BLACK, N/A-, JM1BL1VF7C1502974, $3589.05
(320515) 2001 MAZDA, Millenia, BLACK, N/A-, JM1TA221911706617, $3870.5
(320887) 2002 VOLKSWAGEN, New Beetle, RED, N/A-, 3VWCK21C22M409660, $3610.72
(320917) 2006 CHEVROLET, Cobalt, BLACK, N/A-, 1G1AM18B267611919, $3177.7
(321139) 2004 JEEP, Grand Cherokee, SILVER, N/A-, 1J4GW58N64C384780, $2441.6
(321240) 2005 CADILLAC, deVille, WHITE, -, 1G6KE57Y35U102947, $1640.55
(321624) 2000 SATURN, SL1, GOLD, N/A-, 1G8ZH5282YZ146367, $1878.7
(321776) 2005 NISSAN, Altima, MAROON, -, 1N4AL11D85N426733, $2636.45
(321782) 2007 SATURN, Aura, GOLD, -, 1G8ZV57707F196659, $2636.45
(321894) 2015 JEEP, Wrangler Unlimited, GREEN, -, 1C4BJWDG3FL731951, $861.15
(321961) 2009 VANTAGE, , WHITE, -, 1V9C5SPA39C113249, $2333.35
(321982) 2006 FORD, Ranger, SILVER, N/A-, 1FTYR10U26PA54076, $1986.95
(322197) 1996 JEEP, Grand Cherokee, GREEN, N/A-, 1J4GZ78YXTC381652, $2030.25
(322219) 2002 BMW, 330Ci, WHITE, N/A-, WBABN53412JU26957, $1489
(322263) 2007 DODGE, Charger, GREY, N1A-, 2B3KA43R47H789364, $1507.3
(322277) 1995 FORD, Windstar, WHITE, N/A-, 2FMDA5144SBD37958, $1597.25
(322358) 2005 CHEVROLET, Cobalt, BLUE, NOPLATES-, 1G1AL52F057616217, $1510.65
(322421) 2006 JEEP, Grand Cherokee, BURNED, -, 1J4HR58N16C159620, $1467.35
(322723) 2008 CHEVROLET, Suburban, BLACK, N/A-, 3GNFC16J78G158874, $536.42
(322862) 1999 NISSAN, Pathfinder, BLACK, N/A-, JN8AR07Y7XW360108, $493.1
(322905) 2006 CHEVROLET, Impala, RED, N/A-, 2G1WT58K869399932, $579.7
(322973) 1999 CHEVROLET, Cavalier, GREEN, -, 1G1JC5241X7197117, $1532.3
(323001) 2008 KIA, Rondo, WHITE, N/A-, KNAFG526187136593, $471.45
(323035) 2002 FORD, Explorer, GREY, N/A-, 1FMZU62E72UA26464, $1489
(323092) 2010 FORD, Explorer, BLACK, -, 1FMEU6EE6AUA87250, $493.1
(323098) 2010 DODGE, Charger, BLACK, NO PLATES-, 2B3CA4CD2AH287890, $687.95
(323173) 2007 CHEVROLET, Trailblazer, BLACK, N/A-, 1GNDT13S472290616, $623
(323181) 2004 MAZDA, RX-8, BURNED, N/A-, JM1FE173040125409, $579.7
(323271) 2001 HONDA, Civic, GOLD, -, 2HGES16571H511731, $774.55
(323294) 2002 DODGE, Ram 2500, GREY, NO PLATES-, 3B7KF23W42M268424, $947.75
(323299) 2008 CHEVROLET, Malibu, BLUE, NO PLATES-, 1G1ZK57708F242273, $558.05
(323333) 1996 NISSAN, Sentra, WHITE, N/A-, 1N4AB41D9TC715634, $471.45
(323358) 2009 DUCATI, Monster 696, BLACK, N/A-, ZDM1RADN19B007387, $1185.92
ADMINISTRATIVE
ASSOCIATE- OFFICE OF THE
DEAN, ART,
COMMUNICATION, CAREER
& TECHNICAL EDUCATION,
AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
CAMPUS CASHIER
MAINTENANCE WORKER II
Application Deadline:
05/06/2022
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
